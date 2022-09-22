The Prince & Princess of Wales thanked volunteers at Windsor Castle today

The new Prince and Princess of Wales were out in Windsor today, “thanking” staff for their work around QEII’s funeral. Kate wore a £2,150 Dolce & Gabbana coat, which is a repeat. I remember this coat being baggier on Kate the previous times she’s worn it, likely because she originally had it tailored during one of her pregnancies. When she wore it last year, it still gave off a maternity-wear vibe, but my guess is that she’s had it re-tailored to make it a slimmer cut. Clearly, the new Princess of Wales is going to remain fascinated with big buttons. Buttons are her only friends.
Meanwhile, William and Kate are firming up some plans and canceling other plans. Kate was due in London today to participate in the “fan day” for Laver Cup, with Roger Federer. They made her cancel her appearance because it’s still a royal “mourning period.” Which means she’s allowed to make these kinds of visits, in and around Windsor Castle, but she can’t wear Mourning Jeggings as she plays tennis with Roger. This week, William was also scheduled to be in New York for the dumbass “Earthshot Summit,” which was supposed to coincide with the start of the UN General Assembly. William canceled on that last week, but Kate took her time canceling on Laver Cup.
In addition to all of that, William confirmed that he and Kate are still headed to Boston in December. Will the Boston trip be their first overseas tour/trip as Prince and Princess of Wales? It feels like they should probably schedule another trip in between now and December, but considering their overwhelming laziness, they probably won’t. Anyway, they’ll be in Boston in the first week of December for the Earthshot Awards. Can’t wait for the Boston version of the Flop Tour! I hope someone calls William “Wicked Pegga.”
Oh God I just saw her Mourning Wiglet again. And she’s holding onto QEII’s pearl-and-diamond earrings, huh?
Her saying thank you is considered a full day of work. She can now go home eat half a Bon Bon and smoke some cigarettes as reward.
“I hope someone calls William “Wicked Pegga.”
I will drive the 40 minutes to stand outside and yell this WITH a sign! 🤣🤣
That’s hilarious. The queen’s death did wonders for them. It killed the pegginton stories for one.
The Pegginton stories will forever live.
Looks like khate had a yank of some kind or has she lost more weight? Her cheekbone to ear is too severe. Her chest is flatter too. Weight loss?
The rest of the year will be delicious. As attention drops to zero from the global audience, and they have to keep shoving their kids into camera lenses to get attention. Then Archetypes comes back on, and all the press to promote it. Harry’s book starts getting buzz. There is pressure on the Cambridges to “do more”. This is going to be spectacular. I predict public fights between these two.
Yeah, I’m curious about the rest of the year. I think with how batshit the BM have been, they might not get on as much of a promo roll as planned before the end of the year. Could possibly lull the lazy Wales into a false sense of security until Full Sussex hits next year and they are going to absolutely shit themselves.
That didn’t take long: ‘Lazy Wales’ 😄
And don’t forget the new season of The Crown, which I think will be in November. Delish!
I saw a video of this arrival. William didn’t wait for Kate to come around the car and the RPO inadvertently ended up blocking her from getting to William’s side to meet the welcoming party. It’s interesting what the Royal Family chooses to do during this mourning period. While Harry and Meghan have cancelled everything the Royal Family is still making visits. Edward’s gone to Estonia. I hope that means that Archetypes will return next week.
The photographers work really hard to create images of these two that show William somewhat near kate and that he might possibly be touching her. More than once their photos are set up so that while they are in reality walking separately the photos angle it so that if you don’t look closely you would think they are next to each other and possible holding hands.
Yeah, in the pictures at the top and bottom of this post, it looks like William has his arm around her back and is looking at her. But even if his arm is on her back, directing her where to go (since thats the only time he touches her) he is definitely not looking at her, he is looking at someone just beyond her. the videos are definitely more telling than pictures sometimes. From the walkabout with H&M, so many people were like “the pictures aren’t telling the full story!” but when you watched the video it looked worse for W&K.
Meghan should have kept the UN visit as scheduled, but I guess that would have meant more days away from the children.
There is a bit on Twitter, where there is an obvious disagreement, she tossed her hair at the end of the short clip.
It is all coming apart at the seams. They do not even like each other.
I think they’re milking and taking advantage of whatever goodwill and halo effect the Queen’s death has had on the whole RF, thus the tour. The RF, especially William and Kate, has also generated worldwide awareness because of Meghan and Harry. Plus the fact that they spend millions for PR. I hope they don’t get any attention in Boston.
I was looking forward to the day that Katie stopped giving William googly eyes and laughing manicly at him in public while he leaves her behind in the dust. But this new Dark Kate gives me the chills.
Either she has reached a DGAF stage or she has something over him – I think the Welsh titles were some sort of bribe to her, she gets the coveted title she has chased after for years if she agrees to be more visible for the next year at least.
I still think they will divorce but it will happen once Chuck’s coronation is over – she’s secure in her position now but that may change esp if the negative public opinion keeps ramping up. If she and William don’t start acting like the very senior royals they now are, as well as proving to the Welsh that they want to promote the country things will go sour very quickly.
I used to say Kate doesnt use her power enough and for a long time she was still acting like a commoner girlfriend that William could drop any second. But now i am struggling to understand what her game is,her behaviour was appalling these last teo weeks. So is she just mad at everyone !? There is definitey something bubbling under.
Kate definitely seems mad and just over it. Her game face is slipping.
Kate stopped the google eyes before the queen died. She just really ramped up the anger and lack of public face during the events around the funeral. A lot of it was because Meghan was there and it’s clear kate hates meghan.
I also think she expected to be able to hide in Adelaide Cottage and do little, but now that she’s moved up a rank, there will be more scrutiny and expectations. As much as she briefed she was still going to be lazy in her first comment post wales title, that just won’t be accepted by the public unless kate is no longer married to William.
Well they are in a mourning period, if she was laughing maniacally and doing googly eyes at William, it would be considered inappropriate. And as much as I don’t like Kate, the week leading up to the funeral was rough for all the royals, whether you like them or not. They aren’t allowed to grieve in private and are expected to be on display in public for much of it. I don’t think Kate was prepared for how grueling it would be. On top of it, the kids just started a new school and they just moved to a new “cottage.” Plus the proximity of Harry and Meghan in her vicinity for much of that week was probably making her super anxious and angry. Philip’s funeral was a breeze in comparison due to covid protocols and Meghan’s absence as she was pregnant with Lili. There was also his memorial but again, it was a one day affair compared to the 10 days leading up to the Queen’s funeral and Harry and Meghan weren’t there for the memorial.
@AmelieOriginal – If you look at the pictures from today, there are many of Kate doing her hyena laugh.
Kate certainly had time to grieve in private. She did the walkabout with H&M, she did the service at Westminster Hall, the reception, and another event with William. that was 4 events in 10 days. Compare that with what Charles was doing, or Anne, or even William, and yeah, she had the most time out of the working royals to grieve.
But like Nic said, she stopped the whole “googly eyes” thing at William before the Queen died. Let’s remember Wimbledon, the Jubbly, and the commonwealth games. It was just easier for her to hide bc she had the kids at all those events as a buffer/distraction.
And its not just the eyes and the laughter, its the SPACE. The other royal couples are not distanced like she and William are.
I never thought this would happen, but I actually miss the hyena laugh.
She’s in her Melania era.
Just waiting for her to show up in an “I don’t Really Care, do you?” jacket. Will she start openly rolling her eyes at William now? Melania is absolutely over it, and it seems as if Jegs is 3/4 the way there as well.
She literally did roll her eyes at William today — there’s no sound, but in that clip going around he initially seems impatient with her for lagging behind, and she appears to be short in her reply back to him and very clearly rolls her eyes. The wheels are coming off, y’all.
Saw that vid and it was not a joke. That was a moment. Whew. If they keep doing events together, little moments like this are going to continue to come out… buckle up y’all.
@chaine – her melania era -hahahaha
The new dark Kate. Hahaha. I keep envisioning that Victorian ghost pic last year.
