Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘pursuing’ Gigi Hadid, ‘they’ve been hanging out’

Last week, I noted that Leonardo DiCaprio’s attempts at damage control are coming across as extremely obvious and desperate. DiCaprio had been with Camila Morrone for four years, and during that time, the world changed. A little bit. Enough that Leo found himself being roasted online for a full week after he dumped Morrone on her 25th birthday. Leo is now doing the most to try to convince everyone that he’s not That Guy. That Guy who can’t be with a woman over the age of 25. Which is why he’s trying to convince everyone that he’s really pursuing that old hag Gigi Hadid! Now, I know that Gigi is not an “old hag” so don’t yell at me. I’m merely trying to capture Leo’s mindset! Gigi is 27 years old and a mother of a young daughter. Leo doesn’t do single moms and he definitely doesn’t do 27-year-olds. So what is this?

Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long. The Oscar winner, 47, and supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27, have been hanging out in New York City, multiple sources tell PEOPLE. “They are getting to know each other,” one insider shares, adding that the pair aren’t “dating” just yet. “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” another source tells PEOPLE. A third source adds, “They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”

[From People]

No. I mean, Leo definitely wants this out there – this isn’t coming from Gigi’s camp or even Yolanda’s camp. I suspect Yolanda Foster and Bella Hadid want Gigi far away from Leo. Maybe for Gigi, it’s just something fun, she’s got Leo D on the hook and he’s desperate to use her for good publicity. Don’t get serious about him, Gigi.

Gigi and Leo are hanging out during NY Fashion Week. There are “exclusive pics” of them together.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, get cozy at a friend's party in NYC as they're seen together for FIRST TIME amid rumors https://t.co/z5DJTBkO9U pic.twitter.com/M1OS6Yd6yd — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 14, 2022