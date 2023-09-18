Toxic father Thomas Markle reared his ugly head on Good Morning Britain

Around King Charles’s coronation, Thomas Markle was trotted out on Australian television. That pathetic grifter and his lunatic daughter Samantha got paid to deliver a script about how Toxic Tom is sad and how the Duchess of Sussex “owes” him and she’s “denying me my grandchildren.” He’s abusive and Meghan cut him out of her life for good reason, and every time he does these paid interviews, he shows why Meghan had every right to cut her ties. Well, now that the Dusseldorf Invictus Games were a massive success, guess who got trotted out again? This time, Toxic Tom appeared on Good Morning Britain.
'She is not the person I knew as my daughter'
'I think she has influence on Harry more than he does on her'
In an exclusive interview with GMB, Thomas Markle, who has recovered his speech following a severe stroke, shares his hurt of not being able to see his grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/AvCP5BsP1I
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 18, 2023
Why? Just… why? The British media and Thomas Markle openly treat a 42-year-old Black woman like a runaway slave, like Meghan “owes” them something, that she’s theirs to abuse and harass and threaten. It’s sickening. There’s no journalistic angle here – just an abuser getting paid to harass his daughter on British television. It’s disgusting. The tweet below is GMB’s PINNED TWEET. They’re conducting an internet poll on whether an American citizen should speak to her abusive father!!
Does Thomas Markle deserve to see his grandchildren?
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 18, 2023
'Meghan is punishing Thomas for doing exactly the same thing that she has done.'
'She owes nothing to her father but everything to herself and her children.'
Does Thomas Markle deserve to meet his grandchildren? pic.twitter.com/TVCgysC8RZ
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 18, 2023
So after a hugely successful Invictus Games that the British media managed to almost completely ignore, what do the scum low press do? Drag out Thomas Markle out of his pit again, dangle a cheque in front of him and demand he start spewing bile again. Pitiful. #InvictusGames2023
— Marcus Righton MP (@MarcusRightonMP) September 18, 2023
Photos courtesy of GMB, WENN, GB News, 60 Minutes Australia.
I know this is upsetting to some people but I’m over here laughing at how desperate these people are. It’s the desperation and insecurity for me. The press has buyers remorse and are bothered because they have no access and are stuck with dullards and their smear campaign failed. Prince William and Co are insecure and desperate to be seen and all these antics and trotting out KFC bucket is nothing short of unhinged desperation. I guess Invictus and the coverage got to them. This is hysterical😂😂
Lol, right?? I’m not logged into Twitter so I can’t read any of the comments on those stupid GMB posts, but those ‘comment to like’ ratios are telling me all that I need to know. What a shame for all of the Left Behinds and their ilk🤣🤣
I actually logged on just so that I could vote ‘no’, and was happy to see that it was at 56%-no and 43%-yes, and even happier when I saw that EVERY SINGLE comment is pro-Meghan! I kept scrolling down and kept scrolling down, and NOT. A. SINGLE. COMMENT. FOR. TOM.
In fact, someone in the comments suggested that the poll has to be rigged, because if the comments are any indication, it should have been 0%- yes and 100%-no. The fact that it claimed to be a close call is very sus…..
💯 agree. At this point, an appearance by Tommy Markle signals that there’s absolutely NO negative chatter about the Sussexes to be had. Because you know if there was even the tiniest little crumb of a rumor that could be spun into a negative story, they’d pounce and it would be blown up everywhere.
Just a single appearance? I figured the gutter press would have him doing live coverage of the entire games.
Don’t give them any ideas.
Yes, very upsetting that this man continues to, with help of cujos to gaslight and abuse his daughter, even after everything Meghan has gone through, knowing she lost a child, seeing the way she was abused in Britain, doing this WHILE she was pregnant, I mean geezus, what kind of parent does that?? Deep down he knows he’s toast so I guess he figures he’ll might as well make some money off it??? But as my elders say, ‘leave him to time and God’.
Anyway, you are right, need to look at this through another lens. Thanks for that idea.
Yeah, that ITV/GMB paid to drag his disgusting @ss out to spew his scripted bs is beyond the pale. Didn’t watch his night before the coronation gig again with Australia’s 7News Spotlight. Recollections may vary(lol), didn’t BAD DAD say something in that interview about it being ‘most likely his last’, like he wouldn’t be around. Apparently, a dangling paycheck, is the cure to all his ills.MFer
Dear Emily Andrews, before you decide to repeat Scamantha’s nonsense, please have receipts in place. To this day, there is no evidence that Bad Dad paid for Meghan’s Northwestern University education. If you choose to take the word of someone who complained about a toddler throwing blueberries, that’s on you, and makes you look bad. Also, please cite examples of Meghan doing the same thing to BAD DAD. I looked back and she was gracious, not vile like him. If you truly believe he’s an awesome something, adopt him. Let him into your private family situations and see how that turns out for you. Tommy Paycheck doesn’t have your back.
