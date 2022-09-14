Prince Harry’s memoir is still set for publication in November, apparently

Keep in mind, we still don’t know when Prince Harry’s memoir was supposed to be published. The publisher has kept all of that information very close-hold. I believed – and I still believe – that Harry and Penguin Random House all know that as soon as the British media gets a firm release date, they’ll launch another huge smear campaign against both Harry and Meghan. If anything, now that QEII has passed and Charles is in charge, that’s probably doubly true. While the Sussexes have been captured on Salt Island for the past week, there’s been a near-constant hum of rumor-mongering about Harry’s memoir. Piers Morgan and several other commentators are crying about how Harry “needs” to simply not publish it now that his grandmother has passed. Nevermind that the book has probably already been printed and it will likely be ready to be shipped out in the next few months. In any case, Tom Bower – the same “biographer” who uses Deranger delusions as source material – says that Harry is apparently not changing the publication date at all.
Prince Harry is determined that that his much-hyped memoir be published in November as planned, despite the queen’s death, royal author Tom Bower has claimed.
Bower, author of the recent book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors, speaking on U.K. channel GB News said: “I think it will get very ugly and I think that in the end it is down to whether Harry and Meghan are prepared to apologize to Kate and William. I’m convinced they won’t apologize. Even worse, I’m told tonight that Harry’s insisting that his book is published in November.”
Bower was speaking to journalist and presenter Dan Wootton, who first broke the news of Harry and Meghan’s exit from the royal family and has been a voracious critic of the couple. Bower added that the couple has little choice but to proceed with publication of the book because their “finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix, and also I think they’ve convinced themselves they’re in the right and they want to get their own back.”
The threat of Harry’s memoir has been hanging over the royals for more than a year now, and has proved a significant barrier to reconciliation. Family and former staffers are deeply concerned the couple will use the book to settle scores.
Bower said: “The book is a time bomb. What William is trying to do, as is the king with that speech at the end where he said we love Harry and Meghan, is to defuse the time bomb, but the time bomb is ticking. Harry feels very committed to it as does Meghan and they now see it as a vehicle. This is their way to serve themselves. They have no sense anymore of what it’s like to be part of the family in Britain and that is the great tragedy. However hard King Charles and William try, it’s very, very difficult. I was surprised by the… appearance outside Windsor. So it was very, very clever of William to try and do it, but that walk doesn’t mean that the past can be forgotten and ignored.”
In Omid Scobie’s column last week, he mentioned that the manuscript “was finished months ago (a fact known to all family members),” and that it’s not like Harry is going to suddenly add some new information to this memoir. Now, I bet Harry’s second memoir is going to be FIRE!!! LOL. The second memoir will be Harry Unchained! As for Bower’s comments… clearly, they’re just devastated at the idea that Harry is perfectly capable of telling his own story. Coming from Bower, who is still trying to actively profit from lying about the Sussexes, it’s especially stupid.
Speaking of, this clip from The Me You Can’t See has been making the rounds all week. I have always believed that this is what Harry’s memoir will be like – it will be Harry processing and explaining how his mental health was affected by his terrible family. The thing is, he’s already explained it in The Me You Can’t See, which so upset the British media that they barely even mention it. Because it was Harry saying, in his own words to camera, that the family was trying to kill his wife.
I’ve never seen this before and it makes the hounding of them by the British tabloids even more grotesque pic.twitter.com/zthh9Uqlgh
— Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) September 12, 2022
They could crash a final chapter in that book if they wanted to and still keep a November pub date.
And Harry and Meghan don’t need to apologize to William and Kate for anything. It’s the other way around. But Bower and Wootton already knew that.
Harry could say “I’m sorry you treated my wife like crap, allowed the media to refer to my child as a monkey, and stripped me of the right to wear the uniform I earned.”
Why pay any attention to Tom Blower? Dude hasn’t a clue. Neither does Dan woooten. Harry already said profits from book advance would go to charities.
Literally he’s complete trash and we know he lies. He knows absolutely nothing and is just making stuff up and putting words into Harry and Meghan’s words. Ugh
Harry is too respectful to tell all the nasty shit that his horrid family has done to him and Megs. But I’m sure there will be some good stuff that will get the BRP and the Rota Ragamuffins in a tizzy.
I want it to be released as soon as possible. Even though it will be received with the usual screaming and crying from the usual liars and haters there’s plenty of us who will appreciate him telling his own story in his own words.
Bless him. He is the best of them. No wonder he left.
This, all day long.
I can’t wait to read his memoir. Whatever he writes, it will be authentically him, because, as we’ve seen in “Archetypes,” Harry and Meghan are intent on being real. And this is going to help them survive the appalling conduct of the BRF and media.
I don’t understand how they can justify their wanting Harry to NOT publish his book just because the queen died. Like, WHY would he not? What is their tortured rationale for this stupidity?
Four-takes Dan is really going over the edge lately – even beyond his usual crazy.
As far as H&M apologizing to Cain and Unable – lol for days.
Lol, when have they ever made sense?
You’re right, of course. Declaring that because the queen is dead, Harry shouldn’t publish suggests that Harry meant to punish the queen with the book. The whole world knows that isn’t true.
Agreed Harry said some damaging stuff at the monarchy in TMYCS while the Queen was alive. Now that she is gone he can go full out if he wants. He respected his grandma, not so much his dad.
They don’t want it published, period. Right now it’s “but the queen just died!” Then they will pivot to “but the coronation!” It’s one BS excuse after another because they are terrified of this book, which is actually hilarious because it is HARRY’S memoir, and all these ratchet people are trying to center themselves in this narrative.
This book is not going to be the Royal Family. When it comes out there is going to be an outrage that the family especially Charles and William don’t feature in the book.
+1
That’s what I think as well. They’re all showing themselves when they assume that all Harry has to say that is interesting or newsworthy revolves around them. It doesn’t. I’m sure he’ll talk about his childhood and growing up – it is a memoir after all – but I really do not expect a trashing of the royal family at all. I never did, mainly because I didn’t think Harry would want to hurt his grandmother and that would have hurt her. I think he’ll be honest, up to a point, but I think it will be about him, and not about others – about his learning and growth.
@ Amy Bee, yup!! They are so dimwitted that they refuse to understand the definition of a memoir!!! It’s not a tell all, it’s not taking down The Firm/BRF/Monarchy!! FFS, it’s a Memoir….
A bunch of rats scrambling to jump onto the boat of bashing………
Do they sit around and drop acid or take nibble on some mushrooms to create this garbage?? As it’s all so nonsensical. This must be the only possible answer.
AmyBee, I think Harry will be including the damage that the bm did to Di and to his wife. That’s what all of this screaming is about. The bm don’t want to be outed. They also don’t want Harry to take any opportunity to point out any of the lies they’ve told. They are determined to control the narrative. That ship has sailed. Scream louder.
Love how that video is being reshared. It’s been viewed 17 mill times now. The BM like to pretend it doesn’t exist.
That video stopped me in my tracks. I don’t understand how any human being with an ounce of compassion could see that and deny the truth of what Harry’s saying. My guess is that William and Charles haven’t seen it at all. They are both hard-headed, but are they hard hearted? Could they watch that beautiful response from their son, their brother, and turn their backs on him? Yes, they are both cowards. Are they also monsters? I’d like someone to sit the whole goddamn royal family and staff down and watch those 7 minutes. What would they do? Say? What response could a reasonable person make to that? What denial could be made of Harry and Meghan’s lived experiences? It’s easy to deny what you don’t know and won’t see, but can they completely deny what they see? How is Harry wrong?
@Lanne – if the rest of the family could watch those 7 minutes and remain in stiff upper lip mode, then nothing would ever convince them.
