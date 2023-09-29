Oprah thinks weight loss drugs like Ozempic are ‘the easy way out’

Oprah Winfrey has probably tried every diet out there, every weight loss scheme, every fad and every cleanse. But she’s not trying Ozempic, the now-ubiquitous diabetes drug being used by so many people to lose weight fast. It’s not that Oprah necessarily has medical concerns about the drug, she just thinks Ozempic is “the easy way out” of weight loss. I mean… I can recognize Oprah’s perspective while also knowing intellectually how damaging that line of thinking is.
Oprah Winfrey is joining the conversation surrounding using type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss. The media mogul, 68, recently hosted a panel, Oprah Daily’s “The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight,” discussing the obesity and weight crisis, which affects 2 billion adults globally. She held the conversation alongside obesity specialists Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford and Dr. Melanie Jay, and psychologist Dr. Rachel Goldman.
Winfrey — a board member and shareholder for WeightWatchers — was also joined by Sima Sistani, CEO of WeightWatchers, which recently started offering a telehealth treatment option for new weight loss drugs. During the panel, Winfrey revealed that she’s had some thoughts about taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It’s one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.
“Shouldn’t we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in? That should be your choice,” Winfrey said during the panel. “Even when I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery, and I felt, ‘I’ve got to do this on my own.’ Because if I take the drug, that’s the easy way out.'”
Winfrey also explained that she was “shamed in the tabloids every week about for 25 years” for “not having the willpower” when it comes to her weight loss journey.
Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, an obesity medicine physician, emphasized that “obesity is a chronic disease” and “willpower” isn’t a word she uses when it comes to her patients.
“It’s hard to see you ostracized in the way that you’ve been. Because this isn’t about willpower. It’s not your fault,” she told Winfrey. “It’s how our bodies regulate weight and each of us is different, each of us is unique, not one is superior to another. We’re just different and acting on those differences and treating the differences in the heterogeneity of the population is how we’re going to actually make change in this disease.”
I hate that I recognize Oprah’s line of thinking in my own. I sometimes look at Ozempic – when taken purely for weight loss – as a “quick fix” for people who aren’t doing the work of simply eating healthier and staying active. But obviously, it’s much more complicated than that, and Dr. Stanford is right – every body is different and it’s not about “willpower.” I also didn’t realize that Oprah is still on the board of WeightWatchers!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I’m not saying overweight people should take Ozempic, but I am saying there is nothing wrong with finding an easy way to lose weight. Losing weight is HARD. And keeping it off is even harder. Maybe if it were a bit easier there wouldn’t be so many struggling.
I have friends who have used Ozempic for weight loss and they found out the hard way that you have to be on it for life. When they came off the drug they were ravenous and regained all the lost weight in a matter of weeks.
That’s what my medic husband said–has to be taken forever. He said that it’s safe to do so but IDK….
This is my understanding as well. For those of us with under 100lbs to lose, it’s only effective short term.
I think it’s a great idea for people who have to lose weight to be safe for weight loss surgery, because there are other things at play there helping them keep weight off.
ETA: I have no medical degree or any training or special insight- just what my doctor told me
I took Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes for 9 months, until a combination of supply chain issues and doctor who wouldn’t phone in refills forced me to stop. I lost 70 lbs while on it. I have lost close to 30 since I stopped. Taking GLP-1 drugs isn’t “easy”, that’s for sure. It’s beginning to seem like my guts won’t be the same as before the Mounjaro.
This is one class of meds where everyone is different. I am happy af I haven’t gained any weight though.
I’m not a fan of people taking it for those “10 vanity pounds”. But life long obesity is as big a health problem as high blood pressure, diabetes, etc.
I’ve spoken on here about my wt. loss journey. I was always chubby/fat, going at my heaviest to 340 lbs on a 5’1″ frame. Literally as round as I was tall. Gastric bypass was a godsend for me, but that “stalls” after a time. And don’t kid yourself: if you don’t change your eating habits, and the way you think about/use food, you WILL regain the wt. you’ve lost for that. It’s not hard to restretch your stomach again. The majority of people who do this *do* regain their weight (Look at Carnie Wilson).
I stalled for years at 200 lbs., still way too much for me. I managed to take off another 20, and stayed around 180 for about 5 yrs. Took me another few yrs to lose another 25 lbs. I stayed around 155-160 for another 5 yrs or so. I thought that was it for me, I couldn’t seem to lose any more.
