Taylor Swift went to the Kansas City Chiefs’ game with Travis Kelce’s mother

For weeks now, there’s been some kind of weird buzz about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Travis spoke publicly about his crush on Taylor and how he tried and failed to give Taylor his number. He also raved about seeing her Eras concert. Like, the man is genuinely part of Snake Fam and he was trying, in his own bumbling way, to pursue Taylor. It worked. There were rumors that Taylor and Travis had met and they were hanging out but it was still early days. Well, we all know what Taylor does in the early days of her relationships. She gets in some kind of love haze, she meets the guy’s mom and she makes a big public display. Last night, Taylor stopped by the Chiefs-Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium. She was with Travis’s mom Donna.
The latest stop for the star of the Eras Tour seems to be focused on “Red.” Could this be the start of a new “Love Story”? Superstar Taylor Swift, decked out in red and white, took up All-Pro tight end’s Travis Kelce’s invitation to attend Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium, sitting in his suite with Kelce’s mother, Donna.
She got quite a show as Kansas City rolled to a 41-10 victory. After Kelce grabbed a 3-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give the Chiefs a 41-0 lead, Swift was seen jumping up and down and screaming in the glass-enclosed suite.
Kelce did not speak to reporters after the game, but he was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium with Swift by his side.
“He told me at the last minute” that Swift was coming to the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “Some things with Trav, he says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not, he says it so calmly.”
Mahomes said after the game that there was “a little pressure” to get a touchdown pass to Kelce.
“I heard she was in the house,” Mahomes said. “… I knew I had to get it to Trav. Of course, on the route to Travis, he just does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.”
During a Thursday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Kelce extended an invite to the 12-time Grammy Award winner. “I told her that I’ve seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead,” Kelce said. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”
It was genuinely funny to watch Swifties react, in real time, to Taylor showing up at the Chiefs game alongside his mom. Tom Hiddleston was invoked, because Taylor met Tom’s mom two seconds after they started up as well. Football fans are also mad that she switched her allegiance – apparently, Taylor used to be a Philly Eagles fan. Now she’s all about the Chiefs. Fun fact: this is the first time Taylor has dated an American in a decade or longer. Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Joe Alwyn and Matt Healy, all in a row. Sigh… I can’t wait to see what Taylor rhymes with “CTE.”
I’m in KC and people were posting pics of them out and about in a convertible last night. So cute!
I saw that pic, it was super cute but I couldn’t help but think Getaway Car 2.0?
All I could think was Getaway Car 2.0 too
Why am I so into this pairing lol. I just love that Travis publicly pursued her. They can talk about their SNL hosting stints. Ultimately, she probably wants a more moody artisty type but who knows? I dated men in my field for years thinking it was nice to be able to talk about our (very specific) job but ended up with someone who is not in my line of work at all.
THIS is how you rebound.
I AM TOO!
I just posted that I bet she’s a wonderfully familiar treat for her after dating artistic London boys for the past decade.
Maybe she wants to finally get picked up and feel like a backpack.
@dutch I’ve never seen that SNL sketch but I am cackling. That’s another point I had considered. Maybe she just wants to date someone built like a refrigerator for once—someone bigger and way stronger than her! 😆
@Dutch Thanks for my laugh of the day! (And I relate…sometimes I want to be a front pack too!)
I don’t follow sports so I didn’t know anything about him before he hosted SNL. I thought he was surprisingly great in the entire episode. His American Girl tea room skit stuck with me too.
I think this is adorable and love that the rumour turned out to be true. First off, he is one of the best players in the league, secondly he is really funny, seems happy, and actually courts attention more than most active NFL players(like his show with his brother) so I don’t think this is someone who will be uncomfortable with all the public attention.
The only big hurdle I see is that she’s an Eagles fan but you know what, they are in separate conferences so that’s fine.
But because of Jason Kelce, Travis is an honorary Eagle.
If the Kelce brothers’ mom can be a fan of both, so can Taylor!
I’m not a big fan of hers, but he seems fun and I think it’s kind of cute too.
This is a pairing we can all get behind! It’s like she’s back to being “Miss Americana” and wholesome again, which seems more like her core identity than the uber-edgy stuff she was trying to pull (the entire “Reputation” era was super cringe). And he seems very unproblematic and earnest. Hope it works out!
I don’t follow US football but I do follow SNL and I was actually surprised at how well he did. He was loose and comfortable and funny!
