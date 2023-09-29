Joe Jonas heard Sophie ‘saying not so nice things’ about him on their Ring

Joe Jonas and his team began their campaign against Sophie Turner on Labor Day, and by the end of that week, he had filed for divorce in Florida and served Sophie with an order saying she couldn’t remove their children from America. During that week, Joe’s team tried out several different strategies for why Joe was dumping Sophie – something about how she parties too much, how her career stagnated while his is thriving, and Joe seeing Sophie do or say something on their Ring camera. It was a lot and none of it worked, people saw through it. But I was still curious about the Ring camera story in particular! Well, Us Weekly has some answers to that in their cover story this week. Some highlights:
No end in sight: On September 25, a judge ordered Turner and Jonas to keep the kids in New York, but sources tell Us there may be no end in sight to the ongoing drama between the singer and the Game of Thrones actress. Friends are hopeful they can be mature for the sake of the kids, but neither one is going to acquiesce to the other. “This could go on for a very long time.”
Why Joe agreed to live in the UK: A second source says Jonas had agreed to relocate across the pond because “he wanted to make Sophie happy, and he supported her because that is where she wanted to live.” Now that they’ve split, the source says Jonas “is hoping they can come to an amicable agreement,” noting that Turner is “dead-set on moving to the UK full-time.” Adds a third source: “They’re both laying down these aggressive legal markers, but eventually a compromise will have to be made.”
Things went downhill when the JoBros went on tour: The first source says Turner wasn’t thrilled about Jonas’ decision to go on tour with his brothers Nick and Kevin. “Sophie didn’t want to always be ‘the Jonas brother’s wife,’” says the source. “She didn’t want to go on tour and do everything together. It’s not her personality, and she wanted to keep their family separate from all the Jonas Brothers hoopla.” The third source says Turner felt overwhelmed juggling her career, two babies and Jonas’ demanding schedule. “Being a mom on the road is not easy, even when you have unlimited resources. It was just hard for them to settle into a regular routine because of Joe’s career especially.”
They looked miserable together at an industry party in March. “Sophie says Joe was too controlling,” says a fourth source. “She also said Joe liked to flirt a little too much while out in public, but then he wouldn’t like it when she would get too close to her male friends. It was clear their marriage was crumbling.”
Joe’s September campaign: “Sophie was essentially painted as a party animal,” says the third source. “She was shocked and hurt.” As for Turner’s claims she found out about the divorce through the media, the second source says the actress and Jonas “had discussed it prior — it’s not true that she learned about it in the press.
The Ring camera: Another report claimed Jonas had discovered something scandalous via footage from their security camera at home prior to filing for divorce. The first source says the camera caught Turner saying some not-so-nice things about Jonas to a pal. “It wasn’t anything more than that,” the source says, “but that was the final straw.”
The Jonas family: Joe is leaning on his family. “They know that this divorce was not an easy decision for him, and they’re supporting him in any and every way they can,” shares a fifth source. His brothers’ wives, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, are trying to remain neutral. “They’re being supportive of both of them,” says the second source. “It’s a difficult time. They’re very busy, but wish Sophie and Joe the best in working it out.”
The Ring camera stuff… like, I actually see both sides, maybe. Sophie has every right to bitch about her husband to her friends or family, and it’s clear they were both unhappy and telling other people about their misery. On the other side, it was probably really hard for Joe to hear her talking sh-t about him behind his back. Like, I understand why this marriage broke down and why they were sort of doomed to fail from the start. But I genuinely hope that they figure something out which doesn’t involve a long, drawn-out, international custody fight.
Always thought she married too young, but sad to see how it ended.
It’s perfectly normal to discuss marital troubles with loved ones. If you overhear something you’re not comfortable with, you discuss boundaries with your spouse. Maybe he did. IDK. Maybe Joe isn’t a petulant little child. But his PR folks sure want us to think he is with this strategy.
And more to the point- WHY IS HE SPYING ON HER on the ring camera?
It is creepy and gross.
The entire purpose of the ring camera set up is to be able to log on and watch your home. Wherever you placed the cameras. They even advertise it to parents to randomly check in on the babysitter and/or children while at work, or for people who are traveling to check in with their families. It isn’t spying on anyone, unless that person doesn’t know they have it installed. Why talk shit about your spouse when you know your whole home is on camera. She knew where she was. Spying infers nefarious means, but if they installed it and used it, why such a fuss? I don’t care for Jonas, but I wouldn’t call looking at your own home security system as spying.
Robert: Ring cameras are set up to protect your home, not spy on your spouse.
If you think this is normal behavior, and makes perfect sense, then you probably have a lot of work to do on controlling behaviors, autonomy & healthy relationships.
It’s very weird. This whole ring thing happened in England while she was filming. She didn’t know that he had asked the owner of the house, that Sophie was renting from while filming overseas, if he can have access to the ring device. Talk about controlling behavior.
Have you ever known a woman who had a problem with what her husband was starting to roll out and she didn’t try to talk to him about it even once?
I’m guessing he had chance after chance to prioritize something mutually acceptable but that just wasn’t where his values were.
So then she started talking to other people because she was too miserable.
Duh.
It’s not like his camp has said, oh he knew she was unhappy so they went to couples therapy and he was giving a full throated effort by changing these specific things.
Fr. He didn’t hear anything she hadn’t already tried to discuss with him.
Everyone needs to be able to vent sometimes, even if it’s just to put their troubles in perspective. If he didn’t like what he might hear, he shouldn’t have listened.
Here’s an idea – If you want to look like you aren’t a controlling gaslighter, maybe don’t put it out in public that you’re divorcing your wife because you eavesdropped on her private conversation in which she raises valid concerns about your marriage and behavior. Whoever is advising Joe is terrible because he’s got to be losing a ton of fans over this. It might work if his fan base was Evangelical Christian heads of the household, but his fan base is a lot of women about the same age as Sophie. Plus, Sophie is much more respected as an artist. Unless his fans are Candace Cameron Bure types, which they may be, I don’t see this helping him.
Right? Like all he is doing right now with this whole “what went down on that Ring Camera” drama is confessing that he spies on his wife with Ring.
Only the creepiest, most controlling people do that, bubba.
At the same time, maybe don’t creepily spy on your wife through a ring camera?
If you’ve got a security camera you check it when dinged so it’s not anything nefarious.
From what I understand the camera was inside the home- he knew who it was.
Also from what I’ve read it was a ring camera from a rental property that Sophie was using for filming. This guy really went to the owner behind her back to get access to their ring cameras to spy on her. That is not normal behavior. Get out while you still can Sophie!!
You are correct that you will check when it dings, but when you see it’s your wife you don’t deliberately listen in. That’s really creepy and controlling.
Exactly this. When you spy on folks the likelihood of you hearing/learning something that you don’t like is high. I’m sure he talked shit about her to HIS friends and family – she simply wasn’t spying on him when he did so. He invaded her privacy and got his fee fees hurt.
My grandma always said don’t eavesdrop if you don’t want to hear something bad.
I mean people shit talk even the ones they loved most. Parents shit talk their kids, kids their parents, spouses, about your boss and coworkers.
@BQM – exactly. And the fact that that was the “last straw” speaks volumes. His ego was hurt.
Exactly, Jais. Sophie said something that was not intended for Joe’s ears. Either he wanted to be married to her or he did not, but he should never have spied on her via Ring. Just like he has no business going through her phone or stalking her. Saying that was the last straw is total BS, and it just underscores Sophie feeling that Joe was too controlling. He’s actually the one who leaked the whole Ring information in the first place because he doesn’t get how wrong his behavior was. If you don’t trust someone, break up. Don’t go spying on them. That’s not how good relationships work!
I never followed or cared for the Jonas fame hype or music really but this sure sounds like a wife venting to a friend and a sad excuse for a man trying to put his relationship and divorce through the public media to vilify her instead of just letting the attorneys deal with it.
^ this
The public dragging of her, and repeatedly throwing different ish at a wall, publicly, seeing if something would stick was obnoxious and unnecessary. You can file for divorce without trash talking your ex to the world and then trying to denying you did do when nobody bought it.
Pfff… he made it sound really salacious like she was snorting snow or banging someone outside their front door but, no, she was just….saying bad stuff about him???! (which was probably true anyway). Geesh Joe sounds like such a fragile man dude.
