The Prince & Princess of Wales thanked volunteers at Windsor Castle today

The new Prince and Princess of Wales were out in Windsor today, “thanking” staff for their work around QEII’s funeral. Kate wore a £2,150 Dolce & Gabbana coat, which is a repeat. I remember this coat being baggier on Kate the previous times she’s worn it, likely because she originally had it tailored during one of her pregnancies. When she wore it last year, it still gave off a maternity-wear vibe, but my guess is that she’s had it re-tailored to make it a slimmer cut. Clearly, the new Princess of Wales is going to remain fascinated with big buttons. Buttons are her only friends.

Meanwhile, William and Kate are firming up some plans and canceling other plans. Kate was due in London today to participate in the “fan day” for Laver Cup, with Roger Federer. They made her cancel her appearance because it’s still a royal “mourning period.” Which means she’s allowed to make these kinds of visits, in and around Windsor Castle, but she can’t wear Mourning Jeggings as she plays tennis with Roger. This week, William was also scheduled to be in New York for the dumbass “Earthshot Summit,” which was supposed to coincide with the start of the UN General Assembly. William canceled on that last week, but Kate took her time canceling on Laver Cup.

In addition to all of that, William confirmed that he and Kate are still headed to Boston in December. Will the Boston trip be their first overseas tour/trip as Prince and Princess of Wales? It feels like they should probably schedule another trip in between now and December, but considering their overwhelming laziness, they probably won’t. Anyway, they’ll be in Boston in the first week of December for the Earthshot Awards. Can’t wait for the Boston version of the Flop Tour! I hope someone calls William “Wicked Pegga.”

Oh God I just saw her Mourning Wiglet again. And she’s holding onto QEII’s pearl-and-diamond earrings, huh?

