Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘pursuing’ Gigi Hadid, ‘they’ve been hanging out’

Last week, I noted that Leonardo DiCaprio’s attempts at damage control are coming across as extremely obvious and desperate. DiCaprio had been with Camila Morrone for four years, and during that time, the world changed. A little bit. Enough that Leo found himself being roasted online for a full week after he dumped Morrone on her 25th birthday. Leo is now doing the most to try to convince everyone that he’s not That Guy. That Guy who can’t be with a woman over the age of 25. Which is why he’s trying to convince everyone that he’s really pursuing that old hag Gigi Hadid! Now, I know that Gigi is not an “old hag” so don’t yell at me. I’m merely trying to capture Leo’s mindset! Gigi is 27 years old and a mother of a young daughter. Leo doesn’t do single moms and he definitely doesn’t do 27-year-olds. So what is this?
Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long. The Oscar winner, 47, and supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27, have been hanging out in New York City, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.
“They are getting to know each other,” one insider shares, adding that the pair aren’t “dating” just yet.
“Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” another source tells PEOPLE.
A third source adds, “They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”
[From People]
No. I mean, Leo definitely wants this out there – this isn’t coming from Gigi’s camp or even Yolanda’s camp. I suspect Yolanda Foster and Bella Hadid want Gigi far away from Leo. Maybe for Gigi, it’s just something fun, she’s got Leo D on the hook and he’s desperate to use her for good publicity. Don’t get serious about him, Gigi.
Gigi and Leo are hanging out during NY Fashion Week. There are “exclusive pics” of them together.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar.
New York City, NY – Gigi Hadid stuns in all white to the premiere of her new line with Frankie's Bikinis in New York City.
Pictured: Gigi Hadid
Wow how see through, i really thought Leo couldnt give two figs about what anybody outside of his little bubble thinks.
Agree, so transparent. But I still don’t think *he* cares. I think his team does and he’s probably fine with it.
He is creepy.
Yeah, of course Leo. Obvious PR move…
yeah yeah we believe you, Leo. Just the fact that you would parade your courtships with a women older than 25 right after your breakup/contract relationship went public is even more credible. great and subtle PR machine
I’m not a fan of Yolanda or the Hadid sisters but boy do I hate it when men use women to further their own goals.
Well to be fair, Gigi is definitely using Leo too. She has a luxury fashion line coming out and I don’t think people care about Gigi like they once did. This has given her a first page cover without any of the baby drama of the last time.
Didn’t know about the fashion line, so she is most likely benefitting from the publicity. Thanks @red.
I read this early this morning and the funniest thing is that no one believes it. She’s too old 27(!), she’s a mother, it’s too soon after breaking up with Camila to be seen zoning in on one woman (usually apparently around Xmas to Vday?)… and no one can figure out how Gigi would find Leo attractive.
I also thought WTH because she’s over 25 and has a kid. She’s blonde, famous, and a model. That’s all I got. I’ve seen Gigi in interviews and I like her a lot. I don’t think Leo is the right fit for her. She may fulfill *his* publicity needs but, because of his dating history, I would never recommend him to a single mother who just got out of a bad relationship.
I will love Gigi forever because of her smacking that paparazzi on behalf of her sister.
I also think she’s way too strong (mentally – and physically too) for it to ever work with Leo.
tbh I’d like to see him get with Cara Delevigne. imagine the dramz!
This reminds me of George Clooney; he was mocked at an awards ceremony right after he made Gravity with Sandra Bullock, with comedians saying how he’d rather die than commit to a relationship. A little time later he started his relationship with Amal.
Speaking of, I caught an interview on our national broadcaster’s breakfast show this morning. Clooney was being interviewed with Julia Roberts about some movie they’ve got ready to be released here. The interviewer is a very experienced journalist. She had a hard time trying to get The pair to answer her questions regarding the movie and the making of it. Clooney and Roberts had their own mutual admiration club going on – stupid in-jokes and Roberts’ maniacal cackle every time Clooney made another inane and irrelevant comment. The interviewer was visibly cringing, and despite her best efforts, got very little out of the two twits, until mercifully, spulled the plug. Clooney came across as a dimwitted adolescent and Julia sounded like a middle-aged housewife high on her meds, finally meeting her movie star crush who doesn’t give a shit about her.
