Scobie: Prince Harry is waiting for ‘accountability’ from ‘line-crossing’ William

Omid Scobie’s weekly Yahoo UK column is all about Prince William and Prince Harry and how there’s really nothing new to report, despite the British media’s unhinged focus on their relationship. I would argue – and I believe Scobie is indicating this as well – that William has gone on a briefing spree alongside the Sussexes’ visit to the UK and Germany. There’s clearly a delusional need for William to overemphasize that HE doesn’t want to see Harry… even though Harry has made it abundantly clear that he has zero time for Peggington drama. The briefing spree says more about William’s immaturity and his short-sightedness more than anything else. Anyway, Scobie has some fun tea. Let’s get into it – you can read the full piece here, and here are some highlights:
On all of the stories about the Cambridges “snubbing” the Sussexes during their visit: Speak to real sources and you’ll find that the breathless speculation is questionable at best, gossip with an agenda at worst. “There’s a laughable effort to suggest the [Sussexes] have been shunned,” someone familiar with the current family dynamics tells me, adding that Sussexes kept their work-focused itinerary…as tight as possible so not to be away from their children for too long. “The true story is, they never reached out to the Cambridges.” Even a senior palace aide confessed to me, “Looking at [the coverage], you would be forgiven for thinking that certain family members have had a say in the matter. They have not.”
The Diana statue unveiling last year: Last summer, when the Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge came together to unveil a statue celebrating the life of their late mother, much was made about the fact that it could become a day of reconciliation (in the end, it was not—Harry left the event just 15 minutes after their photo call). It was a similar scenario during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June—but beyond some polite hellos, there was little else to report.
Harry wants accountability: “People are desperate for steps to be made but behind the scenes there hasn’t been movement,” explains a family friend. “What [Harry] is waiting for is accountability… Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the centre of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed. It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack.”
William wants an apology from Harry: Equally, adds the friend, Prince William is “still waiting” for an apology from his brother for making details of private family matters public. “When you look at the bare facts, it becomes obvious why it is pretty much the same state of affairs as years ago.”
Harry’s memoir: Though recent tabloid reports claim there is hesitation on the Cambridge side to engage with the Sussexes for fear of details ending up in Harry’s forthcoming memoir, the fact that his manuscript was finished months ago (a fact known to all family members), makes it pretty clear that the book is not an obstacle to reconciliation. It just makes for compelling clickbait.
[From Yahoo UK]
Hit after hit: “The true story is, they never reached out to the Cambridges.” And: “Looking at [the coverage], you would be forgiven for thinking that certain family members have had a say in the matter. They have not.” All of that was clear from the start. Harry and Meghan are not hiding family agendas – they came to the Jubbly because they were invited personally by the Queen, and they came to see her and pay respect to her. This week’s trip was also an open book: they were coming for charitable appearances and nothing more. William and Kate are the desperados trying to endlessly force themselves into the Sussexes’ newscycle.
As for what that “family source” says about Harry wanting accountability… that made me so sad. William expected to treat Harry and Meghan like garbage, smear them both for years and steal their work and accomplishments and then William has the delusional arrogance to believe that Harry and Meghan should never have a right to speak about how he treated them. William was always the problem.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar and Avalon Red.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Edinburgh, UK -20220512-
Prince William at Heart of Midlothian Football Club, Edinburgh, during a visit to see the ‘The Changing Room’ programme launched by SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) in 2018 and is now delivered in football clubs across Scotland.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220614- Catherine Duchess of Cambridge And Prince William Attend Grenfell Tower Remembrance Ceremony The Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14 2017. -PHOTO by: Peter Nicholls/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com -67429023a Disclaimer: This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge attending a reception of the Joint Ministerial Council at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. Picture date: Wednesday November 17, 2021. The Joint Ministerial Council is an annual meeting between UK Ministers and the leaders of the UK’s Overseas Territories that enables cooperation on a wide range of issues.,Image: 643725356, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge attending a reception of the Joint Ministerial Council at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. Picture date: Wednesday November 17, 2021. The Joint Ministerial Council is an annual meeting between UK Ministers and the leaders of the UK’s Overseas Territories that enables cooperation on a wide range of issues.,Image: 643725365, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 13/06/2022. Windsor , United Kingdom. Prince William at the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle, United Kingdom.,Image: 699363855, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Megan and Harry were seen arriving at Manchester Piccadilly for the train back to London after being in Manchester all day for the ONe Young World Summit.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: AARON PARFITT / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – Megan and Harry were seen arriving at Manchester Piccadilly for the train back to London after being in Manchester all day for the ONe Young World Summit.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: AARON PARFITT / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – BGUK_2453366 – STRICTLY NO MAIL ON LINE USAGE
Prince Harry and Megan Markle catch a train back to London and are all smiles after spending the day in Manchester at the One Young World Summit.
Pictured: Megan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: FARRELL / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending a lunch reception during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the City Hall on the Market Square in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attending the press conference during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attending the press conference during the One Year to Go event, one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I’ve suspected for a long time that Harry is calling the shots when it comes to William and William is trying to save face. Neither Charles or Elizabeth seemed surprised at what happened. All they really said was “if you go, you have to really go” which wasn’t what Harry wanted. I’ve long suspected that Harry has been treated very poorly by his elder brother for a long time and there came a point when Harry finally stood up to him. I do hope while Harry keeps his memoir classy, that he gets honest about how William treated him. I truly believe that Harry was the victim of William’s bullying for a long time.
This.^ All of this.
Plus:……..the monarch and the immediate heirs (in this case, betty, charles, bulliam) apparently feel compelled to uphold their heritage of always being right/never being wrong. If the monarch spits in your face its your fault for being so close as to catch said spit. If the monarch orders your murder just to get you out of the way so he can have your wife, thats just you showing fealty to the monarch.
All subjects are expected to fall on their proverbial sword for the monarch and the monarchy.
So even tho we’ve mostly all known from jump that bulliam has been a bully behind the scenes where H&M are concerned, thwarting them at every turn and giving his staff the greenlight to behave atrociously toward them, he and his minions in the britshidtmedia and the sycophants in the society at large, expect that its H&M who need to apologize for being forced out of the Firm!!!!
By their logic, an abuse victim should apologize for forcing the abuser to abuse them.
I, like Harry, was treated very badly by my older sister. She abused me mentally and emotionally and yet I hero-worshiped her for the longest time, hoping to get into her good books. But that didn’t happen and we ended up estranged for several years before she died. She was a classic malignant narcissist who would throw anyone under the bus to avoid accountability for her lies, manipulation and rages. So I feel for Harry but in the end you have to realize that these people never change. They’re incapable of feeling remorse or empathy or responsibility for their behaviour and the only thing you can do is disconnect. That will make them even angrier and more spiteful but at least by severing all connection they will just be tilting at windmills.
Jaded I’m so sorry. It sounds like your sister gave you a master class in narcissistic behavior. Seeing it played out in the Royals has given me new insight into the damage these kinds of personalities can cause in a family. And poor Harry seems to come from a family where it is a dominant trait. I hope you have lasting peace now.
Jaded, I’m sorry you went through that. Having narcissistic family sucks horribly. I endured narcissistic abuse at the hands of my mother. I hope you’ve found healing. I know it can take a lifetime.
@k8erade you are absolutely right. I think being married probably opened his eyes, I know it did mine. I never really realized the contortions I was going through to make my family happy. It was only through protecting my husband that I realized how much I had accepted.
Its like William and Harry grew up in two different households. Completely different empathy,emotional intelligence and over all decency. I think William is so twisted that he must genuiney believe he is the wronged party. There will never be any accountability from him unless someone unafraid convinces him to seek therapy.
And who could ever convince William to unpack and account for anything? It’s pretty depressing actually. It’s just hard to imagine him doing any of that ever. Idk? Never say never but this whole royal system is just not suited to creating healthy individuals by any means. Harry is truly unique. There was a really sad detail in the article about how excited Harry was to show his brother the renovations at Frogmore. Ugh that was sad. Within two years later, his brother authorizes his staff to work with the DM and leak fake bullying claims against his wife. The betrayal, my god.
On this, I AM going to say never! Anyway, the Sussexs have stood by their word and kept their children out of the royal upbringing and out of the media.
Princess Diana would have forced William to take accountability for his abusive behavior. That is what makes all of this so painful to watch. I love Prince Harry and his wife Meghan so much. I’m so happy they have each other. Even though she’s dead now, Princess Diana broke the cycle. Harry is her legacy.
That’s what comes when you treat one child like the “hair,” and the other the spare. The hair is entitled, officious, controlling, demanding, holier-than-thou, untouchable, malicious, and imperious. And the other one is supposed to take it.
@ThatsNotOkay – you nailed it. The ‘golden child/chosen one’ was raised to believe he’s always right and will never be called to account. His former scapegoat knew this and had the courage to take himself and his precious family far away from the toxic culture.
The “heir and the spare” tradition is toxic af. But William did not have to buy into it the way he did. A good man would know that birth order does not give him the right to abuse and scapegoat his brother. He would have loved and supported Harry just as Harry always tried to love and support him. Diana would be deeply disappointed in one of her boys–and it’s not Harry.
