“Gigi Hadid wore canary-yellow to the Victoria’s Secret event” links

I’m aware of the problematic nature of VS but they are still the only bras that work for me, I’ve tried everything from Natori to Fenty to Skims to Soma, lol.
Is it my eyes, or does it look like she’s wearing black bra and panties under the dress? I wonder if that was on purpose?
It very much looks like she is wearing a black bra and black panties
I did stuff like that when I was her age, and I didn’t look nuthin’ like that to pull it off.
The yellow dress shape is dire, even though she can pull off the colour. The styling is good but I’m so over seeing people with such heavy makeup on, she’s stunning as is why do you need to do that :/
Love that dress for Priyanka too, it’s a great silhouette for her curves and I love the colour scheme on her skin. Gorgeous caramel skin + dark metallics is always a win!
Lolling at the ‘well Taylor was clearly right about Joe wasn’t she’ conversations. She may play the woe is me card often for a song but sometimes (like with Joe) it seems she’s exactly on the money.
Maybe she likes heavy makeup – which is okay.
That Timothee fan club operator is a little scary and a lot obsessed. Her tweet about Kylie achieving her objective to raise Kyle’s profile by kissing him, is just wow. She makes me glad I’m not famous, honestly.
Have you heard her on twitter Space (I think that’s how it’s called, or something like that) talking about how Kris Jenner has been stalking and blackmailing Timothee and that he is a victim who had to give in?
There is a video of him allegedly avoiding her and hugging other fans, so perhaps he is aware of her existence.
“Chalamet’s fans are struggling this week with the revelation that their idol is basic.”
Well this made me choke on my coffee. 😂 Full on choke/laugh. And it looks like their comments section is kicking off too. Pouring another cup.
Look, I’m all for fun and fantasy at any age. Tumblr, Fan Fiction, enjoy what you like. But the minute things tip over into: “we are just concerned for him”, “we know him and this isn’t like him”? And that leads to these elaborate real-life fantasies? Yiiiiikes. Not cute, not fun, not good!!! Especially if you’re over the age of, say, 16.
Some boundaries desperately need to go back up!!!! You. Do. Not. KNOW. The. Celebrity.
That vivacious shade of yellow is spellbinding. Interestingly, it suits every shade of skin color on earth, ranging from porcelain white to ebony black. The sun factor, I guess.
(with yellow or off-white undergarments)
I disagree. She is a warm toned person and that is a very cold tone yellow. It is very unflattering. She needs a warmer yellow.
I agree with you about the color on Gigi, BlackToyPoodle. I don’t think it suits her skin tone. However, I’m not sure it matters, because she’s wearing the bleep out of that dress. It’s not wearing her.
Unpopular opinion but the Hadid sisters are the ultimate in nepo like the KKs. They wouldn’t be models if mom didn’t arrange it. That said the hadid sisters seem nice and I wish the best to Bella who I think is going through things.
Have to agree. Gigi said it herself, she wasn’t model material starting out but the designer fit her with clothes that worked for her. Favor to Mom. She worked her ass off she said to mold herself into runway shape.
In the old days they would have a radio show or a once-a-month interview show. They aren’t model material. It’s said that gigi buys magazine covers. I can believe that.
I guess her family is getting value from it? At this point I don’t know. Seems like a waste of time.
Will totally sign up for Lainey’s paid subscription. See y’all there maybe
I wonder if it will be more reader friendly than the free site. I don’t like the format
Same FHMom!
Gigi can definitely pull off that color! I’m envious.
My daughter has a friend who dyed her hair this color. It’s NOT flattering. My daughter asked for my opinion and I told her that honestly. She reacted like I was being judgey because her friend is eccentric, but it’s not about that. I just have an opinion, which is that canary yellow hair looks bad on the head of this particular (fair-skinned) woman. And would probably look bad on most woman. Maybe it’s just me.
My daughter is great but this Gen X woman sometimes finds it tough to be forthright with her Gen Z kid…..
Yeah, I’m an old millennium.
I made a critique about completeness to this maybe 18yo. They ignored the comment. Then it happened with a different one. Her mom was there and looked helpless. I wasn’t even critiquing them but what we walked into.
I’m not a parent but I would like a kid with just a little edge, You know. Someone who I don’t have to worry if they are taking wooden nickels.
Millennial. This is the color of Gaga’s hair in the Telephone video (which holds up VERY well)