Jann Wenner apologized after claiming Black & female artists aren’t ‘articulate’

Jann Wenner is the co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine and he was deeply involved with music journalism and music criticism for decades. He was also the co-founder of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Late last week, the NY Times published an interview with Wenner as he promotes his memoir, Like a Rolling Stone. In the memoir, he focuses on his view of the “masters” of rock, and those are seven white guys. The Times called him out on that, questioning why he wouldn’t even mention the contributions of Black artists or female artists as music masters. Here’s that section:
NYT: History will speak. This is also a history-will-speak kind of question. There are seven subjects in the new book; seven white guys. In the introduction, you acknowledge that performers of color and women performers are just not in your zeitgeist. Which to my mind is not plausible for Jann Wenner. Janis Joplin, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, the list keeps going — not in your zeitgeist? What do you think is the deeper explanation for why you interviewed the subjects you interviewed and not other subjects?
JW: Well, let me just. …
NYT: Carole King, Madonna. There are a million examples.
When I was referring to the zeitgeist, I was referring to Black performers, not to the female performers, OK? Just to get that accurate. The selection was not a deliberate selection. It was kind of intuitive over the years; it just fell together that way. The people had to meet a couple criteria, but it was just kind of my personal interest and love of them. Insofar as the women, just none of them were as articulate enough on this intellectual level.
NYT: Oh, stop it. You’re telling me Joni Mitchell is not articulate enough on an intellectual level?
Hold on a second.
NYT: I’ll let you rephrase that.
All right, thank you. It’s not that they’re not creative geniuses. It’s not that they’re inarticulate, although, go have a deep conversation with Grace Slick or Janis Joplin. Please, be my guest. You know, Joni was not a philosopher of rock ’n’ roll. She didn’t, in my mind, meet that test. Not by her work, not by other interviews she did. The people I interviewed were the kind of philosophers of rock. Of Black artists — you know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right? I suppose when you use a word as broad as “masters,” the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level.
NYT: How do you know if you didn’t give them a chance?
Because I read interviews with them. I listen to their music. I mean, look at what Pete Townshend was writing about, or Jagger, or any of them. They were deep things about a particular generation, a particular spirit and a particular attitude about rock ’n’ roll. Not that the others weren’t, but these were the ones that could really articulate it.
Ah, you see, he’s not racist or sexist, it’s just that Black artists and female artists aren’t articulate enough, that’s all. This is all a huge f–king mess and it exploded the second the Times published the piece. By Sunday, Wenner was removed from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation’s board, and hours later, Wenner issued an apology:
Wenner issued an apology through his publisher Little, Brown and Company, saying “In my interview with The New York Times I made comments that diminished the contributions, genius and impact of Black and women artists and I apologize wholeheartedly for those remarks. ‘The Masters’ is a collection of interviews I’ve done over the years,” he continued, “that seemed to me to best represent an idea of rock ’n’ roll’s impact on my world; they were not meant to represent the whole of music and its diverse and important originators but to reflect the high points of my career and interviews I felt illustrated the breadth and experience in that career. They don’t reflect my appreciation and admiration for myriad totemic, world-changing artists whose music and ideas I revere and will celebrate and promote as long as I live. I totally understand the inflammatory nature of badly chosen words and deeply apologize and accept the consequences.”
Someone pointed out (correctly) that the white artists Jann Wenner considers the rock and roll “masters” all grew up worshiping Black artists like James Brown, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Stevie Wonder, Lead Belly, Ray Charles, BB King, Muddy Waters and Aretha Franklin. Anyway, I have no idea why he even apologized since he really feels like Black and female artists aren’t articulate.
What an idiot. All the artists he likes credit black artists as their inspiration.
JIMI HENDRIX
Also, sometimes an artist does not need to be “articulate” because the power of their music is speaking for them.
Seriously, this idiot based his best musicians on HOW WELL THEY GAVE INTERVIEWS?! I understood that correctly, no? Like interviews, not MUSIC?! Glad he’s gone.
