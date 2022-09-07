The Sussexes also met an Invictus service dog named Loki in Dusseldorf

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Dusseldorf on Tuesday for the Invictus Games’ “One Year To Go” event. It was cool that they did this little ceremony, and it looks like hundreds of people came out to see Harry and Meghan. Meghan got to talk to a dog too! The dog’s name is Loki and he seemed to enjoy his time with Harry & Meghan. Loki is a service dog and he wore an Invictus bandana.

Hilariously, the way the Sussexes scheduled this trip was brilliant. They stayed undercover in Windsor over the weekend while the British tabloids published all of these reports about Prince Charles and Prince William REFUSING to see them and how Meghan had slapped the Queen with words and ideas. Then the Sussexes breezed into Manchester, Meghan did her speech and Harry supported her, then they were out. The Mail ran dozens of articles crying and screaming about Manchester while Meghan and Harry were already on the ground in Dusseldorf. The Sussexes looked booked, busy, breezy and unbothered, while the British media looks obsessive, racist, nitpicky and stalkerish.

All of which to say, I’m not going to cover all of the crap those people are crying about beyond this post. Remember how the Mail was obsessed with counting the Sussexes’ bathrooms, and then the Mail had to count the words in Meghan’s The Cut profile? Well, now the Mail is counting the number of times Meghan said “I” in her Manchester speech. Deranged. Nigel Farage also called Meghan a “nobody,” which is pretty rich coming from the dumbass cozying up to the American fascists. I said yesterday that the British tabloids are incontinent with rage that Meghan said it was “nice” to be back in the UK too. Piers Morgan was practically crying with fury over that alone. So much for the narrative that Harry and Meghan are nobodies and no one pays attention to them, I guess.

Oh, and I love her trousers. I’ve been dying for the slim-cut to go out of style, and I’m especially over jegging and joggers. Bring back wide-legged everything!!

66 Responses to “The Sussexes also met an Invictus service dog named Loki in Dusseldorf”

  1. Colby says:
    September 7, 2022 at 7:32 am

    I went to the Daily Mail against my better judgment- it was wild. Like 10 articles *in a row* about them. It’s so crazy – either they’re nobodies who don’t matter or you cover them wall to wall. It literally can’t be both. No matter how much they screech about how awful and insignificant H&M are, the tabloid press’ obsession with them will always betray that narrative.

    Reply
    • Duchcheese says:
      September 7, 2022 at 7:46 am

      I really loved this outfit; Meghan looks gorgeous in it. The BM can wail and cover themselves in sackcloth and ashes and wail for 120 days, I don’t care anymore about what the fcuk ever opinion they have of Harry and Meghan. I’m just way too fed up with hearing them vomit and then eat the same stuff over and over and over again. IDC, they can all go f a scarecrow.

      Reply
      • swirlmamad says:
        September 7, 2022 at 8:00 am

        It’s tediously obnoxious and honestly, beyond boring at this point. Harping on the same tired sh*t over and over and OVER again. STFU already!!!! The British media keeps screeching about how H&M have “lost” America — no, YOU’RE the ones who have lost everyone besides the tiny deranged fraction of bitter, nasty old biddies you call an audience. News flash: Nobody with a pinch of sense and sanity is listening to you. Looking like raving stark mad fools rocking in a corner mumbling the same craziness over and over.

    • CheChe says:
      September 7, 2022 at 8:35 am

      Daily Fail must make coin and the Sussexes make it rain. I never read their propaganda. I look at photos and am gone.

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      September 7, 2022 at 12:37 pm

      That “nobody” lie always reminds me of when one leaves an overly controlling spouse and, when they know they can’t keep you any longer, they always say “No one will want you if you leave me. You’ll be nobody without me!” That’s the British media: obsessed, controlling, exes who’ve been dumped.

      Reply
  2. Maxine Branch says:
    September 7, 2022 at 7:35 am

    The Sussexes thus far are accomplishing their goals of attending to their charities while the gutter UK press are howling like dogs. I think the phrase “booked and busy,” is beyond their ability to grasp. Have enjoyed seeing how relaxed and chill the Sussexes are as they navigate their way around .

