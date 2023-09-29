Taylor Swift will likely attend the Chiefs’ next game in New Jersey on Sunday

From my very unofficial survey of Swifties, it seems like there is not a consensus about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s portmanteau. Are they Traylor? Tayvis? TayTray? Swelce? You guys need to figure it out – y’all insisted on Hiddleswift when, honestly, CB came up with “Tiddles” and we held the Tiddles line here on this blog. I’m personally leaning more towards Traylor, but I’m sure the Snake Fam is clever enough to come up with something better than “Taylor and that football guy.” Anyway, TMZ has been running all kinds of Traylor exclusives this week, including a photo taken inside of the Kansas City restaurant they went to following last Sunday’s game:

The body language was not what I expected. Taylor slinging her arm around her beefy football player boyfriend? Sure. It’s a vibe. Meanwhile, TMZ also got a tip that Taylor will attend the Chiefs’ next game in New Jersey on Sunday:

Taylor Swift is really digging Travis Kelce … because she’s expected back at his next NFL game. Sources confirm to TMZ … as of now, Taylor is expected to attend Sunday’s game between Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

We’re told Taylor’s team is still working out security logistics with MetLife Stadium, where she played a huge concert earlier this summer on her “Eras” tour.

Taylor would be going back for seconds … she went to the Chiefs game last Sunday, watching Travis score a touchdown from a private suite with his family. It was the first time she went to one of his games since they started hanging out, and the first time she met his parents.

The NFL schedule is lining up perfectly for Taylor and Travis … his team is playing on the road against the Jets, across the river from New York City … where Taylor owns a place.

Oh God before this is over, the Swifties are gonna get into fantasy football, aren’t they? Literally, my first impulse was to look at the NFL schedule to see where the Chiefs would play next. Football was already America’s favorite sport, but Traylor is going to bring millions of new fans to the sport. I hope the football bros are ready to share stadiums with 20-something women with dip-dyed hair, face glitter and friendship bracelets. The NFL better embrace it too.

48 Responses to “Taylor Swift will likely attend the Chiefs’ next game in New Jersey on Sunday”

  1. Leanne says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:30 am

    I listened to Travis Kelce’s podcast and he is adorable. Taylor, you go climb that beefy tree!

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      September 29, 2023 at 8:39 am

      I too find myself hoping this lasts more than a minute. 🍿🍿🍿

      Reply
    • VoominVava says:
      September 29, 2023 at 11:31 am

      I agree! It must be refreshing for her to be having somewhat of a normal courtship. This is the most normal thing. He asks her to come watch him play, she does and he gets a touchdown. The only thing that makes it abnormal is their fame. It’s fun for them and it must also be refreshing for her to have someone tell everyone he knows how much he wants to date her. He is actually trying and has not one iota of embarrassment or qualms about it. I love this for her. For anyone. May we all be wanted and wooed. 🙂

      ETA: Her song Anti Hero says sometimes she “feels like everybody is a sexy baby and I’m the monster on the hill, too big to hang out.. slowly lurching towards your favourite city, pierced through the heart but never killed”.. I love that there is no sense of that from Travis. Her fame / talent does not intimidate him at all.

      Reply
  2. BQM says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:31 am

    I thought Travis was great on SNL. Funny and self deprecating. He really rolled with it. (I was rooting for the eagles though. ) And Taylor looked really happy in the box. Real, pr, a fling, I don’t know but that’s the most relaxed I’ve seen her in awhile.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      September 29, 2023 at 8:52 am

      Yeah that’s the only thing I know him from and was surprised how loose this football guy was on live tv. Really charismatic and up for anything.

      Reply
  3. Anon says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:31 am

    Traylor works!

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:31 am

    She went to to his game and he scored a TD. It was cute but what happens when she attends and he and the rest of the team play like shit and lose? The sports fans will turn it into the Taylor curse😂. But if they win, she’s the good luck charm. I mean I’m not sure the chiefs need a good luck charm after winning the SB but sports superstitions are a thing. It’ll be interesting to watch it play out either way.

    Reply
    • SarahLee says:
      September 29, 2023 at 8:38 am

      The Chiefs are not going to play like shit and lose. They may lose, but they are one of the best teams in football.

      Reply
    • sunny says:
      September 29, 2023 at 9:09 am

      I mean, the Chiefs have one of the greatest offensive coaches in football, the best QB in the league over the last three years(though Tua is maybe playing better at this exact moment), the best TE in football(Kelce) and a defence that is better than it has been over last couple years where they’ve been winning titles. The only big gap in their team is in one position group. They’ve been winning on average like 12-13 games a season putting them near the top of the conference for years. So I don’t really see your scenario playing out. I think if the team gets a wave of injuries to its stars, maybe fans get salty.

      But yeah, this is fun to watch.

      Reply
    • Smalltowngirl says:
      September 29, 2023 at 9:52 am

      I mean they are playing the Jets who have lost Aaron Rodgers, I am pretty sure they are not going to play like shit.

