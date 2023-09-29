Senator Dianne Feinstein passed away at her home, at the age of 90

Gosh, I feel so bad about this. Senator Feinstein has passed away at the age of 90. The poor woman literally worked until she died – she was still a sitting senator, although she was clearly in very poor health for the past year of her life. She didn’t know what she was doing in committee meetings or hearings, and she basically stayed in office so that President Biden could get judges confirmed in the Senate. The Feinstein family knew this was coming, and Sen. Feinstein had gotten her affairs in order in recent months.
Senator Dianne Feinstein, the trailblazing Democratic power broker who served in the Senate for 30 years, died on Thursday night, according to a family member.
In recent years, Ms. Feinstein, 90, had suffered from frail health and memory issues that made it difficult for her to function alone and prompted calls for her to step down, which she consistently rejected.
Her condition had grown more acute over the past several months, after a bout with shingles that caused serious complications, including a case of encephalitis, and prompted her to begin using a wheelchair in the halls of the Capitol.
Ms. Feinstein’s long and very public decline shone a spotlight on the advanced age of members of Congress and particularly the Senate, where many continue to serve long after retirement age.
Imagine writing “Ms. Feinstein’s long and very public decline shone a spotlight on the advanced age of members of Congress” and not mentioning Mitch McConnell, that vile turtle who is literally having mini-strokes at every press conference. Should there be an age limit for senators? Eh. Of course there should be, but I just don’t think it will ever happen.
So, what happens now? I assume Governor Newsom will get to appoint the interim senator for Feinstein’s seat? There’s such a deep bench of quality California Democrats, but I’d love to see Newsom appoint a woman.
She was a remarkable woman. I was in middle school in the SF Bay Area when Dan White killed Harvey Milk and George Moscone, and Dianne Feinstein became mayor. She served her city and then her country well. I’m sorry that the last few years when she’s been in obvious mental and physical decline she did not retire.
@MaryContrary I was 19. I walked down Market St that night with more than 10,000 fellow San Franciscans. Those events have been more real and more impactful on my life than 9/11 ever was.
Dianne Feinstein was a trailblazer, a passionate advocate for women, for the gay community, and for victims of gun violence. May her memory be a blessing.
Her memory is certainly a blessing to SF developers. That’s my issue with DiFi. She did a lot of good but she also let developers trample all over San Francisco, and now look at it.
Been refreshing the page for this post. Term.limits.now. Stop treating the senate like a convalescent home. Phew! Been holding that in. Look, Newsom will appoint someone more progressive than Feinstein. This is not a catastrophe of RBG proportions. I’m still reeling from that.
She didn’t evolve, and that was a problem. The real problem isn’t age so much as being a senator or even rep means nonstop access to easy, easy money. They get to keep what they raise, no restrictions at all, and they ALL pay themselves handsomely.
Same. I get the committee placement argument but if you saw any of the chaos come out of the house yesterday, you know points for following procedure doesn’t exist right now. Having more energetic, engaged and educated elected officials (moskowitz, AOC, jasmine Crockett, summer lee) is what this country desperately needs.
Except it is. And its puzzling to me that people don’t get that. Feinstein’s seat is now vacant on the Judiciary Committee – and Republicans have stated they will not allow it to be filled by a Dem. So literally ANY Judiciary pick of Biden’s will not be confirmed. You know, the Judge’s who are making decisions state by state regarding abortion access, voter’s rights, civil rights, etc.?? We now have to pray and do the work to make sure he wins in 2024 and that we flip enough seats in the Senate and House because otherwise – it’s game over. So we can be glib about term limits but her death will have an enormous impact on this country. Just like RBG’s did.
This is a term limit issue. If Feinstein had retired ten years ago we wouldn’t be facing this committee blockade now. Waiting to die in office or in the Supreme Court destroys a legacy of good works.
@Bettyrose – and none of that changes the reality of where we are now. So like I said – her death does in fact have the impact that RBG’s did.
Which is why she should have retired 15 years ago and made room for someone younger to fill one of the safest Dem seats in the senate.
And “the reality of where we are now” is largely in part because of the issue of term limits. These things do not exist in a vacuum as much as some on this thread would like to believe.
https://www.acslaw.org/judicial-nominations/on-the-bench/
The Senate is bogged down almost to the point the House is. At the pace they were approving judges, there’s not much difference with a complete block.
We need real leadership from our elected officials.
@Twin Falls – sorry but this is hyperbole. Biden has appointed a RECORD number of Judges. And that impact is already being felt by how certain states are being able to side step their Republican majorities when it comes to abortion access and voting rights. That IS leadership.
That link is from The American Constitution Society for Law and Policy (ACS) is a 501(c)3 non-profit, non-partisan legal organization. Those are the actual statistics. And if you check, 2023 has seen the lowest number of confirmations since Biden has been in office. I’m not a Biden hater. I understand the importance of the judiciary. I’m also paying attention to what else is happening.
@Twin Falls I wasn’t speaking about the link. I was speaking about your comment “We need real leadership from our elected officials” being hyperbole. Which it is. Because leadership doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Leaderships happens in real time dealing with where we are in the moment. Leaderships comes from deciding how to best use/overcome the hand you have been dealt.
Republicans refused an interim appointment to the committee while DiFi was in the hospital. They will be able to seat a replacement. The immediate crisis is the government shutdown. Democrats need all 50 votes in the Senate to pass a CR and we don’t have that now.
@Megan – they refused an interim appointment and have stated – numerous times- they will not seat someone at all if it is left vacant by Feinstein’s passing. Which it now is. And yes – the government shutdown is the immediate crisis. And Feinstein’s death impacts that. Which is why I keep stating that we need to focus on the REALITY of what the current situation is.
RIP, Senator Feinstein. RIP, US democracy.
This will probably be an unpopular opinion, but I think she tainted her legacy by not resigning years ago.
Very popular opinion actually. Boxer’s retirement made way for Senator Harris who some may recognize as our *Vice President*. Hoarding political power is selfish.
Agreed. She should’ve stepped down a long time ago.
Exactly what my brother said and I wholeheartedly agree. She served her seat well for decades but it was MORE than clear the past 5 years that she was progressively unable to do the bare minimum of what was required of her. Yet people STILL voted for her and people in this very forum vociferously defended her current tenure, despite what was clearly evident to all of us.
And Bettyrose is correct that this was all about hoarding power. If it was about the greater good for the party and democracy writ large, she would have stepped down years ago. The egos of politicians smdh…
The very qualities which made her so problematic these past few years, namely stubbornness and tenacity, are what made her so formidable and effective in her prime. Of course, she should have stepped aside for someone younger a few years ago, but she didn’t. So we are where we are. We’ll have to go from here. And, in her prime, she was a hell of a great woman. Her legacy is set in stone, especially on issues of gun safety, women’s rights, reproductive rights, and gay rights.
Agree that she was tenacious and stubborn but I’m not convinced that those qualities are what fueled her decision to stay as long as she did. And I say this fully understanding that ego, pride and self importance are crucial qualities for anyone to run for office. Temerity and humility doesn’t get you very far in American politics. But we have to start electing people who don’t get in the way of the greater goals of the party and that requires a level of honesty and candor with one’s self and one’s abilities. This bizarre savior complex and desire to hang on forever really only hurts us all the end.
It’s not unpopular with me! I’m truly sorry that her last few years were so rough, but she absolutely should have retired years ago and we wouldn’t have the extra mess that the state of the Judiciary Committee that this will now cause.
It will have a different type of impact than RBG, but a very negative impact nonetheless. Right before a *crucial* election. RBG tainted her legacy by not retiring the FIRST TIME she had cancer, ffs, and Dianne’s is tainted now, too.
Weinstein was certainly better than many others and her actions over the last 5-10 years certainly don’t take away all of her accomplishments, but her ego kept her there far longer than she should have been.
And Kaiser is right, it IS gross that they leave Mitch out of this conversation, but it’s not surprising.
Sad for her family and sad for this country. She was trying to hold on until the 2024 election. Now her Judiciary Committee seat is vacant and Republicans have stated they will not allow Dems to fill it. Which means Biden won’t be able to get any Judges approved until after the 2024 election. People talked a lot of smack about this woman in her final months about her refusal to step down. But there were legitimate reasons for it. And her death will have a lasting impact on this country. RIP Senator Feinstein and thank you for your years of service.
which is why she needed to step away many years ago, instead, she gambled huge and lost a huge and important position. it’s straight up greed.
Do you feel the same about RBG?? Because the exact same argument can be made about her.
@Josephine: Exactly. This RBG all over again.
I feel *exactly* the same about RBG. We lost Roe because she didn’t retire under Obama.
Ameerah, I do actually feel the same about RBG. She should have retired after Obama won his second term. I think it was hubris from a lot of people – Obama and RBG included – that just assumed Hillary would win.
What makes me laugh is that people like you and other users seem to think if she, RBG, and other women had just done some other thing, then the crappy white men and women in this country who happily voted for and continue to vote for the crap that happens on a daily basis would have magically disappeared.
I think a lot of you want to blame her and RBG cause then you don’t have to think about how your friends, family, and heck maybe even you were instrumental for the country being the way it is now.
@ChillinginDC – Exactly this. And then everyone runs around screaming “term limits”!
Thank you @Ameerah M. You’ve perfectly summarized Senator Feinstein’s life, career, and why she remained in office.
@Ameerah, ITA. And I felt exactly the same way when it happened with RBG. Their egos will end up causing so much harm to so many people. They both ended up in the position of *needing* to try and hold on when things got so bad because they didn’t leave a few years earlier. It’s just frustrating because it was avoidable.
@Ameerah THANK YOU FOR POINTING OUT THAT MOST IMPORTANT FACT! It is AMAZING how folks don’t see the STRATEGY of politics…what I am grateful for is that with Feinstein’s help…Biden was able to get a near RECORD amount of GOOD JUDGES APPOINTED!
People are often too caught up in ideological arguments to deal with the reality of where we are now. Like yes – I DO believe in term limits. I DO think RBG should have stepped down. But what does ANY of that have to do with where we are now?? How does that fix the CURRENT issues?? We can talk about term limits when we have the luxury to do so. And you won’t get anyone to vote on term limits right now lol. It literally would have no impact on the upcoming election except leave a giant power vacuum. Our entire democracy as we know it is on the line right now – let’s focus on THAT. You play the cars you are DEALT. Simple as that.
Yeah people talked smack about her.
But then are those same people holding McConnell and the rest of the Republicans accountable to the same extent for refusing to allow the Senate to take steps to fill her committee seats and proceed with dealing with judicial appointments and other Senate business?
If a bunch of people are doing their damndest to knock over floodgates, and the people pushing back on them, trying to keep the gates standing eventually collapse under the effort, the people who were human and couldn’t push back indefinitely are NOT to blame for the flood and destruction that follows. Or for trying until they couldn’t try anymore
Our government is such a mess. She was basically forced to stay in her seat to get judges approved, which I’m glad has happened, but it shouldn’t be this difficult, and a 90 year old ill woman shouldn’t be the only thing making that happen.
I’m sorry for her loved ones. Hopefully it was a peaceful passing.
Congress was established when people died at age 40. It’s time for term limits and age limits. The same goes for the Supreme Court.
We would never be able to set an age limit, because there are too many variables, but we could absolutely set term limits. Nothing in America should be a lifetime appointment, and nobody should be serving as representative/senator/governor/judge for life. Congress was not intended up to be a career, it was set up so that average citizens could serve their country for a few years and then go home. People will argue that nothing would ever get done because it takes that long to learn how everything works, but I think incoming Congresspeople should have mandatory legislation education as well and eventually it would simplify the process.
