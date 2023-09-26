Britain’s Foreign Office really wants Princess Kate to go to Singapore

Two Sundays ago, Camilla Tominey broke the news that the Princess of Wales would not join her husband on his big trip to Singapore this fall, where he would “present” the Earthshot Prize. If the Singapore ceremony is anything like the Boston ceremony, the Earthshot winners will only be seen remotely, and Earthshot funds will be allocated to arranging private planes for celebrities. I’m not even joking. But I digress – the news about Kate’s absence came after months of assurances that Kate would join William in Singapore, so how did Tominey get the tip and why does it feel like such a big deal? Well, now Ephraim Hardcastle has devoted part of his column to it, and the column makes it sound like the Foreign Office (FCO) is actually begging Kate to get off her ass and travel more.
Why didn’t the Princess of Wales accompany William on his trip to New York? Kate, a reluctant overseas traveller, has been out of the country on official business just twice this year – a quick trip to watch England play Argentina in Marseille and to attend the wedding of the Crown Prince of Jordan.
There had been high hopes at the FCO that Kate would not only make more overseas visits but would also bring the children. George has been to Australia and New Zealand and was joined by Charlotte in Canada, Poland and Germany, but it seems that school and routine are now more important than helping the FCO with some ‘panda diplomacy’.
William travels to another Earthshot Prize jaunt in Singapore in November. Will Kate accompany him?
I mean, I find it gross that the Foreign Office wants her to trot out her children overseas for diplomacy too, but beyond that, it’s just bizarre that Kate is suddenly not going to Singapore and apparently refusing to travel at all. That’s the thing though – I’m not sure she actually is “refusing.” Nor do I believe that the “school run” is so sacred to her that she can’t do anything else. I think Kate was told, by William, that she couldn’t go to Singapore. Speaking of, this US Daily Report story was going around – take this with an enormous grain of salt, but I actually think this is dead-on:
For months, it was speculated that Prince William and Kate Middleton would travel to Singapore later this year for The Earthshot Prize. The media was already salivating about Middleton’s appearance, her fashion choices, and her radiant smile, and they were eager to see her do her iconic bum slap on Prince William. However, that will not happen.
There have been a lot of reports about Kate Middleton’s removal from the Singapore trip. Some royal watchers have come up with an explanation for her not attending the major event with her husband after reports claimed that Prince William is now moving to the phase of being a respected statesman.
He no longer wants the spotlight to be on Kate Middleton’s glam and glamor. It seems that King Charles III faced the same problem with the stunning and charismatic Princess Diana. Prince William has noticed that all his wife has to do is wear something expensive, affordable, fancy, shiny, or new during royal engagements, and she will get headlines for days. Middleton does not have pressure to deliver great speeches, fight for causes, or engage with politicians, world leaders, or business people.
Prince William is not held to the same standard. If he appears at big events in a fancy suit and makes small talk, the media will not give him major headlines. He will be called out for lacking substance and being an empty suit. It seems that Prince William has decided that Middleton’s sparkle is a problem for him, and will therefore leave her behind as often as possible as he tries to make his mark as the next King of England.
“They were eager to see her do her iconic bum slap on Prince William.” LMAO @ whoever wrote that line. Yes, I agree that William didn’t want his ass groped by his inappropriate and lecherous wife in Singapore. Plus, the other stuff – Kate has zero substance, all she does is show up somewhere in a frock and that’s the headline. Sucks that William married such a dud, someone incapable of being the kind of intellectual and diplomatic partner he needs. Oh well!
Pegs becoming incandescent with rage in 3..2…..1
(that green still hurts my eyes btw)
The shade in this articles. They practically called her dumb. All fan fare no substance. Well, well, well.
They way the wrote about him doesn’t exactely make him look smart either. Sounds like they’re shading him, while trying to cover their asses.
I had to google the phrase “panda diplomacy” because I thought these guys were being flat-out racist. But apparently it is a term:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Panda_diplomacy
What’s hilarious is that they are calling Kate a panda — cute but useless.
Panda diplomacy is coming to an end in DC this year. The National Zoo’s pandas are being returned in a few weeks.
@Megan, thank you for reminding me because I want to try and take my son to see them before they leave!
I don’t believe the FCO is begging Kate to go or for the children to accompany them. It’s just come out that the Korean President will be paying a State visit to the UK at the same time so the FCO will be prioritizing that instead of Earthshot. It’s the press that is begging Kate and the children to go.
This. It’s the press who desperately needs something more interesting than Peg to make money. She is not doing anything for the Foreign office than her husband can’t do (which is absolutely nothing).
Plus, William’s jaunt has nothing to do with UK – Singapore relations or something’s it’s his own personal business and has nothing to do with diplomacy. This kind of sounds like the Diana statue unveiling, when Kate was trying to convince Will to bring her through the press.
There’s a state visit at the same time as Earthshot? 😂
So William will get no headlines and Kate will likely not attend the dinner, thus no big jewels and fancy new dress.
“another Earthshot prize jaunt”…
OUCH!!
Sounds like Kate isn’t the only one considered to be lightweight.
The whole piece is one OUCH after another. Wow.
Could they be saying it any louder? Buttons is in trouble.
both the pieces are ouch – the Daily Mail which I think comes from the Middletons, and the US Daily Report – both are making it clear (even if its not the intention) that William doesn’t want her there, even for her “iconic bum slap” (or maybe because of it.)
