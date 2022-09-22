NY AG Letitia James sues Donald Trump for fraud, seeks a $250 million judgment

Out of all of the lawsuits, criminal investigations, impeachments, civil investigations, depositions, congressional hearings and journalistic investigations into Donald Trump, the one I’ve followed the least is the NY Attorney General’s investigation into Trump Org, the actual New York-based business. Trump Org is a complicated web involving real estate, golf courses, hotels and Trump’s personal assets. And everything is corrupt, from top to bottom. New York AG Letitia James held a press conference on Wednesday announcing the civil charges against Donald Trump and his adult children (except for poor Tiffany). AG James has already handed off her investigation to criminal prosecutors and the IRS, so prison may be on the table eventually, but not immediately. The immediate concern for the Trumps is that they’re not going to be able to borrow any money from legitimate banks and they’re going to have a hell of a time paying back their loans (which are reportedly in the range of hundreds of millions of dollars). Trump Org is likely to be dismantled in some substantial way too.

For 20 years, Donald Trump and his family enriched themselves through “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentations,” New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges in a new lawsuit that accuses the Trumps of “grossly” inflating the former president’s net worth by billions of dollars and cheating lenders and others with false and misleading financial statements.

The civil lawsuit, filed Wednesday in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, seeks a $250 million judgment and a prohibition on any of the Trumps leading a company in the state of New York.

“We found that Mr, Trump, his children, and the corporation used more than 200 false asset valuations over a ten year period,” James said at a press conference announcing the charges.

Among other allegations, the suit claims that the former president’s Florida estate and golf resort, Mar-a-Lago, was valued as high as $739 million, but should have been valued at around one-tenth that amount, at $75 million. The suit says that higher valuation was “based on the false premise that it was unrestricted property and could be developed for residential use even though Mr. Trump himself signed deeds donating his residential development rights and sharply restricting changes to the property.”

James is referring her findings to federal prosecutors in Manhattan, who could possibly open a criminal investigation into bank fraud, according to a footnote in the lawsuit.

Through “persistent and repeated business fraud,” the Trumps convinced banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than deserved, according to the lawsuit, which named the former president, three of his adult children, the company, and two of its executives, Allan Weisselberg and Jeff McConney.

I’m including the video of AG James’s presser below. This investigation has felt, at times, like it was moving at a snail’s pace, but I’m impressed with how thoroughly AG James presents her case and her evidence. We knew that Allan Weisselberg had basically turned state’s evidence, as have several other people in the accounting/business side of Trump Org. James went about this methodically, building her case with not only witness testimony but the motherlode of receipts.

There’s a lot of talk about Melania Trump and whether she’ll finally divorce him. Please, she stayed with that diapered goat through all kinds of bullsh-t. She’s not going to pull the ripcord just yet, not when she’s so close to being his widow.

40 Responses to “NY AG Letitia James sues Donald Trump for fraud, seeks a $250 million judgment”

  1. Southern Fried says:
    September 22, 2022 at 7:43 am

    Hallelujah!

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    September 22, 2022 at 7:43 am

    I wish we could post GIFs here because I have so many running through my head, LOL.

    But well done AG James. Well done. A methodical, detailed, and damning investigation. Well done.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      September 22, 2022 at 9:20 am

      @ Becks1, I always knew in my heart of hearts that AG Ms. James would bring him down. Though I was surprised that Weisselberg turned states evidence, as I thought for certain that he wouldn’t sing.

      The beauty in Ms. James’s indictment is that she has included his adult children as well. All to be condemned to a life viewed as the thieving, lying and unscrupulous family that they all are.

      Reply
      • Lucy says:
        September 22, 2022 at 9:28 am

        I want Jared’s $2 BILLION Saudi money frozen and investigated too. May they all pull each other with their grasping hands into prison, or at least out of public life. May they become laughing stocks, rejected by even the MAGAts, who will drive themselves into smaller and smaller corners.

        I feel better now 😄.

        Seriously, it’s Finding Out season!

  3. Seaflower says:
    September 22, 2022 at 7:45 am

    I think it’s lucky Tiffany.

    Melania will divorce him if she thinks the money is going to dry up. (Also, I’m still not convinced the blonde in the thick coat and dark glasses is her – holds her body and head differently to Melania. Wasn’t there a SS agent who looked similar?)

    Reply
    • AmB says:
      September 22, 2022 at 8:27 am

      Tiffany may turn out to be the smart one.

      Melania probably missed her chance – whatever her deal is, 0 times X still equals 0.

      Reply
      • AmyB says:
        September 22, 2022 at 8:44 am

        @AmB

        Yes, Tiffany is probably thanking God above for her father ignoring her for the majority of her life LOL!! I know I would be.

