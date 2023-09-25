“Kelly Clarkson surprised a Las Vegas busker with a Tina Turner cover” links

I was on my way to soundcheck for @iHeartRadio tonight in Vegas and was tipping this incredible woman killing some Tina Turner and then she asked me to sing and had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day! She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off! See ya… pic.twitter.com/QU1nNVLp2w
— Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) September 23, 2023
Kelly Clarkson surprised a Las Vegas busker singing Tina Turner songs. This video is seriously adorable, the busker really didn’t know who she was at first. [Seriously OMG]
Jennifer Aniston would have been awful as Caitlyn Todd in NCIS. NCIS producers say that she was never offered the role. [Just Jared]
Will you watch Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers? [LaineyGossip]
A good review of AHS: Delicate. [Pajiba]
Emilia Wickstead’s collection is full of horizontal stripes. [Go Fug Yourself]
Mark Ronson wrote “Just Ken” in the Barbie movie?? [OMG Blog]
How America created “the white woman who just loves fall.” [Jezebel]
Tracee Ellis Ross went to the Ferragamo show. [RCFA]
I forgot that Bar Refaeli still models? [Egotastic]
Funny internet posts, signs and photos. [Buzzfeed]
A Sister Wife on the move! [Starcasm]
Gisele Bundchen contemplated suicide as a young model. [Socialite Life]
Mark Ronson produced the entire soundtrack and wrote Just Ken as well co-wrote the opening song Lizzo performs, “Pink”. That soundtrack has been my jam since the film came out. If you have not burst out laughing on a public street while listening to Ryan Gosling sing “Push” are you even living?
LOL!!!
Interesting that the Jezebel commenters are not having it and seriously stanning for fall. Fall is great because it’s not hot, it’s not cold and the leaves are pretty. Are there people who are extra about it? Yes. Are there marketers who exploit that? Also yes.
Yeah I’m an old millennial and I’ve loved fall for as long as I can remember, not just the last decade. I grew up in MI so fall was always beautiful with the trees changing, the cooler air, watching football with my dad, Halloween, the fall decor (what other time of year do you get to put out decor one after the other until Christmas), and it also means it’s the start of the holiday season. I still really love a snowy winter as well. I will not apologize for stanning fall.
I have ALWAYS loved fall/autumn. It’s hands down the best time of the year. Temperature wise, aesthetically, cozy clothes, cozy warm drinks, my birthday, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas. End of September to Christmas is the best time of the year.
You are so true, I am loving that we are in the last week of September right now and my birthday is in a few weeks too!
Plus as a birder, fall means hawk and eagle migration!
A beautiful crisp fall day, outdoors on a hill/mountain or waterfront with the foliage starting to turn and dozens, hundreds even thousands of hawks headed south overhead? And maybe some butterflies or other critters migrating too?
A folding chair, a blanket, binoculars and a thermos of coffee or tea plus snacks, and whoever else showed up to enjoy the sights with you can make for a marvelous day, September through November depending on where you are.
Cape May NJ or Hawk Mountain PA in the Eastern US are great for a fall vacation, and closer to home Wachusett Mountain in MA or Pack Monadnock in NH are great too.
And someday I’m hoping to head to the US west to see some serious Golden Eagle action or even to Veracruz Mexico ‘the River of Raptors’ with tens of thousands of birds migrating through on a single day.
@North of Boston as a fellow birder, I just want to say that I appreciate you. I have never seen a kettle myself, but I would love to some day.
If you are a teacher, then fall always has a depressing back-to-school vibe. (Not that I don’t love my job!) Also, I find it sad when the days start to get shorter. April and May are my favorite months – such a time of promise!
I love when the crocuses come up–which tends to be in February, that’s my harbinger of spring. Where I live now, spring was just lovely–we had lilac blooming, then the roses, then the honeysuckle, it was so fragrant for so long. Now the fall smells have hit, which I also like (I live along a river). I didn’t finish that particular article, it seemed like they were really reaching there with their POV.
Fall is the beginning of the end. The days get colder, grayer, wetter and darker until I’m leaving and coming home in the dark and marking the days until we spring forward and there’s daylight again. The leaves are pretty. I’ll give fall that.
I think it’s becoming trendy to love fall because of global warming and our unbearably hot, torturous summers. And for various reasons (surgical menopause and some extra weight) I always run hot. So I crave the season when it gets cool and I can actually get away with layers without sweating uncontrollably 😝
I don’t know about trendy, but fall is the only season here in New England where the weather is relatively consistent. Spring is nonexistent, summer doesn’t start until July and then it’s either boiling hot or too much rain, and winter is either spring-like or 3 feet of snow. In the fall you can actually wear a nice coat and pair of boots for style rather than utility.
I prefer to say autumn 😂
Unrelated to any of these links. But reddit has started calling Joe Jonas “Joffery Jonas” and I couldn’t wait to cackle about that with the Celebitchy community
love it!
😂😂😂
Kelly Clarkson is a good human 🥲
She really is! I love this.
I love autumn because I hate desert summers. I don’t like pumpkin pie and apples, give me apricots. I smother turkey with red chile. Fucking sick and tired of the goddamn heat. There I said it!
I’m in western NY state and had the wood stove going several times in June. I’m so cold now that I’m wearing wool socks and sweats. July had some nice days, and so did August, but nothing consistent.
I am owed a pleasant and warm October! 😂