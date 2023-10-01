Melania Trump recently & successfully renegotiated her postnup yet again

In 2017, Melania Trump flatly refused to move to Washington DC after her husband “won” the election. She didn’t want to move into the White House, and she used the excuse of not wanting to remove Barron from his school in New York. We learned, later on, that Melania was actually holding off on the move until she successfully renegotiated her prenup/postnup. Once her husband signed off on more money for her and Barron, she finally agreed to move into the White House. Now, years later, Melania has once again used her leverage to renegotiate the postnup. That leverage? Her unhinged husband will likely be in prison within a year.
Sources tell Page Six that Melania Trump has “quietly” renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump in advance of his potentially serving a second term in the White House. An insider told us of the agreement between the couple who married in 2005, “Over the last year, Melania and her team have been quietly negotiating a new ‘postnup’ agreement between herself and Donald Trump.”
The source further said, “This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her martial agreement,” but the source added that it’s not because the former first lady is going anywhere. “Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron,” 17, the same source familiar with Melania, 53, told Page Six. The new agreement also provides for Melania, and spans money and property, according to the source.
A different source told us of the new agreement, “I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain.”
The first source said that the timing of the updated agreement wasn’t only because Trump, 77, could potentially serve another term, but because of his recent legal battles as well. Said the insider, “This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles… [Donald] has suffered” — including potential payouts in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ sprawling, $250 million civil case against Trump and his real estate business, as well as his order to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll for defaming her. Said our source, “Trump remains very rich, but with mounting legal bills and judgements,” the renegotiated prenup would “provide a more solid future” for Melania and their son should the couple split.
“It’s not that she threatened to leave him,” the source cautioned. “It’s definitely the underlying idea.”
Personally, I don’t think Melania will leave at this point, especially not when she’s so close to becoming his widow. While Page Six doesn’t say this, I would also assume that some of these postnup clauses involve changes to his will to ensure that she and Barron get a huge chunk of everything. It also wouldn’t surprise me if Melania ends up with a huge amount of control if her husband goes to prison or he dies soon. Think about how Ivanka is in the wind, how Eric is basically too stupid to do anything and Don Jr has what looks like a raging drug problem. And Tiffany WHO? Who else is gonna be in charge? That’s the argument Melania’s lawyers are making.
I hate these people. She, her parents, and the anchor baby should have their citizenships revoked and be sent back to Moscow.
But back to the topic at hand, he’s a grifter and everything he has is stolen or it’s value has been inflated. Can someone clue me in as to how she’s going to get anything if his assets are subjected to current and future judgments? Any lawyers out there?
Technically she and her brood are from Slovenia, but I like your idea about Moscow. Send her ass to Putin.
Yep. And Putin is looking for conscripts so Barron would fit that bill. LOL
Come on. Barron is a child. He’s not responsible for anything these people have done, and he certainly doesn’t deserve to be conscripted into Putin’s mercenary army.
I loathe TFG and his terrible wife, but the boy should be off limits. He’s not responsible for who his (admittedly awful) parents and what they do.
Question: Can Trump sign over his assets so that he’s legally less liable?
I wondered that too. In most instances when moneys are gifted or property transferred there’s a lookback period, but we know the rules don’t apply to these things.
Ugh, I despise all of them, too. The only one who deserves his citizenship is the anchor baby—the rest should have theirs revoked, because they definitely didn’t get theirs the normal way. At the least someone should look into it and publish what went on there.
She’s apparently (I just reread that excerpt) renegotiated her prenup for the THIRD time?! This time to make sure Barron is treated like the others—maybe she’s transferred what she gets to her son? Whatever is going on here, it has to be to screw America over, because this family is all about the grift.
I’m not an attorney, but could there be some sort of trust set up where Melania and/or Barron are the beneficiaries?
@ML In that book that was written about her “The Art of Her Deal” (didn’t read it only the reporting on it, the writer stated that Malaria wanted Barron “to be treated as more of an equal to Trump’s oldest three children”—Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric—with regard to inheritance.”
