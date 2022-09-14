Ana de Armas: Marilyn Monroe’s ghost haunted the set of Blonde

I’ve seen the trailers for Blonde with Ana de Armas and I’m intrigued, although I haven’t seen anything to convince me we’re getting a truly different side to Marilyn Monroe’s story. But it’s on Netflix so I will most likely watch it. I want to like it. And I suppose I’ll have to like it, now that I know Marilyn herself was an on-set consultant. At least according to Ana she was. While she was in Venice for the film, Ana said that the ghost of Marilyn visited the set and made its existence known. Most of the time, Marilyn was just a reassuring presence but when the cast or crew got it wrong, she let them know by tearing sh*t off the walls.
Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas teared up when discussing her lead role in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde today in Venice, saying she felt Marilyn Monroe was “very close” to the production during the 2019 shoot.
“All of us feel so much respect and responsibility to do good and to honour her,” said de Armas, speaking at the press conference before the Netflix film’s world premiere this evening. “Everyone knew that we were in her service – doing something bigger than us, more special than just a film about her.
“She was all I thought about, all I dreamed about, all I could talk about. She was with me.
“It was beautiful; she was happy, but she would also throw things off the walls sometimes and get mad when she didn’t like something,” said de Armas of Monroe’s character. “I truly believe she was very close to us, she was with us [during production]. Being in the same places that she was, filming in her house – it was a very strong sensation, there was something in the air. She was approving of what we were doing. I didn’t want to protect myself from that.”
de Armas shed tears when asked about what the role will do to her career. “I did this movie to push myself and because I thought it was a gift to myself; I didn’t do the movie to make other people change their opinion about me,” she responded. “Whatever happens, it’s the experience I take with me. This movie changed my life. It will be what it will be.”
As you know, we like to give ghosts their page space here at Celebitchy. And Ana isn’t the first one to claim they’ve had eerie encounters while filming. Lily Collins also claims she was visited by the ghosts of Ted Bundy’s victims while filming Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (also a Netflix project – dun Dun DUN!). And apparently, they used as many actual locales as possible for Blonde, including the room in which Marilyn died. Director Andrew Dominik said of Marilyn, “her dust is everywhere in Los Angeles,” which is both profound and creepy. But I get his point and if they were in so many places steeped with Marilyn, that is where she would show up.
So was Marilyn on set with the Blonde folks? I don’t doubt Ana saw her in her dreams, for sure. I’ll bet she ate, drank and prayed Marilyn the whole time she was prepping for the role. That kind of dedication will bleed into sleep, certainly. But you can’t deny something throwing stuff around on set with other people around to witness it. And Ana was sitting on stage in Venice when she said this, it’s not like someone else isn’t going to question her if Ana was making stuff up. I like the idea of Marilyn responding this way, too. How many of these ‘I know the real MM’ movies has she had to watch be made? She’s done being polite, she’ll just trash your set if you muck about with the parts she wants told correctly. Marilyn was notoriously late for set as an actress, I wonder if her ghost was too? Like they had no problem filming until two hours in and then the spectral commentary kicked into high gear, and cameras went flying into the wings.
One thing we can deduce from Marilyn being on set is that she’s fine with the accent or she would’ve let it be known. The ghost has spoken… or rather didn’t.
Everything I have read about this movie is that it is an excuse for sadistic men to get off watching a woman be abused for a few hours. I hope I’m wrong.
I read the trigger warnings and it was appalling. IF these things happened, so many people should have been in jail (which…par for the course in H-wood)
Yeah, same here. I’m agnostic when it comes to ghosts but I’m sure if Marilyn’s ghost really does exist and visited sets of the movies about her life, she sure as hell wouldn’t approve of this movie. The info about the movie (from people who saw it at Venice FF) was so vile and a disgrace to her memory.
Based on what I’ve read about this movie, Marilyn’s ghost should have gone full Poltergeist (or whatever the bad ghosts are called) on them.
I agree!
She looks a lot like Marilyn but Ana’s accent is too strong and shines through a lot
She received critical acclaim for her performance, and no one has a problem with her accent. That should shut down all the accent talk.
Critical acclaim doesn’t change one’s own perception of the movie and I agree it was distracting.
I’m sorry … is everyone joking? Is this the new “Jesus came to me and told me to make this movie.”? You’re playing MM with an accent, I’ve accepted that. But why do film people always feel the need to go on and on and ON about the art, the sacrifice, the physical transformations, the sheer TORTURE of it all? And then you get truly boring movies like that last Batman. I didn’t even finish it. Watched the new Thor a few days ago and … it was also underwhelming. I’ve had this experience with so many movies lately. They’re always oversold and as a result, I’m underwhelmed.
It’s so lazy to make a movie about an icon. They have so many fans that even if it’s crap, it will probably be a success.
Considering how utterly exploitative, misogynist, and bad this film has been said to be I could certainly see Marilyn haunting the set.
This! It’s based on a fictional book it’s not a real story and I think she’s talking about as if it is! Just let Marilyn rest already and make your money off of someone else.
This tale of her haunting the set is just further exploitation, let the woman Rest In Peace already.
The top photo gold and white dress is stunning.
Didn’t Kristen Stewart say this about the Spencer movie too? And Lady Gaga was possessed by Mrs Gucci or whatever. Actors are weird.
