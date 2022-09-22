Leonardo DiCaprio ‘is taken with’ Gigi Hadid, ‘they are having a good time’

It’s been fascinating and hilarious to watch Leonardo DiCaprio scramble to do damage control on his breakup with Camila Morrone. I don’t think Leo has ever been clowned on that hard before for his dating style and his nasty habit of dumping women around their 25th birthdays. He didn’t expect to become the butt of internet jokes. So his damage control has been very desperate and very obvious. He’s trying to deflect the criticism by publicly pursuing an ancient spinster named Gigi Hadid. Gigi is 27 years old and a single mom. That’s how desperate Leo is – he’s actually going out of his way to pursue this crumbling ruin of a woman!! I don’t know why Gigi hasn’t told him to take a hike, but I also think Gigi’s picker might be “off.” So here we are, here’s the latest from DiHadid/LeoGi/GiLeo.
The budding romance between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid is slowly heating up. The Oscar-winning actor, 47, and the supermodel, 27, who were photographed together at a New York Fashion Week party at Casa Cipriani Sept. 10 “like each other and are having a good time,” a film source says in the new issue of PEOPLE.
Though DiCaprio recently parted ways with girlfriend of four years, model Camila Morrone, 25, he “is taken with Gigi,” according to an entertainment source. “She is the type of woman he is usually attracted to.”
The pair have known each other casually for years. “They sort of run in the same high profile circles and would see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings,” says the film source.
But there was never an opportunity to connect because they both were in relationships. The acquaintances only sparked after DiCaprio split from Morrone, and Hadid—who ended her rocky five-year romance with singer Zayn Malik in October 2021—caught his eye. “A smart and successful girl like Gigi would intrigue Leo,” says the film source.
Despite their mutual attraction, DiCaprio and Hadid, who has a thriving career and a two-year-old daughter, Khai, with Malik, 29, are in no rush to put a label on their situation, which is not yet “serious,” according to the entertainment source.
“Leo has not been out of his relationship with Camila long enough to jump headfirst into anything,” according to another insider, who doesn’t rule out a reunion. “I am not sure he is completely finished with Camila. That was a long romance.”
As PEOPLE previously reported, DiCaprio has been spending time in the Big Apple, which Hadid calls home. He has been spotted exploring the city while Hadid has walked in shows for designers like Tom Ford at New York Fashion Week. “He really likes that she has her life together,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She has a child and she’s mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does.”
I could feel Leo’s publicist choking on those words: “She has a child and she’s mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does.” Anything to stop the bleeding for Leo, who is clearly so fragile, he could not handle one week of Twitter jokes about his age limit. Let’s also be clear about something – from what I’ve seen, the leaks and quotes are coming entirely from Leo’s camp. Gigi and Bella can be very discreet when they want to be and very obvious when they want to be. The Hadids are not driving this gossip. Yolanda Foster hasn’t called anyone up yet. This is all Leo and his camp. So what is Gigi getting out of it? I hope she’s getting more out of it than just flattery and vibes.
Also: I believe that Leo isn’t in settling-down mode whatsoever. He’s a creature of habit and post-breakup, he usually stays single for about six months before selecting his next under-25 girlfriend. Gigi is being used as little more than a PR fling before Leo “settles down” with a 20-year-old next year.
Oh yeah this is 100% damage control. But still, this has to really sting for Camilla. Dating for 5 years and he just publicly moves on like it was nothing.
I think he did Camilla a huge favor 🤣 she deserves much better than that. Leo is the next George Clooney, he will only get married when his whole head is grey😂
Di Caprio is physically repugnant. He’s fond of his tramp looks. I don’t want to hear about his sexual rebound op.
WHYYYY is she even bothering with this clown? She’s famous and glamourous on her own. She doesn’t even need him. Where are her friends?
Her friends are consoling Camila.
Seriously though, ever since I found out Leo is literally best friends with Jared Leto I lost any interest in him. He’s a gross predator and BFFs with a psychotic bully.
The aging out girlfriend thing really got stuck in Leo’s craw.
Leo looks like grumpy cat in that pic where he’s wesring a baseball cap…lol…grumpy’s gonna grump
Two things:
1. That brown leather get-up on Gigi is hideous
2. That metallic whateveryoucallit she’s wearing over jeans & a tee is also hideous.
Okay three:
3. Leo & Gigi are such an obvious fauxmance — totally doing this just to change the headline. This relationship is about as believable as Kanye & Julia whatshername.
She has a kid and a career so not his type at all. And even if she is *gasp! 27!* he’s still 20 years older than she is.
agreed but why would Gigi allow herself to be used this way? What is in it for her?
You don’t think Gigi just wants to learn about climate change?
Uh, does Leo know Gigi is 27, NOT 20 and she has a kid, right? She’s not his type at all.
that’s the point… he is trying to say he’s not who people say he is and she just wants the publicity.
Yeah, I don’t get it. Why is he feeling the scrutiny now? Why should he care what anyone thinks? Everyone knows his dating game and it has not affected his career. He still makes Oscar-bait movies, he’s still an A-list actor who gets to work with top notch directors, he’s still got a loyal fanbase, and he’s filthy rich. In Hollywood, you can be ridiculous, unethical, or abusive — hell you can can do whatever the hell you want — and suffer no consequences as long as you’re a privileged pretty white man, looking at you Leo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.
