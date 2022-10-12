King Charles’s coronation date ‘is definitely not a snub’ towards the Sussexes

I’m still going back-and-forth about whether King Charles’s coronation date was scheduled with Prince Archie in mind either way. It’s clear that Salt Island is obsessed with all things Sussex, and it’s also clear that a major storyline in the British tabloids will be “will the Sussexes attend the coronation” from here until May. But does it follow that Charles intentionally chose the May 6th date with the Sussexes in mind, good or bad? I don’t know. Katie Nicholl has some thoughts, and she’s hearing that the Sussexes will be “invited” to the coronation no matter what.

King Charles III’s coronation and his grandson Archie’s birthday may be on the same day, but it’s not a snub at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. ET’s royal expert, Katie Nicholl, is breaking down what the coincidence means for the Sussexes, and whether they’ll attend the coronation.

“Well, having the coronation on Archie’s birthday is definitely not a snub. I think it’s very much a happy coincidence,” Nicholl said of the coronation falling on Archie’s fourth birthday. “Obviously, a huge amount of planning has to go into an important moment in history, such as a coronation, and the royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays, so I think this is absolutely one of those occasions where it’s a coincidence and hopefully a happy coincidence.”

Whether Harry and Meghan will attend is another story, with Nicholl telling ET that it’s not clear yet if they’ve received an invite.

“We haven’t got any official details on the guest list, but I’m hearing they are likely to be invited along with other senior and extended family members,” she shared. “Whether or not we see them there — we have to wait and see, but it’s my understanding they will be, of course, receiving an invitation to the coronation.”

“It remains to be seen whether or not they attend,” Nicholl continued, adding, “but of course, it will be down to the Sussexes to make the ultimate decision as to whether they’re going to come over for King Charles coronation on May the 6th.”

The coronation will look very different to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s lavish affair, with the palace scaling the ceremony back in length and in numbers.

“It will feel different from the queen’s coronation and it will look very different to the queen’s coronation. It will be televised, but the service is likely to be an hour rather than the three hours of the queen’s coronation, and the number of people invited — well, there were 8,000 VIPs and dignitaries invited to the queen’s coronation. We’re understanding that closer to 2,000 will be invited to Charles coronation,” she explained. “To give you an idea, that’s about the number invited to the queen’s funeral. It’s not the case that the Abbey is going to look empty by any means, and in terms of pomp and pageantry, what’re we going to see — lots of concerns over here in the U.K. that might also be scaled back, but my sources assure me that there will be plenty of spectacle, pomp and all the pageantry you can expect for a ceremony that is really nearly 1,000 years old.”

Nicholl boldly claiming that all extended family members will be invited, how interesting. My guess is that much like the issue of Archie and Lilibet’s titles, Charles knows he’s screwed either way of the coronation-invite issue. If he invited the Sussexes with no strings attached, then he’s putting himself in a position where he doesn’t know what they’ll decide, and it’s all on Harry and Meghan. If he fails to invite them, then that’s the story for months, how he snubbed his son and doesn’t it look pretty sh-tty for Charles to be crowned without both of his sons present? If Archie’s birthday was a factor in the schedule – which, again, we don’t know – then perhaps it’s Charles’s way of giving the Sussexes an “out”? I have no idea. Neither does Nicholl.

82 Responses to “King Charles’s coronation date ‘is definitely not a snub’ towards the Sussexes”

  1. usavgjoe says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:25 am

    Charles chose Archie Birthday as a message to the H&M not tof_kwith him. This was no honor thing… we own you Harry and your children, too. Charles had no respect for their Mom, Diana… nor does he his sons. Especially the spare.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      October 12, 2022 at 10:38 am

      I looked up a bunch of coronation dates of various UK-specific and European royals: there is nothing set in stone as to when they take place. The oldest monarch crowned prior to Charles was William IV and he waited over a year after George IV’s death. Waiting over about year is not uncommon for British royalty, though several have their coronations around a half year or so from ascending to the throne.
      So Archie’s birthday, May 6, was a very deliberate choice.

