Anne Hathaway wore Versace to the Clooney Foundation’s Albie Awards in NYC

Here are more photos from last night’s Albie Awards at the New York Public Library. The Clooney Foundation for Justice rents out the library to stage their awards, and George Clooney is so well-connected that he gets so many of his celebrity friends to come out for a good cause. Personally, I get too focused on “I wonder how much it costs to rent out the NY Public Library and stage this event,” but I guess that’s not the point. The Clooneys have deep pockets and their friends have deep pockets. Anyhoodle, I just wanted to talk about fashion – Donatella Versace attended the event and many women wore Versace, including Anne Hathaway. Anne’s harlequin-print dress was fresh off the latest Versace collection. Shall I say it? It’s not a good dress, although Anne does elevate a bad look.
The Blunt-Krasinskis arrived with the Barroso-Damons! Both ladies wore red. They’re all tight with George.
Julianna Margulies in what I’m pretty sure is Prada. The dress is really great, I just think it’s wrong on Julianna – wrong color, wrong vibe, wrong hair.
Greta Gerwig’s look was one of my favorite dresses of the night.
Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz! Daniel wore his glasses!
Sofia Vergara said PANTS.
I’m sorry but Scarlett Johansson looks awful here! The shiny suit combined with that really harsh hairstyle. Yikes.
Embed from Getty Images
Viola Davis came out! She looked beautiful.
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
-
-
2023 Albie Awards Outside Arrivals
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 28 Sep 2023
Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com
-
-
Clooney Foundation For Justice’s 2023 Albie Award at the Public Library.
Featuring: John Krasinski ad Emily Blunt with Matt Damon and Luciana Damon
Where: New York, United States
When: 28 Sep 2023
Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages
-
-
Clooney Foundation For Justice’s 2023 Albie Award at the Public Library.
Featuring: Julianna Margulies
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 28 Sep 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Clooney Foundation For Justice’s 2023 Albie Award at the Public Library.
Featuring: Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 28 Sep 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Clooney Foundation For Justice’s 2023 Albie Award at the Public Library.
Featuring: Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 28 Sep 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Clooney Foundation For Justice’s 2023 Albie Award at the Public Library.
Featuring: Sofia Vergara
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 28 Sep 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Clooney Foundation For Justice’s 2023 Albie Award at the Public Library.
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 28 Sep 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
When I saw Amal and Cindy, I was going to say “where is Versace’s unnecessary embellishment?” And here it is on Anne Hathaway – still, it looks good on her.
Poor Scarlett – that suit just doesn’t fit right and the jacket is the wrong style for a petite figure.
Wow, I really love Greta’s dress too.
Same. She looks fantastic.
Greta’s dress is amazing!
Anne’s style has been AMAZING lately but, unfortunately, this one is a miss.
I think she’d do better in Juliana’s dress.
The dress is awful and I would not have known that was her. I’m assuming just really wonky and unflattering make-up but she really looked off. And she keeps doing that hair, which only works with certain outfits. Total miss imo.
For the love of Sunscreen, Daniel.
Please use some.
Also I love Greta’s and Viola’s looks
I was going to say, someone fell asleep on the beach! Twice.
I would steal Greta’s look in a second — how DIVINE and celebratory! Regal and fun.
Emily’s face looks a little better — maybe the fillers/Botox has eased off? I do recognize her now.
I could dig Anne’s dress if not for the lace. The lace is hideous. No other notes.
I suspect Scarlett is making an effort to divorce herself from the bombshell she was styled as for so long. I appreciate this — she has so much more to offer than her looks and body. Besides, they have Sydney Sweeney stepping into that role now.
Fin
Totally agree about the lace – I hadn’t noticed it until I read your comment and then I couldn’t unsee it. I’m here for 95% of these looks.
viola looks beautiful!!!
She really does! Such a gorgeous talented woman. Mr is no slack either.
Violas picture didn’t load for me at first but now that I can see it, wow. The purple is gorgeous.
OMG the dress, the styling…that COLOR on her!!! Viola in Violet but actually, I think that’s more of a lilac. She is an absolute goddess. ♥
Oh Anne! Lay off the fillers, you look awful…you’re too beautiful to need that much crap injected into your face…
And I don’t know when Daniel Craig morphed into Roger Moore but that hairpiece he’s wearing looks like Cameron Diaz’ wave curl in There’s Something About Mary. I’ve seen lots of other pics from this event and he looks ridiculous
…just came here to see if someone was going to comment on how her face looks different, Anne’s
He’s just really aged all of a sudden. That’s really it.
So sad to see Emily Blunt succumb and change her face so. Was also shocked to see J Law recently. 🫣😬
At first glance I thought Anne was Lana Del Rey.
Same!
So my guess is weight gain and just a weird photo angle. It could be fillers too but she was looking CRAZY skinny earlier this year and now she looks more like she normally does, which is still quite thin.
https://www.shefinds.com/collections/anne-hathaway-so-thin-ozempic-fans-concerned/
I look at the pink dress and first I see is that glaring front seam which ruins the dress. It would be easy to assume a 12 yr old designed it.
Was the lighting off at this event? Everyone looks a little strange…
I think so, too, Iris. Greta Gerwig’s dress is the only one that survives the lighting.
Rachel weisz is one of my girl crushes. I’m so glad she never got a nose job.
She and Daniel are one of my fave couples. One of those, like Hugh jackman and Deborra Lee were (rip), that I hope never split.
Daniel has been so much less of a Grumpy Cat since they married. I just get the feeling he knows he lucked out. And she was so cute in an interview showing her license—Rachel Craig. She really likes being married.
While I don’t like this shade of glacial green on someone as pale as Anne, this dress still looks better on her than on Claudia Schiffer the other day.
My favorite dresses from this series are Emily and Viola.
It’s good to see how much pull the Clooneys have, unlike… others, namely some 👑 🌍-flop.
(These kinds of events bring in much needed extra funds for institutions like the NYPL🦁)
It was Claudia’s hair that detracted from the dress on the runway. I loved the mini version of this dress (much less lace.) Anne with the shortened straps/higher neckline carries it better.
I feel insane, am I the only one who hates Greta’s dress?? Absolutely despise the neckline.
It’s ugly and unflattering. I feel like everyone wants to love Greta so they give her a lot of latitude but that dress is not it.
Hate it. She looks like Mrs. Roper.
I’ll sit in the corner with ya cuz I cannot stand it.
I had to scroll back up to see who that person was but, nope, you’re not the only one. It’s a glittery applique-ed tent.
It’s way too much for me- I love the sleekness and simplicity of Emily Blunt’s gown and styling.
Oh that’s a lot of star power here 🤩 I love that shade so much on Viola, and the styling is perfection. Also, everybody actually looks relaxed (for a red carpet), and happy to be there ☺️ Lovely set of pictures.
Aww sad to see Anne Hathaway messing with her face. She was so unique and lovely. Now, just like Jennifer Lawrence in the post from the other day she has Shailene Woodley puff face…
Greta’s dress is my fave surprisingly. These types of silhouettes can look matronly but something about the fabric keeps it interesting and fresh. I agree about Julianna – I absolutely love the dress and even the styling – but not on her. The color doesn’t work on her
Not in a million years would I have recognized Anne Hathaway. Yikes.
Did she get cheekbone implants? Or a hell of a lot of filler?
Anne’s face has been tweaked. I don’t think I like it. Julianna M looks FANTASTIC.