King Charles considers giving Prince Harry a Kensington Palace ‘pied-à-terre’

(This is Part 3, chronologically, in a three-part series of palace briefings which happened this weekend.)
On the back of a “successful” tour of France – only his second foreign tour as monarch – King Charles faced a weekend full of headlines about Prince Harry. You see, Charles’s courtiers went on a lil’ briefing spree to the Telegraph and the Sun about Harry’s request, weeks ago, for a room in Windsor Castle for one night as he traveled through England to attend the WellChild Awards. Harry’s father turned down his request, claiming that no rooms were available in the 1,000-room medieval castle. Charles also suggested that Harry hop on a plane to Balmoral and spend one night in Scotland. Harry turned him down. All of this – ALL OF THIS – was leaked by Buckingham Palace, not Harry. Now Buckingham Palace’s courtiers have run to Roya Nikkhah at the Sunday Times to cry about how Charles can’t stand that there’s so much focus on the family soap opera. But really, this piece is about something else – Charles is dithering about whether he should remove Harry as Counsellor of State. Some highlights:
Family problems persist: The Duke of Sussex was refused accommodation on the royal estate when he returned to the UK over the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death and then rejected an invitation to stay with his father at Balmoral. The news, reported by The Sun, once again shows a King whose public work is widely admired but whose private problems continue to make headlines. A source close to Charles said: “It frustrates him that personal issues intrude on the public duty. He’d much rather the focus was on his work, not the soap opera of the private life.”
The counsellor of state issue: His decision to keep Harry as a counsellor of state — one of seven members of the royal family who can deputise for the monarch if he is abroad or unwell — has created a dilemma. By law, counsellors of state are required to have a UK domicile but Harry has no home here after stepping back from official duties. In June Charles asked the Sussexes to vacate Frogmore Cottage, a gift from the late Queen. Dr Craig Prescott, an expert in constitutional law, said: “We are really in uncharted waters here, the Prince Harry situation is not something the law easily allows for. The idea of the second son of the King choosing a life away from royal duties is not something the law has thought about and I can imagine that Buckingham Palace would be concerned by that. The King had the chance to remove him with the counsellor of state legislation last year, but chose not to.”
Why William had to rush home from New York: In November Charles asked parliament to add Princess Anne and Prince Edward to the list. It is understood the King’s decision not to rip off the band-aid and remove Harry and Andrew is because he does not want to escalate family tensions, and believes it is unlikely that either would ever be required to deputise for him. However, last week courtiers were keen to ensure that William returned to the UK from his solo trip to New York on Wednesday morning, before Charles and Camilla departed for their state visit to France on the same day.
One plan involves leasing a royal property to Harry: According to well-placed royal sources, courtiers have discussed leasing a property on the royal estate to Harry and Meghan to try to resolve the counsellor-of-state conundrum. One option understood to have been considered is accommodation at Kensington Palace, where the Prince and Princess of Wales have a home and their private office. They spend few nights there, having moved their family to Windsor. A friend of Charles’s said: “The King can see that to remove Harry as a counsellor of state would be seen as an act of antagonism and he does not want to do that. If, as a consequence of that, somewhere on the royal estate needs to be earmarked as a pied-à-terre for his son, that seems a reasonable thing to do.” The suggestion is hotly disputed by Buckingham Palace. A spokesman said: “These claims are not true.”
Whether Harry would even want a home in Britain: A friend of Harry’s said the Sussexes would like another home here: “Not having anywhere isn’t overly helpful, there are friends and hotels but I know they would like to have somewhere. Meghan has decided that coming back more is not what she wants to do, but Harry would like to. Having a base in his home country, despite everything that has happened, is appealing. There is work to be done here in terms of the charities and there would be opportunities in the future where he’ll want to be here a bit more. If they could have kept Frogmore, they would have done, it was the perfect set-up for them. When he last stayed there, he did a whole load of clearing out and he was sanguine about it but pretty sad.” The friend said if Charles offered the Sussexes a home on the royal estate, “it would be an ever-so-slightly softening of relations”.
Nikkhah also reports that Nottingham Cottage, once the Sussexes’ London base, is now the residence of a member of “the Royal household.” Meaning… some courtier or flunky lives there now. Curious. Anyway, it’s breathtaking to watch Charles shoot himself in the d–k, leak the shooting to everyone and blame it on Harry, slowly come to realize that he shot himself in the d–k, and now try to unshoot his d–k. “Oh you mean it actually made sense for Harry to maintain a home in the UK? Why didn’t anyone tell me before I evicted my son because I was mad about his memoir?!?” Again, why was Charles so insistent on the Frogmore eviction? Just pettiness, nastiness, vindictiveness? Or was it something else? I know some of you theorized that William is living in Frogmore now. I doubt he is, but if he is… well, that’s genuinely insane. It would also explain why the eviction happened in the first place, and why the Sussexes can’t have Frogmore back. As for the idea of a Kensington Palace “pied-à-terre,” well, that’s one way to get Buttons and Peg back to London – they’ll book it back to KP if there’s a chance that Harry has a little one-bedroom apartment there.