Me too! And I don’t see the big deal with Taylor being with his mom. Our family always brought around anyone we were dating, casual or serious. And I for sure would go out with him!
LOL Swifties went from calling him a desperate clout chaser to marriage vibes within a day haha! Unhinged. She looks mega cute here though.
He still may be a clout chaser. As a NOT Taylor Swift fan that what I thought. He has a type. And it’s not Taylor.
He’s known in the sports world but he doesn’t have worldwide fame like Tom Brady. American Football stars rarely do. Now he will be super famous.
I am so incredibly here for this.
Also, I may be reading into this but the “lets fucking go”, the chest bump, their identical ages, it all adds up to a comfortability.
Afte dating “London boys” for a decade, I bet it’s nice to be able to lean into the familiarity of dating an American that’s her age, and from a neighboring state (he’s from Ohio, she’s from PA).
I love them together. Pop Princess and Football Star. The mom is famous, too.
I hope someone warns Travis Kelce about Taylor’s m.o. because I think he’s more into her than she is into him. I wish him luck.🤞
lol i think by now anyone dating taylor swift knows what they’re getting into..
It’s amazing what she can get away with the sh!t she does just by dating a new guy.
what shit has she recently done other than work with the unions to make sure she releases her movie appropriately, encourage new voter registration, and give huge bonuses to her employees? are we talking about her dating Matt Healy for three weeks??
“ are we talking about her dating Matt Healy for three weeks?”
I mean, he’s a complete racist that said absolute disgusting things about black women. This year. Before she dated him. I don’t think she gets a pass for only having a short summer fling with him when she’s been friends with him for over a decade.
So, we hold TS to task for an unearthed (and horrific) interview with a fling she had, who she promptly dumped…but we espouse that other women not be judged for things their husbands do?! Make it make sense.
Loni- Yes, I hold her accountable for dating a publicly known racist. I don’t blame her for what he said, but you are the company you keep. She didn’t “promptly dump” him, she was seen with him many times while everyone was talking about it.
I have no clue what you’re talking about with your last sentence.
She did cross union line in California. Off the top of my head the hotel union got crossed.
I love this! I really like the Kelce family (although I fear they may be a little for Trump? I don’t know?) so I think they are cute together. I don’t seeing it last as Tay likes them a little more cerebral.
Nothing suggests they are Trump supporters.
This entire comment is so questionable. The Kelce’s “may be MAGA”, “Taylor like them a little more cerebral.” What makes you think she’s so much more “cerebral” than Travis? Ma’am please. Taylor like that d!ck first and foremost.
@Girl_Ninja…I’m getting tired of this nonsense about Travis Kelce. People need to stop hating on him & assuming the worst because he’s a football player.
I said I like the family, I watched the documentary and really appreciated the family as whole and the way they all support each other. I did get a weird vibe that they may like Trump, no real reason just a feeling. I live in Texas and I work with several people that are Trump fans, some of the sweetest people, I can never understand their love of that man. But, I just got that feeling, I don’t know what else to say. As far as the cerebral, that is what she tends to go for and Travis is just not typically her type, again I do like him and I like Kansas City as well.
Why would Travis not be “cerebral” enough for her? One of these two people went to college, and it wasn’t Taylor!
Travis literally does a Pfizer commercial, I don’t think he’s a little bit Trumpy or Maga, lol. Also idiots like Clay Travis have been ripping on him, which makes him cooler in my eyes.
He also still does commercials for Bud Light. And talked about how cool it was to meet Biden. If anything, he’s apolitical.
Good to know, thank you.
I don’t know what Kelce’s politics are but he just did an ad for the covid vaccine and flu vaccine. So at least he isn’t an anti-vaxxer.
I really think they are playing with us. But at least they are having fun!
I was thinking the same, and meeting mom was probably because mom is a big fan. But who knows. Unlike her fans, I don’t need to think too deeply about this!
I think she only met mom because mom goes to all the games. it would have been weirder for her to attend the game and not meet his mom lol.
Yes, right on, Arizona. Of course mom would be there. But i was wondering if the chumminess was more about being a fan.
I’m sorry but this is the stupidest story from yesterday. I hope this quick PR stunt fizzles out fast because I’m already over it and highly annoyed by it all.
I thought it was just my middle-aged bitter heart haha
💯
Same sh*t different guy.