      Reply
  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:36 am

    Clear your calendars for Sunday, everyone. It’s happening. Btw, TMZ needs better editors or just editors. The way that’s written, it sounds like Kelce scored his touchdown “from a private suite with his family”. 🤔

    Reply
  6. Michelle says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:40 am

    I think Taylor-Travis is a real romance. She seems relaxed and happy. He beams when he talks about her. They must have strong feelings bc to start the media storm of appearing in public. This is the romance she never got to have in high school I’m here for it.

    Reply
    • Mariana says:
      September 29, 2023 at 9:26 am

      I TOTALLY agree that this is her big high school romance with the popular football player. It’s her full-circle moment: going from the (self-described) outcast to head cheerleader dating the football star.

      Reply
      • SH says:
        September 29, 2023 at 11:00 am

        The thing is people forget her outcast days were middle school when you are taller than everybody and have a weird desire to be a country music singer in the outskirts of Philadelphia.
        When she moved to Nashville at the start of high school things were different with a fresh start. Being tall became an asset and trying to be a country singer was a relatively normal aspiration. She was dating a senior on the football team as a freshman. She didn’t immediately become the cheerleader, but she wasn’t the band geek either.

  7. Southern Fried says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:43 am

    Travis is a very fun guy and no dummy. Not a MAGAt either for those in the back, neither are. Some find each of their behaviors somewhat problematic in the past but I think they’ve both evolved. I’m thoroughly enjoying this spectacle. More please.

    Reply
  8. girl_ninja says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:51 am

    They are both talented stars AND they both love attention and the spotlight so this works for them.

    Reply
  9. GDubslady says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Too much evidence Taylor Swift is bisexual and people are now accusing Travis of being gay or a beard for Taylor. He was after Megan the Stallion but she wanted nothing to do with him or maybe Travis K just wants a sugar momma bc he can’t play football forever.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      September 29, 2023 at 9:06 am

      Do you know what bisexual means?
      (HINT: beards not needed)

      Reply
    • Barbara says:
      September 29, 2023 at 9:08 am

      Oh sweet jaysus. That’s seriously bonkers.

      Reply
      • GDubslady says:
        September 29, 2023 at 9:23 am

        Have u not seen all her rainbow outfits and sets. Her scissors necklace which is a LGBTQ symbol, her soft coming out references and all her female close friends and she is a favorite gay icon. She often replaces her lyrics in love songs with female pronouns in concert. Her “Gaylor” fans have convinced me. She’s repping that community really strong and isnt just a supporter.

    • windyriver says:
      September 29, 2023 at 9:28 am

      Sugar momma, really? His career earnings through this season are close to $80 million, and he’s due for another $30 mil in the next two years. I think he’ll be able to scrape along once his football career ends.

      Reply
      • Normades says:
        September 29, 2023 at 9:36 am

        Lol plus he has a ton of endorsement deals. I think he’ll manage.

      • windyriver says:
        September 29, 2023 at 9:46 am

        And, in two years he’ll be only 35, plenty of time for another career, in broadcasting, (entertainment?), whatever. He’s already got experience and a track record with his brother doing their popular YouTube podcast.

      • lucy2 says:
        September 29, 2023 at 10:25 am

        He’s got a big personality and is comfortable on camera, this guy is going to make millions long after football.
        Also who cares if Taylor is bi-sexual, that would imply she is attracted to men and women, so…it’s a totally normal relationship?

    • Andrew’s Nemesis says:
      September 29, 2023 at 9:44 am

      Who cares whether she is or not? She’s not obliged to share details of her sexuality with anyone at all if she doesn’t want to. And even if she were, she would still date dudes.
      I have a feeling this one’s going to work – Mr and Mrs Americana with the white picket fence, two kids and a family dog. They’ll probably make it a decade before the messy divorce the gossip gods reward us with, which’ll make Alice Evans look like a bastion of reason.

      Reply
    • Mcali02 says:
      September 29, 2023 at 11:43 am

      Gtfoh with that crap.

      Reply
  10. QuiteContrary says:
    September 29, 2023 at 9:03 am

    They are both so extra, so this might just work!

    I was amused by the quick primers on football being circulated on social media, explaining the rules of football to Swifties unfamiliar with the game. It was kind of endearing. And I highly recommend the Kelce brothers’ podcast, New Heights. #TeamJasonKelce here, but it’s great.

    Reply
  11. CommentingBunny says:
    September 29, 2023 at 9:18 am

    Well if she likes watching KC win I think she’s going to have a fun time on Sunday night. The Jests are … not likely to make it very competitive.

    Reply
  12. Kelsey says:
    September 29, 2023 at 9:22 am

    As an Eagles fan (Taylor’s “alleged” team) I have been feeling so annoyed lolol, but moreso in a jest way. It’s all good fun for a lot of her fans so imma let people enjoy things.

