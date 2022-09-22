A handheld personal fan, comfy slippers and a foaming shoe cleaner



From CB: I bought these stair treads to help my puppy get up and down wooden stairs without slipping. They were so easy to apply and they stick without being too adhesive or damaging the wood. He goes up and down stairs like a champ now. I also got this outdoor house number sign and it looks so high end! It was so easy to put together and the light is bright and lasts until the next morning. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

A foaming shoe cleaner that restores sneakers and more



From CB: I wear step-in sneakers to walk the dog. They weren’t cheap and are so dirty from wearing them outside. I’m looking for a good sneaker cleaner to get them presentable again. This cleaner by Jason Mark is said to really get shoes clean and smelling fresh. It has over 4,600 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it cleans their sneakers like nothing else. “Greatest cleaner for shoes, especially on white soles, amazing stuff!” “Smells amazing and foams a lot with a small amount. I recommend adding a tiny bit of warm water to the solution. Add it in a 1:1 ratio of solution to water. A little goes a long way.” “My shoes were pretty dirty along with some stains. It was able to get all the dirt and make the shoe look like new.”

Affordable unscented multipurpose trash bags



From CB: This isn’t our typical featured item but trash bags can get expensive and they’re often heavily scented. I like Dollar General store brand trash bags for that reason but the store is far from me and inconvenient. Amazon multipurpose trash bags come in a 50 count of 20 gallon unscented tie top bags. They have over 54,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say they’re as good as name brand bags at a more affordable price. “These are sturdy enough to fill up and they won’t rip. I’ve used them to empty out someone’s belongings instead of boxes, don’t ask! I’ve used these for tree trimmings (not big ol’ tree trunks, but branches and other garden stuff.” “I have used a lot of different trash/garbage bags over 60 years; these are the best I’ve found. These have a strong drawstring, thick enough to resist punctures or tears and cost effective.”

A portable white noise machine to help your baby sleep



From CB: We were asked to find baby products for a soon-to-be mom. This white noise machine by Yogasleep is said to work incredibly well to help babies fall and stay asleep. It’s the best selling white noise machine on amazon and has three different settings and a night light. It has over 22,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. Parents love that it can run all night without shutting itself off. It’s great for adults too. “My baby is loving it so far. He seems to sleep pretty light and wakes up a lot some times and a white noise machine was recommended to us. I love that it’s portable and doesn’t take up a lot of space.” “I’ve used this sound machine for 3 months of travel and on-the-go naps with my baby so far. Worthwhile purchase.”

Luminous light coverage for glowy skin



From CB: I love Maybelline Age Rewind concealer and use it under my eyes and along the bridge of my nose when I do a full face. (My foundation is L’oreal True Match and I also recommend NYX Wonder Stick for contouring.) This is the Age Rewind Perfector 4-in-1 which has a concealer, highlighter and BB cream built in. This has over 710 ratings, 4.1 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. It’s said to be great for those days when you’re not wearing a full face but want to look put together. “This make up was suggested on tik tok, so I tried it. A couple years later I am still using it. It makes my skin glow, and there’s no caking. If I need more coverage, I add a little base and then put this product over it.” “If you are the girl that usually runs out the house with some lip gloss and eyeliner, this is for you for those days when you want to be a little fancy. It is light enough, doesn’t look made up and has a highlighter in it!”

A long-lasting waterproof shadow pencil to transform your look



From Hecate: I’m a fan of an eye pencil when I have no time to do my makeup properly. It always goes on evenly and the colors pop. I also like the portability of a pencil and this one has its own smudger so I don’t have to pack both. Of the Amazon Best Sellers, this Julep Waterproof pencil had some of the best ratings and a great color selection. I like that they offer matte and shimmer tones. The shadows contain vitamin E, so it won’t clump with wear. The pencils range from $14-$16 depending on the color. They have almost 30K reviews on Amazon with 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Customers love these because they are so easy to use, “I have to do my makeup most mornings with one hand while holding my baby on my hip with the other… Stays all day, doesn’t crease or smear, even in the blistering 100+ Texas heat.” And they truly are waterproof, “I live in the tropics and I can go snorkeling and still have this eyeshadow on after half a day in the ocean.” Many customers talked about how great they are for layering.

Pillowy slippers you’ll want to wear all day



From Hecate: I saw these ridiculously comfy looking pillow slippers over the weekend and apparently they are featured very prominently on TikTok. We are just entering that limbo phase in California when it’s still warm but gets cold enough in the morning that you can’t go bare-foot. These would be good for padding around the house and running out for the newspaper (yes, I still get one).Plus they come in a bunch of groovy colors like rose-red and lemon-yellow in addition to the brown, white, black basics. And they’re sized like shoes as opposed to S, M, L. But the selling point is they look super comfortable, with a 1.7 inch sole of cushion for your tootsies. They’re normally $36 but they’re on sale for $24 this week. With over 18,000 reviews, these have 4.4 stars from ReviewMeta. Customers say they’re heavenly, “The most comfortable shoes I own, it really is like walking on clouds!” And this person confirmed they’re perfect in between weather shoes, “ Great alternative to slippers as the weather gets warmer.” A couple people said they were great for hospitals and people with bunion or feet/ankle issues, too.

A rechargable handheld personal fan for comfort on the go



From Hecate: When we talked about supplements for hot flashes, I said the best thing for them was a personal fan. When a hot flash hits, there is nothing like those little swirling blades of relief (unless an ice pack magically materializes). So I was so tickled to see this pop up in my Amazon feed! It’s a foldable, pocket-sized, rechargeable fan! It just takes a USB-C charger. It comes in five cute colors, all with a little bear face and ears, has two speeds and can be used at either a 90 or 180 degree angle. And once fully charged, can last 14-21 hour, depending on the speed. It’s also a backup powerbank. But wait! That’s not all – it’s also a flashlight! Whaaat? And it’s on sale for $15 this week. It has over 29,000 reviews who gave it 4.7 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. Customers say this is better than the competition, “ I’ve gone through many, many, many pocket fans and they usually are cheap and break quickly. But this fan is different. It’s AMAZING!!! The powerful amount of airflow, how long holds charge… and sturdiness are all great.” And in case you wondered, it does work for hot flashes, “I’ve been having some severe hot flashes lately so I decided to try this out and it’s amazing! The flashlight is really bright, and it can be used as a power bank too but it is great for the hot flashes!”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.