100% agree with your assessment @ThatsNotOkay. William feels he NEVER has to apologize to ANYONE. This is why he has problems in his marriage as well. 100% certain that he NEVER apologized to Kate for anything including all of his affairs before and during the marriage.
Except peggs knows he’s wrong, he’s just upset that him being wrong isn’t being overlooked or dismissed. Peggs being to cowardly to interact with Harry and all the briefing of his feelings shows he knows he’s the least. What will is really upset about and what is so unforgivable is that Harry is better than he is. Will can’t forgive Harry for outdoing him without any effort and for being brave enough to go after the life Harry has built for himself.
@That’sNotOkay Love that you’re picking up on ‘the Hair’ comment from a couple of days ago 😂 It suits William well.
Too different households, and definitely two different worldviews. Williams, like his father, can’t NOT be the PoW and the FPoW at all times. It’s all a job. All power moves and press coverage and palace intrigue and ordained roles.
I’ve always gotten the sense that Harry is like, “yo, I’m your brother! Can we just be actual people for a second? I’m not your rival coworker gunning for your job!”
@molly
Yes. I think Harry just wants to be brothers. Not co-workers or boss/employee, or rivals. William is incapable of separating the two. His entire identity and sense of self worth is wrapped up in being the future King because he literally has nothing else.
Harry has mastered the work/life balance.
@ Noki, it wasn’t just the fact that they seem to have been raised by different parents, it was the fact that Williams entire life was a constant diatribe of his position as FFK allowed his abhorrent behaviour to remain unchecked.
And no amount of outside influences will change how William perceives his position in the fall out. William sees himself as the victim but ONLY due to feeling betrayed by Harry leaving him. Once Harry left, William is now forced holding the bag to be king on his own, as he has been able to skirt his responsibilities, as well as his inability to use Harry as he pleases, ie scapegoat.
At it’s core, it’s William’s laziness and hubris fueling the rage of losing Harry. He will never admit he’s wrong.
I think the difference comes down to serving in the military and seeing active duty. I feel Harry’s understanding of the world open and shifted.
As for William, I can see him thinking that because he’s going to be king someday (well, maybe not), he deserves all the apologies all the time. Because kings are never wrong.
I agree somewhat but Inalso think that when Diana was alive she was able to set William straight. She treated the boys as equals. Sure he was always a handful, but once Diana was gone the guardrails disappeared and he became the selfish shit he is today. This is the real William, a Windsor through and through.
A villains are heroes in their own narrative.
Thanks for that comment, it is thought-provoking
This happens in a lot of families with a “Golden child”. In this case the damage is a lot worse because of the reach this child has had his entire life. Imagine their anger at realising the good one was born second and so they have to try to twist reality in order to stomach the firstborn.
This is why hereditary monarchies were always destined to become extint.
@Noki, William does NOT believe he is the wronged one, at least that’s not what Scobie says or even implies. Scobie wrote that the family member said “Prince William is “still waiting” for an apology from his brother for making details of private family matters public.”. So William knows he has treated Harry horribly all their lives. William knows he and his staff (following his orders) treated the Sussexes horrendously. However, William expected Harry and Meghan to never say anything about that treatment. So his is mad that Harry and Meghan publicly talked about and discussed their experiences while in the Firm, how they were treated and most especially who treated them and/or even authorized third parties (staff, friends, other family members like Zara’s husband etc etc) to treat them horribly. That’s what William is mad about, that the Harry had the courage (which courage I’m sure William regards as audacity) to pack his little family and take it out of this abusive environment; and then after they leave, the Sussexes choose to unpack all that trauma dealt to them and unpack it in such a public way public.
Harry wants accountability. Of course he does, because his brother and his wife spearheaded a smear campaign that almost drove his wife to suicide, and then after all that, they authorized their foundation’s CEO or whatever he was at the time to give private emails and text messages to the Mail on Sunday to hurt Meghan’s case!!!
I do love how the lines about the Sussexes not being snubbed. It reminds me of what someone said yesterday about Florence Pugh eating her lunch and leaving no crumbs. They’re sticking to their tight schedule so they can fly home and see their children. Nothing more, nothing less.
Agree @ Becks1!!! The priorities of Harry and Meghan are clearly their children first, themselves as well as their devotion to their work.
They have no use nor desire to make accommodations for that vile family, except QEII. Charles and William, along with his equally vile/vindictive wife, are all responsible for how their relationships played out. Unless those that have wronged them make sincere attempts to accept accountability, apologize and change, the space will remain as the status quo. The behaviour of not only Charles, but William, and KKKHate, were all indefensible. Harry refuses to ignore the actions that each one played in creating the potential loss of his darling wife and child. It was inexcusable and happened by the hands of his own brother as well.