Also: notice that this is all about the Counselor of State issue and NOT about a grandfather wanting to ensure that his grandchildren have a safe place to stay in the UK. Like… Charles really, really couldn’t care less about Lili and Archie. He doesn’t care about them, he doesn’t care about seeing them, he doesn’t care if they’re safe.
Say what you will about QE2 protection of Andrew, she did think and care about her children, but dear God the fact that Charles does this to his child, the deepest pit in hell will not be deep enough for him.
Charles is so cold hearted. I remember how he had that photograph with Camilla and the Wales and their grinning away soon before his mother’s funeral.
And yet Chuckles firmly believes he is the victim here.
Dogsht son father father in law grand father AND husband. He took back the house given to his son, where he paid to reno, had to pay up the rent for a long period. Thankfully, blood is thicker than water???
And also Charles called his mother emotionally distant in the Dimbleby book. Did she retaliate by taking houses away? I mean he is the heir but still. Charles evicted his grandchildren from a safe space out of petty retaliation.
He trashed Philip too. Royalist shave very short and very selective memories. Harry never said anything about Charles like Charles did against both his parents.
This difference is Andrew stayed in the tent. I’ve said this before on Royal threads, but “in a cult, any sin can be forgiven except leaving the cult”
Highly recommend The Group Behavior Gal on TikTok,a cult survivor who says that often. Listening to her has crystallized, to me, that the BRF is just a cult and nothing more.
It is a lot more. It’s a cult that sits atop the British sociopolitical hierarchy.
Obviously.
What I meant was they are ordained by God, they are not special in any way. They are just in a cult.
He is very cold hearted. Meghan paid for the renovations out of her own pocket, this hasn’t been refunded. They continued to pay £10k a month rent until the eviction, revenue which penny pincher Charles has lost. Meanwhile Andrew pays £2k a month on a 16 bed mansion he can’t afford to maintain.
Most critically, the Cottage was a wedding gift from the late Queen. Imagine losing your Grandmother, and your father evicting you from that gift just months later. Heartless.
Meghan paid the renovations out of her own pocket!? I don’t think that’s ever been reported but the money had to come from somewhere. Wouldn’t surprise me. We know about her buying a couch for Nott Cott from Spare.
The Sovereign Grant paid for the renovations. Harry and meghan reportedly paid back it back so it was even Steven’s. I doubt meghan had 3 millions dollars lying around.
Aurelia
It would only be “even steven” if the Sussexes had been able to keep the house!!
Currently the Crown has a house with $3 million in renovations that the Sussexes paid for. Doesn’t sound so even to me.
Totally unfair to Meghan and Harry. Either the Crown Estate gets the reimbursement for the costs of the renovations or it gets the property. When KC evicted Meghan and Harry without refunding the money they reimbursed, it was totally unfair. They need to give them back the money or the property.
Oh, Charles – your whole life has been a soap opera. It’s too late to change now.
It’s true! Just look at his youth and then his engagement and marriage to Diana while still involved with Camilla. He creates soap operas and then complains that everything is a soap opera.
Yep he creates the script and forgot the plot lines now that he is king.
People who complain they hate drama are usually the biggest drama queens.
His ENTIRE life and he will not be remembered for anything else.
Exactly! He will be remembered for creating soap operas, being a terrible husband, horrible father and treating his grandchildren like they don’t exist. Great legacy there Chuck
Isn’t Charles (with help from his sidekick and her press contacts) largely responsible for the growth in power on the media side of the “invisible contract” over the last three decades? Chickens coming home, etc.
The irony would be if this man, probably the most effective POW in history, is primarily remembered for the soap opera, rather than his work. Watching the mess that continues to unfold post TQ’s death, I’m reminded what a perceptive Diana said at the end of the famous interview, when asked if Charles wants to be king:
“There was always conflict on that subject with him when we discussed it, and I understood that conflict, because it’s a very demanding role, being Prince of Wales, but it’s an equally more demanding role being King.
And being Prince of Wales produces more freedom now, and being King would be a little bit more suffocating. And because I know the character I would think that the top job, as I call it, would bring enormous limitations to him, and I don’t know whether he could adapt to that.”
So much of everything goes back to Charles and his ego, his need to be loved and more popular than Diana. History will remember him as the Tabloid King. He embraced and emboldened the very worst of the UK’s misogyny and racism when he partnered with them. His wife and staff being friends with tabloid editors. Hiring tabloid editors. It really all goes back to the relationship Charles cultivated with the tabloid press. Sacrificing his sons for positive press. History will tell it.
