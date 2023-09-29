King Charles ‘has a strategic need to resolve’ the Sussex issue, but still won’t apologize

In the past three-and-a-half years, the Windsors have tried and failed to stick to different messages about the Sussexit, the Sussex estrangement and the larger institutional and existential threats the Windsors face because of Prince Harry and Meghan’s thriving success outside of the royal establishment. The problems have only increased for the Windsors in the past year, following the death of QEII, who was not only a unifying figure for the nation and the family, but she was also the only person Harry and Meghan really respected and honored. Since her funeral, the new king has paid his advisors to come up with increasingly stupid strategies to deal with “the Sussex issue.” For months, it was “Charles is sanguine, he thinks the estrangement makes him look like a normal father!” But given that he literally just refused Harry’s simple request for one room for one night, Charles feels the need to change tack and go with a different media strategy: a detente must happen, but no apologies will be made to achieve the rapprochement.
No apologies: The friend of the king and Camilla told The Daily Beast that while Charles hopes to be able to build relations with Harry in due course, he would not be tempted to start dishing out apologies. They said: “It has been reported that Charles wants an apology from Harry, but that’s far from the case. [Charles] wouldn’t expect that. He knows the Windsors are a stubborn lot and Harry is no exception. The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won’t be getting an apology either? Don’t forget that Charles authorized Jonathan Dimbleby to write a book which attacked his parents, but ultimately they all basically forgot about it, chalked it down to experience and moved on. Charles wants to hit the reset button—but not at any price.”
Dithering about having a conversation: While there is little doubt that an entente cordiale with the Sussexes would represent a win for King Charles, such hopes and dreams are balanced by concerns on the king’s side over the past years of doing anything that may breathe new life into the media narrative of a destructive royal feud. Arranging a meeting with Harry, no matter how cordiale, would risk doing just that. Indeed, the palace has been notably quick to quash as false rumors of “peace summits” or other tête-à-têtes in recent weeks. However, the fact that courtiers are understood to have told Harry he would be made welcome if he wished to visit his father at Balmoral earlier this month is “clearly a positive sign that things are moving in the right direction,” the friend said.
Charles’s priority isn’t Harry, BP’s briefings to the contrary: The friend said: “The Harry issue doesn’t have to be sorted out immediately but it will be sorted out eventually. Charles loves Harry but his priority is to fulfill his duty as king and not let his mother down. That means constitutional considerations have to come first.”
The Sussex estrangement makes Charles look like a dogsh-t father: Charles has inherited that instinct, but times have changed, and the reality is that, while people are sympathetic, the continued alienation of Harry and Meghan reflects poorly on Charles as a leader. It will only become an even more pronounced problem if his grandchildren, who are a prince and princess, grow up in California without any apparent contact with Harry’s family. And while royal sources like to give the impression that Charles has no need to hurry, the simple fact is that Charles is already 74. At the age of 73, he was the oldest person yet to ascend to the British throne. Given that both his parents lived well into their nineties, he is generally expected to do the same.
The William problem: But time is not, actually, on [Charles’s] side, and were something unthinkable to happen and Prince William to take the throne, even the most optimistic of palace spinners concede that an outbreak of brotherly love would be unlikely. William has remained implacably furious with his brother, outraged by what he sees as his betrayal of him and his family, and their privacy, for financial gain. He has no wish to see him, The Daily Beast understands from sources. Charles, however, does.
A strategic need: A former staffer who worked for the king in their time at Buckingham Palace, told The Daily Beast that Charles has a “strategic need to resolve the issue” of Harry’s estrangement from the family. The former staffer said: “It’s not sustainable for the king, who is the national symbol of unity, to be on such bad terms with his son that they haven’t been pictured together in years. Ultimately Charles has not just a personal but also a strategic need to resolve the issue.”
It’s all in Camilla’s hands, actually: “The division between state and family is sacrosanct so Camilla will be pivotal in all this,” the source added, “She is the only one who will be in a position to advise him who he will listen to. She is a pragmatist and I’m sure she understands the importance of putting this saga to bed.”