Will better have a food taster nearby.
The video I referenced above really shows Dark Kate. It’s not funny like dark Brandon memes though.
@Noki, same but New Dark Kate scares me
The ugly stuff is already out. He has the upper hand, the UK has accepted to divorcees in the top job, he has the duchy and assets.
There is an established method to deal with such eventuality, should she choose to leave.
He will come out ahead, better yet they deserve each other.
Whatever of TQs royal jewels she’ll be allowed to ‘borrow’ will have to be prised from her cold dead hands.
They will already be a quarter of the way around the world in Boston, and could easily hop on a plane to take another 4+1/2 – 5 hour jaunt over to Santa Barbara to pop in at Montecito. It’s the “Will they/won’t Will they” of the year!
The press are going to be insufferable,if they didnt bother with each other when they were a stones throw away why on earth would they make that effort across the pond!?
C’mon, it’s going to be “they’ve traveled across the globe, and Harry SNUBS the Wales by not flying 4 hours to support him”
Well, Boston is their first trip to the U.S. as the Prince and Princess of Wales so I’m sure they’re counting on a big Royal reception. After all, the Royals have to reclaim America from the Sussexes. America is very important to the British Royals even though the problem with Meghan was because she was an American and not because she was bi racial.🙄
I’m sure the Sussex’s have events planned for around the time that they are coming and that will be what is reported on here in the States. The Sussex’s don’t publish a public calendar so we have no way of knowing but pre holiday charity or veterans events will be going on. I think the BRF and rats made a serious miscalculation scheduling 🌎💩 in the States, especially after the mourning period smear campaign they launched against the Sussex’s that was absolutely vile. When they are so unforgivably petty that blinking and breathing are criticized they have lost any respect or sympathy they might have had with there hateful briefings. So many people in the States and around the world who don’t follow the royals had their eyes opened and were calling out the racism and bullying harassment.
🌎 💩 is 😂👍. Perfectly captures the ridiculous/not-to-be-taken-seriously nature of the Wail’s endeavors. Leave it to emojis to encapsulate their child’s play project.
I am really looking forward to seeing how they are received in the US. People are such a mixed bag that you really never know. Boston is such a college town and there are student-organized protests over the smallest things (I would know…I partook in some) so one can only hope.
On a related note, I almost feel like Bully invited the Sussexes to greet the mourners not because he’s a sign of unity or oh-so-magnanimous, but that he knew the crowd wasn’t expecting it and counted on some negative reactions. And the whole “surprising the security” thing is actually very scary. I wouldn’t put any of those intentions past him. Now the tables turn and I’m hoping to get some glorious footage of Wailing snubs.
I guess good for her that its a repeat? Yay? She’s a thrifty princess of Wales?? (lol)
Of course they’re still going to Boston, I think they’re going to try to turn that into the big coming out part for them as the new Prince and Princess of Wales, but I doubt it will get much coverage outside of maybe a puff piece on today or something. I am hoping Harry’s memoir is out by then, LOL.
I did notice that there were some Earthshot videos on twitter yesterday (live streams from the events) and they….did not get many views. Like last I saw hundreds of views on one video. I felt bad for the participants but also thought it was a good indication of how bad an idea that Earthshot summit was. My twitter feed was full of H&M (per usual lol), UNGA updates, and AG James. I didn’t even see RRs tweeting about Earthshot.
Americans will have gotten over the novelty of them being the new Wales by December.
And Kate’s nasty looks to Meghan captured through the funeral events will have been noticed by many. Only the racist MAGAs will think her behaviour was acceptable.
Sadly, I saw a poll somewhere and I can’t remember where but it was recent showing how popular these two idiots are in the US. Something about W&K being more popular than the queen and how they will be loved on tour. I was really disappointed. Any Americans please say how they truly come across over there and the general feeling? I can tell you that over here UK teens have pretty much zero interest in K&W. Most of my family and friends don’t give a toss about them!
I think they’re popular in two ways –
1) when people think about the royal family at all, they think about W&K and view them more favorably than Charles and Camilla.