Sorry but can anyone explain it to me, how negative coverage almost drove her to suicide when Meghan repeated time and time again that she doesn’t read what is written about her? Do we here also not believe her words?!? Don’t get me wrong, I am sure there were many things that made her feel that way, but I don’t think that press has that power. If you want, you read it, if not you just turn it off. Also, they still keep writing negative stories about her, and it doesn’t make her suicidal now.
Not reading the press doesn’t mean she wouldn’t know at all what was being written or said about her…I mean she was living in Britain during the height of the smear campaign and you would have to live under a rock to be totally oblivious. She knew she was the most trolled woman in 2019 as she said herself in that teen podcast thing she and harry participated in. All the morning shows and newspapers in England at the time (and till today) went on and on and on about her… So it isn’t really a surprise that she had suicidal thoughts. It must have been completely unfair and a terrible time for her. Yesterday Richard Eden, a regular meghan hater from daily mail nearly went ballistic when james o’brien called him out on a tweet and these snowflakes expect meghan to take all this abuse everyday of her life! Losers!
William is a disgusting human being he is pure evil psychopath behavior He helped the press in danger Meghan and Harry life’s . He wanted nothing more than to see either Meghan dead along with Archie to see Harry beaten and alone . He crossed a line yet the British media will continue to have the public believe that its Harry and Meghan who were wrong one why because they decided that their lives and happiness matter their kids matter . William is cowards who can only speak behind sources while Harry and Meghan can speak their truth freely .
When Archie was born the press said to William “congratulations on your new nephew” William replied “I already have a nephew, Kate’s sister has a baby boy”.
He’s a lost cause, Harry. Cut your losses and move on. It’s kind of sad that he can’t be in his niece and nephew’s lives, he would have been really good for their mental health. More damage William and Kate have caused.
There are situations that cannot be salvaged, this is one of them. A mere disagreement could have been handled with tact as an internal matter.
This is too much, as you’ve indicated, cut, the losses were already implemented.
It is important to teach the young that respecting familial ties does not supersede being in a loving relationship, free of abuse.
Without bitterness and rancor, Harry should move on mentally, with peace and safety, the only option is joy.
The Sussexes have chosen to be happy, knowing fully well, they do not need permission to do so.
I love OS’s articles, he’s the only one I’ll read in full because he always has a good strong pot of tea brewing and lays everything right out on the line. You better believe Captain Wales wants accountability and will take no prisoners.
So true! This is the first time I can remember reading a RR admitting Willnots horrible treatement of them, causing the Sussexes leave. The rota writes about his rage, but not his part of the smearing and ill treatement of H&M. They know, and it’s sickening how they protect him.
The fact that Jason Knauf was allowed to provide evidence against Meghan in court for the DM is jaw dropping. He is essentially William’s proxy. So it’s as if William did it. And the press never ever mentions this. At the time, they did, but it’s rarely mentioned now. Imagine if Harry had done something like this. It would be brought up all the time. Omid actually referencing the lines William crossed is a thousand times more than other royal reporters too.
Scobie is the only royal reporter I ever read.
William is a small, pitiful, hateful little man who seethes with rage. His brother will never forgive him because Will will never seek forgiveness. He wants Meghan and the children gone or dead. Harry will never again engage with the rage monster as long as Will holds Harry’s family in contempt. Will and Khate’s racism is on display and most people have deduced that William is the assh*le who was so concerned about unborn Archie’s skin tone. Commonwealth Nations, take heed. Your FFK is an angry bigot and is willing to snub and harm his own nephew and niece in the name of white supremacy.
Looking at those kids now, I’ll bet Will and Khate feel a bit sheepish about voicing their concerns to Harry. Sure the kids have Black blood, but maybe if W&K hadn’t shown their racist asses to Harry, maybe the entire world wouldn’t know how they really feel.
Too late, royal assh*les. We all know now.
They not only showed their racism, they showed literally how insipidly stupid they are. Anyone with a brain knows that a child will by and large resemble their parents.
I mean what were they afraid of, that the baby would have Meghan’s mom’s skin tone? Was that the big fear?
Yes, William is at the center of all of this animosity. Not to absolve Charles or the Queen, but I get the impression that Harry expected MORE from William. Not only did William withhold his support, he went on a full out attack. I think that truly shocked Harry. I think Harry really thought they were in this together. I think Harry probably expected or was not surprised by how Charles and the Queen reacted. But William turning out to be pure evil threw him for a loop.