I literally rolled my eyes when I saw she was there, lol.
Yeah, agreed. She’s so close to overexposure at the moment, it feels almost worse than her 1989 era. I thought she learned from that, but she very clearly loves the constant attention.
Same. Why so much fervor? The rumors are fun and all, but the coverage this is getting is insane!
Yes, I was really beginning to appreciate Taylor Swift after she helped register new voters and had dumped that idiot racist, Matt. Plus, I really liked folklore and I don’t usually like her music. I think this isn’t a PR stunt but it seems like Taylor can’t be by herself for 5 minutes.
I’m in the KC area and my friends who are season ticket Chiefs holders are very upset. They think if Kelce and Tay stay a couple it’s going to be even harder and more expensive to get tickets because fans will buy them just to see Taylor. Since I’m not a football fan 🤷
She broke up a long term boyfriend 6 months ago and has has only had one brief hookup (at least publicly) since. Let her live!
Well tickets up in the nosebleeds were going for $300+ yesterday before anyone knew she was going to be there, so I think tickets are just expensive b/c our team is that good. Plus that girl is booked and busy, I don’t think she could be at every game even if she wanted to.
Right, like…okay, she inserted herself into the Sophie Turner / Joe Jonas drama last week, what will she do for attention this week?
I’m with you I was indifferent to Taylor before now I just despise her. This chick is calculated and people still think she’s innocent despite pushing mid 30s yeah sure.
@CF86713 – I’m with you. I’ve always liked her music and still do, but this is too much over the top. A bit too attention grabbing. Another reason is she knows other younger artists are becoming popular and she needs to constantly stay in the spotlight. Even though the PR she’s doing right now has nothing to do with her talent.
It was annoying watching all the NFL announcers talk about this all day yesterday, complete with all the Taylor Swift song titles they could add into their commentary.
I know what she did to Tom Hiddlestons mum this mans mother better be careful she has a history of parading mums and then dumping the guy.
I’m here for anything that drives the diehard Swifties into a frenzy ..the ones that insist Travis Kelce is using Taylor Swift for clout, this is a bearding / PR stunt, etc. The ones that insisted they weren’t talking…well guess what they were. Just let it go & whatever it is ..it is. This will play like out like it’s supposed to.
I think this pairing makes sense – he’s very demonstrative and corny, which she would love. Has she ever had an athlete era? Well, here we go…
The song that results from this is gonna be 🔥!
@Brassy Rebel — too right!
May as well start planning the lyrics—What rhymes with:
Football? Tall…y’all… fall
Athlete …. I’ve got nothing
Shoulder…bolder,, smolder, scolder, told ‘er
Your mom… bomb, prom, Tom (oh…duo diss possibilities!)
“I’m your cheerleader
Sittin in the bleachers
Chanting with your mo-om
Who the hell is To-om (who?)
I’m your best catch now
Wanna be your touchdown
Wanna be your home-run
Tell me I’m the only one
C’mon let’s strike
C’mon let’s bounce
Let’s go down to the tennis court
Wrong singer, wrong sport (oops!)”
So mostly I wonder about Taylor having a relationship with an athlete and an athlete’s intense schedule. She has an intense touring schedule too. In some ways, it’d give her time to do her own thing but at the same time, it might not give them enough time together. But it’s cute.
I had the time of my life following the updates on twitter last night, and I hope they keep going out for some time.
Bears fans are unsure whether TSwift’s appearance distracts from their humiliating loss or cements it in celebrity lore as the Taylor Swift Game.
😆😂🤣 But Bears fans have too many humiliating losses under their belts to get too hung up on this one.
I really thought the rumors were made up, until I saw her in the box with his MOM. I don’t think she’s ever dated a beefy athlete before. All her previous guys were skinny / willowy! This guy was so over the top about his interest in her…maybe that’s a good thing? The whole thing is so extra. 😆 but then I remember that Tom Hiddleston wore an “I ❤️ T.S.” shirt to the Taymerica party and nothing truly surprises me. Haha! At least it’s not gross Matty.
My one concern is if he starts playing badly, football fans will go after her. Like when Tony Romo was dating Jessica Simpson. Male fans were BRUTAL to Jessica. And she was a sex symbol, unlike taylor (who I love, but she’s not what guys consider sexy). So hopefully that won’t happen.
I hop these crazy kids have fun!
Also adding, my husband, who was an athlete, made a good point. Travis probably understands more than anyone how important a regimented lifestyle would be for her as she’s going to be touring for the next year. Maybe he could be supportive of that for her in a way that another guy in another industry might not.
I’m sure there will be hate transfered to Taylor if the Chiefs lose, but I think the difference between Travis and a Tony Romo are two big things. Travis already has won two Superbowls and is regarded as one of the best to ever play his position. And the big one is that Travis is not a quarterbacks so unless he drops a pass he’s not going to get the blame for a loss the way a quarterback would.
I really don’t understand the who ‘must be publicly seen with the mother’ thing. Aren’t these mothers embarrassed knowing that these fleeting moments will live on in perpetuity along with inevitable mediocre breakup song? I could never imagine introducing my mum to a person I’ve known for 5 minutes.
But if she’s invited by Travis surely she’s gonna end up in the same box as his mom if that’s his/their VIP spot? Sometimes it’s just circumstances. I also don’t see why you can’t meet someone’s parents only if you’re about to be married. They seem like a tight knit family. Maybe it’s a cultural thing (I’m not from the US) but I’ve met the parents of everyone I dated without it being a big deal.
What I’m getting at this seems to constantly be her ‘thing’. There is always a photo op with the mothers of the people she is dating. I’m a POC, maybe it’s a cultural thing to not introduce parents to partners unless it is serious. I could never imagine my mum hopping onto a photo op with a woman my brother has just started dating who let’s be frank, will probably leave him in the dust lol and eventually humiliate.
@Tila honestly I only remember the photo op with Tom’s mom, and then her being photographed with the Kennedys when she dated Connor. I don’t remember her being photographed meeting other parents quickly?
the Tom thing was super weird, but I think this is just because Travis’s mom attends every game. I’m not sure how she wouldn’t have met his mom while going to a game.
American here now living in Canada. Met plenty of my exes parents, havent married any of em.
@Arizona, shouldn’t that be enough to put any mother off? Especially with the creepy situation with the kennedy kid. She cosied up with that racist dudes mum back stage. Tom’s career took a huge hit and she just lets her rabid fans go after the other men she leaves in the dust. And I’m sorry but she is frigging Taylor Swift, she could’ve attended an after match party but there she was was hanging front and centre with his mum. It’s weird but she knows exactly what she’s doing.
I live in KC so I’m loving this. I was actually at the game yesterday (took my 8 yo son for his first time) and was super disappointed that they didn’t show her on the big screen there. My phone was blowing up!
This is great. Kelce is interested in an entertainment career after his contract is up. They have a lot in common and it doesn’t have to end badly. It could benefit both of them.
I also refuse to be bitter about two bright, successful people cheering each other on.
I would argue it does have to end badly because she’s Taylor Swift and she finds a way every time lol
Matty Healy seems like the only one that didn’t end badly (aside from the bad publicity), but we haven’t heard those songs yet so who knows. I guess you could argue Joe Alwyn didn’t end badly, but she leaked enough things to insinuate he dimmed her light and didn’t let her be “bejeweled” or whatever. It’s never just “their schedules didn’t align and they grew apart”, there’s always finger pointing.
Also, it seems like every new relationship is sticking it to the last one with her. So yeah, it could still end badly even if he is laid back and a nice guy.
“Kelce is interested in an entertainment career after his contract is up. “
One way to get your name outside of football circles is to publicly chase a relationship with the juggernaut that is Taylor Swift. Win or lose your name is known.
Taylor looked good and she likes her Americana so shrug.
Oh man, Brittany and Jackson Mahomes are going to be SO mad if Taylor regularly comes to Chiefs games and all the attention goes to her. I have never seen two people so thirsty for attention as Brittany and Jackson.
Sidenote: as a Bills fan, I am all about Travis Kelce being as distracted as possible this season. So I am totally supportive of this relationship lol.
Either they’re having fun getting to know each other or this whole thing is a fauxmance benefiting both and their careers that they are both in on. This would be the first athlete Taylor has dated right?
Don’t think this will her next long term relationship but I see this as inspiration for her next hit song lol.
Girl certainly has a pattern…and doesn’t deviate from it. For all the “self reflecting” song-writing you’d think she’d have noticed this and tried to break from it by now.
Spot on. Maybe we’ll just never ‘get it’.
Classic TS pattern. Love bomb a guy, get his mom on your side, lots of photos then, like a bad storm that abates, moves on and leaves wreckage behind. Cue the next break up song.
Maybe she is just discerning? I dated and broke up with a lot of different guys in my 20s. Once I saw red flags, I was OUT and onto the next. I always saw a bit of the old me in her. Plus, she was with Joe and Calvin a good bit of time.
I think this is hilarious and adorable and I’m here for the whole thing. My team lost yesterday, so I amused myself perusing Twitter et al.
And Mrs. K is a lot sharper and more media savy than some might think. I think she knows what’s up.
And Patrick Mahomes struggled to keep a straight face when asked about Taylor by Erin Andrews after the game. KC is a good locker room and Andy Reid is a good coach. His teammates will give him hell in private but have his back in public.
I say we just watch the fun.
Hahahah the announcers mentioned that the QB Patrick Mahomes was injured (he’s OK) but during his press conference he was only fielding question about T – Swift! That has to be humbling. However, Patrick’s wife is a bit dramatic so he should be used to it.
Travis’ brother — the great Eagles center Jason Kelce — retweeted a video of a Swiftie ranting about how gross Travis is and how Taylor must just be in this for the d*ck and how this is a betrayal of Eagles fans.
Jason Kelce wrote: “Preach!!! Go Birds!”
The brothers have a hilarious podcast together, and Jason is such a menace LOL.
Jason Kelce is a treasure.
Jason makes me laugh so hard. I would argue that he is the funnier brother most of the time, an absolute menace is right!
I feel the same way about Jason Kelce! Fly, Eagles, fly!
Songs, people. Let’s write.
The Chief Heart Thief
Spike My Heart
Cleat Chaser
Tale Gate
The Running Man
He Touched Me Down
On The 10 Yard Line
I Fumbled His Sack
Rough Draft
He touched me down 🤭🤭😝😝🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 oh sweet lord please let this last long enough for some songs….”I wanted to be your Cheeeerleader” But you had to go “Draft another ladeeeee”
After seeing him on SNL I can definitely see him having an entertainment career like John Cena. I really don’t think this guy is her type (she likes them thin and angsty) and I don’t think this will go very far. But I think they both know this is mutually beneficial to both of them so I don’t see anyone using the other. Plus they both seem to be enjoying the attention and having fun with it.
I have been squealing since yesterday, I am absolutely here for Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince! She’s always dated artists and I think the artist/artist pairing doesn’t work with her. She needs someone in a non-creative field, who can support her and hype her and be part of her team instead of competing with her. I think a jock is perfect, and from what I’ve seen Travis is a good dude. I love this pairing.
Taylor Swift looks really great. I hope we can meet at the stadium.
hmm he doesn’t seem like the type she usually goes for…feel like this is more PR stunt than true love or love haze or whatever. i think both of them are just playing it up for the media…they’re both single and attractive ppl so i don’t see anything wrong with this. is he the one? ehhhh
tbh, the last line about CTE, which is a serious thing for these athletes, just seems kinda in poor taste.
I’m going to agree here; I’m all for a good snark but the CTE line was not cool.
I’m admittedly a football fan (Go Hawks – loved seeing that 70 point score against Russ yesterday while his former teammates were celebrating the 10th anniversary of their historic win in 2013). I follow the Kelce brothers after watching some of the first season of New Heights and seeing how much genuine chemistry there is between the brothers. I recently watched KELCE which is a documentary done about Jason when he expected to retire. In the doc, Jason talks about how he recognizes the longer he plays, the more likely he is to not live a longer, healthier life. Its heartbreaking at best as you watch him playing with his three little girls. These men who entertain us may make millions but they give up a LOT to do it.
It is important to remember that the current players started playing football before we really knew about CTE. Most of them were deep into their love for the game and its always hard to pull away from your passion. Why fault the players for continuing to play when this is all their know in their heart?
And before I get off of my soapbox… great players are students of the game. The idea that football players are dumb jocks is just untrue. It is a complex game and requires a lot of training, both mental and physical.
Meh.
I’ve been clocking some racist Swifties on twitter being nasty about his ex-gf Kayla even though she’s not said anything. 😒
Yeah, I’m not that impressed by this pairing either. I’ve been seeing tons of “he doesn’t seem like her type” but she doesn’t seem like his type either, if you look at his ex Kayla Nicole (who is gorgeous by the way). Doesn’t surprise me that Swifties are being gross about his past relationship. Honestly I don’t see this lasting longer than it needs to give her fodder for the next album.
The hypocrisy of Taylor Swift fans will never cease to amaze me. They were up in arms when she was dating a racist guy but are happy to racially abuse his ex girlfriend.
This!!! Some of the responses I’ve seen in response to this news has been cringe and slightly dog whistle. The way his ex has been dragged coupled with some alluding to Kelce returning ‘back’ to his roots which is just disgusting. They do look adorable together and I think he is a good match for her- she wants a man who is into fun and into showy grand romantic gestures and I think he’s up for it no matter how cheesy (see his public showy declarations about her) Game, set, MATCH!!!
So what, a person can only like 1 football team?!?! LOL
She can be a diehard Eagles fan, but what, is she gonna wear a jersey of theirs when she goes to this game, nah, she is going to support the player she is a guest of, duh!
Also, I’m not a “Swifite”, but think Travis is cute & think this could be a fun fling, friendship, or whatever…no labels needed thing!
Totally here for this!!!!!!
I live in Kansas City, Travis Kelce is a truly nice, close to his brother and loves his mama. He gives back to the community, and is def not MAGA. He doesn’t take himself too seriously.
This whole ritual feels weird and performative to me, but I am an older person whose been with the same person for 23 years, so I don’t know much. I feel bad for this guy getting caught up in her narcissism.
He’s been talking about her publicly for weeks. He’s 33. He knows exactly what he’s getting into and he wants it. I don’t understand when people act like the men she dates have no idea who she is and what she’s like. He knows. He seems to like fame and attention just as much as she does.
TS has a dating pattern and Kielce is virtually new material for her next album. Kayla Nicole: hats off to her for not wanting the drama. TS is going to be a distraction for the Chiefs. I can see fans being put off if this continues.
This is all driven by Travis. He made the first move and every move. She is just responding to his moves. So tired of seeing the “Taylor is a man eater who only uses men for album fodder” that she mocked on 1989.
I hate to be a Debbie Downer. However, I get the impression that their relationship is inorganic. Travis appears to love the limelight and doesn’t appear to have any shame with attaching himself to the hot girl of the moment. Taylor appears to love the attention too. As one of the posters noted above, Travis does indeed have “a type” and Taylor ain’t it. In any case, I will get my bowl of popcorn and watch their relationship play out.
The whole “Taylor Swift is my dream girl” is a red flag. I’m not saying he’s a white nationalist at all, but that IS what white nationalists have said about her. I just find it so odd when someone in the limelight like a famous athlete publicly professes their obsession with someone who they don’t actually know. That shit ALWAYS ends up crashing and burning.
I know you’re saying he’s not a white nationalist — which is good, because he most certainly is not.
This is what the Kansas City Star editorial board wrote about his decision to do an ad for Bud Light: “Tying his reputation to a brand that has been the target of a widespread boycott takes courage, a character trait Kelce often exhibits on the field. In Kansas City, we learned some time ago Kelce was fearless … [he’s] never one to shy away from contact.”
And oh, lord, now I’m defending the non-Eagles Kelce LOL.
I’m also in the this is pr camp. Dude has been trying to go mainstream for a while now. He had a show on E about his dating life.
I don’t follow football (although I know who the Mohames are 😀). And I’ve never heard of Travis Kelce until all the TS rumors. I think it’s PR for both sides and for their teams, they know it’s working. Twitter(or X) was having a field day that she’s done with her “London Boy” phase.
If anything good comes out of all this, I respect Travis for supporting the Pfizer vaccines and Taylor for getting new young voter registrations.
They look hot together. Whatever this is, I’d like to see pictures, preferably with some PDA. Not expecting it to last, but it sure is a nice distraction.
Ah, Taylor. Always in the right place at the right time, just to make it all about her. First, hanging out with Sophie Turner, then hanging out with a popular football player who seems to want to move behind the broadcasting desk, and making her fake, ‘I won another award?’ face. PR stunt for sure. Why don’t people get tired of her antics?
Lol. You ever think these ppl are using her for the clout? Like she doesn’t need them at all…Sophie used her to send a message to Joe and Travis like you said has been making every single move to put himself into her path and clearly wants the fame bad. But sure it’s her antics and her PR strategy…it’s her fault joe and Sophie are breaking up and next you’ll tell me some other bs that she’s remotely attached to.
#NotYourMascot even if you’re Taylor Swift.