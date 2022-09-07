Chris Pine’s rep: ‘Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine’

I’m still sort of absorbing the layers and layers of weirdness that happened in and around the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling. The Florence Pugh situation, from start to finish, obvs. But it’s also so odd that it felt like Harry Styles, like Miss Flo, needed to be separated from Olivia Wilde, and that he made zero move to even be pleasant to her or be seen looking her way. But yes, the weird moment which has captured everyone’s attention and imagination is the “did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine” issue. I watched the video a few times on Tuesday, and after about three or four viewings, I did believe Styles spit on Pine. I’ve since watched it again and now I feel even more strongly about it: Styles absolutely spit on Pine.

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

Of course, there are other videos with different angles where the “spit” isn’t as obvious. All of that is moot right now, because Chris Pine’s rep is trying to do damage control on this mess of a film promotion.

Chris Pine is breaking his silence on the viral moment in which many believe they saw Harry Styles spitting on him at the Venice International Film Festival. In a statement exclusive to PEOPLE, a rep for Pine, 42, says of the feud buzz surrounding the actor and his Don’t Worry Darling costar, 28, “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.” “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continues. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.” A rep for Styles has not commented.

[From People]

I genuinely pity Chris Pine’s rep, who had to call Pine on his flip-phone and explain Twitter and this video. Now, do I still think Styles spat on him? Yes. But I think Pine is too much of a pro and he doesn’t want to be the story. Considering the reviews, Pine wants people to completely forget that he’s in this movie. Too late!

Following the premiere of Olivia Wilde's #DontWorryDarling, where videos recorded from the premiere showed Styles apparently spitting on Pine, Pine's rep denied the incident occurred, calling it a "ridiculous story" and a "complete fabrication."https://t.co/m3UUwFZnSk pic.twitter.com/pqkYyrtaQV — Variety (@Variety) September 6, 2022

someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don’t worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION? pic.twitter.com/jpow9JT8pk — ceo of kory (@korysverse) September 6, 2022