Yeah, the issue is that it’s always been Camilla advising him, and Camilla likes where things are now, so that’s how things will stay – Camilla managed to get her way at every level. Charles’s first wife is dead, Camilla found a way to drive a wedge between Diana’s sons, she figured out a way to get the clever, charismatic son exiled and the other brother is malleable and stupid, as is his wife. This is Camilla’s monarchy. But I agree with the “sources” saying that Charles needs detente for strategic reasons. Too bad he can’t problem-solve his way out of a paper bag and simply treat Harry like a much-loved son, and simply offer the Sussexes a thorough apology explicitly for the sake of his grandchildren. Like, just on a managerial level, Charles sucks at this. At a parental level, the bar is in hell.
We all need to apologize so none of us will is Charles’ solution. Of course, it won’t work because it’s based on the false premise that Harry needs to apologize too. And I’m genuinely surprised that Sykes went there: the Dimbleby book.
Pretty sure no apology to Meghan is a non-starter for Harry.
The Dimbleby book is really what makes all their outrage so meaningless. As Sykes says, Charles “attacked” his parents in a book. The difference seems to be that his parents didn’t punish him by evicting him. Somehow everyone just forgot about it?Charles really wants it all just to be forgotten about so he can play the nations’s king and kind grandfather. But he’s petty and beholden to Camilla.
I almost choked on my tea when Dimbleby’s book was mentioned. The rota usually “forget” about that. I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to find out some of the the rota reads the comments here. They have picked up things before.
“…the fact that the courtiers are understood to have told Harry he would be made welcome if he wishes to visit his father…”. This is supposedly coming from a friend of the king? Any real friend who knew about the subject would’ve said the king have made it clear Harry is welcome. Either it comes from a courtier or it’s BS.
Someone on Twitter speculated that this may be about getting a photo with all his grandchildren for his 75th Birthday.
Interesting that these articles started appearing after we found out Harry refused Balmoral, and then those distasteful pieces came out about how they blocked him from a room for one night. I think the Sussexes are no longer engaging at all and it’s becoming scary for them. There used to be fire and now it has become indifference which for the royal advisors must be awful. They can’t feed the press anything if H&M are over trying to reconcile.
That’s a very good point about how alarming the lack of engagement from the Sussexes is becoming for KP. No matter the newest line of attack, it’s met with a big shrug.
Now it’s the Royals that are talking 🙄 they’re almost begging the Montecito Royals to engage 🙄
Charles doesn’t want to get a photo with all his grandchildren. If he cared, he would have insisted that Archie, Lili, and their mother attend the coronation, which would have been a great opportunity to get a group photo with the family. He is not interested in his two grandchildren and doesn’t want a relationship with them.
It’s the photo opt he’s interested in. Like the photo of the queen and her great grandchildren photoshopped around her. He only cares about himself and Camilla.
I’m surprised that gossips are STILL failing to make the link between the estrangement and the thing that will get H to “reconcile” with is father.: “Apologise to my wife.”
The end.
(or, in this case, The Beginning). As in, after the apology, then we’ll consider what form the future relationship will take.
This is what I said the other day. Harry’s done. There’s no Diana statue, funeral, jubilee, coronation to deal with. Until Charles (or maybe Camilla) dies, there’s no familial reason for Harry to visit. The coronation marked the beginning of his total freedom from negotiating anything with courtiers. And the BM can’t stand it.
More and more articles are slowly going after the royals. It’s just little digs right now. But those make the public remember that happened. So they will keep getting bigger and bigger. Since the reporters can’t get anything from H&M. The are starting to go after Charles and William. Which is why I still believe that Charles will abolish the monarchy. Before enough stuff comes out about him. That will totally turn the public against him. And without any public support. The royals won’t get away with as much of the loot they stole over the decades. And might even have to leave the commonwealth.
Well said, Robert Phillips, Charles , Camilla, William and Kate will eventually cause the fall of the house of Windsor. It really is only a matter of time. C&C are the operative force in this scenario, they have no interest is bringing Harry back, Camilla will never allow it. William and Kate are supporters of C&C but are deeply threatened by any rapproachment.
It interests me that they talk about family values with the Windsors. It seems the Spencers are fully supportive of H&M. For all we know, he may be staying with his aunts when in the UK. Isn’t that family values? There has never been “good” blood for the Spencers and C&C.
Personally I am sick to death with this ridiculousness and fully hope that that horrid “side piece”will eventually bear the responsibility for the fall of the Windsors. It’s exactly what she and her precious baby boy king deserves. He is actually still a child emotionally.
Why do people keep saying that Harry asked for a room at Windsor? Knowing what we know of Harry, do we really think he would go begging for a room there? Do we really believe that Harry has no pride? Really?
Yeah, talk about walking into a hornet’s nest. The spying and leaking to the tabloids would be crazy. There’s no way Harry would expose himself like that. He’s got good friends in high places who can offer him a peaceful and safe place to stay on his infrequent visits to Salt Isle.
No apologies no go Chuckie…
💯 agree!! The only thing Harry wanted was an apology just an apology!! I think that Harry was the one being gracious in just asking for that. Chuckles is a jerk who thinks his 💩 doesn’t smell and also was ordained by god( or whatever the correct term) so he doesn’t have to do anything. So Chuckles I guess you will have to keep dithering about this situation since you have the answer to fix it but refuse.
I think PH would want assurances that C&C and their people would stop leaking to and cooperating with the media in putting out lies and nasty comments about H&M. That is the part that C&C would have trouble with. How do they think that it looks good for the leader of a church to be “too stubborn” to apologize?
Camilla’s end game is strange to me. Does she just want to burn the monarchy down while sucking it dry for her loser relatives? Cause that’s what it feels like. It’s certainly not her legacy because no one is going to remember her for anything other than the drinking and torturing Diana.
She’ll rely on her media connections to ensure it doesn’t burn down whilst securing as many bags as possible for herself and her nearest and dearest. As Kaiser said, by stoking the disfunction between father and sons and between the two brothers, C knows that neither W or H will ever be able to influence KFC against her. She probably feared at one time that W and H would have more influence than her but she’s successfully managed to prevent that. She (and KFC) ruined a marriage as well as a father’s relationship with his sons (lucky for her KFC never seemed to care that much about his children).
QRex is only interested in what she can grab in her lifetime and then bequeath to her spawns. As long as she can live in comfort at Ray Mill she’s good. If she gets bored, she can sic her press buddies on the current royal scapegoat, whomever that is. I imagine she would love an official Wales split announcement; the she can go after CarolE full time for laughs.
Agreed. She’s getting $$$ locked down and in her own name NOW. Willie can do whatever he wants with her royal legacy stuff if Charles goes first as far as she cares. She’s got hers, knows where the bodies are buried, and has others who know as well. Ray Mill, G&Ts, good wines, all of her horsey friends. Smooth sailing for her because she truly doesn’t give a sh*t. The whole grift is just sublime. Horrible people.
The jewelry not accounted for isn’t with Kate as some people say. It’s with Camilla imo. There are tons of pieces that are personal property, like the Hyderabad necklace, not crown. Charles can gift her hundreds of pieces. Hell, he could leave her sandringham and Balmoral if he wanted. Those are the monarch’s personal property. It’s just tradition, and tax reasons, that they go to the monarch. George vi had to buy them back from his brother Post Abdication.
Does KFC even realize how much he has been played? What a dunce.
So true.. if people thought the chant “Lizzie is in a box” was bad after the queen died just wait to see the chanting when the hate filled mistress goes. She and her leashed king will not be remembered well or at all outside of the isle.
I agree the horse in C’s ear and nothing will change. Charles is the one who stands to lose in that, H&M will continue to be fine and successful either way. I think they have both moved on and tbh, they look better the less they’re associated with the palace. Charles on the other hand looks like a shit monarch who can’t keep his house in order and a shit father/grandfather. The press knows that and this is their way of nudging the windors parker-bowles but they’ve dug their heels in and they ain’t budging, even to their down detriment.
Contrary to what many suggest, I believe any reconciliation or apology is in Meghan’s hands. From what I can see from afar, she has moved on and the trauma associated with being around those folks would be incredibly stressful for her and I do not think she would want her children around this charade.
In interviews she has said she supports PH trying to reconcile with his family and that she hopes one day their children will be able to have a relationship with family on both sides.
What interviews were those? It’s clear that Meghan has decided it’s not worth it to reconcile with the Royal Family.
She said this in the cut interview. She said Harry and Charles’ relationship doesn’t have to be like her and her fathers.
It has been well-documented that Meghan sets boundaries for what is acceptable behaviour towards her. I believe that without an acknowledgement (and apology) for the many horrifying abuses directed at her during her stint as part of the royal family, that the Sussexes will not be open to any reconciliation. After all, what kind of modelling would that be for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?
And that is likely why Meghan chose not to attend the coronation, and is unlikely to attend any future events which would broadcast that she is willing to just forgive and forget all the sh!t that happened to her.
Charles is a bit trapped – his kingship is not going well, the people seem to be increasingly indifferent and/or turned off him and hence the strategic need to repair his relationship with Harry. But if he repairs his relationship, it would likely be known that he apologized in which case, the king would then also be acknowledging the role the he and the family played in allowing the BM to abuse Meghan and Harry, and also the family’s own role in having the abuse continue all these years. And that would also reflect poorly on him and I don’t know that he is man enough to do that.
Although if that would increase his popularity and he is desperate enough, he just might . . . . H & M hold all the cards now with their indifference to being tied to the BRF.
So many younger people today are becoming estranged from parents who refuse to own their cruelty to their children. They don’t have the emotional tools to just apologize. Charles and Harry are no different.
QE was not someone who shied away from being affectionate with Harry, and they appear to have had a more emotional relationship, and ther ability to “play the middle” seems to be why. She was forged as a leader, but she was raised not to be queen. She ascended by accident. She was raised to SERVE the king who abdicated. Charles was raised to be in charge. This gave QE skills to be more understanding of service and what it takes to get along.
Charles thinks apologies are beneath him, and Camilla works that angle. QE may never have apologized, but she had some humanity and skills that Charles will never have.
I know it’s a pipe dream, but I would love to see Charles to go to Montecito. With or without Cams. THAT would be something.
He was invited to Lili’s christening but chose not to go.
Charles can’t go to Montecito without letting the press know so that’s out of the question and as Sure said he was invited to Lili’s christening and chose not to go.
Charles has never cared about anything but being king and getting his needs met.
Exactly, Girl Ninja. Elizabeth was raised to serve King Edward, so she knew both sides of the coin.
Elizabeth was raised as a spare, like Harry, and that forced her to grow in a way that Charles and Willian never will. They can’t conceptualize empathy, contrary to their marketing.
@Christina Elizabeth was 10 years old when Edward abdicated and her father became king. After that she was the heir and treated as such. Prior to that she was her Grandfather’s ( King) favourite. She never experienced the abuse as spare that Harry did. Margaret was raised as the the spare and look how that turned out.
And let’s be for real, Charles does not get a reconciliation cookie for inviting Harry to balmoral when he absolutely knew it did not fit in Harry’s schedule to go to balmoral. Please🙄
There’s some very interesting wording here. Charles has a “strategic need” to resolve things – meaning it is seen as important for the monarchy. Which is quite an angle to take, considering the British media’s usual grovelling stance when it comes to Charles and William.
Of course, Harry has no such need. He’s just off living his life and thriving. The whole world saw his effortless charisma at Invictus and the great success that event has become – and then when you look back at the flat, dull BRF, the contrast is striking.
It’s clear the royal shitshow needs Harry more than he needs them.
The strategic need is being able to play happy family. If you look at all the other monarchs in Europe releasing happy family photos (Sweden just did a big one), and knowing Charles cannot do that is not helpful for his image. Nobody cares about him alone, and certainly don’t care about more pictures of him and Camilla. And if he did a photo with just William and the Wales grandkids that’s drama of another kind.
They are stuck for good PR for him and that is why it is strategic.
Agreed. I see this story as a classic Gutless Chuckles negotiation tactic. He needs the Sussexes on side to save his crumbling reign. Too bad for him that Harry doesn’t need anything from him badly enough to abandon his conditions: Accountability and Apology.
Camilla IS a horrible person, but she can’t make Charles do anything he doesn’t want to. She just confirms and eggs on his naturally horrible instincts. They’re both hideous human beings. And I think he likes that she gets the heat, too, even if it makes him look weak.
I noticed that Meghan is not mentioned in this. Is it that Meghan has told Charles that she’s done with the family or is it that the family intent on ignoring Meghan in this whole thing? And Charles knows that he won’t get an apology from Harry because he knows that Harry has nothing to apologise for. Harry willingly took the abuse from the family and press for years for the sake of the family. To except that he would take the abuse against his wife and children was delusional.
I think it’s your first suggestion, that Meghan’s made it abundantly clear she wants nothing more to do with Harry’s family. I’m sure she’s supported any prior efforts he’s made at reconciliation but that now appears to be completely off the table. They’re both out of a horrifying situation and have the autonomy and the ability to direct their own lives, which they’re doing with great success.