    But all I’m saying is, the only Swift-Kelce combo I care about is D’Andre Swift and Jason Kelce #GoBirds lmaooooo

    I just hope when they break up the Swifties don’t tear Travis/Kansas City right on up (but I do hope she distracts him enough so my Eagles can win that Super Bowl this year)

    I am crying honestly. This is the football-celebrity gossip that I did not know I needed to laugh at.

    Reply
    • Nickyb says:
      September 29, 2023 at 10:07 am

      Hurts has to play better for them to make it to the Super Bowl. The cowboys and Niners defense isn’t going to let him get away with those interceptions like Tampa bay did.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      September 29, 2023 at 10:27 am

      Eagles fan here too! I loved the “here is our Swift/Kelce pairing” stuff, it’s cute. Swift kicked butt in the last game too, that hurdle!
      I’m not going this week, but will likely get to go to the rest of the home games this year. It’s so much fun, and there’s always a LOT of women there, of all ages.

      Reply
  13. SAS says:
    September 29, 2023 at 9:31 am

    I can’t deal with any of the portmanteaus but I did like someone’s abbreviation to TnT.

    I’m liking this fun and silly gossip. They’re both gorgeous if extremely extra (do we know his star sign?). It’s like the millennial version of JLo and ARod lol.

    Reply
  14. GDubslady says:
    September 29, 2023 at 9:37 am

    Taylor makes this big deal of going to Chiefs games while walking arm and arm with Sophie Turner and letting Sophie and her kids stay in her NYC apartment midst her marriage imploding for who knows why. Her new NFL beau looks like a huge PR distraction to me. Wasn’t Joe Jonas her ex too? Not sure.

    Reply
  15. Twin Falls says:
    September 29, 2023 at 9:39 am

    He was on a dating game show. Is there a level of thirst beyond that?

    I don’t care if this is over in a few weeks or lasts a while, it’s been so entertaining so far.

    Reply
  16. Normades says:
    September 29, 2023 at 9:40 am

    The body language in the picture is so weird. Like he’s getting all emotional or something? They definitely do look like they are physically comfortable with each other. More so than like say Kendull and Bad Bunny but that’s not saying much.

    Reply
    • Abby says:
      September 29, 2023 at 9:46 am

      Someone posted this side by side with that photo from barbie of Ken hugging barbie’s chest and it has entertained me to no end. I think he is on his phone and she’s sitting on his lap, and it’s weird timing on the photo, like she’s in the middle of saying something. The people behind them–there’s so much to look at in that photo. LOL

      Reply
      • Normades says:
        September 29, 2023 at 10:11 am

        Yeah he’s probably on his phone…they still look comfy though 😏

      • Laalaa says:
        September 29, 2023 at 11:14 am

        What? To me he looks like he’s smiling because he’s smitten so he looked down maybe a bit boyish shy too and she is very at ease and “I am happy and comfortable, don’t worry, I like you, too, for real”
        😀

  17. Reign says:
    September 29, 2023 at 10:18 am

    I am really loving how Travis Kielce is openly pursuing her. It’s a sweet thing for a girl who hasn’t been well treated in relationships. He’s clearly into her, hope she doesn’t get scared off from the intensity of a man who isn’t playing cold games and is totally okay with owning his feelings

    Reply
  18. GDubslady says:
    September 29, 2023 at 11:07 am

    Sophie Turner’s been out on more dates aka “girls nights”with Taylor Swift than Travis Keice in the last two weeks and Sophie admitted she see’s soul not gender and has dated women. Now she’s in Swift’s NYC apartment and Taylor is conveniently making a splash as Travis new GF while Sophie plays house in NYC angering Joe Jonas to the point where he immediately files for divorce after the two girlfriends are seen arm in arm. What exactly did Joe see or hear on the security camera?

    Reply
  19. Pam says:
    September 29, 2023 at 11:18 am

    She’s a Sag sun cancer moon and Scorpio Asc which would explain her charisma and deep lyrics
    He’s a Libra sun Sag moon (good for their comparability and unknown time of birth but I’d suspect Leo or Sag Asc ? Very strange none of the astrology sites know the birth time for a guy born in OH or anywhere in US for that matter

    Reply
  20. Jessica says:
    September 29, 2023 at 11:42 am

    Tayvis. If you have not been frequenting the TS subreddit and various gossip ones, you’re missing out. It’s been non stop giggling and kicking feet and gushing. The NFL is 100% leaning into this, they posted in r/Taylorswift on Monday. They changed their TikTok bio to commemorate it. I love it, I think this is the best pairing. I saw a TikTok yesterday that said Travis sidled up to the most unhinged fandom right now, friendship bracelet in hand, and said “isn’t she amazing?” And we love him for it! Worst case, they break up and we get an absolute fire album. Best case, they’re endgame and we get a ton of banger albums! The swifties were already starting to take over fantasy football, the trend this year was to make Taylor Swift related team names (ball too well, death by a thousand punts, etc).

    Reply

