Amal Clooney wore a white Versace gown to her foundation’s Albie Awards

Last night, George and Amal Clooney hosted the Albie Awards, their awards scheme in association with the Clooney Foundation For Justice. The event was hosted at the New York Public Library, and they got a great celebrity turnout. Amal has been in New York throughout the month of September – she was doing meetings in and around the United Nations General Assembly, and she just did a photo-call with her client Nadia Murad and the UN Secretary-General this week.

As for Amal’s look at the Albie Awards, she wore a white, sleeveless Versace gown. While the fabric mostly photographs as “flat,” it’s actually beaded. It looked great on her. Amal’s hair is really her best feature though – she truly has amazing hair.

Cindy Crawford also wore Versace – this color is gorgeous. This would have looked lovely on Amal as well.

I don’t have an ID for Jodie Turner Smith’s look – she went for a pretty conservative dress and it was kind of meh.