Mail: Prince William is ‘winning hearts & minds in America’ unlike Prince Harry

It’s safe to say that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are panicked. Maybe they’ve been panicking for three years. Maybe longer. William showed his jealous hand when he demanded a trip to New York so HE could speak at the United Nations, just like Prince Harry. Except the UN didn’t want him, so now Mike Bloomberg has to spend the money to rent out some basement room somewhere so Peggington can have an “Earthshot Summit.” It’s extremely desperate. What’s worse is that it’s pretty clear now that Kensington Palace is trying to drive a narrative that the Sussexes are no longer popular in America, so Americans will fully embrace Peggington and Jeggington. KP clearly commissioned Camilla Tominey’s Sussex hit piece last week, and over the weekend, the Mail had a piece called “Are William and Kate about to steal Harry and Meghan’s US crown? America’s love affair with its adopted royals seems to be on the wane – but a new favourite may arrive as the Duke of Cambridge prepares for two State-side visits to promote Earthshot mission.” Peg, you are one silly bitch. This piece is completely BONKERS.
Peggington’s high watermark: When the Duke of Cambridge goes to New York later this month, it will be a new high watermark in all his years of public service. At the United Nations General Assembly, Prince William will have the world’s attention as he meets the city’s former mayor and billionaire philanthropist Mike Bloomberg to promote Earthshot, his annual awards for innovative solutions tackling climate change. The pair will discuss the thorny subject of how to save the planet. William is expected to be received warmly by VIPs both at the UN and by New Yorkers in general as he meets community groups.
Just LOLZ: For the [NYC] visit – his first to the city since 2014 – will come at a moment when, in the eyes of America at large, the popularity of his younger brother and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, appears to be on the wane. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are winning hearts and minds in the US. According to a recent poll, Kate is now more than twice as popular with the American public as Meghan.
William will be more “upbeat” than Harry: William, however, is determined to remain upbeat about the environmental challenge that lies ahead. Perhaps rightly, he now sees that America is the perfect place to launch an upbeat, optimistic battle to save the planet. And as a future king, he has the sort of access to the influential elite that a lesser royal, certainly one in self-imposed exile, can only dream of.
30 staffers at Earthshot? William has hired a team of around 30 staff for Earthshot. Leading them is Hannah Jones, a British woman who has spent much of the past two decades working in corporate America. Before she accepted the job as the CEO of Earthshot this year, she worked for Nike, spending 16 years as its chief sustainability officer. It’s clear to see why William has been so enamoured with her approach, which combines ‘have-a-nice-day’ American cheerfulness and down-to-earth British common sense.
What is this mess: The Duke – or ‘Dook’, as he is known State-side – will be there to present awards and praise the huge amount of work that goes into trying to save the planet. Rather than stir up division by blaming governments and corporations, William hopes to galvanise a great wave of grassroots optimism to create innovation and change – and urge institutions to sign up.
Slow & steady: After dismissing several suggestions that it should be known as The Prince William Prize – the duke’s response was ‘no, no, no’ – the Earthshot Prize was born. His thoughtfulness looks set to stand him in good stead. And, perhaps, that is where the brothers are different. Harry’s ambition appears to be to enact immediate change – vastly different to William’s slowly-but-surely approach, which is more likely to be bring lasting results. Even in the US, where Harry is raising his family, William’s attitude appears to have won him more fans than his virtue-signalling sibling.
The tone of all of this is just so strange. I’m reminded of William and Kate’s Caribbean Flop Tour, when I had the sudden realization that literally nothing that they were doing was for the audiences in Jamaica, Belize or The Bahamas. William and Kate just get sent out to pose for photos in “foreign lands” and all of it is for British consumption. That’s what William’s New York trip will be too – it’s not actually about succeeding in New York or winning over Americans. William is going to New York to pose for photos for the British media, so that they can embiggen him in the domestic press. That’s it. This whole (expensive) trip isn’t just embiggening for an American audience, it’s to give the British press fodder to write about how William is so much bigger and more impressive than Harry, and Americans loved hearing from a keen environmentalist like Peggington, trust us! It’s so bizarre.
Meanwhile, did everyone just forget that Earthshot is now an independent charity? It was removed from the sketchy financial scheme of Kensington Palace shortly after William blew £7.1 million on Earthshot keenery whilst only handing out five £1 million grants to the Earthshot winners. As in, he truly spent £7.1 million on PR rehabilitation, staging and a bloated 30-person staff just to hand out £5 million in prize money.
It’s just….bizarre
“Peg, you are one silly bitch” has me laughing.
This is so delusional.
Also Peggington and Jeggington are perfection. Almost as good as selecting the green velvet smoking jacket pic 🤣🤣🤣
This is basically fanfic at this point.
And bad fanfic at that.
Diana is, was, and will always be America’s favorite royal.
Yeah, fan fiction in backwards land. Kaiser is right this is performance for the british audiens. The rota have to write about how sucsessfull the trip will be in advance, because they know it won’t be. This is like reading Willnots daydreams, not remotely close to reality.
First, no one in the US discusses BRF except those online derangers. Most didn’t even know there is an Edward and were quite surprised to find out about his existence during the Jubilee.
Second, no one who is not a journalist would call him ‘the Duke’, he would only called Prince William or William.
Outside of a few news media and a few NY Maga’s, no one in the US knows/cares if he visits NY. There will be a 5 second blurb on local and cable news ‘Prince William visited NY’. No crowds, no fans, just a big fat nothingburger.
This is how you know it is not coming from Americans. No one calls them dukes or duchesses. This is why their efforts to have the duke and duchess of Sussex titles striped won’t do anything to dim their popularity. No one over here cares about that. It’s prince Harry and prince william. And kate middleton and meghan markle.
Imagine the incandescence when the headlines read ‘Harry’s brother visits the US’ or ‘Meghan’s brother-in-law in NYC’
I somehow missed the spend 7 million pounds to give away 5 million pounds story. That is the sort of thing The NY Times writes about.
I can see why Charles is freaking out about slimming down the monarchy. Obviously they are bleeding cash and don’t have legitimate funds coming in that can cover it. Instead of actually cutting back on costs, they are digging into the charity piggy banks for operating revenue.
Having worked in the non profit world, I don’t think people realize that so many of these foundations and “charities I founded” are simply set up to create jobs for children of the wealthy. You have to give away X money for tax purposes, why not to your business partner’s kid’s charity that is more about shoveling money into their pocket than anything else.
I like Harry and Meghan, but I do wish they found some other way to live in the world. I get that they are trying to do it right, but it is such a sleazy corner of the world.
@ConcernFae – I think its better than the NYT, I think Bloomberg News is the one that broke the story about the spending, LOL.
Not to mention that “dook” or “dookie” is slang for human excrement, so…there’s that.
@ConcernFae – rather disheartened to learn some people think my donations to World Central Kitchen, Team Rubicon and others (which I started donating to way BEFORE Harry met Meghan) are somehow sleazy because I was allowed a tax deduction? Or because somebody else used their private foundation to hire related parties taints the whole nonprofit sector? Sheesh.
I doubt most Americans know William is a duke and not just a prince. And even fewer would know what he is the “duke” of.
@Concern Fae — I don’t think that’s true for all charities, but it’s certainly true for many of them. Look up how the Zukerbergs “plan” to give money to charity (by setting up a private LLC that they alone control, with no legal commitment to actually use any of the that money for charitable purposes, no reporting requirement, and without restrictions that other non-profits have so they can fund political campaigns, for example, all while getting favorable estate and other tax breaks). Many so-called charities are not what people think. But not all of them, some celebrities have set up legitimate charities and given tremendous amounts of money — like Paul Newman’s “Newman’s Own” Foundation.
“According to a recent poll…” Of who! ? The Middletons!?
Yeah! I thought, “Who’d they ask?” Whose recent poll? That kind of stuff is usually cited so that dorks like me can go back and look.
I was thinking the same thing! I have actually seen more than one article on social media claiming their popularity is declining. Who did they ask?
This is really funny because over the weekend there was an article in the mirror stating the absolute opposite of this batshit craziness. There was some ridiculous British poll of Americans that found that Meghan has become even more popular in the US after the launch of her podcast and there was one of the more popular “royal experts” who was stunned at the results because she had “insulted the royal family” in her interview so how could Americans have positive feelings towards her. I kid you not!!!!
I can see why William chose Bloomberg as his proxy in NYC. As a Former Mayor and Billionaire, I’m sure William expects Bloomberg to use those connections to get him in front of the right people. I wouldn’t be surprised to see William/Kate at an NYC school (like Harry/Meghan) on a “listening” mission for Keenyears (Bloomberg donating something to said school). In return be on the lookout for Bloomberg meeting The Queen or Charles for tea. Trust me there is going to be some type of payback to Bloomberg as there was for Kerry. I agree with you 100% Kaiser, this isn’t about impact for William and the British Media. It’s all about the optics as usual. Seriously the UK conducted a survey on the most popular Royal in the USA…let that sink in. The problem for William is that the USA is basically a land mine for Royalty. Harry is married to an American so he can navigate his presence based on that connection. William coming to America to preach climate as a FFKing of England is a different story. This trip can be a complete PR disaster for the Keens but I’m 100% certain they are counting on the failed “I can buy votes” Democratic Presidential contender Bloomberg to pull this through for them. Finally, I don’t understand the goal/mission/focus of Earthshot. It looks like William is using it as a tool against Harry. But what happens next year with his prize? After the USA where does it goes and who really cares? William isn’t a visionary. He’s a man held bent on revenge. A man without a purpose and no direction. There is no logic or reason to his madness just a man driven by jealousy.
I feel that if there’s any interest here in William coming to America it’s not because of his try-hard environmental causes, but because of the drama of his personal life with his marriage and rift with his brother. It’s just so obvious he’s forever trying to chase Harry’s coattails.
Like all things peggs and jeggs do, this is half-assed. Anyone with sense would know that Bloomberg has lost a lot of cache due to scandal, entitlement, racism, and sexual harassment. He’s not nearly as influential as he once was and like many Americans, we can’t stand him. He and his ilk are why we have climate issues. Secondly, who at the UN or in US politics will be there? No one unless they’re paid. Peggs showed how well he and jeggs do with actual doers when she chased people around with bugs.
@CONCERN FAE, yes there are many charities that were started for that reason, however, the charities M&H are supporting are not vanity projects, they have real impact. Having people like them highlight the charities that are really doing the work will help get rid of the ones that are just for show.
I can’t wait for old peggs to act a fool and say some racist crap at this event, if it even happens.
@Feesehalori – yeah, the Americans are interesting in the personal drama and what really happened between him and Harry ( to the extent Americans are interested in him at all.) No one gives a crap about Earthshot lol.
“… Bloomberg has lost a lot of cache due to scandal, entitlement, racism, and sexual harassment. He’s not nearly as influential as he once was and like many Americans, we can’t stand him.”
Yeah, boy. Nobody in NYC or nationwide was sorry to see the back of him. It says a lot that that is the “best” billionaire William can come up with. 🤮
I’m sure Bloomberg can get enough people to meet & greet William, to make him feel special. Cocktails, dinner, etc. Manufacture meetings to let him speak gibberish at them. Only British media, though, consider the thoughts of a FFK to be weightier than anyone else’s, let alone those of scientists & actual statesmen.
@makeeverydaycount
Bloomberg already got his payback, he was given an honorary knighthood by the Queen in 2014.
All three palaces are panicking over the global superstars success in Manchester and Germany.
The only way I see PW getting any sort of notice when he comes to NY is if the separation becomes close to being official. As in ‘palace sources acknowledge a separation will be announced soon’. The palaces might be desperate enough to do this to get media attention for PW.
I love how people who have royalty think they’re more down to earth than Americans.
Why did it have to be a competition?
It never had to be a competition.
I guess the royal family is just competitive by their natures instead of able to partner and support
Sure 😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀, just like they said Meghan and harry are hated by the whole world when the reality is anything but. Also I haven’t seen a person who is winning spend so much time telling people how they are # 1 , on top and better than someone who isn’t even looking at them
And that repeated nonsense that W has access to the upper elite that H could only dream of. H can personally call up the Bidens or the Obamas and talk to them. Granted, the US has Issues right now, but as far as upper elite goes, it’s hard to top that. So if H doesn’t have a direct line to somebody, I’m thinking that he could ask either couple for an intro.
That’s the advantage of being personable: H can call up people and get a response just with the line, “I’m Prince Harry”, because he’s built up good will. He doesn’t have to rely his future titles to get stuff done.
Now that’s not as effective with petty tyrants who will donate suitcases of case in return for British titles. If W is going to follow in his father’s footsteps with *his* connections to the “elites”, have at it.
Unfortunately for them, they have no idea who Harry, and Meghan for that matter, know. And its killing them. Who was it again that led a congressional delegation tour in Africa? Harry and Meghan have been networking like crazy while they’ve been here, not flying between houses like some folks. Lol.
It was said a couple of years ago that as Harry has been sent around the globe to be the RF statesman, and his charities, he now knows pretty much everyone, his contacts are deep. He’s basically been networking his entire adult life. (I think Omid said that but not totally sure)
If the likes of Oprah, Obama, Tyler Perry, Serena Williams and her husband, Jose Andreas, etc. etc. etc. Are not “insiders” then I don’t know who is.
It’s beyond “The Lady doth protest too much” and into “The lady is loony”
Who does he think he’s fooling? Meghan really WILL be the downfall of the windsors but only because their behavior and the behavior of the press is SO insane and they seem to have NO idea that all this just drives attention to how useless and uncharismatic they are. What they were terrified of has happened!! Meghan and harry ARE doing the same things (But better!) the royals do without being funded by the public purse in the middle of a financial crisis. I say keep on keeping on, House of windsor. You are only hastening your own downfall. And I’ve got the weed and popcorn and love to see it.
@TheOldChick I think Omid has said something along those lines and Gayle King also said something once….something kind of like “people would be surprised at how well connected Harry is and how much network he has done as an adult” or something.
@ laurelcanyon, as I started to write my reply, I looked and saw yours and it is exactly what I was going to bring to the table.
Their philanthropy has reached millions around the world yet as we have seen, the Sussex’s don’t report on their actions, those who prosper do. And there have been many examples of those that have been at the receiving end and speak nothing but kindness and appreciation. They speak of their warmth, compassion, empathy as well as feeling that Harry and/or Meghan are actually engaged with each and everyone. Prime example was when Meghan snuck into Uvalde and brought food, offered her shoulder, hugs and comfort. Many didn’t know who she was until after she left.
Harry and Meghan don’t have to toot their own horn, like Bullyiam is constantly going on, and on about……
Yep, seriously I absolutely loathe this man. I’m an American. I’ve never met anyone who actually liked him except one girl in middle school back to his teen heartthrob days but those are long over. He’s one of my top hated “world figures”, no different than Trump to me. Potentially worse and more dangerous because his position has no term and he’s twisted enough he knows how to use “soft” diplomacy to enforce his will. There’s already concerns about him meddling with MI5 ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia- where he and his family happen to get so many charitable gifts from. I had zero opinion of this ass either way until the f*cked around with the Sussexes and I became aware of how horrendous he is.
And I zero opinion on them too until I saw how horrifically William & the palaces treated them, that was real BS. I’m avid an H&M fan now though. It’s simply a matter of character. Which William does not have. He doesn’t even know what it is. He thinks character is aristocracy.
@ HeyJude, your thoughts are spot on, but you might have to explain to Peggington what “diplomacy” is, as he still hasn’t grasped at the concept yet.
“Dook.” Dook Peggington.
Dook as in…dookie? Make sense for that PoS.
💩😂😂 I’m not even American and my first association was “dookie”. These people are the absolute worst at what they do lol.
https://www.rct.uk/collection/themes/trails/royal-pets/princesses-elizabeth-and-margaret-with-dookie
Her Maj had a dog named Dookie.
Who in America calls William “Dook”? I want to shake that person’s hand. It’s a perfect insult.
That’s weird, right? Is it supposed to be a jab at American pronunciation?
Well, if he wants to be called “dookie”, let’s make it so.
Making fun of the American accent is always a way to win American followers? 🤪
These xenophobic idiots at the Mail are gonna learn that 1776 happened for a reason and few Americans give a shit about the royals.
Daily Mail, stop trying to make Dook happen, it’s not going to happen.
Oh I think Dookie is happening 😂
I can’t stop laughing that Willnot’s own embiggening article gave us the precious new nickname of “Dook”.
LMAO, Geegee!
If people want to call Will a slang name for sh-t, who am I to stop them? I think Pegging/Peggington is a grand nickname but dook gets to the point quicker.
Oh Mia I say we totally make Dookie happen! I have insomnia I can totally devote hours to helping with this project for the Dooooook …ie
I guess they say “dyook” or “djook.” Well, now I pronounce dookie “djookie.” To be posh and all.
ThatsNotOkay, I don’t know. Maybe it’s supposed to rhyme with “hook”!
Dude, nobody in America — except People magazine — is checking for Willy or his wife.
Right?? People in America just don’t care. We’re busy with the fascist dictator trying to return, abortion being made illegal in several states, and when we’re not busy with those things, then we’re busy dissecting whatever the hell is happening in Venice with the Dont Worry Darling premiere. We don’t have time for William and Kate.
And believe it or not, british press, Bloomberg is not the draw you think he is, lol. I mean yes he’s a billionaire but its not like young people are going to flock to an event because he is hosting it.
Yeah he was throwing money everywhere trying to win the Democratic presidential nomination but nope. But since William nsulted Bezos and Gates seems to laying low or focused on Covid I guess Bloomberg was the available deep pocket. I wonder if Bloomberg thinks this will help him if he decides to run again?
Bexk1 this is true, I am way more concerned about Rovember than Peg and Jegs great American disaster…and with Bloomberg helping it is guaranteed to go off the rails…
I’m in stitches over here. I’m American and nobody I know gives a tin fart about William or his boring wife. “Dook”? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
LOL at that top photo – he looks like a couple of pegs got stuck.
Good luck on the US tour – its going to be a bigger flop that their most recent colonial tour.
And it’s still going to be about Meghan and Harry especially were the entertainment shows and reporters are concerned. I can see why the Cambridge’s are upset. They are living in the Sussexes shadows, no the other way around. And you know the press in England want their leaks and pictures. It’s wouldn’t surprise me if the Cambridge’s leak about going to California. They’re that desperate.
It’s sounding more and more like this will be a solo William trip, which will not nab him headlines. Is he going to do any media, like the late night shows? It doesn’t seem his style. Maybe a morning show? An interview? Again, I don’t think he would be successful there, and he wouldn’t be able to control the questions. It’s not like the U.K. where the rota have to write about what he does – if it’s just a boring summit with just William, it might get a paragraph in the business section. Sophie’s previous visit to the U.N. didn’t even rate a photographer.
@Brit, I very much doubt he would venture out of New York as that’s where the big money donors and big names will be after the U.N. summit. Bloomberg has a lot of connections, thus the weird flex about how William will be meeting big names that his brother “can only dream of”. Um, sure.
OMG….Dook? Sounds like someone just googled duke and came up with the Duke/UNC rivalry. Tobacco Road is taken seriously around here.
Are: “Dook” vs Duke. There is a difference between the way Americans pronounce Duke vs. The Brits. I hear more of a “Djuke” when Brits say it, than the “Dook” in the states.
Okay, but…We still don’t call him that? Dookie, sure, but not Dook.
We don’t even call him by his actual name, most of the time, much less “Dook”. Until now…muah, ha, ha, ha, haaaaaaaa!
Ha, ha, love that the rotters are schooling us Americans on how to pronounce duke. We’ll just call him Prince of Peggington, no elocution lessons needed!
How about Prince Dookie (of Pegginton)?
I pronounce it “dook,” as in Duke Kahanamoku, greatest surfer of all time. Is that wrong? Is it “supposed” to be pronounced “dewk”? Dewk just sounds . . . lame.
I am spending way too much time thinking of how I pronounce that word…..lol.
Um….William? Just cause Fox News loves you, doesn’t mean you’ve won hearts and minds in America. They don’t even have hearts or heads over there.
I’m not sure even Fox gives a toss. They’re too busy worshiping their lord and savior, Trump.
I think you’re right. It’s bizarre and….panicked. Like a carnival crony trying to get you to try one more time for the big bear.
Just like the Caribbean tour, they overhype them to death. Sometimes I feel like the press is trolling them or they genuinely believe this. You also had Piers Morgan’s wife say that Kate is America’s princess, lol. This is giving insecurity and jealousy to the highest degree. The press are using the Cambridge’s as a vehicle of anger and disappoint towards the Sussexes because the couple the press really want and know are the stars don’t like them. Embarrassing. The Cambridge’s don’t have any genuine support at all. It’s all manufactured and reactionary.
yessss and they do it so overtly that it’s embarrassing!
The press is definitely trolling them. At best, they’re consciously lying through their teeth and they keep doing it to boost the monarchy. Most of those RRs didn’t even like Will and Kate in the pre-Meghan days.
I imagine that they like them even less now, now that they no longer leak Sussex info. I think that William’s rather an ass to the press but they were willing to ignore that but now that their revenue is drying up, I wonder how much longer they’ll put up with/ignore his arrogance, laziness and general unpleasantness?
THIS x 1,000!!
@Harla. I agree with this as well. The press know they money well is drying up and they’ll always value their dollar before William and with seeing the Sussexes thriving and making money like they said they would, I know whose them I would be on.
But didn’t they learn their lesson from the Caribbean tour?
William and Kate were going to save the Commonwealth. Instead they got fired and were totally embarrassed.
But I don’t think that William and his PR are in control if this narrative.
Also they are making it sound Like he will be addressing the UN. Why do they lie so blatantly?
Most Americans likely don’t even know who kate is unless she’s standing next to William.
And asking the local kkk chapters on popularity isn’t the true measure of the entire country. There is a whole segment of the US who never cared about royals since Diana and then Started to notice once the racism got too loud to ignore.
🤣 🤣 🤣
😂 😂 😂 catching my breath 😂 😂 😂
Peter Hunt on Twitter said the Royals live in an echo chamber. Nothing gets through unless headlines in the far right Rota change. They shun family, they’re losing the Commonwealth, they’ll lose Scotland next year, and all for pettiness and popularity while wearing the robes of knights and the Church. Vile.
He’s absolutely right. It’s clear that they like it that way too, or they wouldn’t be so tetchy about the few times they get any criticism. William likes all his staff being yes-men and look at how well that’s worked out.
They definitely like the echo chamber and yes-men. The problem is, if they want to compete with H&M, then they need to step beyond that. Harry and Meghan are covered by legitimate journalists, and sometimes there is criticism, and sometimes there is praise. But that’s why they get covered in NYT and WaPo, when William and Kate only make the NYT when they’re discussing the disaster that was the Caribbean tour.
But until they step away from the echo chamber, their star power is limited (because Americans hate having to love someone just because the British press tells us we should).
The Mail is living in Opposite World.
“Grassroots optimism” is fine but we need corporations and governments to jump in and take accountability. His approach is not going to accomplish much. And, according to most scientists we need IMMEDIATE change not PW’s slow approach. Ask all the people suffering NOW from climate change weather extremes and natural disasters.
They tried so hard to spin Williams cowardly ‘do nothing and by all means do not require corporations and the wealthy to change’ approach.
Yep! People who live on islands have lost their homes & way of life due to climate change. This sh*t is real & change needs to happen NOW, not sometime in the future.
Can I have some of whatever these people are smoking please, it seems like strong stuff.
Painting Prince Incandescent as a cheery, self-effacing bloke who is coming to America to launch an upbeat positive battle to save the planet and start an optimistic grassroots movement?
Earth to Lee Thompson: No, no, no. This won’t work either. Cancel mission. Cancel mission.
I wonder if William will mention the raw sewage on UK beaches or is it just other countries who need to clean up their act? By staying quiet about the mess in his own FFkingdom William’s Earthshot campaign is coming across as a typical royal “do as I say, not as I do” A bit like when he told a whole continent to stop having children!
Come on, @Laura D! Stop being so depressing and un-optimistic and everything. Focusing on that raw sewage is just what Harry would do. He would even try to clean it up or something which is not the way to win people’s hearts.
LMAO! Effing Harry, and his stupid “woke” nonsense, it’s just so tiresome.
/sarcasm
Africa = stop having all of those kids
America = Boy you lot certainly speak like peasants
Commonwealth Countries = eat my dust while I ride in a vehicle that screams back to the days when we ruled over you with an iron fist and looted your natural resources …including people! Hello there children behind that fence don’t I look fetching today ✋✋
Britain= don’t mind us it’s all white here… except for the oceans and rivers that are the color of Dookie and all of the people we ignore who don’t look like us 👀
I can see why he and Kate are panicking. It must suck to know that after everything you’ve done to smear and drive good people out of the country, they’re still better received on both sides of the pond than you’ll ever be. You’re supposed to be more popular in the UK but no one’s very enthusiastic about you. You want US attention but no one cares and hasn’t cared since your wedding over a decade ago. It’s a very rough spot he and Kate have placed themselves in. The one way they *can* fix this (actually work) is something they vehemently refuse to do.
Outside of the racists, do they really expect Americans to be ok with their despicable actions toward one of their own? Not knowing who they are is the best case scenario for them. Anyone who pays attention is well aware of the actions of prince angry and princess Karen.
I could not agree with you more if I tried. The only play Willnot realistically has to actually become the FFK is to keep his head down and NOT draw attention to himself. Every time he does, it goes sideways, backwards, and upside down. It’s not a good look, and eventually even the British media is going to have to acknowledge it.
Nic919, I think most people who knew of Meghan before she started dating Harry was in her Suits role. I certainly didn’t know about any of her humanitarian work at that time. I don’t follow celebrities, so that wouldn’t have been on my radar. As messed up as our country is at this time, we have made some strides when it comes to racism–hard to believe when you’ve got the white supremacists being so vocal. Certainly, even the most clueless see racism in the bm headlines and articles, and the resulting exist by H&M. Do they never spend a moment to think about how Americans feel about who a fellow American was talked about and treated and smeared? The brf isn’t the only one who is listening to their own echo chamber.
Am I the only one who was a bit insulted with this sentence: “It’s clear to see why William has been so enamoured with her approach, which combines ‘have-a-nice-day’ American cheerfulness and down-to-earth British common sense.” It may come as a surprise to the Brits, but Americans have common sense, too. Way to win the masses over. Idiots.
Is Camilla Tominey saying that William is trying to compete with Prince Harry with Earthshot. No way William can win because Harry as the global Invictus Games.
Americans are going to wonder why he left the poop-filled waters of the UK to add his voice to the chorus of people speaking about climate change. He’s not saying anything new.
That’s “dookie-filled” water, lol
LMAO, I can’t believe how perfectly these idiots teed this up for our amusement.
LOL. That’s all I got. L.O.L.
🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭 I have officially regressed back to the 4th grade thanks Dooooook..ie
LOOOOL
William is a non entity in the US. The most press he’s gotten in a long time was for Peg-gate. And I don’t know how they figure the Sussexes are less popular now when them adopting a rescued beagle trended in the news for days. Again, like Kaiser said, this was written for British consumption, not for the US.
Americans will be kind to this man and his wife and they will get their publicity shots. As soon as they leave, they will be forgotten. This difference between William and his brother is authenticity. Harry speaks from the heart and William seeks publicity. He lacks charisma the very quality Harry has an abundance of. There will be no capturing the hearts of American for this racist demagogue. This is Meghan’s home country and a much as they will try, as soon as the Cambridges leave, they will be forgotten. Simply an afterthought.
Just ask Piers Morgan how easy it is to “conquer” America! He came, he was ignored, and he ran back home. Piers who?
So, it a complete break from reality then? And Egg is totes getting pegged by Hannah Jones, right? Is that why Camel Toe stuck in the he’s enamored with her?
And are the UK citizens so isolated in their bubble that they don’t see how the rest of the world is reacting to the Sussex’s? The UK literally has shit flowing down their rivers, BREXIT induced disasters unfolding and citizens that will be starving and freezing this winter because heating bills will triple, but their press is fixated on the Sussex’s. It beggars belief.
“are the UK citizens so isolated in their bubble that they don’t see how the rest of the world is reacting to the Sussex’s?”
It sure seems like that. I told a Brit friend of mine just the other day that the British public never ceases to amaze me. They are the center of their own little world and other places simply do not exist. They are assured that since they hate the Sussexes, the rest of the world must hate them too. Like whatever they think is simply the natural order of things. The insularity is mind-boggling.
How do they pronounce “Duke” in England? I wasn’t aware this was a word where American and British pronunciations differ. It’s not some word like “Cholomde-la-lay” (or whatever Willam’s former mistress’s aristo name is) where half the letters aren’t pronounced. That part of the article is just random, lol.
Hahahaha my husband the other night finally was reading about the Prince William Affair and he says to me “so this person, Chol-mend-elay” and I was like, nope. Wrong. You’ll never guess. He could not believe the actual pronunciation lol.
It’s pronounced more like “juke” in the UK.
The poshies say “Dyuuuke” which is the only demographic he gives a shit about, lol.
I don’t get this obsession with winning the hearts and minds of people in the US. The strategy before was to focus on the UK so what’s changed for William? Plus, was the visit to the Middle East in 2019 was supposed to be the high-water mark for him? Now it’s NY? I just see a guy who feels like he’s living in the shadow of his younger brother and who’s desperate to be popular and admired. And if his Earthshot Prize is not going to challenge governments and corporations to do more about climate change then what’s the real purpose of this venture?
Honestly, this may seem outlandish but I genuinely believe it’s jealousy and the press wanting it’s pound of flesh. They’ve been trying to turn Kate into a Meghan carbon copy and William into a diet Harry. The problem for William and Kate is that they aren’t the real thing. They also can’t afford to back out of their agreement with the press and they have to play into comparisons and competition because they can’t get them leaks etc anymore. Harry and Meghan leaving have truly left the Cambridge’s trapped. It reeks of desperation.
What changed for Dookie Peg is quite obviously the fact that Harry is thriving in the US.
And Earthshot has never, ever been about climate change, it’s always been something to embiggen Dookie Peg while allowing him to do the least amount of work possible.
“Dookie Peg” is perfect!
Dookie Peg OMG …I can NOT breathe lol hahahahaha
American here. William in only in the US news is in relationship to the beef between the Cambridges and Sussexes. The one time was on CNN when he sent that letter to the girlfriend of the slain Capitol police officer offering condolences. MAGA nation came for Bill on Twitter for not sending a letter to the widower of the slain Capitol rioter. It ‘s obvious KP is the Sussexes on their charity visits and Bill wants a bigger turn out. (No he is not speaking at the UN. ) And no he is not called “Dook” here.
OMG, there’s been so much weird stuff coming out of House Cambridge that I had completely forgotten that whole condolence, like five months AFTER the fact letter sh*t.
Also, I note that this article doesn’t even bother to be accurate about the fact that William is in NY at the same time as the UN General Assembly but not actually AT the Assembly but jumps straight to ” At the United Nations General Assembly, Prince William will have the world’s attention”
Do you know what, I’d quite like him to actually get the world’s attention. And then I’d like that world to start asking the thorny questions about what William has or is achieving, what he spent the £7m of Earthshot’s money on, how he justifies, as an eco-warrior, not one but two flights to the US and all his domestic air travel and four houses. Because it would be such a relief to have some proper journalists digging around. How could we persuade Ronan Farrow to get involved? A deep dive by him on the terrible shadiness and hypocrisy and, possibly, outright fraud, of the RF would be a JOY.
Do you remember when we were told that William and Kate would have the worlds attention at COP26 only for nobody to pay them any attention! The rota need to stop this it’s getting ridiculous!
NBC Today show has a video out saying Dook will address US General Assembly, after they talked to CamelaT. We’ll see.
As for the Cambridges “stealing” America from the Sussexes… wishing won’t make it happen.
It’s the same level of desperation and delusion we saw leading up to the Carribean disaster tour. Somehow, the Cambs are going to waltz in after 8 years and make the U.S. love them, even after giving the boot to Meghan because she was “too American”. Sure, we can pretend that Americans will be falling all over themselves for William’s “slowly-but-surely approach”, lol. And if William comes solo, the only headlines he’ll get will be “Where’s Kate?”
Kaiser’s take makes so much sense. That the embiggening is for British consumption. The tabloids are going to continue writing in double speak and say William is actually more popular and now they just need some carefully crafted pictures of Will as a statesman to go along with their propaganda.
It reminds me of the press during KIng George’s US visit in 1939, in a way. There was obviously legitimate interest about the visit. But what I mean is, during the visit, the press’s coverage of the Queen Mother’s ‘beauty’ and ‘style’ was way over the top.
She dressed nice (if a bit too expensively considering the Great Depression and looming war…similar to Kate during the Caribbean tour spending so much considering those circumstances). She was supposedly charming in public, though her toxic nature in private and to certain people has been well documented. But the woman was no beauty. She was matronly AF and the breathless over-the-top adulation/gaslighting about her looks was clearly meant to assure the British audience that their Rulers Are Perfect And Ordained By God. Like, they cannot admit to mediocrity, EVER, even when it’s staring you in the face.
The Saxe-Coburg and Gothas have always been grifters. Always.
Thanks for that historic perspective. Hilarious. It’s really fascinating to see how the playbook just keeps getting repeated.
I recall reading, when Keenshot was first announced, that William only planned to be involved for the first few years and then let Keenshot run on its own, because it was going to be such a huge and popular endeavor by that point. I found it spot on that William would plan on quitting While setting it up, seriously who does that? And why does he think that Invictus is so popular? It’s because Harry continues to work tirelessly on it and promoting it!
Lastly, I still haven’t seen any press surrounding the last years winners or what their inventions are.
They’re definitely panicked cause woah. I get it though. W sacrificed his relationship with his brother (it may have never been GREAT but H was his ally at the very least) and his reputation tbh trying to win and it was largely for nothing. K holding on with the skin of her teeth. They slandered them both to high heaven and STILL H&M recieve more love and respect than those 2 could ever hope for.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣*breathes*🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
What an absolute load of crap. I can’t stop laughing. This is getting to Trumpian levels of delusion. A ‘who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes’ situation. I mean, how have the rota/British media not realized the internet is a thing now and we can see the truth for ourselves? Even the (rational) British people can see this is all nonsense. The RRs can no longer just say a thing about the royal family and have it believed as truth. Videos and pictures do exist and get shared around the world in a split second and we can all see for ourselves that nothing they say is true. Jeggington is not more more popular than Meghan (unless that poll was a survey of the new residents of Adelaide Cottage!). Peggington – a literal rage monster – is not more upbeat than Harry. This whole article is one delusion after another. It’s hilarious.
And Peggington’s trip to America is going to be just as much of a failure as the flop tour. You can take the boy out of the palace, but you can’t take the racism, incompetence, and rage out of the boy 🤷🏽♀️
@SussexWatcher. Love your post and co-sign every sentence
Great response! It’s the Empreror’s New Clothes, straight up! Pegs is walking straight into NYC buck naked, believing he’s covered in gold. He actually believes the bullshit the tabloids write about him. I imagine him screaming at the walls: “why don’t they love me? why, why why?”
I think it was @A yesterday who said, in the Margaret Court post, that bigots want to be loved. It’s not enough to put down your rival. You must be loved for your shitty point of view. You know that the love that Harry and Meghan receive absolutely kills him. It’s not enough for him to be king someday no matter what. He has to be better than Harry. His whole life seems to revolve around being better than Harry. Not because he’s smarter, more talented, more industrious, better looking (and indeed, he’s none of those things), but because he was born first, and that’s all that matters.
All that privilege, and all for nothing. I don’t think he ever has been happy, nor will he ever be happy. I think he hates Meghan for a lot of reasons–mostly because she’s a beautiful woman who makes him feel stupid. But he also hates her for how happy she has made Harry, even in spite of all of the obstacles in their way. It’s ironic–his idiotic machinations have given them both a chance to prove their love to each other–if they can get through all of this, they can get through anything. I can’t feel sorry for him at all. His misery is completely his own making. I only feel sorry for the children. It must be a mistarble house to grow up in. I hope their nanny loves them.
He hates Meghan while wishing he had her and that happiness for himself. William was always jealous of Harry since he was born but it was never this extreme hatred. He actually hurt his own reputation with the constant articles about her. It’s the fact that Harry pulled Meghan, knowing he wouldn’t have been able to, is imo what pushed him over the edge. He had accepted that a woman of that caliber wouldn’t want to marry into the “toxic tabloid culture of the royal family” when he settled for Kate. To see that someone so perfect at the job of a royal wife married his scape-goat sent him reeling and he still is spinning now. His trying to break them up in everyway possible is similar to an obsessed fatal attraction lover.
Like Harry said, it’s not just about Meghan. It’s about what she represents. Not just to POC but to William (and the entire family). The woman of Harry’s dreams.
He has spent half a decade trying to control and impinge himself on her life. The press has stated outright he is trying to make Harry jealous. He would only go this far if Harry had something he wants desperately and the answer is obviously Meghan. His fixation with destroying Meghan is the longest and most dedicated he has ever worked on anything in his entire adult life.
“… bigots want to be loved. It’s not enough to put down your rival. You must be loved for your shitty point of view.”
Because down deep bigots are so void of self-esteem and basic humanity, they have to have endless embiggening to fill that hateful emptiness. They know they are wrong, but they can’t face it, so they dig deeper in their endless “superiority.”
Peggington and his wife can’t even trend in their own county during the jubbly, what makes them think the US cares about them. Unlike the UK, the US media doesn’t spend every single waking moment of the day talking about the royals. We don’t have morning shows that have “experts” debating the gossip the UK media writes in their tabloids. We don’t News Channels that stop whatever they’re doing to “break news” about what Harry and Meghan are doing. Americans genuinely don’t care but for the royal family and their media buddies, they do. That’s why they run all these fake polls about Harry and Meghan’s popularity. Meghan is the #1 main topic in the UK media right now, surpassing Ukraine and their prime minister. H&M don’t need the daily mail to write sycophantic articles or run fake polls about their “popularity” to trend. They hope that if they repeat this lie, people will start accepting it. Just like they did with the “Meghan and Harry left for privacy” lie. They repeated it so much, ppl that don’t pay attention to the royals started believing it.
Any man who says I am the king is no king.
Any man who says I am so much better than my brother at every opportunity isn’t even competing in the same league.
I am so very confused. Is Peggy speaking at the un or are they trying to make his earthshit bargain basement hangout sound like it’s linked to the in?
No, he’s not speaking at the UN. He’s just throwing his EarthShit party adjacent to the UN General Assembly and hoping to get some of the world press’s attention thrown his way while he is there. He will probably muscle in on a few events and get some photo ops near prominent UN officials.
How very Fours Seasons Landscaping of them to hold a press event near the U.N.
Yes, William is trying to hang on to the coat tails of a large international gathering at the UN. I am a little concerned, tho, that we might soon be seeing a photo of William and Trump together shaking hands. This would be staged in an effort to polish William’s “statesman” credentials. I think Trump is currently in residence in the NYC or New Jersey area. We know that Trump would be willing to go down that road given his fan boy feelings about the Queen and the BRF. I wonder if William has the mental capacity to fully understand what is going on politically and culturally in the US today. (Y’all walking into a buzz saw, William. )
The latter. And they are deliberately blurring the two more and more as the event comes closer. Perhaps the Incandescent On became, well, incandescent at the fact they were not obfuscating the facts enough?
That approach is going to look pretty stupid when William’s little event does NOT take place at the UN General Assembly, or anteroom, or coatcheck room, or parking lot, or–at the fountain out front? Is there a fountain out front? I seem to recall a lot of flags, maybe he’ll stand around out there, hoping to be noticed.
I think the reason they do all these things for Salty Isle consumption is because Salty Isle supports their lifestyle. America doesn’t. Jamaica doesn’t. Bermuda doesn’t. But Salty Isle? If they aren’t seen as popular there, then it truly is all over when Liz dies.
Here it is! Bingo!
Just a thought! OK so “William is winning hearts and minds in America”; good for him! If the headline is really true why bring Harry into it? Surely, William doing well is enough and they shouldn’t really give a fig about what Harry is up to. I call BS on this and the amount of posts from our American posters I think I may be right. 😉
Serious question. Has anyone actually seen polls showing William more popular than Harry in America or anywhere, for that matter? These tabs keep making this assertion without evidence. And I can’t imagine, with the midterm elections coming and all the news of Trump’s treason and treachery, that any reputable, recognized polling firm would waste time and money polling on the British royal family. Really, most people don’t care.
Why would there even be a poll in the US over whether William is more popular than Harry. There’s no premise for it–other than a poll on an entertainment news channel or site. It would have no more weight than a Rihanna vs Beyonce or Coke vs Pepsi poll. It’s fluff. I think the tabloids have forgotten that the US is an independent country–they still believe we’re a colony, and that the Queen is our head of state. Nope–for us, they are just celebrities we take nominal interest in when they show up. We care about their clothes and charisma. William really should bring Kate with him if he wants to get attention. I guarantee the dress she wears will get more notice than anything he has to say about his incoherent mission.
It is utterly bizarre to me that the only measure of importance or success of anything William does is in relation to harry. Nothing William does or says seems to have any importance at all unless it can be measured against harry. How many times can the tabloids poop out “William’s better than Harry neener neener neener” until people start to say, “wait, why is it all about Harry?”
The ratchets doth protest toomuch, methinks!
It’s so obvious that this is all about Harry. Until he moved Stateside there wasn’t a whisper from the UK press about whether the FFK of the UK was popular or not in a completely different country that he has no ties to or responsibility for.
Oh the irony after the Cambridges’ Caribbean Disastour to countries that the RF DOES have ties with and SHOULD be bothered about their standing within.
Can this fundraiser in NY be called a ‘royal tour’? Earthsomething is an independent charity/foundation so PW isn’t representing the queen, just fundraising.
This reminds me of when Kim Jong Un was shown an American article in “The Onion” that praised how good looking he was. He believed it.
Is anyone from the UK disturbed by how much ego stoking William requires to do anything? I don’t think mainstream media in the USA has picked up a single thing regarding Prince Peggy in months. I think there was one article in passing saying William would do a thing after Harry’s UN speech.
Is Peggy going to allow Jeggy to come with him to the States or is she relegated to banishment at Adelaide Cottage?
This is such a good question. It’s clear they are separated, but if he wants any media attention at all, he needs to bring her, and she needs to bring fashion, not sister wife dresses.
I’m thinking she is not going to nyc? But possibly Boston for the more glitzy award time. Her not tagging along to ny is not a huge deal. It’s still weird bc she isn’t exactly busy with work but they’ll spin some reason. But her not going to the award ceremony would be a very big deal imo.
My guess is no, and the stated reason will be the kids need her, something something, new school, new home, etc.
As a US citizen, this article is all kinds of hilarious! In the immortal words of my favorite GIF and my response to each of these ridiculous assertions: “b*itch, WHERE???”
Chantal, IKR! Did you catch the comment in the article that stated Bulliam will be meeting with a former mayor? That’s got to be Bloomberg, right? How crazy is that?
The British public seems to eat it all up though. When Meghan’s first podcast came out, I got into it with one lady who was insisting that no one wanted to hear it. She laughed when I suggested that there are millions of us who want to hear what she has to say. They either don’t grasp the sheer size, diversity and population of the US, or they are just wilfully blind. Honestly speaking, Will and Kate probably could find an audience in the US. I mean, millions support people like Ted Cruz and Josh Howley. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t also millions that love H and M. These people…
Mina_Esq, oh W&K has the maga followers. I don’t know if they actually like them as much as they like to hate H&M. I guess that’s what the Shambridges want. Not a good look in my opinion, but they didn’t ask me.
Ha! That headline is just funny.
America has a gazillion problems of our own.
Personally, I think William has a real PR problem. He seems out of touch on everything.
H&M are doing just fine.
It’s seem like the rock star tour of the Sussex’s has William and Kensington Palace so shook that they had their lackeys in the press . Write this article no one I repeated no one in American cares about William or Kate the only people who care about them are the racist Karen’s who hate Meghan . William is boring His is basically oatmeal only the press in the uk flawed over him everywhere the people only care about Meghan and Harry their the ones people wanted to see . It’s so ridiculously how the British media spend years dragging American while also dragging Meghan when people called out the racism people would say oh it because Meghan is American . Now all of suddenly American is ok with William and Kate now that American has fully embraced Harry and Meghan William is throwing a fully blown tantrum and wants what Harry has .
Is there a lawsuit regarding the original Earthshot?
https://www.earthshot.us/
Complete load of shit. This is the written equivalent of the sewage happening in British waters. I agree this embiggening isn’t for us Americans, but so William can busywork, get pictures taken, and look like he gives a f*ck to British tabloid readers. The amount this trip will cost is staggering and the money is better spent cleaning up the crap in his end of the world.
Well, you know, not all American hearts and minds. There are totally William dominated pockets of the country. Everybody there has multiple Union Jack flags flying. Kids get their first ‘Dook’ tattoo the moment they turn 18. Everywhere you look is a MAGIIIA hat – for anyone living under a rock, that’s Make America George III Again. Women go crazy looking for their Dook Charming, because half the media girls consume is about growing up to become a Doochess. Don’t get me started on how everyone wears the same ‘sexy Prince William’ costume for Halloween! They complain about Biden not invoking his emergency production powers on the Gillette and Schick factories – there’s a razor shortage because these Dookists are always shaving their heads! I live in a less William-centric area, but I’ll still see a Land Rover covered in Cambridge-themed bumper stickers from time to time.
CC, LOL, I’ve got tears in my eyes from laughing!!!!
That was a work of art, CC!
The sad part is that the UK isn’t under a dictatorship (yet) for the media to write such ridiculous pieces about an unelected baby tyrant.
“Pegging-ton’s high watermark: When the Duke of Cambridge goes to New York later this month, it will be a new high watermark in all his years of public service.” In all his years of public service? I’m sorry, I must have been comatose for all those years because I can’t recall the Dook being known for anything but lavish vacations, 4 houses, whining about work, and his anger issues. BTW talk about an unforced error…Dook. 😂😂😂
That article seems like pure fan fiction. Why would anyone want to be called Dook? Fodder for too many gross schoolyard puns, especially with the UKs wastewater problems. Prince Dookie. No thanks. This is what I mean by when the UK press think they’re defending and propping up the royals, they just make them look ridiculous and needy. Peak court jester reportage.
High watermark? More like skid mark, left by the Dook.
They only need the loyalty of the English. They will evolve back to being the sovereigns of England, which is what George will probably will be. The empire is long gone. The monarchy and the Rota exist in their own echo chamber. The tone of the articles they write have a circling the wagons tone. They will be one of the countries of Europe, cut off from the continent, away from the main action.
So now Peggy and his mouthpieces have turned into those annoying people that have to “ one up” everthing someone else actually does, always pointing out “ how great and loved they are🙄. Just like those annoying parents that like to brag about the genius of their toddlers, or how young they were potty trained🤣 anytime you mention your child did something.. by the way NYC people are not friendly when all the diplomats and entourages mess with traffic they probably wish he would stay home too.
Hey, us bridge-and-tunnel folks hate that crap with a passion, too…🙄🤣🤣😈
I actually think if William could do something meaningful with this, Harry would be very happy for him, especially if it makes the press shut up for a while. They take something which could be a good legacy project and turn it into, once again, a competition with Harry and game of one upmanship. Harry is going about his business. This is giving glorified middle school science fair energy, which does a disservice to the people who work for Earthshot and the organizations that receive the grant. I can’t imagine the professionals he hired having to report to a treacherous clown like Jason Knauf. It really is just a glorified photo op for him unfortunately. Anyway, good luck to everyone involved that it goes off without a hitch and they can glorify whatever anodyne statements he makes.
A traveling environmental awards show.😂😂 Who came up with that mess anyway. Nobody cares about awards shows. And why is it traveling? For what? Lol, I guarantee he tried to take Invictus from Harry.
He’s winning hearts and minds in the US over H&M? All I can say is:
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!
*wipes away a tear* Gosh, I love comedy first thing in the morning.
“The Duke – or ‘Dook’, as he is known State-side”
It’s short for “dookie.”
William is the type of person whose plane has a layover in another country at an ariport Jaylo was at once so they’ve been to that country and take a bunch of airport selfies and post online like “just chilling in Belize with my girl!” And there’s a Jaylo poster in the background.
I’m in the middle of the US and the only time I hear about William or Kate is here on Celebitchy. Don’t really hear about Harry and Meghan either. The royals loom large in the UK, of course, but not so much here in the US. Maybe there are some spots more interested in them, but not where I am.
I don’t get info offered in my YouTube feed either, just historical stuff about Britain and their odd royalty of a long time ago sometimes. Nothing more recent than Queen Victoria. Lots of gossip about the Tudors, though. My gosh, they were just like Kim Jong-Un.
I watch a lot of news clips on YouTube and they don’t pop up there typically either. We have so many of our own scandals to follow!
On second thought, it really is appropriate that I only hear about the modern British royals on a celebrity gossip site. They have no political power so they get pretty much ignored most of the time. They maybe hit the news when somebody up high in the ranks dies. They’re just a bunch of rich people who put on fancy uniforms sometimes.
Once again the BM has shown its ignorance of Americans and has under estimated the depth of our indifference to anyone in the RF not named Harry, Meghan, or Diana.
Nobody stateside or elsewhere refers to him as “The Dook”. Wallis Simpson used to playfully refer to Edward VIII as “The Dook” but that’s it. Let’s play around with the title — how about “The Dork”? Or maybe “The Dink”, I’d suggest “The Dick” but that would be too obvious.
I am sooo dating myself, but the Duke of Earl was a classic song back in the day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6Uht69h8Is
Hey I’m just about to turn 70, I remember that song well!!
Millennial here, love this song, haha.
Freeshalori, I remember the song–great choice!
The repeated reference to popularity polls cracks me up. Are we in junior high?? Do these two want to be seen as the popular kids? Sit at the popular kids table for lunch?
LOL which America is this?
He. Probably believes every word of this pr
Of course, it was written, sorry scripted just for him.
The audience for this is the British public AND the royals themselves. Why would a British audience care which Prince or Princess is popular in the USA?? How could Camilla Tominey who lives in Britain know what Americans think without proper polling? These lies are designed to stroke the ego of Kate and Willy. These ‘journalists’ are all auditioning to be the next sycophantic mouth piece or are desperately trying to keep their jobs as the current sycophantic mouth piece.
This whole UN Earthshot thing is just to try to prop William as some statesman! Any bets the RR are trying to get accreditation to descend on the UNGA High Level week like a swarm of locusts and try to portray William as taking the UN by Storm! And try to tie this event to the ACTUAL UNGA event? It is a side event listed in the UNGA guide amongst, to date, 182 other events going on including much more high profile events!
Here is a link to the UNGA Guide in case anyone is interested: https://ungaguide.com/events/
And did anyone notice that the Press Release for this little summit did not include a quote from William? Heck, the press release was more about Bloomberg’s Bio than anything else!
This is just going to be photo op after photo op. Maybe Bloomberg will shoehorn William into a reception or two where William will try to look like he has a clue what is going on and trying to stand in the vicinity of important people as someone like Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary try to avoid being attacked by his jazz hands!! But, Bloomberg may be able to get him into an event, but William is way in over his head here! He’s clueless about charming someone or doing actual soft diplomacy! He is ill equipped for this sort of thing!
Is it even going to be held anywhere close to the UN? For all we know it could be in some conference room at a hotel in downtown NY. Bloomberg pulled in some favors to get it on the calendar but there in nothing in the press release indicating that it is even on the actual UN agenda.
Love it when the Brits mock accents. Not at all irritating, especially considering how much the UK has needed America for decades.
It makes me even happier to see their former colonies/possessions telling them exactly where they can go.
Eh, I’ll give them that. We do have some weird accents across the USA. Besides, I mock things about the British too — they way their women plaster hats to the side of their heads, as if they don’t know how hats work. Or the way they try to balance food on the backs of their forks, as if they don’t know how gravity works. Or how they drive on the wrong side of the road. But they do get some things right that makes the USA look dumb in comparison, like the metric system. So I try to be fair about it. I’ll let the mocking of our accents go,
Um, actually, our measuring system is based on the British system. GB didn’t switch to the metric system until the mid-20th century. I remember when I was in grad school in England in the early 90s & I can’t remember where were were driving, Ireland maybe, but our coach driver was complaining about the kilometer road signs rather than mile road signs; the switch had been recent. And come to think of it, they still drink pints! They’re not fully committed to the metric system, it seems. Oh, and I recall still seeing at that time the occasional shilling in coinage, too.
Harry’s ties to the US are stronger: living in America, having an American wife, and American children. Lili, being born in the US, can run for US president if she chooses. That has to chafe William, one of Harry’s kids could be US head of state.
At this point I’m convinced RR are mocking the Cambs. Now I’m waiting for an article stating that Katie is the master of public speaking and Biden is about to call her for useful tips before his next summit.
Oh my god I just noticed KNAUF seated right next to Kate in the audience at Earshot. Wow. They’re truly flaunting it, aren’t they?
The question remains for me – do they think their schemes have actually worked? Do they think if they just grind away at this faux embiggening and smearing Harry and Meghan will finally disappear from any form of public life? ….I suppose they do.
Someone want to tell them what the urban slang meaning is for dookie? Unless that is what they really mean then never mind. As you were dookie. (HEHEHEHE, me reverting to my middle school humor)
We kicked them out once in 1776. Don’t make us do it again, Willy. By the way, Harry, Meghan and the kids can stay. We love them. You: out.
Just wanted to share my experience being in the UK for a few years now – I can recall very few times when the royals (other than the queen) came up in conversations with co-workers, parents at my kid’s school, or neighbors!
Other than a very loud segment of people online obsessed with the monarchy, I get the impression living here that the general British population don’t spare a thought for William, Kate, Harry or Meghan. They talk about petrol prices, energy bills, the new PM, the weather, traffic on the M1, rail strikes and where to go for holidays. Even during the Jubilee, no one mentioned any of the drama over the Sussexes being in attendance – the average person was just psyched about a long weekend and opportunity to drink and celebrate.
I also check with my husband, who is an avid consumer of general world news, if he reads any articles on the royals. The Commonwealth Disaster Tours did hit his radar but nothing else in the past year really caught his attention, even though the propaganda machine here is hard at work. (Part of this is due to how our news feeds pick up on our interests to recommend content.)
I guess my point is that because the Daily Mail and this site is so immersed in regular updates on the royals, people get the impression that the UK population cares about this topic more than they do in reality!
I have just been howling at these comments. Some of you all are really hilarious. And I am sitting here saying “Duke” with various accents, never thought about it this much in my life.
He will now forever be Dookie in my mind.
What. An. Idiot. I cannot stop laughing. Dookie.
Wouldn’t it just be easier if they actually did something instead of engaging in a pantomime? It’s a Potemkin village. A dog and pony show of stagecraft, theatrics, gaslighting carnival barkers, and fire-blowers hyping a Punch and Judy carnival of clownery and pantaloonery. And, for real for real they want to take this show, sponsored by Bloomberg, on the road again.
I love that she thinks one day in Manhattan constitutes a grassroots effort for the whole United States.
This is really funny because over the weekend there was an article in the mirror stating the absolute opposite of this batshit craziness. There was some ridiculous British poll of Americans that found that Meghan has become even more popular in the US after the launch of her podcast and there was one of the more popular “royal experts” who was stunned at the results because she had “insulted the royal family” in her interview so how could Americans have positive feelings towards her. I kid you not!!!!
I am positively red faced embarrassed for Prince William after reading this article. It is so delusional, so desperate, that if he wasn’t such a despicable human being, I’d feel bad for him.
The fact that Pegs has to keep bringing up his brother and sister in law in every.single.one of the articles that act as his bullhorn, yet the Suxesses NEVER mention the Lamebridges tells you everything you need to know!
And I’m still laughing at this.. what a tool..
“And as a future king, he has the sort of access to the influential elite that a lesser royal, certainly one in self-imposed exile, can only dream of.”
If Willy Woodpegger thinks he can shut down the American press from asking questions-he better think again-our press at least try to get noble prizes and peabody awards, etc-laying in the trash bins is not their constant interest-my only interest in anything royal is the Sussex family-what Willy does here does not concern me and I just don’t care. I can get information on or about enivormental issues from other sources.
DM : ” ..in the eyes of America at large, the popularity of his younger brother and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, appears to be on the wane.”
So said Daily Mail. I think they are comforting their readers. or should I say they are misleading their readers. But no matter. Most people have other sources of information apart from the tabloid.
Considering People magazine in the US routinely calls them ‘Prince William’ and ‘Princess Kate’ rather than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I very much doubt most people know that’s their titles. People seems to be the most pro-royal print magazine that reports on the royal family, too. Hell, I live in a Commonwealth nation and literally nobody calls him a Duke here, just Prince William.
First off: WHICH poll shows that Will and Kate are more than twice as popular as the Sussexes? Cite your sources. Also, one poll doesn’t mean anything if there even was a poll.
I think Harry and Meghan have made mistakes here and there (understandable, they’re only human!) but they still seem pretty damn popular with Americans. Most Americans couldn’t name all of the Queen’s children unless they watch The Crown. I don’t think Will and Kate will be getting any rockstar welcomes. They’re talking this up like this because they badly need to pretend that everyone has rejected Harry and Meghan. If they can escape the Firm and be happy and do meaningful work that leads to questions about the necessity of the monarchy in the future.