    If the UK hate brigade of journalist and commentators had an ounce of shame, they should feel it this morning after the way Germany supported the Sussexes and honored the veteran Harry. Love to see the love they are being shown by the people they came to honor.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      September 7, 2022 at 9:39 pm

      The Invictus Games this year should have shamed the British “media”, but they are completely cowed by the fake “crown”.

      Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    September 7, 2022 at 7:35 am

    I love slim cut pants/trousers AND I love the wide leg trend and I have my boot cut jeans ready to go. All styles of pants!! I’m not picky 😂😂

    they really did handle this trip perfectly. The British press needs to get a grip bc this is going to be what they do for the rest of their lives (well at least the foreseeable future.) They’re going to be making speeches, public appearances, make trips to other countries, they’re going to be at major summits, etc.

    I know we’ve said this before but its really obvious that the pandemic (combined with Meghan’s pregnancies and experiencing a loss and then having a newborn) really tricked the british press into a false sense of security. They thought the Sussexes were going to lay low and do a few zooms a year and maybe make one or two public appearances a year. They did not expect……well, anything beyond that. But I think it was always obvious that this kind of work and these kinds of appearances were always what they were going to do.

    Reply
  4. Noki says:
    September 7, 2022 at 7:36 am

    Are their security allowed to be armed in Germany?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 7, 2022 at 7:45 am

      I’m not sure if their security is allowed to be armed or if Germany is providing them with security (I think the Netherlands provided them with security when they were there, right?) but I also imagine the threat level is different in Germany than the UK.

      Reply
    • Jan says:
      September 7, 2022 at 9:18 am

      Germany provided security and even sent a plane to pick them up.
      One of the tabloids have the picture of the plane.
      The dailyfail went to great lengths to say that Germany was not providing security, today they’re showing the German plane.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      September 7, 2022 at 9:55 am

      From what I read elsewhere they took their private security with them but the german police provided crowd control support – not sure about the reason for the gov plane, maybe their were concerns that warranted it.

      Reply
  5. Sandy says:
    September 7, 2022 at 7:38 am

    Lol at Piers!!!! How is he still alive? He should have had an apoplectic fit by now…..

    Reply
  6. Pumpkin (was Sofia) says:
    September 7, 2022 at 7:41 am

    Oh that dog is adorable! Reminds me of the pictures of Meghan with the Irish President’s dogs. Very cute all around.

    Really like this outfit. My only issue is that I think the pants are just a little too long and if they were shorter by around 2 inches or so, it would be an outfit with no complaints from me at all. But this is a super minor complaint to begin with anyways.

    Reply
    • GR says:
      September 7, 2022 at 8:37 am

      @pumpkin – she does look great but I agree about hemming those pants.
      It seems like a thing a lot of women do though.

      Reply
    • N. says:
      September 7, 2022 at 9:26 am

      I remember this flowy-pants-dragging-hems trend from the ’90s when I fell victim to it too. At my age now all I can think of is germs from the ground, inside and out, and endless dry-cleaning!

      Reply
  7. Vs says:
    September 7, 2022 at 7:42 am

    Something is really broken in the right wing press in the Uk which must represent most of their press! Never have I seen someone that irrelevant be that much talked about! Some people would die to be as irrelevant as Meghan is!
    Racism is a disease…. Not sure if the rf has realized how tainted their brand is getting by cozying up to that press!

    Reply
  8. L84Tea says:
    September 7, 2022 at 7:47 am

    It’s so refreshing and wonderful to see the Sussexes so well received in other countries. The people of Germany sounded so delighted to meet them and it was just heart warming to see. It’s equally amazing and hilarious how utterly floored some of the rota is over their warm welcome. Angela Levin particularly voiced how floored she is that Germany is giving them the red carpet treatment and generally, you know, treating the Sussexes with respect and hospitality? Is this really how the BM wants the UK to be known?–people who are angry that other countries aren’t treating H&M with enough disdain and rudeness?

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      September 7, 2022 at 8:04 am

      Yeah for “nobodies” they sure are getting a star’s welcome. So many great pics of people excited to meet Megan. Ha ha.

      Reply
    • Harper says:
      September 7, 2022 at 8:40 am

      Angela Levin stomping her feet because Germany rolled out the red carpet for these ordinary citizens and telling other countries it was their duty to behave accordingly and not treat M&H like they were special gave me a big laugh. That red carpet was the last straw.

      Reply
      • L84Tea says:
        September 7, 2022 at 8:55 am

        She was big mad yesterday!

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        September 7, 2022 at 9:11 am

        Angela Levin giving orders to sovereign nations on how to welcome guests is the most ludicrous thing ever.

        Also, ht to Meghan on those great pants. I couldn’t wear pants that long without tripping and falling on my face.

      • MsIam says:
        September 7, 2022 at 9:15 am

        That to me sounds really crazy. Dignitaries of all sorts are welcomed on red carpets around the world. And its literally called “red carpet season” in Hollywood for a reason. It sounds like Angela has been drinking the sh*t water, she’s gone mad.

  9. Moderatelywealthy says:
    September 7, 2022 at 7:47 am

    In my humble opinion, Megahn has never looked so good as she is in this pictures. The outfit is a oerfect fit, she looks relaxed and engaged and happy. Brava!

    Reply
    • CheChe says:
      September 7, 2022 at 5:18 pm

      When I saw this outfit …just floored by how she is changing the staid boring official engagement look. She blew the door off with a look of simplicity,style, and ease. Meghan is doing things her way and you can’t look away!

      Reply
  10. Noor says:
    September 7, 2022 at 7:51 am

    Prince Harry scored gold when he founded the global Invictus Games for wounded servicemen.

    Reply
    • Duchcheese says:
      September 7, 2022 at 8:22 am

      Oh I am sure a lot of haters (MD, RR and al their ilk) are so mad about IG and Sentebale. Right from the day the Sussexes exited that country where the hateful BM rules the roost, the haters have been whining about what the queen didn’t yank IG and Sentebale from the Sussexes and give them to William and Kate. The reason William created his little struggle project was to try to compete with IG, that sad hateful man. He wasted 23 years of his life and did nothing while his younger brother was making lemonade out of all the lemons the BRF and the BM handed him. Now he’s trying to compete? Sorry Prince Lovesbeingpegged, you are 23 years too late, impossible to catch up.

      Reply
      • Jan says:
        September 7, 2022 at 9:29 am

        I try not to laugh when I see comments that Peggy should be running Invictus Games.
        Harry works his ass off on his charities, and people were calling him lazy along with the Lamebridges, when Harry’s engagement numbers were incorrectly posted, not to show up his lazy brother.
        Now, he don’t have to worry, funny Meghan’s podcast was yesterday and she was supporting Harry in Dusseldorf and no nonsense about stepping on each other’s space.
        Why because they are not jealous of one another.

  11. SAS says:
    September 7, 2022 at 7:52 am

    Yessss, I love my wide-legged work pants! She looks utterly stunning and so relaxed here.

    If I see one damn “boxy” comment I STG…

    I will never get enough Invictus events. This doco cannot come soon enough!

    Reply
    • Southern Fried says:
      September 7, 2022 at 8:00 am

      Do you suppose it will be released closer to the actual games and we’ll have to wait? I’m anxious to see it also. After the clips from the last games I want to see a lot more.
      Meghan looked gorgeous as usual and what an exceedingly good speaker. Good King Harry looks happy and handsome and both look in love.

      Reply
      • Chrissy says:
        September 7, 2022 at 9:33 pm

        Harry looks so proud of Meghan too! So nice to see a husband not cringe at the sound of his wife speaking.

    • Over it says:
      September 7, 2022 at 8:20 am

      This outfit for me is everything. I absolutely love everything about it.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      September 7, 2022 at 8:57 am

      Right? Don’t need to see “boxy” or “they’re not doing her any favors” comments. Sometimes people wear pants that aren’t supposed to make them look thin or skinny but because they’re fun or comfortable. Like you can look good without trying to look slimming. Also, agree with @becks1 upthread that you can like both baggy and slim-fitting pants. As Meghan once said, you can like one without hating the other 😂. My big question is what kind of bra did she wear with that top? Assuming strapless but trying to find the right one with a top like that is not a joke.

      Reply
      • MsIam says:
        September 7, 2022 at 9:17 am

        She might be wearing those little silicone boob covers. But Meg’s been on the red carpet scene long enough to know all of the tricks.

