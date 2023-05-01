Princess Kate will wear a ‘crown of flowers’ in lieu of a tiara at the coronation?

One thing is abundantly clear about the coronation: Queen Consort Camilla has taken over. It’s her “victory lap” and she’s planned the entire thing so she can be the centerpiece, so people will know that she “won.” One of the biggest controversies is the issue about tiaras – I absolutely believe that Camilla is so sick with jealousy and pettiness that she wants to be the only royal woman wearing significant Royal Collection jewelry. If Camilla was generous with the royal jewels, we would have already heard about it for months, how Princess Anne is getting this or Sophie Wessex is getting that or how the new Princess of Wales will have her pick of the dozens of tiaras. None of that has happened. Now, it looks like Kate will have to wear… a floral headpiece. Oh, no!!!
A coronation would normally be an occasion for female members of the royal family to wear their most dazzling jewellery. However, the Princess of Wales plans to go against expectation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday by not wearing a tiara for the most spectacular royal occasion for 70 years. Instead it is thought that she is planning to wear a floral headpiece.
The bold and innovative gesture would be a royal first, and bound to disappoint traditionalists looking forward to seeing the finest display of royal jewels for a generation. As Geoffrey Munn, the author of Tiaras: A History of Splendour, has said: “Tiaras traditionally feature at formal state affairs, depending on what looks good on the wearer.”
There are also rumours within palace circles that no royal women will wear tiaras.
The decision to go for the floral look would be fully in keeping with a coronation that reflects King Charles’s belief in the importance of sustainability and his love of nature. That has already been seen in the invitations, which feature flowers, birds, insects and the Green Man. Other touches include the King’s decision to re-use old thrones rather than having new ones made, as would have been traditional. It is also thought that the floral displays in the abbey will be sustainable, using flowers from Britain rather than anything flown in from overseas.
It is not known exactly what form the Princess of Wales’s floral headwear will take, although a crown of flowers has been one suggestion. Kensington Palace refused to comment, or to confirm that she would not be wearing a tiara. However, if she does wear something natural in her hair instead of her favourite Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, it could introduce an unexpectedly hippyish note into a service that is the height of formal royal ceremony.
Hugo Vickers, the author of many royal biographies, said: “Considering that a coronation is the most important state occasion in a reign, it would be disappointing to do less than at a state banquet, but I guess they want the entire focus on the King and Queen.”
I don’t see how it’s not an all-or-nothing proposition – either all of the royal women have access to Royal Collection jewels or none of them do. Like, Sophie can’t wear a tiara if Kate doesn’t. The optics of that would be terrible. I suspect that Anne won’t care, and Anne will likely be in a military uniform anyway. But Kate and Sophie were absolutely expecting to wear tiaras and big statement jewels. Maybe this is about the York princesses – does Camilla want to avoid giving Eugenie and Beatrice any jewelry, and so Kate and Sophie don’t get any? Anyway, the optics are not great for Kate, who has spent years telling everyone that she’s the “future queen.” The future queen got outmaneuvered by a jealous horse. Can’t wait to see what jewelry Rose wears.
Rose Hanbury (left) arrives at the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, on day one of US President Donald Trump's three day state visit to the UK. Picture date: Monday June 3, 2019.
The Princess of Wales with guests during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, for the State Visit to the UK by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa. Picture date: Tuesday November 22, 2022.
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 22: Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 22: Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Queen's Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 11th December 2019.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Queen's Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 11th December 2019.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Queen's Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace, London, UK, on the 11th December 2019.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge and United States Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin arrive through the East Gallery during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, on day one of the US President's three day state visit to the UK. Picture date: Monday June 3, 2019.
The Duchess of Cambridge and United States Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin arrive through the East Gallery during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, on day one of the US President's three day state visit to the UK. Picture date: Monday June 3, 2019.
Camilla is running the show now.
Yep. She executed her plan nearly perfect. She’s still hated though
Kate should wear three tiara’s on her head and one on each arm.
Honestly, these people, they would rather dumb down the nation than step up to a challenge.
Comment of the week!
Actually, I suspect Anne, who didn’t want to bow to married-in’s, would care. That is likely why KC found her a position that will allow her to cosplay military instead. If she were formally dressed she would expect to wear a tiara.
I think Anne would object even more to wearing flowers! In fact, I’d bet a million dollars (that I don’t have!) that Anne would just straight up not wear flowers if it were what all the women were doing.
