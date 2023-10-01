Martin Scorsese on superhero movies: ‘The danger there is what it’s doing to our culture’

GQ did a lengthy profile of Martin Scorsese, partly as he promotes Killers of the Flower Moon. But really, these Scorsese interviews feel like an American icon trying, with all of his might, to stop something that has already happened. The superhero killed the art of filmmaking, and Marty is trying to call attention to how much the industry changed, how the business model has changed for the worse, and how real filmmakers are finding it difficult to make art. This is not new information from Scorsese, he’s been talking about this a lot in recent years, but I think it’s nice that GQ gave him this space to reflect back on his 50-year-plus career and talk about what he’s learned, what he hates, how he never felt like part of his filmmaking community. Some highlights:
His wife, Helen Morris, has lived with Parkinson’s disease for many years. “There’s a lot invested in my personal life at home. And there are only a few people who understand that and are gracious enough to be part of it. And so where we used to have dinner parties and things, that’s all becoming much, much less. And so I’m pretty much alone. And invariably if I’m meeting with people, it’s business.”
He doesn’t want to leave NYC anymore: “I don’t really want to go anywhere,” he said. “So if you want me to come to where you are, well…” His wife was primarily raised in Paris: Maybe they’d like to get back there. “I’d like to go to London,” he said. “But, you know, I’ve been there a lot.” Los Angeles? “Most of my friends are gone,” he said. “They’re all new people. I don’t know them anymore. It’s a new town. It’s a new industry. And it’s nice. It’s just like, I can’t hang out there. Except when I’m with Leo.”
His relationship with the Academy: “I always liked being nominated at the Academy, even though knowing, especially the fact that they didn’t nominate us for Taxi Driver… and Raging Bull, when I didn’t get the Oscar, I understood that that wasn’t my lot in life. But I always said this: Just be quiet and make the movies. You can’t make a movie for an award. Sure, I would’ve liked it, but like, so what? I mean, I had to go on and make pictures.” To this day, Scorsese said, he feels distant from, or not particularly understood by, the Academy. “I don’t live—you have to live in a community that is really an industry. You have to be part of the industry in such a way…. I don’t know if I think like them. I just mind my own business here.”
The old industry is over: “Well, the industry is over. In other words, the industry that I was part of, we’re talking almost, what, 50 years ago? It’s like saying to somebody in 1970 who made silent films, what do you think’s happened?” But, of course, Scorsese has theories. Studios, he said, are not “interested any longer in supporting individual voices that express their personal feelings or their personal thoughts and personal ideas and feelings on a big budget. And what’s happened now is that they’ve pigeonholed it to what they call indies.”
The danger in comic-book movies: But he does see trouble in the glut of franchise and comic book entertainment that currently makes up much of what you can see in a theater. “The danger there is what it’s doing to our culture. Because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those—that’s what movies are. They already think that. Which means that we have to then fight back stronger. And it’s got to come from the grassroots level. It’s gotta come from the filmmakers themselves. And you’ll have, you know, the Safdie brothers, and you’ll have Chris Nolan, you know what I mean? And hit ’em from all sides. Hit ’em from all sides, and don’t give up. Let’s see what you got. Go out there and do it. Go reinvent. Don’t complain about it. But it’s true, because we’ve got to save cinema…. I do think that the manufactured content isn’t really cinema… what I mean is that, it’s manufactured content. It’s almost like AI making a film. And that doesn’t mean that you don’t have incredible directors and special effects people doing beautiful artwork. But what does it mean? What do these films, what will it give you? Aside from a kind of consummation of something and then eliminating it from your mind, your whole body, you know? So what is it giving you?”
“Because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those—that’s what movies are. They already think that.” It’s true. There are at least two generations of film-goers who think the height of emotion is a character dying in a Marvel film, or the sexiest scene is a superhero looking chastely at a ghost or whatever. Again, it’s not about being “against” comic-book movies entirely, but if that’s all that’s on offer, that becomes the language of a generation. And Marty’s right, it’s a real anger to our collective culture and the cultural language of film.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I actually think Martin Scorsese has a good argument. If you go only by what’s popular, it’s at the cost of everything else. The money is only there for what’s seen as a sure bet.