@AnnaKist This is how I felt about that Sandra Bullock/Kelly Clarkson interview a few months ago. Sandra kept interrupting any attempt at a legitimate question with, jokes and asides – “Did you just call me a ….?” – and Kelly went off the rails laughing.
PR!!! Looks like people making fun of him for dumping his girlfriends when they turn 25 is finally getting to him.
I think it is PR but I believe it is PR for both Leo and Gigi. Gigi just launched a high-end clothing line and being associated with Leo will get her a lot of eyes that she may not have already. I also think this will be very short-lived. Like maybe until the Oscar campaigns are over. Gigi is smart and except for Zayn, not prone to falling all over herself for a man. She is getting something out of this or she would not be doing it
Leo may (hilariously) think pursuing a *27-year-old* is an image fix … but what exactly does he bring to the table for Gigi? She’s incredibly famous and doesn’t need a PR boost, she has a beyond successful career and doesn’t need his industry contacts, he’s not exactly in his physical prime, and I don’t think we’ve ever heard anything about what amazing, funny Big-Pete-Davidson-Energy he brings to relationships.
You just know his PR folks were scrambling to find a single woman in her 30s or 40s who was willing to be papped with him a few times. I am proud of my generation for being too damn old for this nonsense.
It’s giving *sad and desperate*.
You know that meme with Steve Buscemi dressed up like a skateboard kid saying “How do you do, fellow kids”? This is what it’s giving.
Just do a Jack Nicholson and lean into your d-baggery, I say — we’d respect you more for it.
Looooooollll… exactly.
Leo doesn’t do single moms and he definitely doesn’t do 27-year-olds. Unless they look like Gigi Hadid or are her, that is. I think Gigi will be fine, with or without him. And honestly I’d respect him a bit more if he just owned up to the fact that 25 is too old for him.
I don’t think Yolanda wants Gigi away from Leo – quite the opposite in fact! There have been stories for years how Yolanda wants to pair Gigi with a male A-lister and I think Leo’s name was on the list of men mentioned as well.
Agree, this has Yolanda’s fingerprints all over this
I’ll show them I’m capable of dating someone closer to my age. By pursuing a 27 year old! That’ll show ’em! She’s even got a rugrat or two. Yeah, adulting!
The devil works hard but Yolanda works harder.
I don’t understand WHY he is doing this at this point. He still gets work and works with top talent in his field. He could easily take the lumps and move on because technically, he is not doing anything wrong. His dating history is not gonna hurt how he gets projects as his on set behavior is that of a professional, he has steady BO receipts, and when he is campaigning for awards, his personal life is never at the forefront anyway.
So….why?
PR. I think Yolanda is into it probably, but Bella I can see not being into the idea of Leo and her sister.
Gigi has a kid, a new clothing line, and is known in the media to do (some) activism…though not to the extent of Bella who is far more outspoken about Palestine and her activism and is getting into acting.
I am in no way trying to disparage his previous gfs, but I think Leo thinks because Gigi is older than 25 (ripe old 27, lol, still so young compared to him) and has a life outside of following him around…that they’ll take it easier on him.
If he wanted to make a point, he should have courted a woman of at least 30.
Now it’s just 2 years from the 25 year old limit that everyone is laughing about.
They look alike. That’s always kind of promising.
Are you kidding? Yolanda would love for Gigi to date a movie star. My guess is this is coming from her.
Gigi should run tho!
Isn’t she a little old for him?
She can do better.
This comes across as Leo being a vulture on Gigi’s pain. Because she’s gorgeous and successful does not mean she is not vulnerable. I would argue, this makes her more vulnerable to predatory men.
Sad.
No woman should have anything to do with this misogynistic asshat.
This also feeds into some theories about kendall/bella/gigi not being friends cause camila was just hanging out with kendall jenner and hailey bieber recently. Not saying that is true but this little tid bit about leo hanging out with gigi is interesting
Run away, GiGi!
Good grief, why would it matter to him? It’s been said for years. He has a type and he’s demonstrated a pattern. Does he really think this one anomaly would end the speculation?
If you all say she’s down with getting this attention, ok. I wouldn’t want to be used by him, but I’m not a part of that scene so what do I know?