And clearly, old white guys give the best interviews, since Jann doesn’t know how to communicate with anyone else. A-hole!
so he says in his follow up that “the masters” is a collection of interviews he’s done over the years with those people, so that makes sense that he thinks the white men most like him gave the best interviews. (first, he was probably interviewing them more than white women or any artists of color and second, obviously the old white man identifies with fellow old white men….)
If what he meant was “these people gave the interviews that I found the most insightful over the years,” it would have still been bad but not AS bad as mocking Grace Slick, saying Joni Mitchell “didnt articulate at that level” and just saying that all Black artists “weren’t articulate.” So it just makes the most sense that what he actually said is what he actually meant.
Like he made some choice comments in that NYT article, even after NYT gave him a chance to rephrase his comments, and the apology does not really help.
He was specifically referencing interviews, not music. But he just doesn’t see the problem in the fact that he wholesale rejected even trying to interview certain artists because their prior interviews were not to his taste. He did not wonder whether those artists had as many interviews to shine, or were asked the deep and compelling questions (I’m sure not). Women and POC are trivialized and their interview questions reflect the deep lack of interest the interviewers have in them. He perpetuated the inherent racism and sexism without challenging it in any way.
In that respect, he is no journalist. He’s just another privileged man who cannot look beyond his own type.
Wenner is so bad. That the 7 he’s interviewed and makes claims of, pretty much have attributed their musical influences to black artists and says this shit…smh
Not even black artists..members of his 7 and others have given kudos to female artists. Joni being one.
https://www.berklee.edu/berklee-now/news/surrounded-by-friends-joni-mitchell-receives-an-honorary-doctorate-from-berklee
*this poster understands there is Berklee and Berkeley.
For the purposes of Werner’s book (which is a series of interviews), Hendrix has not been available for interviews since 1970.
And Prince. You have to missing major organs to not comprehend he was a genius.
Did he act on his racism is the important question?
Funny he is so concerned about white rockers he forgot AA invented the damn genre
An apology was definitely needed, but not necessarily accepted by all of the people he maligned.
Articulating racially or gender based, offensive remarks about a group of people is behavior; it is verbal behavior. He acted on his racism and his misogyny by telling the world via media interviews and social media that all Black artists and female artists are so inarticulate none can have a decent discussion about the music they make. That racial narrative has routinely been thrown on Black people since we arrived here in the 1600’s. Before someone takes cover behind the first amendment, I know many people in this country think as Werner thinks and the first amendment allows them to state their bigoted opinions in public. Yet, this kind of verbal behavior has ushered in the demise of civility that may eventually spread to all groups of people.
“Arrived”? Tell me your not serious. Africans kidnapped from their homes did not get here via a fun boat cruise.
This is so appalling. Does he not know anything about the history of rock and roll?
Or maybe just when it is played by someone who looks like him?
His apology does mention it’s about impact on HIS world. Maybe he’s just now learned that his white stale male world isn’t the only one that matters, and certainly isn’t representative of audiences. (And thoroughly unsurprised he would dismiss black musicians’ contributions while not even acknowledging his “masters” took inspiration from black musicians)
The dude really showed himself. Good. Now we can stop worshipping at his altar. He’s one of those people who’s always been problematic. We just couldn’t “articulate” why.
Yeah, RS’s coverage of female rock ‘n rollers historically has not been great. Turning Linda Ronstadt into a “lingerie model” for her cover story and doing a flowchart showing Joni Mitchell’s romantic links to other musicians…well, let’s just say Wenner bought way too heavily into the “men rock, women are talented groupies” myth.
