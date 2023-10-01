Melania Trump recently & successfully renegotiated her postnup yet again

In 2017, Melania Trump flatly refused to move to Washington DC after her husband “won” the election. She didn’t want to move into the White House, and she used the excuse of not wanting to remove Barron from his school in New York. We learned, later on, that Melania was actually holding off on the move until she successfully renegotiated her prenup/postnup. Once her husband signed off on more money for her and Barron, she finally agreed to move into the White House. Now, years later, Melania has once again used her leverage to renegotiate the postnup. That leverage? Her unhinged husband will likely be in prison within a year.

Sources tell Page Six that Melania Trump has “quietly” renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump in advance of his potentially serving a second term in the White House. An insider told us of the agreement between the couple who married in 2005, “Over the last year, Melania and her team have been quietly negotiating a new ‘postnup’ agreement between herself and Donald Trump.” The source further said, “This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her martial agreement,” but the source added that it’s not because the former first lady is going anywhere. “Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron,” 17, the same source familiar with Melania, 53, told Page Six. The new agreement also provides for Melania, and spans money and property, according to the source. A different source told us of the new agreement, “I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain.” The first source said that the timing of the updated agreement wasn’t only because Trump, 77, could potentially serve another term, but because of his recent legal battles as well. Said the insider, “This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles… [Donald] has suffered” — including potential payouts in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ sprawling, $250 million civil case against Trump and his real estate business, as well as his order to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll for defaming her. Said our source, “Trump remains very rich, but with mounting legal bills and judgements,” the renegotiated prenup would “provide a more solid future” for Melania and their son should the couple split. “It’s not that she threatened to leave him,” the source cautioned. “It’s definitely the underlying idea.”

[From Page Six]

Personally, I don’t think Melania will leave at this point, especially not when she’s so close to becoming his widow. While Page Six doesn’t say this, I would also assume that some of these postnup clauses involve changes to his will to ensure that she and Barron get a huge chunk of everything. It also wouldn’t surprise me if Melania ends up with a huge amount of control if her husband goes to prison or he dies soon. Think about how Ivanka is in the wind, how Eric is basically too stupid to do anything and Don Jr has what looks like a raging drug problem. And Tiffany WHO? Who else is gonna be in charge? That’s the argument Melania’s lawyers are making.