      Reply
    • KASalvy says:
      October 12, 2022 at 11:25 am

      Actually it feels like Charles picked the date to loop in H&M for attention. They know that on a global scale, Harry and Meghan are far more popular than the rest of them, and the date is forever linked to the birthday of the grandson he refuses to provide security for. I really really don’t understand how incompetent their PR team is.

      Because really how many people actually care about a septuagenarian’s coronation in 2023?

      Reply
    • DouchesOfCambridge says:
      October 12, 2022 at 12:47 pm

      Charles has too much pride and thinks too much of himself to care whether or not it’s somebody’s birthday when it’s his big day becoming THE King. Do you think he really cares that it’s archie’s 4th birthday? Nope. charlotte’s on the 2nd, they won’t be able to celebrate on Saturday either. He cares that it cannot be too close to meg and harry’s wedding anniversary. He cares that it needs to be before trooping the color so he can have a first ovation on the balcony with his trimmed down boring racist bully family.

      Reply
    • usavgjoe says:
      October 12, 2022 at 1:41 pm

      KC3 will also, usurp Lilibet’s Birthday sometime in the near future with another big event… He wants to override their Birthdays far into the future with major events in online search engines. Colonizers have always done this sort of move against the peoples they wanted to control, by replacing sacred spaces with their own so called achievements to diminish the original celebration. So when Archie and Lilli’s Birthdates are searched – KC3 accomplishments will pop up over H&Ms Kids. How sadistic and petty…

      Reply
  2. aquarius64 says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:26 am

    Someone must have told Chuck about the social media blowback on this and now they are on damage control mode. Archie and Lili better get titles from this.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      October 12, 2022 at 10:42 am

      I know what you mean, @Aquarius64, but I just want to anal retentively mention that they already have titles. Which may get taken away.
      I hope (up)Chuck is catching hell for this decision, because it’s something that he flipping chose n purpose and should have been prepared for.

      Reply
    • ThatNotOkay says:
      October 12, 2022 at 10:46 am

      Yes. Charles had better say “Today his my grandson, His Royal Highness, Prince Archie’s birthday.” And leave it tf at that.

      Reply
    • Cessily says:
      October 12, 2022 at 10:49 am

      They have had the titles since the death of the queen, this bitter petty old man just refuses to acknowledge them and is blackmailing them with the threat of removing the HRH Prince and HRH Princess. I’m sure that he and his courtiers (gray men) knew exactly what that date was when they chose it, it just wasn’t the reaction that they planned. As for the invite, it is a “State Event” and they have already said “only working royals” are welcome at these events and rescinded the invite very publicly to humiliate the Sussex’s. I can’t imagine why they would put themselves through that again, but time will tell. I won’t be watching either way.

      Reply
      • aquarius64 says:
        October 12, 2022 at 2:12 pm

        Working royals only? That means no Yorks, no Kent’s, no Tindalls, no Snowdens, no Glouchesters, etc. But the Fail is claiming it’s still up in the air if the Sussexes are coming. They know no one will watch if the Sussexes don’t go.

  3. Blue Nails Betty says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:30 am

    My dad’s birthday was May 27th. His narcissist sister choose May 27th as her wedding day (out of 365 days to choose from) and thereafter May 27 was Sister’s anniversary and Dad’s birthday was an afterthought a week or so later.

    So screw Charles the Turd.

    Long live Archie of Montecito!

    Reply
    • Liz Version 700k says:
      October 12, 2022 at 11:24 am

      This x100 forever long live the California Royals may they prosper while Charles the Turd lives down to our lowest expectations

      Reply
  4. Lizzie says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:31 am

    If the coronation date was one of the Wales children’s birthdays it would be touted as an honor. I’m already tired of will they/won’t they attend.

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:31 am

    They will be invited and they will attend.

    Reply
    • Nicki says:
      October 12, 2022 at 10:37 am

      +1

      Reply
      • KT says:
        October 12, 2022 at 12:39 pm

        Of course they will be invited and of course they will attend.

        Don’t let the press fool you. It’s not even a question.

    • Amy Bee says:
      October 12, 2022 at 10:43 am

      I’m not so sure they will attend. Not after what happened with the Queen’s funeral. Sometimes your mental health comes first.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        October 12, 2022 at 11:50 am

        The funeral was different. First, the stress of grief, then all the ceremony of family, the obligations to the public, plus the unscheduled separation from their children. The coronation is more like the Jubilee.

      • Kingston says:
        October 12, 2022 at 12:44 pm

        @Eurydice
        I disagree with you that the difference in treatment of H&M at betty’s funeral vs her jubilee was simply because the funeral had the added component of stress and grief and suddenness, etc.

        The difference was stark.

        Jubilee: everyone could see betty’s hand in the VIP treatment of H&M: in the first instance, they were met at the airport by an extension of betty’s personal security detail and in a vehicle from her own fleet; they had their own walk down the aisle; and THEY decided which events they wd attend and which ones they wouldnt; and betty kept Wont&Cant away from H&M by sending the lazy dolittles on a romp to……Wales, was it? or Scotland. Whatevs.

        The funeral: CharlesTheTURD was in charge and the shambolic nature of the treatment of H&M was stark!!! (first, H&M spokespeeps announce that H&M will travel to Balmoral/then comes a leak from the Turd’s peeps that M was NOT invited to Balmoral; next: no uniform for H/then ok yes, uniform for H; next: invitation to state dinner/then no invitation to state dinner.)

        And then there was the obvious HOSTILITY toward M from copyKeenKkkHATE and the obvious cold shouldering of M by the likes of anne/sophiesta/zara). Granted, not to take agency away from H&M: it was clear that they were keeping themselves away from Wont&Cant in particular, so that no faux kiss-and-make-up BS could be peddled by the RotaRats. Same goes for some other members of the family, especially Sophiesta.

        So even if betty had given written instructions about her own funeral, including how H&M were to be treated, I am SURE that any instructions she might have given were ignored by the men-in-suits with the complicity of the TURD.

        So expect the same at the coronation, should H&M attend.

        My hope is that H&M dont attend the coronation and that “facing down the source of your abuse” as part of your healing process was achieved with the jubilee appearance (which, of course, was their first time back to the source of their pain.)

        Hopefully they wont be doing any more public-facing family thing in britain.

      • Amy Bee says:
        October 12, 2022 at 1:29 pm

        @Eurydice: There’s absolutely no difference, it’s a royal event and another opportunity for Charles and the rest of the Royal Family to put Harry and Meghan in their place. Maybe Harry and Meghan are gluttons for punishment. The only reason they went to the Jubilee i.e. Trooping and the Church Service was because the Queen asked them to come and those the events were the most important to her.

    • Mel says:
      October 12, 2022 at 11:37 am

      I’m leaning toward them not showing. I mean, why bother, they were just there , the family sucks and who wants to sit there and watch Cams jump feet first into what should have been his Mom’s shoes? I understand if they go and I get it if they don’t.

      Reply
    • Princessk says:
      October 12, 2022 at 6:40 pm

      Of course they will attend. This is just speculation drummed up for click bait

      Reply
    • Jennifer says:
      October 12, 2022 at 6:51 pm

      I would bet money they are only invited to/will attend coronations and funerals at this point. There would be major drama if they don’t show up to this one.

      Reply
  6. Jan90067 says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:32 am

    It is just TOO MUCH of a “coincidence” IMO. Out of 365 days in a year, May 6th is chosen? Wasn’t the 1st date thrown out in June, to “be around TQ’s coronation date”, on the 4th, LILI’s birthday??? ANOTHER CONICIDENCE!! My, my, my…SO MANY coincidences!!