I have a book of his and I’ll happily burn it and send him the ashes. Btw when will people tell the truth about the rolling stones? All they did was steal from black artists and be faux black. I’m sick of this bs and adoration. It’s cultural theft. This guy needs to be ignored forever and taught some cultural lessons
Thank you Vintage Chick for saying that. Inspired or admiring are euphemisms, they, and the entire genre, flat out stole black artists songs and style.
p.s. I put “vintage”, not to steal honor from your great name, but some old things of mine get tossed, while vintage items shine no matter what. When I see your name, I stop to read and appreciate.
Lily wow! I mostly think I’m an angry old person (I am! But to be fair I also live in pain so that’s a factor). But when the cultural appropriation convos come up the stones are never there! Never! They’re so blatant.. Anyway I love vintage /old and anything else. Every day when I think the bs in the world can’t be worse… I’m having a cuppa and a lie down. My BP will be through the roof! 🤣🤣
In all fairness to the Rolling Stones, they helped Tina Turner get back on her feet after she left Ike. She opened for them on their tours until she reclaimed her stardom.
Old white man only talks to other old white man and considers himself and his friends to be the center of the universe….
At least he is getting called out for it.
Credit to the NYT interviewer who also went hard on Wenner’s years of journalistic lapses like allowing his good buddies to edit their interviews prior to publication and making reviewers giving Mick Jagger’s sh!tty solo album 5 stars because he was hanging out listening to it get made. This guy has been called out for misogyny and racism for years, and he’s never been an ethical journalist, but he just left Rolling Stone a few years ago. He can crawl in a hole.
LOL. what a CLOWN. not worth wasting more thought or words on since women are so inarticulate.
So many interviews would be much improved by the interviewer saying those 3 little words to a man talking out of his bigoted lying ***
Roasted over a dumpster fire of his own making.
I wrote Mr. Wenner a semi-articulate, Monday morning haiku:
Listen only to
your own voice and end up a
cautionary tale.
Lordy. Definitely makes you doubt anything that’s ever come from Rolling stone mag. Like that’s already been known but now it’s even more so.
Whatever white man. You can’t write about the originators of rock n roll without talking about the black artists that most of those white male legends were imitating.
The interviewer gave him a more than adequate chance to dial it back and he did not. This makes his apology seem exceedingly hollow. Maybe he (despite being neither black nor female) is not very articulate.
I had the same thought. He’s not particularly articulate.
this guy’s not cool. his progeny is not cool. we are a very close neighbor to this place in NYC (granted he’s not there much). If I say how close it would be easy for him to know who I am. anyway this is no surprise here. casual racism is alive and well amongst the white cultural “elite.”
glad the NYT went to print on this. his responses legit sound like scripted satire. it’s heartbreaking that they’re not. also: Sister Rosetta Tharpe!?!?!?!?
Thank you for mentioning Sister Rosetta Tharpe. For anyone who doesn’t know she is, check out this video. She helped lay down the foundation of rock and roll.
😂🤣 I’m glad he got dropped from the board of something he created, as for the apology, it’s too little to late when has had a life time of those beliefs and who knows if it had been highlighted earlier it could have changed the trajectory of music history. I am fed up with the faux cultural snobbery when it comes to music everyone has different tastes.
Well now we know. What a racist, sexist assh*le. Yet another dipstick at the end of his career setting the whole thing on fire.
Well, no one has had a deep conversation with Janis Joplin for decades, so maybe we can put that one to the side. And I’ve seen interviews with Grace Slick and read her book and she has a fascinating perspective on music in the 60s (remember that Jefferson Airplane played at Monterey Pop, Woodstock and Altamont.)
I get that he’s racist and sexist, and i know what the word “articulate” means as a dog whistle and in general context, but I genuinely don’t know what he’s saying here (ha, maybe he’s not articulate enough). Is he saying that Stevie Nicks or Stevie Wonder didn’t spend decades waxing poetic about the meaning of life in interviews so he’s not going to include them? Or that their music wasn’t specific enough about the 60s and 70s and rock and roll so he couldnt’ include them? Or is he just saying he’s racist and sexist so he only wanted old white men? (I know I know, its the last one.)
