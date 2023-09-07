Joe Jonas saw Sophie Turner doing or saying something on a Ring camera

I’m really happy to see that no one is buying Joe Jonas’ week-long smear campaign against his estranged wife Sophie Turner. Sophie and Joe’s names have been trending on the artist formerly known as Twitter, and it’s just wall-to-wall call-outs for what Team Jonas is trying to do. First, Joe wanted sympathy because the poor dude is looking after his children this summer while Sophie works in England. Then he filed for divorce and leaked to TMZ that Sophie “likes to party,” GASP. Even if it was true (there’s no evidence that it is), liking to go out to a nightclub with friends isn’t a divorceable offense. Still, Team Jonas isn’t giving up their quest to turn Sophie into The Unfit Mother Who Likes To Party. Apparently, Joe was monitoring his wife on a ring camera and he saw her do or say something that he didn’t like. My dude, why are you monitoring your wife again? CREEP.
Joe Jonas saw/heard something with Sophie Turner that was the last straw in his decision to file for divorce, and it involves a ring camera.
Multiple sources who have direct contact with Joe tell TMZ … Joe had access to a ring cam that he said captured Sophie saying and/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over.
TMZ broke the story … Joe and Sophie’s marriage had been on the rocks for at least 6 months, and it was all over a significant difference in lifestyles. As one source put it, “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”
As we reported, over the last 3 months, Joe has had the kids almost all the time. Sophie has been in London, but Joe and his bros were touring the U.S. and he had his 2 small kids in tow.
We know Joe had been in touch with at least 2 divorce lawyers last week. Interestingly, both lawyers are in L.A., yet he decided to file divorce docs Tuesday in Florida.
My question is about logistics – Sophie has been working in England for months, presumably staying at a hotel or some kind of rental home/apartment. When and where did this ring-cam incident take place? Did Sophie know she was on camera? Did she know Joe was monitoring her every f–king move? And was this just something he watched randomly, or was he poring over all of their ring-cam footage obsessively? I’ve seen a lot of people theorize that Sophie was probably just talking to a friend and bitching about her marriage or complaining about Joe. Anyway, this story makes Joe come across as such a creep.
He may have called her and she rolled her eyes and declined the call. 🤣 Yes, I’m projecting. In all seriousness, she should thank her stars for his overblown ego. She can do better.
yes, exactly; she can do so much better, better she dodges this bullet now while she’s still young…and I’ve always thought that the Jonas bros think they are way cooler and talented than they really are
Probably her comment was “oh Fgs, my a-hole of a husband again, cannot stand him anymore” 😆😆
So not only are you watching the Ring camera video, you’re cranking up the audio? Not a fan.
I hope his crappy efforts to criticize her for being, apparently, a modern, working mom and wife continue to bite the dust. It sounds like he’s mad that she’s working and that she had to travel work for even though he’s doing the same thing.
Tbh, I still don’t entirely understand his over-the-top-villain need to not only divorce her, but also to completely damage her reputation and LYING in a way that can be disproven to do it.
He’s spent the last week threatening her in the media, and I hope she and the kids are all right!
Which leads to the question: What did HE do?
Yes ML very good, what did HE do. Abusers like to make sure they get to everyone first and discredit you before you can discredit them. Even when it’s clear you just want to move on and mind your business. Smear campaign starts immediately.
Mine is trying to smear me to me! Lol.
I think your last sentence is the key. First of all outside of TMZ nobody is buying his story and in fact other outlets are bringing up video of him talking about her being a home body and an introvert as well as Tik Tok people saying he was the one seen out clubbing until 3am in the weeks before the annoucement. I think he did something while she was away and he is trying to bury her so his thing will seem forgivable. He has a history of blaming younger women for his mistakes and outlets are starting to post them. He blamed Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato for pressuring him to try weed even though he was 17 and they were like 13 years old
He might be going for full/sole custody. The whole thing comes across as very planned from his side. A smear campaign all ready to go, filing while he has the children and she is out of the country. It makes me wonder if Sophie was blindsided. The whole thing has a nasty vibe.
He might just be trying to get ahead of something bad he did becoming public – but he came out hard with the bad mother narrative, so I suspect that he (and his family?) want to limit her access to the children. Like I’ve said, this gives me vibes of the Tom Cruise/Nicole Kidman divorce where he blindsided her, got physical custody and then alienated the children from her.
