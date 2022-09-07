Chris Pine’s rep: ‘Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine’

I’m still sort of absorbing the layers and layers of weirdness that happened in and around the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling. The Florence Pugh situation, from start to finish, obvs. But it’s also so odd that it felt like Harry Styles, like Miss Flo, needed to be separated from Olivia Wilde, and that he made zero move to even be pleasant to her or be seen looking her way. But yes, the weird moment which has captured everyone’s attention and imagination is the “did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine” issue. I watched the video a few times on Tuesday, and after about three or four viewings, I did believe Styles spit on Pine. I’ve since watched it again and now I feel even more strongly about it: Styles absolutely spit on Pine.
#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU
— JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022
Of course, there are other videos with different angles where the “spit” isn’t as obvious. All of that is moot right now, because Chris Pine’s rep is trying to do damage control on this mess of a film promotion.
Chris Pine is breaking his silence on the viral moment in which many believe they saw Harry Styles spitting on him at the Venice International Film Festival. In a statement exclusive to PEOPLE, a rep for Pine, 42, says of the feud buzz surrounding the actor and his Don’t Worry Darling costar, 28, “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”
“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the rep continues. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.” A rep for Styles has not commented.
I genuinely pity Chris Pine’s rep, who had to call Pine on his flip-phone and explain Twitter and this video. Now, do I still think Styles spat on him? Yes. But I think Pine is too much of a pro and he doesn’t want to be the story. Considering the reviews, Pine wants people to completely forget that he’s in this movie. Too late!
Following the premiere of Olivia Wilde's #DontWorryDarling, where videos recorded from the premiere showed Styles apparently spitting on Pine, Pine's rep denied the incident occurred, calling it a "ridiculous story" and a "complete fabrication."https://t.co/m3UUwFZnSk pic.twitter.com/pqkYyrtaQV
— Variety (@Variety) September 6, 2022
someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don’t worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION? pic.twitter.com/jpow9JT8pk
— ceo of kory (@korysverse) September 6, 2022
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I watched this an embarrassing number of times including the longer video from another angle. Harry had just run over to a few friends and then ran back to his seat. I think a bead of sweat fell off his forehead when he leaned over.
This is my vote as well.
It *looks* like HS spit on CP, BUT I cannot for the life of me think of WHY Harry would do that to Chris. For one thing, both guys seem easy going and professional–not likely to have beef with each other. For a second thing, spitting on another person is SO against Harry’s lovey-dovey “brand.” Which isn’t to say his persona matches his person (maybe he’s a jerk?), but publicly spitting on a coworker is the stupidest thing Harry, or any star really, could do. Like, even if Harry DOES hate Chris, the idea of Harry spitting on him publicly just makes no sense at all.
I have really studied #spitgate from multiple camera angles, frame by frame pausing and analyzing all yesterday. I have a sick kid at home and I’m going stir crazy don’t judge. My theory is that Harry did not actually spit but DID pretend to spit, accompanied with the sound effect which is what elicited the reaction from Chris.
You can clearly see Harry pucker his mouth and kind of throw his head back in a way you would do if you were spitting gum out. Now, that said…I’m not sure if it was malicious or playful behavior because of the video afterwards of them laughing together. Everyone is clapping, Harry and Chris are standing together and Harry says something to Chris. Chris throws his head back and laughs and it looks genuine. That makes me think Harry was punking Chris with a spit fake out. I really am DYING to know the truth though.
Amanda – I saw that exact theory tweeted, and it was my favorite theory until I saw the “nearsighted Chris Pine just realized he brought prescription sunglasses when he actually meant to switch to his graded bifocals” theory. But I still find it completely plausible that Harry did the whistle-lips-and-tongue thing to freak out Chris Pine. (I can’t do it, but I can spit my gum pretty far. Pphhttt-ting!)
I lost 30 minutes of my evening playing that video over and over again from various accounts that shared it on Twitter. I can’t for the life of me see it BUT something happened due to Pine’s reaction.
