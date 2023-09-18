Tominey: Princess Kate ‘is not expected to accompany’ William to Singapore??

Here’s what happened: as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got global headlines for the Invictus Games last week, William seethed with jealousy and he barked orders at his senior staff to organize a special embiggening campaign for him. William, the king of telling and not showing, thinks he can organize wall-to-wall PR that he too is a global statesman, that he’s a royal revolutionary for abdicating his executive duties and hiring a keen CEO, that Harry will be jealous of William for a change! The problem is that KP has laid it on too thick and the invisible contract is wearing thin. Every contracted PR piece I’ve read in the Daily Mail, the Times and now the Telegraph has included some really shady stuff. It’s also clear that as William rages around, shrieking with incandescence, Buckingham Palace is quietly briefing against William too. Like, the king is not happy about Peg’s little campaign right now, especially since Charles and Camilla head to France in a few days. Some highlights from this Telegraph piece by Camilla Tominey – I know, Tominey is a delusional whackjob, but she’s stuck the knife into William and Kate’s backs with this piece.
William & Kate are copying the Sussexes with the CEO move: The couple appear to be adopting a more Americanised approach. As one royal source observed: “There’s certainly a desire to attract people from a commercial setting. I don’t think they’re borrowing from Harry and Meghan but people are going to think: ‘Isn’t this what the Sussexes did?’ ” (In December, Harry and Meghan took “full lead” of their Archewell Foundation after Mandana Dayani stepped down as chief operating officer). Another suggested it was more a question of the couple borrowing “best practice” from the private sector. Yet the House of Windsor has never attempted an appointment like this before.
The royals themselves are supposed to be the CEOs: Traditionally, members of the Royal family – or “principals”, as they are known to their staff – employ private secretaries to support their work and develop their long-term strategy, as well as overseeing fellow household employees. The royals themselves have historically acted as The Firm’s chief executive officers – fronting up the organisation in good times and in bad.
Kate doesn’t even have a private secretary: Meanwhile, Kate has been without a private secretary since December following the departure of Hannah Cockburn-Logie after two and a half years in the role. The recruitment of a joint CEO could be a canny way of killing two birds with one stone – although individual private secretaries will still be retained, along with a fully staffed press office.
Be careful what you wish for: But the couple might need to be careful what they wish for. For while the job description may call for an “experienced leader with a track record of building high-performing teams, inspiring and developing people, supporting diversity and inclusion and building a positive, collaborative and professional culture”, such a prestigious CEO position at the heart of the monarchy will likely appeal to a certain kind of person – who might not resemble the “progressive internal champion” they are looking for. Though this may not be a bad thing. One sticking point for William and Kate is that they are both risk-averse introverts who take quite a lot of persuading to step outside their comfort zone.
The Lazy Duo: While the couple and their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis have undoubtedly performed brilliantly at all the recent major state occasions, questions continue to be asked about their workload. William’s decision not to travel to Sydney, Australia, in August to support the Lionesses in the Women’s World Cup football final in his capacity as President of the Football Association raised many eyebrows. Some felt he should have “done his duty” and made the 10,000-mile journey, not just on behalf of the team and the FA but also his “subjects”. But aides were concerned it would look odd for the heir to the throne to prioritise a football match over an official state visit.
No foreign tours this year: There has also been consternation over the couple’s decision not to undertake a foreign tour this year. Although William will travel to Singapore in November for the unveiling of five £1 million 2023 Earthshot Prize winners, Kate is not expected to accompany him. The last time they went on a lengthy overseas visit was the Caribbean in March 2022, a whole 18 months ago – although they visited Boston in November, when William met with President Biden, and the prince went to Poland in March. He is expected to meet UN Secretary General António Guterres as he continues to spread his statesman-like wings.
Their act is wearing thin: The hands-on parents have won plaudits for being much more present for their brood than past generations of royalty brought up on the nursery floor. But the back-in-time-for-bedtime approach is likely to wear thin as the children grow older. As the first new Prince of Wales in 70 years, William is also in the unenviable position of inviting comparisons with his workaholic father who, as heir apparent, clocked up more annual engagements than many of his relatives combined.
