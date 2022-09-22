Leonardo DiCaprio ‘is taken with’ Gigi Hadid, ‘they are having a good time’

It’s been fascinating and hilarious to watch Leonardo DiCaprio scramble to do damage control on his breakup with Camila Morrone. I don’t think Leo has ever been clowned on that hard before for his dating style and his nasty habit of dumping women around their 25th birthdays. He didn’t expect to become the butt of internet jokes. So his damage control has been very desperate and very obvious. He’s trying to deflect the criticism by publicly pursuing an ancient spinster named Gigi Hadid. Gigi is 27 years old and a single mom. That’s how desperate Leo is – he’s actually going out of his way to pursue this crumbling ruin of a woman!! I don’t know why Gigi hasn’t told him to take a hike, but I also think Gigi’s picker might be “off.” So here we are, here’s the latest from DiHadid/LeoGi/GiLeo.

The budding romance between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid is slowly heating up. The Oscar-winning actor, 47, and the supermodel, 27, who were photographed together at a New York Fashion Week party at Casa Cipriani Sept. 10 “like each other and are having a good time,” a film source says in the new issue of PEOPLE.

Though DiCaprio recently parted ways with girlfriend of four years, model Camila Morrone, 25, he “is taken with Gigi,” according to an entertainment source. “She is the type of woman he is usually attracted to.”

The pair have known each other casually for years. “They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings,” says the film source.

But there was never an opportunity to connect because they both were in relationships. The acquaintances only sparked after DiCaprio split from Morrone, and Hadid—who ended her rocky five-year romance with singer Zayn Malik in October 2021—caught his eye. “A smart and successful girl like Gigi would intrigue Leo,” says the film source.

Despite their mutual attraction, DiCaprio and Hadid, who has a thriving career and a two-year-old daughter, Khai, with Malik, 29, are in no rush to put a label on their situation, which is not yet “serious,” according to the entertainment source.

“Leo has not been out of his relationship with Camila long enough to jump headfirst into anything,” according to another insider, who doesn’t rule out a reunion. “I am not sure he is completely finished with Camila. That was a long romance.”

As PEOPLE previously reported, DiCaprio has been spending time in the Big Apple, which Hadid calls home. He has been spotted exploring the city while Hadid has walked in shows for designers like Tom Ford at New York Fashion Week. “He really likes that she has her life together,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She has a child and she’s mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does.”

[From People]

I could feel Leo’s publicist choking on those words: “She has a child and she’s mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does.” Anything to stop the bleeding for Leo, who is clearly so fragile, he could not handle one week of Twitter jokes about his age limit. Let’s also be clear about something – from what I’ve seen, the leaks and quotes are coming entirely from Leo’s camp. Gigi and Bella can be very discreet when they want to be and very obvious when they want to be. The Hadids are not driving this gossip. Yolanda Foster hasn’t called anyone up yet. This is all Leo and his camp. So what is Gigi getting out of it? I hope she’s getting more out of it than just flattery and vibes.

Also: I believe that Leo isn’t in settling-down mode whatsoever. He’s a creature of habit and post-breakup, he usually stays single for about six months before selecting his next under-25 girlfriend. Gigi is being used as little more than a PR fling before Leo “settles down” with a 20-year-old next year.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

48 Responses to “Leonardo DiCaprio ‘is taken with’ Gigi Hadid, ‘they are having a good time’”

  1. Geegee says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:21 am

    I am not buying this. A Leppard doesn’t change its spots.

    Reply
  2. Naomi says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Two things:
    1. That brown leather get-up on Gigi is hideous
    2. That metallic whateveryoucallit she’s wearing over jeans & a tee is also hideous.

    Okay three:
    3. Leo & Gigi are such an obvious fauxmance — totally doing this just to change the headline. This relationship is about as believable as Kanye & Julia whatshername.

    Reply
  3. Mireille says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:27 am

    Uh, does Leo know Gigi is 27, NOT 20 and she has a kid, right? She’s not his type at all.

