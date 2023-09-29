Did Prince Harry & Meghan stop by Portugal to see Princess Eugenie?

During last weekend’s Buckingham Palace briefing spree, I kept wondering if King Charles was actually mad because he didn’t know where Prince Harry stayed overnight. BP’s courtiers briefed the Sun, the Telegraph and the Times about “the drama with Harry” and Harry’s breezy visit to the UK just before the Invictus Games. Harry attended the WellChild Awards, stayed overnight somewhere and then visited his grandmother’s crypt the next morning. Harry possibly requested a spare room at Windsor Castle for the night, only to be refused and told that there was no place for him in a 1000-room medieval castle, that he should fly up to Balmoral or something. It was dumb.
What I kept wondering was… did Harry stay at Eugenie and Jack’s UK home, wherever that is? I actually don’t know where they are now – they stayed at Frogmore Cottage for a time as well, much to the chagrin of the rest of the family, but I have no idea where they are now when they’re in England. That’s just it – they spend a lot of time in Portugal now that Jack has a fancy job with some kind of real estate/tourism company. Harry hasn’t seen his favorite cousin since the coronation, and he hasn’t met her new baby Ernest. Well, according to Portugese sources, Harry and Meghan might have stopped into Portugal to spend a little time with Eugenie and Jack post-Invictus.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have taken a detour via Portugal on their way home from the Invictus Games, according to reports. According to Portuguese media, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 39 and 42, took a ‘lightning romantic escape’ to the village of Melides in the Alentejo region of the country following a week in Dusseldorf – and they may have caught up with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank too. Prince Andrew’s daughter, 33, and her wine merchant husband, 37, have strong ties to the region where Jack works in marketing and sales at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.
Now Portuguese magazine Nova Gente has reported that the Sussexes flew back to Montecito, California via Portugal on invitation of Eugenie.
Despite a fraught relationship with most of his family, Prince Harry has revealed he remains close to Eugenie and shared snippets of days out with her in his $100 million Netflix series last December.
The Portuguese magazine reported the Sussexes’ visit to Eugenie and Jack was a ‘mega-secret operation’ which saw them departing Portugal on September 20 on a British Airways flight to London Heathrow airport, accompanied by two bodyguards.
‘The couple reached the plane in a white van carrying just them and their bodyguards,’ a witness told the publication. They added Meghan was wearing a dress with cropped sleeves and flat shoes, with her hair in a ponytail – and she looked ‘tired’ following a busy week at the Invictus Games.
A commenter mentioned, months ago, that one of the most amazing things Diana and Fergie did was encourage their children to interact as siblings and loving family with no agenda. That’s really stuck with me, because it’s really true – Fergie still feels like an aunt to Harry and William, she’s proud of them in that way and she would never say a bad word against them. Diana and Fergie’s plan worked in Harry’s case – he adores Eugenie and Bea so much. The more we see and hear of Harry and Eugenie’s relationship, it really feels like she’s the little sister he always wanted, the trusted confidante and friend. The fact that the Windsors can’t find some way to force Eugenie to cut her ties with Harry is also fascinating to me. Anyway, I kind of believe this – I bet Harry and Meghan both wanted to meet Eugenie’s second son and spend a little time with Jack and Eugenie.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
My bet they realised they were already in Europe so decided to hop over to see Eugenie, Jack, august and the new baby. Lovely cousin-y thing to do especially as they came out to see them in California.
I hope Harry stayed at royal lodge with aunt Fergie. William’s head would explode 🤯
If Harry stayed at any Royal property it would’ve leaked, randy Andy can’t upset the Apple cart, because he depends on Chucky’s funding.
Aunt Fergie is still living with Uncle Andrew. So, gross
Yeah, that’s why I didn’t say uncle Andrew. I’m choosing to believe (in my fictional visit) that Andrew was off somewhere else.
But Aunt Fergie also bought the $5 M Mayfair pad, right?
Jack (I doubt Bea’s Starter Husband contributed anything), bought that place. It is under legal protection and Fergie cannot sell it without approval of Beatrice and Eugenie. They bought it when talk was ramping up about trying to evict Andrew (and thus Fergie) from Royal Lodge. Fergie doesn’t live in that place, she still lives in her own apartments at RL.
Why are you all painting Fergie in a good light? She’s friends with Piers and his wife. She’s the one who thanked him for going after Meghan after the Oprah interview. She’s been very shady and dismissive of the real sht Meghan and Harry have gone through saying they shouldn’t complain.
Yes and Beatrice is also pals with morgan which is just as shady.