LMAO. “There has also been consternation over the couple’s decision not to undertake a foreign tour this year” and “the back-in-time-for-bedtime approach is likely to wear thin as the children grow older” and “Isn’t this what the Sussexes did.” Stab after stab in her faves’ backs. I’m surprised Tominey even mentioned the fact that Kate has been without a private secretary for a year – no one else has mentioned that, and I still find it bizarre that no one even expects the whole-ass Princess of Wales to actually have a portfolio of patronages and events which need managing. And what’s that about how Kate isn’t going to Singapore?? This is the first I’m hearing of it – Kate is still supposed to go to Keenshot in November, I’m sure. If she skips out on that, well… it will be pretty telling.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images.
But, isn’t it Meghan who is supposed to not be able to keep staff because she is so difficult to work for? Interesting. And which couple is heading for divorce?
Right? I noticed Tominey conveniently left out the ‘ballbreaker’ private secretary who quit before she started.
Yeah, I was gonna say wasn’t there another one. Didn’t she technically work for at least a few weeks before she left?
@Jais, no, I don’t think she ever started! It was just weird because it was presented like she had started, when in reality she had just been hired, and then she quit before she ever actually started.
Thanks becks1! Everything about that is weird. Like really weird. And that she hasn’t had a secretary since.
The Singapore heat will play havoc with her Wiglets.
Then again, she maybe can’t wait to be rid of that knob for a few days,
I can’t believe she go out with the full wigs when you can clearly her real hairline on pictures like the one with the flowers. She’ll have to use so much hairspray on her wigs she’ll probably cause a natural disaster all by herself.
I also note that they are now blaming Kate and William’s lack of engagements on being introverts.
Newsflash: introverts still care about issues and do things.
Excuses, excuses for the inexcusable.
Yes, both the Queen and Prince Charles are introverts-yet somehow managed to work. And the rest of us poor shlubs that are introverts but whose jobs require lots of outward time, travel, public speaking?
It’s not the “introverts,” it’s the “risk-averse.”
Oh piffle. I’m an introvert & I still show up for work. And as MaryContrary indicates, that includes travel & meeting new people, public speaking, and lots & lots of Teams meetings on camera. What are they going to try next, agoraphobia?
Another introvert here, even though I don’t present that way. It’s really about energy – I lose energy to people rather than gaining it from them. So, I just need some quiet time to recharge.
Wasnt Diana an introvert? she did amazing. These 2 lazies have no heart and no souls.
I’ll admit that I’m an introvert (which takes people by surprise, because I am very talkative and outgoing and all those things that people think only extroverts are), so honestly the idea of being a working royal a la Anne or Sophie or even Charles sounds like a nightmare to me – meeting new people every day, making endless small talk, asking “and what do you do?” over and over again…..*shudders*
But, the born-in royals manage to do it, introverts or not. Harry got therapy to help him be able to fulfill his royal duties when he was having panic attacks.
And there’s no excuse for Kate, because if the job sounded that awful to her, she didn’t have to accept it.
fellow outgoing introvert here! The Wales are two of the most infantilized adults on earth. Is it any surprise that they don’t deliver when they have been praised to the skies? Let the UK establishment that has propped them up live with the Waleses mediocrity. They need to keep developing their fiction writing skills for the apologies they are going to have to write in the future. The excuses for the Wales inability to function as adults are about to get even more ridiculous than they have been.
Fellow outgoing introvert who managed to learn how to do public speaking. An introvert isn’t an excuse; we just need our downtime.
If you’re into astrology, go onto one of the free astrology sites with your birth certificate and look up your birth chart and your ascendant which is how you appear to others. If your ascendant is in one of those outgoing signs, that’s how you present yourself outwardly despite your innate nature. I’m definitely an introvert with outgoing overtones. My birth sign is Taurus, but with a Leo ascendant that gives me extra pizzazz and a livelier disposition than a shy earth sign would normally have. There are times when I say to myself, how am I doing this, but that Leo overlay definitely kicks in and ramps things up. Other factors in your birth chart may contribute to this as well.