I lost my entire day yesterday. The discourse has been so funny to me. I love this kind of Hollywood gossip where it’s mainly just people making jokes on social media and nobody is really being hurt by it because it’s so insane.
My favorite was the tweet that brought the “Jason Derulo” Met slip photo back into the mix.
It’s very easy to catch if you understand what a “hock” spit is. It’s more sucking in then shooting out like a bb gun. I grew up with a lot of boys, athletic boys and even spitting can be an art
Me too Paula. It was sweat. It just look warm in that room and Harry did himself no favors with that leisure assemble. If it was spit, Chris, rightly would have had words. Professional or not.
Finally, a voice of reason!
This makes the most sense to me too.
I think if Harry Styles had actually spat on Chris Pine in public before scores of photographers, ESPECIALLY if he did it deliberately and out of spite, you’d see more of a reaction from both Wilde and Pine.
That would be incredibly shocking behavior.
Instead Wilde doesn’t react at all and Pine just seems befuddled and almost amused like “What just happened?”
I was wondering that yesterday, when people were talking about how hot it was there. That would explain Pine’s reaction, and also mean that no intentional spitting, which was such a crazy notion to imagine.
He totally did. No other way to explain Chris Pine’s reaction. And really the statement just confirms it!
Is it because he thinks CP should have done more to save this mess for OW?
This sounds like such a stupid response lol but chris pine’s rep had to say that regardless of whether Harry actually did or not. What’s he going to say, “yes this movie is actually way messier than any of you all realized, you were so focused on Olivia-Florence-Harry-Shia that you missed the Harry-Chris Pine drama?” so if he didn’t spit, that’s the response we were going to get, and if he did spit, that’s also the response we were going to get. My guess is someone from the studio called his rep and was like “omg we do not need this right now, try to walk it back.”
I watched the video again a bunch more last night and had to explain the whole mess to my husband lol. I’m not sure if he spit, but its clear *something* happened. Like Styles made a comment to him or even just kind of went “pfft” at him or something. Pine’s whole demeanor changed and no, it wasnt about his sunglasses, LOL.
Anyway, regardless, when NYT, WaPo, and Vox are running stories solely about the drama of your movie and not the movie itself beyond saying “its getting mixed reviews,” you know its just a huge mess. Like we said yesterday, I’m waiting for the “making of” movie to come out lol.
Its clear that Pugh was treated really poorly and the rest of the cast knows it; she’s too much of a pro to skip all promotion just because maybe she and Wilde didn’t see eye to eye on a scene or something.
@Becks, perfectly worded.
I agree and I think there is more to the on set drama – Styles was clearly not happy at Pine and I think its not just to do with what’s already played out in public. It could be that he’s p!ssed that the rest of the cast hasn’t taken Olivia’s ‘side’ on this – its clear that there was a lot of love and support for Florence and I notice she didn’t really interact with Styles either so there is some drama there as well.
I also read yesterday that Florence was also not happy when she found out that Styles was paid $2.5mill against her $700k for the movie. She also previously commented that the narrative around the movie and her performance seemed centered on her sex scenes with Styles – apparently Wilde wanted to include more explicit scenes of them in the trailer but the censors wouldn’t let her.
Also the critics are raving about Florence’s performance and slating Styles acting – that could also be why he’s being prissy to Pine – Pine is a respected and talented actor, Styles is not.
Wait he got 2.5mill and Pugh only 700K? WTAF?
Everything happening in this saga is dumb and hilarious at the same time.
This is really just the best way to describe it. Dumb and hilarious at the same time.
I hope Chris and Pugh have a standing date to get a large beverage after each of these appearances. This is such a hot mess they deserve for those beverages to be comped! If they go a movie about the making of this movie I think it absolutely HAS to be shown on LMN.
He definitely spit on him. Chris reacts with bemused disgust, like he can’t believe this idiot just sprayed him with bodily fluids. Poor Chris, being out in the middle of all this!
