Taylor Swift will likely attend the Chiefs’ next game in New Jersey on Sunday

From my very unofficial survey of Swifties, it seems like there is not a consensus about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s portmanteau. Are they Traylor? Tayvis? TayTray? Swelce? You guys need to figure it out – y’all insisted on Hiddleswift when, honestly, CB came up with “Tiddles” and we held the Tiddles line here on this blog. I’m personally leaning more towards Traylor, but I’m sure the Snake Fam is clever enough to come up with something better than “Taylor and that football guy.” Anyway, TMZ has been running all kinds of Traylor exclusives this week, including a photo taken inside of the Kansas City restaurant they went to following last Sunday’s game:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Chiefs game after-party in new photo obtained by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/M86WjeXsjg — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 27, 2023

The body language was not what I expected. Taylor slinging her arm around her beefy football player boyfriend? Sure. It’s a vibe. Meanwhile, TMZ also got a tip that Taylor will attend the Chiefs’ next game in New Jersey on Sunday:

Taylor Swift is really digging Travis Kelce … because she’s expected back at his next NFL game. Sources confirm to TMZ … as of now, Taylor is expected to attend Sunday’s game between Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. We’re told Taylor’s team is still working out security logistics with MetLife Stadium, where she played a huge concert earlier this summer on her “Eras” tour. Taylor would be going back for seconds … she went to the Chiefs game last Sunday, watching Travis score a touchdown from a private suite with his family. It was the first time she went to one of his games since they started hanging out, and the first time she met his parents. The NFL schedule is lining up perfectly for Taylor and Travis … his team is playing on the road against the Jets, across the river from New York City … where Taylor owns a place.

[From TMZ]

Oh God before this is over, the Swifties are gonna get into fantasy football, aren’t they? Literally, my first impulse was to look at the NFL schedule to see where the Chiefs would play next. Football was already America’s favorite sport, but Traylor is going to bring millions of new fans to the sport. I hope the football bros are ready to share stadiums with 20-something women with dip-dyed hair, face glitter and friendship bracelets. The NFL better embrace it too.

Embed from Getty Images