2) they’re popular among the “minivan moms” (no offense to minivan moms, I’m one of them, LOL) but I think among a group of white women around the ages of 40 to maybe 60, they’re fairly popular, but again, these women don’t really think about them that much.
For example I have a good friend who loves William and Kate, but she only thinks about them when she gets her People magazine (she still gets it lol) and they’re on the cover.
I think most people don’t really care about the royal family at all so when they say W&K are “popular” its more that people respond, when asked, “oh yeah they seem fine.”
I will say that I have a HS teacher who is in her early 60s, who loved the Queen, and when she was watching the funeral her main comments on FB were about what a disgrace it was that Harry couldn’t wear his uniform and William could.
@becks1 we need to call them the racist Karens because that’s who supports them.
More than one person I know who doesn’t normally follow royals paid attention to things like the walkabout and commented on Kate being icy to Meghan. Because it was super obvious to anyone watching the Windsor walkabout.
Sparrow I am on team Sussex I do not think the cambridges are all that popular in the USA
@sparrow — with the exception of the Standoms — NO ONE CARES. Americans “care” about the BRF when we see them on magazine covers or when there is a big display of pomp and circumstance.
Most of us remember that we fought a war to escape and think Monarchy is obsolete. We also don’t care about some weird theoretical Game of Thrones.
I’m confused though. They say Meghan gets hate because she’s American, and now they’re coming to America to get love?
I’m not much for rah rah America is best baloney, but this anti American sentiment from the entire British establishment and media has got me crossing them off my list of places I want to visit on next overseas trip.
No, it is confusing and we’ve heard it for years as a “defense.” Even in the Oxenberg post from today, people are insisting that her treatment was more bc she was an American than because she was Black.
Does that make it any better? I mean maybe marginally so, but is being xenophobic and anti-American really the message the royals want to go with here? When the royals desperately seem to need validation and money from Americans?
Xenophobia is not a defence and is usually a cover for racism anyway.
Thanks, Becks1. That was really interesting and a relief.
Oh no…I just zoomed in on this picture and the hair clip ins are really obvious – a baby bump it in the back and something on the left part.
And her clip-in hair, which is on top, is shorter than her real hair. I’m starting to get the hang of this wiglet-watching! 😉
You two seem to be really in the know on this hair stuff. Great! Can you answer me my question below? Basically, when she gets out of a car or outside a venue she throws her head back as if she is trying to line up/fluff out her hair but keep it in place at the same time. Is this because clip-in hair can clump up and she needs to move it about without making it obvious?
@Sparrow: I think you’re exactly right, that’s what she’s doing with that head toss. Getting the fake hair to line up right.
What a fantastic way to s&!t on Diana’s legacy (and I am referring to her title)! That’s all I am going to say on the matter… The BM and RF can claim and say a lot, but the truth is that what Diana did for a lot of people cannot be compared! Try as they might, they will fail
I see Kate still looks grumpy. What is her problem? I know it’s just a handful of pictures I’m seeing, but it seems like she’s been in a lousy, petulant mood for weeks. I know having Meghan around ruffled her buttony feathers, but she’s got her POW title that she worked and stalked and slaved over. One would think she’d look a little more content.
Now that she’s got it, she finds that it is not as awesome as she had expected. And it means she has no goal to work towards in the near future. 20 years to get PoW, now she needs to steel herself for another 20 to get QC..
Probably because she’s realised that the title hasn’t brought her the happiness and joy she spent decades thinking it would bring. This woman will never truly be happy and content because grifters never usually are. They always want something ‘better’, so in her case it must be the QC title…
Nought’s had, all’s spent
Where our desire is got without content
Tis safer to be that which we destroy
Then by destruction dwell in doubtful joy.
Lady Macbeth could certainly relate! (I’m teaching Macbeth right now)
Kkkate realizes she will be forced to work, that Harry never had hidden feelings for her, that she’s easily upstaged by other women, that she is married to a man who hates her and she doesn’t get to wear tiaras and jewels and smoke all day anymore.