He should just give them their house back , they’ve paid for it. If he wants remove him as COS then that’s a different matter, considering who and what’s left, they are aging out . So short sighted, they should have agreed to half In proposal in the first place bunch of Numptys !
That’s what I don’t understand. W&K were already ‘working’ part-time so, why couldn’t H&M? There’s very little chance of Harry sitting on the throne so, it really shouldn’t have been a problem. KCIII and QEII should have been planning to scale back on Harry’s work schedule and increasing those of W&K. H&M should only have been there to ‘help out’ when needed not carry out the full workload of the future king and his queen.
I still think there’s more to ‘them’ allowing Harry to remain COS. I think once George hits 21 (or what ever age it is they say he is eligible to rule) ‘they’ might remove it but, until then Harry will remain COS.
I know their original plan was for William to sit on the throne. But Harry do all the actual work. I’m wondering if they know something that would keep William from the throne. But they have no one else to replace him now. And are still hoping Harry will come back to be King. I’m pretty sure it is slowly sinking in to Charles that he may end up being the last King of England.
Maybe Frogmore is now William’s hanky panky shack?
Could be Nott Cott is the hanky panky shack.
I think in London, its just flat out 1A. That’s why Kate and the kids are in Windsor, William needs KP for his personal uses.
Remember the line in Legally Blond The Musical? “Gay AND European!”
I think all locations mentioned are in use for that. He’s not that discreet.
I sincerely apologise in advance if I’ve jumped the gun (and this post is still to come) or my understanding/knowledge is incorrect
It’s being reported (leaked?) rather that
“Buckingham Palace has denied reports that King Charles could be forced to let Prince Harry stay at Kensington Palace next time he visits the UK….”
I commented this below so I apologize. I should have read your comment first but in this article we literally have this sentence: “The suggestion is hotly disputed by Buckingham Palace. A spokesman said: “These claims are not true.””
So basically this whole story is made out of thin air.
@ Chloe, you are absolutely correct. My apologies. I tend to read Kaiser’s cliff notes (cause I’m usually hurrying to go on lunch) and I completely missed that excerpt you quoted from The Times
So I can’t tell for sure but I think they’re saying that debates over whether Harry remains a COS are untrue. But I may be misreading.
To my understanding it’s about them offering H a room in KP. That’s how i read it but i could be wrong
Lol it’s purposely opaque
OMG. I seriously doubt that Harry would now stay anywhere that Chuckles would let him stay. The place would be bugged. Why know after taking Frogmore from him would he be so kind as to give him a place. This is just horse💩 after seeing all the lovely global coverage of the Invictus games and seeing many countries embrace Harry and Invictus. My thoughts on how Harry stays safe and no one knows where he stays are that Harry has a military background and still has military friends who are willing to help him when he has to go to London. Just my tinfoil hat theory.
How many versions of where Harry stayed for one night is going to play out in one weekend.?
I’m guessing Harry stayed at a Spencer pied a terre.. something is fueling this story.
Harry is almost 40, he can definitely find a place to stay on his own. KC was being a crappy human when you took the cottage away but we knew that already
“ something is fueling this story.”
Yeah. The need for clicks on articles.
What’s fueling it is that the BM doesn’t really give a rat’s ass about the RF. They’ll print the RF’s briefings just to keeps the lines open and they’ll pretend to have loyalty to the monarchy and be offended on their behalf, but they really don’t care. Harry and Meghan are the only reason the RF is even remotely interesting, just as when Diana made Charles interesting.
I read this whole article over the weekend and felt like the headline should have been: Here Are Some Ideas We Rota Have About How To Get Harry Back In The UK More Often. What about this idea? No? Then why not this? The only part of this article that feels authentic is the absolute denial from the BP spokesperson.
@Chica: What’s fuelling this story is the tours failed and the Palace had to give the press a story.
This ain’t the story that gives anything than make the RF look pathetic. Quit while you are ahead!
I literally LOLd at the seriousness of “ We are really in uncharted waters here, the Prince Harry situation is not something the law easily allows for”
Like, THIS IS ALL FAKE. These titles and chancellors or state…all of it has not real meaning or power. It’s like fretting over who will sub for the mascot at a football game, but the taxpayers pay that mascot hundred of millions of dollars. It’s literally laughable as an American looking in.
Now, now, somebody has to look over what Parliament is up to so they can be sure that the royals are exempted from any labor laws or environmental laws.
Never mind the ever-increasing Sovereign Grant while there’s the continuing cost living crisis in the UK and the NHS is crumbling before their eyes!
What made me laugh was the line, “The king can see that to remove Harry as counsellor of state would be seen as an act of antagonism and he does not want to do that.” Right, because he’s been so kind up to now.
More likely, if he removed Harry but Andrew continued as COS, it might bring up questions about Andrew; they’re hoping everything about Andrew stays quietly in the background. And if he removed Andrew as well, Andy would undoubtedly pitch a fit.
I doubt Harry cares either way at this point.
I am so with you. I can imagine the look on Harry’s face if he got a phone call that he was needed in London, for counselor of state purposes, and it’s hilarious.
Yep.
How about we acknowledge that these people in no way actually matter to the successful (I use that term loosely under the current government) running of the country and all of this is utter nonsense?
#abolishthemonarchy
“The suggestion is hotly disputed by Buckingham Palace. A spokesman said: “These claims are not true.”” So what exactly are we talking about here because clearly this never happened
Don’t forget what Harry said. The Palace leaks a story and then the official spokesperson either denies it or refuses to comment.
When she was the editor at Vanity Fair Tina Brown asserted that the only time the palace denied a story was when it was true. This was in the context of the VF story that revealed that Diana and Charles’s marriage was in trouble.
Exactly this! We’ve learned by now that whenever the palace says anything officially, we should just assume that the opposite is true.
Or, in some cases, if they try to downplay something, like “the Queen had a mild head cold but is now resting comfortably,” we should assume it’s about 100x worse just due to the fact that they acknowledged it at all. They really only acknowledge things in that way when they’re panicking.
All of these briefings about Harry and were he asked to stay, where he turned down an offer to stay, and still, nobody knows where he actually stayed when he was there. Where was he? I think these briefings were bullshit. If Harry actually asked Charles for a room, the palace would have leaked it during IG so they could try to snatch headlines away from Harry.
Exactly.
Remember Diana’s wariness is the men in grey suits. These staffers make work for themselves by making up problems that do not exist, then solving them or worrying about them and leaking it all to justify their jobs.
Harry may have already secured a small cottage at Althorp to satisfy the UK residency requirement if he even cares. No way he will ever put himself at the mercy of palace busybodies .
This is Harry’s third trip, or so, to the U.K. since FC was taken and still nobody has a clue where he stays. I just don’t believe Harry would even ask for a room or give the palace a rundown of his itinerary. It’s pretty clear that Harry has worked out his lodgings for trips to London, as evidenced by his court case back in January. If Harry could get in and out with nobody knowing a peep of where he was during a very publicized trial, why would he, all of sudden, choose to stay at the palace?
Lol, I absolutely theorize that William stays at frogmore cottage. Not like moved in permanently but uses on occasion. There’s just something fishy imo about it sitting there empty. I don’t believe it was ever for Andrew. Maybe it was really just Charles being petty, which he is!!!!, but now there’s a well-renovated house just sitting there? Please, someone’s gonna use it for something at some point.
I just have this mental image of William traipsing around Frogmore Cottage in a ginger toupee, pretending to be Harry, while Kate pouts because he won’t let her come over and put her Meghan cosplay to good use.
Miranda, I wouldn’t be surprised if he actually sleeps in the master bedroom, pretending that he’s in there with his long-term obsession, his SIL. (Shudder).
See, I actually think they would be THAT petty to break his lease and take away the home he and Meghan paid for…and then just let it sit empty. King Chuckles and his mistress queen would think they were really doing a thing by “punishing” Harry this way. Just like a child not letting his friend play with an unused, unwanted toy: nah nah nah, you can’t have it but I won’t even use it!
100%
So the Frogmore eviction, I think it was just another “congratulations, you played yourself” moment from the BRF. I think Willyboy wanted (still wants?) Royal Lodge and used Spare to convince Charles to kick out Harry so Andy would go there and leave Royal Lodge free. It was all about Will getting Royal Lodge for him and Kate (knowing Andy wouldn’t take Adelaide so Frogmore had to be free to offer). Or, (more likely?), Will wanted Royal Lodge for himself while Kate stayed at Adelaide, so Frogmore needed to be offered.
It was about Will wanting Andy out. Only Andy fought back and won and now they don’t know what to do with Frogmore. They’re too proud to give it back.
I doubt Willyboy is using it- he’s said to have rooms at the castle proper, right?
I agree. I think it is a simple as Charles thought it would be easy to get Andrew to move to Frogmore and Will could have Royal Lodge. But it wasn’t easy and Charles capitulated fairly quickly and now he looks like a petty moron having evicted his son for no reason other than childishness. Bad bad bad advisors.
Plus, there are all of those members of the public in London who talk about seeing Willnot’s helicopter returning to Kensington Palace, every single night, on social media. There are even videos, if you look hard enough.
so I think the Frogmore eviction came from William more than Charles. Dont get me wrong, i think charles was on board with it obviously, but I think in William’s mind it was going to play out like you all are saying – Frogmore is empty, Andrew moves there, William gets Royal Lodge (either with or without Kate, since its big enough for them to live there separately.) and andrew was all NOPE and Charles isn’t going to make him move because at the end of the day, Andrew hasn’t said anything negative against the royals (what’s a little sexual assault among royals?!?!), so Charles is going to let him stay there and not buy out the lease or anything similar.