Probably she would object, because she would be able to figure out how ridiculous it would look. She actually does have more of a sense of style and what looks right for her than the others. If I were any of them and forced into the crown of flowers thing it would be over-the-top like Bea and Eugenie with hats at W&K’s wedding.
Bahahaha!! I love this image so much, all the women in insane flower arrangements on their heads!! LOLOL!!
A 41-year-old woman with a flower crown on her head, I can’t stop laughing
At a state occasion no less.
And you know Camilla has assured that those flowers do not go with whatever dress Kate is wearing. I’m assuming this event is more formal than a coat dress.
@Loretta: I agree, it seems really juvenile. I’ve only ever seen little girls wear flower crowns or flowered headbands as part of a bridal party. Or are we reverting back to the 1960’s with Flower Power and Woodstock? Yikes. Not quite the same stately occasion as the coronation of QEII, that’s for sure.
Uh oh King Cowmilla has spoken. Only she the great destroyer of lives shall wear the crowns and tiaras and shall not be upstaged. She plotted toohard for this moment to be ruined!
Can other royals attending from other countries wear tiaras? I’m assuming they’ve been informed one way or another. I’d be so annoyed to be invited to this thing and then be given bare minimum info about the dress code or told at the last minute.
I would give me eyeteeth to have Katy Perry wear a giant, tasteless crown. Or Tom Cruise, but something more subtle 😉
My $.0.02: These are the British public’s jewels, and if the public is going to continue supporting these lavish, useless turds, the least they can do is showcase the historical legacy of the institution — not play games with who wears what. Who wants to see a bunch of flowers?
Actually, most of the jewels are stolen from other countries. On the bright side, if there is one, flower crowns aren’t stolen. Maybe that’s the play here, to limit the display of stolen jewelry.
You are absolutely right — but if the BRF is going to claim that they’re only in service to the nation, I would love some communal aspect to their self-holidays. How about a giant apology, recognition of the atrocities of colonial exploitation, and a glowing history of each of the crown jewels being worn, explaining their cultural legacy??!!
A girl can dream…
Hahahaha! I hope Camila makes her life hard just like she did to Meghan from now on. Hope Camila continues briefing the press about them 😂
Go on Cam! Run the show! Couldn’t happen to better people.
Camilla can invent protocol and release to media how Kate breaks protocol
I honestly don’t believe that kate and sophie will not be wearing tiara’s but i find it interesting that there is so much to do about this.
As nasty as Kate is, it’s a shame she doesn’t know how to use her power. If KATE the PRINCESS OF WALES demanded she wear a crown or she WONT show up, what the heck can they do but appease her?I will say this till I am blue(some often disagree) Kate is the most powerful she has ever been but she is misguided in what she pays attention to (Meghan is gone dear). The Monarchy can’t afford any shake ups from Senior Royals especially wife of an Heir. Why is she so timid with them!?
Yeah, because the former POW making demands that her husband be faithful turned out so well? They would just make an excuse for her non-attendance, and it might not be a flattering one.
Because if kate doesn’t attend the talk of the town won’t be about how Charles and Camilla are evil about how the Waleses are on the brink of divorce, which honestly wouldn’t bother Cam and Charles all that much. So she would really be shooting herself and her husband in the foot.
Kate is not powerful
She is not all that well liked. It is not ignored how she behaved to Meghan
Wiliam holds all the cards.
I honestly think if Kate went “Give me a tiara or I’m not going to the coronation!” the palace would just shrug their shoulders and go “okay do what you want” and then come up with some dumb excuses as to why she wasn’t there (one of the kid’s got sick, couldn’t find a babysitter which they have used before etc)
Hahahhahha a flower crown loool. A fun sandbox bucket perhaps? The actual horses in the procession will be fancier than Wiglet.
Can I just say, Rose looks GORGEOUS in that last pic.
I honestly don’t think they can rule out tiaras, as other commenters mentioned, other royalty will be in attendance. I suspect this might be Kate throwing a tanty as Camilla has refused her a new tiara.
Are actual monarchs attending, outside of Albert? If they are sending heirs it might not be a big thing.
The Princess Royale has her own personal tiara from the Queen. Under ER 11 reign, the royal women usually wore the tiara they used on their wedding day.
So there is no need to flex, a working precedent has been established.
It is indeed the Parker-Bowles reign, and one that does not make the greater population interested.
Who care about a ‘victory lap’ from an also-ran??
The fact that a large amount of people in England are being reflective of Princess Diana, meant the media campaign failed miserably and beggars the question:
Who speaks for the people of England? Not the government nor the mistly right winged media, whom??