She looks grumpy because; 1) She now has to work — like for reals WORK. 2) She’s been shunted off to humble Adelaide Cottage because Willy Wails can’t stand her. 3) Their travel schedule is ramping up which means she has to spend time with Wails pretending to be a happy couple and pretending she’s enjoying herself with the peons when we all know she just wants to spend her time raiding the royal jewel box, working out and shopping. She may have lusted after the PoW title but obviously resents the responsibilities that go with it.
Yes, this. She is beyond Top CEO now. She is the Alpha and Omega who has to do the big and small things with equal grace and aplomb.
Who are we kidding? Of course she’s grumpy! If you don’t have it, you don’t have it. I think back to my wedding, when I had to play the role of the biggest/ultimate host…getting all dolled up to get in place, put on a production, and talk to several guests I barely knew (thanks to my FIL and all he deemed necessary to invite) and it was WORK. My husband and I were seriously glad we only had to do it once. To do this again and again, against your will and interest, is torture. For reference, she could not keep it together for the Caribbean Flop tour and she has the same daggery look that she bore at the ball (where she cosplayed Grace Kelly with Meghan’s hair style). It’s like Top CEO just realized she only arrived at base camp and already wants to go home.
That’s it, reach out and touch her, good , good now look in her direction to make it appear like you know she is there and you are married to her . Kate , Kate. We have talked about this spacey look of yours. Try to pretend you are in the moment and enjoying it . Yes yes I know he is touching you, but we rehearse this remember? People are talking about all that space and William leaving you behind constantly. I completely understand you , but Kate we just showed you and William that video about the comparisons between Harry and Meghan and William and you, you remember, the one where they said don’t be a William, be a Harry . So we have got to pull this off.
Oh crap I am definitely not being paid enough to create fantasy out of space .From the top people.
Exactly. W&K you watch the genuine warmth between M&H, the tactile relationship ripped apart by the media, and learn to try and look engaged with each other and touchy feely. No doubt the DM readers will forget their “this is not how royals behave” (as if they’d know)) and say how darling it all is.
Well done, Over It!
They are not good at this are they? First big overseas trip to the US instead of advertising why they’ve learned from their disastrous Caribbean tour? Okay.
Why are they coming here when the BM makes it very clear how much Britons dislike Americans?
So which is it? Was Meghan hated for being American? Or for being Black/biracial?
W&K better coordinate their stories before facing the American press.
Can’t wait to see Kkkate’s face when a US reporter asks if she’s met her niece Lili yet. 🍿🍿🍿
Yeah, the Earthshot summit was yesterday from 9:00 to 1:00. And, according to the Bloomberg site, they managed to have over 25 speakers in those 4 hours. Not sure how this constitutes a “summit” unless the word now means “a bunch of people got together.”
The Boston Globe had a small piece confirming that W&K will be coming in December. Only 9 comments, most of which were about whether Catherine is spelled with a C or a K, a couple “who cares,” and one pointing out how bald Will has become.
Okay the last bit about how bald william has become is cracking me up.
For some reason I’m cracking up about a big topic in the comments being if her name is spelled with a C or a K 🤣
@Eurydice thanks for keeping us up with the news from Boston!
Has anyone else noticed lately Kate’s been wearing the same aquazzura heels Meghan’s wore on the Oprah interview? I know it’s a bit of a stretch but I just really find the (as @kaiser puts it perfectly) “copykeening” really funny
Can’t wait for them to come here for their next flop tour
Wait…I don’t understand. Are all the staff the ones outside? Did they make the staff come outside so they could have a walkabout to say thank you? Because that’s what I’m imagining in my mind and cracking up. Why would they need a walkabout to thank staff? Why not just call them into a big room to say thank you and give them a raise instead of a pink slip?
Peggington and Kkkeen are so worthless. Please don’t come to Boston! We don’t want you here. Or anywhere in the US. Stay on your salty island and leave us alone. Harry and Meghan are home and they’re all we want from that horrible family.
Rant over. 😆
These must be volunteers from the town of Windsor because I don’t think the palace staff dress like tourists.
