Prince William & Kate met with Apple CEO Tim Cook & got new iPhones

Well, I was wrong! I wrote on Friday that Prince William had not done a thing since returning from his big 36-hour “I Wanna Be A Global Statesman” trip to New York. That trip ended on September 19th. It was September 28th before William did a stitch of work again. This happened on Thursday – William and Kate had a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook at Kensington Palace. Notice that Kate wore her “top CEO” outfit as well – a pinstripe suit with shiny gold buttons and turtleneck!! Curiously, Kensington Palace didn’t publish these photos – they allowed Cook to post them on his Twitter. I’m also including an additional tweet:

Just judging from the photos, it’s clear that the CEO of Apple breezed by Kensington Palace to personally drop off some new, free Apple merch. So much for “the royals aren’t allowed to accept freebies,” huh. I mean, we always knew that was a convenient lie – Kate has been accepting free sh-t this whole time, and the only time anyone complained about royals accepting gifts is when Meghan got some perfume or something. While this is clearly just some Apple promotion, please allow the Times’ royal stenographer to tell you what the meeting was really about:

Hot on the heels of his encounter with Bill Gates in New York, the Prince of Wales has held a meeting with the Apple boss Tim Cook at Kensington Palace. The meeting is seen as part of Prince William’s strategy to position himself as a significant player on the world stage. It comes after the palace confirmed that the princess would not be joining Prince William when he travels to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize ceremony in November.

William and Kate met Cook on Thursday, when they discussed the environment and the prize ceremony. They also discussed mental health and early years.

Cook wrote on Twitter/X: “It was a true honor to meet with the Prince and Princess of Wales. We had a wonderful and wide-ranging discussion about the environment, mental health and other issues that mean a great deal to all of us.”

[From The Times]

LMAO “when they discussed the environment and the prize ceremony. They also discussed mental health and early years.” Pray tell, what did Tim Cook have to say about early years? What did KATE have to say about the early years? Did she say “the early years are very important” and Cook stared at her blankly, paused and then said “yes, I agree.” And that was the end of that. Apparently, William isn’t really interested in becoming a “global statesman/significant player on the world stage” as much as he’s interested in hanging out in America or hanging out with Americans. Peggington’s vision of his global statesmanship is “accepting free iPhones from Tim Cook and being financed by Michael Bloomberg.”

Photos courtesy of Tim Cook’s Twitter & Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

50 Responses to “Prince William & Kate met with Apple CEO Tim Cook & got new iPhones”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    October 1, 2023 at 8:18 am

    My name is Peg and I want to be pictured with men of power and wealth and to chit chat and get free stuff cause I’m a Prince. Look at me Harry I’m a statesman too.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      October 1, 2023 at 8:36 am

      I could be wrong here but my guess is that they probably tried to reel him/ apple in as a donor to the royal foundation.

      Reply
      • Susan Collins says:
        October 1, 2023 at 8:40 am

        @Chloe. No you are right I lumped it in with free stuff. Free phones and free money for whatever. I think the photos for him was the real prize so he could say look at me.

      • Eurydice says:
        October 1, 2023 at 9:04 am

        People says the meeting was listed in the calendar as being about Earthshot – so, maybe Apple is a sponsor of something during Earthshot Week? I know the awards are shown on Apple TV. Or maybe Tim Cook made a big donation and part of the thank you was a visit with William.

        But I have to laugh at how emphatic the article is about KATE NOT GOING TO SINGAPORE!!!

    • vs says:
      October 1, 2023 at 8:53 am

      That woman is trying to be Meghan….this is creepy! I wonder how Meghan feels seeing this; a woman who hates her literally copying & pasting her style
      As for W, he is useless and he knows he is useless….so why not pretend to meet important people? I just wish their supporters will 100% focus on them and stop paying attention to H&M

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        October 1, 2023 at 9:05 am

        With that turtleneck , it’s more like Steve Jobs.

      • vs says:
        October 1, 2023 at 9:14 am

        @Eurydice — the stripped suit is another Meg’s look from last year IG. The turtleneck is another part of Meg’s look. I am not Meg, yet this creeps me out! How is she ok doing that? does she have any shame?