At the start she was welcoming, so much so that she was invited to the wedding as her first ‘return’ to royal life. Once the BRF quickly turned against Harry and Meghan, Fergie turned too. Her shady interview taking pics so close to Frogmore Cottage (March 2019) was a big hint of which direction her grifter heart was headed.
I think Eugenie is back at the cottage at Kensington Palace after it was renovated, when she is not in Portugal.
Eugenie might have been in England when the Sussexes (if) they went to Portugal.
I thought the same thing since Eugenie and Bea were in London at Vogue World. I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry stayed at Ivy Cottage with Eugenie and Jack before leaving for Dusseldorf.
If he had stayed at Ivy Cottage, the press would have reported that.
In one of the articles I saw recently, “it was said” that Eugenie and jack split their time bw Portugal and ivy cottage at KP. However, I don’t think it’s been confirmed that they’re still at ivy cottage. I’m not sure the rota actually know. Portugal sounds like a great spot for a meetup though.
Maybe Harry is staying in the Mayfair flat when he’s in London? Since Eugenie and Bea are rumoured to have bought it for Fergie…and it’s not clear if it’s been rented out…it would make sense, as it probably has good security if the Yorks use it as a London pad. Not to mention Eugenie returning the favour for borrowing Frogmore Cottage from Harry and Meghan!
The tabloids would’ve that flat stake out.
Good security = they would get rid of any paps/stakeout
Well if this is true then I hope they had a nice time with his cousin. I also hope that if they did that the tabloids staking out LAX were very disappointed and tough luck to them.
The Portugal article just shows how intent the gutter press is in keeping track of the Sussexes who appear to be their bread and butter for clickbait. Hope they did go to Portugal and had a great time.
Hmmm so much for saying HM wants attention and they’re unpopular. Why are you tracking an unpopular couple that you don’t even fund. Nonsense BM.
I hope they had a lovely visit in Portugal with Eugenie and her family. I might be naïve but I can’t imagine Harry staying at any royal location anymore. It’s just not safe for them.
@Southern Fried
Thank you.
It annoys the shidt out of me when gossips insist in pushing the narrative of the britshidtmedia and that cult family that H has any need or desire to spk wth them about his accommodation arrangements while in England.
I maintain that if H didn’t mention Soho House in Spare, none of those voyeurs wd know, to this day, where H&M had their rendezvous in England before M visited H in NottCott.
And they STILL don’t know whether H&M maintain a suite there or how they come-and-go there!
H has a whole host of options to stay in England when he visits and none of them involve his left-behind cult family and their puppeteers.
I love this for them, they are keeping family relationships alive and exchanging visits I hope the kids get to go next time
I still believe Harry probably stays at SoHo House. It’s private and exclusive and is a special place for him.
I’m sure Eugenie stays at Royal Lodge right? That place is massive .
Can I just say, one of things I love about hanging out here is that so many commenters share facts that put things in context for those of us who aren’t longtime royal watchers. I for one didn’t know that Diana and Fergie encouraged their kids to bond as siblings, but that explains why Harry is close to Eugenie and Bea, and why neither of them has apparently given into pressure to choose sides amongst the family, or to sell out Harry and Meghan in any way.
I hope the Sussexes did get a chance to see Eugenie and Jack, which would certainly have been a welcome break after the intensity (albeit very positive and welcomed) of IG. And of course they needed to meet their new nephew! I’ll bet that Meghan in particular would be fawning — she seems like the doting auntie type.
Except fergie then spends time with piers Morgan so I’d trust her as far as I can throw her.
I hope it’s true. And according to the press Eugenie lives at Ivy Cottage at KP.
It’s a blessing to be friends with someone in your own family. I recently became friends with a cousin I barely knew growing up due to family dynamics and distance. Adulthood has found us living close by and it’s been such a revelation that we enjoy spending time together.
He was so caring of her during that ski photo op when the paparazi were ruining their ski trip.
Someone from the resort Harry and Meghan stayed at confirmed they were there. The resort is owned by someone who worked at Casamigos – so there’s the Jack connection!
Casamigos was sold, it is the former partner of George Clooney and Jack’s boss, who is promoting his business on their backs, at least he had the decency to wait until they were home.
I love Portugal — I’d use any excuse to stop there! Harry and Eugenie seem to be genuinely close … glad he has her amid the nest of vipers that’s his family of origin.
Harry’s relationship with his cousins is like a gift from his mother. Diana was really very wise.
I believe that Harry and Eugenie are close, but I suspect that he doesn’t have the same relationship with Beatrice. I think B and E are work to remain in the royal fold because the wider connections that result are good for Edo’s business. It strikes me that Edo himself is anxious to keep royally connected. At least that’s what it looks like to me.