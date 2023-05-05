King Charles also didn’t invite most of the ‘royal cousins’ to the coronation

There has been a lot of hilarious focus on just how many aristocrats were snubbed for coronation invitations, but did you also know that King Charles snubbed his extended family? It’s true. Not just Pamela Hicks and India Hicks (the daughter and granddaughter of Charles’s mentor Lord Mountbatten), but it looks like the second-cousins and third-cousins haven’t been invited either. It looks like these names were left off the invite list: Lord Nicholas Windsor, son of the Duke of Kent, Lady Amelia Windsor, granddaughter of the Duke of Kent, and Kenouska Mowatt, Princess Alexandra’s granddaughter. I bet Prince Michael of Kent’s children, Lady Gabriella Kingston and Lord Frederick Windsor, are also not invited.
They have been welcome guests at every major royal occasion throughout their lives, but a generation of Windsors have been surprised to discover that they are not invited to King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Coronation. I can disclose that the grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth’s cousins – including Lady Amelia Windsor, who was named as the ‘most beautiful member of the Royal Family’ by Tatler magazine, and the King’s godson Lord Nicholas Windsor – will not be at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
And friends claim some of them are ‘furious’ at the snub. ‘They can’t understand why they haven’t been invited when they were invited to every other state occasion,’ one pal tells me.
In a reference to Prince Harry’s attacks on the Royal Family, the friend adds: ‘They have never put a foot wrong and been the souls of discretion yet have been cast out. It’s not right.’
Zenouska Mowatt, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Princess Alexandra, confirms that she is one of those not invited. ‘I’m not going to the Coronation, but I’m really looking forward to watching it [on television],’ she tells me. She was on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the last occasion that Meghan Markle was, at Trooping the Colour in 2019. Zenouska, 32, was so close to the Queen that Her Majesty made a point of being photographed with her at Windsor Castle in March last year when she was in failing health, six months before her death.
The Queen was pictured inspecting a collection of china made by the luxury goods business Halcyon Days, for which Zenouska works. ‘It was a really lovely event,’ she tells me at a Coronation celebration at the Garrison Chapel in Chelsea, West London. ‘Everyone had very fond memories [of the Queen]. She was a very kind individual. Any time anyone spoke to her, she would make them feel like one in a million.’
She says her mother, Marina Mowatt, 56, who became known as the ‘royal rebel’ in the Eighties when she became pregnant outside marriage, is invited tomorrow, as well as her grandmother. Zenouska insists that she holds no grudges about not being invited herself. ‘It’s going to be fantastic and everyone is so excited,’ she says.
Some of the royals not invited are attending their own party. ‘I’ll be with family anyway,’ she says. ‘My street is doing a street party.’
She will be in good company. Last month, I disclosed that most of Britain’s 24 non-royal dukes had not been invited to the Coronation, as well as lower ranks of the nobility. The Duke of Rutland was one of the many left dismayed and bewildered. ‘I have not been asked,’ he told me, saying he did ‘not really understand’ why. ‘It has been families like mine that have supported the Royal Family over 1,000 years or thereabouts.’
I feel like this will become more of a slow-burning issue once we see all of the people who were invited and where they’ll be seated. Like, those dukes, earls, viscounts, lords and royal-adjacent second cousins are going to be massively pissed when they see the extended Middleton and Parker-Bowles clans featured prominently. I bet there will also be some salty tears shed when they see how King Charles has prioritized diversity window-dressing – God knows, Charles despises his mixed-race relatives (including two of his grandchildren), but he’s going to make an effort to put a few Black people in the second row, I’m sure.
Clearly KC did not want to stop at slimming down the monarchy, since he’s included a slimmed-down aristocracy for his Chubbly.
I would say that is a good decision. Already will and kate aren’t working much. Then why should give prominence to non working aristocrats. They are not going to serve the country anymore. Just leave these bugs. The coronation is not a family event.
To be honest, lady amelia is overrated. She actually used to hire dailyfail and other gossip media to write about her. I read the proof from a tumblr account. Where the admin shared her photos and exposed her. Once she hired a photographer to take her nude topless pics in a private beach. Then leaked it to the press. The photo was clearly taken from short distance and it was a private resort. Some saffs also confirmed that she brought the photographer. Her dressing sens is enough to show how much she is worse. Wearing trasparent dresses to events, Flashing her boobs and pubics, just partying all night for money….
Why should invite these kinds of bugs. Already the monarchy is worse. These people would make it worse.
And, of course, any reference to H&M has to be thrown in, despite their “irrelevance”.
I know. I am so over the constant need to add Harry and Meghan into the actions of Burger King or W at this point. Hell, they are mentioned when speaking about the royal gold carriage as well, I am certain.
This is a bad move on his part or should I say Cams part but then again this is her time for revenge against those who were not as welcoming as she would have liked.
Given that her family and the Middleton mob are going to be there while actual royals are not its has put the cat amongst the pigeons so to speak – cue more Tatler articles dishing the aristo dirt on the lot of them.
Stock up on the popcorn ladies as the claws are coming out.
It IS weird that actual family members aren’t invited but it could be that Charles genuinely never spoke to these 3rd & 4th cousins outside of official family functions. I have friends that would be invited to my future wedding while i have cousins that I genuinely never speak to, and thus won’t be invited.
