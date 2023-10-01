Prince William & Kate met with Apple CEO Tim Cook & got new iPhones

Well, I was wrong! I wrote on Friday that Prince William had not done a thing since returning from his big 36-hour “I Wanna Be A Global Statesman” trip to New York. That trip ended on September 19th. It was September 28th before William did a stitch of work again. This happened on Thursday – William and Kate had a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook at Kensington Palace. Notice that Kate wore her “top CEO” outfit as well – a pinstripe suit with shiny gold buttons and turtleneck!! Curiously, Kensington Palace didn’t publish these photos – they allowed Cook to post them on his Twitter. I’m also including an additional tweet:
It was a true honor to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales. We had a wonderful and wide-ranging discussion about the environment, mental health, and other issues that mean a great deal to all of us. pic.twitter.com/QGVmxo9Qa5
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 29, 2023
What’s in those Apple bags? 👀 pic.twitter.com/mJRjB5y8Xv
— theapplepost.com (@theapplepost) September 29, 2023
Just judging from the photos, it’s clear that the CEO of Apple breezed by Kensington Palace to personally drop off some new, free Apple merch. So much for “the royals aren’t allowed to accept freebies,” huh. I mean, we always knew that was a convenient lie – Kate has been accepting free sh-t this whole time, and the only time anyone complained about royals accepting gifts is when Meghan got some perfume or something. While this is clearly just some Apple promotion, please allow the Times’ royal stenographer to tell you what the meeting was really about:
Hot on the heels of his encounter with Bill Gates in New York, the Prince of Wales has held a meeting with the Apple boss Tim Cook at Kensington Palace. The meeting is seen as part of Prince William’s strategy to position himself as a significant player on the world stage. It comes after the palace confirmed that the princess would not be joining Prince William when he travels to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize ceremony in November.
William and Kate met Cook on Thursday, when they discussed the environment and the prize ceremony. They also discussed mental health and early years.
Cook wrote on Twitter/X: “It was a true honor to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales. We had a wonderful and wide-ranging discussion about the environment, mental health and other issues that mean a great deal to all of us.”
LMAO “when they discussed the environment and the prize ceremony. They also discussed mental health and early years.” Pray tell, what did Tim Cook have to say about early years? What did KATE have to say about the early years? Did she say “the early years are very important” and Cook stared at her blankly, paused and then said “yes, I agree.” And that was the end of that. Apparently, William isn’t really interested in becoming a “global statesman/significant player on the world stage” as much as he’s interested in hanging out in America or hanging out with Americans. Peggington’s vision of his global statesmanship is “accepting free iPhones from Tim Cook and being financed by Michael Bloomberg.”
My name is Peg and I want to be pictured with men of power and wealth and to chit chat and get free stuff cause I’m a Prince. Look at me Harry I’m a statesman too.
I could be wrong here but my guess is that they probably tried to reel him/ apple in as a donor to the royal foundation.
@Chloe. No you are right I lumped it in with free stuff. Free phones and free money for whatever. I think the photos for him was the real prize so he could say look at me.
People says the meeting was listed in the calendar as being about Earthshot – so, maybe Apple is a sponsor of something during Earthshot Week? I know the awards are shown on Apple TV. Or maybe Tim Cook made a big donation and part of the thank you was a visit with William.
But I have to laugh at how emphatic the article is about KATE NOT GOING TO SINGAPORE!!!
That woman is trying to be Meghan….this is creepy! I wonder how Meghan feels seeing this; a woman who hates her literally copying & pasting her style
As for W, he is useless and he knows he is useless….so why not pretend to meet important people? I just wish their supporters will 100% focus on them and stop paying attention to H&M
With that turtleneck , it’s more like Steve Jobs.
@Eurydice — the stripped suit is another Meg’s look from last year IG. The turtleneck is another part of Meg’s look. I am not Meg, yet this creeps me out! How is she ok doing that? does she have any shame?
Well she did cosplay Jecca a lot before. She has no shame and no personality.
Wide ranging discussions with those two.hilarious. Kate would say oh the children will love these phones and William will preach about how he will end global warming
Considering how polluting mobile phones are (mining, difficulty recycling, batteries, only usable for a few years…), I would love to hear what they would have said about the environment…
Came here to say the same thing about phones being really bad on the environment.
“Wide ranging discussions with those two” could also mean they’re so shallow an in-depth conversation would be impossible. Or that it was just a photo op and they rushed him out to avoid conversation at all. But, sure, I could see Tim Cook giving free phones to a couple with loyal UK following for advertising purposes. As long as the majority of UK ppl who are subjects of the crown are ok with it, then this American won’t object.
Yeah he’s gonna be taking so many pictures with American CEOs and celebs in the next few months. It’s clear they’ve been reaching out to whomever will accept just like with Dolly.
Charles already did this with the coronation.
It’s part of trying to rehab their image.
But I also think it’s about getting funding for Earthsht. He would much rather spend other people’s money than his own.
“Yeah he’s gonna be taking so many pictures with American CEOs and celebs in the next few months. It’s clear they’ve been reaching out to whomever will accept just like with Dolly.”
THIS. The Dolly Parton invitation immediately came to mind when I saw this. His PR people have clearly told him that the best way to “win” America in his one-sided competition is to be seen with as many wealthy and influential Americans as possible. And there will always be bigwigs who will accept their invitation. They are clearly also targeting Americans who have large social media followings – anything to get their names in front of a GLOBAL audience. Just like the fake Eurovision piano playing. Notice that they made sure to have Cook’s Twitter account post it, with the buzzwords they usually use when they post stuff like that on their own accounts.
It’s still clout chasing, whichever way you look at it. No substance.
And just like their bot farms, this too will die on the vine because tim has his photo and that’s about it for him. I bet he walked away thinking, ‘what a bunch of duds, can I meet H&M now?’ Because lets face it, the emperor has no clothes, and I mean this in reference to them and everything they (try to) do. A profound lack of substance, just fakery. These are serious times for serious people.
They’re so embarassing
Kate is not great; she’s awful. However, can we go after William: Sure they have accepted free stuff. Look at the Royal jewelry collection, watches, art, suitcases, etc,… this family has been accepting free stuff for hundreds of years. I actually think K’s better dressed than her wrinkled husband in these photos and I truly question what Peggington had to say about mental health.
IPHONES are very expensive. Just like accepting bags of cash from a dodgy Middle Easterner, this is not a good look. If there’s no rule against accepting expensive gifts from virtual strangers, there should be. Not just for Meghan.
Well at least they’re accepting a gift instead of taking it out of a country by force (I’m thinking about one particular diamond a certain country would like back).
I’ve always been partial to apple products myself, but, I do resent tht part of my purchase goes to fund garbage like this.
If you come to my house, especially if you bring me a free iPhone, I offer tea or coffee and will invite you to have a seat. But these photos we see of William and Kate look so sad and uninviting. I hope they invited Tim Cook to sit? The same when the Obamas came to visit. There were photos of Kate and Michelle standing and talking right next to some comfortable sofas. Is Kate so bad at hospitality that she doesn’t understand how to make her guests feel welcome? To ask if they would like a seat? It looks to me like the guests are shown in one door, quick photo op then shown out a door at the other end? At least the Zelenskyys were offered a seat when they visited but where was the hospitality? No sign of any cuppa seen?
The Obamas are black and Cook is gay. Certainly they wouldn’t want to mar the furniture by offering a seat and certainly the dishes would have had to been thrown away after being used by either of them. I’m surprised they didn’t put up a chain link fence when Barak and Michelle visited.
These two remind me of the folks who would drain swimming pools after black people were in it in the 60s.
I’m sure they didn’t want the Obamas to sit on their furniture 🙄 for…”reasons.”
Everything they accused Harry and Meghan for, they do themselves. Always. It’s really sick.
William will never be on Harry’s level. Harry is well respected and William just isn’t. Harry truly cares and William just wants his photo op.
The Times is making fun of him right?
Hahahahah at the notion that they discussed anything significant. This seems like a photo op. But Kate is at least dressed like an adult in the picture. She actually looks like a professional so congrats I guess?
Kate copied other people. I give her no credit.
They just had to work in that Early Years mention so Kate can keep pretending like she’s doing something for that initiative. (In her world, taking to a random person who’s expertise has nothing to do with infant or kids counts about this topic counts as “work.”)
Kate’s pretence at ‘raising awareness’ about Early Years really makes me sick. British five year olds are up to 5cm shorter than their peers in other rich nations due to poverty and poor nutrition, which is utterly shameful (I say that as a UK citizen). So we are quite aware enough thank you. But of course Kate has no interest in addressing the real issues as that would take courage and actual work.