Whether its due to her “sparkle” or something else, William has decided that he is better off without her, even on these major trips like Earthshot. Kate is in trouble and today is a day where I’m on the side of “the divorce is coming sooner than we think.”
Honestly reading that made me think it was written by AI for some reason. If it’s a person, wow. Iconic bum slap. Kate’s for sure in a new phase. Fascinating that it’s openly about her being Diana to his Charles. You’d think he would be sensitive to repeating the exact cruelty his mother faced.
Also, wtf is “panda diplomacy”? It sounds offensive.
@lucy: panda diplomacy is a reference to China’s foreign policy. It’s a sort soft diplomacy tactic where China sends panda bears to other countries that they want a (better) relationship with or cooperate with on some level.
@Lucy, AI is the only thing that explains the weirdness in this article!
Also, I’m no Kate fan and I know most of us on here aren’t either but…if we’re speaking objectively, the sheer misogyny in the second article is appalling. Not only claiming Kate only has to look pretty but suggesting she never has any real work responsibilities, etc.
She has just as many causes and needs to make as many speeches as William. They are just BOTH super lazy so it’s hard to remember specific instances of either of them working.
What I mean is, if this were about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner instead of William and Kate, it would be quite clear how malicious the sexism is.
@DK the sexism is malicious in the royal family and always has been. It’s one of the things about Kate that used to tick me off the most (before her treatment of Meghan took over for that one) – that she had this very sexist role and she was 100% okay with that.
But he’s a RESPECTED STATESMAN!!!! 🙄
A respected GLOBAL statesman 🙄
“Sucks that William married such a dud, someone incapable of being the kind of intellectual and diplomatic partner he needs”
Well she was the only one willing. It’s not like he’s intellectual or diplomatic himself.
Imagine being one of the most eligible men in the world — a literal prince and, at least in his younger days, a good-looking one at that — and having such a terrible personality and ego, and being so beholden to a vicious tabloid media, that an emptyheaded charisma vacuum like Kate is the best you can do.
For years William’s cast-iron ego and entitlement will have protected him from that level of self awareness. Then Meghan happened. I suspect much of William’s anger and rage at Harry/Meg is fuelled by the dawning realisation of exactly what you have put here.
It’s interesting that they keep referring to her as Kate Middleton instead of the Princess of Wales. It’s like she never got the promotion to “wife.”
Let them keep calling her Kate Middleton.
They call Harry’s wife Meghan Markle constantly
The way I saw that explained by a reporter is that they know people Google “Kate Middleton” and “Meghan Markle,” so they need to be identified that way at least once in each article for it to get a hit in the search results.
I’ve never seen a single article about Kate that mentioned any intelligence, good work ethic, or personal accomplishments before or after her marriage. She doesn’t seem to support any cause that benefits average citizens. She doesn’t seem to have any ideas or advocacies. Looks as if Great Britain had a thoughtful and intelligent Queen for 72 years, now they must settle for empty vessels, Camilla and Kate.
But his job is so hard! All Kate has to do is show up & smile while William’s expected to give speeches & nobody appreciates how hard that is!!! It’s so unfair!! (Read with heavy sarcasm.)
The kind of woman William needs as a wife, would never marry William.
Word, not unless William goes into therapy, undergoes a 180 degree change and ups his game like Harry did, but we all know he’s incapable of that.
Exactly this, Mrs. Krabapple!
The fact the justifications for her not to accompany him on a business trip when she is, in fact, working for the same firm as him and would be there also for business purposes are basically ” Kate is just a housewife, nobody wants to hear from her because she has nothing to say.” tells me this is exactly what William believes.
Everything sounds true to me from the reasoning behind her removal , to William´s petty motivations and future plans to freeze her out.
William, the feminist., always classy.
Neither of them have anything to say. William tells unfunny jokes and laughed about covid. She plays to the cameras. They deserve each othet.
@moderatelywealthy: That was all so insulting, the idea that she’s ‘just’ a wifey, nothing to say, nothing to contribute, etc. If it weren’t Kate, I’d be outraged on her behalf. As it is, I’m outraged that this blatant sexism still exists in the pages of that sorry excuse for a newspaper.
I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s because they’re a step away from the throne. Before the press started raging about the Sussexes and the drama of andrews security came up, the unspoken rule was not to talk about royal security. Travelling abroad less, not travelling abroad together (they took separate private jet flights to France for the rugby) maybe it’s an heir to the throne thing. Making sure if anything happens there’s one parent there. Don’t know how they’re going to do big international tours then. Unless they also travel separately for those.
But Kate is not an heir. How she travels wouldn’t matter to them. The rule is if George is along, supposedly he and Will would travel separately. That rule hasn’t been strictly observed by Charles or Will though. Maybe the media is giving her a nudge that if George went she could justify traveling separately and wouldn’t have to be around PW so much?
Being very callous here, but Kate is not important to the monarchy. She does not need to travel separately from William. Camilla travels with Charles, and the Duke of E always traveled with Queen Elizabeth. If it was a security issue with the monarchy, then William and his eldest son should never travel together and they definitely do. They also flown together in helicopters as a whole family which is probably the least safe mode of travel.
It has nothing to do with royal security. Charles traveled with Diana, Camilla travels with Charles now, the Queen and Philip traveled together.