Guess she knows there’s no way Barron could find a billionaire like Tiffany did.
Well, Trump’s government is set up to help old, conservative white men. So if that’s not Barron’s type, yeah, he’s going to have difficulty marrying a billionaire. Definitely.
I wouldn’t wait for his will to get anything. Hopefully, by the time his will is probated, all the people he has abused and defrauded will have the majority of his assets. Distancing from Don is the smartest thing Ivanka has ever done. I’m wondering if maybe she and hubby are going to be witnesses against him.
Wonder if they’re negotiating a deal to keep Jared from being charged for taking all that Saudi money.
There is no way Jared/Ivanka are getting immunity about the $2B in Saudi money, plus it has nothing to do with Trump Org in the state of NY.
The Saudi deal would need to be handled in DC, not state court in NY.
I don’t believe that Trump “remains very rich”. I don’t believe he was ever as rich as advertised, and some of the revelations in recent years confirm that. And he’s going to continue to lose wealth because of the multimillion dollar judgments against him. My condolences to Barron. He better prepare to support himself because Daddy won’t/can’t.
Agree 100%. I don’t think he is wealthy.
I don’t like her, but at the same time I’m thinking “good for you.” If everyone else will be picking his bones clean, then why not join in? It’s a fitting end.
A lot of hate for these 2, but good for her. She needs to act fast because even if the dude is 77, his will might not give her a big chunk because she’ll need to share/be challenged by ivanka, don, eric, ans stef?
Exactly – it’s practically Shakespearean. Trump wants everyone to love him, but they’re all just waiting to take a piece of him.
The inclusion of “Trump remains very rich” makes me laugh … I continue to question the actual value of his assets and then there is the additional question of how much longer they will be his assets…
I’m not saying he doesn’t have money and I think he prefers spending other people’ money instead of his own. He’s the ultimate grifter and his supposed net worth is a joke.
Pretty sure he has had financial advise over the years to hide a chunk of cash in offshore accounts. Maybe these are the negotiations; put Barrons’ name on these with her as trustee.
Libra, that definitely sounds possible here. Trump has to be trying to squirrel as much as he can away from the government at this point.
There was a story about Trump “selling” Maralago several months ago. Zillow’s website showed it sold, the Trumps then denied it. Then it was conjectured that ownership went from Trump to a shell company under Junior’s control, to shield it from litigation.
Mango’s sources of income are drying up, and NYAG James is about to collect a few hundred million from him in the name of the good people of New York State. Doesn’t surprise me that Melania is locking up her cut before the hammer comes down.
Real question- what makes her think she will get paid? Like this particular contract is the one that will be honored? 😂
Fair point. Like he was going to pay Rudy’s legal bills.
Exactly! she is smarter than Kevin Costner’s ex though….
To be fair to Christine (thanks for that, Moira’s Rose’s Garden!), Malaria was in a much better position to renegotiate than CB, because Agent Orange needed her whereas KC did not. Malaria refused to show up in DC until she got what she wanted, and Christine didn’t have that advantage.
I imagine she’s leveraging her time as “supportive wife” and potential time in the White House to get him to fork over the money now (into a trust for her and another trust for Barron). Once the negotiations are complete and the money has been transferred we’ll suddenly see her at his campaign events.
This immediately makes me think if Costner’s ex wife. Did she ever attempt to get a postnup or change the prenup? I wish she had and I hope others married to rich men who see them as completely inferior to themselves will pay attention.
A blatant attempt to hide assets that are subject to being seized in the multiple lawsuits
The two oldest sons. Trump doesn’t trust them. And they aren’t smart enough to run the company. I think Ivanka has already turned and given the feds all the offshore accounts. Trying to keep herself and her husband out of trouble. If Melania only negotiated the prenup. Wouldn’t that mean that unless she divorces him she won’t get anything if he loses it all beforehand? I think after next weeks trial Trump will lose most everything he has. And then the banks he owes will start trying to call in their loans. Because there are way to many. And most won’t be paid back.