      • Moondust says:
        October 1, 2023 at 9:33 am

        Well she did cosplay Jecca a lot before. She has no shame and no personality.

  2. Tessa says:
    October 1, 2023 at 8:19 am

    Wide ranging discussions with those two.hilarious. Kate would say oh the children will love these phones and William will preach about how he will end global warming

    Reply
    • ML says:
      October 1, 2023 at 8:34 am

      Considering how polluting mobile phones are (mining, difficulty recycling, batteries, only usable for a few years…), I would love to hear what they would have said about the environment…

      Reply
    • kirk says:
      October 1, 2023 at 9:08 am

      “Wide ranging discussions with those two” could also mean they’re so shallow an in-depth conversation would be impossible. Or that it was just a photo op and they rushed him out to avoid conversation at all. But, sure, I could see Tim Cook giving free phones to a couple with loyal UK following for advertising purposes. As long as the majority of UK ppl who are subjects of the crown are ok with it, then this American won’t object.

      Reply
  3. Polo says:
    October 1, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Yeah he’s gonna be taking so many pictures with American CEOs and celebs in the next few months. It’s clear they’ve been reaching out to whomever will accept just like with Dolly.
    Charles already did this with the coronation.
    It’s part of trying to rehab their image.

    But I also think it’s about getting funding for Earthsht. He would much rather spend other people’s money than his own.

    Reply
    • Magdalena says:
      October 1, 2023 at 9:09 am

      “Yeah he’s gonna be taking so many pictures with American CEOs and celebs in the next few months. It’s clear they’ve been reaching out to whomever will accept just like with Dolly.”

      THIS. The Dolly Parton invitation immediately came to mind when I saw this. His PR people have clearly told him that the best way to “win” America in his one-sided competition is to be seen with as many wealthy and influential Americans as possible. And there will always be bigwigs who will accept their invitation. They are clearly also targeting Americans who have large social media followings – anything to get their names in front of a GLOBAL audience. Just like the fake Eurovision piano playing. Notice that they made sure to have Cook’s Twitter account post it, with the buzzwords they usually use when they post stuff like that on their own accounts.

      It’s still clout chasing, whichever way you look at it. No substance.

      Reply
      • Wannabefarmer says:
        October 1, 2023 at 9:22 am

        And just like their bot farms, this too will die on the vine because tim has his photo and that’s about it for him. I bet he walked away thinking, ‘what a bunch of duds, can I meet H&M now?’ Because lets face it, the emperor has no clothes, and I mean this in reference to them and everything they (try to) do. A profound lack of substance, just fakery. These are serious times for serious people.

  4. Loretta says:
    October 1, 2023 at 8:31 am

    They’re so embarassing

    Reply
  5. ML says:
    October 1, 2023 at 8:31 am

    Kate is not great; she’s awful. However, can we go after William: Sure they have accepted free stuff. Look at the Royal jewelry collection, watches, art, suitcases, etc,… this family has been accepting free stuff for hundreds of years. I actually think K’s better dressed than her wrinkled husband in these photos and I truly question what Peggington had to say about mental health.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      October 1, 2023 at 8:43 am

      IPHONES are very expensive. Just like accepting bags of cash from a dodgy Middle Easterner, this is not a good look. If there’s no rule against accepting expensive gifts from virtual strangers, there should be. Not just for Meghan.

      Reply
      • B says:
        October 1, 2023 at 9:26 am

        Well at least they’re accepting a gift instead of taking it out of a country by force (I’m thinking about one particular diamond a certain country would like back).
        I’ve always been partial to apple products myself, but, I do resent tht part of my purchase goes to fund garbage like this.

  6. Cathy says:
    October 1, 2023 at 8:32 am

    If you come to my house, especially if you bring me a free iPhone, I offer tea or coffee and will invite you to have a seat. But these photos we see of William and Kate look so sad and uninviting. I hope they invited Tim Cook to sit? The same when the Obamas came to visit. There were photos of Kate and Michelle standing and talking right next to some comfortable sofas. Is Kate so bad at hospitality that she doesn’t understand how to make her guests feel welcome? To ask if they would like a seat? It looks to me like the guests are shown in one door, quick photo op then shown out a door at the other end? At least the Zelenskyys were offered a seat when they visited but where was the hospitality? No sign of any cuppa seen?