Then came Covid. And lockdown, and the fear of it all. “Cocktail Hour” started to be the highlight of the day, and while I wasn’t drinking more (usually 1 or 2 glasses of wine), it was all the yummy stuff that goes with it: cheese, crackers, nuts, etc. “Comfort eating”. I started to put on weight again. I watched the scale creep up and up till I was 170 lbs again. And that scared me witless! I could NOT go back to 340 lbs.
I called my doctor, and was very frank with him. While I was pretty much in control for the last 15 yrs or so, I was floundering now, and nothing I did was working (didn’t help that I was in the house almost 24/7 taking care of my dad, who had dementia and aphasia, and was in a wheelchair). I couldn’t get out of the house, so I ate.
He said he wanted to put me on Ozempic to help me jumpstart the weight loss. I started it, and in a month, I lost about 10 lbs. After another 2 months I lost another 10. I asked if I could stay on it, as long as it helped control my appetite, and lose the rest of the weight that I could never take off. He said yes, and he’d monitor me.
It took about a 11 months to get down to what is now my ideal range: 110-115. Some days, I’m a little under that, sometimes, I may go to my limit. I do daily weighings, and I chart it so as to always be aware.
For people like me, who’ve *always* struggled with that kind of weight issues, Ozempic is a godsend. It’s not *taking the easy way out*. You STILL have to make good food choices, eat mindfully, and move your butt! Ozempic is not a “miracle” in that you can take it and still eat the way you used to. I hate that thinking!
That’s a pretty toxic thing to put into the ether. Of course she wants to shame ppl away from ozempic- she profits from WW. She’s officially become gross to me- the Maui mess and this? Just gross.
says the woman who owns the majority stake in WW, as WW sells the drug to its clients. I use to admire Oprah, but that is past tense now.
She’s dangerous. There’s no other word for it.
Her rhetoric surrounding food, dieting, is dangerous to people.
She’s like the goop of food.
She has major issues with food. She definitely should not be considered a source of safe information at all.
It was just this past January she was throwing out perfectly good food so she didn’t eat it. That’s not normal. It’s not healthy.
Oprah has done crash diets, championed Spanx, and looks like she’s had some work done (none of which is “bad”), so it is hypocritical to “draw the line” at ozempic at this point.
She also looks like she’s lost quite a bit of weight.
To anyone who thinks it actually is about lack of willpower and some kind of moral failing, please Google the hormone grehlin.
Thank you. People who have never experienced the hormone that can make you feel never full are really missing out. But seriously, will power isn’t fair if the playing field is rigged. And yes, Ozempic was created for diabetes which is something that requires chronic medications. Using it for a couple of months is NOT going to be the best results. Bottom line, weight loss is hard with all methods and people should try not to sound so judge about it 🤦🏻♀️ especially people like OPHRA
I just can’t with the shaming about losing weight or not losing weight or how people choose to do it.
It’s just mean spirited.
Do you remember there was some male movie star that posted the extensive regime the studio made him do to get trim for a role and it turned out it was like 12 hours a day for months and plus so many different professionals and tens of thousands of dollars all driving this?
Aubrey Gordon’s work is really eye opening and I encourage everyone to read it! One thing I learned from her is that anti fat bias is the only form of bias that is trending upward, and we all know by now that bias and discrimination (even/especially among medical professionals) against folks creates worse health outcomes. It’s a complicated issue!
There are a lot of people out here who are overweight and even obese who exercise and eat some reasonable version of a “healthy “ diet. For a variety of reasons, their / our bodies “easily “ gain weight and fat. Gaining and losing weight is not a moral issue or, usually, a personal failure. It’s unfortunate that Oprah — with her gardens and personal chefs, AND her books and her ties to WW either doesn’t realize that or is fine with using her enormously influential platform to spread what to me looks like a combination of self-hatred or shame, and financial self-interest.
If being overweight is unhealthy for a given individual, why is using medication to help with that somehow an “easy way out” that she — or anyone— is willing to disparage, when the same medication prescribed once that same individual has diabetes, or that same individual takes a different medication for hypertension (also often responsive to weight loss) is not only fine, but applauded as self-care?