For example, Books: it has to register on the NYT bestseller list or it risks not getting published. Or, Old time TV: commercial channels vs PBS. Music: Streamers where someone like Beyoncé or Taylor can make money and lesser known musicians have other jobs.
He makes an excellent point.
Except the entertainment business has always been that way. Since its inception. What was popular was what was promoted and shown. He is just mad because people aren’t bowing down to him like they did in the 70’s. Did he pay for this new movie of his? No the studio did. And where do you think that studio got the money to pay for it with? By making superhero movies. If a studio only makes “art films” they usually go out of business. So unless he want’s all new filmmaking to go away totally. Popular movies are going to have to be made.
I’m afraid I left out some nuance: Yes, of course popular movies have always driven what has been promoted and shown. However, the cost of going to the movies is a lot higher now than it was a couple decades ago, so I and most of the people I know don’t go regularly. As a kid, I saw a few movies a month, nowadays less than one a month. Movies used to stay in the cinemas for a while—now unless they’re incredibly popular, they go to streaming. If you don’t have the streamer, there’s a chance you’re not going to catch the film. And there’s more of a discrepancy on how much a film is going to cost. They destroyed Batgirl (granted a super hero movie) as a tax write off because they didn’t have the confidence it would make enough money—that’s what is driving cinema and at the moment the super hero movies look like the surest bet. That’s keeping other films from being made, whereas in the past they could be.
The proliferation of the Intellectual Property model has ruined TV and film. I used to think it was just about making something with a built in audience, now that I’ve been working in the industry for a long time I realize that it’s about this post-Capitalist need for studios to own everything and for artists to own nothing. If you’re a screenwriter working on a Spiderman movie, you don’t own Spiderman; You’re just labour. You can’t go out and sell your characters to make a stage show or an international version. Even as a VFX artist or stunt coordinator – you aren’t being creative, you’re not expressing your own art, you’re doing a Spiderman Sequence TM. It’s a way of cutting every artist off at the knees and making sure they own nothing.
Amen, Martin. And then of the few films that still do tell a story so many are biopics. That’s a ready made story not requiring a lot of imagination. I appreciate good biopics but they are coming to dominate the non-franchise, non-comic book market. And then there are the horrors like “Blonde” that do some deceased person dirty.
I’m not at all anti-Marvel or anti-franchise/superhero movie, but I agree with him. It’s unfortunate that millennials (I’m one) and (more so) Gen-Z have had little exposure to the variety of movies that past generations have had. The publishing industry has also diminished over the last few generations. So now we have young people who aren’t hearing and seeing and reading vibrant stories—and that’s truly terrible become stories go a long way in connecting us with one another.
I absolutely hate superhero movies. I wish this era would end. I was recently reflecting on how we got here…I guess it really started in the early 2000s.
The thing is, in the 70s people were decrying the big disaster movies “the towering inferno” “the Poseidon adventure” “airport”
All the big stars clamoring to be in them. Just like now, back then studios focused mostly on the formulaic. And just light back then, there are still more ‘artistic’ and thoughtful films being made that people can find if they are looking. The distribution may be dramatically different: consolidation of theaters, more prevalent chain outlets fewer smaller, independent ones, but also mass democratization of distribution in that anyone can post content on tik tok, YouTube, instagram- short form or links to longer pieces made independently.
“Our culture” is whatever exists right now. Everything has changed in the past 50 years – hell, young people don’t know how to sign their own names or tell time from an analog clock – should we rage against that? We’re in a technological age that’s created a multitude of ways to disseminate content without having to go through gatekeepers. Scorsese said he’s distant from the Academy – well, the same is true of other creative people. Emotional content comes from TV and streaming now – a trip to a gigando screen for $20 isn’t necessary to convey personal feelings. There’s interesting storytelling coming many different countries and some of the best writing I’ve seen has come from fan fiction writers.