I also wondered as I was typing the above- maybe the whole “William wants royal lodge” bit is coming from the press, not KP. Like maybe that’s the press leaving yet more breadcrumbs about W&K’s marriage. they’re emphasizing that they want Royal Lodge, which is so big that reportedly Fergie and Andrew, a divorced couple, still live there together after their daughters moved out.
I mean even *I* know that Andrew would never leave Royal Lodge (without things getting super nasty and messy, which Charles does not want), and DEFINITELY not for FC, so if that is in fact true, it was beyond asinine of Charles to think for one minute that that would be how things played out.
My thoughts on the matter:
1. Frogmore was likely snatched back at the behest of the media (as payback for the cases) and William – to stop them from having a safe space- one that was done up beautifully.
You could see the cherished memories and a few hot pics of the kitchen on the documentary . Anything with fond memories for Harry seems to be a trigger for William and must be taken away.
2. The linking of the counsellor of state role to a residence is likely from the media who desperately want to know if Harry has bought a place in the UK – and to force him to disclose it. I doubt H cares about his COS role being stripped away.
If true, that means that the World’s Oldest Intern who whinged for decades about the time when he would “get to be his own man” is having his strings pulled by the media.
That’s right on-brand.
“The World’s Oldest Intern” 🤣🤣
“A source close to Charles said: ‘It frustrates him that personal issues intrude on the public duty. He’d much rather the focus was on his work, not the soap opera of the private life.’ ”
Translation: Charles is upset he can’t distract from the shitty press he gets for being a shitty father.
FAFO, Chucklehead.
L.O.L. Charles’ life has been so trashy that even some soap operas might hesitate to use some of the story lines.
The tampon telephone conversations spring to mind. The sleazy bags-for-cash scandal does, too.
It’s funny to me that they haven’t realized that all they’re doing is making themselves look absolutely foolish with all this back and forth. Not only does he look cruel and petty, he looks indecisive and weak for not even being able to find a narrative and sticking with it.
And, king Chuckles is tired of the public soap opera his family has become…as he, his wife, and their minions leak to the press 24/7/365?? If stupidity were shopping bags full of cash, he’d be a very rich man. Oh, wait.
Comment of the Day!!!
It’s just funny bc you know Harry and Meghan partly moved to Frogmore cottage to get away from KP. Then William and Kate move to Windsor, or at least Kate, and now they allegedly want them to go back to KP. Where they will run into William absolutely. And that is absolutely not safe for Meghan and their children. They know there is absolutely no way the Sussexes will stay at KP and run the risk of running into any of the Wales or their staff.
Thank you for this comment . It is so obvious, that it is simply utter nonsense..
I just wish some of these idiot british “journalists” would point out how Charles also had a book written – Harry just had the power and interest to put his name on it, rather than have it under someone else’s name. Charles also said things about his parents and upbringing. They all ‘leak’ to authors or directly write books (lolz Fergie) – stop acting like Harry did something so odd and shocking.
Richard Kay did let it slip in the last Palace Confidential episode that Charles is essentially in the same position as Thomas Markle is regarding those kids. Which anyone can guess, but the British press usually studiously avoids admitting. They like to suggest facetime calls, etc…but we all know that ain’t happening.
These briefings have been interesting – an indication of why Harry & Meghan like to avoid the UK. But also an indication of how successful the past couple weeks have been for them – the “palace sources” aren’t this activated unless they feel threatened in some way.
This….
I think we underestimate the anger and jealousy that the Queen caused when she gave Frogmore to Harry. I think that was part of reason why Harry and Meghan were evicted in January not June as Roya writes. I don’t believe William is living there. He’s not to demean himself by living in a place where Meghan lived. He’s at Windsor Castle.
That to me is what’s hard to understand. The Queen always “gave” family members homes when they got married. Why would the rest be angry and jealous at Harry and Meghan getting a place, especially since Frogmore was a rundown mess before they renovated it? Its like being jealous of someone getting a cookie when you have a whole cake sitting in front of you. Of course, no one else was married to someone black so there is that. What a horrible non-racist family.
I think both Charles and William were jealous of the relationship that Harry and the Queen had and as heirs they felt that Harry shouldn’t be given anything. Not to mention that the Queen was treating Meghan well also. They wanted her out of the family and giving her a home meant she wouldn’t leave.
I do think there was jealousy around Frogmore Cottage, maybe not jealousy but something “off.” I wonder if William really wanted H&M to stay at KP where he felt like he could control them more??
but the press came out swinging so strongly about Frogmore with so many random negative stories that it makes you think that negativity was coming from somewhere. Like was it Emily Andrews who wrote about Meghan installing a floating floor in a yoga room? Kind of wonder if that came from KP.