Married royals always travel with each other. Kate already birthed heirs-that was her main function and she’s completed it. It’s only the heirs that theoretically are not supposed to travel together.
The married ins don’t matter to the line of succession. Once they have produced children they aren’t needed. If security was such an issue for the mother of the future king then Diana would have had RPOs despite the divorce.
No, it is not about security. It is about William not want his unwanted wife at his side. Kate has no role to play in the monarchy if William passes away. She’s not in line to inherit the throne.
The whole “traveling separately” thing needs to be put to rest along with “mustn’t travel to another country before King Charles”, etc. It’s bogus. QE2 travelled with Phil as did C&D and now, C&C.
Nobody believes it.
Maybe she is worried about traveling in a foreign country and the pap situation À la Diana…
Kate LOVES the camera. She would give her metaphorical right arm to be as popular with the paps as Diana. If she was being followed by paparazzi she’d tell the car to drive as slowly as possible to ensure they all got their shot whilst gurning freeze-frames out the window.
I doubt very much that’s the reason she’s not going to Singapore.
That made me laugh out loud as I pictured her face in the car window…!
I’m dying!
@Vivica…doubtful. @The Hench already explained all of the reasons why.
Is this the first time we’ve seen Kate referred to as a “reluctant” overseas traveler? I feel like that’s a new one. She’s certainly not reluctant when it comes to her vacations. It’s clear that when William travels and she doesn’t go with him, it’s because he doesn’t want her there.
This family REALLY did not learn a single fcking lesson from Diana. William is repeating every single one of his father’s mistakes. SMH
She’s never been described as a reluctant traveler, this is just the latest lie to “cover” for the fact a big ol’ Wails divorce is coming. Again.
Our police is very strict and we don’t have paparazzi chases. They’ll shut it down especially since it involves royalty. Anyway she can stay where she is. They’re both annoying.
Maybe, but it seems they don’t mind if they need to run over and kill any pedestrian peasants who might be in their way.
They deserve each other, two shit people who very mistakenly thought they’d won a prize. They must be so miserable. Poor kids having them as parents.
“Sucks that William married such a dud, someone incapable of being the kind of intellectual and diplomatic partner he needs.”
oh well, like attracts like and all that.
So true.
Hate to say it, but it became clear to everyone that William married down after Harry married up and found a wife that he loves and can be an intellectual and diplomatic partner he needs. Harry got it all. That was William’s problem with Meghan and the reason why he wanted her gone. Her presence in the royal family highlighted his poor decision at choosing a wife. William settled and he finally realized coasting on Kate and the children was no longer enough when Harry & Meghan are giving loving, supportive power couple.
And they had over a decade of press fluffing of Kate prior to Meghan showing up and it still fell apart once a woman with substance entered the picture.
That would require self-reflection, self-awareness, & introspection on the part of William; he’s just not capable of that.
@BeanieBean, I get what you’re saying but William is capable of feeling embarrassed and Kate embarrasses him. I don’t think he cared until Meghan arrived and put a big spotlight on what Kate lacks.
I’m no expert but I think Kate’s on drugs. There are too many changes to her face, puffy one day, gaunt the next, and eyes, sleeping or electrified. And her behavior also seems, shall we say, unpredictable.
I know this isn’t meant to be funny, but “I’m no expert but I think Kate is on drugs” just tickled my funny bone.
I’m Sober (not that that makes me an expert either) and I agree there seems to be something “pharmaceutical” going on. Now, it could be something like recalibrating her antidepressants or other legit MH meds. But yeah, the twitching, shrugging, bugging eyes, then extreme tiredness all paint a picture. And if there is a med problem (legal or illegal), it could surely make international travel difficult.
Excellent point about the potential for possible international travel difficulties @Snaggletooth, especially given that the country for this trip is Singapore. I have no idea what royal travel is like, but if there are drug-sniffing dogs or the need to declare prescription drugs or something like that, it might well be the case that Kate wouldn’t be able to travel there as a civilian — and it might be impossible for her / them to travel without details getting out.
I hope Pegs gets the hang of statesmanship before the Singapore trip, the only thing he has going for him is being at the receiving end of the iconic bum slap.
The line about him becoming a respectable statesman made me almost spit out my coffee. LOL.
@Elizabeth, same, lol. Something about the way it was phrased is just so freaking funny.
The problem is, all her mugging for the cameras and Basic Barbie fashion: Royal Edition get the first round of articles, and the Wills and wife chemistry fan fiction gets the second round of coverage and the causes are an afterthought like the hint of flavor in a La Croix sparkling water. But, and this is a big BUT, he just doesn’t grab the headlines in his own and he isn’t his father or his brother. Both prepare for what they’re doing. Do you really think Wills could make a speech in French or German? He doesn’t have the work ethic to make the headlines as a statesman. As someone his age, I am disgusted by the propping up of this grown man. I have a career, too. If I want to get the next promotion, or level up in my career I have to prepare and deliver. I can’t just promise I’m keen. I know we’ve said this before, but Will’s whole “declare it and it’s so” attitude/approach is a huge part of the problem. Salt Island is getting what they paid for.
So maybe some of the ES sponsors actually take it seriously and asked for her not to come so that maybe the actual cause would get some headlines?
Kate is fighting back, she’s trying to tell William she’s so important. From the briefing last week at Us weekly to this.
