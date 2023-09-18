Commodore Keen! Princess Kate went to a naval station & wore buttons

The Princess of Wales stepped out for an event today. She made an ass out of herself at the Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton, all because she got a new military patronage several months back. She’s the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm. Ten bucks says that the Kensington Palace clownshow scheduled this precisely post-Invictus Games as a reminder that Prince Harry was stripped of his military patronages. They’re telling the world: yes, Harry was honoring veterans last week, but we sent Kate out in cosplay to make fart-faces at naval officers! She actually took this patronage from Prince Andrew, he used to be the Commodore-in-Chief.

In some of these photos, I could almost swear that Kate looks heavily medicated. She basically plays Naval Barbie here. Keen poses (with her unkempt wig) at the air-traffic control tower, making faces with the inflatable vest, wandering around in her navy suit. Remember, Kate is a fan of “literal dressing.” She hears “Navy” and she wears navy and buttons. Apparently, her blazer is a rewear from Holland Cooper, and her heels are from Gianvito Rossi. Her earrings are white topaz teardrops from Kiki McDonough. Top Gun: Maverick Buttons.