“Camila Morrone apparently has a new apartment & custody of the dogs” links

Interesting. Someone mentioned here that real estate was rumored to be a kind of Leo severance pay.
And of course she got the doggos, he wouldn’t want to be anyone’s dad and deal with joint custody.
With the conversion of dog years to human years, they’re closing in on 25 too…
LOL ! But are the dogs both female ?
@Lucy, I love your comment (not least of all because it’s literally true)!
And thanks for the update on the dogs. I’m glad Camila got both.
And a Prius. He always gives the rejects a Prius.
Ah yes the Prius! I actually thought that was a beginning of the contract gift, but yes they all get one.
I actually kinda feel sorry for her now. This was definitely a longer relationship for him and they were probably very domestic during the pandemic so she might have thought that she was different.
But she’ll get over it. She’s young and has job possibilities and a lot of celebrity friends.
No, the place in the pics is owned by her mother; it is in Beverly Hills not Malibu.
TMZ and many other outlets have pics of her moving into her new place in Malibu.
@Normades – I know exactly where that place is and it is in Beverly Hills; the street starts with and ‘S.’ In one of those articles you can clearly see a Beverly Hills trash pic in one of those pics.
Those dogs are beautiful 😍
Sadie Sink is one of my favorite up and comers but she needs a new stylist. None of her outfits got her any attention.
Re: the HR person and layoffs — companies generally plan layoffs with HR staff months in advance. Depending on the number of layoffs that will occur in a 3-month period, there are some federal laws that apply. Is that HR lady saying she was NOT involved in advance layoff planning? Because I’ve never NOT involved our HR people. And if they DIDN’T involve HR, then it’s no wonder they had to cut people, as the execs don’t sound like they know what they are doing. What I’m trying to say is, HR people don’t need “signs” of a layoff because they will be involved months in advance. And if they’re not involved, then that company was doomed anyway — and there would have been even earlier signs that the leadership didn’t know what it was doing.
Agree, those are signs that your company is about to go under, not that they are merely doing layoffs.
If you can’t afford to buy soap, you are on borrowed time. If that’s the case, better to get laid off early when you can still collect a severance before your company files for bankruptcy.
I have a Prius, but if Leo broke up with me, I’d like a hybrid car with a better pedigree. Is there a hybrid Lamborghini?
Wow. All this fuss over a $30M movie? The trip to Venice probably added a pretty penny, but that is still cheap enough that DWD could still turn a profit.
The main thing that the Gawker article missed is that the (male) directors who made it out of jail also stayed out of the press. Olivia seems to be a messy person. That is compatible with being a director, you just can’t be giving constant interviews about your side of things. OK for actress, but directors need people to trust them.
OMG, that garbage Dr. Oz is spouting!
STFU and go away.
People turn off these garbage, vile, idiots on podcasts, PR, interviews. Turn it all off.
So many celebs, podcasters, sm stars are awful people.
Better you should listen to your clothes dryer running vs. Dr. Oz.
How in the world did he get thru medical school?
Dr. Oz is a charlatan, out for a buck anyway he can get it these days.
Camila looks stunning with the new bangs