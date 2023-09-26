“Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny sat together at the Gucci show in Milan” links

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner sat together at the Gucci in Milan. This is their “fashion debut” although they’ve gone to basketball games together.[LaineyGossip]
Cate Blanchett will always show up for Armani. [Tom & Lorenzo]
All about Chris Pratt’s dumb water lie. [Pajiba]
What films do you consider “pretentious”? [Buzzfeed]
Mindy Kaling looks like she’s going to prom in this pic. [RCFA]
ACAB, this is just one reason to never date a cop. [Jezebel]
Chris Evans & Alba Baptista were seen flying out of Portugal. [JustJared]
Jessica Chastain at the Sustainable Fashion Awards in Milan. [GFY]
Shakira goes cowgirl. [Egotastic]
Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess are engaged. [SeriouslyOMG]
The Chris Pratt story is annoying because he didn’t say he drank 220 glasses of water a day he said he drank 220 ounces of water a day. A glass = 8 oz. That means 27.5 glasses of water. Something I’m sure someone with a hardcore training regimen would be fine drinking!
I am NOT a Chris Pratt fan, but I have low blood pressure and syncope. I drink about 150 oz of water (with electrolytes) daily, and on high activity days can hit 200oz or more, easy. I weigh 150lbs. I wouldn’t do it without a doctor telling you to, but this is feasible.
He’s still the worst Chris.
Yep and he most likely lost the weight by going hardcore keto…which makes you lose a lot of water weight. One of the biggest mistakes for people who struggle with keto is not drinking enough water (at least double what you are used to) and not getting enough electrolytes (in food/added to water).
This is a non story.
Exactly. I don’t care for him but that’s not an immense amount of water for someone who’s training and in a hot climate like Cali. I probably hit close to that amount when I’m at work just drinking liter on liters all day….
I’m surprised that BAG and Sharna have lasted this long, even with their shared kid. After all, Sharna is nearly 40 years old and is a complete and formed adult, unlike his previous marriage where, let’s face it, he groomed Megan Fox. I wish them luck.
I’m not saying that people who are groomed always know when it’s happening to them–most don’t–but Fox has vociferously denied that narrative. She’s gone on-record saying that she pursued him relentlessly, he told her over and over again that she was too young, but he eventually gave in. Should he still have said no? Yes. That would have been the upstanding, moral thing to do. But the man has a history of dating co-stars that are his age or older–Tori Spelling, Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Vanessa Marcil, etc. He doesn’t have a history of dating women much younger than him and Megan was clearly a one-off. So no, the fact that he ended up with a woman his own age isn’t surprising at all to me.
Kendell is so boring. I don’t get the appeal. I do like her trench coat though and Bunny needs to stop manspreading.
Mindy Kaling does look like she’s going to prom but the dress is lovely and she looks great.
I wonder if Chris and Alba will ever share photos from their wedding?
She’s gorgeous.
Yes. Mindy is very pretty.
Does anyone know who does Cate’s face work? It’s absolute perfection.
Agreed. What do you think she’s had done? I’m trying to decide if I’d regret a bleph or not. I really want it but I also want to age looking like myself. Ever a conundrum.
RE the pretentious films, I’ve seen many of the ones on that list and agree wholeheartedly, there is some pretentious ish there! (Except I’d take off Birdman and Shape of Water – I think with those the filmmakers understood what they were making, and delivered films that were interesting and artful)
I can’t believe that Boyhood didn’t make that list. While filming over years was a novel approach, having that be the only interesting thing about the film, but everyone involved acting like it was a revelation was incredibly tiresome (but not as tiresome as the nearly 3 hour movie)
I must be the only person on the planet who liked My Dinner with Andre. Wallace Shawn’s ramblings were hypnotic and I so identified with Andre’s facial expressions as he went from trying to be interested to “omg, I want to kill myself.” My own “pretentious list” includes Magnolia, Inception, Lost in Translation and The Piano.
Not The Piano, noooooo
Never gonna get tired of saying this: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are boring now. We want more Kylie and Timothée.
This Kendall / BB thing, I don’t understand, what could they possibly enjoy from the other’s company? He doesn’t speak English, she doesn’t speak Spanish… I think they’re trolling us all
Feel the same way about Kylie and Timothée.
“ Shakira goes cowgirl” is the most American way to describe that that I’ve ever seen
I am a Zimmerman fan, I think the dress Mindy is wearing in that pic is beautiful. And it’s maybe RETRO prom – but certainly not modern prom. Either way – I like it.