@Feeshalori – do you recommend any good sites?
@DU, astro.com is a good one I’ve used frequently. You can also use astrology.com and Café astrology. For astro.com, go into the free charts and you can get a personality report which can be really on target. For your ascendant, go into charts and calculations and get your chart drawing with ascendant. I highly recommend that you have your birth certificate on hand and don’t try to guesstimate your time of birth, because accuracy is really critical with these charts. A minute off can give a different interpretation. Have fun!
@Feeshalori – so interesting. I had my chart done once, but I don’t remember the result. Scorpio sun, Aquarius moon, Aquarius rising. I’ll check out your recommendations.
If kate isn’t going it’s because william doesn’t want her there. I would completely understand that to be honest.
Probably because it would be too hard to compete with H&M in love at IG. Every time H&M do something, the RRs expect W&K to do the same. The BM was already starting to write anticipatory stories about how the Keens PDA and how regal it was going to be at Keenshot. IG puts too much pressure on them to look like they like each other. Kate missing out is interesting because it’s really going to kneecap William getting any headlines. Without Kate, Will is damn near invisible.
Maybe he wants to try his luck and see how many headlines he can get without Kate being there
@JT: They couldn’t even handle taking a plane together to france for those rugby matches. And remember all those other times they’ve arrived separately while going to the exact same place over the past few years? The way they were in the podcast had me thinking they were at least okay with each other but God knows what goes on in that marriage.
We’ll have to see if kate really isn’t going though. But Camilla T is a trusted middleton hack…
I find it interesting that this is coming from Tominey and that this came right as Invictus was winding down. We definitely heard prior to this that she was attending, right? Wasn’t that always the plan? So I wonder if this is a reaction to Invictus, if KP knows that Kate’s presence would just emphasize how much she is not a charismatic superstar that everyone wants to meet and take a selfie with? William isnt’ either, but they can’t tell him that.
Or maybe William just refuses to be on a plane with her for that long so this is the solution, she just doesn’t go.
@Em – I think he might lose out there! Princess Karen is out and about today while her husband is doing “important Earthshot things” in NYC. This really is gearing up to “War of the Wails – the sequel!”
There was a side by side shot of the articles showing the changing of position and the first article that assumed kate was going a few months ago was from the daily mail. Tominey saying she isn’t going is a much more accurate source.
@Chloe Yep the separate planes to the same country is the real kicker. Like , you really can’t spend 2 hours on a flight together? For real? I think the podcast went ok-ish for them because they had Anne and Mike there as buffers. They didn’t have to rely on each other the keep the conversation going, or even look at each other. It’s similar to how both W&K, especially Will, is more relaxed when Harry is around them. I think Camila T is telling the truth that Kate isn’t going, like you said, she is Middleton mouthpiece. She knows what going on.
@Becks1 I think it is a reaction to IG. You’re right, Kate was definitely supposed to be going to Singapore with Will. And it would make more sense too, because at least Keenshot would get some coverage if she was there, even if it was solely about her outfit. But Kate’s presence makes William tense and uncomfortable. Plus, those two just cannot compare to H&M. I think there was going to be some pressure for them to put on a display and Kate not going takes the heat off.
They know they don’t have the same heat score, and her grabbing at his butt is just uncomfortable for everyone. The talking point the experts are using right now about IG is Meghan made it all about her (we know she didn’t because we have common sense) and that this is HARRY’s life’s work and NOBODY should be in the limelight with him. This gives them the ability to say Kate never puts a foot wrong and knows that a real wife should allow her husband his spotlight, blah blah. Forget how utterly unhealthy that is to walk through life that possessive of attention that you won’t allow your partner to walk beside you in your accomplishments. It’s like an episode of Mad Men. Should she wait at home to take his coat with his favorite drink ready?
The interesting thing is that when the BM first talked about the wannabe stateman’s visit to New York, it was always billed as a solo trip. Then a few days (weeks?) later they tacked on Kate and suddenly they were *both* going. Same with Singapore. It was first reported that HE would be going, then the stenographers apparently received new talking points and again, suddenly they were both going. This is simply a return to the original programming, namely that William is flying solo at both of his self-embiggening events.