    Reply
    • escondista says:
      September 22, 2022 at 8:58 am

      that’s the point… he is trying to say he’s not who people say he is and she just wants the publicity.

      Reply
      • Mireille says:
        September 22, 2022 at 9:26 am

        Yeah, I don’t get it. Why is he feeling the scrutiny now? Why should he care what anyone thinks? Everyone knows his dating game and it has not affected his career. He still makes Oscar-bait movies, he’s still an A-list actor who gets to work with top notch directors, he’s still got a loyal fanbase, and he’s filthy rich. In Hollywood, you can be ridiculous, unethical, or abusive — hell you can can do whatever the hell you want — and suffer no consequences as long as you’re a privileged pretty white man, looking at you Leo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

      • Onomo says:
        September 22, 2022 at 10:53 am

        @Mireille I 1000% believe that Leonardo D could not care less when women told him he was a creepy sleaze, but once his fellow men started to dunk on him for being a creepy sleaze, then and only then did he care about appearing immature. It hurts his chances for future acting roles, directing, his long term Hollywood legacy, etc to be seen as flighty and the butt of jokes.

        If I recall correctly, he was told he had a chance at an Oscar only if he stopped showing up with someone new every year. I think he was with Camilla when he won right? Or at least stopped dating temporarily. So this is part of a decade long image rehab, he’s playing the long game, Leo is. It won’t work with me, a withered old crone who thought he was creepy a decade ago, but it might work on someone else lol

        Who knows! The memory of the internet is long and its arc bends toward Justice said Martin Luther King Jr/s

  4. Noki says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:27 am

    What is the point of this PR mess when its so obvious its laughable,they are doing him more damage than good. Might as well be single then pretend with this fake nonsense.

    Reply
  5. Jane says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Sure, Lukas.

    Reply
  6. Emily says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:35 am

    No idea what Gigi gets out of this. Maybe she’s wondering wtf and they’re not even hanging out. It smells like Brad Pitt and that too smart for him professor.

    Anyways, we know Leo is lazy in bed and Gigi has def had better. There’s no way this is even a hookup for her.

    Reply
    • Red says:
      September 22, 2022 at 11:21 am

      I mean, Gigi just launched a clothing line. And to be honest, no one really cares that much about her anymore. This is the most press she’s had in a while.

      Reply
  7. Genevieve says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:37 am

    I don’t know. No one thought Clooney would get married.

    And, it’s striking that Gigi is basically a feminine mirror image of Leo’s younger self. They both have those round baby faces and hooded blue eyes. Maybe he’s subconsciously drawn by her resemblance to himself.

    I think this one could go either way.

    Reply
  8. SvLara says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:39 am

    No way this GiCaprio thing is real. No way.

    Reply
  9. girl_ninja says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:40 am

    It’s fascinating to see how the criticism and jokes at the expense of Leo’s creepy dating/personal life have his shook. He really is concerned about how he looks that he’s trying to use a young woman single mother of 27 years old who happens to be a famous model as cover.

    😂😂😂😂😂

    He is SHOOKETH!

    Reply
  10. ThatsNotOkay says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:41 am

    Sorry, Leopold or Leonardo or Leon or whatever. If this does become a “real” romance (giggle-snort) don’t you know it’d just be exception that PROVES the rule? You can’t win.

    Reply
  11. ML says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:44 am

    How about GiCaprio?
    This “romance” has next to no interaction between the two main characters! It’s basically all (unbelievable) gossip articles. Their in-person chemistry must be so lacking! And slow…Leo just broke up and had a model-filled summer; he hasn’t had more than a few weeks to “date” Gigi.

    Reply
  12. Michael says:
    September 22, 2022 at 9:07 am

    Aside from her personal relationships, Gigi is pretty smart. I am betting she has an angle to play here. Not sure what it is yet though. She just launched a clothing line so maybe he will help bring publicity to it. I know she is not falling for him. He is too old and she usually goes for pretty boy singers. Especially ones with accents.

