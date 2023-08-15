“Adele cried after she helped two of her fans do their gender reveal” links
  • August 15, 2023

  • By Kaiser
Adele cried on stage when she did a couple’s gender reveal. [JustJared]
Yara Shahidi wore beige Ferragamo & a good belt. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Jessica Alba wore Kate Spade in New York. [RCFA]
Bethanny Frankel is a delusional witch, but in this narrow case, she’s actually waging a pretty smart and interesting war. [LaineyGossip]
FIFA Women’s World Cup coverage! [Pajiba]
What’s your “holy grail” night cream? [GFY]
Elton John is coming to the Masked Singer this season. [Seriously OMG]
Mary Crosby returned to RHOSLC. [Socialite Life]
Funny tweets of the week! [Buzzfeed]
The Prague Pride parade got a great turnout. [Towleroad]
Dua Lipa sets sail in a tiny bikini. [Egotastic]

18 Responses to ““Adele cried after she helped two of her fans do their gender reveal” links”

  1. C-No says:
    August 15, 2023 at 12:52 pm

    Me and my adult acne have to stick with the prescription antibiotic night cream ☹️

    Reply
  2. Meg says:
    August 15, 2023 at 12:57 pm

    Remember w couple years ago Adele saying on Graham Norton that she wanted another baby within the next year? I have a feeling that made her emotional during this gender reveal, she wants another baby. Not sure her boyfriend is in the same page or maybe they’re having fertility issues? I love adele I hope it works out for her

    Reply
  3. ME says:
    August 15, 2023 at 12:57 pm

    I watched a recent interview with Jessica Alba about a new home renovation show she’s doing. She hasn’t aged one bit. Her face moves, doesn’t look like botox or fillers. I’m just amazed she looks just as youthful as she did 20 years ago, and very natural.

    Reply
  4. Anners says:
    August 15, 2023 at 2:13 pm

    I really like the CeraVe PM moisturizing lotion (in the blue container) for the summer and the thicker one – skin renewing in the purple container – for winters. I tend to be cheaper on the lotions and the splurge on serums like Biossance squalane and vitamin C rose firming oil. My skin has been pretty happy with this change (it’s been about a year now), and so has my wallet!

    Reply
    • Bee says:
      August 15, 2023 at 8:36 pm

      I hate to admit it, but I scored a fantastic hyaluronic acid skin cream from TJ Maxx last time I was there. It makes my skin really smoove & yummy! (Shhhhhhhh)

      Reply
  5. EenieGoogles says:
    August 15, 2023 at 2:14 pm

    I hate gender reveals. Hate.

    Reply
    • Green Desert says:
      August 15, 2023 at 5:00 pm

      Agreed. Also, I will forever and always remind people that it’s a sex reveal, not a gender reveal. I hate the term so much.

      Reply
  6. SJ says:
    August 15, 2023 at 2:24 pm

    Joke’s on me because I read “gender reveal” and thought oh how sweet of her helping two trans fans with their coming out announcements.

    i know what a baby gender reveal is and everything my brain just… didn’t go there. cool cool.

    Reply
  7. Slush says:
    August 15, 2023 at 2:39 pm

    IMO Yara Shaidi is a criminally underrated beauty. Idk how she’s not the face of like, everything. Those cheekbones!

    Reply
  8. Brenda says:
    August 15, 2023 at 3:21 pm

    The Environmental Working Group has something called the Skin Deep Cosmetics Database and you can search for whatever cream or product in that and see how healthy the ingredients are.

    Reply
  9. Ang says:
    August 15, 2023 at 3:39 pm

    Tatcha The Dewey Replenishing is my go to night cream. Very thick and creamy.

    Reply
  10. girl_ninja says:
    August 15, 2023 at 4:21 pm

    I’m giving Frankle credit for shit. She’s a racist, jealous hateful monster. She’s doing what she is supposed to do by helping those in need after devastating events. She has the resources and the big mouth and that’s the only good she uses it for…even though it’s probably for clout.

    Reply

