Taylor Swift went to the Kansas City Chiefs’ game with Travis Kelce’s mother

For weeks now, there’s been some kind of weird buzz about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Travis spoke publicly about his crush on Taylor and how he tried and failed to give Taylor his number. He also raved about seeing her Eras concert. Like, the man is genuinely part of Snake Fam and he was trying, in his own bumbling way, to pursue Taylor. It worked. There were rumors that Taylor and Travis had met and they were hanging out but it was still early days. Well, we all know what Taylor does in the early days of her relationships. She gets in some kind of love haze, she meets the guy’s mom and she makes a big public display. Last night, Taylor stopped by the Chiefs-Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium. She was with Travis’s mom Donna.

The latest stop for the star of the Eras Tour seems to be focused on “Red.” Could this be the start of a new “Love Story”? Superstar Taylor Swift, decked out in red and white, took up All-Pro tight end’s Travis Kelce’s invitation to attend Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium, sitting in his suite with Kelce’s mother, Donna. She got quite a show as Kansas City rolled to a 41-10 victory. After Kelce grabbed a 3-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give the Chiefs a 41-0 lead, Swift was seen jumping up and down and screaming in the glass-enclosed suite. Kelce did not speak to reporters after the game, but he was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium with Swift by his side. “He told me at the last minute” that Swift was coming to the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “Some things with Trav, he says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not, he says it so calmly.” Mahomes said after the game that there was “a little pressure” to get a touchdown pass to Kelce. “I heard she was in the house,” Mahomes said. “… I knew I had to get it to Trav. Of course, on the route to Travis, he just does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.” During a Thursday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Kelce extended an invite to the 12-time Grammy Award winner. “I told her that I’ve seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead,” Kelce said. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

It was genuinely funny to watch Swifties react, in real time, to Taylor showing up at the Chiefs game alongside his mom. Tom Hiddleston was invoked, because Taylor met Tom’s mom two seconds after they started up as well. Football fans are also mad that she switched her allegiance – apparently, Taylor used to be a Philly Eagles fan. Now she’s all about the Chiefs. Fun fact: this is the first time Taylor has dated an American in a decade or longer. Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Joe Alwyn and Matt Healy, all in a row. Sigh… I can’t wait to see what Taylor rhymes with “CTE.”