In a way, it’s like the Diana statue unveiling all over again?
Yes, iirc, Tominey was the also the one who broke the fact that Kate was not attending the statue unveiling. So, unless something changes, this is likely true. William likely said he doesn’t want her there. Maybe Kate is refusing? But the last time she refused engagements was after the rose story broke and the queen had to give her an award before she would return.
That’s a very long flight to be with someone you cannot stand. Normally, if they were flying private they could separate on the plane, but something tells me he won’t be able to get away with that for EarthShotItselfInTheFoot. So it would be weird for them to fly commercial and not sit together. The entire plane would notice.
Plus there is the ass grabbing. Waity’s reaction to all the Sussex love at IG will be to force it by patting Prince Rage’s ass and he is simply not having it.
Honestly I think he’s turning these trips into mistress events. Remember how a staffer was let go for planning a trip for him and 🥀? I bet there’s going to be a lady traveling with him as part of the “team” that it would be awkward for Kate to be around.
Lucy, I don’t remember the staffer being let go due to a W and Rose trip.
I would buy that W is doing this with a mistress—that’s what his father did back in the day.
That said, this was an edifying article from CT. Amazingly snarky towards TOB and his spouse for a change.
@Em, it’s a real conundrum for William because he can’t stand being in Kate’s presence, yet Kate’s presence is the only way his trips get any coverage, and he does want headlines. LOL. I love this for him.
There was definitely a story that the staffer who was let go around the time she was supposed to come back from maternity leave was let go because she had booked trips for William and his mistress. They didn’t specify the mistress as rose, but it was definitely abrupt to jet turf a staffer coming back from mat leave like that.
Love she still managed to imply that Will had an actual meeting with Biden and not the actual, serendipitous aligning of schedules to meet for a few minutes on a sidewalk. What’s Will’s plan for meeting Guterres? Catching him at the urinals?!?
Yeah – it was more like a photo opp with Biden
The CNN version says (according to aides) that he “sat down with President Joe Biden” even though those paying attention saw keen Bill rush out of the building to get a photo op on the pavement.
LOL 😂
It was only a matter of time before the British establishment started to get annoyed by William and Kate constantly PR of being keen to do something. After seeing the success of Meghan and Harry at the games seeing people faces see how the worldwide media showed them with praise the British establishment realizes how dulled and boring William and Kate are Kate getting a new wig and copy Meghan looks for last year got them no attention but point out how creepy Kate is . William has to bully his way to the U.N no one is asked for him his staff has to pay for false poll saying his popular let’s face it the British establishment and the royal family spend all their energy and effort to destroy Meghan and Harry marriage and lives now seeing them thrive and succeed while William and Kate continue to be so anything but yet want praise for doing nothing .
“The hands-on parents have won plaudits for being much more present for their brood than past generations of royalty brought up on the nursery floor. But the back-in-time-for-bedtime approach is likely to wear thin as the children grow older.”
What misdirection. There is absolutely no issue with Will and Kate, if they so choose, to be home in the evening, even before bedtime! The issue is hardly that they don’t do evening events, they don’t do JACK during the day!!! During the day, when, just to highlight why this is misdirection, their kids are *already* in school, so there’s zero reason they are not stacking up daytime engagements and can be home “for bedtime”. Their kids are not in nursery during the day, such nonsense. Even regular working from 11am-3pm (!!) would triple their current workload.
Right!! No one is begging them to attend more evening galas or whatever. People are just saying, maybe you should work more than 2 days a week, 8 weeks a year? They could put in 3 engagements between 9 to 5 and be home for dinner and bedtime every night.
After Meghan didn’t go to Singapore with Harry, Kate didn’t have any reason to bother. I truly think Burger King picked Singapore because it was so far from Bucklebury he knew Kate would never go, which is what he wanted all along.
Also, as mentioned on the other post today, there was that interesting Twitter thread this weekend that said that the press was informed about the separation and that a public announcement would be made like they did for Chuck and Di back in the day. We’ll see.