There are videos of Chris and Harry chatting and talking after that which is not something that would be happening if Harry had intentionally spit on Chris. Are people just ignoring those?
I think they were promoting a film and even if Harry straight up blew a snot rocket on Chris Pine, they’d be acting fine and the publicists would make it palatable. I think it’s all Kabuki theater at this point.
There’s a ton of examples of people ignoring each other at this event though, so Chris and Harry could easily have done that or just pretended to talk to the people on the other side of them. I kind of think Chris was reacting to something Harry said under his breath or the fact that Harry was ignoring Olivia. There are other options for his reaction other than he was spat on.
I think Harry knows enough about promotion and not causing drama to not spit on a co-worker at a premiere. Did he spit on Zayn at the last album release before Zayn left?
I’m not even a Harry stan, I dont care other than it is gross and horribly rude. It just doesn’t seem like someone who spent 10+ years in the music world.
Now, I could believe if Chris come to Harry to tell him some of the crap that went down, Harry believed Olivia over Chris and if they were at another, not as highly publicized event, Harry spit on Chris. That could happen. But not “oh look all these cameras on us, let me purposefully spit on my cool, chill co-star.”
Yep @Cava. As well as the clear denials from Styles and Pine. The truth no longer matters and it’s depressing as hell. Actually, the whole Don’t Worry Darling circus is depressing. So much whipped-up hate and misogyny, cheered on by twitter. Ugh.
Societal collapse is in the air…
Agreed, Lady B.
I definitely did not have Chris Pine being the mature elder statesman of film having to deal with messy high school drama on my 2022 Bingo card.
Nobody did! Have no intentions of seeing the movies but a behind the scenes documentary? Sign me up
I certainly looks like Harry did it…but I’m wondering what incentive Chris would have to lie about it in this statement (if it did happen)?
If Harry had spit on me, I would pull a Florence and just remain silent and not defend Harry against the allegations. This whole movie is already mired in drama, it’s not like this is the only thing. He could have easily just said nothing and left Harry to the internet wolves.
I feel like I’m losing it, I just do NOT see this alleged spitting??? And I don’t think for a second that he would do that on purpose? What is happening?
As I said yesterday, Chris Pine is not at a stage in his career where he wants to be involved in any of this. I feel bad for him. And Harry Styles too, btw. To be accused of spitting on someone. To me that would be worse than Will Smith’s slap.
Me either. I think this is one of the dumbest headlines I’ve seen in awhile.
I don’t see it either and I’ve looked at multiple angles of that moment 6 ways from Sunday and don’t see a thing coming out of Harry’s mouth. I can agree Chris reacted to something, but I don’t think it’s spit.
This is the new “what color is this dress”.
Nor do I, and I’ve seen versions of the clip that are slightly longer and show Harry leaning sideways and saying something to Chris after, and Chris responding, all looking friendly. It looks to me like Harry whispered something slightly shocking as he sat down, like “i’m not wearing underpants.” (I jest).
And I can’t imagine anybody reacting like Chris did to being spat upon – just a Whatever? shake of the head? My reaction would be a little more…reactionary, shall we say?
It didn’t happen. I think the other views show it didn’t, just based on their reactions after. And stepping back–Harry fully understands publicity and effectively uses PR and I can’t think of any reason even if he *hated* Chris’s entire being why he would spit on him in front of all those people right before the screening of the film he is there to promote, Occam’s razor. But the whole kerfuffle reminds me of the quote: Believe half of what you see and nothing of what you hear.
Coming way late to this party but I’m also in the ‘he didn’t spit on him’ camp. Not just because I think it’s not – and never will be clear – from the video but a simple application of Occam’s razor. Why the hell would he? Why would Harry Styles, in front of masses of people, on multiple cameras, randomly lean over his co-star and spit on him?
Watching Harry closely there is no point when he pauses for long enough to actually hawk on poor CP. Like, spitting on someone requires you to project the spit otherwise it just ends up on you. It doesn’t just drop out of your mouth in the right direction when you lean over for a fraction of a second. (yes, I know I’ve thought too much about this!).
