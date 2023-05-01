“Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston have never attended the Met Gala” links

Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston & Chris Hemsworth are just a few celebrities who have never attended the Met Gala. [Just Jared]
Funny how Alito is whining…I read last week how John Roberts wife, Jane made millions of dollars in commissions for being a legal head hunter. Sounds like the waters she treaded in were as muddy as Clarence and his wife.
No wonder no one trusts or defends the Supreme Court justices.
Yup, Roberts is guiding the court to shame and derision but I guess he doesn’t care b/c he’s getting tons of money — people are waking up to the fact that the justices are bringing in fortunes of questionable money. and Alito should understand that his decisions are a huge reason why people have stopped respecting the court – he and his ilk have put personal politics and religion before the constitution and rule of law and have not bothered hiding it.
Alito lied at his confirmation hearings that Roe v Wade was an important precedent and that it was settled law. He absolutely knew that if he declared his real intentions that he would never have been approved by the Senate. Other justices lied even more egregiously. After all the lies and million$ spent on judicial grift Alito has earned our disrespect and so much more.
Of course we hate them. They vote for money and their cult politics, not for the general good/want if the American public. Honestly the audacity he has to even say this.
Uh hey Alito, you only have yourself to blame for the disrespect people are showing the court. Maybe if you all weren’t bought and paid for and issuing crap opinions, you’d be a little more respected.
I don’t see either Aniston or Jolie having fun with the theme part of the night — neither are fashion people and both stick to a pretty limited range. And Hemsworth isn’t going to fly in to rub shoulders with people he cares nothing about. His time seems devoted to making movies and being with his kids.
He’s cutting back his acting. He announced it a few weeks ago and mentioned he had precursors to some form of Alzheimer’s, so he was changing his focus to his kids.
Chris Hemsworth, I did see a report of this diagnosis.
I give him credit and respect for putting his young family and his own health first above his career. What a frightening diagnosis at his young age.
AJ does not ever need PR or to attend The Met Gala.
AJ has her 6 kids, her own interests, she is still a global Superstar/Director/Charity Supporter.
The Met Gala and Anna W. would be thrilled if she even returned a phone call from her.
He doesn’t have a diagnosis. He has genetic markers that make him more likely to get alzheimers, so he’s a high risk for later in life and his grandfather had /has? It. The series he did talks about it. And he’s young enough to work on the areas to improve chances of not getting it or delaying it. Unlike say me, if I got that diag I’d be screwed.
The greed, money grifting of the politicians and now SCOTUS, on top of all the lies from as far back as JFK, Hoover,LBJ etc., and on and on.
Mind blowing.
No wonder so many people I know IRL just want to move to the country and bury their heads in the sand.
SCOTUS = How much f’ing money do these Tools think they need?
And their wives = grifting bitches who seem proud of themselves.
They have got to be aware!
Sickening. Vile. Disheartening. Criminals.
Re: Yara Shahidi is a beautiful woman with great style.
I enjoy the fact that she puts a smile on her face when doing PR.
Black-ish and Grown-ish were fun shows. 👍
The Met Gala is as outdated to me as King Charles coronation.
None of the “celebs” this year interest me and the fashions have gotten kind of sad.
Blake Lively and her statue of liberty dress was way cool. But KK and Pete Davidson brought the “no class” to the MG. Low rent, attention hogs.
Ummmm…Lori was there with her boyfriend, Damson Idris, who is British and a recipient of the Prince’s Trust.
That’s a good trivia question. I would’ve bet 1000 bucks that Angelina went to at least 1 met gala. In the vein that they would pay her to show up.
Justice alito sounds just like every other out-of-touch entitled softee. No one has to defend you judge! He wrote/spoke that -paraphrasing- judges aren’t suppose to speak on actions. Well he can speak to the nature. How is it not a conflict of interest that his wife can be paid by lawyers to get good results about employment.
He needs to let his wifes’ clients win sometimes. From a business standpoint.
The whole purpose of attending the Met Gala is to be photographed and get publicity, right? I don’t think people who are regularly hounded by the paparazzi need or want the publicity. And now the guest list is full of influencers and reality stars, it lost whatever luster it used to have.
ETA: I should have said people with actual talent that are regularly hounded by the paparazzi. Obviously the Kardashian family is hounded but being frequently photographed is their only source of fame so they want that.
Word on the street is that T***p will just happen to be in the U.K. this weekend to “see his golf courses” in Scotland. What are the odds he’s either going to try to make it appear as though he was at the conanation or that he was invited? He’s a grifter, grifters gotta grift.
The only person maybe in the entire world less welcome than Charles. I can’t decide whether it would be better to see DT loudly denied entry to some watch party or watch as his toxicity parts the hoi polloi like the proverbial red sea.
so everyone facing a criminal trial gets to fly out of the country for their hobbies?
Angie at the Met Gala? HA HA HA HA!!! This is a woman who once described her every day fashion as utilitarian and wore the same sleeveless black dress practically in every captured photo of her one summer. Outside of the obligatory premieres and award shows she has to attend to promote a movie, Angie’s not a fashionista in any way.
Kinda bummed there’s not an open post for the Met livestream.
Doja Cat is dressed as Choupette, and got caught on camera vaping!
just saw some pics elsewhere. have to say it’s definitely the worst gala i’ve seen. the dresses are very boring and it’s mostly models with very, very few real stars.
The Models make since given the theme, but I agree a lot of boring looks. I also noticed a lot of musicians on the read carpet.