Dayum. Now I’m picturing her snorting blow off Zac Ephron’s abs in front of the ring camera because why not?
And why would this be so shocking to him if they had already been talking about divorce? Either everything was falling apart and they both knew it and talked about it and she wasn’t surprised by the divorce OR he was so shocked by hearing her speak negatively about him on the ring camera that he filed for divorce. He’s pushing a contradictory narrative.
my interpretation: he didn’t have the receipts on the ridiculous ring doorbell story. he got caught out so he had to come up with something that wasn’t a big deal (otherwise people wanted actual evidence) but still made her look bad. it’s as lame as he is.
This is not a “both sides” situation. Jonas was controlling and wanted a tradwife. Good for Sophie for getting out.
Agreed– I don’t get the author’s perspective at all. He married a young woman many years younger than him who was infatuated with him as a teenager. He then got her pregnant twice in so many years. The age and life experience make this looking more like a guy wanted a tradwife and tried trapping a bright young thing. She got older and wiser started realizing how much he was trying to trap and control her.
It’s clear that he expected her to settle down, forget her own career and become a “Jonas wife” like Danielle. And if that is what he truly wanted he should have married a woman who wasn’t a famous actress in her early 20’s from one of the most popular shows in TV history – and was working steadily right up until they got married.
This is becoming more and more obvious as the situation unfolds. He is incredibly emotionally immature for someone his age. They were both celebrity kids but he’s the only one who is really acting like it stunted his personal growth.
I’ve seen it speculated that Jonas is trying to do damage control via the ‘ring doorbell’ nonsense claim to cover the fact that he appeared with his wedding ring off and on and off again. By claiming ‘ring’ belongs to a security system, his press shenagigans can be sent down to the bottom of search results via online algorithms.
Nice way to say ‘she’s lying’ while claiming ‘I’m the good guy in all this despite blowing my daughters’ hardwon privacy by having them papped while I had my nanny in tow’. He’s an egotistical little narcissist, and I hope he ends up like Kelly Rutherhood.
Innnnterrsting. I thought that ring camera story made no sense. It’s creepy and didn’t’ fit category with the other criteria that his team was putting out there.
Sorry, “like Kelly Rutherhood”? Do you mean Kelly Rutherford? I don’t think I know anything about her except that she filed for bankruptcy 10 years ago…? Sorry, I’m just surprised, is there something that is common knowledge that I don’t know??
Google Kelly Rutherford and custody trials. It’s quite fascinating. Actually, just look at the archives on Celebitchy, they covered the whole story. She tried parental alienation to get full custody of her two children and lost big time.
When they met she was just coming off of Game of Thrones. And was everywhere in the papers. Joe on the other hand was being eclipsed by his brother. Who was having a much bigger music career. And a few good acting jobs. I think he married her because he thought it would improve his career. And they would be a power couple. Then the pandemic hit. And she couldn’t act for awhile. And had two kids quickly. When the Jonas Brothers got back together and decided to tour. He felt he didn’t need her anymore. So he filed for divorce.
I’m not really on anyone’s side here yet because I don’t know the details, but I can believe her when she says he was too controlling – who checks or listens in on their spouse on the ring camera? That’s a clear sign of controlling behaviour. Sweet that he not only admits it, but wears it like a badge of honour.
“She also said Joe liked to flirt a little too much while out in public, but then he wouldn’t like it when she would get too close to her male friends.”
Gross. I’d also be saying not so nice things about him. Also, it’s an invasion of her privacy.
“The final straw” lolololol. As in, she’s not just letting him control her and he can’t handle that? Every time something comes out of his camp it is just worse and worse for him. He seems terrible.
There are strict privacy laws in the UK and the rumor is this venting took place in the UK rental home that Sophie was staying in and he got access to the cameras from the owner of the property without her knowledge. It may in fact exist but for legal purposes we will never see it.
While she knew they were going to split, court docs on his side said she was notified on 9/6 but TMZ broke the news on the 5th of his filing. So yea she was blindsided at the filing. Note how it’s worded that they spoke about splitting not about the filing.
Luckily the kids are so young they won’t remember them together and that’s prob a good thing.
Do either of them ever smile?? I’ve never seen a picture of them where they actually look happy.