It’s CP’s reaction that is a bit weird – something happened but I think it’s more likely Harry said something quickly to him as he sat down that Chris reacted to. Also, right at the end of the side clip, Harry does turn back to CP and smile briefly at him.
But poor publicist. I bet they never saw that declaration coming….
Oof, saw this after I posted my comment. Agreed. And others have posited that Chris is just generally spaced out this junket and his reaction has more to do with his sunglasses. Either way, all of this is way more entertaining and a nice distraction from
watching the world burn.
I’ve been reading lots of people saying how misogynist the pile on of Olivia Wilde has been. I agree AND it is insane that the PR people did not see the slow moving train wreck that has been building for months and excuse Pugh and Pine from coming to Venice. They didn’t need those visuals. Pine was behaving exactly how actors have behaved since forever when having to promote mediocre films that were bad experiences. But now we have people analyzing every reaction to people just sitting there listening. Better to not have unhappy people there than this.
Honestly, at this point, I’m team Chris Pine fake reacted as if Harry had spit on him as revenge for having to put up with this shit. I don’t believe it’s true, but it’s kinda my headcanon.
@Concern Fae …. According to an article I read today, the film received a ‘7-minute’ standing ovation at Cannes so I’m really surprised so many here consider “Don’t Worry Darling” a mediocre film. I’ve read about the ‘shelved’ script this film is adapted from and if they keep close to the source material this film will be one heck of an emotional and psychological ride.
Oh sure, there was saliva. I don’t think it was on purpose, though. I’m guessing Harry let out a puff of air through pursed lips, like phew, and it came with some accidental spittle. The disbelief in Chris’s face is proof
Agreed. There was spit but it was not intentional. It was a case of poor timing like almost everything in this promo tour.
I just love this hilarious story, it keeps on giving.
Firmly in camp Harry did not spit on Chris Pine.
My vote is it DID happen, and it was 2 grown men trying to make the most of a very weird day and pranking each other. Chris’s face acting during the presser was a throwing down the gauntlet and the spit was Harry’s parry.
i just can’t imagine a situation where spitting on someone would be a prank, though? i could maybe see pretending to do it? but given how estranged everyone was throughout the day, that just doesn’t seem to be the vibe?
it’s all so hard to read though because they’re all actors. so who knows what any of them are thinking. this is as good a theory as any! i might be projecting because of anyone spit on me as a prank, i’d want to show out.
I’m in this camp now too, but I think it was gum not spit. This is the only option that explains Pine’s reaction, Harry’s bravado afterwards which would have been part of the joke, and that they’re chatting afterwards in other videos.
It’s the only thing that makes sense to me. Also his rep denying that Harry spit on him is technically true. He didn’t spit, it was gum.
Chris is clearly not reacting to sweat or sunglasses or whatever else people have suggested.
It just seems bizarre he’d spit on Pine. Unless it’s a British thing which I haven’t seen mentioned. I love Chris but I felt like he was rude at the event, looking very bored, closing his eyes like he’s nodding off. To me it’s unprofessional and disrespectful to everyone who worked on the movie. Yeah, you can not like it and don’t have to pretend enthusiasm but at least be respectful of others. Sit up a bit and look engaged at least a little. You could say the controversy might bring viewers but it also will deter many. Too bad for everyone who worked on it.
I think Chris ended up having way more responsibility for the press on this film than he should have had. His reactions aren’t that bad in the full videos, people are clipping bits for memes etc but he even tried to support what Harry was trying to say in some answers at the press call.
Harry should have taken the time to prepare to participate in a discussion at the press call, not just show up in Gucci, and he should have found a way to participate more with the cast at the red carpet. He seemed unprepared. I think a lot of the stuff with Olivia and Shia was an unpleasant surprise to him and he is probably having to rethink a bunch of things which may mean that he sort of needs to distance himself from Olivia. He is more impacted by the negative press around her from the Florence /Shia situation because he has been involved with Olivia for two years. I personally think they were tracking on a big red carpet relationship moment until the Shia thing exploded, just given that they were being quoted in each other’s interviews and got papped together recently. I wonder if Olivia thought they should still carry on with that? It seemed to me to be a bad way to promote the film and I think it is one of the things that was misjudged over the last few months.