@Mireille I 1000% believe that Leonardo D could not care less when women told him he was a creepy sleaze, but once his fellow men started to dunk on him for being a creepy sleaze, then and only then did he care about appearing immature. It hurts his chances for future acting roles, directing, his long term Hollywood legacy, etc to be seen as flighty and the butt of jokes.
If I recall correctly, he was told he had a chance at an Oscar only if he stopped showing up with someone new every year. I think he was with Camilla when he won right? Or at least stopped dating temporarily. So this is part of a decade long image rehab, he’s playing the long game, Leo is. It won’t work with me, a withered old crone who thought he was creepy a decade ago, but it might work on someone else lol
Who knows! The memory of the internet is long and its arc bends toward Justice said Martin Luther King Jr/s
What is the point of this PR mess when its so obvious its laughable,they are doing him more damage than good. Might as well be single then pretend with this fake nonsense.
Agreed. I don’t buy this supposed relationship for a second.
Sure, Lukas.
No idea what Gigi gets out of this. Maybe she’s wondering wtf and they’re not even hanging out. It smells like Brad Pitt and that too smart for him professor.
Anyways, we know Leo is lazy in bed and Gigi has def had better. There’s no way this is even a hookup for her.
I mean, Gigi just launched a clothing line. And to be honest, no one really cares that much about her anymore. This is the most press she’s had in a while.
I don’t know. No one thought Clooney would get married.
And, it’s striking that Gigi is basically a feminine mirror image of Leo’s younger self. They both have those round baby faces and hooded blue eyes. Maybe he’s subconsciously drawn by her resemblance to himself.
I think this one could go either way.
No way this GiCaprio thing is real. No way.
It’s fascinating to see how the criticism and jokes at the expense of Leo’s creepy dating/personal life have his shook. He really is concerned about how he looks that he’s trying to use a young woman single mother of 27 years old who happens to be a famous model as cover.
Sorry, Leopold or Leonardo or Leon or whatever. If this does become a “real” romance (giggle-snort) don’t you know it’d just be exception that PROVES the rule? You can’t win.
How about GiCaprio?
This “romance” has next to no interaction between the two main characters! It’s basically all (unbelievable) gossip articles. Their in-person chemistry must be so lacking! And slow…Leo just broke up and had a model-filled summer; he hasn’t had more than a few weeks to “date” Gigi.
Aside from her personal relationships, Gigi is pretty smart. I am betting she has an angle to play here. Not sure what it is yet though. She just launched a clothing line so maybe he will help bring publicity to it. I know she is not falling for him. He is too old and she usually goes for pretty boy singers. Especially ones with accents.
I think it’s hilarious that this is someone’s idea of damage control. A romance with yet another young woman but it’s ~different~ because she’s 2 years older AND has a kid. Like someone suggested Leo faux date a mid-30 year old for a bit and he was like absolutely not!! so this was the compromise.
That is absolutely how this conversation went down.
That’s what makes this thing so ridiculous! Who in the heck would think this was a good PR move? Goes to show what happens when you’re super successful in Hollywood (or are UK royal) & surround yourself with uneducated sycophantic yes-people.
Part of me wants Zayn to comment on this.
I am very happy he has not. Gigi did shout him out for throwing a nice birthday party for Khai so that is exactly the commentary I want from him. No more messes
All the ugly stuff about Adam Levine this week and I’ve been thinking somewhere Leo is sitting and thinking “Thanks for taking the heat off me, Bro” lol
Yes, but he still isn’t off the hook yet as his PR is obviously in overdrive……..
They should have kept their mouths shut.
So Leo’s PR team is just straight up lifting comments from Leo’s super fan clubs and fan fiction websites, huh?
Imagine when she dumps him
I think Leo is capable of getting Gigi to not publicly denounce that they are dating but no way is he actually able to date her even if he wanted to which he doesn’t.
He should’ve just laid low and weathered the brief storm when he picks his next 20 year old.
This is just embarrassing at this point, it so obviously fake and no one it buying what Leo is selling . He’s PR team just need to shut up, dragging it out makes it more pathetic.
I really hope this isn’t his Clooney style rehab and we’ll have to applaud him for marrying a career woman of an appropriate age (who’s twenty G-D years young than him 🤢)
Sounds like a fake dating romance plot:
“Leo always dumps his girlfriends once they turn 25. But when the media starts making fun of him for that, he’s fixed up with a 27-year-old(!) single mom to rehabilitate his image. Is it possible for Leo to find true love with an old hag?
Gigi is 27 and has better things to do, like raising her child, than date some has-been old star who publicly hates older women. But after being offered a fat bribe, she’s willing to go along with it for a few months.
Can these two mismatched stars find true love?!?!”
All credit for my comment goes to Lainey Gossip. I just can’t believe no one else as mentioned on here yet!
Gigi is tight with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. Blake Lively royally played Leo to get Ryan Reynolds. Taylor also wrote lyrics about Leo in one of her songs. I mean…they have to be warning Gigi right? Girl friends talk. Leo literally has nothing that Gigi needs. She is famous enough without him. I really just don’t see this as being true.
I think Gigi is doing Leo a favor and he’s distracting her from her horrible ex. He had to show the U.S. public that he’s also interested in “older” women– her 27 to his 48. Ludicrous. Next time, pick a 30 year old, Leo. I know it gives you shudders, but do it anyway. Baby steps to a woman in her 40’s, like him.
For those who do not follow Leo, it seems like damage control. But those who do follow know he had distanced himself from Camila and had been seeing Gigi at events/parties months before the breakup announcement.
They are both in Milan now.