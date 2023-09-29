Did Prince Harry & Meghan stop by Portugal to see Princess Eugenie?

During last weekend’s Buckingham Palace briefing spree, I kept wondering if King Charles was actually mad because he didn’t know where Prince Harry stayed overnight. BP’s courtiers briefed the Sun, the Telegraph and the Times about “the drama with Harry” and Harry’s breezy visit to the UK just before the Invictus Games. Harry attended the WellChild Awards, stayed overnight somewhere and then visited his grandmother’s crypt the next morning. Harry possibly requested a spare room at Windsor Castle for the night, only to be refused and told that there was no place for him in a 1000-room medieval castle, that he should fly up to Balmoral or something. It was dumb.

What I kept wondering was… did Harry stay at Eugenie and Jack’s UK home, wherever that is? I actually don’t know where they are now – they stayed at Frogmore Cottage for a time as well, much to the chagrin of the rest of the family, but I have no idea where they are now when they’re in England. That’s just it – they spend a lot of time in Portugal now that Jack has a fancy job with some kind of real estate/tourism company. Harry hasn’t seen his favorite cousin since the coronation, and he hasn’t met her new baby Ernest. Well, according to Portugese sources, Harry and Meghan might have stopped into Portugal to spend a little time with Eugenie and Jack post-Invictus.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have taken a detour via Portugal on their way home from the Invictus Games, according to reports. According to Portuguese media, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 39 and 42, took a ‘lightning romantic escape’ to the village of Melides in the Alentejo region of the country following a week in Dusseldorf – and they may have caught up with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank too. Prince Andrew’s daughter, 33, and her wine merchant husband, 37, have strong ties to the region where Jack works in marketing and sales at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club. Now Portuguese magazine Nova Gente has reported that the Sussexes flew back to Montecito, California via Portugal on invitation of Eugenie. Despite a fraught relationship with most of his family, Prince Harry has revealed he remains close to Eugenie and shared snippets of days out with her in his $100 million Netflix series last December. The Portuguese magazine reported the Sussexes’ visit to Eugenie and Jack was a ‘mega-secret operation’ which saw them departing Portugal on September 20 on a British Airways flight to London Heathrow airport, accompanied by two bodyguards. ‘The couple reached the plane in a white van carrying just them and their bodyguards,’ a witness told the publication. They added Meghan was wearing a dress with cropped sleeves and flat shoes, with her hair in a ponytail – and she looked ‘tired’ following a busy week at the Invictus Games.

A commenter mentioned, months ago, that one of the most amazing things Diana and Fergie did was encourage their children to interact as siblings and loving family with no agenda. That’s really stuck with me, because it’s really true – Fergie still feels like an aunt to Harry and William, she’s proud of them in that way and she would never say a bad word against them. Diana and Fergie’s plan worked in Harry’s case – he adores Eugenie and Bea so much. The more we see and hear of Harry and Eugenie’s relationship, it really feels like she’s the little sister he always wanted, the trusted confidante and friend. The fact that the Windsors can’t find some way to force Eugenie to cut her ties with Harry is also fascinating to me. Anyway, I kind of believe this – I bet Harry and Meghan both wanted to meet Eugenie’s second son and spend a little time with Jack and Eugenie.