    Reply
  13. Christine says:
    September 22, 2022 at 9:13 am

    I think it’s hilarious that this is someone’s idea of damage control. A romance with yet another young woman but it’s ~different~ because she’s 2 years older AND has a kid. Like someone suggested Leo faux date a mid-30 year old for a bit and he was like absolutely not!! so this was the compromise.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      September 22, 2022 at 2:36 pm

      That is absolutely how this conversation went down.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 22, 2022 at 4:24 pm

      That’s what makes this thing so ridiculous! Who in the heck would think this was a good PR move? Goes to show what happens when you’re super successful in Hollywood (or are UK royal) & surround yourself with uneducated sycophantic yes-people.

      Reply
  14. ML says:
    September 22, 2022 at 9:23 am

    Part of me wants Zayn to comment on this.

    Reply
    • Michael says:
      September 22, 2022 at 9:39 am

      I am very happy he has not. Gigi did shout him out for throwing a nice birthday party for Khai so that is exactly the commentary I want from him. No more messes

      Reply
  15. HeyKay says:
    September 22, 2022 at 9:27 am

    All the ugly stuff about Adam Levine this week and I’ve been thinking somewhere Leo is sitting and thinking “Thanks for taking the heat off me, Bro” lol

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      September 22, 2022 at 9:56 am

      Yes, but he still isn’t off the hook yet as his PR is obviously in overdrive……..

      They should have kept their mouths shut.

      Reply
  16. Jonesy says:
    September 22, 2022 at 9:27 am

    So Leo’s PR team is just straight up lifting comments from Leo’s super fan clubs and fan fiction websites, huh?

    Reply
  17. Lightpurple says:
    September 22, 2022 at 9:28 am

    Imagine when she dumps him

    Reply
  18. Twin Falls says:
    September 22, 2022 at 10:21 am

    I think Leo is capable of getting Gigi to not publicly denounce that they are dating but no way is he actually able to date her even if he wanted to which he doesn’t.

    He should’ve just laid low and weathered the brief storm when he picks his next 20 year old.

    Reply
  19. Coco says:
    September 22, 2022 at 10:37 am

    This is just embarrassing at this point, it so obviously fake and no one it buying what Leo is selling . He’s PR team just need to shut up, dragging it out makes it more pathetic.

    Reply
  20. Bettyrose says:
    September 22, 2022 at 10:55 am

    I really hope this isn’t his Clooney style rehab and we’ll have to applaud him for marrying a career woman of an appropriate age (who’s twenty G-D years young than him 🤢)

    Reply
  21. Jennifer says:
    September 22, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    Sounds like a fake dating romance plot:

    “Leo always dumps his girlfriends once they turn 25. But when the media starts making fun of him for that, he’s fixed up with a 27-year-old(!) single mom to rehabilitate his image. Is it possible for Leo to find true love with an old hag?
    Gigi is 27 and has better things to do, like raising her child, than date some has-been old star who publicly hates older women. But after being offered a fat bribe, she’s willing to go along with it for a few months.
    Can these two mismatched stars find true love?!?!”

    Reply
  22. kimmy says:
    September 22, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    All credit for my comment goes to Lainey Gossip. I just can’t believe no one else as mentioned on here yet!

    Gigi is tight with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. Blake Lively royally played Leo to get Ryan Reynolds. Taylor also wrote lyrics about Leo in one of her songs. I mean…they have to be warning Gigi right? Girl friends talk. Leo literally has nothing that Gigi needs. She is famous enough without him. I really just don’t see this as being true.

    Reply
  23. jferber says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:48 pm

    I think Gigi is doing Leo a favor and he’s distracting her from her horrible ex. He had to show the U.S. public that he’s also interested in “older” women– her 27 to his 48. Ludicrous. Next time, pick a 30 year old, Leo. I know it gives you shudders, but do it anyway. Baby steps to a woman in her 40’s, like him.

    Reply
  24. Marilyn says:
    September 22, 2022 at 9:14 pm

    For those who do not follow Leo, it seems like damage control. But those who do follow know he had distanced himself from Camila and had been seeing Gigi at events/parties months before the breakup announcement.

    They are both in Milan now.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment