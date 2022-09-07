“Camila Morrone apparently has a new apartment & custody of the dogs” links
  • September 07, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Camila Morrone was seen out with her two dogs, so it looks like she got full custody of the pups. She’s also moving into a new apartment? [LaineyGossip]
Justin Bieber canceled the rest of his tour due to his health issues. [Dlisted]
Dr. Oz has some disgusting thoughts about incest. [Jezebel]
Rachel Brosnahan wore Versace in Venice and it’s kind of meh? [RCFA]
Sadie Sink’s complicated fashion backstory! [Go Fug Yourself]
Will Olivia Wilde end up in Director Jail? Very likely. [Gawker]
This year’s CMA nominations are out & Taylor Swift got one? [Just Jared]
Some thoughts on Leonardo DiCaprio and his exes. [Pajiba]
These “warning signs” that layoffs are coming are all pretty obvious, but I guess the younger people need to learn them. [Buzzfeed]
A violent homophobic church is facing eviction. [Towleroad]
Jennifer Lawrence’s “73 Questions” with Vogue. [Egotastic]
Misha Collins’ kids gave him a makeover.[Seriously OMG]

17 Responses to ““Camila Morrone apparently has a new apartment & custody of the dogs” links”

  1. Normades says:
    September 7, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    Interesting. Someone mentioned here that real estate was rumored to be a kind of Leo severance pay.
    And of course she got the doggos, he wouldn’t want to be anyone’s dad and deal with joint custody.

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      September 7, 2022 at 12:38 pm

      With the conversion of dog years to human years, they’re closing in on 25 too…

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      September 7, 2022 at 12:55 pm

      And a Prius. He always gives the rejects a Prius.

      Reply
      • Normades says:
        September 7, 2022 at 1:03 pm

        Ah yes the Prius! I actually thought that was a beginning of the contract gift, but yes they all get one.
        I actually kinda feel sorry for her now. This was definitely a longer relationship for him and they were probably very domestic during the pandemic so she might have thought that she was different.
        But she’ll get over it. She’s young and has job possibilities and a lot of celebrity friends.

    • Lenny T Baby says:
      September 7, 2022 at 5:55 pm

      No, the place in the pics is owned by her mother; it is in Beverly Hills not Malibu.

      Reply
      • Normades says:
        September 8, 2022 at 2:36 am

        TMZ and many other outlets have pics of her moving into her new place in Malibu.

      • Lenny T Baby says:
        September 8, 2022 at 3:08 am

        @Normades – I know exactly where that place is and it is in Beverly Hills; the street starts with and ‘S.’ In one of those articles you can clearly see a Beverly Hills trash pic in one of those pics.

  2. K says:
    September 7, 2022 at 12:59 pm

    Those dogs are beautiful 😍

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    September 7, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    Sadie Sink is one of my favorite up and comers but she needs a new stylist. None of her outfits got her any attention.

    Reply
  4. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    September 7, 2022 at 2:14 pm

    Re: the HR person and layoffs — companies generally plan layoffs with HR staff months in advance. Depending on the number of layoffs that will occur in a 3-month period, there are some federal laws that apply. Is that HR lady saying she was NOT involved in advance layoff planning? Because I’ve never NOT involved our HR people. And if they DIDN’T involve HR, then it’s no wonder they had to cut people, as the execs don’t sound like they know what they are doing. What I’m trying to say is, HR people don’t need “signs” of a layoff because they will be involved months in advance. And if they’re not involved, then that company was doomed anyway — and there would have been even earlier signs that the leadership didn’t know what it was doing.

    Reply
    • Mcmmom says:
      September 7, 2022 at 10:20 pm

      Agree, those are signs that your company is about to go under, not that they are merely doing layoffs.
      If you can’t afford to buy soap, you are on borrowed time. If that’s the case, better to get laid off early when you can still collect a severance before your company files for bankruptcy.

      Reply
  5. jferber says:
    September 7, 2022 at 2:59 pm

    I have a Prius, but if Leo broke up with me, I’d like a hybrid car with a better pedigree. Is there a hybrid Lamborghini?

    Reply
  6. Concern Fae says:
    September 7, 2022 at 3:29 pm

    Wow. All this fuss over a $30M movie? The trip to Venice probably added a pretty penny, but that is still cheap enough that DWD could still turn a profit.

    The main thing that the Gawker article missed is that the (male) directors who made it out of jail also stayed out of the press. Olivia seems to be a messy person. That is compatible with being a director, you just can’t be giving constant interviews about your side of things. OK for actress, but directors need people to trust them.

    Reply
  7. HeyKay says:
    September 7, 2022 at 4:07 pm

    OMG, that garbage Dr. Oz is spouting!
    STFU and go away.
    People turn off these garbage, vile, idiots on podcasts, PR, interviews. Turn it all off.
    So many celebs, podcasters, sm stars are awful people.
    Better you should listen to your clothes dryer running vs. Dr. Oz.

    How in the world did he get thru medical school?
    Dr. Oz is a charlatan, out for a buck anyway he can get it these days.

    Reply
  8. Dlc says:
    September 7, 2022 at 10:00 pm

    Camila looks stunning with the new bangs

    Reply