@becks–good point re: Joplin! You made me laugh. I love your incisive take, the way you dismantled his flimsy excuses and cut to the heart of his racism and misogyny.
Eheheh. A NYT commenter noted that it wasn’t that POC/women weren’t articulate–it was that Wenner and his type didn’t want to hear the message said musicians were articulating.
Good to see RS magazine wants a place in THE “zeitgeist”, just not Wenner’s personal zeitgeist:
“Jann Wenner’s recent statement to the New York Times do not represent the value and practices of today’s Rolling Stone. Jann Wenner has not been directly involved in our operations since 2019. has been to tell stories that reflect the diversity of voices and experiences that shape our world. Our purpose, ESPECIALLY SINCE HIS DEPARTURE, has been to tell stories that reflect the diversity of voices and experiences that shape our world. At Rolling Stone’s core is the understanding that music above all can bring us together, not divide us.”
Good to see advertising focused on returns: Amazon’s 30-day return for Wenner’s “Like a RS” $19.93 HC, and Target’s 90-day return for Wenner’s “The Masters” $30 HC to be released 9-26-23. Also glad to see used “Like a RS” already at Thriftbooks for $7.09. Here’s hoping Wenner’s books keep dropping like Sisyphus rocks!
I don’t know why anyone is surprised. This is who he is. He’s a white man who only wants to exist in the comfort of other white men, whom he sees as superior.
Because it’s amazing that he said it all out loud.
We’re using this as an example for our kids of why women and minorities don’t reach their highest potential as often as they could: there are people actively gatekeeping. And while he’s held these beliefs for years and his publication reflected them, he probably made more or less the right noises about women and minorities in music. The damage that Wenner, and the million other Wenners out there with varying degrees of power, have done and do is incalculable. It’s more of the illusion of choice. When a powerhouse publication under covers some groups and over prizes the contributions of others, that tells all the consumers that this group is less than that one.
Not surprising but a little gobsmacked since the douche is trying to promote his new book. Well, I guess his book is only meant for white males over a certain age. Hope that business model fails miserably.
I’m glad the interviewer called him out during the interview…. But even given a chance to rephrase it, he doubled down and made it worse!! I don’t understand how he can apologize when he was told in the midst of the conversation that what he was saying was problematic and was given a chance to revise what he was saying.
But this is the reality of our world. Think of how impactful Rolling Stone was for decades… and how this perception of women and people of color likely impacted who got the covers and profiles. and how those artists were portrayed.
He couldnt fix it because that’s what he meant, it wasnt a mistake.
Damn, the Times went IN on him. “I’ll let you rephrase that.” Lmao. Considering how often the NYT and WaPo let rich people get away with being unchallenged idiots on their pages, he must have really stepped on the wrong toes at some point lol.
I hope this isn’t thread jacking but I’m happy he’s off the board of rrhof.
One of my favorite singers/band has never been nominated because he had a beef with them. The only other band besides Foreigner that had 10 singles in the Billboard 20 were the Beatles. Maybe now they’ll get their well deserved recognition.
I guess he lacked the articulation needed to express himself adequately, then.
He’s awful but I dont think he’s alone. For how many years have white men been the gatekeepers/self appointed guardians of rock and roll, and while some of them may admit that Black people started the genre, they still think white men are the masters of it. Look at the worship of David Bowie. He’s just saying admitting out loud what a lot of them think – that only white men can be masters of rock and roll. And, to Juju’s point above, think of how this attitude has influenced who gets the support needed to succeed in rock music.
I’d put Dylan in that spot. His “Like A Rolling Stone” is this guy’s touch point rather than the black artists who started rock or The Rolling Stones who’s acknowledged debt to black blues artists waned in the media after Brian Jones died. Bowie got side eyed by RS throughout the years for the gender bending, influencing the 80s New Wave bands (which that magazine pointedly hated giving coverage to) and only gave DB good coverage when he did “rock” they approved of. Rock guys like Wenner hated Young Americans and Black Tie, White Noise the same way they rolled their eyes over Sting and Peter Gabriel working with black musicians. (They held their nose and suffered Paul Simon’s involvement with the South African singers because he was “Paul Simon”) They were pissy about Robert Plant continuing to discuss Howlin’ Wolf and other blues guys in his interviews as his heroes probably because it didn’t let white guys have their rock and roll fantasy in peace.
Bowie told anyone who would listen that Little Richard was his idol and challenged MTV on camera over not putting black artists videos in their rotation, one of few white artists to stick their neck out over that. Attitudes like Wenner’s crimped RS coverage of Bowie too.
The black rap and rock guys said Rolling Stone is racist. It was always pushed away. A lot of people also assumed it was just them being sensitive. Jan has had past call-outs for different issues but this is the most SEE HE IS RACIST example. Those guys was right the whole time. In some cases it was self-serving but those guys felt the racist undertones. They picked up on it.
In addition to being racist and sexist, Jan and his friends have always played favorites with who went into the RnR HOF. There are a lot of influential acts who’ve sold millions of albums and have large fanbases that were kept out of the HOF simply because Jan and his friends “didn’t like them”.
How can a supposed “Hal of Fame” have any sort of legitimacy when artists are nominated/inducted not on the merits of their accomplishments but on whether or not the board likes them?
Courtney Love had a good essay about the gate keeping that kept women in particular from being inducted. The favouritism in that organization is very destructive.
Guy whose magazine is named after a Muddy Waters lyric (the same lyric that the Stones named their band after) is sorry to say that Black artists just aren’t that “articulate.” And that women artists just aren’t “philosophers.” Riiiiight.
The unexamined privilege here is really astounding: “The selection was not a deliberate selection. It was kind of intuitive over the years; it just fell together that way.” In other words, Wenner sees no need to question his choices or consider any other viewpoints, because he’s the only arbiter that matters.
The man is a grade-A dick and deserves all the roasting he is getting.
It’s depressing as hell how people I thought were progressive turned out to be ignorant, racist, and deliberately blind once you scratch the surface. Glad they are getting called out on this mess…
WTF did I just read? Joni Mitchell, not a philosopher? He has no idea what he’s talking about, has probably never even listened to their music because they’re women/black. If Pete Townsend is a poet, Stevie Nicks is the poet laureate.
Get these straight white men out of positions of power, please.
I’ve read some of his interviews and he has listened to music by black and female artists before. He is just plain racist and sexist. And he got away with being so for many, many decades.
He is gay and he has three kids with his longtime partner, so no, he is not a straight white guy either.
If you ask this guy, he will tell you he has a black friend and a woman works for him, so of course he’s not a racist or a misogynist. I’m horrified, but not surprised. Too many people like this have power in our country.
I’m having painful flashbacks to my college days when it was obligatory for a professor (always a white male) to explain to a class (mainly white females) that there are no women on the syllabus because women can’t write, or women don’t have the philosophical or poetic brains.
He issued an apology because his wallet felt threatened. The racists walk a fine line of hatred between poc are not articulate enough and as a poc you’re too articulate. Trying to make sense out of their senselessness is futile. True to form the sexism follows along with their racist nature. This man is so disingenuous that he can’t even approve an appropriate apology written probably by someone else for him. The masterful white articulate man folks… Smh
Exactly! This will not change how he really feels. Bet he’ll jump on the anti-woke bandwagon.
And THIS is a prime example of the hidden insidiousness of racism and anti-Blackness. This man has made his entire career around Rock N’ Roll. Listening to it, writing about it, “studying” it. He even named his damn magazine after a BLACK artist’s song! Rock N’ Roll wouldn’t exist without Black artists and their music. And yet he has been able to conveniently overlook and sidestep that glaring fact to deify white male artists.
So two of the greatest poets of our time, Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson, can’t speak about their art. Diana and Barbra can’t talk either . Go sit down somewhere…….
Well, why are we surprised? Isnt this how white supremacy works? Isnt this what white men have done since time immemorial? Steal from those they’ve marginalized and pretend they invented it? When we say, king of rock and roll, who do we see in our mind’s eye? Anyone ever heard of Nathan “Nearest” Green but bet you have heard of jack daniels. The ‘real mccoy’ anyone?
Inarticulate man states that all women and all Black people do not meet his standard of eloquence. The standard? White men who mostly made songs about their d!cks. But I’m sure they really got philosophical in interviews. Please.
What an a-hole. The RnRoll Board must have wanted to get rid of him cause they wasted no time in kicking him off the board of directors. Pompous, racist and sexist jerk. I visited the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame last week and the entire section on the roots of rock and roll pays homage to the black artists who created and founded rock n roll. Even the Elvis exhibit “articulated” how Elvis assimilated black music and copied black musicians.
I do know if I was writing a book about my favorites musicians, I would upset many people because some of the popular musicians are not my cup of tea. That is ok, because art is personal and subjective. However, I am not the founder of an iconic magazine who should be aware on how to phrase things. When asked about why so and so are not included, you just say these are the ones who rock my boat as a young man. It is that simple to me. No putting down other musicians, who now are thrown into this mess because the media is going to ask them. Dumb and living in his bubble!
This type of “criticism” of women and people of color has been going on for a long time. White men know that most American music derives from black culture. They’ve created jazz, blues, soul, rock, disco, pop, you name it. So what do white dudes in music do? They create some bs “standard” by which to elevate themselves over everyone else. White men do — and therefore they’re better. Tada! I see it all the time in criticism of women & poc writers & filmmakers (themes are not universal, too limited in scope, too emotional or melodramatic, not an auteur, chick flick, etc.) This is the reason why some women writers use a pseudonym or a gender neutral name, so they don’t encounter these type of “superior” white male critics who unfairly malign their work on some made up bs standard, when they’re really just sexist and/or racist.
Black women literal invented rock and roll. Look up Sister Rosetta Tharpe who basically was the first person to play an electric guitar with distortion. Little Richard copied her. Ugh ugh ugh ,
It seems, from his rephrasing, that he thinks “articulate” means “represent,” in that his seven choices represented what he feels is the philosophy of rock and roll (whatever that means). He can add ignorance of vocabulary to all the other ways he’s wrong.
Taste in cultural pursuits vary and in most cases personal…
I do not care about his book, his magazine nor his opinion.
So, he need not apologize….
It is his opinion against a people not a race….
There is no such thing as race…
So he need not fear, he will not be cancelled…
His opinion shaped the (false) image of what rock and roll was about–and shut out a lot of good artists from achieving their just due. _That_ is the damage people like him do, and this shit needs to stop.
Rock and roll was founded by Rosetta Tharpe, a black woman. You can’t convince otherwise.
How on earth, it’s just mind blowing, how on earth could Mr. Wenner not know that Rock and Roll is based on African and African-American music? WTF?! How can he be so out of it culturally, and in every way, to make a comment about anyone’s ability to articulate, when he is so fantastically clueless? Oh, the irony! Karma’s gonna hunt you down Jann.
I think Missy Elliot, Tony Morrison and Alice Walker, along with an incredibly large talented group of black and female artists, would disprove any such assertion.
“I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level.”
—It’s amazing how inarticulate he sounds. And imagine being that boxed-in,that mentally cloistered, in the middle of all of that Rock & Roll!
BTW, It was a huge miss on the interviewer’s part to fail to make Wenner articulate exactly what he meant by “articulate“.
Wow!another disappointment along with Mel Gibson,Eric Clapton,Steve Winwood,Kanye West,Jon Voight,Robert Downey Jr.,Sean Penn,Jennifer Anniston,and the rest of the anti minority,anti lgbtq and anti women,anti woke brigade.It’s so disheartening to find out who they really are.