Who posted this? Because i am very curious now
The account was shakeLS. Not sure the accuracy of the statement but if true it would explain Tominey setting this up. At least the part about Kate not going to Singapore.
It seems unlikely they would have been doing events together last week if they were on the verge of announcing their separation.
Charles and Diana were separated for years and still did events together. They did the same as Will and Kate, arrived in separate cars to the same event. They kept going until they couldn’t fake it anymore.
Read it too but there’s simply no compelling evidence…let’s wait and see
Yes, she said big news would be coming out over the weekend and claimed it was W&K’s divorce. It wasn’t. It was Russell Brand.
I think if they announce a separation, it will be done to make as few waves as possible, so not after a major event like Invictus and before William’s trip to NYC.
In fairness, unless I missed a tweet, she wasn’t the one who said the big story from the The Times would be the divorce announcement. That was some speculating in the comments. She said she predicted something would be announced by the end of the year.
Eight different outfits on that woman, and the only one that looks halfway normal is the Eliza Dolittle polka dot dress.
I think she looks normal in the white tee, khaki windbreaker and black cargo pants – no? Can’t get much more normal than that.
Yes I liked that outfit too, but I was mainly looking at the dresses. I should have been more specific.
Yes, I thought that’s the only outfit I liked!
I like that, too, although the boots were more fashiony than functional.
Interesting…..it’s a 5 day trip and if you factor in travel time it’s likely 7 days and if these two truly hate each other that is a very long trip. If Kate goes then the inevitable comparisons to the H/M PDA at invictus. William and Kate barely interact these days so it will be very telling. Thirdly, if kate comes then her fashion will get more attention that the summit and you know William wants the attention on himself. Finally if Kate stays home, you know the BM will be screaming that Meghan should stay home too the next time invictus rolls around (and they will also claim Kate is a better mother for staying with her kids). Still I’m shocked that they are saying Kate won’t go. Wooof.
It shocked me that they didn’t go to france together for the rugby matches that they were due to attend. Kate flew in first and attended the first game and a day later william flew in separately. That was strange to me.
Yah that really sealed the deal for me. What couple would not grab a chance for a weekend away in France? The kids are older, they have lots of childcare options and it would have only really been one night or two max. Fly in Saturday and attend the English game, chill that night (I’m too lazy to look up where it was held) then fly into the next location in the am.
I can’t wait to see what stunts Kate pulls to take the focus off Willie in Singapore. You just know she is going to have a performance of some type planned. She can’t not compete for the cameras, it’s what motivates and informs her life.
Is she disappointed she won’t be going to Singapore? Nah. Princess Karen is likely relieved to avoid being in such close proximity with so many non-white people. She needs another Kkkhate-recoiling-in-horror video like she needs a hole in her head.
I wouldn’t want to be a royal I think pippa won in life, she gets everything and non of this scrunity, maybe 1940s but not for me.
I wouldn’t surprise me if Kate looked at her younger sister with utter jealousy
Lol, I love all the shade in this piece so much. But also “spread his statesman-like wings,” how is this even written without sarcasm? This must be the new Willy version of Kkkate’s multi-year “finding her voice/growing in confidence.” The toddler-like embiggening of these two is beyond embarrassing
I cannot believe how snarky it was! If I’d read that article without knowing who wrote it, I never, EVER would have guessed Tominey. She’s pissed about something!
This all because Harry and Meghan absolutely KILLED it in Germany for Invictus. They see that the service universal moto that H&M live by is real to them and a chore for Willy and Kathy. It’s far more egregious because the Wails have NOTHING else to do but go to engaments and bring awareness to their patronages.
It is just astounding how lazy and selfish they both are. And the trash British media see that they are stuck with those two flops instead of the true super stars of the royal family in Harry and Meghan.
The participants of Invictius Games were everything………..
Harry and Meghan were acutely aware of this fact, in their acknowledgment and their modesty enhanced their position….
No silly talk about aspirations, future promises, the results were there for all to see….