    Reply
    • Moira's Rose's Garden says:
      October 1, 2023 at 8:49 am

      The Obamas are black and Cook is gay. Certainly they wouldn’t want to mar the furniture by offering a seat and certainly the dishes would have had to been thrown away after being used by either of them. I’m surprised they didn’t put up a chain link fence when Barak and Michelle visited.

      These two remind me of the folks who would drain swimming pools after black people were in it in the 60s.

      Reply
    • Kittenmom says:
      October 1, 2023 at 9:13 am

      I’m sure they didn’t want the Obamas to sit on their furniture 🙄 for…”reasons.”

      Reply
  7. Ginger says:
    October 1, 2023 at 8:33 am

    Everything they accused Harry and Meghan for, they do themselves. Always. It’s really sick.

    William will never be on Harry’s level. Harry is well respected and William just isn’t. Harry truly cares and William just wants his photo op.

    Reply
  8. ShazBot says:
    October 1, 2023 at 8:33 am

    The Times is making fun of him right?

    Reply
  9. sunny says:
    October 1, 2023 at 8:34 am

    Hahahahah at the notion that they discussed anything significant. This seems like a photo op. But Kate is at least dressed like an adult in the picture. She actually looks like a professional so congrats I guess?

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      October 1, 2023 at 8:40 am

      Kate copied other people. I give her no credit.

      Reply
    • MF says:
      October 1, 2023 at 8:43 am

      They just had to work in that Early Years mention so Kate can keep pretending like she’s doing something for that initiative. (In her world, taking to a random person who’s expertise has nothing to do with infant or kids counts about this topic counts as “work.”)

      Reply
      • LDMiddx says:
        October 1, 2023 at 8:59 am

        Kate’s pretence at ‘raising awareness’ about Early Years really makes me sick. British five year olds are up to 5cm shorter than their peers in other rich nations due to poverty and poor nutrition, which is utterly shameful (I say that as a UK citizen). So we are quite aware enough thank you. But of course Kate has no interest in addressing the real issues as that would take courage and actual work.

  10. Chloe says:
    October 1, 2023 at 8:37 am

    This is what kate wore to meet an actual tops CEO?

    Reply
  11. Tina E says:
    October 1, 2023 at 8:39 am

    I think this is in direct response to Meghan being seen at the Beyonce concert with the CEO of Netflix and Jeff Bezos.

    Reply
    • Nick G says:
      October 1, 2023 at 9:04 am

      @Tina E, that was the first thing I thought too.

      Reply
      • Wannabefarmer says:
        October 1, 2023 at 9:30 am

        I JUST dont understand. Do they not think people see through what they are doing? I mean, geezus, celebrating BHM? All of a sudden running around begging Americans to take pictures with them? Do they not realize people know its because Harry is here and killing it? That this clearly demonstrates the competition Harry talked about? I am seriously embarrassed for them because I’m sure people are looking at them side eye about this. Someone needs to call this out in an article or something. Ask why he’s suddenly so interested in Americans, whom he clearly has distaste for.

  12. Addie says:
    October 1, 2023 at 8:43 am

    People are starving and unable to pay for the basic necessities of life….. this is the wrong meeting to take. Useless and clueless.

    Reply
    • TurbanMa says:
      October 1, 2023 at 8:45 am

      For real. It’s such a slap in the face. These two (all three really) are in a position to do so much good in the world and this is what they choose to do. Blah

      Reply
  13. TurbanMa says:
    October 1, 2023 at 8:43 am

    So heartwarming to see the needy receiving gifts to help level the economic playing field. /s

    Reply
  14. Jais says:
    October 1, 2023 at 8:44 am

    Get that she’s dressed like an adult but I really don’t like this pinstripe and cream? turtleneck look. Again, it’s fine, whatever. But its so blah.