Unless he saw her bringing someone else home that she was clearly hooking up with, I can’t think of what it could have been. And if it was that, I feel like that would have come out over the past week, right?
For the record I love our ring cameras but hate them for this reason. I hate that my husband could keep tabs on my comings and goings if he wanted. He usually turns his notifications off if he’s at work or something and knows I’m going in and out, but he CAN always check (I mean I could too if I felt like getting the app, hahaha.) And sometimes he will say to me “kept forgetting things huh” because he can tell if it goes off like 5 times in a minute its bc I’m out to the car, back inside, out to the car, back inside. And we have a normal marriage and the purpose of the cameras is in no way to “track” either of us (I actually hate answering the door so like the Ring bc I can see who is there, lol, and we had some things stolen a few years ago so we put the other camera up.)
We have an interior camera that we turn on when we’re not home to watch the dogs (lol) but I take the battery out of that the instant we walk back in the house.
The cameras serve a purpose but I can also see how they can really be used to control someone. I can’t imagine what an abusive spouse could do with those cameras, you know?
I am similar to you. We have the cameras and husband has the app on his phone, but I don’t. It did bother me a little in the beginning that he could see when I was coming and going. Thankfully he has never commented on my movements.
Mine checked. It was cool when I didn’t want to answer the doorbell but every time the door open or closes I can hear the beep beep beep of him checking.
The worse part is that he has a wifi on the garage too. He got it because I would sometimes forget to let it down and he could let it down remotely.
But now that we are separated… let’s just say he’s accused me of coming home late because I must be seeing someone else if I’m over him. I’ve got a new deadbolt ready to install and I need to turn the garage door wifi off
To me this feels like he’s getting ahead of something – by painting her as the bad mother/wife it would then make it easy for him to play the victim and place the blame for what he has done on her. i.e. its all her fault I cheated with a teenager, she wasn’t around or she’s a bad mother who abandoned her children hence why I can’t go on tour.
This gave me the BIGGEST creeps. The fact that he’s demeaned her character (in particular her motherhood) and then introduced the fact that he’s monitored her remotely for an unknown reason at least once really gives the impression of an abuser that believes own lies.
In an article (pajiba) I saw a tweet that basically read – tearing up b/c 20 years ago media would just parrot JJ’s PR talking points. But today my feed is full of – he must have done something really bad if he’s laying on PR like this.
I no longer go on Twitter / I believe the author was @katefeetie
But I LOVE this. That even if the Brad Pitt-like disinformation drops are parroted- a lot of people see all the way through that crap.
And he looks like a horrible person who did some bad stuff.
This is just over-the-top pathetic. What a loser.
Respectfully, is there any proof that Joe captured Sophie “doing” or “saying” something on a Ring camera that was so egregious it instantly caused him to file for divorce instead of getting in touch with her? Did anything actually happen?
He complained about caring for his daughters for three months while neglecting to say that his wife had been WORKING in England since May. Tabloids published pictures of her at a wrap party and insinuated that she had a drinking problem. In opposite land she’s no longer an introverted homebody and he is….Other than the mutual divorce statement, we’re only hearing from him and he’s actively smearing her reputation.
I think he heard her say she was getting a divorce lawyer or leaving him.
What a creep. Monitoring your wife really? I’m sorry but if I was her I would be kissed and deeply upset to know that he is monitoring my ins and outs and watching my every step. Sounds like he doesn’t trust her and also is trying to control her.
Only time I think it is ok is if you think they are cheating. But I think that would’ve come up. He’s clearly grasping at straws
I get the impression if he had concrete proof of her cheating it would be stated directly
That way, he has plausible deniability if the insinuations backfire. “I never SAID she cheated on me,” etc.
He is clearly putting this stuff out there and I believe none of it.
One thing I learned from observing others, never, ever marry someone who you would not also want to divorce (meaning, they are decent to people in disagreements and not scorched earth in other dealings).
“ One thing I learned from observing others, never, ever marry someone who you would not also want to divorce (meaning, they are decent to people in disagreements and not scorched earth in other dealings).”
J, I have never heard this before, but this is excellent advice!