I was wondering this too…are these all just tourists they saw on their way into Windsor Castle? Are there still crowds milling about just hoping for an appearance like this from a member of the BRF?
The earrings that K is wearing today are ones that she’s had for years.
Do volunteers get paid in money instead or they get brief meeting from a far with the royals?
Why do they need volunteers?
BRF has lots of money, hire them.
Apparently they get paid in smiles
I know Kate’s been looking less enthused and lovey-dovey on her outings with William since before the Queen died (not exactly sure when it happened but I started noticing it this summer). But there’s been a huge shift since the Queen died, I get the stress and anxiety of being on public display in the week leading up to the funeral was a lot for all the royals. And since Kate doesn’t have a poker face, we know she can’t stand being around Meghan so I’m sure that did a number on her blood pressure. But she has looked so rough and so thin like she’s been doing a lot of crying behind the scenes and sure, maybe she misses the Queen though I doubt they were that close. But I wonder if it’s because she realizes she has to be way more visible now that William is next in line to the throne? Did the reality of that just hit her? Or maybe she and William are truly separated and she knows at some point the separation announcement will be made? I can’t find much sympathy for her these days but I also really don’t like seeing someone clearly struggling mentally so much in public, it is very uncomfortable.
Kate’s recent demeanor and appearance in public makes me wonder if she’s ill (mentally or physically) or medicated. The transformation or some might say, deterioration. is astounding.
Yes I’ve been wondering the same. Her face has seemed really puffy lately which suggests a lot of crying. She is clearly going through something and I think the Queen dying may have pushed her over the edge–not necessarily out of grief though I’m sure it’s part of it, but the stress and media frenzy took its toll over whatever she was already going through. The physical changes have been pretty striking.
I don’t think she’s worried about the visibility as such. I think she’s worried about making sure that she’s getting the right sort of visibility, and being viewed in the right sort of manner by the public. That’s a lot more difficult to do. She wants to be popular, beloved, exalted, spoken about in the same breath as Diana or the Queen, but in truth, she has done nothing to actually earn that adulation. The stress over that is what’s probably getting to her–she’s desperate to make sure other people like her, and gets greatly upset when people don’t.
Looks like the extended mourning period for the family is meant to keep the Sussexes out of the news cycle for an extra week while William and Kate try to grab some solo headlines.
So far William did his Earthshot vanity recording, now this Windsor walkabout. If this isn’t royal work, then what is it?
Can someone who knows explain this for me. No one as thin as Kate has hair that thick unless they are naturally slender. So she wears clip on hair pieces. I’ve noticed that when she gets out of a car or is about to enter a venue, she kind of tips her head back like a neighing horse! Is this because pieces of clipped in hair move differently and need to be thrown into place somehow because otherwise they’d lie as a clump? Thanks.
BM keep briefing on the Super Seven and telling of their great expectations for popular Kate to be at the forefront of big events but in reality, how can she be FORCED to do more? She has the big ass title, the jewelry and the houses and the loot and fawning press for doing 117 engagements a year so where is the incentive for lady bountiful to do anything more? She can’t be sacked or fail an appraisal and PoW needs her for his image so she is sitting pretty!
They can use the bullying investigation as leverage on the Wailes. BP ordered the investigation so Charles would have control of the report now. Get to work Kate or the report is “leaked” showing you’re the KP bully and you let Meghan take the fall.
The coat is nice. That’s truly all I’ve got for her.
Celebitches, those of you who think there’ll be a divorce, really? I can’t fathom it but should there be would Kate have to give up her POW title?
I think she’d have to give up the HRH. This is what Diana gave up and William vowed to return once he became king, or so the story was at one time years ago.
Are we sure they weren’t moving in?
I found the video of their arrival online. I think the driver did a poor job, security wise. He pulled up at an angle so that when William stepped out, he stepped straight into the tourists. There was no buffer. That looked amateurish to me.
Wicked Pegga-that is fantastic. I have a wicked pissah cup from Boston sitting on my desk and it never ceases to make me chuckle