I would never advocate for age limits. If someone (cough, Biden, cough) is mentally acute and viable to serve at 80, have at it. But not holding a death grip on an office you held at 50.
It’s ageist and I am sure against many laws right now to say someone must step down when someone deems them too old.
And also, Congress doesn’t work that way. Nothing would get done if we actually had an age limit. You would get even more lobbyists mess than we do now.
Yea…I think term limits on ELECTED officials is undemocratic…ESPECIALLY since I’ve seen elected politicians DESTROY EVERYTHING in one term …i.e. Trump or Rahm Emmanuel in my hometown…and I need my Senators to be seasoned & do not MIND if they serve until their 100 as LONG as they evolve socially & politically & are effective…it takes time to build the type of power base to be an effective Senator…especially in a state that has one of the BIGGEST economies in the 🌎…my issue with Finestein is that politically…she was frozen in amber and that freeze happened in 1990…but she served her constituents which is why she kept getting re-elected
@Lala I believe in term limits for SCOTUS Judges. As for politicians…I’m on the fence about it. Because I agree with everything you said. Because despite her age – her constituents kept ELECTING her. SO people can scream “term limits” all they want but voters had other options and kept choosing HER. But also I do think if we can get to a place in this country where we aren’t literally fighting for our democracy – because now is NOT the time for this BS – we should explore what term limits can look like. I mean we place term limits on our President AND our Governors, Mayors, etc. And there are reasons for this.
Ameerah – I’m agreeing with you at this point that this is equally as catastrophic as RBG, but not that voters had other options. A mainstream Dem couldn’t have run a successful campaign against her. In a rubber stamp Dem office, what was the option? A Green challenger?
Green is a joke. And the fact that a mainstream Dem couldn’t beat goes right back into what Lala and myself are saying: people kept electing her! Her constituents didn’t find any other options appealing enough to vote her out. It’s a s simple as that.
So could Newsom appoint Katie Porter or Adam Schiff then appoint another Democrat to their Congressional seat?
According to the Guardian “The Democratic governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has promised to install a Black woman in any vacant seat”, let’s wait and see.
Barbara Lee is still a contender although Katie Porter is the favorite in an election at this point.
Schiff is going to win in CA and it sounds like maybe the Secretary of State is who Newsom will appoint.
I have no interest in term limits for non-executive office since I’m not convinced they serve the interests of democracy.
But at a human level, I really feel for Sen. Feinstein & her family. This week I attended a party for a founding partner of my law firm who is retiring after his 50th year of practice. He’s been so anxious & upset about not coming in to the office every day but he also wants to spend time with his family. It’s a very real emotional struggle for some people. I hope Sen. Feinstein had some peace these last few years after a long career of dedicated service.
I really don’t understand the argument that term limits don’t serve democracy. It’s the opposite. Term limits help electorates register their democratic preferences. Term limits make it easier for young candidates who might not have the political power/branding/funding needed to enter into political markets–it reduces that barrier. MANY voters don’t like who’s politically representing them and would prefer someone different but when they aren’t presented with an alternative, they vote for the same pol of their preferred party. Term limits help to remove representatives who are deeply entrenched in politics and have nontransferable political assets, which a newcomer will likely not posses. It doesn’t serve democracy if the same old white dude continues to get elected simply because he knows all the union leaders, has special interest funding, and all the political resources to guarantee a win.
We HAVE to get away from this idea that having more political capital makes you a more effective politician. That reductive notion makes it nearly impossible for new politicians to succeed. I want more nurses, teachers, activists, scientists in government and fewer lawyers, hedge fund managers, and bankers.
If we lived in the utopia you talked about it would. But we most definitely do not.
LOL by “utopia” do you mean a parliament? Like, I love how people always scream “this can’t be done!!!!” when we have countries that have done this exact same thing for centuries to point to as an example of “YES actually it CAN be done”.
Hey guess what–we could have universal healthcare too, guys!!! *shocked face*
@ChillinginDC – EXACTLY