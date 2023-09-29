Amal Clooney wore a white Versace gown to her foundation’s Albie Awards

Last night, George and Amal Clooney hosted the Albie Awards, their awards scheme in association with the Clooney Foundation For Justice. The event was hosted at the New York Public Library, and they got a great celebrity turnout. Amal has been in New York throughout the month of September – she was doing meetings in and around the United Nations General Assembly, and she just did a photo-call with her client Nadia Murad and the UN Secretary-General this week.

As for Amal’s look at the Albie Awards, she wore a white, sleeveless Versace gown. While the fabric mostly photographs as “flat,” it’s actually beaded. It looked great on her. Amal’s hair is really her best feature though – she truly has amazing hair.

Cindy Crawford also wore Versace – this color is gorgeous. This would have looked lovely on Amal as well.

I don’t have an ID for Jodie Turner Smith’s look – she went for a pretty conservative dress and it was kind of meh.

44 Responses to “Amal Clooney wore a white Versace gown to her foundation’s Albie Awards”

  1. Anna says:
    September 29, 2023 at 7:41 am

    Amal is a beautiful woman but she also proves that if you are a person of substance, you can pull almost every look. She also has an old-Hollywood quality, she looks amazing Styles this way.

    • sunny says:
      September 29, 2023 at 7:43 am

      She’s gorgeous but also somehow lit from within. Their foundation is doing really good work- Amal really is so brilliant and impressive.

      • Smart&Messy says:
        September 29, 2023 at 10:54 am

        I’m such an Amal fangirl and I love this dress. I must go check her work outfits of the past weeks, I haven’t had the time. Cindy also looks great. Jodi should have gone for dark hair with this outfit, maybe? Other than that it’s not so bad, it’s hard to make her look bad.

    • therobinsons says:
      September 29, 2023 at 8:01 am

      A great cause and foundation by one of Meghan’s good friends.

    • Kitten says:
      September 29, 2023 at 8:58 am

      She is so stunning and she has so much substance. What a catch for ol’ George.

  2. Eurydice says:
    September 29, 2023 at 7:44 am

    Amal looks amazing and her hair is gorgeous. But I wonder, can hair be that long and thick without extensions? If she has extensions, she should give Kate a lesson on how to do it right.

    Cindy also looks great and I don’t mind Jodie’s dress, but I’m not sure about the gloves.

    • CuriousCole says:
      September 29, 2023 at 7:59 am

      I am here for the suggestion of Kate style stalking someone other than Meghan for a change! Also. My hair is the same length and much thicker than hers, and that’s with the undercut I got years ago to make it more manageable. 🙃 No shame in extensions but yes, naturally thick hair is very possible.

    • BW says:
      September 29, 2023 at 8:41 am

      When I was younger, my hair was very long and extremely thick. I wear it short as an old lady because it’s just too much to handle. So yes, it is possible to have hair like that naturally.

    • Carty says:
      September 29, 2023 at 8:58 am

      If you look up pictures of her as a young girl, she’s always had thick, flowing hair.

      • Kitten says:
        September 29, 2023 at 9:02 am

        Right, but I think Eurydice was making the point that even if we have thick hair for most of our lives, thinning starts in our 40s or earlier. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is Amal’s natural hair though–some women have amazing hair genes–but I’ve also always heard that 90% of women in Hollywood have extensions and most of us never know it. And I’m not talking about Britney Spears extensions, I’m talking about the really high-end quality ones. But even then, you still have to have a decent head of hair for them to blend well.

      • Jaded says:
        September 29, 2023 at 12:40 pm

        I have similar hair only it’s curlier — it’s always been thick and I’m pushing 71. I wore it long for years but I keep it in a chin-length bob now, it’s much easier to handle given I can’t afford the constant and expensive upkeep that Amal can!

    • SeemaLikely says:
      September 29, 2023 at 10:13 am

      Some of us come here to read the non-royal news. Not every post needs to contain a dig at them. It’s tiring, and bordering on unhealthy.

    • Smart&Messy says:
      September 29, 2023 at 10:50 am

      Kate copying Amal would yield the same result as the Meghan stalking. Somehow cheaper, badly taylored, overbuttoned, matronly yet childish mess.
      Amal has a very daring sense of style that is not easy to pull of. It takes substance and charisma, so… you get my drift.

    • LeahTheFrench says:
      September 29, 2023 at 12:21 pm

      Amal Clooney is of Lebanese descent. Her hair (which is gorgeous) is far from unusual in Lebanon, you will see many women there with thick, flowing hair, hair. I think it’s natural. I have a Lebanese friend with hair just like that (roughly same age as Amal). She nourishes it carefully with various oils and styles it with a ceramic flat iron hair straightener to give it a smooth, shiny finish. It looks just like Amal’s.

    • L says:
      September 29, 2023 at 1:25 pm

      Here to say that yes you can have this hair without extensions as I have it on my head. Good genetics and luck I assume

    • Eurydice says:
      September 29, 2023 at 7:48 pm

      Thanks to everyone for your insights.

  3. Debbie says:
    September 29, 2023 at 7:48 am

    Boy, Versace is really working that safety pin motif, isn’t it?

  4. Betina says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:03 am

    Oooh my office is right next to the NYPL and i saw this happening on my way home last night but wasn’t sure what it was. She is so incredibly beautiful.

  5. Mia4s says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:06 am

    She is so gorgeous. George married up (and it’s great that he knows this and loves this 😁).

    On a down note, I legitimately think that’s the first time I’ve thought Jodie looked downright bad. She’s so stunning that usually even in a mediocre dress she can pull something off. But that is flat out bad!

  6. Duch says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:10 am

    Hair best feature? IDK, I think everything is her best feature. She’s just stunning.

    My son and I got to meet her earlier this year at a meet-and-greet when she was here in Dallas. She’s very gracious and easy to talk to, put him right at ease. She takes her work as a professor very seriously, in addition to the cases she takes on.

    • Nicki says:
      September 29, 2023 at 8:42 am

      Yes! She’s a classy, accomplished, and beautiful woman. The great hair is just a small part of her allure. And agreed with everyone saying George married up. 🙂

  7. Stacey Dresden says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:15 am

    I love Amal. Another excellent look for the books

  8. Genevieve says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:17 am

    Jodie Turner Smith’s look – is that a dress or pants? Anyway, I think it looks cool.

  9. maryanne says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:21 am

    Congratulation on their foundation doing good work. I respect her Julian Assange case. But she is not natural beauty, she has done so much work to her face and i refuse to believe that’s her original hair. Her stylist is better at hiding extension than Kate Middleton.

    • Jaded says:
      September 29, 2023 at 12:45 pm

      She actually hasn’t had much work done. Years ago I saw a video of her early on in her career and she looks pretty much the same. She’s always had great hair BTW, many Lebanese women have the same hair, thick and glossy.

    • alexc says:
      September 29, 2023 at 1:07 pm

      She’s had a very good but obvious bleph in the last few months. Her eyes are definitely more open.

  10. AmyB says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:28 am

    Amal looks so beautiful here (as she always does), and I love this look on her. She is such a stunning beauty, and woman of substance – reminds me of Angelina Jolie in that way.

  11. Nanea says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Amal is unrivalled, the way she radiates joy and positivity. And while I do believe, like everyone else, that George married way up, he’s no slouch, see his resurfaced savage take-down of the Mango Mussolini’s diatribe about ‘Hollywood elites’.

    I would have like JTS’s dressy Balmain jumpsuit a lot better without these awful gloves, and in another dark color, like midnight blue, vermilion red, or forest green.

    Cindy’s dress would have profited from leaving the safety pins off.

  12. Emmlo says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:58 am

    I enjoy Cindy’s pieces of flair.

  13. Flamingo says:
    September 29, 2023 at 8:59 am

    Amal’s best feature is her brain. And all the good she had done with it. And to parrot what a poster said above. George knows how lucky he is to have her as his partner in life.

  14. Ameerah M says:
    September 29, 2023 at 9:01 am

    I like Jodie’s dress- it’s appropriate for the event.

  15. QuiteContrary says:
    September 29, 2023 at 9:06 am

    It’s unfair how much Amal has going for her! Her brilliant mind, her style … I mean, sheesh, leave something for the rest of us LOL.

  16. Peanut Butter says:
    September 29, 2023 at 9:14 am

    What a fabulous woman, in so many ways. And can she wear clothes, wow

  17. tamsin says:
    September 29, 2023 at 10:54 am

    I think the foundation is absolutely a wonderful idea and greatly admire Amal Clooney. I wish there was a way to give the actual winners more prominence in the press so that people in general are reminded or are aware of their work. Are there no pictures of the winners, or is it a security issue considering some of the work that they do. I had to to work to get past the celebrity reporting to find out about the winners and their work.

  18. Michele says:
    September 29, 2023 at 11:01 am

    How filthy are the bottom of those dresses from the wet sidewalk? Amal’s had to be disgusting….

  19. antipodean says:
    September 29, 2023 at 11:14 am

    I was so thrilled to see the photos of Nadia Murad with Amal in NYC. I read her book and it was revelatory, and heart breaking. To see her looking well and thriving in her beautiful dress was an unexpected bonus to this article.
    Also, JTS is gorgeous in anything she wears. She would elevate a burlap sack!

  20. Charlotte says:
    September 29, 2023 at 2:09 pm

    I’m so amused by Intern George’s wife guy phase. He comes to bring the spotlight, and always steps back, puts her forward, reminds people he’s a clown and she does real, actionable, honorable things in the world.

    (I don’t think he’s a clown, but he’s very good at reminding people that acting is not doing.)