I think William may have or regularly stays in Frogmore. Compared to musty old Windsor, it is beautifully updated…new kitchens, baths, updated WIFI and smart TV connections. Meghan was said to have used the SoHo Farmhouse as the inspiration and I imagine it feels like a mini-retreat. The only snag for William would be the lack of food service and housemaids, but he could easily order some peon down from Windsor each morning to boil him some eggs and toast his bread, clean up his dishes, run his shower and pick up his dirty clothes from the floor. He is the type who would stomp all over the place just to stick it to H&M.
I just had a hilarious vision of Normal Bill ordering the royal equivalent of DoorDash and playing Candy Crush on the sofa while watching TV.
That’s what I’m saying lol. FC seems private in comparison to WC, with nobody around to see who you’re bringing in and out or what you’re doing. For all we know the kids visit William there. Listen, I’m aware I’m that I’m spinning a conspiracy yarn, but like you said Harper it’s a whole beautifully renovated and modern house as compared to a musty room at WC with people around to see the comings and goings. That was supposedly the issue at KP. I’d rather stay at FC than the castle but I’m not an heir so grain of salt😂. He likely gets his Tupperware food delivery service from WC kitchens at the same time as prince Andrew.
@Harper: A racist like William is not staying in Meghan’s home.
@AmyBee its a hard choice for William. On the one hand, racism. On the other, he hates his brother and wants anything and everything he has, which would include Frogmore in this case. What is a toxic incandescent racist rage monster to do?!?!?!?!
That does seem his m.o. I think people used harry to spur William since childhood. Plus it speaks to his laziness. It’s an already done house. Meghan seems to like comfy. It’s probably a perfect house. Lol. William is laying on the couch watching Netflix. Great place to hide from Kate.
That and the appointments based on their successes…
Envy is a disease..
@Becks, yeah it really must be a conundrum for William. When the Queen first gave FC to the Sussexes, the British press was GIDDY at the fact that it was former housing for servants, and that it was dilapidated. And William no doubt took part in the mocking. Now, it’s a gorgeous home right near his kids. LOL
My recollection is, H&M were evicted right after Spare came out. Didn’t we think likely as retribution for what Harry said about Camilla? There were already articles in previous months expressing concern about what Harry would say about her. I’m losing track at this point of what happened when, maybe I’m wrong, or there was more than one reason. But from what we’ve seen of Charles, an immediate punitive reaction makes sense. After years of rehabbing Camilla’s image, here was Harry publicly calling her dangerous, with her coronation as queen still to come. And Charles didn’t have much else he could do to Harry at that point.
I bet William was happy “all”. H&M got from TQ what was then run down Frogmore, compared with, say, his own luxury digs at KP. But – Frogmore looked awfully nice once it was finished. Was the problem that Frogmore was at Windsor, and in too close proximity to TQ, who was at WC?
H&M put Windsor on the map so to speak. Between their wedding and then FC, all of a sudden, it became cool to live there. There was more privacy, it’s beautiful, and the Sussexes essentially built a house from the ground up. Fully renovated, modernized, and beautifully furnished. Just from the clips from the docuseries I can see that FC was well done. William never thought of living there until Harry did. Probably didn’t think of taking a “shack” like FC and being able to update a home however you like. Now the Keens go and stalk H&M in Windsor. If Harry has anything nice, then it has to be taken a way. I think it was jealousy on William’s part, with a touch of pettiness on Charles’ side.
I doubt William is at Frogmore. But when he’s not at KP I could see him setting up apartments in Windsor. Maybe that’s why there was “no room” for Harry. There actually aren’t that many bedrooms for such a huge place. I could absolutely believe William scrounging some of them.
It is all about the Monarchy obsession to control Harry’s movements in UK. If they can, they would forbid him to enter UK and forbid him to do charity work in UK.
If I were Harry I would continue to keep my distance from that “family”. Let them stew in their own juice.
I can see William living at Frogmore out of spite…
Kate would not want that arrangement, because Pippa will have a bigger home, that is why they wanted Windsor Palace…
If they hard workers, they would have gotten it..
Did Kate just shot down the possibility of KP for Harry?? She has decided that she nor William will never forgive Harry…
William looks weak…..
Dude. Frogmore as sex shack.
Exactly. He can’t bring “da laydeez” to KP because there are too many eyes and too much leaking. As big as it is it’s still a nosy little community of courtiers and servants willing to leak for money because they’re so poorly paid. It’s his shagging shack. Plus it’s only a few minutes’ drive from Adelaide Cott so he can see the kids.
“It frustrates him that his relentlessly poor parenting choices when his children were young have continued well into their adulthoods, which means consequences for him.”
Bet that KP offer comes with free wall-to-wall rats, informers and leakers, if not actual bugs and other telecommunication devices.
KP offer also includes another advisor like Jason Knauf who will repeatedly stab you in the back.