I agree. I do think Harry was surprised at Charles pulling his security, and maybe the lead up to Sussexit, but its clear that Harry overall has his father’s number. I think he expected more from William in general and I think William’s actions over the past few y ears really surprised Harry. remember, H said in the Oprah interview he wanted to rebuild his relationship with his father, but his relationship with William was “space.” That tells us what we need to know.
I totally agree. Harry could have never predicted his brother would become the living embodiment of how horribly his own Mother was treated while she was alive, and now, 25 years after her death. Willnot has become, to his brother, what Chuck was to Diana. To his brother. It is sick.
This has 100% been my read on this entire situation. Harry was always so supportive and polite when Kate married in, and I think he expected William to have his back when the going got rough. And to actually have William go on the attack must have hurt Harry deeply. That’s the ultimate betrayal, no matter how close the brothers actually were at the time.
Yup, Harry said Meghan was getting a family she didn’t have growing up. Harry was then betrayed and wounded big time. He no longer trusts William and probably no longer likes or respects him.
I remember being so angry when Burger King hired that Flybe jet to publicly pile on his brother and I am just a bystander. Can you imagine how Harry felt knowing that supposedly private William set up those photographs? That right there is a line crossed and a painful incident with Burger King front and center.
There are some people even therapy can’t help. I think Wm is one of them. He IS his insecurities and anger issues. He has *always* been. His sense of entitlement was bred into him and nurtured from day one. While Diana made sure not to play favorites, you can bet your last dollar the *rest* of the family made sure Harry knew his place and his job as Wm’s fall guy.
I just feel sorry for the kids. I hope they can break free. I’d love to see George break free in Uni and tell them to take the job and shove it, and take Char and Louis with him.
Absolutely, no amount of therapy will help William because first and foremost, you have to WANT help, you want to change bad behaviour into good and have the people you hurt forgive you. Narcissists will never seek treatment because that would be admitting failure and weakness. They intimidate, humiliate and damage other’s self-esteem in order to build up and maintain their own sense of superiority and control. That is William in a nutshell.
Couple of additional thoughts. Charles is a sh!t in many respects, but also an extremely prolific POW. Young Will already resented his future as king being predetermined. And Charles would be a tough act to follow work wise, plus from some Harry comments sounds like Charles’ work took precedence over time spent with family. Can see Will resenting potential pressure to follow in Charles’ footsteps.
Suspect also Will had extremely complicated feelings around Diana’s death, not just trauma but possibly guilt about other things he had felt about her behavior as well; he was old enough to understand and be embarrassed by everything going on between his parents, and with Diana separately, and all the publicity.
And because the Windsors are idiots when it comes to dealing with emotional issues, these things were left to fester in a not too bright young man, being fussed over as the golden child, never held accountable, whose transgressions were routinely overlooked. He’s a mess, whether or not there’s additional underlying personality issues. And since he handles his feelings by being vicious and destructive to other people, particularly his only brother and his family – there’s no mustering any sympathy for him at all.
William has never faced any accountability in how own life, ever. He barely managed the accountability of college classes and almost dropped out (I’ll bet 100 dollars that all of the work submitted in his name was not written by him. I’d be surprised if more that 10% was written by her). He barely showed up at the ambulance job. He has likely never had any type of performance review in his life. He is a shining example of what happens when a child is coddled all his life with no responsibility or accountability. He believes the world revolves around him because in the UK, it basically has. All of his worst instincts were encouraged by all the enablers around him. He and Kate both would be completely unable to function in the world without the royal family. That’s the biggest burn of all–that Harry can not just exist, but flourish and thrive outside the royal family.
This hits so close to home for me. I have a sibling whose behavior has always been excused and I’ve been expected to just accept it no matter what. 6y ago it really hit the fan and I snapped back. I’m now cordial if I’m around my sibling but we don’t have a relationship and we never will because there is never any accountability. They do the things they do and everyone is expected to move on without any sort of acknowledgment or accountability and I got tired of it. I’m an adult and I don’t have to engage in relationships that work like that. I remember the first time something happened (early in my marriage) and my husband was just like “I would have stopped talking to him then.”
Sometimes when you gain a close outside perspective (I would argue it needs to be a true partner or spouse because i think they see more) it helps you realize that no you don’t have to live like that. And I think that’s probably what happened for Harry with Meghan. Like not only was his protection of his new nuclear family triggered but I think also having someone say “you don’t deserve that, you don’t have to have a relationship with someone like that just because they are your brother” can be really impactful. IME, close family tends to excuse and expect you to also excuse the behavior because it’s easier and I’m sure that’s exacerbated by weird royal family dynamics too.