Unlike Meghan’s appearance at Invictus, Kate will add nothing to the Singapore trip. She will just wear various outfits and wiglets that recall Meghan and make weird faces. We will never hear her utter a word and no one will remember or care about her visit the moment it’s over. There are still articles being written about Meghan’s Invictus style.
This reminds me of that time I imagined how a Jane Austin era writer would interpret Kate’s Aura of Nothingness:
“The lady Catherine was not beautiful nor was she considered plain. Though she was not an idiot, one would never describe her as clever. She was not quite tall, but it could not be said that was short either. Her style of dress though inoffensive was woefully unmemorable and hovered at a midway point between that of an aged woman and a girl of no more than 12 years. Her personality was indiscernible as she neither warranted great attention nor caused great offense. So nondescript was she that if asked about her, her acquaintances might pause and struggle to recollect any detail of her. So middling was the lady Catherine that indeed this writer struggled to recall her and as of this moment must consider whether she actually exists or is but a figment of my imagination.”
@Aurora -Unlike Meghan’s appearance at Invictus. This is why they want her to go, they know William only attracts flies or those paid to show up and they’re deluding themselves that she will get the same attention or bring the same spark that Meghan did. Oh Kate, don’t do it girl, Baldemort will blame you for a) hogging the limelight or b)no one paying either or you any attention.
Disagree with the part about Middleton’s sparkle being the main reason she’s not going on the trip. I’m sure it’s annoying to have her clothes be the main focus but mostly I think she’s not going bc he doesn’t want to spend that much time together. He doesn’t want to fake a loving and supportive relationship and he also doesn’t want to get butt slapped.
LOL that’s not sparkle, that’s the reflections of the camera flashes off all the buttons!
No sparkle but lots of spackle.
That Twitter thread that said the press had been notified about their separation and that an announcement would be made had me thinking. Right on the heels of that thread making the rounds, Camilla Tominey was the first to report that Kate wasn’t going to WilliamShot. She stuck that juicy fact down deep into one of her articles, so evidently it wasn’t an official KP news bullet sent to all the rota. If the press were truly notified (and that’s a big IF), I wonder if afterwards CamelToe called up her favorite source, CarolE, to commiserate and get some clarification about what Kate would and would not be doing in the future, and that’s when she found out that Singapore was a no.
Isn’t it funny how now that Meghan isn’t around to be blamed for Burger King’s lack of charisma, Kate has become the big problem. We knew he would blame her.
I think they have known about the separation for a while. The separate arrivals at Wimbledon last year was simply ignored when they would have reported that for anyone else. Same with the separate arrivals to the commonwealth games. Then the queen passed and so they held off covering anything relating to the separation.
Now that it has been a year since the queen has passed, the media is itching to say more. Camilla announced that Kate was not going in a fairly neutral way. But KP hasn’t corrected it either.
also – and I know we talk about this a lot – lets circle back to the Windsor house hunting. The press was actually mad about that for a while. There were some critical tweets about how they were assured that KP was their “permanent” home and that justified the cost of renovating it etc, and then 5 years after moving in “full time” they moved to Windsor. And then all that criticism stopped.
Wonder if that’s when the press were told that the separation was coming, officially, hence the need for Adelaide for Kate, and they backed off the story knowing they were going to get a bigger one very soon (and then the Queen died.) I mean I think they knew there were “separate lives” but I think that may have been when they were told it was basically official.
What’s odd to me is that Camilla Tominey, who is very proud of her royal scoops, hid the Singapore news down in another article. Kate went to WilliamShot last year and was expected to go this year. As soon as the news that Kate was not going to Singapore was released, it spread fast on social media. Kate’s absence is significant; I feel like the rollout of the excuses will reach Lioness proportions.
I still think Tominey was peeved to be exposed with the fake crying story after the Oprah interview and she got her info from Camp Kate. So she is likely changing her focus to William’s camp, which is where this kate no show information came up.
Also becks1 I think you are correct about the new house issue being shut down because of a larger story to come.
William does not want her there.nothing iconic about kate giving b u m slap to william.
‘iconic bum slap’. Kate will be thinking yep, that’s one for the CV. Alongside the classic ‘festive glance’.
Iconic bum slap sent me. 🤣 I’m glad they’re saying the quiet part out loud. He doesn’t want Princess Barbie stealing the spotlight. Or touching him.
To me it seems like the tabloids are stirring the pot here with this. Peg and Can’t don’t live together and they don’t like each other so why with this Can’t should go to Singapore? Are they telling Peg to get her out there so people will believe they are still together? Or are they letting Peg know that they will spill more tea? Something is up.
Hey Carol(e) this isn’t going to help Mumbles cause – we KNOW this came from you. No way something as snarky and puerile as this came from the FCO. The ‘bum slap’ gave it away.
Mumbles is desperate to go but its clear that ain’t gonna happen – she was an international stage to compete with Meghan who went to IG.
Yes, the “she gets too much attention for him” angle is supposed to make him look small and bad, and make her reminiscent of Diana. This is so camp Middleton. Yikes.
Now I’m dying to know if CarolE actually said the words, “iconic bum slap.”
In any case, if this is in fact coming from the Middletons, it will backfire on them, as usual. Didn’t they learn that with the statue unveiling situation?? All it does is make William dig in his heels even more.
