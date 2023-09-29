Anne Hathaway wore Versace to the Clooney Foundation’s Albie Awards in NYC

Here are more photos from last night’s Albie Awards at the New York Public Library. The Clooney Foundation for Justice rents out the library to stage their awards, and George Clooney is so well-connected that he gets so many of his celebrity friends to come out for a good cause. Personally, I get too focused on “I wonder how much it costs to rent out the NY Public Library and stage this event,” but I guess that’s not the point. The Clooneys have deep pockets and their friends have deep pockets. Anyhoodle, I just wanted to talk about fashion – Donatella Versace attended the event and many women wore Versace, including Anne Hathaway. Anne’s harlequin-print dress was fresh off the latest Versace collection. Shall I say it? It’s not a good dress, although Anne does elevate a bad look.

The Blunt-Krasinskis arrived with the Barroso-Damons! Both ladies wore red. They’re all tight with George.

Julianna Margulies in what I’m pretty sure is Prada. The dress is really great, I just think it’s wrong on Julianna – wrong color, wrong vibe, wrong hair.

Greta Gerwig’s look was one of my favorite dresses of the night.

Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz! Daniel wore his glasses!

Sofia Vergara said PANTS.

I’m sorry but Scarlett Johansson looks awful here! The shiny suit combined with that really harsh hairstyle. Yikes.

Viola Davis came out! She looked beautiful.