Imagine if Harry and Meghan returned, Charles apologised and William and Harry sat down together and spoke about their problems. Khate could never allow this to happen under any circumstances, she is constantly undermining H and M to Charles and to W, fuelling his insecurities therefore ensuring that no one discovers how incompetent she is. Narcissists isolate their prey and remove anyone who is a threat. She might be a dunce but her commoner street fighting skills are first grade. Khate would never tolerate H and M returning to the UK. I feel Camilla would tolerate them.
William is the one who would never allow this to happen. Kate has no power, though I agree that she’s mean and has keen (keen!) self-preservation skills.
Charles is such a weakling. It really is Camilla’s reign.
“All talk and no action” has replaced “never complain never explain”. Now that he’s made Cams a queen, C-Rex only strategy is to be the most greedy and vengeful king and the worst head of the Church of England. He’s off to a spectacular start…
I don’t think this man has apologised for anything in his life and Harry knows this better than anyone so no I don’t think that will ever happen.
Exactly. Charles even blamed his affairs with Camilla on Diana so he and accountability are total strangers. I think this whole reconciliation angle is coming from the press anyway and not the palace. The press knows no one wants to see pictures and read stories about the Left Behinds. And now that Kate has exchanged her WWII costumes for wonky pantsuits, there’s not even any good fashion to talk about, not that Kate was ever fashionable .
I, @BelizeEmpower, has been suspended from the X but here I is…
Now what kind of apples & oranges quid-pro-quo is this? “The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won’t be getting an apology either?” cause the Windsors are a stubborn lot & Charles talked about his mama and everything was fine after that. Charles & crew did not just talk about Harry & Meghan, he evicted them, took away security, financial help, their behavior led Meghan to suicidal ideation & much more so, yeah, you were vicious in your attacks and need to apologize which I know is hard for an arrogant king, but more importantly a vile father.
Another BS, “Charles loves Harry but his priority is to fulfill his duty as king and not let his mother down. That means constitutional considerations have to come first.” Dogsh*t father is right.
The royals still think they have something to”win” against the Sussexes. No amount of public shame has worked–in fact, it has backfired in a big way. Harry and Meghan have survived an institutional onslaught of abuse and toxicity that would have destroyed many strong couples. There’s no amount of criticism, shame, or hatred that con be inflicted on them beyond what they’ve already taken. The royals and their flying monkeys have employed all their ammunition, and nothing has worked. There’s nothing left. They have no leverage against the Sussexes. The Sussexes need nothing from the royals: they don’t need connection to the royals at all. In fact, the people clamoring to meet them and befriend them aren’t doing so because they want an invitation to Buckingham Palace.
In trying to win, all the royals can do is lose. They are the villians in the story of a beautiful, glamorous couple who defy all odds and triumph. The glamour and aspiration that used to be associated with the royals left with the Sussexes. The “leftover royals” are old, stale, and pale. It’s an old, dull, face that only racists can pretend to love.
I also love that Meghan can drop a bomb on the royals at any time in the future. She needs to write a memoir–her story of her experiences in the royal family is probably the most important story that will ever be told, because she has the perspective of a true outsider. I love that she can do it anytime. I love that it will likely be years before she does so, after the trauma she endured can be viewed with the perspective of time. (which will do no favor to the royals–outside a fascist takeover, there’s no future where staying silent as a family member is publically abused is a good look.) I love that she doesn’t need to do it now–she can build an identity for herself that doesn’t depend on the royal family. Charles’s failure as a father and grandfather will loom as largely as his failure as a king–one will inform the other.
Well said @Lanne about H&M surviving the horrific onslaught that was unleashed against them when they left. I remember despairing for them regarding the constant, monstrous and truly frightening onslaught that was perpetrated by the BM and aided and abetted by the BRF.
But you’re right that they did, that it has backfired on the Salty Isle media and BF and they’re the ones left damaged by the campaign of hate while H&M shine on.
Charlie is a dogsht inept father always has been, his wife /surrogate mother rules the roost. What she wants and what she says goes. Charles will go to his grave with his reputation in shreds because of who both he and his wife are. People will always talk about the way he let his wife and brat of an eldest son treat his youngest son and family. We won’t forget the way he stripped the Queen’s wedding gift from Harry’s hands and put Harry’s family in danger. I hope your day’s are long and suffering Charlie, because if karma has anything to do with it they will be, and as for you incandescent heir and vacuous wife, they won’t give you a minutes peace! Hey Charlie, did you ever watch the godfather, how does it feel to wake up with a horses head next to you 😂😭