Prince William & Kate will go to Wales next week to celebrate Black History Month

It is ridiculously funny to watch as Prince William disappeared into the ether as soon as his big “I Wanna Be A Global Statesman” New York trip was over. We seriously haven’t seen him since last week. It was clear that his father ordered William and Kate to not do anything during Charles’s big French tour, but that doesn’t explain William’s refusal to do any work this week. He was so obviously and desperately trying to steal attention away from the Sussexes during the Invictus Games, then his NYC trip was supposed to be William copying the Sussexes’ NYC trips too. And now? Now William is dreadfully bored with working. Well, gear up, because the Prince and Princess of White Supremacy are going to Wales to mark Britain’s Black History Month.
Basically, William and Kate are going to Wales to do photo-ops with some Black people and then they’ll go to a local school to hear about how Black history is taught. I mean… those events are fine, in theory. Y’all know the execution is going to be horrific though. Gawping and jazz hands, wiglets askew, white-power suits and a general lack of preparedness. This will be Bill and Cathy’s first appearance in Wales since they turned up over an hour late for their dumbf–k “tribute” to QEII on her death-anniversary.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during her visit with with Prince William to ELEVATE at Brixton House in London to meet with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent, to mark Windrush Day.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during her visit with with Prince William to ELEVATE at Brixton House in London to meet with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent, to mark Windrush Day.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station, to mark Windrush Day. The statue – of a man, woman and child in their Sunday best standing on top of suitcases – was designed by the Jamaican artist and sculptor Basil Watson.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during her visit with with Prince William to ELEVATE at Brixton House in London to meet with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent, to mark Windrush Day.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during her visit with with Prince William to ELEVATE at Brixton House in London to meet with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent, to mark Windrush Day.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during her visit with with Prince William to ELEVATE at Brixton House in London to meet with younger generations of the British-Caribbean community, and other diasporas, who represent the next generation of British creative talent, to mark Windrush Day.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets with well-wishers as she visits St Davids Cathedral with Prince William, Prince of Wales, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death, in St Davids, Wales, Britain September 8, 2023.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets with well-wishers as she visits St Davids Cathedral with Prince William, Prince of Wales, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death, in St Davids, Wales, Britain September 8, 2023.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales are accompanied by Sarah Rowland Jones, Dean of St Davids Cathedral, as they visit St Davids Cathedral, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death, in St Davids, Wales, Britain September 8, 2023.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a service at St Davids Cathedral, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death, in St Davids, Wales, Britain September 8, 2023.
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust sits next to a visitor at HMP High Down in Sutton, England, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, during a visit to learn about how the charity is supporting those in the criminal justice system to manage and recover from their addictions.
Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust talks with a visitor at HMP High Down in Sutton, England, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, during a visit to learn about how the charity is supporting those in the criminal justice system to manage and recover from their addictions.
My belly hurts from laughing.
this reads like satire
According to my psychic abilities, this is going to be a disaster.
What a pathetic joke this is!!!
Probably because Rebecca English got the confirmation from KP. That Kate isn’t going to Singapore cause George has exams. 👀
They have to be seen together until then but this is obviously a cheap version of Meghan Invictus with the Nigerian
Why does this white pantsuit remind me of colonialism? 🤮
She wore that white suit to Jamaica on their colonist tour and repeated it at a Windrush event. One of the butt kissing tabloids applauded her for her “White Power Suit”
One of her fans suggested she wore it to “honor the Suffragettes” and I died laughing.
I doubt she knows what a Suffragette even *is* and if she did, she sure as shit wouldn’t want to be seen as supporting them in any way.
Right?!?! Was David Duke not available?
Similar thought to mine, ‘oh, that is rich’. So their ‘Black History’ only extends as far back as the Windrush era? Huh, ok.
Will they be shaking Black folks’ hands from behind fences this time, or nah?
The optics that keep on giving. I am both horrified and fascinated by this potential new PR disaster.
My exact thought. Also given the Tory government’s nonsense over the Windrush settlement fund this is a big hahahahahah to me.
I’m already embarrassed and it hasn’t even happened yet.
So please excuse and bear with me as I get into a bit of a rant:
A few days ago, an innocent 15 year old girl, Elianne Andam was murdered in the streets of Croydon, London. Not a single word has been uttered from any of the households, let alone Kensington Palace, considering that Kate is super keen to show her “solidarity and support” after she used Sarah Everard’s death and memorial as her personal PR boost. Not to mention that at this moment in time, and for the past 5 years, Kensington Palace are actively seeking to gaslight and erase the image of the black women THEY threw into a vicious smear campaign that led to her receiving multiple death threats, holding suicidal ideations whilst she was PREGNANT. They never said a single thing during BLM. When Sabina Nessa was murdered, a tweet was sufficient. With Grenfell, William was reportedly incandescent with rage that Meghan (who actually cared) was actively supporting the cause before he got a chance to add that notch to his PR belt (“Africa is mine”, Environmentalism, Homelessness, Men’s mental health. Just many of the other notches)
But sure, shove it in our faces that you “care” about people of colour and black lives by celebrating an event you’ve NEVER celebrated before
As a british woman of colour, seeing us being used as props when it suits these elite idiots’ narratives really bugs me.
Thank you for unwillingly attending my TEDx rant
I feel you @Layla.
@Layla….PREACH!!!!
Hi Layla, sitting here in Perth, WA and reading about the murder in the UK I thought the same as you. What an embarrassment the cult family are.
The Black History month jaunt is quite sick given they have shown scant regard for the Windrush generation – and, I bet they know fk all about black history. I hope folk don’t let themselves be used as props.
Feel for you.
Fellow Perth celebitchy here too! 👋
It needed to be said. It’s just shameless that they would pull a performative stunt like that.
@Layla Honey, that isn’t a rant. That was a freaking civics lesson and it needs to be read to Charles and William and Kate and all the other racist royals over and over and over until it penetrates their tiny brains.
Bravo!
Not to forget the treatment of Ngozi Fulani. Or the racist painting they chose for their home. Hopefully this time they will actually LEARN something!
Thank you!
This Ted talk is 🔥.
I laughed so hard at this that coffee came out of my nose and I CHOKED. It’s practically parody. It’s really that comical.
This is like something from the Onion! White supremacists cannot celebrate Black History Month! I feel so bad for the Black British people who are going to be subject to this, yuck.
I legitimately thought this headline was a joke or was referencing something from The Onion!!! 🤣
They haven’t treated their black sister in law and they think Black Welsh aren’t aware of that? KP knows that racism charge has not been erased from them ( and the Caribbean Flop tour is still fresh on people’s memory) and no grip and grins in Wales will solve that. That kid’s look at Kate sums it up.
Meghan’s black American so she doesn’t count (sarcasm).
What about the fact that they had announced they’d hire a diversity representative* right after the Oprah interview, when they were feeling the heat, but they quietly let that announcement fade away. It just shows how performative and superficial all their talk is. I know it won’t happen, but how I wish someone would discuss all that’s been said in the posts above along with the Wales visit, so that it would show that they are not fooling anyone.
P.S.: I know they called it a “czar” but that seems so farcical.
WTAF? First they use black people as props, now they are just trolling them. I’m actually really p’od right now. If black brits have any sense of dignity and pride they would remember Meghan and skip this gaslighting crap. Just imagine just how meaningful this would have been if the only black/mixed race family member and her family would have been able to do this.
Have you noticed she likes to work on Tuesday and Wednesday now?
She did Monday Tuesday last week to avoid the France visit (learned her lesson).
But hey, if she’s going to do Tuesday and Wednesday every week, that is a HIGE improvement for her.
It almost seems like a contractual obligation. Maybe that summer Balmoral meeting set out a schedule for them.
The jokes write themselves
This makes no sense. I really hope that they treat everyone well, and the optics are terrible.
Why are these two doing so many Wales visits together? They seem to have divided England and aren’t traveling abroad together often. Why Wales?
It’s like the know they have to appease Wales, so they stage their perfunctory visits there, which kills two birds with one stone. They will be helicoptering in and out. I wonder if they have gotten to the separate helicopter stage yet?
Wales? Wales? Oh yeah I forgot when when you went to Jamaica you screwed up and got fired. Yes by all means go to Wales for what is for sure to be an interesting photo op tour with people of color. If I where in Wales and knew he was coming I would call in sick so I wouldn’t have to be photo oped with this fine upstanding Not Racist statesman.
The Racist are coming!! The Racist are coming!!
😂
I laughed out loud when I saw this headline. Why Wales? Why don’t they go to Birmingham where there’s the largest black community outside of London or Bristol where they had the Bristol Bus strikes which was lead by members of the Windrush Generation? Btw, William has an engagement today at a charity that works with at risk youth. Another thing, black british history is more than just the Windrush Generation. It would be great if the Royal Family recognised that.
If they didnt want ONE black/mixed race person in their family, I dont think they would let themselves be surrounded by them. They are the original colonizers, they think black people are beneath them and worse are probably put off by black skin touching them. They will take them in small dozes, you know, like the ‘I have a black friend’ but no way they want them living next to them, so to speak.
My supremacist parents called themselves liberals and voted Democrat for decades all while living away from even their POC relatives in the whitest corner of Maine. They sure would be the first to praise a few “exceptions” (Arthur Ashe, Barbara Jordan) before resuming their tirades against “those people.” W&K seriously give the same energy
Yes!! Just said this but in a different way above.
I can see the train wreck coming from a thousand miles away. I hope every black person they try to use as a prop side eyes the fuck out of them. Better yet, I hope someone challenges them on slavery and reparations.
I can’t wait for the photos to be posted here. It will be like Christmas morning for Celebitches 😭
I. Can’t. Wait.
Isnt this political?
Which the brf shouldnt be doing?
They need to not taking pictures and videos around kids and teenagers.
The last humiliation when the kids ask questions about meghan are hillarious.
William: First off, I want to say, slavery should never have happened. Now we’ve gotten my great sound bite out of the way, please stop sullying the earth by having more children. You’re taking up resources and my kids need foxes to shoot.
OMG, I am dying laughing. “Won’t someone think of the foxes?! We need to save the environment because otherwise my family won’t be able to have hunting trips!”
I hope someone asks them about this:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/09/28/slave-trade-monarchy-uk-archives/
Well, Wales is the place for it. Is there something wrong with that headline? Shouldn’t it say, “William and Kate will go to Wales next week”, “William and Kate will celebrate Black History Month this year.”? Cuz…
She looks fabulous in the white suit. When was that photo taken?
At the last Windrush Generation event she went to.
Right after she seen her SIL wearing it. KopyKate is her name. LOL
Funny, I saw the photo and the only thought that came to mind is that she manages to make even a white suit look dated and boring.
I wish they would just leave black people alone. Nobody asked for this. We know they’re racist, nothing they do is going to change that.
Why are they going up to Wales? Does Wales have a significant black population? Why not do something close to home so you don’t have to spend massive amounts of taxpayer funds on transportation?
This just reminds me of them (the BaRF) “celebrating” MLK Day a couple of years ago. Instead of marking it with a day of service like we usually do here and what they claim is literally their job, they had their band play a happy birthday song (it didn’t even fall on his birthday that year). So disingenuous.
Have they not harassed black people enough?!? Leave us alone! What have the Black Britons done to deserve this harassement?
How many black people are in wales?? If they really care about black people they should go to black commonwealth country where his ancestors looted . Idiots I hope all the common wealth leave and ask for stolen jewelry to give back. So many diamonds where looted from india and africa , it’s time to give back.
The corgies in the trench coat advising the Wales have been fired. They have been replaced by a passell of headless chickens running around a barnyard. Those headless chickens suggested that the Wales can import some black people to bring with them to Wales. It will be a lovely symmetry with how black people came in contact with the English and perhaps the Welsh as well! They also suggested that Kate, who loves meaningful fashion, wears her 75,000 dollar Cartier gold loop necklace because it’s a fun fashion reminder of chains! And it’s also slightly transgressive! But ultimately, it represents how much society has changed and there’s no racism anymore. Brave, brave Kate!
2.9M White Welsh
28K Black Welsh
Quite the disparity.
“On Census Day, 21 March 2021, 2.9 million usual residents in Wales identified within the high-level ethnic group category ‘White’ (93.8% of the population, compared to 95.6% in 2011)….28,000 usual residents in Wales identified within the high-level category ‘Black, Black Welsh, Black British, Caribbean or African’ (0.9% of the population, compared to 0.6% in 2011)….”
https://www.gov.wales/ethnic-group-national-identity-language-and-religion-wales-census-2021-html
Seriously – Wales? Hilarious! Now have the BM tell us for the umpteenth time how you and your vapid wife continue to refuse to learn Welsh. I’m sure using Black people for another photo op, I mean important visit, will make the Welsh forget your ongoing disrespect. More Black people need to publicly fire these clowns.
The irony of these two racist idiots celebrating black history month. When was the last time Pegs & Kate read a book? Or apologized to their sister-in-law? And there’s a good chance Pegs is the royal racist. My gawd.
Wales? Why not go to the Faroe Isles? Or Shetland? I think of Wales as small and rural (which are not bad things), but not particularly diverse. Are they celebrating Black History with the fewest amount of Black folks possible? Seems like it.
As my old mum used to say “those two have more front than Woolworths!” There’s a little mixed race girl’s birthday who they both took great pleasure in ‘snubbing.’ There’s a little boy who (again is mixed race) who they had ‘concerns’ about how dark his skin might be. There’s a mixed race SIL who they drove to the brink of suicide. There’s a brother who is doing his best to make his mixed race family safe from people like the Wales. The Wales have very few people of colour in their employ and made a half-hearted attempt to find a much needed ‘Diversity Tzar’ for the “very much not a racist family.”
The Wales’ celebrating BHM is an insult to people of colour all over the world. There are far too many pictures Kate visibly shrinking back whenever she has to make contact with a POC. William is on the record as being “bored with racism” and yet here they both are telling the world they will be celebrating BHM. Two faced hypocrites the pair of them.
I laughed so hard at this one, sweet tea shot out through my nose! Ow!
According to Wikipedia, the Black population of Wales is approx. .9% (not a typo). Make of that what you will.
So their idea of being Prince and Princess of Wales is doing as many photo-ops there as possible? Inflicting themselves in the country to remind people that they are the Prince and Princess? Using the helicopter each time. I’m still waiting for them to check into a local b&b to help bring “business” to Wales. I’m wavering between disgust with them and second hand embarrassment.
Mmm let me get this right, the only Royal household that refused to publish it’s diversity figures are going to Wales to celebrate black history. Hey dumbassss, walk out of the paiace, turn left and go a couple of hundred yards into London and SPEAK TO THE PEOPLE THERE!! NOW will bullyam have a black shirt on unbuttoned to try and look cool 😂😂😂will Kate wear a curly wiglet, stay home you useless show ponies, people can see right through your play acting, and STOP scaring children
All of this is a joke including the fact that the UK actually celebrates Black History Month.
I’m cracking up here! Lol And also quite furious.
Two of the whitest people I can imagine, fronting for a country that spread colonialism and racism aggrandizing white people, white cultures, and white superiority throughout the globe, are going to what I’m pretty sure is the whitest country in the UK ….to celebrate Black History Month?!! This is both side-splittingly hilarious— and tragically painful.
I don’t have anything to add that hasn’t already been said. I just had to chime in, even as I’m seething about the idea of a public performance like this when these people actively and deliberately abuse and disparage the Sussex family. Ugh
I bet she’ll wear white too.
How many black people are they going to have to hire to make this look remotely popular? I’m raging at the impropriety of these two racists having ANYTHING to do with Black History month and I’m white. I cannot fathom the anger and indignity people of colour must be feeling at this travesty. Do they think they’re killing two birds with one stone, i.e. showing their support for the Welsh people as P&P of Wales, even though they can’t speak a fekking word of Welsh, AND POC at the same time? As @Layla and others on this thread have commented, this is yet another guaranteed fail for the Wails. I hope they get rotten tomatoes thrown at them.
This visit is going to be choreographed to the nines.
They know they’re going to get absolutely roasted on SM for this hence why they’re doing it away from London.
If they really wanted to be impactful – they’d go to Tiger Bay in Cardiff – but something tells me they don’t have the kahuna’s for that.