Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcome their first baby, daughter Matilda



Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first baby on Thursday, March 30! They had a baby girl and named her Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. Kaley and Tom both posted photos to Instagram marking the birth of their baby with sweet sentiments to their baby and to one another. This is super cute.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially parents!

After the couple welcomed their first child on Thursday, a baby girl named Matilda Carmine Richie, they introduced the “new light of our lives” with some of their first family photos on Instagram.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” the new mom wrote. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗,” added Cuoco, 37.

Pelphrey, 40, also celebrated the new addition with some sweet photos of the brood, starting the caption with a quote from 13th century Islamic poet Rumi: “You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love.”

“My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle…. 🤍Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey 🤍 3/30,” he continued. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible. 💪♥️”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the mom-to-be, 37, is “very excited about having their baby and ready for the big day.”

Cuoco is also secure in her connection with Pelphrey as they prepare to embark on parenthood.

“She is very much in love and gets along great with Tom which makes things even better. She has found her soulmate,” added the source.

Cuoco is excited to see the two grow into their new roles as mom and dad, with sources previously telling PEOPLE she believes Pelphrey will be a “hands-on dad.”

“Kaley is comfortable about Tom as mate and father, comfortable about the big change the baby will have in their lives, and comfortable about her work,” said the source. “They are preparing for the arrival which isn’t far off. She is in a good place.”