This article is confusing, but it does let us know some things. They HAD a home in Frogmore, so what’s this nonsense now about having a place in KP? Is it about controlling where they stay? Are they upset the Queen ‘gave’ them Frogmore, away from the prying eyes of Kensington and now this is about bringing them back to KP? It’s just one big puppet show with a badly written script.
If he “gives” PH a small place, then it will likely just be used by PH. Frogmore is more a family house that Meg and the children could have visited also. It’s just more “we want ONLY PH back” BS.
At this point who care that do not like Meghan and the children. What they want is no concern to anyone else but them…
Actually, unfortunately, what they want is of concern to the nasty royal “experts” and tabloids who suck up to them and spread hate.
I must be feeling extra petty this morning, because I wish Harry would send a formal letter requesting that he be removed as a counsellor of state to Parliament.
Good thing it’s Yom Kippur, I guess, so I can repent early for my pettiness.
I’m at that point too. It’s a meaningless appointment, and pigs would fly before he would ever be called upon to act in an official capacity.
I think the odds are low he would actually do it, but it’s fun think about all the high pitched screeching and flinging of china that would result.
Give the cottage back and reimburse the Sussexes. That stoopid man & the rest of the “working” royals can’t see the forest for the trees. They are som amazingly shortsighted. QE2 has her faults, but damn! at least she (tried to) handled sh¡t.
OK Charlie, let’s talk “soap opera” with regards to your life, shall we start with your paedophile friends, Saville, the Bishop, the MP, the pm, your uncle /mentor? No? Oh OK then, shall we look at your aunt, the one who loved to party with villains in the east end, or when she threw wild parties with drink, drugs and her toy boy on matineque? No, ok, then how about you marrying a 19 year old Virgin to give you an heir and a spare but, you still carried on with your married side peice all the way through your marriage,? No, OK, how about your wanting to be her tampax? No again? OK what about withdrawing your sons security, leaking his address, throwing him out of his PAID FOR home, ignoring your grandchildren and letting your staff brief against him every day. Oh and bully boy rushing back from the US because your out of the country 😂😂😂😂😂he rushed back because this US visit was another in his lists of flops. Yeah Charlie, you don’t want a soap opera do you 😂😂😂THEN STOP MAKING ONE
Lol, it’s crazy to see it all laid out, isn’t it? And we can add his tell-all book where he trashes his family, and then there’s his paedophile /rapist/deadbeat brother…
@Eurodice, yep and I forgot the BOOK he wrote, and the TELEVISION INTERVIEW HE gave, where he said HIS mother was cold and emotionally distant, and HIS father was harsh and hectoring!! So, H. R. H hypocrite rides again! Oh and his sister in law who was caught out by the fake Sheik, and his brother who’s business went bust owing millions!!
That’s some truth telling there @MaryPester!
💗👏💗👏💗👏💗
Mary Pester, I suspect that after all of these years he’s addicted to the ‘soap opera’ and doesn’t know another way to be.
There is no law saying that Charles should love Harry and his family, nor even care about them, but to want to use them in the manner prescribed by his wife, William, Kate and the media is unconscionable.
He evicted the family because his wife was uncomfortable about Harry, while William bullied the hell out of Harry and Meghan, would not make time for his son because of the media contract and STILL want to be seen as a ‘loving’ father?
While acceded to all the varying negative wishes towards his son due to others, he no longer have plausible deniability because he has free will and could have chosen to treat his son with the respect he deserves…
It is not what the others wished that stand out, is that somewhere deep inside of him he wanted to do what he did ….
He was not brave enough to do so openly…
If his trip was a ‘success’ – by selling newspapers or demanding eyeballs, there would not have been any leaks..
The lies. The lies. The lies.
Harry has his pride. He would never.
re the lies, we must remember to give Camilla some credit here, too. She has helped to create and spread his lies for 40+ years.
Harry never had a chance.
Charles, in every way, is the epitome of ‘too little too late.’
“too little too late’ also sounds like Kate in her role as PoW.
Dogs-it fathers never change their streaks . Archie and lili are 💯 better off without him In their lives
When I think about a “pied-à-terre” it means a bachelor pad for Harry alone, not someplace that his family (including young children) could really use. It’s more of the same “Maybe Harry will abandon his American family if it means he gets to live in a tiny attic in one of the palaces” nonsense.
You’re so right. It’s an apartment for harry and Meghan and the children aren’t welcome. The fact that Charles has so systematically cut off his mixed-race grandchildren is insane. He evicted them from a safe place he could have visited them in. Be mad at Harry whatever. But he evicted the grandkids too. Honestly, for the best maybe? The sussex kids should only be surrounded by love.
I think this whole counsellor-of-state situation is the same as the titles one as in charles just like to keep some subjects on hand and keep bringing them over and over again just to rile people up about the Sussexes.
Dogsh*t Charlie doesn’t love or care about Princess Lili or Prince Archie? Well, no shit Sherlock. Of course the grandchildren with Black blood don’t exist for Charles. He has pure white grandchildren and they are the only ones who count. How this doesn’t discredit Charles in the world’s eyes is inexplicable to me. But history won’t be kind to racist, horrid Charles. Everything he has done to the Sussexes and allowed Pegs and Kkkhate to orchestrate against them will be judged in the cold light of historical receipts.
After reading everything, my first thought was WHAT is going on at BH? These pieces are disturbing and examples of what Diana and Harry talked about, the biggest danger to the monarchy is Charles and the invisible contract with British press. How much $$ was generated off this for the royal rota?
As far as William having FC, I would not be surprised but it would be on brand for this lot.
Charles is mid-tantrum for tepid French coverage, the Heart of the Invictus series (brilliant inspiring storytelling!), the entire Invictus Games, and now Not My King protesters pictured inside BH.
No one is more deserving of this cluster fluff than King cHuCkY.
I’m really hoping the writers and directors win large at the Emmys with this series. My heart exploded with joy when I saw Tom, captain of GB wheelchair rugby team walk down a road. I was so proud of this stranger.
Leaked to the media by Chuck himself. Could these people be any more pathetic, decrepit, dishonest, physically revolting and unnecessary? The man treated his side-piece and her children better than he treats Harry. Get rid of this sham.
He can’t see any further than the tip of his nose; by evicting Harry and Meghan he also evicted his grandchildren. There is no safe haven for them now in the U.K.. He did his to himself . No visits from Archie and Lili.
I’m revolted more and more every day by this wretched family. They’re evil AND they’re unsightly.
I wonder if in some sick twisted way, he feels he’s sticking it to Diana by being cruel to Harry and his family. I’m sure Crocmilla feels that way. Run, don’t walk away Harry and stay away. I think there are some real psychological issues at play with these folks.
This is the 3rd or 4th story about where Harry will stay in London after being there one night over 2weeks ago. Why is this being churned up? This whole mess started with Charles evicting them from Frogmore because he’s a spiteful POS. Isn’t his cousin’s husband a realtor?Can’t Harry just buy a property anywhere in all the U.K. just to be domiciled? They want him in some cupboard in KP now. He had a whole house in Windsor and lives in a mansion in California. Why would he go back to that type of situation? It would be a massive step back for him and shows they have zero recognition of his wife and children. It’s so offensive. It’s just all so weird and really disturbing.
Well, I think I’ve concluded that Frogmore Cottage is NOT empty. The fact that there hasn’t been anything about it being leased out to someone either in the family or from the outside is getting pretty glaring.
IIRC, wasn’t there supposed to be a cost savings to getting different lessees, which was ridiculous since H&M were paying market rate. Yes, KFC wanted to punish the Sussexes and he probably really enjoyed the fact that he could take their home away from them. This is Crown Estate property, right? Shouldn’t the taxpayers be concerned that there is no income to help continued to pay for these property?
There’s something here, but since there’s more than enough info on sm that Wont takes the helicopter back to KP each night, I don’t think it has to do with him staying there.
Oops, almost forgot to mention that letting the world know that you only want to find a ” pied-à-terre” which they state is “for his son” is really a bad look. Way to go to let everyone know you don’t want Meghan or the children in the UK.
Ugh way to proudly display your obvious privilege through doubling down when you’re in the wrong chuck. He’s such a racist a**hat. I despise him for publicly devaluing Meghan, her and Harry’s offspring and his own son. This creates such a hostile environment for them not to mention they have to cover the cost of their own safety in the face of the monarchy’s fervent bigoted supporters.
What is he supposed to do with a one bedroom apartment. He has a frigging wife and two kids. Still showing Harry and Meghan no respect. Chuckles should eff off the eff off land and stay there. Still trying to break them up.
When Charles evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore, I believe he slammed the last door shut. Harry would be a fool to believe or trust anything coming from Charles or Will and Harry is no fool.
What a way to declare to the world that the royals with Black blood aren’t considered family. It speaks volumes that the only grace & favor residence offered (a 1 bedroom apartment in KP) is available for Harry…but not Meghan and the children. Charles doesn’t seem the least embarrassed or ashamed that he is showing the world how little his biracial grandchildren mean to him. He doesn’t seem to understand that racism is morally wrong. Or, for God’s sake, can’t he keep his disdain to himself and at least *pretend*?
Instead, Charles and his courtiers seem eager to make it very clear that Princess Lili and Prince Archie mean absolutely nothing to their god-ordained and anointed a**hole of a grandfather. The Powers That Be want Charles’ disdain for Harry’s children to be unmistakable. There seems to be no understanding or acknowledgment in Charles’ court that his behavior is wrong and racism is evil.
Harry and Meghan don’t need the leftover crumbs offered from KC3’s plate. I’m sure that they will buy a home in the UK if that’s what they want.