      • LadyMTL says:
        September 22, 2022 at 8:51 am

        I was thinking the same thing re: Melania. She’d divorce him in a heartbeat if the money disappeared, but it’d be too late at that point. The only one I feel kind of bad for is Barron – he didn’t ask to be a part of that awful family, and he’s still so young too.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        September 22, 2022 at 9:29 am

        @ LadyMTL, Barron will grow up to be just as vile a human as his parents are. Though the only sympathy I might hold out for him is that he is still a minor.

        As for Melanoma, she is certainly screwed as any chance of divorcing him, with a sizable settlement, has long since passed. If Drumpf was to die, she will be the last one on the long list of debtors that which walk away with nothing.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        September 22, 2022 at 9:35 am

        * debtors which will leave her to walk away with nothing.

    • Sarita says:
      September 22, 2022 at 8:55 am

      I came here to say that’s not Melania. Jesus I forgot about the body doubles, truly wild times we are living

      Reply
  4. Paulkid says:
    September 22, 2022 at 7:48 am

    All hail, Leticia James and Merrick Garland! I find I am actually looking forward to ” Trump News” today!
    It will be fascinating to see how Melania will spend her post Trump years.

    Reply
  5. ThatsNotOkay says:
    September 22, 2022 at 7:49 am

    The Trumps have not been able to borrow from legit US banks for two decades. That’s why they started going after Russian money and Deutsche Bank. That’s their source of funding. Then Kennedy retires from SCOTUS after having a talk with Trump—Kennedy, whose son at Deutsche Bank was in charge of the division that loaned Trump untold suns for his real estate crimes. Trump blackmailed Kennedy into getting yet another SCOTUS seat. It’s all connected and corrupt and criminal and destabilizing to the fabric of our union.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      September 22, 2022 at 9:32 am

      They’ve been laundering millions/billions in Russian oligarch cash through Drumpf properties in NYC since the 80s, it is nothing new. They’ve gotten away with all of it.

      Reply
  6. Lucy2 says:
    September 22, 2022 at 7:50 am

    You know that scene in Golden Girls where Blanche gets…overstimulated and sprays herself with water?
    That’s me reading this news.

    Reply
  7. Seraphina says:
    September 22, 2022 at 7:51 am

    I watched late into the night – this and the other two legal proceedings. He is so screwed. But he is a slick one. Snakes usually are. He was on Fox last night and he is crazy. Even CNN played a clip of it and they laughed at his responses to the questions.
    AG James is not playing around. She even names the kids. And they aren’t kids – adults and will be held accountable like the rest of us peons. Legal experts are saying it’s a very thorough legal brief and he better be prepared.
    Personally, I dont know how he hasn’t had a stroke with all these problems. Yesterday was BAD for trump and his family.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      September 22, 2022 at 9:26 am

      @ Seraphina, I am actually surprised as well that he hasn’t had a stroke yet too. I thought for certain that the combination of the execution by the DOJ would break him, but no it didn’t but this very well may.

      Reply
      • Seraphina says:
        September 22, 2022 at 9:32 am

        I was discussing the lack of stroke with my husband and he said: this family doesn’t operate like you -normal people- do. You can’t understand something like that.
        And he is right. As the saying goes: it takes crazy to understand crazy.

  8. Miranda says:
    September 22, 2022 at 7:52 am

    This meltdown should be entertaining, right? Very eager to see which kid turns against him first. (Ivanka. It’ll be Ivanka. She’s the only one who has shown any awareness that her family is deeply f–ked up and criminal, but she’s always been too much of a greedy coward to say “I’m out”.)

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      September 22, 2022 at 9:21 am

      She can’t quit the family grift, because she’s profited most of them all. I think the bigger question is will Jared flip on his wife

      Reply
      • Louisa says:
        September 22, 2022 at 9:59 am

        Jared is as much a criminal as his wife and FIL. The $2bn he got from Saudi Arabia needs to be looked into as no way that was legit.

  9. Emily says:
    September 22, 2022 at 7:53 am

    What’s interesting is, as everything falls apart around him, Trump is starting rallies again and talking about running in 2024 as if it will shield him from consequences.

    I hope he rots in jail for the remaining couple years of life he has left.

    Reply
  10. Yup, Me says:
    September 22, 2022 at 7:55 am

    I’ve been laughing about this since yesterday. Based on the timelines of other “old money” families, this was supposed to be the generation where they officially made the leap from criminal enterprise to legitimate established business empire, but Donald is such a greedy, narcissistic buffoon that he’s going to take them all down, instead (as well as setting a precedent for the take downs of others who have quietly operated similarly behind the scenes).

    Between this and the other investagtions in other states, he will spend the rest of his miserable life entagled in lawsuits, watching his family’s businesses crumble. It’s a fitting end for someone who has spent years avoiding accountability by being a litigious pos.