    I think it’s a jab ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. C’mon, Petulant, Petty C-Rex has NO SAY on the date of his own coronation?? I don’t think so!

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 12, 2022 at 10:38 am

      No, the first date mentioned was June 3, so a day before her birthday. but her coronation date was June 2.

      Reply
      • ML says:
        October 12, 2022 at 10:45 am

        And that June 2 date was over a year after the death of her father. And to reiterate, the eldest king crowned before UpChuck was William IV at 64 who also waited about a year after the death of George IV. They did not need to choose this day at all.

  7. Well Wisher says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:33 am

    If there is even a question of the Sussexes getting an invitation, then they should politely turn it down.
    Enough of this continued rudeness, even the turned down pageantry will not stem the stench.
    This is behaviour unbecoming a monarch and his heir.
    If the Sussexes do not feel comfortable being there, they should not go, especially if Lizz Truss gets her way and ruined the economy.

    There will be a need for distraction.

    Just extend best wishes from a distance

    Reply
  8. Sabrina says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:34 am

    I genuinely think that his grandson ranks so low on the list of his and the courtiers concern that this wasn’t done intentionally. They truly are that clueless

    Its just not on their radar. Its not on a excel, a calendar, a freaking post it note like how other basically functioning people keep track of birthdays. They simply do not care.

    Reply
  9. Blue Nails Betty says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:34 am

    I think Charles chose May 6 not realizing it was Archie’s birthday. His assistant checked the calendar and saw Archie’s birthday, told Chuckles and he decided that was unimportant.

    Now he’s about to see just how important it is.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 12, 2022 at 10:39 am

      This is exactly what I think happened. that date was chosen for whatever reasons made the most sense, someone realized it was Archie’s bday, and Charles shrugged and said “whatever, I’m king, I want my ceremony.”

      Reply
      • Lucky Charm says:
        October 12, 2022 at 11:29 am

        Or maybe he thought “this is a great way to ensure the Sussexxes will be there and I can get some much needed positive attention!” Lol.

      • Christine says:
        October 12, 2022 at 12:43 pm

        I’m quickly hopping on your train of thought. The Sussexes had Lili’s 1st birthday party in Windsor, since it timed with the Jubbly, and Harry spoke of being happy to have pics of the queen with their kids.

        Chuck wants his own “happy grandchildren climbing over their dear grandpa” pics he can use in the media. He is desperate for it.

  10. C-Shell says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:35 am

    Well, doesn’t Katie sound confident in her sources?! I guess I can believe that CIII really did deliberately choose Archie’s birthday to give H&M an “out” so that he can always say, “yep, they were invited.” I could also believe that Charles and his courtiers don’t even know on what dates his mixed race grandchildren have birthdays. Or care, frankly. Still, he’s paying very close attention to the warm mess in Denmark, sitting and spinning on what to do about the Sussexes, titles and coronation invitations.

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:37 am

    Of course they’re going to be invited. KN sound so stupid even acting like there’s a chance they won’t be. I am of the opinion that they will attend, but it will be like the Jubbly – minimal appearances, they go to the actual coronation ceremony and that’s it – but time will tell for that one. But of course they’ll be invited. could you imagine how petty charles will look to the entire world if he refuses to invite one of his children to this?!?! How petty entire House of Windsor will look??

    They looked petty during the funeral events and that’s why Harry was finally allowed to wear his uniform, because famous people were calling out that pettiness and meanness. (cough Maria Shriver cough.) So I think there is SOME awareness that they have to invite them.

    Does that mean they’ll be treated with dignity, given a place of honor, anything like that? Of course not, they’re still the Windsors, they’re still going to be petty AF. Just not with the actual invitation.

    Reply
    • lanne says:
      October 12, 2022 at 11:03 am

      I think they’ll invite them and seat them behind a pillar, or perhaps even behind whatever celebrities they get to attend (the royals will want to crow that the Sussexes were seated behind the Beckhams, or Mr. Bean, or Kate Moss, or whoever). It’s really the only means of “punishment” they have, and they’ll want to take the opportunity. Who is seated where matters so much to them, after all.

      Harry and Meghan will sit behind the pillar, or at the kid’s table at the banquet, with dignity, holding hands and smiling graciously. The Windsors, all ready to gloat, will be faced with the world’s media talking about how calm and dignified the Sussexes are, how serene they look. They will be in and out of the UK in 48 hours, but they will dominate the headlines. Ratchets will flap their gums and wave their hands around. Spittle will fly. There will be articles about how often Meghan blinks, and how Harry scratching his nose is a clear indication that he wants to come home, sit on his hind legs, and beg for treats like a good boy. Even seated next to the bathroom, or in the corner like the naughty children they are deemed to be, the Sussexes will be unflappable. The word Meghan will appear in the newspapers more often than any other word. Any aliens watching from outer space will assume this Meghan must be some kind of Goddess Queen lording over these fearful little people in silly costumes, from all the attention paid to her.

      Reply
      • Tan says:
        October 12, 2022 at 11:42 am

        I agree with your comment. I often look forward to your commenting on the whole Sussex saga concerning their abusive royal family.

    • Amy Bee says:
      October 12, 2022 at 11:16 am

      @Becjks: Besides the actual coronation what will there for Harry and Meghan to attend? It wouldn’t surprise me if they thanks but no thanks. Plus, it’s likely that when the book comes out Charles briefs to the press that Harry and Meghan are not invited to his coronation. If Harry and Meghan do go, I’ll have to conclude that they enjoy being humiliated because Charles is going to do it again.

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        October 12, 2022 at 11:33 am

        They are salivating at the thought of humiliating Harry and Meghan, and lording their new positions of authority over the Sussex’s. The RF absolutely wants them there.

      • Amy Bee says:
        October 12, 2022 at 11:40 am

        @Lady D: And that’s why Harry shouldn’t go.

      • lanne says:
        October 12, 2022 at 11:41 am

        @Amy Bee, I see it like a person getting invited to the wedding or graduation of an estranged family member. Sometimes, the right thing to do is just show up to honor the event with your presence. You show up, then you leave because not showing up will cause even more estrangement. You do the minimum needed to keep the peace. It would be bad for the Sussexes to have “they didn’t go to the coronation” hanging over their heads as well. It’s not about humiliation. I don’t think the royals have the power to humiliate the Sussexes, and any attempt will likely backfire when they show only grace.

        At least coronations happen just once. It’s highly unlikely that Charles will have any major jubilees. So this may be the last time we see the Sussexes at any royal events. If they are treated badly, then there’s no reason for them to show up at Troopings, or at Sandringham for Christmas. Coronation and then they can shut that door forever, unless the Windsors decide they really want a relationship and ask for forgiveness, and if the Sussexes see fit to grant it. I expect a lot of nonsense in the lead-up to the coronation because this could really be it for the Sussexes, especially if Charles decides to take the children’s titles away. What reason would they have to come back to the UK at all outside of their own charity visits?

        I think the ratchets will have the horrifying realization that the Sussexes connection to the royals could be coming to an end.

      • Becks1 says:
        October 12, 2022 at 1:09 pm

        @amyBee Charles has been waiting his whole life for this. The question probably isn’t what events are there to attend, but what events AREN’T there lol.

        Im only half joking there. But in all seriousness, I expect some kind of reception post ceremony, a reception the evening before or after with the other royal families (like the Queen hosted before the Cambridge wedding), I’m assuming some type of parade, a flyover, balcony appearances, etc. All of a sudden that balcony is going to look very empty if its just Charles and William and Kate.

        But I think the Sussexes will only attend the ceremony, I think that will be made clear, and then I expect to hear how they were rejected from all other events when the reality is it was their choice.

      • Amy Bee says:
        October 12, 2022 at 1:37 pm

        @Becks and Ianne: Let’s not forget that Charles said that Meghan’s not family so it’s doubtful she will be there and unless Harry’s really desperate for reconciliation with Charles, I don’t see the benefit of them going. Anyway, the book will probably put an end to any such hopes.

  12. Imara219 says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:43 am

    Reactions from both sides seem bizarre and odd. I’m sure this wasn’t the organization doing an F U to Harry’s family anymore than I believe it was some odd ploy to appeal sweet to the public or force the Suxesses to visit England. It’s more simple that several dates were on a short list and the final date was selected based on other pre planned events or obligations so this one became the winner. Either the Suxesses will be there or they won’t. I gather they will. It’s a historic event for his father and their blood right 🤷🏾‍♀️.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      October 12, 2022 at 12:35 pm

      Lol. Please don’t complicate matters with logic.

      Reply
    • Kingston says:
      October 12, 2022 at 12:52 pm

      Funny that you should “gather that they (H&M) will (attend the coronation).” Just as youre sure the choice of date “wasnt a FU to H&M”. Such clairvoyance!

      Reply
    • Emily_C says:
      October 12, 2022 at 6:34 pm

      “Their blood right” *gag*. No, they don’t have any more actual rights than any other human being. Everything else is thuggery.

      Reply
  13. hangonamin says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:49 am

    I believe it’s a happy coincidence. There are probably a limited number of dates in the spring that don’t conflict with other holidays and it’ll be a big event to plan. Don’t think there’s a conspiracy here. I think the Sussex crew will be invited and will attend.

    Reply
  14. Kokiri says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:52 am

    So it definitely is, then.

    Reply
  15. Monlette says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:52 am

    Unless he is planning on making this a joint celebration and using this as an excuse to involve both sons, this is a huge blunder. There is a big swath of the British population that doesn’t like Meghan but also a big swath that doesn’t like Camilla. And if she is seated next to Charles dripping with jewels under a crown with a looted diamond the size of a chicken egg on her noggen while he actively snubs his child by Diana it’s just going to make her look like the wicked stepmother and reduce him to the stature of a Shrek villian. I would like to think he has more sense than that, but he studied PR under Jimmy Savile, so shrug.

    Reply
  16. Rapunzel says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:54 am

    Is it just me or is this a subtle nudge to Chuck E. Three that he’d better deliver on the Sussexes for his coronation?

    The “hopefully a happy coincidence” part sounds kinda like warning Chuck that there’d better be birthday pics with Archie for them.

    Reply
  17. QuiteContrary says:
    October 12, 2022 at 10:56 am

    I just cannot believe that there are still coronations in 2022-23.

    Reply
    • Ann says:
      October 12, 2022 at 11:14 am

      I agree. The images of Charles with a crown will look ridiculous. Camilla too. The title of Queen on her means nothing. This will be a bunch of people playing dress up in 2023.

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      October 12, 2022 at 12:11 pm

      I can’t believe there is still a monarchy, funded by the taxpayers, in 2022-23.

      Reply
  18. Chantal says:
    October 12, 2022 at 11:03 am

    This has to be the record for fastest denial from C-Rex the Petty so far in his miserable reign. Which makes me think it was on purpose! Another instance of self sabotage. This is a “man” who is all about self image (& now power) who refuses to accept the fact that he won’t be beloved like his mother and its his own fault bc of decades of continuous petty and mean behavior. I think his actions towards the Sussexes in the upcoming months will determine their attendance but if the funeral fiasco is any indication, he will give them plenty of reasons not to attend. Which will make him look even worse. Some legacy!

    Reply
  19. Amy Bee says:
    October 12, 2022 at 11:12 am

    If I’m Harry, I’d be petty and say that since he and Meghan are not working royals there’s no need for them to be there.

    Reply
  20. Snuffles says:
    October 12, 2022 at 11:17 am

    I’m so sick of the back and forth and petty games, but I think Harry will be there. The big question mark will be if Meghan and the kids come. I could easily see her staying behind.