Camilla Tominey also hints in this piece that William’s Private Secretary is set to leave too. I don’t know what to make of this article but it seems to me that Camilla is not too pleased with KP at the moment and the press wants more from the couple. After all they chose William and Kate over Harry and Meghan and the Wales are not delivering the goods.
Maybe she’s been cut off from the Waleses? It wouldn’t surprise that after years of giving them access, to receive favorable coverage over Harry and Meghan, they are now somewhat trying to scale back that access.
Tominey was the one who put out the false crying story and so she is likely pissed that she was exposed like that following the Oprah interview. Even if she defended the source, she knows she was used and it was coming from camp Middleton. Tominey likely has no issue getting a little revenge.
She certainly is being shady here, isn’t she? She is one who sold her soul to Team Wales and I think she hates H&M but I also think she’s really really ticked that her crygate story is the one that was so plainly debunked both with Oprah and again in Spare. And in her minimal defense, I do think she heard that story from a credible source, which is why she looked so ticked the next day when she was asked about it being true or not.
A few months ago (a year ago maybe?) I fell down the rabbit hole on here of looking at posts from their India/bhutan tour, and I was reading one excerpt that was just SCATHING about Kate, including mocking her accent, and it was from Tominey.
She’s hitched her wagon to Kate but I think she is growing more and more bitter about it.
Tominey was pissed because Kate is the one who told her the fake crying story. Tominey had zero reason to think it was a lie. So yes this is a bit of revenge. I don’t think she likes any of them, but she knows she has to please the right wing audience and praise the English rose once in a while.
I think Tominey relied on CarolE a lot as a source, that way Kate could deny speaking to the press but Kate’s side still got column inches. If CarolE is really as cut off and in disgrace as it appears she is post bankruptcy, then she is no use to Tominey anymore. If Kate is on the way out, Tominey is going to again have to pick a side and she will take the long view and pick Burger King’s.
So yeah, Tominey had reason to be upset after her story was shown to be a lie after Oprah. Someone fed her those lies. But imo, she doubled down and was still calling Kate the jewel of the monarchy who never put a foot wrong. Maybe she was just bullshitting to stay in favor and keep Carole or Kate or whoever as her source. Either way, she’s still been pretty positive towards KP for the past few years. But this feels like a shift. So why now…
@Amy Bee, the part about the private secretaries made no sense to me. She says that hiring the CEO would be like “killing two birds with one stone,” but then goes on to say that W and K will both still have individual private secretaries. So how is adding an THIRD employee anything like killing two birds with one stone…?? It makes no sense!
The ‘Kate is not expected to attend’ has lots of snark!
1) Its telegraphing that she wants to go
2) She’s inserting herself into the story cause ‘what about meeeee’
3) Its also trying to say that they (the Wails) only get press attention on tour/overseas events because of her, so by saying not to expect her is really saying ‘we won’t have anything to write as no one is interested in what William is wearing’
All of the above….
The embrace of mediocrity is complete…
It’s giving Diana statue unveiling vibes.
Kate, you in danger girl! No trip to Singapore for you!
Stalker UK Ranger, you better get off your lazy azz and prove, yes prove that you are an asset to the monarchy by actually working and supporting your husband in his many failed endeavors. Use baby wipes to wipe his head after he’s had an exhausting round of temper tantrums. Change the incandescent light bulb aka W, to LED – for environmental purposes. Bc the wiglets and little house on the prairie dresses don’t cut it, nor does cosplaying Meghan. Surely Willnot is creeped out by his wife constantly cosplaying important women in his life. CopyKat indeed.
“One sticking point for William and Kate is that they are both risk-averse introverts who take quite a lot of persuading to step outside their comfort zone.”
As a fellow introvert, even I had to belly laugh at the SHADE in this statement.
There is definitely a lot of snark in this article and the Windsors (Will and Kate especially) have no one to blame but themselves. They forgot the adage about pointing a finger at your enemy as well as the one about making deals with the devil.
Oh well, you hate to see it, but more than that, you love to see it.
I’m not sure why they’d be risk-averse, they can fail at anything & still maintain their homes & lifestyle. They won’t starve. And Kate never puts a foot wrong, isn’t that what they always tell us? Are they now going to say their perfectionism keeps them inert?
Can a person be a “risk-averse introvert” who won’t step out of their comfort zone AND a global statesman? Just wondering.
I saw a recent reference to them flying back to Windsor at the end of each day of the last multi day visit to Wales. (This would have been the trip in the spring I think). This suggests they can barely do day trips together.
It is more than likely that William never intended Kate to go to Singapore. There was an assumption made by the DM when this was first announced, but they didn’t say anything. They only said William was going to NYC on his own.
Tominey putting this out there is coming from one of the palaces, possibly William.
Tominey’s scribe can be succinctly summarized as – the Sussexes are winning – the one sided feud the Wales are waging.
After almost 4 years of continuous attempts to sabotage whatever the Sussexes were doing they’ve still not managed to make them fail. Love wins!!!
Continuing to pray for the financial independence and wellbeing of the Sussexes. 😇
It is a ‘wake-up’ call from Torygraph, their mascot needs to be productive before ………….
Oh how the spotlight that was invictus has shown how shallow the UK Royal pond is. Harry and Megan slayed them. They showed how a couple SHOULD work together. They showed what a couple in love does look like, and Harry showed William how your job is to make OTHERS shine. William and Kate will never have the “presence” that Harry and Megan do. They just look like the follow on act for when the audience is leaving the premesis. The British media are sick of looking like last in line when it comes to headlines. Tough, you took the kings shilling and backed the wrong horses. Your cult is failing and final point, didn’t they always say the Royal family was “the firm” well in that case, why do they need a CEO, surely that’s Charlie
I think mutton mcbuttons Barbie has been put back in her box by wank, he really does not want to be seen playing with her anymore.
As we’ve seen over the last 3 years from H&M…and as I know from my career working with charities & event planning & marketing/advertising…it takes REAL WORK to have successful large scale events…charity programs & media projects…W&K have NEVA been about THAT life even though Diana & Charles & Harry have given W&K perfect blueprints to follow…they’re trifling AF…plain & simple
Can someone review this video and let me know if my suspicion/observation is correct?
We all know Buttons wears wigs/wiggles all the time but I feel like this video confirms this is a wig. I see that the top half of her forehead doesn’t move at all, which might be the tell tale sign of the mesh that is glued on one’s face/skin to secure a natural hairline wig. Of course, one can say it is botox, but it doesn’t make sense why the bottom half of her forehead naturally wrinkles with her expressions.
THOUGHTS?
https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/video/exterior-shots-of-princess-catherine-the-princess-of-news-footage/1682402242?adppopup=true
WHY isnt she going to support him? Are they getting a divorce? They must be getting a divorce. /s
Not if she can help it…..
Kate is holding on for dear life…
Weren’t there rumblings last year that she didn’t want to go to Boston? Doesn’t she realize that if she agrees to a divorce, she won’t have to “work” anymore?
They’re working on their brand separation!
@JD, lmfao!
She wants to spend the time raising her children. (hahahaha!)
I think this is a warning to the Wales in several different capacities. The first is straight paper sales – William doesn’t move papers like Kate and Kate doesn’t move papers like the children. So this is the media letting them know they’re quite antsy about that and they better start singing for their support again. The second part, in keeping with Tominey’s role as political editor and Tory mouthpiece – is conveying the popular press’ discomfort with having to promote William as a huge statesman on the basis of his support for acknowledging and solutions to climate change. At least when Kate is there they can run her photos and talk about her clothes. If Kate isn’t there, they don’t have much bc they can’t promote that climate change is real or a problem that needs investment for changes.
Re “paper sales,” my first thought when I read this article was that this is a ploy to keep the Waleses in the papers with a running commentary, until the ceremony in Singapore, of “will she or won’t she?” (culminating in a mad hysteria of Royal ass kissers sobbing in joy and adoration if she does attend). It would certainly result in more press for the Singapore event and more opportunities for the Rota to write deranged articles. But then, who knows, maybe William has finally tired of Kate’s antics.