    Reply
  11. SarahCS says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:00 am

    I’m not going to claim being in any was prescient but as more of who he was came to light when he was running for president I wondered whether having that much attention on his business dealings could in any way be a good idea – assuming he didn’t manage to find a way to stay on as dictator (and we saw how close you came to that).

    How nice to have good news stories in the press.

    Reply
  12. shanaynay says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:01 am

    Hopefully, whatever LJ has on him and his f’ked up family sticks. I’m tried of this criminal family getting away with sh*t!. I’m still waiting for them to be locked up, but I’m certainly not holding my breath. I don’t trust the FBI, judges, or the DOJ to do the right thing. I personally feel/think that they are all on the take. I’ve love to be proven wrong!!

    Reply
  13. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:02 am

    Considering Putin has been bumping off his oligarchs it’s only a matter of time before Donny Boy has an accident like Ivana’s.

    The orange pig will squeal to save his own lard ass – the crotch goblins will throw each other under the bus to fight over what is left of the Trump empire once he’s gone from whatever country will have them once they flee to avoid jail time.

    Deutchse Bank has ALL the receipts and they had no choice but to co-operate.

    Reply
  14. Merricat says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:07 am

    The IRS is how we get mobsters in the end.

    Reply
    • Midnight@theOasis says:
      September 22, 2022 at 8:45 am

      So true. Al Capone was done in on tax evasion. Don’t mess with the IRS.

      Reply
      • AmyB says:
        September 22, 2022 at 8:56 am

        AND – NY AG Letita James made criminal referrals to the IRS regarding Trump, based on her civil suit. This may have taken a long time to come to fruition, but they have amassed their evidence through Michael Cohen, and Allan Weisselberg turning state’s evidence, among other things. Trump (and his grotesque kids) are F**KED!

      • nutella toast says:
        September 22, 2022 at 9:20 am

        Remember Trump cut the 2018 IRS budget by $239 million and reduced staffing by approximately 17% over his tenure. We had identity theft so I speak to IRS agents on the regular trying to deal with the fallout and….they’re understaffed and exhausted. And frustrated. You never want to frustrate the IRS. Just sayin’. Especially when you legitimately have something (or lots of somethings) to hide.

    • Seraphina says:
      September 22, 2022 at 9:35 am

      @Merricat- truth! You speak no lies.

      Reply
  15. Mireille says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:14 am

    Don’t feel bad for Tiffany. She’s young so she’s got years to come to start her own family grift.

    I was busy at work yesterday so I’m just catching up. Did Orange Blob induced his word vomit in response to the news on Truth Social, Newsmax, Faux News? Did he go full Red Splotchy Rage on the media and NY yet? Did NY ATG Leticia James wear a red cape flapping in the wind when she made the announcement?

    What about Red Rage’s plastic daughter and her creepy mannequin consort? Coke-head fiend son? And that other son…the dumb one? Any drug-fueled or zombie-like responses from them?

    Damn I missed a lot being in boring meetings yesterday!!!!

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      September 22, 2022 at 8:23 am

      There is a clip of him giving an interview where he claims that he can declassify top secret doc’s just by thinking it/saying it out loud and that he didn’t have to follow the process if he didn’t want to.

      Reply
      • Mireille says:
        September 22, 2022 at 8:32 am

        Thanks! I was just now viewing a small clip of that interview online. I feel like I lost a couple of brain cells watching it though…

      • AmyB says:
        September 22, 2022 at 8:49 am

        Yes, Trump claims that bullshit in interviews (he can declassify documents with the wave of his hand), but interestingly, his lawyers are saying nothing about that in the proceedings with the Special Master appointed regarding the documents found at Mar-a-Lago LMAO!!

        The clips I have seen of him in interviews lately are astounding in their craziness and stupidity!! And there are still MAGA imbeciles giving this con man more money – HUH?!

      • Josephine says:
        September 22, 2022 at 9:17 am

        It’s been said by actual experts (Barbara McQuade tweeted about it, and she’s a former US atty), but disclassifying the documents does not mean they were his to take — part of her tweet: “Government documents that pertain to the national defense may not be withheld from the government upon request for return.”

        Not that anyone believes that he declassified anything. His list of excuses is so long, contradictory, and confusing.

  16. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    September 22, 2022 at 8:56 am

    “diapered goat”
    Kaiser. Lordamercy! 😆😆😆😆
    I.Am.Deceased.

    I also said on Twitter yesterday that I had trump, sr.throwing every last one of them under the bus to save his own orange ass on my bingo card and here we are!

    Reply
  17. ML says:
    September 22, 2022 at 9:03 am

    Brilliant work, Letitia James, thank you!!

    Reply
  18. Betsy says:
    September 22, 2022 at 9:48 am

    This was good news to hear yesterday but I’m just burnt out waiting. The man stole and quite possibly sold top top secret documents and he’s still running out that clock. It’s a nice development, but I’m just kind of dead inside.

    Reply