I think you are exactly right, and I’m sorry you have firsthand experience with this.
There will be no accountability on William’s part, the relationship before Meghan was on that benefitted one individual, William.
He does not intend to alter his behaviour to commiserate with Harry’s reasonable desire to be treated with decency. Instead, he sees himself as the victim and the royal family, that view point creates an insurmountable obstacle.
One recent example is the proposed big sleepover at Balmoral that the Sussexes declined to attend, since it would have coincided with the then Cambridges visit.
That being public meant that were the Sussexes to attend, every thing that happened would’ve been briefed to the tabloids on contract particularly the sun.
If Harry choose any other path that he is on at the present, it would be a backward
slide in every meaningful respect – mentally, fiscally etc.
In the end as Timma Jackson noted on a social media quote: “Entitlement is the downfall of people who are not satisfied in having everything. “
@wellwisher
Exactly. I suspect Harry and William got along just fine when Harry was playing 3rd wheel and being his work horse. But the second that dynamic changed and Harry’s priority became his wife, then his children (and thus no longer William), William’s true colors came spilling out. I maintain that Harry was shocked and expected better from William.
At that time technically, the Queen as monarch was the employer.
The Administrative services were supervised by Lord Christopher Geidt.
Harry should have been ensconced in BP but he had to “help” his brother in KP, but disagreements were dealt with a deft hand by Lord Geidt.
The Queen decided to promote Charles and William, Charles and Andrew insisted that Lord Geidt be replaced much to the Queen’s reluctance.
This was in place when Meghan arrived, William stood in the way of Harry being a loving husband and helping brother by his outragous demands and behaviour, making it untenable.
Harry knew that the mistake was going along to get along.
It was fixable, which he did. He has since stopped doing that.
I love Omid’s articles, they’re what reporting is supposed to be.
Also, how abusive does William sound? He’s waiting for an apology because the Sussexes talked about being abused? And the problem isn’t the abuse, he’s mad they talked about it.
If he had any empathy, he would’ve been able to make some public statement that he wasn’t aware of everything that was going on and is horrified, etc. It would’ve been a lie, because he was the instigator for a lot, but he couldn’t even pretend to have the empathy for a statement like that.
Anyway. I hope Harry has a few small but illuminating stories in his memoir that remind his family to back off.
So I clicked through and read the whole article, and while there’s not a ton more, I found this delicious. “…and the Cambridges freshly relocated to their “modest” Windsor abode (complete with 19th century gilded mouldings and imported marble Graeco-Egyptian fireplaces).”
I will read every Omid article just for these asides.
@ Lucy, ouch!!! I love how Omid isn’t afraid of pulling back the curtain and shinning the light on ALL of the dysfunction in the BRF.
No I am off to read his entire article!!
Hahahahahah that is fantastic. Just a modest little home for the poor poppets.
Ah Lucy, I was with you right up until you (referring to William) said, “If he had any empathy…” William?! Come on now! That is where you lost me.
So how far apart are these two “cottages,” really? I’ve been hearing 15 minute walk since the official announcement, but now Omid’s is the second report to say 125-150 yards. That would be way too close for comfort for me.
I agree. If I were Harry I will move.
I think Meghan and Harry are using Frogmore Cottage like a Motel 6, these days.
Looks like William is a textbook narcissist. I had never looked up the definition before: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/narcissistic-personality-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20366662?p=1
If left untreated, the disease worsens with the delusions firmly in place.
His age and responsibilities will play a large factor, coping is reduced to projecting, slander and fingerpointing.
I am afraid the present behaviour on display.
This is juicy fodder for the psychologists, psychiatrists, sociologists etc of the world. When will William start appearing in academia, in case studies, in workshops, in student conferences. It’s fascinating to watch but at times I remind myself these are real people (H&M) with real hearts and souls going through this
Nice to see someone on a wide platform say that William and his staff crossed the line and that William was at the center of painful incidents. It’s still sad that those lines can get published and no journalist digs into, well, what were those lines that were crossed? What were those painful incidents? We here at CB have an idea but for the general public the details of these betrayals by William are not widely known. It’s a huge story sitting there for the taking. I’m thinking Omid might be going there in his new book, since no one else has. What has he got to lose? At one time no one was telling the Diana story until Andrew Morton decided to go for it.
@ Harper, very true!! Morton gave us an unparalleled detailed expose as to what an how Diana was treated. Hopefully with Omids new release of an upcoming book will follow in Morton’s footsteps!!
Others in the British media have admitted that something very bad happened before the wedding and that it was unforgivable. I have always thought William and his team ( Jason) had Thomas fake a heart attack to skip the wedding and they were hoping it would be called off. Thomas said they owed him.
“Thomas said they owed him.” ???
I’m listening now.
@kirk, yes. January 22/23, 2020 there was a documentary and articles re: Bad Dad saying the royal family owes him. “Shockingly” some of those stories have been scrubbed..some are still out there. Lol’d the other day when a deranger shared a story from Radaronline about a “source” saying Meghan coordinated her Serena podcast debut with the Diana anniversary. LOL Radaronline is owned by Empire Media Group – whose CEO is Dylan Howard. A name Bad Dad brought up.
https://twitter.com/scobie/status/1439279042176421888
Dan Wootton/The Scum paid money to Callum Stephens-Christian Jones’s partner(previous Comms Sec to the Sussexes) for information. Callum Stephens has also worked with Dylan Howard regarding Weinsten. PR purposes in favor of Weinstein.
This was probably the most illuminating piece that Omid has written since he started with Yahoo. He confirms that William is the main actor in the smear campaign and was responsible for the toxic environment at KP. I have never believed any of those stories about Harry and Meghan being eager to reach out to members of the family. Omid basically confirms that as well as my belief that the so-called “banning” from the balcony was Harry and Meghan saying they didn’t want to be on the balcony for the Jubliee.
Agreed. Even Camilla Tominey admitted H&M didn’t even stay for most of Trooping. They were in and out and that they didn’t WANT to attend any events or private get togethers.
I wouldn’t doubt that as soon as W&K arrived at BP they left.
Good luck with accountability Harry.
If I am over it, done with, not interested in, someone I just…ignore them. It’s not worth my time, energy or effort to keep up with everything they do, you know? These people clearly do NOT consider the Sussexes irrelevant. Rather it’s like they’re the weird kids trying desperately to be noticed by the cool kids in school, and then after they’ve been snubbed acting like they weren’t interested in hanging out with them anyway.
The Sussexes refused to walk away and stay silent . That’s what William expected of HM when they left. Instead, HM are out in the world, doing their good works, getting raves and supporting themselves, and all with worldwide attention. That wasn’t supposed to happen. Also, with everything success, William is faced by how he pales in comparison. No wonder he’s incandescent!
^^ Actually @Chrissy, M&H bent over backwards trying to be gracious, as much as they could. It was the firm continuing to condone and egg on the rota attacks which led to M&H’s decision to finally sit down with Oprah and push back against all the victimizing and gaslighting. The leaked info regarding Archie’s birth certificate in early 2021, was the absolute last straw for M&H.
So, it’s inaccurate to say the Sussexes “refused to stay silent.” They were silent for a very long time, until they got tired of remaining silent while being constantly maligned by rota clowns who were and are aided and abetted by palace operatives.
As I suspect William and KP were responsible for Sussexit. The rota rats will be mad at Omid because he just debunked the BM party line and his gig at Yahoo UK gives him a bigger and wider platform to put out his opinions.
Yes, Omid is exposing everyone for their own part in the betrayals a well as how things stand now.
Luckily, there are millions of people in the UK and around the world reading Omids Yahoo column and it’s there for the masses!! As for the BM they can be angry all that they want. They have abused and vilified Meghan for years!! All while becoming richer with each and every lie that they have written.
But alas, not as rich as they could have become had they welcomed her into the family. Meghan could have put their kids through college, bought them summer houses. There were books to write, documentaries to participate in, interviews with US media, television programs to narrate. They get none of that now.
I do not think it will matter, as long as it does not upset their revenue stream.
The new PM Lizz Struss is on tape admitting that blaming Europe and migrant workers was a lie, used to implement Brexit. She is still the PM.
In this case it is about altered reality.
William wants an apology but won’t get one after getting Harry to sign that joint BS statement saying William didn’t bully him. Who puts out a statement like that unless bullying actually occurred?? What did Harry get for signing it (I don’t think he did it for without getting something). Despite that concession, the smear campaign intensified. Doesn’t Harry have a multi book deal? I hope someone is keeping track of these smears so he or Meghan can address them in the next book(s). Something is scary and seriously wrong with William. I suspect we’ll find out soon bc Harry and Meghan keep winning and William’s rage will result in him doing something the BM won’t be able to hide or spin.
Harry didn’t sign that, William signed it on his behalf. I can’t remember the specifics but I believe Harry said as much in either the Oprah interview or somewhere else. That was a completely calculated PR move on William’s part, and IMO should cast extreme doubt on any other “official” statements put out from William’s team.