@may If no RR bothers to ask KP for official confirmation as to whether K will accompany W to Singapore then I’ll assume this speculation is a PR ploy just as you said.
Whatever success any of them (William or Kate) enjoy in “paper sales” are in relation to/in contrast to the Sussexes…
Sales is down with no mention of the Sussexes, that is the minor reason that they do engagements when the Sussexes are in the limelight, the major one is look-at-me egoism.
Whatever the title of the former mistress of Chucky, who is now the wifey. It is her hit job on incandescent prince and the waity wife. Let them fight for supremacy and leave the cool Californian couple alone to live in their love and happiness.
Yikes, this isn’t just stabbing – it’s “Psycho in the shower” level of stabbing.
Yes exactly. This is telling…
Coming from CT, it *really* is telling
People over there need to face facts. The Queen dies and William and Kate are promoted to Prince and Princess of Wales. This should mean a huge boost in popularity, at least for the first year. Instead, there was an brief uptick and then nothing. All this BS about, “Oh, well we’ll step up when we become the actual heirs” has been proven to be… BS. They never had any intention of doing more. My son has an English friend from an aristocratic family, and she said to him recently, “I like them, but they don’t do anything.” LOL!
This doesn’t really have anything to do with anything, lol, but whenever I hear or read “Princess of Wales,” I assume it’s referring to Diana. And I think it will always be that way. Kate is just Kate.
Yes. Diana will forever be THE Princess of Wales. This nonentity now has the title but absolutely nothing else. Certainly not the work ethic, charisma and compassion that Diana had in spades.
Agree.
And that’s why she continues to be referred to, pretty much everywhere, just as KM.
Exactly, and same with the Queen. The Queen was, is, and always will be Elizabeth. She’s THE Queen. Diana is THE Princess of Wales. These new people don’t count. I still think of Charles as Prince Charles, as far as that goes!
“risk-averse introverts who take quite a lot of persuading to step outside their comfort zone.” L.O.L.
“Please, your royal highnesses, please try to interact with children of color WITHOUT a fence between them and you … Please try to greet a Black leader without visibly shrinking from that person … Please, we implore you, try to have a normal conversation with ordinary people without doing jazz hands and grinning like hyenas. …”
That kind of persuading? I can see it. And it’s clearly not working.
Now 🥚 has full access to the Duchy funds, the minuscule control Chuck and BP could exert has been removed and 🥚is not going to go through the motions and play happy families with 🦴. I’ve seen a couple of hard WanKers speculate as to problems with the Wales’ marriage and the press won’t be far behind.
This shows how much I pay attention to these two, because I thought all along that Wont was doing these two trips solo. It’s surprising to me that there was a different perspective.
Wow that is some real backstabbing here. Something is definitely up..
Yeah, this isn’t even a warning shot, it’s worse than that….idk exactly wtf is going on, but if I was Kate, I’d be terrified, and Bill will probably be punching holes in walls at the Plaza tonight when he reads that. Yikes.
@lorelei – I agree with you. If Kate is a nice person, I would sympathize with her, but she’s mean. And what comes around goes around.
I think after the disaster of the 2022 Caribbean tour, the BRF is being very picky about where they choose to go and who they choose to send. It makes sense for William and Kate to go to Wales all the time together being the Prince and Princess of Wales. If there is trouble in “paradise” it also makes sense to stagger their joint appearances so they get a breather from each other. Does Kate need to go to Singapore? Technically, no, Earthshot is William’s project and she doesn’t have much to do. Also it looks better if she doesn’t go, so she isn’t unnecessarily traveling so far for an event where the media could criticize her carbon emissions. It’ll probably be conveyed as “Kate cares so much about the environment! She also wants to keep the focus on the Earthshot finalists.”
She definitely wants to go though and I’m sure she isn’t happy about being excluded.
You guys, apparently UNICEF just held a huge event in NY called Champions for Children. Dr. Jill Biden attended along with Queen Rania of Jordan and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. https://www.instagram.com/p/CxUpD8Goal5/?img_index=2
This seems like exactly the kind of them an early years expert should be invited to.