You have to wonder how much Harry knew about the circumstances of Shia’s leaving. Maybe he believed what Olivia said about her firing him and then learned two weeks ago that wasn’t the case at all.
@Becks1 – she might have asked him to leave in the end, who knows, but the lead up to that is very different than what she wanted people to believe. It would be enough to wonder what other “false narratives” she had going on. She has a way of framing things that is sort of dishonest much of the time and it’s weird. And dishonest. And it can take awhile to unpack when you have spent time with someone who is like that.
To your point about the red carpet, it’s obvious that Chris Pine and Florence are the true movie stars. Chris did his pretend photog thing and Florence played it up and it all culminated in a big laugh and hug. That became the highlight of the red carpet. They know what they’re doing.
Harry looked like a fish out of water. It’s odd because he’s typically good at hamming it up when called for. He didn’t seem ready or willing to play.
I think he was jet-lagged, and the “like he was nodding off” should be replaced with “because he was nodding off”. 😀 To me, the dude looks like he’s struggling to appear alert, and it’s not totally working.
That’s what I’ve been saying! Didn’t he fly to Venice from LA or something? It’s a hell of a flight, plus the time difference, and Best Chris is not quite as young as he used to be (and seems like the sort to avoid chemical assistance).
He’s currently doing his 2-week residency at Madison Square Garden in NY and left after a show to do the festival and flew back right after it was done for tonight’s show. I’m sure he’s exhausted. He’s been on tour non-stop since the start of summer!
Spitting on someone is not like snubbing them or insulting them; it’s practically a glove slap. I seriously doubt Harry Styles feels that deeply disturbed by Chris Pine.
THIS IS A CASE FOR THE FBI.
The only explanation that makes sense to me is that Harry spit on the ground in front of CP. If he had spit on him, the reaction would be to wipe it off. But looking at the video I can’t unsee the spitting. I think it’s still gross and offensive, and Chris is like wtf who spits on the floor inside a building in front of someone like that
I’ve seen slo-mos but I think its kinda inconclusive. I hate that this film is a zapruda of gossip when we have better examples but sexism started this crusade and then it spirals.
All Chris wants to be known for are wacky outfits, books, and using a flip phone (and writing great erotica.) He’s going to hide away now until D&D promo and I’ll be left Chris Pine picture-less, all because of stupid HS. I’m the one who ends up suffering in all of this. ME!
I am so excited for D&D!
If the press events are going to be as fun as they were at Comic Con, then we’re in for a treat. Between Hugh’s wittiness, Michelle’s great laugh, Chris’ everything we’re in for a treat. I hope the movie’s just fun. I’m not expecting an Oscar nomination, I just want to a movie that feels like a movie like sitting in the cinema watching a movie (haaaa).
Wait, Chris Pine is writing erotica AND in a D&D movie!? Learning this has rescued all of the hours I’ve lost to the DWD drama.
Hang on, I want to hear about this too!
You know, I knew nothing at all about Chris Pine before all this, and now I think I love him. What a mensch.
Welcome to the world of the best Chris.
He’s the best. He just goes about his business, supporting independent bookstores, adopting dogs, and wearing clothes that shouldn’t look good on him, but do! I adore him.
And racial justice. Best Chris by far.
Exact same. I was completely indifferent. He obviously ranked above Pratt, but I really didn’t get why people liked him. I think he’s my favorite Chris now!
Shouldn’t it be Harry Styles’ rep who should denying the story? The fact that his side is silent tells me that he did spit on Chris Pine.
They’ve BOTH denied it. Apparently, that’s not enough.
That is crazy.
I’ve only see the Chris Pine denial. When did Harry make his?
Harry had “sources” deny it to The Guardian. His rep didn’t issue a statement like Pine’s did.
Harry’s reps did deny it, it’s in the article in the Guardian.
I think technically “sources close to Harry” denied it
@Kebbie – you are right. “Sources” for The Guardian are different than “sources” for the tabloid press though.
Totally agree!
I see the motion Harry makes and Chris’s reaction, but what I don’t see is anything coming out of Harry’s mouth? I watched it about eight times. It almost looks like they are acting out Harry spitting on him.
I don’t know what happened but I just can’t imagine Harry doing that. Granted I know very little about him, but it doesn’t jibe with what little I do know at all.
Maybe he told Chris his fly was undone.
It sure does look he spit but if Chris says he didn’t then…
By the way he he has an iPhone now he admitted to this back in April calling it his ‘Crack Machine’ but says he may go back to his flip phone.
He’s so darling.
I know I shouldn’t read TMZ but they do have, on occasion, good sources – they said that someone close to Pine confirmed it did happen and Pine took it as a sign of disrespect but obvs they weren’t going to make a deal out of it in public.
But who knows – what is clear is that something went down that made Pine and Wilde react they way they did as both were looking at Styles at the time.
I honestly don’t know what to think.
If I watch the video with Harry in it, then yeah, it absolutely looks like he spits on Chris, but if I cover Harry up and watch again, it honestly looks to me like Chris is reacting to something internal, like he remembered something or his own body did something weird. Like the timing of his freezing and then looking just doesn’t seem to me like he’s looking for whatever caused him to stop clapping.
I haven’t poured over every bit of footage, but it looked to me like a valid interpretation of Chris Pine’s body language that day could be that he was badly jet-lagged and having trouble keeping himself alert.
But him feeling a little under the weather could explain it too — if “his own body did something weird” (like gurgling suddenly), that could be very distracting in a situation where he knows if he gets up to go to the bathroom, it will be analyzed hotly as evidence of a professional snub.
I promise to stop commenting with this, right after I reply to you, lmao. But the theory that Chris Pine is reacting (internally) to bringing the wrong pair of glasses to the event is my #1, and I now believe it *fervently*. With Harry Styles in frame, it looks like Pine is reacting to the exact trajectory — sorry, hahahaha — the exact diagonal trajectory from Harry’s mouth to Pine’s right knee. It really, really, really does look like he’s reacting to spit hitting his knee.
But!! As you say, if we completely ignore Harry’s existence and just focus on Chris Pine (which is me on a regular day…) it looks like he’s just come to a realization about the item resting between his knees. A tweet suggested that he did not actually INTEND to wear sunglasses to watch his movie premiere and, as a prescription-sunglasses-wearer myself (I cannot touch my own eye, so I am constantly swapping between two pairs of prescription glasses), the theory rings true to me. And we also do know for a fact that, shortly after this intriguing interaction, Chris Pine put on his sunglasses and settled in to watch the premiere. I think Chris Pine’s weird “on the moon” vibe is because he deliberately did press without any corrective lenses on; subsequently, Nearsighted Chris did not grab the right glasses. Sigh. The most relatable Chris.
Some Tiktok channels are saying Harry leaned over and whispered “b*TCH” to OW and Chris reached to this, then HS gave OW a snide little wave/smile.
Well, no clue if this is true because TikTok is….well, Tiktok, lol, but IF that is what happened it would make sense. Even the word “b*tch” could sort of look like someone spitting if you think about how you pronounce it. And that could explain why Pine reacted but in a “wtf just happened” kind of way. It would also make the spokesperson’s statement true – there is no bad blood between Pine and Styles, no spitting…..just Pine caught in the middle of a mess with Styles and Wilde.
Drama drama drama.
I am thinking there’s absolutely no way, but… his “hi” across Chris Pine to, I assume, Olivia Wilde (but someone sitting past her may’ve been staring??) comes off as waaay more snotty than puckish. I think the two of them, or perhaps the studio itself, must’ve decided that they should avoid public interactions to neutralize speculation and drama, but man, it comes off weird.
I thought I had read somewhere that the rep said the puckering of Harry’s lips is due to a little whistle he gave out like ‘glad to have all the questions over with’. And Chris just looked down and saw his sunglasses because he was high and forgot where they were.
Maybe Chris Pine has been thinking, “I survived making ‘Just My Luck’ with Lindsay Lohan. I can survive this.”
I read a theory that Harry had made some kind of dirty joke perhaps based on how Pine’s sunglasses were sitting between his legs – I found that plausible.
I actually think the same, or just mocking him for having sunglasses inside. But who knows.
Honestly to me the video looks like Chris is stoned out of his mind and realized the sunglasses he couldn’t find were in his lap.
We need the video from the lady with the cell phone behind them!!!
She doesn’t start recording until after it happens, but the guy in the hat with the orange phone two rows back would’ve captured it all. The DM or TMZ need to be negotiating for that video yesterday.
What sticks out the most in the video is Harry’s coldness towards OW. She’s looking at him and he doesn’t make eye contact at all. Is there any proof that they’re still together?
In college my first love told me his dad was visiting that weekend, and that he reeeeeally did not want to have to introduce me to him. Later I was walking from class to my dormitory when I saw my boyfriend coming up the block with his dad and, instead of greeting them, I looked the opposite direction as I passed them on the sidewalk. Like, I took the instruction all the way in the opposite direction and cold-shouldered my boyfriend on the street (to his horror).
I’ve also dated a castmember in a play, where we’ve agreed to keep it a secret because we don’t want to alter cast dynamics, and eventually everyone just assumes the two of you are in a fight. I think that’s what this is — a mutual decision that, in practice, looks almost hostile.
I think a studio head or professional spin doctor dictated that Olivia and Harry be kept apart also, for appearances.
Their relationship was unprofessional and unethical, and it’s what has fuelled all the resulting drama and tabloid interest. Keeping them split up — as if they simply have a normal working relationship — helps diffuse the focus.
I think everyone in the cast was told to keep things scrupulously professional-looking at this appearance, and Harry’s the weakest actor, so he’s the only one looking stiff and wrong-footed.
HS totally spit at him, he was acting like a big baby. Chris Pine is an adult and acted like one during the whole weird thing. I do agree that CP looked a little disengaged during some of the interviews, but seriously, sometimes work sucks and it’s hard to put on a fake smile. I also think CP’s publicist handled the whole ‘spitgate’ thing flawlessly.
Yikes. DWD is probably not going to be an award’s contender, but this story could win a Pulitzer for dumbest story of the year.
Honestly, this is my favourite gossip story of all time. I´ve been laughing out loud for two days straight. 😀 Please, OW, make a sequel to the movie, we need more backstage gossip drama!
There’s just no way Harry intentionally spat on his co-star in full view of dozens of cameras and hundreds of people. If he had, there were so many cameras that there would be several clear shots and it wouldn’t be this asinine mystery. It’s not really harmless like some people are saying. Spitting on a person is minor assault, and it’s going to negatively impact Harry’s career if people widely believe this. It would be especially insane to do it after seeing what happened to Will Smith earlier this year.
I think Harry is either on the rocks with Olivia or they split. I think she told a lot of boldfaced lies to Harry about DWD and once the story broke with clear evidence of her brazen lies it’s made him rethink everything. The timing lines up, and it explains why he was studiously avoiding her the entire event.
Olivia didn’t just tell lies about firing Shia. It’s a lot more serious than that. She lied and then used that lie to push the narrative that she’s a bold feminist director who protects her female cast and won’t tolerate abusers or abusive, misogynistic behaviour on her set. She based her whole image and a lot of her credibility on that lie. For that house of cards to suddenly collapse he must realise she’s extremely two-faced, disingenuous and not at all who she says she is.
Maybe they’re still together and he’ll move past that. He’s young and she’s obviously very manipulative. I’d have a lot of respect for Harry if he left her in the wake of Miss Flo-gate.