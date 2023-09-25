“Kelly Clarkson surprised a Las Vegas busker with a Tina Turner cover” links

I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day! She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off! See ya… pic.twitter.com/QU1nNVLp2w — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) September 23, 2023

Kelly Clarkson surprised a Las Vegas busker singing Tina Turner songs. This video is seriously adorable, the busker really didn’t know who she was at first. [Seriously OMG]