Is she wearing one of those instant face lift tapes? That can’t be Botox, right? She looks so pulled tight here.
William wouldn’t/couldn’t have married someone different than Kate. He had to marry someone who was not charismatic and not particularly interested in anything outside of her kids and vacation. He has to be the star, the one who stands out, the one who people gravitate toward. The problem with this is he’s none of those things either. I don’t see them staying married forever. I would say once the kids are older, they’ll split.
And the sadly weird thing is that, however uncharismatic, dull and incurious Kate is, she still manages to overshadow William.
@Eurydice, and that’s only because she’s a woman with long hair who wears lots of dresses and sometimes jewels. Nothing at all to do with Kate as a person.
I guess just being born to be next in line was not enough to land a wife who could help you, especially when you yourself suck at what you do
I don’t recall Kate being a “reluctant overseas traveler” when comes to going on holiday. And William wouldn’t be overshadowed by Kate’s wardrobe if he weren’t already such an empty suit.
All the elements he needs for a successful Earthshot event are there – splashy venue, prizes, winners, a cause people care about. Will just has to believe it, too. Not just stroll in for selfies and a dry little speech – but work the event, show some energy, engage with people, make friends. Of course, that would mean stepping down from his PoW pedestal and doing actual work…
Yeah, Mustique would like a word about the whole “reluctant traveler” thing.
Ditto Sweden, Jordan and France.
Technically, the “winners” aren’t at the awards. Not eco-friendly to fly in a bunch of nobodies.
Well, that was last year and I think they learned their lesson after all the criticism. This time it’s going to be Earthshot Week and, according to the website, the winners and finalists will be spending time and networking with business leaders, investors, etc. Maybe some of that will be virtual, I don’t know, but a week-long event should give William plenty of opportunities to show off the success of his event…if he wakes up in time to do it…
So the event is going to last a week and PW is going to interact with the finalists? Sounds like a familiar concept, like maybe IG.
@equality – Eerily familiar, isn’t it? I’m kind of sorry Kate won’t be there. It would be fascinating (and maybe a little frightening) to watch her try to be like Meghan at IG.
@Eurydice that explains why there is panic in the press about Kate potentially not going. They need some pictures to counteract all of that Invictus shine. It will be hot enough in Singapore for Kate to wear shorts and rompers and strapless dresses too. Baldemort just doesn’t want to cooperate.
@Msiam, exactly! That really does change it a bit, if it’s a full week. The press would get SO much more mileage out of it if she’s there.
But the length of the trip can also be used as another excuse: “they don’t both want to be away from their children for so long,” even though that’s nonsense and the kids would be fine.
Even this year Kate had quite a tan when she reappeared after her summer disappearance. She was at a tropical location to get that tan.
I think part of the issue with her not attending is that all she did last year is show up in that ugly green dress which ended up being a joke. William wants to be viewed as serious and he probably wants the focus on him, and then maybe the winners, and not whatever dress kate wore.
William needs to deal with the fact that if he wants lots of splashy headlines surrounding his events, Kate has to be there with him. His other option is getting little to no press because he’s dullAF (I mean, so is Kate, but at least her clothes are more interesting).
If there’s sunbathing involved, or skiing, Kate’s bag is packed. That was a lot of hooey.
Shades of Chuckles 2.0 except Burger King isn’t willing to remain in the shadows anymore. C-Rex who?
Special K is pleading her case via the BM, just like she did for the Diana statue unveiling, but I don’t think Burger King will change his mind. He’s embarrassed and repulsed by her and doesn’t want “his bum” to be anywhere near her. Her incompetence and laziness has made her a PR issue, so clothes and wiglets is all the BM gets and I love that for them. They are only getting scraps and starving! Now the BM is prompting (ordering) the Wails to bring their children to more overseas events. How high will the Wails jump?
Panda diplomacy = “soft power, cloaked in conservation”…is that a snarky slam about EarthShot? I really want it to be….
Panda diplomacy was when China used to send gifts of giant pandas to countries where they wanted diplomatic relations. Not sure who the panda is this scenario. Are the children the pandas – cute, cuddly, inoffensive? Singapore is one of the UK’s largest trading partners – will there be some kind of diplomacy behind the scenes? With William involved? Oh dear.
Or it’s even worse: China, Singapore, what’s the diff they’re thinking. Pandas it is.
I thought that related to her very heavy 80s eye makeup – girl doesn’t half go for it with the black eyeliner.
LOL!
How does she do that, expose upper and lower teeth? She looks a fright. I can only imagine what it’s like for the little children to be exposed to that.
I’ve tried to recreate some of her expressions and I can tell you it is not easy and definitely in no way natural.
We’re not China. Don’t use “panda diplomacy”. Also Kate can stay where she is.
It’s panda diplomacy only if they are going to be loaned to Singapore and on display for 10 years. I guess that’s one way Camzilla can get them out of her hair and her jewel vault.
@Alexandria: that was my thinking, the DM writers are so racist, colonialist, lazy, stupid, they’re thinking China, Singapore, whatever, pandas!
@Pinkosaurus: with a big sign for Kate: ‘please do not feed’ so as to mimic her natural habitat & foraging habits.
She’s in no way a reluctant overseas traveler. Mustique anyone? Jordan?
What she is, what she has been and what she will always be is a reluctant worker. Even by royal definition of work she’s as reluctant as can be.