Booooo @Wellwisher, but her wedding tiara is clearly too tiny for her new very important senior role!!
Royal and titled ladies are usually decked out in expensive jewels at coronations so I find it very hard to believe that Kate will not be wearing a tiara. I think it’s just another non-story put out to try and get some attention on to the Wales’. “Down to earth Kate shuns expensive bling” etc will make a great headline esp when there is so much grumbling on social media about the cost of the coronation. And then, when she appears in a huge tiara, it will be because the palace “forced” her to wear it.
Petty as hell on Camilla’s part, but probably the smart decision. The sort of woman who wears white to her hated sister-in-law’s wedding and practically robbed the corpse of her grandmother-in-law would probably relish a chance to combine those faux pas and upstage her stepmother-in-law.
Dear Doctor First Lady Jill Biden, please wear the biggest, most sparkly tiara you can find. One like the Statue of Liberty’s would be most awesome!
I love this idea. Not only is Lady Liberty a symbol of America, but also a gift from our oldest friends, and their oldest enemies, who helped us kick Charles’s great-great-great-great grandpa’s ass!
I think this is less of a Camilla thing and more that someone (Will?) is trying to remind Kate that she’s not queen and might not be. The optics of Kate wearing flowers and Rose wearing a tiara, my god.
I don’t understand why flower tiaras are somehow more sustainable than REUSING already made jewel crowns, but what do I know?
This really feels like Camilla wanting to be the only one in a tiara. Wow. 😆
A flower crown??? I’m sorry but I’d be irate if this is true and I’m Kate. This ain’t Coachella and I’m the princess of wales, give me my godd*mn tiara!
Why isn’t this just decided one way or the other at this point? I would think they would send directives to the other european royals in attendance at any rate, and those directives would provide an indication of what the British royal women are going to be wearing. Either tiaras or no tiaras. Frankly I can see it going either way – what is the point of this massive jewel vault if not for an occasion like this – but also, what a bad look to be parading around dripping in diamonds right now. Also, Camilla is going to want the attention on her bling.
I loved how annoyed Richard Eden was about this, he said it wasnt some “boho chic country wedding” LMAO.
The whole event is a bad look in general, but the tiaras are what will make people tune in.
To your last point @Becks1, this is the beauty of how the Con-a-Nation stories are playing out, C&C are pissing off EVERYONE. Sure they’re doing things their (her) way but in their pitiful (and often back-firing) attempts to appear slightly more ‘modern’ and more ‘inclusive’ they are making their actual supporters unhappy.
I love it for them. #abolishthemonarchy
She can wear the flowers on her head and then some really nicely dyed silk Etro…
Srsly.
This write up is the best thing I’ve read all morning.
This is so funny, mean, vindictive, petty. Cowmilla will still look like a morel mushroom no matter what she wears.
Oh just wear a tiara. You’re doing the whole shebang with golden carriages, pledges of allegiance etc etc so just go all out and wear the tiaras. The coronation’s cost isn’t going to change because the tiaras don’t add to the actual cost and people aren’t going to see Kate wearing a flower crown and go “no tiara? well the coronation isn’t expensive!”
Plus I think it would be a visual mismatch to have Charles and Camilla in all their finery and regalia while everyone else looks like they’re dressed for a day at Ascot.
A floral tiara will look beautiful. But, yes, this is not of her own free will and she’s mortified. She probably wanted a certain one and Camilla put her hoof down. So Kate refuses to wear any. Maybe she wants Camilla to take the heat for whatever stolen jewels she flaunts. THIS is the real tiaragate!
I wish they would wear tiaras so that they can show the public how out of touch they are. The funny thing is the royalists were happy for them not wear tiaras when they thought Meghan was going to be there.
Consort can’t take a chance on anything Diana being displayed/mentioned by the media outlets. So what do you do, put a lid on it.
My bet is this is coming from Kate. It would actually be the shrewdest thing she’s done…maybe ever. No tiara. Fine. I’ll make my own.
Ooooh, first shot of the coronation week fired – this is absolutely kHate trying to come out ahead of the ‘no tiaras story’ to try and look good. I wonder if we’ll get some pukey story about how the kids picked the flowers from the Windsor Castle gardens or something like that.
There is NO WAY IN HELL that kHate wouldn’t have rocked up decked out in all the bling she could get her paws on – you can bet Ma Mids will be there decked out in her cut price pearls.
I wonder if it will be real flowers or the fake sh!t thats sold on Party Pieces – free publicity for Ma in her attempts to sell the business. Nothing like the FQC showing up decked out in products.