^^ Right, we found out in the Oprah interview that Harry had not signed his name to that statement given to the media. It was all Willy wanting to be publicly absolved of being a bully, while everyone in-the-know have known all along that he was always the bully behind-the-scenes, both before and after Meghan entered the gilded cage. The absolute nerve of Wills/ Cain/ TOB/ PofP! He needs to be fully exposed.
The revelations about Will’s petty, bullying behaviors need to happen soon, but not from M&H. It needs to be revealed by someone else less ensconced in the drama, but who happens to be knowledgeable and brave.
Dang Omid is taking no prisoners. And William is just the worst, truly. The Sussexes should just write them off. Christmas card once per year at most. Congrats on your Coronation. Flowers for the funeral. There is no benefit for Harry and Meghan to associate with these people anymore, they mean the Sussexes nothing good. Fly to Portugal to see Eugenie and family. But the UK based bunch is toxic.
Has anyone else here seen that Charlie Murphy true Hollywood story about Rick James? He called Rick a habitual line stepper and would walk around to everyone screaming “I’m Rick James, bitch!” I just keep picturing William running around to everyone screaming “I’m Prince William, bitch!”
LOL I knew they didn’t invite Will and Kate to Lili’s birthday party. Even the “Harry and Meghan probably invited them just to be polite, knowing they wouldn’t come anyway” theory some people here suggested made no sense at all. After what happened with Knauf and the MOS case last fall, there was absolutely no way the Sussexes were going to bother playing civil with these two jackasses. Yeah, this stance also shuts out the Cambridge children, but that was a given anyway, because those children are 100% going to be raised to look down on that branch of the family. Their parents’ actions led to these consequences…oh well.
+1 Yep. I’m one that has said that the Cambridges couldn’t have snubbed Lili’s birthday party because they were not invited to begin with. (you don’t invite psychic vampires into your home) The Sussexes agreed to the Jubbly quickly because what they wouldn’t do was agreed upon. By the Queen. It made absolutely zero sense to think H&M invited the Cambridges to anything after the ANL lawsuit and Knauf shite. It’s not shade on the Sussexes not being gracious. It’s simple logic on keeping certain toxic people out of your life.
William will never apologize, and never admit to being wrong. Never. That’s also why he’ll never divorce Kate, because it would be a public acknowledgment that he made a mistake in marrying her. William will try to erase the problem — with Harry, by doubling down on smearing him and Meghan, and trying to turn the narrative into the Sussexes needing to apologize; with Kate, he will send her to her new cottage, out of sight and out of mind; and with both, scrubbing the internet of negative articles about himself. Problem solved! But seriously, William is a 40-year old emotionally stunted man-child who never takes responsibility for anything and has zero ability for self-reflection.
@Mrs.Krabapple I totally agree with you that there is a side of William that will NEVER admit a mistake in marrying Kate. HOWEVER, just yesterday I was reading an online magazine, I think it was Harper’s Bazaar, and it had one of those little squares at the bottom that said “William confessed his second thoughts about marrying Kate to the Queen”. I paid no mind to it because I thought it was an old headline.
Lo and behold today on Twitter someone else did a screenshot of all the different magazine articles with the same variation of the “William Has Doubts” headlines that they saw pop up yesterday. It truly looked like someone was purposely flooding the internets. Each different magazine had different wording in the headline but the same theme of doubts before marriage.
If those articles are being refloated on purpose, then we can anticipate the party line to be that William suspected Kate was not cut out for the job back then, but she convinced him that she was. Sadly, William’s initial instincts were on target. He will frame it that he was always right; not that he made a mistake, and that Kate let him down.
Harper, I checked and found an article in Cosmopolitan. They’re talking about something that happened in 2006. I don’t know where this coming from (I suspect the Mids). I didn’t read the article, but I’m sure it puts KHate in a very positive light. This is being cited from a book that I think was just published.
I think there is a part of Willnot, likely a large part, that is deeply satisfied in Cannot’s step down to Adelaide Cottage. He will probably let her rot there, without divorcing her, to make sure she can never, ever move on in any meaningful way.
I would feel sorry for her, if she hadn’t begged for this for a decade.
Narcissists cry loudly when accountability is asked of them. It’s a foreign concept in their self-centered worlds.
William doesn’t know the meaning of the word. William will never understand how much he betrayed Harry by green-lighting the machinations of Jason K — because William was thinking only of himself. No one else mattered.
I am glad that Harry is essentially telling Willy to go f himself because he ain’t ever going to come back groveling to him . Harry said he will always protect his family now that he has one he loves to protect. I hope pegg leg enjoys being a nothing burger in Harry life.