I definitely think this movie would benefit from them NOT leaning into the perception that it’s a straight biopic. Why not go with some sound bites about Joyce Carol Oates’ approval of how they did or something?
I thought the movie was fictional so why when Ana talks about it it feels autobiographical ? Am I missing something ? Everybody said that it was ok that Ana had an accent because it was a fiction… Ugh I am rooting for Ana but she has to be careful
It’s basically Marilyn Monroe fanfiction but they’re banking on people mistaking it for a biopic to get their views up
Funny how everyone from this film insists that it’s not supposed to be a biopic and that Ana herself said that her “job was not to imitate her” but here she is invoking Marilyn’s ghost.
SPOILER ALERT!!!
But I don’t think Marilyn would be too happy with this film. As in the film she’s abused and apparently sexually assaulted multiple times.
We also see her fictional aborted baby talking to her, asking why she aborted it. Which is utterly cruel considering how much she suffered from infertility and how badly wanted a child. Not to mention the timing of Roe vs Wade being overturned.
And apparently for the entirety of the latter half of the film Ana is supposedly topless. So I really do wonder what’s supposed to be subversive about this film. It just seems like a man making a avant garde porno of a dead woman, where she gets beaten and raped.
Is it hearsay or did you see it? Because WHY? A fœtus talking to Marylin? A rape scene? Ana half naked for half of the film? What kind of film is this?
The director said the ‘reimagined’ Monroe will “offend everyone.” Even though they supposedly created a sex scene exactly as written by author Joyce Carol Oates, she’s had negative words. One critic refused to write about the trailer, calling it violent rape porn that’s just sick fantasy.
@Theresa The content warnings are now up on imdb’s parents guide for this film.
The director was super dismissive of the public, very arrogant.. and why do you want to offend ppl with your film? I was rooting for Ana but not for this depiction of Marylin. Ana is Cuban and she probably didn’t grow up ‘knowing ´ her and how she was exploited so I give her a little pass…I don’t know…
It’s a r*ape fantasy porn for men. That’s it, Everyone involved in this project is spitting on MM’s grave.
And ADA really needs to stop talking about MM like she has a connection to her and is honoring her in any way because she isn’t. She doesn’t deserve a pass for taking on this role. She’s just as complicit as the rest of the cast and crew. She’s been working in HW for almost a decade, she knows MM. She only took the role, hoping it would get her an Oscar.
MM would be in tears if she could see how people are treating her legacy. It doesn’t matter that it’s a “fictional story. They’re all abusing her all over again.
Ana is confused or doesn’t understand english cause on the red carpet,she said:
– it’s a fiction
– but she also said this: Ana de Armas, star of the Marilyn Monroe biopic ‘Blonde’, says she feels the film does something “revolutionary and important”.
So which is it Ana?
https://twitter.com/metratrainsis/status/1569901902942584832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1569901902942584832%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1570022046939103234?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1570022046939103234%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
I really dislike her now cause homegirl is talking from both sides of her mouth..SMH
That’s just gross, why can’t Hollywood just let the poor woman rest in peace. She was abused and exploited while alive. It’s just so sad. I’m disgusted.
Amen to that, @northerngirl.
Agreed.
I love ghost stories, but many Hollywood ones claim Marilyn haunts this place, that place, and everything in between, when really it’s just that people won’t let her go, keep using her image, keep making movies and shows about her, disasters like Lindsay Lohan try to emulate her, etc.
This film sounds very exploitative. I like Ana as an actress, I think she has great screen presence, but the description of all this is a big turn off.
Yeah. There are some horrifying things about this film. Ana’s accent would be the least of her worries if Marilyn knew.
Errm…. OK.
Remember when Helena Bonham Carter said Princess Anne spoke to her through a medium. She told Helena to get the smoking right!!
I do not like this actress and this interview does nothing to change it.
Can I ask you why? She seems harmless
Filming in the room where someone died seems just…. disrespectful and gross. Going to locations from Marilyn’s live, cool, neat, but not the room where she died.
I read the book. It was super sad. The main takeaway I remember from the book was that the Kennedys had her killed (in the book). Not sure if this was ever really proven? I remember it being a really heavy read.
Ana also said that “To tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way she did. It needed to be explained.” Does she mean the FICTIONAL moments? Were they so important to tell the story?
And the director Andrew Dominik apparently doesn’t understand why “people still enjoy Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”? He doesn’t respect her work, but I’m expected to believe he respects Marilyn and her legacy? I would not watch this movie if they paid me.
It confuses me that Ana is talking about it like it’s the real story of Marilyn when everybody knows this is based on a fiction…and many critics seem to love it:Venice did a 14 min standing ovation but from what I understand critics in Europe have a different pov from Americans, will it be received the same here?
That just got me wondering if they showed a movie clip on James Corden Late Late Show when Adrien Brody was on. So I checked on it and yup, remember thinking wtf is going on in this movie? Bizarre.
No Ana, Marilyn’s “ghost” was not there haunting the set or guiding your performance. Your film is simply one of many fictional portrayals of a long-dead movie star – its just not that important, however, entertaining it might be.
Actors saying dumb stuff like this is precisely why people think they’re all self-important weirdos.