    Reply
    • Puppy1 says:
      October 12, 2022 at 3:59 pm

      Maybe the children won’t go to the UK but if Harry goes, Meghan will go. They are a team and face things together while supporting each other

      Reply
      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        October 12, 2022 at 4:53 pm

        Puppy1, I wondered whether the date was chosen so that Meghan would stay behind. We all know they want Harry and not Meghan. If Harry goes, I believe Meghan will go to. Harry will not let them disrespect Meghan by not inviting her. If they just go to the coronation, there is no need for the children to go. H&M are not going to feed their kids to the bm–I really don’t believe they ever would for any reason. If that happens, the bm will lose their collective minds. They want photos of Archie & Lili.

      • Puppy1 says:
        October 12, 2022 at 5:29 pm

        Saucy, I agree. Let them feast on The Weasels kids. Maybe Louis will purposefully trip Kate on her way out to the balcony Let the BM have fun with that.

        ETA, I hope they rsvp tomorrow saying they’ll attend the coronation only. Nip that BS in the bud.

  21. PiEatingContest says:
    October 12, 2022 at 11:34 am

    Harry is still a peer of England. He’s a Duke at that, the highest level of peer, and unless Charles really wants to streamline and cut out the traditional role of the peerage in the ceremony, Harry would still be part of the coronation even if he didn’t have a role as son of the king and 2nd adult in line. The Rota know this of course but they’re still pushing the maybe they’ll be invited to sit with all the other minor royals, maybe not crap like their life depended on it. He’d still be with the rest of the peers/Dukes, and peerages can only be removed as an act of parliament. The last time that happened was WWI.

    Reply
  22. tunawithmiraclewhip says:
    October 12, 2022 at 11:42 am

    The fact that she referred to the coronation as “an important moment in history” made it so, so clear to me that’s it’s not in any way important to history. As in, the British monarchy is no longer of any importance to history. QEII was, she and her parents played a part in the history of the 20th century. Even Diana, with her influence on the public perception of the AIDS crisis, was important. But since then? Really nothing. The British royals have grown to seem increasingly anachronistic and unimportant. A coronation just feels bizarre, crowing one rich white man as the most important person because he was born that way? It’s so at odds with what the world believes now.

    Reply
  23. tamsin says:
    October 12, 2022 at 11:44 am

    I read that May 6 is the day George V became king. Was he the first of the “Windsor” line?

    Reply
  24. lucy2 says:
    October 12, 2022 at 11:56 am

    I don’t think the date is that big a deal, my guess is they said first Saturday in May, without realizing it’s one of the grandkids’ birthdays, but who knows. Then again, I’m not one to care about celebrating on the actual birthday date, because life happens and sometimes you need to adjust.
    I would imagine H&M will get an invite, but if I were them I would politely decline, after all the disrespect they were shown at QE’s funeral visit.

    Reply
  25. Nicegirl says:
    October 12, 2022 at 12:07 pm

    ‘We are very much not a racist family’ smdh

    Reply
  26. Over it says:
    October 12, 2022 at 1:40 pm

    Didn’t this asswipe Chucky declare Meghan wasn’t family when he won’t let her come with Harry to balmoral? Well he and his horse can’t have it both ways. Meghan and Harry are better people than me for even giving this though if they are indeed thinking about it because I would have straight up said nope, we good , coronations like balmoral are only for your family Chucky , I will be busy washing all my beautiful hair that day .

    Reply
  27. Jean says:
    October 12, 2022 at 3:01 pm

    Doubt if the old man knows any of his children’s birthdays talk-less if his grandson!

    Reply
  28. equality says:
    October 12, 2022 at 3:48 pm

    My dream is that PH, Eugenie, and Bea will say “no thanks” to the cheap seats and be papped on a vacation in the Caribbean, helping to celebrate anticipated freedom from monarchy.