I mean I don’t think Charles is close with everyone who’s been invited, lol. and it is notable that he’s snubbing people like Lady Pamela hicks and these extended cousins.
I get that not everyone is going to be invited. But snubbing the extended royals and the aristocracy does not seem like a good start to his reign. It seems like he’s saying his inherited position that he did not earn is worth something and these other inherited positions are worthless. What’s the point of being an aristo if you aren’t invited to the big stuff like this?
It just seems like a weird choice on Charles’ part. Like he’s trying to say “I’m so of the people, I’m not even inviting the Duke of Rutland to my coronation” but at the same time saying ‘look at my gold carriage!!! look at my anointing screen!” Like there’s a disconnect there. IDK.
He definitely knows some of those cousins, they’ve been around. And we can’t liken a royal occasion to a regular family wedding, it’s not the same. There will be many people there tampon doesn’t know. But inviting all the mids and leaving out a handful of family members is a very deliberate snub. This is cams doing for sure.
But of course Fail throw H and M in for absolutely no reason.
@ Digital Unicorn, I had mentioned that weeks ago that this is all at the helm of Cruellas. Cruella is punishing those who cast her aside once the affair became a public scandal. Cruella kept notes and has scores to settle for the last two decades and for this they must pay, per her own vile and vindictive judgment. All for it to look badly for KFC, but he is allowing her to snub these people so it’s on him as well.
” Like, those dukes, earls, viscounts, lords and royal-adjacent second cousins are going to be massively pissed when they see the extended Middleton and Parker-Bowles clans featured prominently.”
^^ Charles is creating his own Court of sycophants like most Kings and Queens before him. Even his own mother did this in opposition of the pale and stale courtiers of her time.
That said Chuck’s picker has always been broken and this will end in tears for him. Not inviting the Mountbatten’s but having the Parker-Bowels in attendance just seems so odd so there must have been some fall out there.
I agree this is a mistake. I was surprised that Mountbatten’s weren’t invited. A set of people who know where the bodies are buried. He’s basically sending these people marching over to hungry journos to give them stories….this is not smart. Get your popcorn-it’s going to get very, very interesting.
It’s like he’s in love with drama and trying to start wars.
I can understand not inviting these guys – they’re pretty distant from the throne and Charles’ what? second cousins or second cousins once removed or whatever? I don’t even know who my second cousins are (other than 1 or 2 and I probably wouldn’t even invite them to major life events).
As for the aristos in general, I have just been laughing at how they all act so superior towards anyone not in their class and yet have been shunned from one of the most exclusive class events. Haha. And I’m sure they’re going to be pissed that the Midds got an invite and they didn’t (yes they’re the family of the future queen/future kings but the aristos look down on them so I’m sure there’s going to be grumbles and gossip in their dinner parties and members clubs).
She should have chosen something other than a pink bra with the black sweater dress. That’s all I can say.
If William were smart, which he is not, he’d start cozying up to the cousins and the left-out aristocrats. He’s going to need people on his side and who better than those his pa snubbed? Anyway, Charles is a fool. He doesn’t have the public’s support and you’d think he’d want the aristocracy’s. All this for a woman who doesn’t even live with him.
It’s really cute to me that Queen Victoria’s entire face pops up randomly among her descendants. That’s all I’ve got, other than noting that both Charles and William are more friendly with the international money set than their own cash-poor aristos.
Are Diana’s nieces going? They are stunningly beautiful. No doubt Kate got them bumped off the list. I know Earl Spencer isn’t invited, which kind of goes without saying after his funeral speech (which he shamefully did bugger all to honour).
The cousins don’t seem to understand that bags of cash are the price of royal admission these days. Unless you’re a Middleton or a Parker Bowles.
Lol, let’s see if they continue to be the “soul of discretion ” after this.
He had to cut them loose. First his father became tired of the extended family mooching ages ago. Second no one really wants to see them. They need to trot out new cousins. More accomplished one.
However I believe the real reason is he sold seats. So let’s see. Will the seats be filled by rich people or interesting people.
Are there any “accomplished” cousins?
As Duke of Somewhere I Don’t Recall said, his family has supported the monarchy for over 1000 years, monetary support, physical support in times of war and of course loyalty to the monarchy. I wonder if these old families will continue to support the monarchy going forward? Oh, I did notice that William’s friend, the man who loans him his private jet has a role in the conanation ceremony, interesting 🤨
@Harla That would be the Duke of Westminster and what cracks me up is that this is the newest non royal dukedom out there (1874) and they’ve given him a very visible role of carrying some of the regalia. I’d say there have got to be some seriously po’d senior dukedoms out there.
It was the duke of rutland who made the comment about supporting for 1000 years. They probably included the Duke of Westminster because he’s rich, william likes to use his jet, and he’s younger (I think he’s in his early 30s) so maybe they’re hoping his appearance will help make the whole thing look more modern, lol.
What I don’t understand about this is how is Side Chick gonna be there and trying to place at the Kentucky Durby at the same time.
I would be shocked if Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife, the actress Sophie Winkleman, weren’t there. She’s been a very vocal supporter of Charles.