    Reply
  15. SAS says:
    October 1, 2023 at 8:51 am

    Lol at the Steve Jobs Barbie cosplay. She honestly cannot help herself. Side-eyeing Tim Cook just as much for the silly attempt at greenwashing Apple frankly. And hilarious of the palace to tack on “mental health and early years”, these people truly have no concept of PR. It was supposed to another keen Earthshot story dummy!

    The RR has been pretty rabid recently, surely they’re going to bring up the “no gifts” rule and seek some kind of statement of confirmation that they were NOT gifts, they were actually educational items donated to local children (aka George, Charlotte and Louis).

    Reply
  16. RoyalCommoner says:
    October 1, 2023 at 8:55 am

    WRONG! kate has in her sentence the words she always uses in all her other sentences: “I suppose early years are sort of important” and then, Tim did say “Yes, I agree”.

    Reply
  17. Lemons says:
    October 1, 2023 at 9:12 am

    Truly unhinged PR from these people. They took a 1-hour meeting and turned it into a summit to discuss 4 separate but major issues…none of which will be solved by w/e is in those Apple swag bags photographed in the back.

    Tim Cook has nothing to lose since he’s just discussing things and can (and has) thrown money at these issues (and makes products that, on a large scale, may have some positive impact) -> Yes, I realize they also have a negative impact, but I want to emphasis that this man has a legit job and can, at the very least, avoid being photographed with a moose knuckle.

    These two have accomplished nothing. This discussion has accomplished nothing. H&M would share photos or host an event to announce that they will be working with Apple to donate money or products or software towards a cause…not just a photo about talking over tea and crumpets. Cant and Cannot make me tired.

    Reply
  18. Wannabefarmer says:
    October 1, 2023 at 9:18 am

    Is this really the hill tim wants to die on? To align himself with racists, colonizers, bigots who hate Americans (dont want them in their family) and only want to use them as props and for PR? Did he not hear what willy said about Americans, or does he think it only applies to black American women?

    Reply
  19. The Old Chick says:
    October 1, 2023 at 9:20 am

    Um, Kate heard Apple and slapped on a turtleneck? Omg she’s so weird.

    Reply
  20. Amy Bee says:
    October 1, 2023 at 9:20 am

    This is embarrassing. Don’t the Royal stenographers feel stupid writing pieces like this?

    Reply
  21. aquarius64 says:
    October 1, 2023 at 9:22 am

    This photo op is more for Apple’s promotion. Note the shot shows the Apple merch and the post from Cook. William and Kate got played. They were used as an ad for Apple. US power players know how desperate they are for attention and validation (and no match for the Sussexes) and they take advantage of it. Kate has been outed as a copy from a Meghan look from 2019 thanks to Twitter. Note to KP: the internet has the receipts. And when did William meet Bill Gates?

    Reply
  22. Chaine says:
    October 1, 2023 at 9:24 am

    So that is her real hair, right? It looks much better and also more professional than what she normally does with all the extra pieces/wigs.

    Reply
  23. Jay says:
    October 1, 2023 at 9:26 am

    The way I’m laughing at ” they discussed the environment and the prize ceremony. They also discussed mental health and early years.” It’s like a word cloud for the keen keywords. So they “discussed the environment”? Which bit, did they mention mining rare minerals for iphones that the company encourages people to throw away every two years? Those gifted iPhones must be for research purposes…

    Apple is literally using these two for spon con and it appears they didn’t even have to make a donation to any of the “causes” W and K purport to be so eager to discuss.

    Reply
  24. AOC says:
    October 1, 2023 at 9:26 am

    Why are William’s trouser knees always so baggy in photos. Does he spend so much time sitting on his a** when around Khate in case she grabs him there, that they are permanently baggy.
    The free phones rather gives away the gifts myth.

    Reply
  25. Mslove says:
    October 1, 2023 at 9:30 am

    Where is Pegs new valet? His suit is wrinkled. It also appears that Pegs didn’t shave. This photo-op feels very last minute.

    Reply
  26. Lizzie says:
    October 1, 2023 at 9:34 am

    Counting grifting as work for each of the lazy duo?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment