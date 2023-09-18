Commodore Keen! Princess Kate went to a naval station & wore buttons

The Princess of Wales stepped out for an event today. She made an ass out of herself at the Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton, all because she got a new military patronage several months back. She’s the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm. Ten bucks says that the Kensington Palace clownshow scheduled this precisely post-Invictus Games as a reminder that Prince Harry was stripped of his military patronages. They’re telling the world: yes, Harry was honoring veterans last week, but we sent Kate out in cosplay to make fart-faces at naval officers! She actually took this patronage from Prince Andrew, he used to be the Commodore-in-Chief.
In some of these photos, I could almost swear that Kate looks heavily medicated. She basically plays Naval Barbie here. Keen poses (with her unkempt wig) at the air-traffic control tower, making faces with the inflatable vest, wandering around in her navy suit. Remember, Kate is a fan of “literal dressing.” She hears “Navy” and she wears navy and buttons. Apparently, her blazer is a rewear from Holland Cooper, and her heels are from Gianvito Rossi. Her earrings are white topaz teardrops from Kiki McDonough. Top Gun: Maverick Buttons.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Gah, it’s that ghastly belt again. When will it be accidentally burned or fed to piranhas?!
Invictus is now so big and does such true pertinent work that this little dressup, clownshow make believe you’re Commodore-in-chief / Top CEO seems like such a joke. Such a joke. Ridiculous. They should not montage anything military right after invictus becuase it’s just so irrelevant.
Pulling weird faces and guffawing
OMG what is wrong with this woman?? She’s making insane faces in almost every photo. She always acts so inappropriately and unprofessionally…god she’s an embarrassment.
What could she possibly be laughing at in that picture with the headset that is that damn funny. Do they ever review the media photos of these events and say maybe you need to dial it back a little bit? I just can’t buy that even people who don’t really pay attention to them, see pictures like these and it just doesn’t look incredibly false and performative. If this looks like genuine behavior from a person in their 40s to you , I don’t know what to say.
She has only two faces- resting soulless bitch face (evil Disney villain) or rabid laughing hyena face.
I know so agree with all your comments.
She looks like a guffawing twerp
Absolutely have no time for William and kopying cat..
Harry and Meghan deserved recognition from KP for all tbe worthy wounded Veterans who fought for our country
William and her National Disgrace.
Resting. Soulless. Bitch. Face.
I can’t!!
LMFAO!
She needs to spend less time obsessing over Meghan’s clothes and more time examining her expressions. Kate looks ridiculous.
Yes, had a sense from these pictures they dont like her; looks totally unserious here, and I’m sure there were other pics, so why these ones – suggesting she’s unserious?
There’s no way someone on her team, or in her family, hasn’t advised her to stop wth the gurning. Have you known anyone, least of all a public figure, stand around with her mouth open like Kate does?! There’ll have been many attempts over the years to get her to close her mouth, but she needs to gurn to raise her face. So, i doubt any adviser has much luck with Kate. Today’s face pulling is her attempt at a Meghan level of joy.
I dont understand why she doesn’t pull her hair back when she’s doing an event like this where she is going to be outside a great deal.
This may have been intended as a “take that Harry” move but all I think when looking at these pictures (besides “good lord she’s having a day isn’t she”) is “so you can do this but you can’t wish the Invictus competitors good luck?”
Seeing as how she and William had zero issues skipping the Paralympics while attending many of the Olympic events, it screams they only like veterans who aren’t disabled in some way.
She doesn’t pull her hair back because she has definitely had botox or something similar and she wants to hide the side effects! In some photos her eyes are dropping and only photoshopping could make the effects to disappear…
I don’t think she pays attention to the schedule that others have arranged for her.
Perhaps wigs are a little awkward to tie up or back.
i’ve always thought the same.
These pictures……I just……I need the video. I’m at a loss for words.
Maybe Chris Jackson is still in Dusseldorf. And the photographers present didn’t get the memo.
@Tina, I’m with you. This is bad EVEN for Kate.
I’m just surprised she isn’t eye-snucking some of them with her eyes. “All the nice girls love a sailor, all the nice girls love a tar…”
That image of her with the headset on – lady. Please. Settle down. You’re talking on a headset, not planning your next Meghan outfit.
Hey Betsy,
How do you know she’s not doing both? Talking on a headset AND planning her next Meghan outfit? We don’t know who is on the other end of the headset now, do we? But we do know she’s a woman of enormous ….damn, I just cannot even finish my own joke. I got nothing.
It must make it so awkward for the people around her…how do you respectfully respond to someone acting so unhinged?
Completely unrelated but that hair of hers is really starting to bug me. Someone give this woman a cut and colour.
Nah, confiscate the wigs and hairpieces, all of them. Then give her a cut and get her to start over.
I think her hairdresser must be on vacation and left her a shake and go wig for emergencies.
Shake and go wig 🤣🤣🤣🤣 love it!
These photos are bizarre, surely there are some where she is being serious??? I just checked People Mag and they have a bigger set of laughing/giggling/grinning photos. This is terribly inappropriate for what these are. Those aren’t toys, they are live-saving equipment used in disaster situations!
In psychology there is a term called “inappropriate affect”. These photos could be used to demonstrate that in a psych textbook.
Is it PBA (Pseudo-Bulbar Affect) ?
@Brassy Rebel- interesting, thank you! I’m trying not to overreact to this because generally I give any public official a wide berth on reactions captured at photos. Just too easy to be taken out of context. It was really that People Mag also has these same kinds of photos and it’s just really inappropriate and disrespectful in terms of what was being demonstrated to her, particularly in light of the number of drownings and dangers for refugees and asylum seekers fleeing across water right now. None of this is remotely funny or light-hearted. It’s like laughing at a defibrilator demonstration…
@Persephone — I think you’re onto something there. My brother-in-law suffered from it after his wife (my sister) died. He’d suddenly start laughing at absolutely nothing for months afterward (between bouts of uncontrollable crying). I believe it’s caused by an underlying neurological condition or a reaction to stress. Could be a combination of both reasons, and she’s reacting to the crash and burn of her marriage and having to “princess” more despite being utterly useless at it.
I prefer to apply Occam’s razor – perhaps the simplest explanation fits. When Kate and William do their royal duties I get the impression that they are disinterested and likely bored to tears. They don’t have the late queen’s regal dignity or Harry and Meghan’s charisma and genuine interest in the people they are addressing. Even Charles has some charisma in this type of work. I see William and Kate falling back to rote training they received about interacting with the public and little genuine interest in the ‘plebes’. I see perfunctory and performative mannerisms.
@Just Me, I generally try to go by Occam’s Razor too, but this isn’t even her looking like she’s bored and trying to go through the motions with some fake smiles. She looks positively maniacal. IMO something is up.
Also, William can’t be pleased that she did an event the same day as his big boy trip to NY.
(Apparently I replied to a comment that was deleted!)
@Lorelei I will admit that I haven’t paid too close attention to W&K and it is true that there may be more going on with her. But one of the “layers” I think is the total disinterest that often comes across with William and Kate (if it isn’t one of their interests like Men’s football or Wimbledon). Just from what I observed they do seem disengaged at times from the “work” though there may be more going on.
This is a disgrace! Putting Kate on that platform while looking and acting like this!
I agree with what was said in this article that Kate looks heavily medicated. It’s pathetic!
She looks high and unkempt and absolutely bizarre. Like who are her people? It’s embarrassing and disrespectful to the people she’s visiting.
Kaiser, congratulations on adding such a special photo to your arsenal today. I can’t believe that fartface shot ever made it off the memory card, but we are all blessed that it did 🤪
Those are some manic facial expressions. It makes her look like an idiot. The hair is super tragic.
I’ve long suspected Kate has been on mild antidepressants since after Louis’ birth, so that she remained functional.
That’s probably the reason why neither the Queen nor Charles were never demanding when it came to her workload.
Meds help kate cope with both being unloved by William and outshined by Meghan, hence her vast array of clownish faces and Halloween hand gestures.
Tears before Louis came along she was lazy. Tons of excuses were made including her having to work behind the scenes and research the patronage s before choosing one. And the queen did not want her to work.
i’m on antidepressants for close to four years now and i don’t react this way
Why wear a suit? If it were my visit, I would wear much more casual clothing, and I certainly wouldn’t be wearing high heels.
Everything about her in these pics says there is something wrong with her.
What is she going on about? Omg. Is she drunk?
She really, really looks drunk. What an embarrassment.
I mean, military training is clearly a laugh riot. Ugh. She is so unserious.
That’s what happens when you take away her minder, to much testosterone around and she goes gaga, wonder how many swerves were Made to prevent bum smacks, and NOOOO Kate dear, you can’t speak to et with those ear phones on and that is not a push up bra, so leave the toggles alone
I had to look at the pics again @mary pester, now dying over not just talking to ET but also to “not a push up bra, leave the toggles alone!”
Lee Thompson who replaced Knauf is not doing them any favors in the PR department.
The men accompanying her on the tarmac seem to be hoping she’ll say something they understand.
As usual, Kate event photos seem to reflect that enjoy the parts of events where she can play with things like a child, otherwise she looks bored and not interested in being there. 🤷♀️
You can’t do favors if everyone ignores you.
Her whole facade is crumbling and it’s pretty obvious that she’s on something… after a week of adoration and admiration towards the other duchess, is it really strange that she can’t handle the situation? I could almost feel sorry for her because she is trapped by her own ambition to become queen ….🤷♀️
How many drinks before she showed up?
They need to revise her dose of whatever antidepressant she’s on. Also her pants are ginormous on her…
Oh dear, I knew that some way or somehow, this chick would find a way to erupt out there after the Invictus finery. She looks demented.
According to some in the royal rota, KP told them that William and Kate also visited the SAS (Special Forces) HQ last week Thursday so yes, this visit today is part of the KP counterprogramming of the Invictus Games. I bet they would have loved this engagement to have happened last week but they probably couldn’t fit it in. BTW, I believe this is black suit she’s wearing. Didn’t the royalists and press say that royals can only wear black for funerals?
Poor kate. I honestly am starting to feel a tad sorry for her situation. I mean who thought these were good pics to release? And, if you are right and this was their intent (re Harry), well its a fail. Surely even their most ardent supporters will see the embarrassing false equivalency – especially given what Harry said to the vets in his speech about the uniform being not what’s important (awkward sentence construction, sorry). I went totally petty here and thought, damn Haz, that’s some shade right there!
Who thought these were good pics to release? I’m somewhat wondering if the rota are messing with her by deciding what pictures to release but at the same time maybe this was really all they had to work with. Yeah, she’s doing her signature big laughing pics, which would be fine if there were some other pics of her looking more serious and caring to balance them out with.
This very much reminds me of the time period when WandK broke up and she was seen partying all over town in a bid to make him think about what he’s missing. Except now, William is off to New York without Kate and won’t be taking her to Singapore either, now she’s upping her engagements around handsome military men. So very predictable .
That’s a pretty interesting observation there! Hmmmm….
Are my eyes deceiving me, or has she put the wig of doom on too far back on her head? Her forehead seems to be showing a lot more in these pics. I sometimes feel slightly sorry for the poor sausage, but then I remember, she actually chooses to do this to herself! This is not how a grown woman should behave, especially when she is supposed to be “on duty”. Inappropriate everything.
Once again, Kate Middleton is deliciously surrounded by a legion of fit, healthy men, which conveys the message that she has been a sexual hermit for longer than her nymphomaniac temperament can actually endure.
These “work” engagements are becoming indecorous by the week. It’s as if it took strange men ganged around her to give her dopamine thrill. Hands-on mom of 3, my wooden leg! An intervention is needed to address her visible sexual deprivation.
Can y’all imagine what Kate would look like if Meghan had bad style? Or if Meghan had an affinity for sack dresses a la our Lady Angelina Jolie?
Oh look it’s military Can’t. Look I’m better than Harry because I visited a navy place and I wore shiny buttons!! I laughed like a maniac and I moved my hands like I know what I’m mumbling about. I am the navy!! Even my outfit is navy blue!
I don’t know if she’s medicated or drunk or just deeply self-conscious and badly overcompensating, but these expressions are distracting!
If the point is to try to “show Harry” that see, Kate has military patronages, too! seeing these photos of her preening and prancing in military cosplay doesn’t show that. That first photo is very “Tee hee hee, can you imagine if I actually had to wear this??? Me???”
She looks high as a kite.
I will grudgingly give her a pass for the ones with the inflating vest. I got to try one of those once and it is very weird to have basically a tiny explosion and then it instantly puffs up like that. I’m pretty sure I laughed too, even though it is really cool lifesaving tech.
I think seeing the gorgeous photos of Harry and Meghan having so much fun, being so in love, has tipped her over the edge. She wants to look like she’s having the best time of her life but she just looks demented.
Exactly.
Agreed. The 2023 IG finally broke Kate.
💯
These photos scream ‘see I can meet and smile at military men and women’.
That hair really does have an agenda of its own – she will never cut it. The bangs make her look less harsh and are def hiding something.
The photos with the life jacket are so cringe.
No shade: she looks medicated to me. I look similar after a handful of klonopin for panic attacks. I wonder if Princess Karen has social anxiety.
Golly ..we think she seems either drunk or on strong medication
The way she acts is so childish and that hair needs sorting.
I said on another comment have no time for W&K as they way out of their league..
All Copycat seems to do is guffaw wherever she goes on appointments.
Made us cringe when she said on podcast she ran barefoot..
Just like Diana did … thats why we call her guffawing copycat no mind of her own… so sorry she cannot grow into an adult..
Kate is a strange bird.
Sums it up perfectly!!!!
Looking at the pictures with her in the life vest is an education. She’s coming across as a teenager with a lot of men around her and she’s hoping to catch their attention. Is she medicated? I have no idea. I will say that she is not the representative that the brf wants to represent them in any capacity with the military.
The really said part to me is that I doubt the brf sees what we see. If they do see this? Why are they sending her out for engagements like this?
Yes, like what does Charles think when he sees these photos? We know he will. Will he actually try to intervene, or just shake his head because Kate is who they’re stuck with?
He should yank those military patronages right back after this humiliating display.
She’s going for the Diana’s playful vibe but that’s not it.
No one can capture that sense of fun that Diana had, you are totally right, least of all Kate. She’ll never be anything like her late mother in law, in looks, attitude, empathy or charm. But, hey, she’s got that ring.
Really. 20 years. After 20 years at this she is legitimately stunned by a floatation device!! I understand being caught off guard but come on. She seems legitimately amused. Didn’t she want to be commodore of a yatch club? Has she never practiced boat safety. How does an english person avoid water. Kate is not qualified to be queen consort. Even Queen Victoria probably knew her way around a ferry.
And when Anne was swinging around in that royal family movie we have to remember she was fairly young. Kate is too old for this. I’m mad on your behalf England. Lol.
Allegedly she worked as a crew member on a yacht for an entire summer once! I could swear Katie Nicholl said that at some point.
She did. There are pictures. I checked google.
I just don’t understand the point of these patronages. I could see if the VIP was drawing attention in order to raise awareness/funds but for something like a military branch? It is intended to be morale boosting? I don’t get it.
i don’t think Kate gets it, either. She’s phoning in these events. i get the impression she has such little interest in what she does that her team tells her: “you’ll be standing here looking at that; then here talking about that; then home. And she just nods and sips her coffee. This event today is, i suppose, a reminder of the BRF’s function as head of the armed forces.
I think she might have been sipping something else this morning, Sparrow…
Have you seen Bridget Jones’s Diary? When Bridget worked at a little known TV News wannabe show? The producer kept sending Bridget to do these interviews/broadcasts from the funniest situations: covering a local firehouse station while sliding down the fireman’s pole, then jumping out of an airplane and landing in mud face down? No journalism, but very funny TV/ pictures. Anyway, the Palace seems to be doing that to Kate -send her to some bizarre places to try on a life vest, or go visit prison. Makes for fun pictures. LOL.
Ha ha! Yes. Also think she’s been told to liven it up because this is the new monarchy. Plus Meghan’s joy over the past few days. So, let’s get that nonsensical guffaw in a life jacket, Kate!
Kate’s manic expressions and love of dressing in military cos-play reminds me of Tom Cruise.
I don’t know,I find the fart face photo kind of endearing. Or, at least, I would if I didn’t know anything about Kate. But she’s always trying so hard to produce a certain image, that this is seems more humanizing.
Still convinced she’s come back from summer having had some kind of work done to her chin area. This current face pulling is to show off the new wider shape of her jaw, perhaps done to combat the Middleton jowls, imo.
lol she really looks like her mother CarolE in that header photo. And not in a good way.
wow…way to be real tone deaf RF. I don’t mind what Kate’s wearing…even if it’s on the nose with those buttons. it fits, it’s appropriate and looks professional. def not inspiring nor a fashion win but at least we aren’t offended by inappropriate dresses that fly up.
I like her outfit too. It’s smart and seems to fit her properly. Her shoes look more comfortable than the high heels she normally wears. Her hair needs a make-over though.
Perhaps all the laughing and strange facial expressions are caused by relief that William is not with her?
FOR. THE. LOVE. OF. GOD. CUT. YOUR. HAIR!!!
At least Kate didn’t appear in camouflage. I think the suit was appropriate and professional. As head of a certain branch or honourary colonel, is she entitled to wear the uniform like the other senior royals? Is Kate trying to convey the idea that visiting the military is a fun thing to do? Is that way she appears to be yukking it up? She looks positively giddy. All the men look like they are just trying to figure her out. Anyway, I think Kate has more than the two faces as mentioned by other commenters. She has a “very concerned face” and a “I’m really, really listening” face as well. I don’t think either of those faces are here, though.
I get the feeling that she is medicated too. Something just isn’t right. They are giving her the Masako and Charlene treatment. Hardly making appearances and cutting down future appearances, trying to make her disappear and have people think she is cuckoo.
She’s doing a good job of making people think that all on her own! Good god, these photos.
How embarrassing – she looks like a complete idiot. Does she have any idea what is appropriate?
Maybe this sort of carry on is why PW doesn’t want her in Singapore. (Well, one of the reasons).
I enjoy Kate’s overly rehearsed facial expressions and the pictures this site posts, but in that first video isn’t she inflating a lifejacket by pulling on the mechanism? I think I saw a video clip on Instagram and I think she was surprised at the intensity with which the lifejacket inflated because she def had a very natural bewildered expression when it inflated, it was pretty funny. Pretty sure I would look the same if asked to inflate one of those things lol.
I don’t mind her blazer/slacks looks, as boring as they may be. At least Meghan inspired her to wear pants more often so we don’t see her in silly flouncy dresses on plane tarmacs which are not known for being dress friendly.
Waity is not surprised by the life jacket mechanism. She is doing her normal over the top look at me im maniacal photo op.
So I guess her recently bandaged (and splinted?) fingers are healed from her “trampoline accident”?