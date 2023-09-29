Eden: King Charles should refuse to give Prince Harry a royal apartment!!

The Windsors have run out of punishments for Prince Harry, so they’re inventing things to “give” him so that they can hold these fantastical privileges over his head and eventually take them away. Like, how much of the royal establishment is just busywork and spinning wheels? Because it feels like that’s most of it. Last weekend, Buckingham Palace went on a briefing spree about Harry and their internal debate about what to do about a man who wants no f–king part of their bullsh-t. The biggest issue is that King Charles evicted the Sussexes from their British home, Frogmore Cottage, years after the Sussexes had paid back the full cost of renovation and refurbishment. Charles is currently floating the idea of “giving” Harry (and Harry alone) a “few rooms” in Kensington Palace so that Harry will have a place to stay when he comes into the UK. Instead of being outraged that the king is such a dogsh-t father who can’t even pretend to give a crap about the security of his grandkids, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden is currently raging about how Harry needs to be punished even more.
The King should take a firm line with his wayward younger son – and refuse to provide a free British home for Prince Harry, says Richard Eden. In fact, he should go further, still and strip Harry of his special status as a Counsellor of State, one of the people who would stand in for the monarch were he to become unwell. Writing in the latest edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter, Eden explains that Charles has landed himself with an unexpected problem – because a Counsellor must be resident in Britain, yet Harry no longer has a home here. The answer, says Eden, is straightforward.
‘It’s time for the King to remove Harry as a Counsellor of State,’ he writes. ‘He should ask our lawmakers to remove the Duke of York at the same time. It would undermine His Majesty’s authority, and cause a public outcry, if he was to give Harry and Meghan a new home after their disgraceful attacks on the Royal Family.’
Eden says he was among those who applauded King Charles when he made the decisive move to evict the Duke of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage.
‘It made no sense for a couple who had quit official duties to be allowed to retain one of the biggest perks of life in “The Firm”: a royal residence in a highly desirable location on a heavily guarded estate. Ill-advisedly, however, the King then extended an olive branch by allowing Prince Harry to remain as one of his Counsellors of State.’
Others currently holding this role are Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Beatrice and, controversially, Prince Andrew, Duke of York. The King has recently asked Parliament to add Princess Anne and Prince Edward to the list.
‘This has now come back to haunt the King because, by law, counsellors of state are required to have a British domicile and Harry has no home here after giving up royal duties,’ he explains.
The Sunday Times reported that courtiers had discussed leasing a property on the royal estate to Harry and Meghan to try to resolve the counsellor-of-state conundrum. ‘This, in my opinion, is the wrong approach,’ says Eden.
These people are sadists, and they’re perfectly comfortable showing the world just how sadistic they are. But a funny thing has happened – they already “punished” Harry so much, he’s basically numb to all of it now. Harry has moved on – he’s not begging to come back, he’s not begging to be a counsellor of state, he’s not begging for a royal home. The only reasons he has to visit the UK are to make charitable visits or appearances in court for his many lawsuits.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Same 💩 different day and writer. Just get Harry’s name out there for clicks.
@susanCollins, exactly Susan, these idiots don’t realise that most right thinking people can see right through this bullsht. Can you imagine Charlie even thinking about realising he has made a massive mistake and giving frogmore back to Harry and Megan. No me neither.
Eden needs to fk the hell of, it’s obvious he has no idea what the hell he is talking about, because IF he is so worried about Charlie’s reputation, maybe instead of going for clicks with Harry and Megan, he should be advising the king to remove Andy the paedophile as councilor of state and sending a removal firm to Royal lodge. We know that won’t happen, because even though Andrews is a complete and utter waste of skin, HE KNOWS all the skeletons and where they are buried (doesn’t he William?)
I don’t know if that eden does care about Charles’ rep. @mary pester. Is Eden a William and Kate fanboy? I actually can’t tell mostly bc he lives for the drama. What happens when Harry has been stripped of cos? There’s not much else left so how will Eden and his ilk continue to live out there sadistic revenge fantasies. It’s a spiral and they’re addicted. So what happens when they run out?
What really bothers me is saying that Harry and his family can’t expect the perk of living in a well-guarded estate. This is basically saying Harry can’t expect to live.
@MaryPester. Amen to that!! It would really be interesting to learn more about these skeletons if only the tabloids would spill.
I ❤️ this…that Harry is FLOURISHING WITHOUT “THE FIRM” while the bigwigs on Salt Isle loose their F’ING MINDS because they know they no longer have ANY POWER OVER THE ROYAL FAMILY’S BRIGHTEST ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Charles doesn’t want to hurt Andy the Pervert’s feelings so he probably doesn’t dare remove Harry…it’s pretty clear that to the royals, Harry is the worse “criminal” of the two and also to these insane “journalists” who can’t keep Harry and Meghan’s names out of their mouths…
I just live for the day when Harry just tells them I don’t want any of the shit. Keep your apartments and rooms and parades and uniforms and just f-off.
I dont know why this narrative of Harry wanting to stay on windsor estates is p*ssing me off so much. Maybe I’m projecting b/c there is no way in h*ll I would go near such properties if they treated and continue to treat me and my partner, my children, took the house/lease my beloved gran gifted me, that I paid millions to reno. So I’ll just comfort myself with the ‘fact’ that this is just another concoction b/c they need stories.
Anyway, I love the silence from Montecito and the wailing and gnashing of teeth, and p*ssing into the wind on salt island.
I don’t believe Harry asked to stay on the Windsor Estate. Only person who enjoys being embarrassed and abused would do that. I think the real story is the Palace expected Harry to ask for somewhere to stay and he didn’t.
Eden, you’re just trying to get clicks. Those of us
who love and support H&M know they want nothing to do
with.a royal apartment, with you and the tabloids or the royal family. It must get lonely living in fantasy land.
The gossip writers are extrememly unattractive looking people, perhaps it gives them some type of ego boost by destroying other people. Constantly sitting in judgement of others and inciting hate seems to be their standard. It appears that the most disgusting writers believe that the BRF should be obeying every one of their vile demands. Do they treat their own family and friends with the cruel nastiness they level at public figures. H & M hate is totally illogical and seems to be being driven by pure jealousy.
Eden isn’t calling for Andrew to be kicked out of his royal residence? I wonder why?
Not to mention Fergie, who has lived in a grand royal property – rent free – for decades.
I wonder if the Counsellor is state position is about to come to a head. Maybe Charles is realizing that kicking his child out of the safe space for him to stay made him look bad, and now it may make him look worse if it means the Spare can’t be a Counsellor of state. To bad, I don’t think Harry gives two gigs about it any more
Harry lives on the other side of the world and is doing great. He doesn’t care about any of this dumb royal shit. The next twenty years of this is going to be exhausting.
The problem is the press and the Royal Family thinks that he does care about this stuff.
I don’t think that most of them think that Harry DOES care about all of this stuff. I think that they think he SHOULD. Surely at least a few of them, in the still moments of their lives, question their own relevance and validity even as they try to pick apart Harry and his very healthy decisions. The t has no clothes.
Yet again, here’s my obligatory mention of Charles’s book with Dimbleby — to add some relevant perspective to what they view as Harry’s “disgraceful attacks”.
God, Eden is such a little bitch. All he does is whine about Harry and Meghan and claim they need to be punished more, as if getting evicted from a home THEY PAID FOR wasn’t enough. H&M should just buy a small estate in the UK somewhere. They shouldn’t be at the mercy of Chuckles the rest of their lives.
This is such a non-story. Considering Charles kicked them out of Frogmore, it’s ridiculous to think that he’s willing to give Harry and Meghan any type of accommodations. I’m really baffled how not being a Counsellor of State is punishment. It’s not as if Harry would take on Royal duties if Charles went into a coma. He didn’t do anything when the Queen was deteriorating so why would he do anything for Charles?
Well, when the Queen was unavailable, Charles filled in for years. Now they have an elderly King, a lazy PoW whose prone to outbursts, and a little boy in line for the throne. While it might not affect the CoS position directly, it would have made quite a lot of sense to be kind to Harry and Meghan, and to loop Harry in — at least until George reached adulthood. Oopsie.
Yeah all of that sounds like a “them”problem and not a Harry problem. They felt the firm didn’t need Harry and Meghan so…..be careful what you wish for.
Don’t they realize that Harry left England in 2020, and the longest time he spent in England was when his grandmother died.
It is funny that the BRF and BM think they have control over Harry’s life, forget Meghan because she has moved on, and her actions has shown when she is finished it’s over, just asked her toxic dad.
Who has been dying for the 6 years, heart attacks and strokes, you named it he faked it.
Why do people keep talking about Harry being punished like he is some child and not a grown ass man. Both he and Meghan said they were fine. What else do people want him to say? I feel people are projecting how they would feel on Harry. They have moved on from Frogmore and so should people. Seems to me he is handling his business like the responsible person that he is and not crying about not having anywhere to stay. That daily fail guy is just bitter because Meghan sued them and won.
I said a million times: Harry and Meghan don’t care. They’re still being desperate for clciks
Charles should do this, Charles should do that, blah, blah, blah. Charles will do whatever he wants and he’s got plenty of counselors of state without worrying about Harry.
Eden doesn’t give a rat’s ass about Charles – he and the rest of the “experts” just want Harry back, that’s all. If he reconciles with Charles, then he’d be more likely to travel to the UK and be seen with the RF. This would make the RF interesting again.
Why would Harry want to stay in a place that’s full of leakers and liars and tabloid-friendly gossips? That’s what he ran away from. He and Meghan are wealthy and could afford their own secret pied-a-terre in England if they wanted, in fact it wouldn’t surprise me if they already had one or at least are considering some options.
All this made up fuss about counselors of state when they are very rarely called in to do anything. Maybe a few times at the very end of QEIi’s life? You don’t even need to be one to do an Investisure ceremony. It’s just so dumb.