I’d never seen it before (only a few other clips from TMYCS), and I am a proper mess just now. How heartbreakingly brave 💔
@ Jais, yes, just like Charles and those that were outshined, outplayed were/are still desperate to silence Diana. Diana exposed the petty and insulate actions taken against her, all while wanting to do the same to Harry. Harry’s book has always been seen as a threat but due to current series of events, now the RR’s are digging in their heels harder.
@ PunkPrincessPhD, yes. The rewatching of TMYCS is bring out out those same feelings of heartbreak compounded by the current treatment towards Harry and Meghan. Harry was extremely brave for his willingness to speak out and it is never easy to watch. Harry was immensely brave and somehow kept his feelings in check.
Why would he delay publication just because the Queen died? He’s made it clear time and time again that he adored his grandmother and that she treated him and Meghan well. I don’t think his memoir is going to speak poorly of her.
Yeah, Penguin Random House is getting their money.
They’ll be as classy as possible about the promotion, but this is about to be millions and millions in global sales. There’s absolutely no way they’d delay it past the holidays or shelf it all together. That’s how American capitalism works.
Agreed. This is going to be a holiday bestseller, for sure. Has “out of respect for the queen” ever been uttered by anyone in the American market, in the entire history of time?
Exactly. The publisher wants their money and they don’t want to wait another year. Christmas time is the best time for memoirs and now that the Queen has passed, the public will be even more interested in this book. Harry got this book deal knowing his grandma could pass at any moment ( she hasn’t been in the best health for a few years now) so why delay?
This is just the British press not wanting the book to come out because their lies will be exposed. Harry has said more damaging stuff on the monarchy while the Queen is alive.
No way is Harry changing the publication date (neither is the publisher.) If anything, this means that the British press cant insist that the memoir killed the queen.
I think it is going to be a lot like TMYCS which….the british press does not talk about bc its so moving and makes them look so bad.
Penguin Random House correctly perceives that the market for brf ‘biographies’ is saturated in UK. They also understand differentiation as a market strategy. Harry’s w/b unique.
OMG, can you imagine if she passed away after the book dropped? I hadn’t thought of that but that would be a firestorm! I fully expect them to make mountains out of molehills because that is exactly what they did after the Oprah interview. The crying business in particular, even though Meghan went out her way to tell the story in as nice a way as possible to Kate, and anyone who has ever gotten married even under normal circumstances knew it was Meghan who cried because virtually ever stressed out bride has cried. She only told the story to illustrate how she was being unfairly treated in the press, they constantly throw that in her face like she was attacking Kate instead of setting the record straight. Anyway, that would be a disaster if the Queen died after to book was published.
That was my first time watching that The Me You Can’t See clip. Whew!
After watching that, it’s 100% clear who was the force behind leaving the UK and the royal family. Meghan is not leading anyone around by the nose. That man has been simmering with (justifiable) hatred of the press and royal institution for decades.
Each and every time I watch it, something new comes to the surface for me. As for Harry sharing his views, I find him immensely strong and proud to speak up against the crimes committed against his magnificent wife and beautiful child.
Like this moron knows anything. And lol at “they must apologize to W&K”. Not even a suggestion that Harry and Meghan have any agency or right to be upset. However, I do think Bowers is a moneygrubber with no real access to anything other than old Daily Fail columns. And of course Bad Dad and Other Daughter on speed dial.
All this whining just keeps proving that they f–ked over the Sussexes and know it.
The only reason to worry about Harry’s book is because you know you could feature badly in it.
I think the reason there is no plan to delay the release—if this is reporting is accurate—is there is probably nothing inflammatory enough in it to make Harry look bad publishing in the wake of his grandmother’s death.
If he was ok writing it while she was alive and able to read it or be briefed on it, it’s probably ok now that she is gone.
There *may* be some shiz that makes the newly minted King Charles III look somewhat worse for the wear but that’s just the consequences of Charles’s actions.
If Harry could single handedly take down the monarchy with one memoir, then it was on ridiculously shaky ground to begin with and that’s not Harry’s fault ultimately.
So this is even BEFORE that book comes out…
Here’s a fun new game: How many times are each of these names mentioned on the DailyMail home page today?
Harry … 37
Meghan … 32
…
Charles … 31
William … 22
Kate … 9! :0 :0
@ MollyB, how wonderful! I love me some ignoring of the ever “so popular and stealing the American public from Harry and Meghan” as these buffoons just simply can’t abide by their misconceived perspectives!!
They were so triggered by that The Me You Can’t See video that they trended #Harryisatraitor right before he’s supposed to walk behind the casket in public. They do know that they could inspire unstable people to attack him, right? They know and they don’t care–just like they don’t care that they could get Meghan or the children killed with their vitriol.
I don’t understand that reaction though. If you are reacting to something going viral on social media, why would you highlight exactly what they were complaining about immediately after that on social media? These people are so engulfed in their hatred that they don’t realize that every hateful hashtag, and over reaction to Meghan’s interactions or comments, or insane article just provides exhibits A_Z for quick receipt making. The literally are providing in real time evidence that what they are saying is true.
At this point, I don’t think Harry could delay it even if he wanted too. He’s under contract. I also don’t think he will want to add an additional chapter about the Queen dying. This book is about his upbringing, not recent events.
I’ve always thought the book would drop in November after Meghan’s podcast finished. And just in time for post Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping. I see no reason to delay it. Especially now the Queen is dead. No one can say they book traumatized the poor elderly granny.
I have a feeling that it’s right that the book will just surprise drop on any given day in the fall. Too much advance notice will just make the British press and the leaking and negative stories about Harry and Meghan from the palace go into overdrive ahead of the books publication in an attempt to preemptively strike. For that reason, if there’s unofficial gossip that it’s supposed to come out in November I would almost guess that it’s actually going to come out before then – maybe Harry’s team and the publisher is leaking a November date when the real date is October? And sad to say, but the publisher probably does want to capitalize on all of the interest regarding the royal family right now coming off of the changing of the monarch and the funeral so I would think an October date could be very possible.
I’ve never seen that video before either. It’s simply heartbreaking. So glad he was strong enough to get his family away from this horrible situation. I can’t wait to read the book, I’ll bet it is going to be so inspirational. I can’t see him shying away from the struggles or the steps he’s taken to overcome those trials.
He was very clear in TMYCS about the struggles he and Meghan went through, which means he’s going to be very clear in his memoir. This is true catharsis for Harry, and although he won’t drop any scandalous juicy tea, I think he will be forthright in exactly what happened to drive them out of the UK and the BRF, and to seek therapy. The Sussexes have been put through the wringer yet again by attending the Queen’s funeral and events surrounding it — by Khate’s hideous behaviour, by them not allowing Harry to wear his well deserved uniform, by making him fly up to Balmoral by himself, and much much more that we haven’t been made privy to. And they’ve been nothing but gracious while the family and tabloids are screaming and frothing at the mouth, and making themselves look like a pack of tempermental toddlers.
What have they done to him if an idea of Harry talking about his life equals bringing RF down? Has he ever suggested he’s going to talk Labour his toxic relatives?
H&M shouldn’t do this or that because….TQ is old and frail, PP is ill, PP died, TQ died. I guess they can lean on the ones where P&E died forever? Or will it switch to KC is old? I guess, you can only do something when you are the one who is old and dying? If that is supposed to keep H&M from being disrespectful or writing or talking, why doesn’t that standard apply to the RR? Why is it never how upset TQ or PP were about all the nasty things published about H&M?
The royal family, the British media, and their Tory fascist counterparts are in a full fledged nervous breakdown over losing their scapegoat. This is so hard to watch. They want to destroy him, if they can’t have him.
I am looking forward to Harry book, these dumb nuts have lost their collective minds if they think he would or should cancel it. If they didn’t treat him like shit all his life then they would have nothing to fear