Severe stroke. How so since tom had a camera crew taking his picture at the hospital. So the media has to invite him to rant right after invict us. He never saw any of the grandchildren. If he wanted to see Harry Meghan and their children he would not run to the media to rant.
This dung-heap has been on his deathbed since Meghan got married, hasn’t he? What a farce. He must hate that Meghan has so much integrity when he and his first spawn are nothing but criminal, mouthy shit-stains.
Yes, apparently the grim reaper doesn’t want him either.
@Gabby, I shouldn’t have laughed as hard as I did at your comment, but I did. The Grim Reaper doesn’t want him either. *chefs kiss* Though, it seems Emily Andrews wants him in her life.
That there was video of his “stroke” is telling. The room he was in does not look like an ER room. Who filmed it and why? I’ve been to and have gone with people to an ER. Not once did someone record it. Ever.
I understand they want to terrorize her or whatever but what would wheeling him out do now that it hasn’t done before? People still love her. People still understand why she had to cut him out. IG was still hugely successful, it got positive international coverage and H&M got a huge, positive welcome. They’re beating a dead horse and no one cares except the people who already don’t like her. If you think in 2023, a woman cutting her sh*t father out of her life is gonna win M new enemies, well LOL!
Exactly! They’re basically just communicating to team “Already Hates Meghan.”
I would say that Meghan still having to be blood related to this abusive, toxic dog -as-hittt man is more than anyone should have to bear .They can just stop now and leave that woman, her husband and her children in peace . Meghan did not ask for him to be her father, she owes him nothing
Angertainment. They have to keep the haters engaged. Those Life Lock and gold bullion ads need an audience.
Exactly, S808, Invictus got huge amounts of coverage and people were so positive about H&M; they are so popular. And someone got so upset, they opened the crypt to prop this loser up in front of a camera so he could vent some bile. I hope there’s a paper trail connected to whoever ordered TM resurrected just after Meghan and Harry finished working.
Jason Knauf
I usually try not to comment, these days, on articles taken/sourced from the British tabloids, but if people stop reading articles and clicking on stories that use the tabs as source ( basically promoting it. These stories will become less popular because there is no demand.
I never click on them. I read what Kaiser posts here and that’s it. I think it’s great that people can read it without clicking on their site.
Agree @S808. I remember when Jon Voight announced to the world that he was a grandpa (when Angelina adopted Maddox). She did not speak to him for quite sometime. JV deprived her of her privacy on becoming a new mom. I don’t know what the state of their relationship is now, keeping shit tight(Voight keeping his mouth duct taped) has to be one of the conditions for a relationship to exist.
BAD DAD has demonstrated time and time again that he will lie about Meghan for $$$$$$. He has shown himself to be a parent not worthy of his daughter’s trust. Trotting out BAD DAD does not do any favors for the BM. Love MP’s Marcus Righton’s tweet. TRUTH
Someone should tell Thomas Markle that he is more likely to see his grandchildren if he apologizes to his daughter and stops doing 💩 like this. Could it be that it’s all about the $ and not the grandkids at all?
I don’t think Meghan is someone to hold a grudge but even if he did apologise, I honestly don’t believe she would allow him anywhere near her children. The damage and pain this man caused her is unforgivable. His actions were based on nothing more than greed, which given she would probably would have gladly provided him with everything he needed, he really sold his daughter out for two grubby pieces of silver, when he already had a lifetime of gold available to him (loving and caring daughter).
ITA. There’s a huge difference between holding a grudge and protecting yourself emotionally and safeguarding your children from being guilted and manipulated by a narcissist. For personal reasons I find the Toxic Markle threads very uncomfortable, but anyone with any sense can see that none of this is about Meghan and he has no genuine concern for her her children.
Best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour. Meghan is like a lot of us, you betray or disrespect me like that, yeah, you’re done.
I suspect Meghan is also a lot like many of us in that she’s been through every stage of trying to deal with a narcissist who can’t be reasoned with.
If I were her, even an apology wouldn’t grant him access to his grandkids. I don’t see a world where he doesn’t snap pictures and sell them to the highest bidder.
It would take YEARS of good behaviour to ever trust this man again.
Thomas Markle has a restraining order against him for threatening to kill his former business partner. Is that fact ever brought up in these UK interviews? So Meghan should be eager to have her kids around him? The “media” should be ashamed of themselves for terrorizing Meghan like this but we know they have no shame.
Imagine if, instead of a father who had done this to his daughter, this were an ex-boyfriend/husband. It becomes clearer to see the abuse he heaps on her, and how appalling it is that the British press has joined camps with this abuser in tormenting his daughter. It’s just shameful.
Far too much damage has been done. He is dead to her. Absolutely dead to her.
The derangers always praise this awful man. I wonder when Samantha will show up.
Exactly, Toxic Jr and Scammy are up next. Although Scammy’s lawyers might have put a gag on her, since she is still wanting to “sue” Meghan.
And still nobody cares about those bums. Like, at all.
So they brought out the big fat abuser to put his demented opinion out. The desperation is very real after the HUGE success of the Invictus games. What they forgot is the global community is watching this meltdown and this just makes them love and respect Harry and Invictus even more.
He is trotted out to trash Meghan and he brags about getting money from media.
Like, what is bringing out Thomas Markle going to do? Absolutely nothing, which is why even the press seem bored. They have no access and using Tom isn’t going to get it and William and KP need a new talking point because this is played out. You don’t get popular bashing other people. You hate the Sussexes keep dominating but yet you use them as scapegoats and consistently talk about them. Even with the press in his pocket, the press in England barely care for William.
I wondered when we would see bad dad again. Naively thought we were past that particular line of harassment. Silly me. Who are all these people who think grandparents are owed time just because they’re the grandparents regardless of how they’ve treated the parents? You literally collect a check to recite insults about your daughter, her husband and her marriage, while defending the people who pushed her to the brink of unaliving herself —-on the networks that gleefully report/critique and manufacture outrage on her behalf. You contribute to the threat to her family’s safety, but sure when should she bring the babies by? Whatever, man.
This will continue for as long as people are willing to pay him. Obviously, he doesn’t care about Meghan or his grandchildren. He only mentions them when he’s paid to do so. Just like Charles, he knows what he’d have to do the see his grandkids, but he won’t because money and his own ego are more important.
I thought we were past seeing him too. I guess we can expect the odious toad whenever things are going especially well for the Sussex’s.
i really just don’t understand. truly don’t understand. can’t wrap my brain around it. how someone can treat their daughter this way? just unfathomable.
This is grotesque. The anchors Susanna and Richard are monsters. I saw some of the clips online and they repeatedly stated that they couldn’t see what Thomas had done that was so bad. These are the anchors on a morning news show! The tone of voice they use when they are speaking about Meghan is so snide and snarky. Again, these are news anchors speaking like they’re catty high school gossipers. It should really be studied how the tabloids rhetoric actually changes the way people themselves talk. It’s little things like this that influence how the UK feels about her. And it’s sadistic. The IG games were successful so now they have to punish Harry and Meghan by bringing out her father to talk about her parenting. The BM is in hell.
It’s desperation and very obvious desperation. Sloppy desperation at that. It’s grotesque but the funny thing about it was that everyone knows what he’s done because all he does is talk, especially on that program. People read Spare and watched the documentary. The fact they’re trying to rewrite history and act as if Thomas is a saint isn’t working. Those two presenters were probably laughing behind the scenes because it was transparent. No one takes him seriously and most of the comments basically called everyone out. No one is falling for this except for Meghan haters, which is a given. That man and press have no power anymore and that fact they tried to bring up his potential death and the fact she’ll live to regret it, screams desperation.
Exactjy! And on here in the past I’ve said my UK friends really dislike H and M and people here made it about me and that’s just people I know because I guess I’m awful (or something) . Sure. And yes it’s age related. But that’s a bullshit blame me angle.. They all hate them because everyone reads /watches something and 99% of the britshit media spin the same lies down to BBC and the guardian. And if people are so deluded they don’t think that seeps into people’s consciousness then there’s no hope.
I think it’s generational. I work with many Gen A folks from the UK and to a person they love H and M. They see the the BS from the BM, and have little tolerance for the monarchy at all.
Yeah, well, Meghan deserved to have a decent, supportive father who wouldn’t whore himself out to the shitty tabloids that fomented hate and even death threats against his daughter and her kids (whom I suspect that he only wants to see so that he can take photos and sell them to the sort of people who compared those children to monkeys).
And yet no outrage about Dan Wootton. Interesting.
The British press believe that trotting out Toxic Tom will bring Meghan down a peg or two but their sadly mistaken. Little do they know that it seems that Meghan has cut off her toxic in laws too.
They are SO obvious. Just so so obvious. The comments on social media are not going their way either. More and more people are seeing the toxic and abusive british press for what it is.
Embarrassingly obvious. Meghan had a great week of press? Time to pull out that old standby stick to beat her with!
The guy is obnoxious but I honestly think you should ignore everything he does. He obviously gets off on headlines. I get that you want to defend Meghan but sane people know she’s done nothing wrong and the loud vile minority is beyond help.
Thank you for saying this, Crogirl. Even posting him on this site is adding to his web presence and making him look relevant. Just ignore him altogether.
You’re right but I guess it’s like picking at a pimple. You’re supposed to leave it alone but you just can’t help yourself.
I think that people have to make their own judgements as to what news sources they visit or engage with. Personally, I don’t think it’s good to leave the social media field entirely to the BM and their derangers. I think it’s good that they get some pushback sometimes, especially when it’s not on their sites. It seems to tick them off when the Sussexes have good news and good press, like this past week, so I’m for everything that promotes that.
He is emotionally abusing his daughter and being enabled by some in the media to go public with the abuse. He sees none of the other children and both his wives left him.
Other. Grandchildren
Conveniently no one asks about them
This is truly the definition of insanity. How many times is the media going to interview this man in order to destroy his daughter. We have seen this before. It’s time for them to let it go.
The divorce rumors didn’t work out pictures and video shows Meghan and Harry happy and thriving. The tabloids claimed Hollywood hated the Sussex’s Meghan and Harry being seen with celebrities Blown up that narrative it fact it shown the Sussex’s are protective and love by black elite celebrities . The British tabloids swear the Sussex’s were not irrelevant yet the games prove they are global superstars meeting with delegates and nato people love them kids were excited to see them wanting to take pictures with Meghan they were Embrace by everyday people and the veterans. William and Kate sad and pathetic attempts to overshadow the games failed big time and they looked like losers Kate wigs and jazz hands couldn’t even get herself on the papers front pages . Now that all their sad pathetic narrative have been blown up in their faces what did they do they bring out Thomas to try to embarrass Meghan when in reality this just makes them look stupid and pathetic and people are rightfully called them out and a lot of people see what the British tabloids and the royal family are doing.
I thought he had a stroke and couldn’t talk.
My father died of a severe stroke in March. This monster didn’t have a severe stroke. He’s an abuser, a narcissist, and a muddled old fool.
Didn’t read the DM story or comments. Did anyone ask about how often e sees his other grandchildren?
The others are not prince and princess so they don’t count. British media is toxic af.
I’m glad you picked up on this because it’s given me the opportunity to apologise! I thought there had been a softening towards Meghan in the media. However, it’s now obvious they were waiting to see how she was received at the IGs. Unfortunately for the MSM people didn’t boo her. No-one screamed about her “breaking up families.” So, instead of concentrating on the success of the games or Harry’s fantastic speech at the closing ceremony GMB decided to bring out Thomas Markle. It’s sickening and hasn’t fooled many people. GMB has been dragged all over X (formerly known as Twitter) since the segment aired.
I am a strong individual, so my entourage says, but for some reason, this time around, I couldn’t muster enough courage to click-play on Mr Markle’s interview. My mental sanity matters.
So once again the British media dangle a cheque over the sewer grate and out pops toxic Tom. How much incandescence raged down the phone to get these imbeciles to put him on air to try and destroy the invictus legacy before bullyams trip to the US.!? Wonder if toxic Tom will get to meet him when he collects the cheque.? These talking heads need to shut the fk up, leave Megan alone and concentrate on the left behind monarchy. What Megan and Harry do has NOTHING to do with any of them!! They have no rights to comment on them or their lives. All they have done now is show just how low the British media is willing to sink (at the behest of KP).
I see why Thomas threatened that press guy. They Trot him out solely to have some conversation. If thomas wasnt sickly i dont think he would be doing these press tours. Picture selling:yes lying interviews: no.
Harry has shown he is his own man. I thoroughly believe the press tells Thomas what to say. Then he throws in a twist because Meghan isn’t scamming with him. If Meghan would just agree to do something with him he would stop. But I think Meghan knows it would never end and eventually he would get mad again and go to the press.
Everyone who has a “hostage taker” parent/family learn from this. From a distance get it all off your chest, then seperate. I personally kept trying and my terrible family thought I desperately needed them! I didn’t need them. I wish I walked away sooner.
Cue old man Markle’s next ‘health crisis’.
Wonder what it will be. He’s already done ‘heart attack ” and “stroke” so what’s next? Plague? …or….he could be kidnapped by Mexican cartels or banditos.
A bad case of covid.
Omid Scobie on X: “How is it almost 2024 and breakfast television is still shoving coins down Th*mas Markle’s throat to talk smack about his child. Surely there are more pressing news stories to cover? Wonder if outlets like these realise they’re mostly to blame for that tragic mess.”
Couldn’t agree more with Omid … this is a despicable attempt to bring Meghan down after the glorious IG. It won’t work.
I hope Omid puts in his book how the Markles have been weaponzied to use as a cudgel against Meghan. And I hope he’s exposes that sperm donor. He probably knows the deals the Markles made with the media to dollars and cents and has receipts.
So they dragged out Bad Dad to damage Meghan’s reputation. Stupid move because one Toxic Tom’s rants don’t make it on US TV; two, the poll is almost even, slight edge over yes but GMB maybe rigging it; three someone on the platform formerly known as Twitter put his restraining order out there. Apparently the BM didn’t realized those orders are public record. Bad Dad is suppose to be their snitch to get inside information on the Sussexes and pictures of the kids to sell to the media. That’s the real reason for bringing out this pus bag. TT probably saw the pictures of Doria at Beyonce’s concert and rubbing shoulders with celebrities and that has to burn him.
After the wildly successful IG2023, the bat sh*t crazy BM couldn’t openly trash Harry this soon – they’re still reeling after seeing the many many foreign dignitaries and high ranking govt officials praise and attend the IG. Also, their latest bs narratives got destroyed so its back to bashing Meghan. Except sane people aren’t interested in hearing from a man who repeatedly and publicly trashes his daughter for money. The BM also excessively exaggerates his “severe” medical issues with each appearance. The only partial credit I will give him is when he looked uncomfortable and disturbed when his YouTube channel partner spoke about them buying the house next to Doria and rent it out like an Airbnb. He also looked uncomfortable with some of the things that guy was saying so apparently, only Toxic Tom can trash her. I usually ignore his SM antics but i couldn’t believe their depravity. He should be still ashamed of himself though. But I’m sure Scamantha and Toxic Jr are taking good care of him – or are they estranged again? Meghan and the Sussex babies should rightly continue to stay far away from the abusive Markles. It’s sad that both Harry and Meghan have awful pieces of sh*t sadists for “fathers” who seem to take great pleasure in attacking them via the media. I’m so glad our press (in the US) mostly ignore both “families”.
Hate for hire knows no boundaries for British media and royal sycophants.
The interview is unnecessary. I cannot see any reason why GMB needed to conduct it other that to promote hatred within a certain part of British society that is already very hostile towards the Sussexes.
The Sussexes have moved on from the UK and the toxic royal mafia family/institution as well as the toxic Markle family. Their happiness at the Invictus Games demonstrated that for me. They were also embraced by the Invictus Family and people around the world. They are unbothered by the British toxicity. The royals and the British media are stuck in the past and are in a one sided feud. Britain has some serious issues that the media should be focused to hod the government and royal family accountable for but the media is itself so corrupt that it is not performing as the third estate hence the focus promoting hatred within their society with that interview.
I am so happy for the Sussexes and their future. Love wins!!! 🙌
I am personally not going to dwell on the UK media shitshow surrounding the Sussexes because I believe the Sussexes are not focused on it. My focus is on all the positive initiatives and work being done by the Sussexes. Continuing to celebrate the positive stories from the Invictus Games and the best of humanity demonstrated by the veterans and their families and friends, until the next good thing that the Sussexes will announce. 🎊
Foghorn Leghorn is so predictable trying to latch onto another pay day in the wake of IG’s glowing coverage.GMB should NOT be enabling him to harass his daughter who has rightly decided to cut him off to protect herself and her marriage and kids. Dude acts like a stalker and makes money from his obsession. He trashed her , Harry and his ex wife and has championed the Fail, Piss Morgan and others who are Meg’s biggest detractors. I get annoyed at GMB platforming him and making it much worse by not even questioning the old coot properly eg how much money have you made with your grifting articles? Do you see any of your other grand kids?
When he did an interview with Danny Rotten a member of the public asked whether he would agree to give no further interviews if it meant that he could see the grandkids and his reply was No because he has every right to discuss HIS FAMILY. Bad dad genuinely believes that he is “owed” because he is her father , no matter how badly he has hurt her and her mother. No one is “owed” a relationship and Meghan had every right to cut him off him after REPEATED betrayals. The pap photos she forgave and they both moved heaven and earth to get him to the wedding. It was him who decided that paid interviews to the media were more important than telling his own daughter that he was going to let her down. Instead of apologizing and explaining for the past 5 years he has continued to trash her and comment on her life for money and that will never end. What a loser!
I rolled my eyes. Also the daily fail did an article saying that Meghan remains silent on the fact that an actor who stared in a couple of episodes of Suits died.
A lot of people he worked with on GH and Y&R, and Suits who have social media haven’t commented probably because they don’t have to grieve perfomatively for media consumption. Do they expect Archewell to release a statement? They did the same thing when Lance Reddick died because of a few episodes of Fringe she did.
They’re just stupid and petty as hell.
Most of the comments I read under the Twitter Poll are calling out Tom for being a trash father. I was happy to see people with sense commenting and voting No!
If he had any sense and any love for his daughter he could have said no to the interview with talking points against her OR said hey you know what I could contact US media and put a simple positive statement out about how proud I am of my daughter and her husband. The end. It’s very sad to watch and yes, Wait and Peg look very guilty right now.
Even if Meghan hadn’t met Harry…she would have HAD to make the decision that she has made regarding her Father…I don’t think her Father has displayed ANYTHING new…I think his horrible acts are just HEIGHTENED because of the global position Meghan is now in…but I KNOW her Father has ALWAYS used guilt & manipulation regarding Meghan & when you deal with a parent like that…if you’re lucky…Eventually you cut them out to save your own soul😪 #BeenThereDoneThat
There’s a big difference between holding a grudge and excising a toxic person from your life. Holding a grudge means they’re still living rent-free in your head, that you’re still stewing and full of anger over something they did or said that hurt you. Excising a toxic person from your life is a surgical removal of someone that, going forward, you never think of again. I’ve done that a number of times and the best approach is to never think of that person ever again. Meghan’s clearly the type of person who can remove a troublesome person from her life once they’ve crossed a line and never look back. She doesn’t cling to negative emotions even if, like her asshat of a father, that person continues to spew nonsense about you. He’s just making himself look even worse.
She said herself to Oprah–I’ve lost my father. She has made peace with that, I believe. Her fathers idiot actions since then have only confirmed her decision. He’s an actual security threat to her now, and to her children. She can’t even communicate that fact to him without him publicizing it, so no contact is the way to go.
This is one of the contributing factors to the UK dwindling influence on the world stage?
Their awful media: designed as a distraction to create ‘dreamers’ who will no longer care for the fruits of democracy but be laser focus to put a jackboot on a people’s neck using Meghan as the symbol….
Envy is a disease, which is being spread by ambition-less underachievers in positions of power..
I’m not on twit/X so I’ll do my own poll:
Who has the worse dad, Meghan or Harry?
IMO, they’re equally bad for different reasons.
Harry and Meghan have moved on from toxicity.
The BM behave just like those bullies in school. It’s astounding to me, that people of integrity see this and turn a blind eye to it. Are there no statesmen left on that island?
They are intentionally trying to get her upset, using a family member to hurt her and twist the dagger. Diabolical.
I don’t think he gets anywhere near the draw that he did in the beginning. The haters are going to stay faithful, but the rest of the population doesn’t pay him any mind.
I found it interesting that they’re admitting that he’s getting paid for this interview. The US media do not pay for interviews. The only exception is for the tabloids. And, we all know how much we can believe the tabloids.
What a horrid man! Hard to decide who’s worse: Thomas or Charles. Both are cruel men who have no natural love for their children. And both seem to think they own their children. Harry and Meghan are so wise to keep their children far away from their grandfathers.
The Britshit media are bottom feeders. It’s shocking how petty, provincial, and vile they look on the world stage. The Empire has faded away, guys. Get with the program.
I would tell him to his face-you do not love your daughter-I see nothing but hatefulness and derogatory bile fromyour mouth-at least be honest and tell the public you are doing this to make money-tell them you really don’t love or care about your own flesh and blood-stop bullshitting the public domain with this stupid diatribe.Mr. Markle needs to move on and forward with the remainder of his life-he needs to get on his knees and pray God will forgive him-but the Sussex family does not have to forgive and forget your actions for the past 5 or more years-only Harry and Meghan will decide who has contact with their children-getting in the so-called UK tabloids will not change this situation.