      • one of the marys says:
        September 7, 2022 at 9:24 am

        “ My big question is what kind of bra did she wear with that top? ”
        This gave me a good laugh, levity much needed

      • Lucy says:
        September 7, 2022 at 9:40 am

        The bra was my big question too 😂. She looks perky and supported and there’s no lines. What wizardry is this?

        I wish her pants were like an inch shorter, but otherwise, perfect, no notes.

      • Jais says:
        September 7, 2022 at 10:02 am

        Yes! @lucy, what wizardry is this? We need the Tig back to answer these questions!

  12. Eurydice says:
    September 7, 2022 at 7:57 am

    How can the RF properly snub H&M when they won’t sit still long enough to be snubbed?

    Reply
  13. Lolo86lf says:
    September 7, 2022 at 7:57 am

    As long as tearing Meghan apart is making them money they will not stop. They are not really tearing her apart but they are slandering her for profit. Why should they stop? It is done all the time in the free world. The media will demonize Meghan until the end of time as long as they are making a buck out of it.

    Reply
    • Julia K says:
      September 7, 2022 at 8:46 am

      Last year a U.K. writer was asked when the ,Meghan bashing would stop. He shared your same thoughts. He said that the We Hate Meghan bandwagon is a billion dollar business, that it is supplying income for many people and providing an outlet for deranged people to anonymously spew hatred with no consequences. As long as the money keeps rolling in Meghan will be a target.

      Reply
  14. aquarius64 says:
    September 7, 2022 at 7:58 am

    The BM is raging because the rota and the talking heads realize the hits jobs and smear campaign have not worked on a significant number of people in and outside the UK; and that the warm welcome in Germany makes the UK look bad.

    Reply
  15. C-Shell says:
    September 7, 2022 at 8:00 am

    Loki is a handsome boy and is smiling so sweetly at Meghan! Love it, love her. The obsession in the BM is so OTT now, it’s painting them and the BRF in a horrible light. There’s no defense, no excuse, no rationale for them to hide their racism, misogynoir, xenophobia behind. Levin and her ilk look STUPID whining about another country treating H/M well. It’s sickening and exhausting.

    Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    September 7, 2022 at 8:00 am

    It has to be frustrating for the press that nothing they do now is working. It will be interesting to see what the Palace says after Harry and Meghan’s visit.

    Reply
  17. MsIam says:
    September 7, 2022 at 8:02 am

    I’m glad you are not covering the hater screed in the UK press. Its ridiculous and repetitive. The Sussexes don’t or rarely respond to it so why should we? I hope we get some more gorgeous photos to enjoy! 😍

    Reply
    • Duchcheese says:
      September 7, 2022 at 8:23 am

      I’m 100% in agreement with this.

      Reply
    • SAS says:
      September 7, 2022 at 8:34 am

      Yes! It’s so nice to read an H&M post without scrolling past a screed of hateful vitriol. I know it’s out there, but I’m happy for it not to be on “my” internet.

      Reply
      • Dee says:
        September 7, 2022 at 10:41 am

        I commented on this article on Facebook and was immediately attacked. I’m a “yank” so I shouldn’t comment. Then they attacked me and when I called them out for trolling, they said they reported me. The base the royal rota has been stirring up is ugly and childish. It’s much nicer here.

      • Debbie says:
        September 7, 2022 at 12:54 pm

        They actually asked why you, a “yank” should comment on the work of two U.S. residents are doing? Huh? Make it make sense.

  18. Over it says:
    September 7, 2022 at 8:06 am

    You could of had a bad bitch tour part 3 .lol. Suck on it British media and firm.

    Reply
  19. SussexWatcher says:
    September 7, 2022 at 8:07 am

    I just love seeing the Sussexes so relaxed and happy and doing what they love. They are global superstars and this is just the beginning of their post-royal family lives. Service is universal indeed.

    At this point, if I was advising the royal family or the British media (not that either of them would ever listen to reason!), I’d tell them to take the L and move on. The more they talk, the more their stupidity and racism is apparent to the rest of the world. They’ve ruined their own reputations.

