Olivia Wilde, scrambling: ‘People will look for drama anywhere they can’

Olivia Wilde is literally the only person involved with Don’t Worry Darling to promote the film this week, the week the film is released in theaters. Everyone else, from Florence Pugh to Chris Pine to Harry Styles, is pretty much ignoring Wilde and her f–king drama and lies. What’s interesting is that friendly little promotional stops are now turning into grand inquisitions and it’s amazing. Wilde appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night. Colbert went for it. He wasn’t harsh, but he was direct, and he asked her directly about whether Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine, whether she’s beefing with Florence Pugh, whether she actually fired Shia LaBeouf. For what it’s worth, she claims that Harry “did not” spit on Pine and “I think it’s a perfect example of like: people will look for drama anywhere they can.” She deflects that way throughout the conversation, like the drama around DWD is just people with overactive imaginations on the internet and not a huge self-made catastrophe on her part.

Here’s the first part of the interview. I’m not watching all of this, but Colbert begins to question Wilde on all of the dramas around the 3:30-mark. Wilde addresses the Shia LaBeouf mess starting around the 4-minute mark and you can see her furiously back-pedaling on all of the sh-t she talked about Shia in her Variety and Vanity Fair cover profiles. Suddenly, it’s a matter of semantics and not Olivia lying constantly to make herself the heroine.

Here’s the clip where Olivia addresses Spitgate and how the world of DWD is a comfortable cult. Colbert actually asked Olivia directly about the beef with Florence Pugh and Olivia uses Spitgate as a conversational deflection!!! Then Colbert brings up Florence again and Wilde says “I have nothing but respect for Florence…” Olivia also brings up Florence’s film commitments with Dune 2. Hilarious scrambling.

While Colbert is correct that male directors are monsters and male directors don’t have to answer for the on-set beefs in the same way as women, I hate that Colbert gives Olivia that “out.” Like, Olivia is the one lying her ass off and saying incredibly ridiculous things. She’s the one who dumped her partner for her leading man. If this was Darren Aronofsky or Martin McDonagh, trust me when I say that it would still be a big deal if they were lying to trade media and dumping their partners for an actor in their films. It would also be a big deal if their lead actresses refused to promote their films, just as it would be a big deal if one of their actors spit on a costar during promotion at a film festival!!