Anne Hathaway wore Versace to the Clooney Foundation’s Albie Awards in NYC

Here are more photos from last night’s Albie Awards at the New York Public Library. The Clooney Foundation for Justice rents out the library to stage their awards, and George Clooney is so well-connected that he gets so many of his celebrity friends to come out for a good cause. Personally, I get too focused on “I wonder how much it costs to rent out the NY Public Library and stage this event,” but I guess that’s not the point. The Clooneys have deep pockets and their friends have deep pockets. Anyhoodle, I just wanted to talk about fashion – Donatella Versace attended the event and many women wore Versace, including Anne Hathaway. Anne’s harlequin-print dress was fresh off the latest Versace collection. Shall I say it? It’s not a good dress, although Anne does elevate a bad look.

The Blunt-Krasinskis arrived with the Barroso-Damons! Both ladies wore red. They’re all tight with George.

Julianna Margulies in what I’m pretty sure is Prada. The dress is really great, I just think it’s wrong on Julianna – wrong color, wrong vibe, wrong hair.

Greta Gerwig’s look was one of my favorite dresses of the night.

Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz! Daniel wore his glasses!

Sofia Vergara said PANTS.

I’m sorry but Scarlett Johansson looks awful here! The shiny suit combined with that really harsh hairstyle. Yikes.

Embed from Getty Images

Viola Davis came out! She looked beautiful.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

40 Responses to “Anne Hathaway wore Versace to the Clooney Foundation’s Albie Awards in NYC”

  1. Eurydice says:
    September 29, 2023 at 7:51 am

    When I saw Amal and Cindy, I was going to say “where is Versace’s unnecessary embellishment?” And here it is on Anne Hathaway – still, it looks good on her.

    Poor Scarlett – that suit just doesn’t fit right and the jacket is the wrong style for a petite figure.

    Reply
  2. Jais says:
    September 29, 2023 at 7:52 am

    Wow, I really love Greta’s dress too.

    Reply
  3. Mariana says:
    September 29, 2023 at 7:54 am

    Anne’s style has been AMAZING lately but, unfortunately, this one is a miss.

    Reply
    • BQM says:
      September 29, 2023 at 8:23 am

      I think she’d do better in Juliana’s dress.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      September 29, 2023 at 8:42 am

      The dress is awful and I would not have known that was her. I’m assuming just really wonky and unflattering make-up but she really looked off. And she keeps doing that hair, which only works with certain outfits. Total miss imo.

      Reply
  4. North of Boston says:
    September 29, 2023 at 7:54 am

    For the love of Sunscreen, Daniel.
    Please use some.

    Reply
  5. Demonstrative Foo Dog says:
    September 29, 2023 at 7:56 am

    I would steal Greta’s look in a second — how DIVINE and celebratory! Regal and fun.

    Emily’s face looks a little better — maybe the fillers/Botox has eased off? I do recognize her now.

    I could dig Anne’s dress if not for the lace. The lace is hideous. No other notes.

    I suspect Scarlett is making an effort to divorce herself from the bombshell she was styled as for so long. I appreciate this — she has so much more to offer than her looks and body. Besides, they have Sydney Sweeney stepping into that role now.

    Fin

    Reply
    • Eating Popcorn says:
      September 29, 2023 at 8:42 am

      Totally agree about the lace – I hadn’t noticed it until I read your comment and then I couldn’t unsee it. I’m here for 95% of these looks.

      Reply
  6. s808 says:
    September 29, 2023 at 7:59 am

    viola looks beautiful!!!

    Reply
  7. Lady Esther says:
    September 29, 2023 at 7:59 am

    Oh Anne! Lay off the fillers, you look awful…you’re too beautiful to need that much crap injected into your face…

    And I don’t know when Daniel Craig morphed into Roger Moore but that hairpiece he’s wearing looks like Cameron Diaz’ wave curl in There’s Something About Mary. I’ve seen lots of other pics from this event and he looks ridiculous

    Reply
  8. Southern Fried says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:02 am

    I look at the pink dress and first I see is that glaring front seam which ruins the dress. It would be easy to assume a 12 yr old designed it.

    Reply
  9. Iris says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:05 am

    Was the lighting off at this event? Everyone looks a little strange…

    Reply
  10. BQM says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Rachel weisz is one of my girl crushes. I’m so glad she never got a nose job.

    She and Daniel are one of my fave couples. One of those, like Hugh jackman and Deborra Lee were (rip), that I hope never split.

    Daniel has been so much less of a Grumpy Cat since they married. I just get the feeling he knows he lucked out. And she was so cute in an interview showing her license—Rachel Craig. She really likes being married.

    Reply
  11. Nanea says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:32 am

    While I don’t like this shade of glacial green on someone as pale as Anne, this dress still looks better on her than on Claudia Schiffer the other day.

    My favorite dresses from this series are Emily and Viola.

    It’s good to see how much pull the Clooneys have, unlike… others, namely some 👑 🌍-flop.

    (These kinds of events bring in much needed extra funds for institutions like the NYPL🦁)

    Reply
    • Eating Popcorn says:
      September 29, 2023 at 8:48 am

      It was Claudia’s hair that detracted from the dress on the runway. I loved the mini version of this dress (much less lace.) Anne with the shortened straps/higher neckline carries it better.

      Reply
  12. Allygator says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:35 am

    I feel insane, am I the only one who hates Greta’s dress?? Absolutely despise the neckline.

    Reply
  13. LeaTheFrench says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:40 am

    Oh that’s a lot of star power here 🤩 I love that shade so much on Viola, and the styling is perfection. Also, everybody actually looks relaxed (for a red carpet), and happy to be there ☺️ Lovely set of pictures.

    Reply
  14. Mtl.ex.pat says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:58 am

    Aww sad to see Anne Hathaway messing with her face. She was so unique and lovely. Now, just like Jennifer Lawrence in the post from the other day she has Shailene Woodley puff face…

    Reply
  15. Ameerah M says:
    September 29, 2023 at 9:03 am

    Greta’s dress is my fave surprisingly. These types of silhouettes can look matronly but something about the fabric keeps it interesting and fresh. I agree about Julianna – I absolutely love the dress and even the styling – but not on her. The color doesn’t work on her

    Reply
  16. Alicky says:
    September 29, 2023 at 9:34 am

    Not in a million years would I have recognized Anne Hathaway. Yikes.

    Reply
  17. NMB says:
    September 29, 2023 at 10:36 am

    Anne’s face has been tweaked. I don’t think I like it. Julianna M looks FANTASTIC.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment