“Adele cried after she helped two of her fans do their gender reveal” links

Go easy on E!, we're just as emotional as Adele after watching this gender reveal. 😭 ❤️ (🎥: Chris Dare) pic.twitter.com/rKuAmcK9K2
— E! News (@enews) August 14, 2023
Me and my adult acne have to stick with the prescription antibiotic night cream ☹️
Remember w couple years ago Adele saying on Graham Norton that she wanted another baby within the next year? I have a feeling that made her emotional during this gender reveal, she wants another baby. Not sure her boyfriend is in the same page or maybe they’re having fertility issues? I love adele I hope it works out for her
I watched a recent interview with Jessica Alba about a new home renovation show she’s doing. She hasn’t aged one bit. Her face moves, doesn’t look like botox or fillers. I’m just amazed she looks just as youthful as she did 20 years ago, and very natural.
I saw her in person up close once. I legit wanted to smack her because she was so stunningly beautiful.
Why?! That’s legit terrible.
I really like the CeraVe PM moisturizing lotion (in the blue container) for the summer and the thicker one – skin renewing in the purple container – for winters. I tend to be cheaper on the lotions and the splurge on serums like Biossance squalane and vitamin C rose firming oil. My skin has been pretty happy with this change (it’s been about a year now), and so has my wallet!
I hate to admit it, but I scored a fantastic hyaluronic acid skin cream from TJ Maxx last time I was there. It makes my skin really smoove & yummy! (Shhhhhhhh)
I hate gender reveals. Hate.
Agreed. Also, I will forever and always remind people that it’s a sex reveal, not a gender reveal. I hate the term so much.
Joke’s on me because I read “gender reveal” and thought oh how sweet of her helping two trans fans with their coming out announcements.
i know what a baby gender reveal is and everything my brain just… didn’t go there. cool cool.
@SJ same! I’m not sure if I’m tired or what. Lol
Same haha
Same! That would have been a much better story, too 😁
I thought the same thing at first because I also very much dislike the dichotomous blue/pink boy/girl baby productions.
IMO Yara Shaidi is a criminally underrated beauty. Idk how she’s not the face of like, everything. Those cheekbones!
The Environmental Working Group has something called the Skin Deep Cosmetics Database and you can search for whatever cream or product in that and see how healthy the ingredients are.
Tatcha The Dewey Replenishing is my go to night cream. Very thick and creamy.
I’m giving Frankle credit for shit. She’s a racist, jealous hateful monster. She’s doing what she is supposed to do by helping those in need after devastating events. She has the resources and the big mouth and that’s the only good she uses it for…even though it’s probably for clout.