My kids are growing up in Europe where you still learn to read analogue clocks and write in cursive. My teacher family members in the US told me about the handwriting change. My kids have dyslexia and cursive is so freaking important because the letters jump less and it’s actually easier for them (once they learn it). That said, spelling in modern society is an issue due to how much time kids spend on laptops and phones. Plus they abbreviate everything.
The last really good movie was The Godfather. I have watched it several times and see something new each time.
Oh, stop your crying, Marty. When I was growing up I thought that cinema was all about Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis blowing things up. My MIL thought that cinema was all about big budget musicals. The “big budget” mentality has always remained in Hollywood, and yes, it has always chased the current trends and been somewhat formulaic. And it’s always been hard to make anything outside of that. Because CAPITALISM, Marty. You want more “indie,” films made, Marty, then open your own studio and provide your own funding. And let me enjoy my own damn superhero movies without having to listen to crusty dudes like you, who made endless movies depicting problematic themes of toxic masculinity, tell ME what I should like.
I agree. People will get tired of Marvel. Something new will come along but Marvel had significantly more diversity than the big movies of the past. It wasn’t just violent, sullen white men which most of Scorsese’s movies seem to be.
Oh, what garbage. While the MCU definitely did introduce a new concept of filmmaking — and film watching experience — it did not erase all the other genres or experience. There are 100 years worth of movies that young people have unprecedented access to, from big budget to foreign to indies. I think it’s reductive to assume that if a person sees a superhero movie, they’re going to automatically assume that’s the one way to consume media.
The MCU was groundbreaking, but dominance at the box office is a trend. We as a society get bored so quickly now; we’re already losing interest in these movies.
I’m really sick of Marty’s whinging. These movies may not meet with his expectations for movies, and that’s fine. I personally think Leo is wildly overrated.
👏👏👏👏👏👏
Thank you!
What’s funny to me is that when comic books first came out everyone said they would destroy the youth and be the end of civilization. Before that it was novels – nobody (especially women) should read novels because they gave unrealistic views of life and would destroy blah, blah, blah, etc.
The thing is that culture is destroyed every day, in that it’s constantly changing based on what people are doing in society right now – there’s an historical basis, but then all the subsequent changes are layered on. Fighting that is like fighting the passage of time.
Totally agree with him. The movies that were great to me when I was younger was the Sixteen Candles, weird science, rocky movies… So sad that our kids need to be into superheroes or disney to go to the movies.
You know you’re getting old and out of touch if:
1) You find yourself starting a sentence with the words “Kids these days…”
2) You feel strongly that cultural norms are all heading in a negative direction and will never again match the ideal, halcyon days of your youth
3) You find current trends baffling but have no one in your social circle who can explain them to you
4) You associate Leo DiCaprio with sex appeal
5) You agree with Martin Scorcese
Exactly.
Also, I can’t help but notice that these superhero movie critiques ramped up when the first Black Panther movie came out. Imagine the directors behind big budget bullshit movie franchises of their own (Rocky, The Godfather, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, The Terminator) complaining about superhero movies ruining everything. And people who hate those movies hyping these hypocrites up as wise sages.
There are lots of different genres of film, so those who want to learn about the art of filmmaking and storytelling have a trove to choose from. Say what you will about Roger Ebert or his taste in movies, but his Top 100 films list is a great place to start. It’s film appreciation 101 and has so many movies I never would have found on my own. Days of Heaven, 400 Blows, Wings of Desire, Badlands, Nashville.
Marty is right about the culture of film and society, but I’m not worried. Someone will come along who creates a masterpiece — a beautiful, nuisanced film that moves people to appreciate it despite all the superhero crap that’s out there. It will cut through the clutter, just like Barbie did. Art is like that.
Barbie is a great example. It could never have been made it the past – it totally reflects current voices.