I always felt like someday the Joe Jonas will come out of the closet and say he was forced into projecting the happy family image to keep the career going. And that he picked much younger women who had stars in their eyes for being “ picked” and didn’t realize his head wasn’t in it.
She should thank her lucky stars that she is getting out of that marriage. He seems butt hurt that he cannot control her. Pathetic little man.
Joe’s a manipulative & insecure creep & I don’t believe for a minute that he was burdened with all the responsibilities for child care. He toured. He has household/childcare help. He certainly wasn’t doing feedings or changing diaps without substantial assistance, if at all. Are we supposed to believe that he dragged the tots around from one venue to the next while performing? Nah. I don’t buy it.
Sophie should take the babes & head for the UK.
We’re all going to start living our lives as if we’re always on camera. Because we are. Last week I was at my niece’s minding the animals while they were in Chicago for a wedding. At one point, I got a text saying, “I didn’t see you take the dogs out!” LOL! You need a camera in back!
In the hands of an abusive spouse, this technology is truly dangerous.
This is not the flex he thinks it is. It just makes him look abusive and controlling.
I bet he filed in Florida because DeSantis just signed a law banning forever spousal support. He doesn’t want to pay support, which is also why he’s attempting to say she’s an unfit mother. This whole thing comes down to cash. He’s a sucker, alright.
Unrelated to their split but I just noticed in most of their red carpet photos, Joe rarely smiles. He’s making this weird face as if he’s trying to be alluring or something.
I don’t know if that was his team’s idea or his. Either way he looks pretentious and stupid.
Toolbag.
He has done commercials for botox. Has to make sure he markets the frozen face to keep the contract. lol.
I dont understand why celebrities are so busy trying to BLAME the other person in a breakup.
Why bother? Just move on.
It takes two to tango in good and bad times. A ring camera wont end a relationship- it just revealed that it was already over for either/both of them already.
And if it isnt working- then it isnt working. Its not always black-and-white somebody’s fault.
Admit that you no longer care and dont try to point fingers.
What a sad, sad little man. Perhaps he can find another star-struck 19 year old to become his next sister wife, since a grown ass woman is clearly too much for him.
Maybe in social media people are supporting Sophie but on comment sections this headline really did it for people. You should see the yahoo comment section. So toxic!
I’m shocked people still use yahoo.
Guys, he’s been looking after his kids for THREE MONTHS! Obviously with no nannies, no help, no support, no resources. Three months! Where’s the sympathy for this poor hero??
She is quiet. It means she is DONE. Also probably she has her ducks in a row. (Prenup, lawyer etc). He is protesting too much in my opinion. It didn’t work out. Move on. Shit happens.
As if you thought he couldn’t stoop any lower, he’s now staged pics of him out for lunch with his daughters.
Said daughters who have been seen maybe once (I seem to remember pics of their oldest in a buggy years ago, never the youngest), and he’s now happy to flaunt them for good PR?
Ironically they have their nanny with them, so the whole hands on raising my kids alone vibe immediately loses its impact.
This makes me wonder if Sophie wanted to keep their children’s life more private and he is giving the middle finger.
She has been vocal about keeping their children away from the media – so him setting up photo ops with them is so gross and a fuck you to her. He’s going hard with the involved father/absent mother narrative. I think this smear campaign is about how much access she’ll get to the children.
Trash move. He ate at an outside table, too, where randoms were able to film him and the kids. He is exposing himself as a desperate insecure user. And this Ring camera claim? Uh, she did something, no she said something and I had no choice but to divorce her. Lame. He is working overtime at the blameless narrative and it’s only propping Sophie up more. It’s truly stupid for him to trash Sophie when his fan base is all women Sophie’s age.
I’m thinking HE is the one that did something and is trying to pile on Sophie to get ahead of it. He is really a horrible little man now isn’t he?
Someone posted somewhere else, that it’s interesting that famous wealthy celebrities use the same Ring systems we plebes do instead of expensive top of the line security systems. Or perhaps his team is not thinking the stories through.
It’s disgusting that he leaks that he heard or saw something, but won’t say what it is, so people can speculate all they want and come up with their own reasons that would seem to them to make his behavior justifiable.
I wonder if all this smearing is because he knows she will want to take the girls to UK, so he’s smearing her as a mother to gain favor in a custody battle. I also think his family probably has a lot to do with all this.
He’s trash.