    Reply
  29. Margaret says:
    October 12, 2022 at 4:24 pm

    I am sure they will be invited, but I am less sure about whether they will attend. I hope they decline and stay home to celebrate their little boy’s birthday. They can watch the coronation on TV. But they might feel obliged to attend, and attend. But they might also see that pressure as part of the “trapped” element of being a member of that family and therefore decide not to succumb to the pressure. It’s up to Harry and Meghan, but I hope they tell TPTB to stuff it and stay home with their family.

    Reply
  30. Margaret says:
    October 12, 2022 at 4:25 pm

    I am sure they will be invited, but I am less sure about whether they will attend. I hope they decline and stay home to celebrate their little boy’s birthday. But they might feel obliged to attend, and attend. But they might also see that pressure as part of the “trapped” element of being a member of that family and therefore decide not to succumb to the pressure. It’s up to Harry and Meghan, but I hope they tell TPTB to stuff it and stay home with their family. They can watch the coronation on TV.

    Reply
  31. tamsin says:
    October 12, 2022 at 5:08 pm

    I wonder if Trooping the Colour will go ahead as usual in June. All the king’s horses and all the king’s men will be out for the coronation. Are they going out again a month later? Sounds like a lot of expense! I also read that the gold coach, which was refurbished at great expense for the jubilee will be used. A gold coach would be not an optic that a monarchy with a view to the future would inflict on the public. But then, part of the problem with the monarchy is that their only goal is to survive- and to survive in the same state as they have for the past thousand years. I might have to burst out laughing when I see that, and when I see Charles and Camilla wearing the crowns. There have been three abdications amongst European monarchies recently, and I don’t think any of the new kings went staged a “coronation.” I can see all the pomp and circumstance for the Queen was her due since she began her reign in a previous century, but a lot of this should have ended with her. The times have changed. The Windsors should start thinking of themselves as the sovereigns of England only.

    Reply
  32. Mary says:
    October 12, 2022 at 5:21 pm

    I have been going back and forth on whether this has been a “snub” to the Sussexes and I have pretty much decided that the scheduling on Archie’s birthday was done on purpose. To what end? Perhaps it is what they have done in the past to the Sussexes, attempt to detract attention away from them.

    These are the same people that waited until the itinerary for the Sussexes’ tour in Southeast Asia was decided to schedule a state visit from the Dutch Royals, with the banquet on the same day as the Sussexes state dinner in Fiji. They did exactly what Cambridge fans accuse the Sussexes of, scheduling a competing event on the same day. BP also waited until Meghan was on maternity leave to schedule the next state visit. Coupled with the lack of an invite to the diplomatic receptions, I think Buckingham Palace did not want Meghan to have a tiara wearing opportunity and also wanted to detract attention away from the Sussexes.

    I think this also is not so much a snub but rather an intended public dissing of the Sussexes, and their children, by the Royals. They aren’t important, just as it was not important that there was a good showing of the Royals at Lilibet’s birthday party (or how on a prior day they did not go over to Frogmore Cottage as planned, per Tindall, but instead spent the entire afternoon into the early evening hours over lunch).

    Reply
  33. Robin Samuels says:
    October 12, 2022 at 6:13 pm

    Queen Elizabeth served as the monarch in a patriarchal system for seventy years. In less than thirty days after her death, the heir turns it into a comedy show. Can they cease with the performative behaviors and act like real people? Charles has five grandchildren born between April and July. This story can go in many directions, and none will be positive. I don’t know the end game, but I wish they would stop playing. To witness Camilla crowned as the Queen should be painful for William and Harry.
    The RR wants us to believe that the relationship between Harry and Charles depends on the contents of the memoir, the Invictus Docu-Series, the lawsuit, etc. I’m happy if Meghan chooses never to set foot on that little island again. I know she and Harry move as a team, and I respect that. I believe the criticism of Harry not attending will be stronger than if he does.
    To whom it may concern: Grow up, change the date and stop playing mind games. Thank you.

    Reply

