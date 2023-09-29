Joe Jonas heard Sophie ‘saying not so nice things’ about him on their Ring

Joe Jonas and his team began their campaign against Sophie Turner on Labor Day, and by the end of that week, he had filed for divorce in Florida and served Sophie with an order saying she couldn’t remove their children from America. During that week, Joe’s team tried out several different strategies for why Joe was dumping Sophie – something about how she parties too much, how her career stagnated while his is thriving, and Joe seeing Sophie do or say something on their Ring camera. It was a lot and none of it worked, people saw through it. But I was still curious about the Ring camera story in particular! Well, Us Weekly has some answers to that in their cover story this week. Some highlights:

No end in sight: On September 25, a judge ordered Turner and Jonas to keep the kids in New York, but sources tell Us there may be no end in sight to the ongoing drama between the singer and the Game of Thrones actress. Friends are hopeful they can be mature for the sake of the kids, but neither one is going to acquiesce to the other. “This could go on for a very long time.”

Why Joe agreed to live in the UK: A second source says Jonas had agreed to relocate across the pond because “he wanted to make Sophie happy, and he supported her because that is where she wanted to live.” Now that they’ve split, the source says Jonas “is hoping they can come to an amicable agreement,” noting that Turner is “dead-set on moving to the UK full-time.” Adds a third source: “They’re both laying down these aggressive legal markers, but eventually a compromise will have to be made.”

Things went downhill when the JoBros went on tour: The first source says Turner wasn’t thrilled about Jonas’ decision to go on tour with his brothers Nick and Kevin. “Sophie didn’t want to always be ‘the Jonas brother’s wife,’” says the source. “She didn’t want to go on tour and do everything together. It’s not her personality, and she wanted to keep their family separate from all the Jonas Brothers hoopla.” The third source says Turner felt overwhelmed juggling her career, two babies and Jonas’ demanding schedule. “Being a mom on the road is not easy, even when you have unlimited resources. It was just hard for them to settle into a regular routine because of Joe’s career especially.”

They looked miserable together at an industry party in March. “Sophie says Joe was too controlling,” says a fourth source. “She also said Joe liked to flirt a little too much while out in public, but then he wouldn’t like it when she would get too close to her male friends. It was clear their marriage was crumbling.”

Joe’s September campaign: “Sophie was essentially painted as a party animal,” says the third source. “She was shocked and hurt.” As for Turner’s claims she found out about the divorce through the media, the second source says the actress and Jonas “had discussed it prior — it’s not true that she learned about it in the press.

The Ring camera: Another report claimed Jonas had discovered something scandalous via footage from their security camera at home prior to filing for divorce. The first source says the camera caught Turner saying some not-so-nice things about Jonas to a pal. “It wasn’t anything more than that,” the source says, “but that was the final straw.”

The Jonas family: Joe is leaning on his family. “They know that this divorce was not an easy decision for him, and they’re supporting him in any and every way they can,” shares a fifth source. His brothers’ wives, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, are trying to remain neutral. “They’re being supportive of both of them,” says the second source. “It’s a difficult time. They’re very busy, but wish Sophie and Joe the best in working it out.”