I don’t really see the Ring camera thing as him spying on her. It warns you when someone is there and you look at the footage. I wouldn’t call it stalking. I do question why it was mentioned in the first place for something so simple and irrelevant as she briefly said something about him that she didn’t like to a friend? Unfortunately, as you grow and experience life you can fall out of love with someone. I hope that they remember their best times together and most importantly, their children’s wellbeing in their decisions going forward in this divorce. It’s possible for them to amicably work this out to avoid making this harder for their children.
I don’t know how ring cameras operate or even the full context that him accessing the camera happened in. It is 💯% stalking tho. If you’re alerted that a person on the property, you can check the camera and see that you know the person without sticking around to eavesdrop a conversation without their consent.
His behaviour in the moment is a legitimate reason for ending the relationship even when the story is being told by his team.
It’s a violation of privacy and shows a complete disregard for the consent of the people he watched without their knowledge. Plus he doesn’t seem to have any remorse or understanding of why his behaviour was unacceptable based on the leaks by his team. Which tells me everything I need to know about him.
You absolutely do not have to listen to a video of your wife on a security camera. That is a choice.
From his camp we are learning she didn’t say anything about something she’d done that was possibly upsetting to him, she talked about how she felt about him and it wasn’t flattering so he…filed for divorce while she was out of the country.
Yeah I see his side and it’s petty and intentionally hurtful.
Sophie Turner said during GOT that she sees soul not gender and admitted to gay affairs. She’s seen arm n arm with gay Icon, Taylor Swift who just so happens to lend Sophie her NYC apartment. While coming to Sophie’s rescue, Taylor engages in this huge PR stunt of going to NFL Chiefs games and “dating” new beau NFL Champion tight end Travis K. Great distraction from a messy scandal. Wasn’t Jonas her ex something?
It’s the gay agenda again, trying to take all women from men, who are probably gay too!!!! Omg, hahahahaha.
Those gays are everywhere and want everything. You better be careful with your friends as they might be sneaking up on you. Men must be aware and guard their women, the gays are coming for them.
okay, I have very little sympathy for him. If she was venting to a friend because she is unable to talk to him directly, and if his ego is so fragile that it was enough to sink their marriage… those are serious problems that might not be worth trying to fix. And if the comment upthread is true — that JJ was spying on ST in a home that was not his — then he’s abusive on top of it. Good luck to both of their healing, especially hers.
How do we know that she didn’t say these very things to his face. I suspect that they both have said something disparaging to and about each other. I hate that he’s playing this out through his PR team to sway public opinion. It’s failing miserably
wow, I would be extremely pissed and creeped out if i had a husband or partner who listens to ring cameras without my knowledge …that’s creepy and controlling behavior. Seems like he was spying on her ?
Hopefully they will resolve their situation in a good way for the sake of their children.
While I agree that checking your home security camera isn’t per se spying, and surely a marriage, like any relationship, is a two people’s job. But let’s not forget who’s launched a very public campaign against their spouse, and a very dirty one at that.
If he’d just go about it through court no one would be suspecting him of any added douchery, but his actions do speak volume. Anyone with a shred of common sense has seen right through it.
Also – I believe Sophie when she says she was blindsided. Even if they did speak about a possibility of divorce earlier to arrange it after taking kids back to the US while she is in the UK working and filing it all in Florida where they no longer liveHe manufactured – that’s manufactured AF. And he has no prove that they’ve tried to actually work something out prior to that avalanche.
It’s one thing to spy on your spouse & hear things, but it’s an entirely separate thing to GO TO THE PAPS and squeal about what you saw, but not really say what it was, so people fill in the blanks with horrendous narratives about the mother of your children.
He can go kick rocks, forever.
I’m sorry, did Joe Jonas have some kind of les majeste law enacted that prevents people from speaking ill of him? My view is, if you are listening to a conversation secretly, you might not like what you hear about yourself!
Seriously, eff this guy! Both for eavesdropping on his wife’s conversation in the first place BUT also leaking to the press that he “saw” something on the ring camera footage of her, heavily implying some terrible behaviour or cheating. Jonas should fire whomever on his team is encouraging these stories because they do not make him sympathetic at all.