I admire Oprah, but this is harmful. And Oprah seems to have internalized some deeply problematic messages. Good for Dr Stanford for addressing it directly. I hope Oprah can internalize this too.
We know it’s not that easy. Even if you’re some fat-shaming, fat-phobic asshole, surely you can realize the collective benefit to society to not have people struggling with obesity, straining our economy and healthcare system. And if you’re not an asshole, you feel compassion for people who struggle to lose weight and recognize what a constant battle it is. It’s debilitating emotionally and physically and for that reason, I fully support the use of Ozempic for folks who battle with what is considered an unhealthy weight–NOT for the women who want to lose 10 lb before an awards show….
My issue is using a drug for diabetes for weight loss. I just think that these rich people are depriving diabetics of their medication.
I think it’s pretty common to find out that a drug can have more than one benefit. For example, there’s a hair regrowth med that was originally indicated for high blood pressure.
As long as there’s enough for everyone – not sure of the status of Ozempic’s availability these days – it’s fine. I’m sure the makers love it.
I know that but it’s just my feelings about the Ozempic craze. If the FDA has given the go ahead for people with weight issues that’s fine. But the people in Hollywood who are taken it are not obese.
Then the manufacturers need to boost production. Considering this drug can help prevent/delay people from developing T2 diabetes, that would cut down on the number of people with T2 (and all the related health problems) in the future.
Diabetic here whose doctor was trying to decide between Ozempic and Trulicity for treatment. He chose Trulicity for ease of use. And when I told the pharmacist that, the pharmacist said there was an Ozempic shortage, and they were having trouble filling orders.
If off label usage keeps diabetics from getting the medicine they need, then such off label usage shouldn’t be supported.
Oprah really didn’t need to weigh in on this topic, so to speak. I’ve never taken one of these drugs, but if I did or ever do, I’d never look to Oprah for her opinion on them.
What I do find a little surprising here is Oprah’s comment in light of the fact that Weight Watchers acquired or partnered with (not sure which) a telehealth company in order to prescribe these GLP-1 agonists. It’s not unusual for board members to be prohibited, from making any statements that could be perceived as being counter to, or critical of, company policies.
It’s difficult to have this conversation about weight. On the one hand, people should not be shamed for their weight and they should accept their bodies. On the other hand, over 40% of the country is obese. Recent studies show an increase in cancer among young people and it’s almost totally because of obesity and poor diet choices.
So … accept your fat self and your poor choices?
I actually don’t believe a word Oprah says, tbh.
I don´t get this way of thinking. Why is it only worthwhile if it´s hard? Why do you have to be miserable for it to count? People with real weight problems should get effective solutions via whatever works.
I just wish we could all be kinder and gentler with each other and ourselves. Who cares what someone has chosen to do with their own body in consultation with a medical professional? That is their business. There are larger arguments to be made about access to medication and the pharmaceutical industry and privilege, etc. None of these arguments need to include shaming individuals; their bodies; and their choices. Let’s stop pointing fingers at one another and start holding the companies who are responsible for the cost and access to medication accountable.
I take one of these drugs because my cardiologist advised me to — she likes the protective effect it has on my heart, and I have been overweight for decades. Like Oprah, I’ve tried EVERYTHING to keep the weight off and my body chemistry fights me at every turn.
Unlike Oprah, I can’t afford a personal chef and personal trainer. So when Oprah says she works to control her weight on her “own,” that’s not really true (and I admire her, but she’s clueless on this kind of stuff sometimes).
I’m resigned to taking this medication for the rest of my life and it’s fine. It works, so I’m happy to keep using it. Plus, as you age, your medicine cabinet often gets more crowded, so I’ve just added it to the list LOL.
Bottom line: Do what’s right for you, with the advice of doctors you trust. Don’t rely on celebrities or social media.
Sure, Oprah.
The FDA just put a warning on it that it can block your intestines. Please be careful everyone.
My mom is 66 and has finally found success on the pill version of Ozempic after years of trying to lose weight that was having adverse health effects as well as impacting her self esteem negatively. About 30 pounds. My mom has tried many diets including weight watchers but found as she aged nothing worked. She is also a very active person. She did everything right but the weight wouldn’t budge. I respect Oprah a lot but she has access to private chefs, personal trainers, etc. that most of us do not. I’m so glad to see my mom happy with her body again because for many of us it does directly impact our self esteem, especially as women.