This is what kate wore to meet an actual tops CEO?
I think this is in direct response to Meghan being seen at the Beyonce concert with the CEO of Netflix and Jeff Bezos.
@Tina E, that was the first thing I thought too.
I JUST dont understand. Do they not think people see through what they are doing? I mean, geezus, celebrating BHM? All of a sudden running around begging Americans to take pictures with them? Do they not realize people know its because Harry is here and killing it? That this clearly demonstrates the competition Harry talked about? I am seriously embarrassed for them because I’m sure people are looking at them side eye about this. Someone needs to call this out in an article or something. Ask why he’s suddenly so interested in Americans, whom he clearly has distaste for.
People are starving and unable to pay for the basic necessities of life….. this is the wrong meeting to take. Useless and clueless.
For real. It’s such a slap in the face. These two (all three really) are in a position to do so much good in the world and this is what they choose to do. Blah
So heartwarming to see the needy receiving gifts to help level the economic playing field. /s
Get that she’s dressed like an adult but I really don’t like this pinstripe and cream? turtleneck look. Again, it’s fine, whatever. But its so blah.
Lol at the Steve Jobs Barbie cosplay. She honestly cannot help herself. Side-eyeing Tim Cook just as much for the silly attempt at greenwashing Apple frankly. And hilarious of the palace to tack on “mental health and early years”, these people truly have no concept of PR. It was supposed to another keen Earthshot story dummy!
The RR has been pretty rabid recently, surely they’re going to bring up the “no gifts” rule and seek some kind of statement of confirmation that they were NOT gifts, they were actually educational items donated to local children (aka George, Charlotte and Louis).
Lol, I just said Steve Jobs further up – sorry I didn’t read all the way down before posting.
LOL at the donation to local children (aka Wales spawn) Sadly, I’m sure you are correct.
WRONG! kate has in her sentence the words she always uses in all her other sentences: “I suppose early years are sort of important” and then, Tim did say “Yes, I agree”.
Truly unhinged PR from these people. They took a 1-hour meeting and turned it into a summit to discuss 4 separate but major issues…none of which will be solved by w/e is in those Apple swag bags photographed in the back.
Tim Cook has nothing to lose since he’s just discussing things and can (and has) thrown money at these issues (and makes products that, on a large scale, may have some positive impact) -> Yes, I realize they also have a negative impact, but I want to emphasis that this man has a legit job and can, at the very least, avoid being photographed with a moose knuckle.
These two have accomplished nothing. This discussion has accomplished nothing. H&M would share photos or host an event to announce that they will be working with Apple to donate money or products or software towards a cause…not just a photo about talking over tea and crumpets. Cant and Cannot make me tired.
Is this really the hill tim wants to die on? To align himself with racists, colonizers, bigots who hate Americans (dont want them in their family) and only want to use them as props and for PR? Did he not hear what willy said about Americans, or does he think it only applies to black American women?
Um, Kate heard Apple and slapped on a turtleneck? Omg she’s so weird.
This is embarrassing. Don’t the Royal stenographers feel stupid writing pieces like this?
This photo op is more for Apple’s promotion. Note the shot shows the Apple merch and the post from Cook. William and Kate got played. They were used as an ad for Apple. US power players know how desperate they are for attention and validation (and no match for the Sussexes) and they take advantage of it. Kate has been outed as a copy from a Meghan look from 2019 thanks to Twitter. Note to KP: the internet has the receipts. And when did William meet Bill Gates?
So that is her real hair, right? It looks much better and also more professional than what she normally does with all the extra pieces/wigs.
The way I’m laughing at ” they discussed the environment and the prize ceremony. They also discussed mental health and early years.” It’s like a word cloud for the keen keywords. So they “discussed the environment”? Which bit, did they mention mining rare minerals for iphones that the company encourages people to throw away every two years? Those gifted iPhones must be for research purposes…
Apple is literally using these two for spon con and it appears they didn’t even have to make a donation to any of the “causes” W and K purport to be so eager to discuss.
Why are William’s trouser knees always so baggy in photos. Does he spend so much time sitting on his a** when around Khate in case she grabs him there, that they are permanently baggy.
The free phones rather gives away the gifts myth.
Where is Pegs new valet? His suit is wrinkled. It also appears that Pegs didn’t shave. This photo-op feels very last minute.
Counting grifting as work for each of the lazy duo?