Also, poor Kate doesn’t have quite the sparkle anymore since Camilla closed the jewel house to her lol.
YES – reluctant worker, not reluctant overseas traveler. She’ll travel overseas for a vacation whenever it pleases her.
I wonder about the fallout between Kate and William. Was William lied to as to who made who cry during Charlotte’s bridesmaid fitting
Harry explicitly stated in Spare, everyone knew the truth about the crying story. They even had a meeting with Kate & Will to ask how the story was leaked and twisted. Will blamed Camilla indirectly, said that they told the story to Charles and Camilla during dinner when Harry & Meghan were on Australia tour. William knew what Kate did and they set up the whole thing with Charles & Camilla.
It wasn’t Charles and Camilla repeatedly leaking the stories about it. It was Kate, her mum, her Uncle Gary (him directly on record multiple times). Kate and Carol(E) were the ones on the offense there. Charles, Camilla, William are all happy to have Kate take the fall for what she did. They weren’t out there spinning lies trying to make Kate look like the victim.
@notasugarhere, Harry was repeating what William said to him. I don’t think he believes him now with the perspective of everything that happened. Harry was just trying to point out that William knew about the truth and blamed Camilla for the leak & twist.
Also, we know there is no one person leaking to the press. But, when it comes to Harry & Meghan, I fully believe Camilla, Charles, Kate & William made an alliance. This is why there was only one story coming from royal reporters: “Meghan bad, Harry stupid”. Kate and her family are not the only leakers.
My take on that was that one of two things happened, and Harry knows it was one of these two things:
1) Kate leaked the lie herself (maybe through her mother, maybe directly to Tominey.)
2) William and Kate told Camilla the story about Kate crying knowing full well that Camilla would leak it. So they have a layer of separation but they did it knowing full well the outcome.
I go with #1 here bc I don’t think Camilla would call Tominey, I think she would have called Jobson or someone at the DM. Tominey to me is a giveaway that the story came directly from Camp Middleton.
But lets not forget the broader picture in this scenario – the then Cambridges and Charles and Camilla had dinner while H&M were off on their wildly successful Oceania tour and clearly the topic of discussion was “how to bring Meghan down,” because right after that the Great Smear Campaign kicked into high gear.
I think William told a partial truth to Harry when he said they mentioned it to Camilla and Charles. However, if they said the real story, Camilla wouldn’t have flipped the players. This was a plausible excuse to direct blame toward Camilla since she has spoken to the media about Harry in the past.
Also he admitted that they had a dinner with Charles and Camilla and it’s very obvious they started the smear campaign against Meghan after that. Tiara gate came out around then too. AK 47 was likely given the go ahead to speak to the media after this dinner.
@Noor – I agree with the poster on here (from a while back) who said it wasn’t so much that Kate lied it was because the lie was exposed on a global stage. The lie in itself helped support the Meghan is bad narrative so, William probably didn’t give two figs who said it or where it came from.
I believe the posters who suggest his eyes were opened during lockdown to how manipulated he was by the Middleton family. Without Harry (and Meghan) to distract his attention he looked at what was happening in his own home and didn’t like what he saw.
Also it is more than likely that Carole tried to camp out at Anmer during the lockdowns.
@Nic919 – if my memory serves, I think CarolE did camp out at Anmer – and got the boot. There was a story around that time about exactly that – CarolE being around too much and William (and they said Kate but…) wanting more space.
William and Kate in Singapore 2023 would be Charles and Diana in South Korea 1992 all over again. They’re going through the death throes of their marriage and it would be on display for all to see. That’s why Kate is ordered to stay home.
Slightly different angle, but holy batman, the absolute disrespect and smearing of Diana!!!! What the hell?? This is so offensive! Yes, Diana was glamorous and stylish, but she had tremendous substance. As an oldie, I think we now don’t fully realize how radical Diana was when we see pictures of her embracing AIDS victims, for example. At the time that Diana was “lending her star power”, the prevailing arguments were about whether you could be infected by simply touching someone with AIDS. The incredible stigmatization and misinformation that was VERY VERY mainstream at the time made what Diana was doing incredibly transgressive and thus incredibly powerful in a way that no other Royal has ever come close to. I am very familiar with her work on the Land Mine Ban treaty and the idea that Diana was not engaged deeply in substance and policy issues is a complete lie. I’m not saying Kate is like Diana, but this “Diana 2.0” is outrageously untrue and disrespectful to Diana. That ANY of the royals could ever be even pale shadows of Diana- what a difference the monarchy would be today!
So Kate’s not going but the new valet will be there. I guess I never heard if this new hire is male or female.
now isn’t that interesting…
This ‘will-she-wont-she’ distraction abt Can’t being told by Won’t that he doesn’t want her to accompany him on his earthshidt jaunts, takes our eyes off the real reason.
Follow me now:……..eatthshidt is bully’s big chance at having a legacy to look back on. Its his Invictus MeToo.
H brought Invictus to fruition without a wife by his side. And he fought off bully’s objections to getting IG off the ground so H wasn’t surrounded by sycophants propping him up and giving him unearned accolades like bully’s people are doing for him wth earthshidt.
H really had to sell his idea all by himself and succeeded in getting the right people to buy-in to his vision at the ground floor.
Bully hasn’t exerted himself for earthshidt and that’s one of the reasons it will fizzle & die in the not too distant future.
In the meantime, in keeping up with his walk into H’s footsteps, bully wants to be seen as the “founder” of a legacy project, just like H. And like I said, in those early years of building IG, H wasn’t married and si had no wife by his side that could be said yo hv equal billing in building his big legacy project.
“William, William, look I have spent a small (well for me small) fortune on new green dresses, and copied a few of your crushes ideas, and a really, really special new wiglet so I must come to Singapore with you. They have such wonderful shops there”
“Kate, for gods sake your not coming with me. I’m sick of them talking about you and your clothes, I am the statesman and your, your, well your just your!”
“William the foreign office wants me to go, they say im very necessary to the success of your trip, what’s it for again!”!?
“for gods sake you vacuous woman, it’s Earthshot MY earthshot!!”
Oh William, are you training to become an astronaut, so you can shoot at earth, please William, please shoot at montecito “William, William why are you gripping that vase?”
“Get out Kate, just get out, this vase is priceless and we are waiting for a new supply of cushions!!”
Seriously though my CB friends, I wonder if this is the usual Palace misdirecting everyone to try and drum up ACTUAL INTEREST in Billy and his earthsht vanity project., add to that there are REAL shades of Diana and Charles here. At least Diana actually stood for something and had several very high profile projects, and the Palace did everything to bring her down, including a car crash.
Mary Pester, good point. I hadn’t thought of the bm drumming up interest in Wont.
@saucy&sassy, after the flop that was NY, I wouldn’t put anything past them!!
That header photo is always so jarring, it might be the worst photo of her. And that second excerpt is brutal.
It’s my all-time favorite photo of Kate.
The one with her in that green dress is painful to look at. I scroll past as quickly as possible.
Kate is an embarrassment. Remember her offering William a cup of dead larvae at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow? She cannot be trusted on the international stage not to make a fool of herself.
Neither, of course, can William, but he’s the POW, so everyone pretends he’s a statesman. They have too much invested in the farce of William to back down now.
I doubt the British Foreign Office wants Kate to go anywhere lol. This is Kate hiding behind the Foreign Office and pretending they want her to go.
I don’t think they can hide separation/divorce much longer. With them relocating to Windsor, enrolling their kids in a new school, Kate not accompanying William on several trips abroad, the body language clearly telegraphing William can’t stand Kate, the stories of them fighting etc. It’s going to happen eventually. Maybe not this year, maybe not next year, but I don’t think Kate will ever be queen. She got her Princess of Wales title, that’s as far as she’ll go.
This has been a long time coming. I still feel even back when the coronation happened C&C had an understanding that if he was so miserable with Kate that he can divorce her like Charles and Diana did. Since then stories about their fights, her stupidity,him being a single statement and icing her out have been leaking everywhere. They also included Rose’s family so much in the coronation. I feel this is Camila’s destabilizing whatever had brought W&K closer over the last years (hate for H&M). The public hates C&C and they know it. This is why I also think Charles gave up on the idea of reconciling with Harry. Camilla must have said something along the lines of “We don’t need another Diana” since H&M are so much better then all of them combined. No jewels for Kate, no trips and no safety. William is so much like Charles that I wouldn’t be surprised if he “got rid” of his issue if he finds someone he deems better then Kate that agreed to this circus. Divide and conquer.
I wonder why Camilla would want to split up Baldemort and Keen? Better to keep them together and keep leaking stories of them fighting and William (allegedly) cheating. I think the last thing Chuck and Crocmilla want is for William to marry someone who would give him a glow up the way Meghan gave Harry. Granted Harry has way more going on than William but still. That is a h3ll of a “family”, constantly plotting and leaking against each other.
@MsIam
No far back in time Will and Kate were conspiring together to make C&C look like they should step aside and allow W&K to take the thrown or be looked at as co-monarchs. Charles brought down the hammer on them both over it but I think Cam is much smarter. She knew the W& K where only close do to their hate of H&M. I think William is so miserable with Kate that glee of hating on H&M already wore off and Cam has been dragging Kate since in the tabloids so Will can toss her aside when he wants to and re-marry just like Charles did. I think its to appease Will and make him stop trying to overshadow and undermined Charles because it was embarrassing them both by proving Harry right. Will is easy to manipulate without Harry around and now without having to hang on to the “perfect” couple bs. Kate is very much getting iced out so I expect to embarrassing keenery from her. This is all due to removing the one voice of reason from these sad sad people lives …. Harry. Harry constantly reminder William to be decent and good to Kate, had a great respect and relationship with Charles when Will was off with the Middleton and due to that he isn’t the heir Camilla had no reason to go after him at that time and had to grit her teeth until now. I say this without a doubt in my mind that if Camilla urged Charles to reach out to Harry he would.. reason that they won’t reach out to Harry is because it makes more sense for Camilla to have them fractured and feeds both the current and future King how much they don’t need Harry. She wnats all traces of Diana gone or diminished. Kate was always expendable but was protected because it was unnecessary to use that card at the time but with William looking forward to being on the market again she is being left out in the cold for sure and I think it couldn’t happen to a nicer person.
Also the part about William upgrading Like H&M. Not possible, H & M feel in love. With our without the titles they are a love match. Anyone foolish enough to marry William would not have self respect, intelligence or self awareness like Meg. Maybe she would be more beautiful then Keen, younger and maybe encourage William to work more but I don’t think so. He is so vain, bad tempered, a snob and I don’t feel he is a gentlemen. He might just want to get a younger and less stupid woman but she would need to be a doormat to him.
I read a book on the RF years ago but the author was a ‘Royal Servant” who said that those close to the RF tended to get something called ‘Red Carpet Fever’ where they imagined themselves to be important and invincible. It wasn’t looked kindly upon and sufferers got the boot. CarolE and Gary have the biggest case of ‘Red Carpet Fever’ ever seen to say nothing of Kate. She was an embarrassment from the start. If there ever is another king he will be a ‘half breed’ to the aristos. Destruction of Kate and her family is progressing well
The two of them are a charisma vacuum and not even a fancy dress or an iconic bum slap can drum up enough interest in Earthshite or anything else. In fact it’s an embarrassment because he flinches away from her touch every time she attempts it. Tell us you’re separated without telling us you’re separated. Action speaks louder than words and the fact that the tabloids are telling the public that the FO is urging Can’t to go to Singapore is just covering up for a marriage that’s dead in the water, and she’s been relegated to Adelaide Cott as a preliminary chess move. Checkmate will come eventually.
I felt a bit sad reading the bit about bringing the children along — on what is essentially a business trip, rather than a child-focused vacation. Maybe all three of the kids would like it — despite the long flights, and would benefit from experiencing different cultures and new experiences. Still, their school seems to offer extremely flexible boarding options, and I’m wondering if boarding with their friends for a few days might be more of a treat vs a business trip with stressed parents and mandatory photo ops.
“Middleton’s appearance, her fashion choices, and her radiant smile”,
all shown beautifully in that top photo 😂
Good luck, William is going to hold the plane door closed so she can’t get on
Any of you old enough to remember the awful end of a marriage trip that Charles and Diana made… I think it was South Korea? Singapore could be the same. C&D couldn’t look at each other on that trip and the press could no longer hide what was really going on. I dislike both Willi and Kate on so many levels, but I think both of them would be happier, nicer people if they could just separate. And perhaps most importantly each could be better parents to the three kids… and the children deserve that. Being dragged out all the time is not ok. They need to be allowed to grow up out of the spotlight, with a few, very few outings to get them used to the press.
The difference is, no one cares. No one would care if William chucked her. They wish they could chuck him too.
The look he gives her arm when she keeps trying to touch him on the behind …
I’m sorry but are there no editors telling people how inappropriate , insulting an dumb they sound before they hit the upload button. This doesn’t paint anyone in a good light and those kids are real people who shouldn’t be trotted out for folks to gawk at or distract from their parents messy AF marriage.
Good Point…Especially about the children and the corrosive marriage…
But all the individuals across all sectors have had their marching orders, re-enforcing the idea – it is always about the ‘benjamins’ based on the belief/wish/hope/prayer that they sell better as a team/family like ???
Even if the actual reality is far distanced from the expectations…..
There was a time when they actually showed the world they were a charismatic/loving couple. I remembered their first time visiting LA years ago(still at their honeymoon phase), it was an overall success. And even HW celebs wanted in to go to their events. Our local media at that time also had their day to day coverage inc their arrival at LAX.
The past few years they’re lacking everything. And I agree with some above, putting these 2 together nowadays it would be obvious to everyone how miserable they are(esp William). Maybe Kate would try to play along but William isn’t pretending anymore. He seems pretty much done.
I lived in Hancock Park at the time, and I remember multiple press helicopters hovering for hours over the home of whichever person got unlucky enough to have to throw a garden party for these two.
I disagree with the part where they had charisma back then. They were the exact same lazies they are now, the world just didn’t know it yet. I suspect some of Diana’s glitter was still clinging to Willnot.
To say there is absolutely no chance that would happen now is a massive understatement.
There’s a lot here to unwrap. No Cant cannot be compared to Prince Di. Di had style and presence. She may have had a few misses, but she was still able to carry it off–that isn’t something a lot of people can do. Cant has spent too much time copying others rather than just figuring out her own dressing style.
But the two things she should have done and didn’t: First, she didn’t apply herself to learning the best way to execute her role. She didn’t try to understand her patronages and be able to talk at least relatively intelligently about them. She didn’t try to become a better public speaker. I don’t think she’s capable of doing that now. She seems more out of it than aware.
Second, other than her Mother, and maybe her sister, she has no support system. None.
The only thing in the article above that caught my attention was the fact they used the word speculated. Yes, the bm speculated that Cant would be going to Singapore, but I don’t remember that there was anything from KP confirming that. Interesting.
Wont has one opportunity to turn things around for himself. He needs to do a lot of learning about his patronages and countries he visits, and well everything. He needs to get someone in to teach him to become a stateman if that’s what he wants to appear to be. He may not be the greatest, but he could improve. A lot.
Here’s something I’ve always asked myself. What is Cant like as a dinner partner? What in the world does she talk about with someone?
I don’t think she adds much to his appearances–other than giving the bm the opportunity to talk about what clothes and jewelry she’s wearing. That’s it, because that’s all she has. IMO, by comparing her to Princess Di they are actually showing how much she lacks.
So, the point is that Keen might not be a great international traveler and has little substance, but the trip will be more interesting if she does go, because her husband is even duller without her. Ouch.