    As for the Cambs, they also just need to accept that they’re now the big fish in the little UK pond. The rest of the world – including the CW countries – just isn’t that into you. They can’t compete where they don’t compare. And there is just no comparison between their lazy, cheating, racist selves and the Sussexes, who actually get stuff done and who are engaged and caring about their projects and the people they meet.

    Reply
  20. Highland pony says:
    September 7, 2022 at 8:09 am

    I’ve noticed on TikTok especially, an uptick of Meghan hate accounts when she is more prominent in the media. It’s sad to see but thankful for the block button

    Reply
    • lanne says:
      September 7, 2022 at 8:26 am

      My guess is that you’ll find Kensington palace cash behind those bots. Perhaps that’s where the Cambridge Royal Foundation money is going. It’s funny–the only thing Sir Pegs a lot seems to be known for these days (besides his extracurriculars) is hating on his brother and whining about their prominence. Whatever happened to Earthshit? Isn’t he supposed to be going to the US soon? Why isn’t there any media about that? What’s he supposed to do there? What is his trip about? And what happened to Early Years, anyway?

      It’s hard for the Cambridges to complain about the Sussexes media attention when they themselves have been MIA. Where are they, anyway? We may as well start calling them the Ghosts in the Royal Machine. Invisible, inconsequential, with the substance of vapor. Their only actions are to say “Boo!” a lot. Or maybe it’s “Boo-hoo.”

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      September 7, 2022 at 12:58 pm

      @Highland pony: Perhaps the people running those Tik Tok accounts subscribe to the theory that “If what you’re doing is not working, do it louder.”

      Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      September 7, 2022 at 2:53 pm

      There’s a lot on twitter and reddit too. Usually it starts with a “set up” question, like “Why does the queen continue to snub Meghan” — and then hundreds of posts “explaining” why Meghan is horrible and deserves to be snubbed. Many are probably bots, and many are unhinged jealous people or racists.

      Reply
  21. Noor says:
    September 7, 2022 at 9:14 am

    Oh dear BRF where did it all go wrong in the handling of Meghan. Did it all started when some wise courtiers and BRF thought the best way to handle a biracial, divorcee marriage to Prince Harry was to ask her to remain as an actress without being a working royal and that she and her children will not be provided with security citing no money , or be given the title of Prince or Princess even when Charles is King.

    Reply
  22. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 7, 2022 at 9:57 am

    Loki is a good boy but he doesn’t seem very impressed with Meghan – his face is ‘yes yes I know I am an adorable good boy, hurry up and scratch my ears’. LOL

    Reply
  23. Amyk says:
    September 7, 2022 at 10:13 am

    They both look great. I’m also shocked at the number of anti-Sussex accounts on TikTok. Especially disappointed in Betheny Frankle and her anti-Meghan comments.

    Reply
    • Vanessa says:
      September 7, 2022 at 11:39 am

      every time Meghan and Harry do something positive that is well received the same people who spend years harassing Meghan on a campaign of hate go to different social media platforms. Try to make it seem like Meghan is getting hate or she isn’t well like when it’s the complete opposite her podcast is number one . These woman Karen’s had nothing better to do with their time the use the same playbook every time . And then someone will comment on here about all the hate when there has been mentioned many times by multiple people on here there was a investigation into the hate campaign against Meghan and it was published that it’s nothing more than the same people using 80 different accounts to spread their racism against Meghan .

      Reply
  24. QuiteContrary says:
    September 7, 2022 at 1:21 pm

    Loki is beautiful! Dogs are the best.

    Meghan looks gorgeous in that outfit. And there’s such a startling difference between the photos of Harry and Meghan doing their work — they clearly take joy in it — and those of William and Kate carrying out royal engagements.
    W&K go about their business in such a perfunctory way. Kate tries to convey happiness with her rictus grins and jazz hands, but it looks performative. Whereas Meghan and Harry seem to genuinely relish meeting people and serving.

    Reply
  25. L4Frimaire says:
    September 7, 2022 at 3:00 pm

    Why are they mad she said it was nice to be back in the UK? I don’t understand it. Did they want her to say she didn’t want to be there? The trip is going well, they’re being well received and it’s driving the howlers crazy I guess. Anyway, I really shouldn’t like those pants she’s wearing, but I really really want a pair like that. Motivation to work out.

    Reply

