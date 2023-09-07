Joe Jonas saw Sophie Turner doing or saying something on a Ring camera

I’m really happy to see that no one is buying Joe Jonas’ week-long smear campaign against his estranged wife Sophie Turner. Sophie and Joe’s names have been trending on the artist formerly known as Twitter, and it’s just wall-to-wall call-outs for what Team Jonas is trying to do. First, Joe wanted sympathy because the poor dude is looking after his children this summer while Sophie works in England. Then he filed for divorce and leaked to TMZ that Sophie “likes to party,” GASP. Even if it was true (there’s no evidence that it is), liking to go out to a nightclub with friends isn’t a divorceable offense. Still, Team Jonas isn’t giving up their quest to turn Sophie into The Unfit Mother Who Likes To Party. Apparently, Joe was monitoring his wife on a ring camera and he saw her do or say something that he didn’t like. My dude, why are you monitoring your wife again? CREEP.

Joe Jonas saw/heard something with Sophie Turner that was the last straw in his decision to file for divorce, and it involves a ring camera. Multiple sources who have direct contact with Joe tell TMZ … Joe had access to a ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over. TMZ broke the story … Joe and Sophie’s marriage had been on the rocks for at least 6 months, and it was all over a significant difference in lifestyles. As one source put it, “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.” As we reported, over the last 3 months, Joe has had the kids almost all the time. Sophie has been in London, but Joe and his bros were touring the U.S. and he had his 2 small kids in tow. We know Joe had been in touch with at least 2 divorce lawyers last week. Interestingly, both lawyers are in L.A., yet he decided to file divorce docs Tuesday in Florida.

My question is about logistics – Sophie has been working in England for months, presumably staying at a hotel or some kind of rental home/apartment. When and where did this ring-cam incident take place? Did Sophie know she was on camera? Did she know Joe was monitoring her every f–king move? And was this just something he watched randomly, or was he poring over all of their ring-cam footage obsessively? I’ve seen a lot of people theorize that Sophie was probably just talking to a friend and bitching about her marriage or complaining about Joe. Anyway, this story makes Joe come across as such a creep.