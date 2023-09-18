“PRINCE WILLIAM IS ‘IS WARY OF SPREADING HIMSELF TOO THINLY,’ HE WILL NEVER ‘WORK LATE’”

Kensington Palace plotted out a briefing spree and organized the rollout to coincide with the Invictus Games, exposing Prince William’s constant state of rage, jealousy, pettiness and stupidity. The timing of this rollout wasn’t just for the Invictus Games, it’s also about William’s big trip to New York, where he will show the world just how keen he really is… even though Mike Bloomberg couldn’t even scam an invite to speak at the United Nations for Peg. Honestly, William doesn’t actually care that much about Americans, because I guarantee that KP has already organized palace briefings about how William’s trip was a galloping success and Americans love him. In any case, KP clowns once again ran to Valentine Low at the Times, and in case you haven’t noticed the KP talking points, William is a big revolutionary, a forward-looking executive and a very ambitious and keen man. Some highlights:
An ambitious revolutionary!! Unlike his father, Prince William has never been accused of being a meddling prince. Unlike his brother, he has never complained about his royal destiny. He does not have the demeanour of a royal revolutionary. But just over a year into his service as Prince of Wales it is becoming clear that William is the prince who wants to do things differently, from seaweed to royal warrants. He and the Princess of Wales have big dreams. “They have always been ambitious,” said a source close to them. “Ambition is a word they use a lot.”
Lazy as the day is long: William has already shaken up the system of patronages. The late Queen Elizabeth was patron of more than 600 charities. Apart from his military affiliations, William has 38. “By royal standards that is very small,” said the source. “That is deliberate.” It reflects his desire to have a deeper and more meaningful relationship with the organisations with which he is connected. That is not to say that William is likely to turn Britain into a European-style bicycling monarchy. “The roles and titles and responsibilities [of being monarch] — they are coming their way whatever happens. But the social change, and the causes they can lend their hand to — they are really ambitious about those things.”
Charles worked more: Inevitably, though, there is the question: how different is he as Prince of Wales from his father? Charles had what one source politely calls a “broader agenda” than his son. William is wary of spreading himself too thinly, instead taking on “fewer but bigger issues”. The source who knows William well said that unlike his father, he would never work late into the night writing letters on the various questions that engaged him. He is also very conscious of the need to work on issues without being perceived as crossing the line into politics. “William is certainly not a political animal. He cares about issues, but also wants to be able to do them in a way that is broad and inclusive and does not stray into controversy.”
United in adversity: But for all their differences, the father and son have a good relationship at the moment — and indeed have done so for a few years. Not many years ago “there was tension in the day-to-day relationship between the brothers and their father”. But having both suffered from Harry’s onslaughts, Charles and William have been united in adversity. “It helped put any disagreements into perspective.” For most of the past 12 months, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have co-ordinated their efforts successfully, and the times when they have not — such as when William’s homelessness interview with The Sunday Times competed for front-page space with the King’s first Trooping the Colour — have been relatively few and far between.
William is still getting sh-t for refusing to go the Women’s World Cup final: When William decided not to fly to Australia to watch England in the final of the Women’s World Cup, he was widely criticised by those who believed he would have gone if it had been the men’s final. While many reasons were suggested for his decision, including the environmental impact of flying that distance for a football match, the main motivation was that William did not want his first trip to Australia since the new reign to be one where he spent his time cheering on England. Given that he is — presumably — the next King of Australia he did not think that would have gone down well. At least one person in William’s inner circle believes it was a mistake not to go, but one that will soon be forgiven and forgotten.
The problem with Harry: There is, however, one problem which still has not gone away: Harry. It is still fresh in people’s minds. “The start of the year was really, really hard,” said the source who knows the elder brother well. But William strongly believes that he did the right thing in not responding to his brother’s criticisms — and indeed there was a concerted effort by the palace to ensure that no one close to William waded in on his behalf.
The opportunity to serve. “Yes, there is duty, but it is a huge opportunity,” said the source. “The second that people think the institution, the individuals in it are not grateful for their position, that is hugely dangerous. That is the real risk of the Harry and Meghan saga — that it was all about themselves, not about the country or the Commonwealth. It was all about hearing a story about how things were hard and difficult and unfair. That is a real threat to the core of the monarchy, which is to ensure that the gratitude you feel is transmitted at all times. So being out there, doing the work, using your platform to do things, that is core to the day-to-day mission.”
LMAO “unlike his father, he would never work late into the night writing letters on the various questions that engaged him.” William is so free of passions and engagements. He has no particularly engaging interests other than embiggening himself and copying Harry, while also smearing Harry. “William strongly believes that he did the right thing in not responding to his brother’s criticisms — and indeed there was a concerted effort by the palace to ensure that no one close to William waded in on his behalf.” William and Kate were in the trenches for months, responding to both the Netflix series AND Spare. They’re still in the trenches – William refuses to do media outside of the UK, because he knows the first questions he would be asked would be about Harry and Meghan.
As for “ambition” being William’s big word of the day… the problem is that his ambitions are so closely connected to what Harry is and what Harry’s doing. William’s ambition is to have what Harry has, to be what Harry is, to be loved and adored like Harry. It’s sad, but it’s also really funny because William is truly a f–king moron. He’s too stupid to work out WHY people love Harry or how Harry has what he has. Also: the stuff about William’s sad little patronage portfolio is really pointed. William’s stomping his feet and refusing to take on more work.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
This is me being silly but I almost halfway wonder if Harry and Charles cooked up the “Brothers feud” and pissed off Willy just to get him to feel competitive and actually put in some work.
At the cost of his own wife? Lol no harry loves his brother even if he doesn’t deserve it. This whole feud is all on william. And charles’ encouragement
Charles, yes, sounds like the usual royal drama. Harry, NOPE. The way Harry feels about the press, there is no way he would be a part of that. This is all Charles and William.
So in a nutshell, he is lazy and will continue to be lazy but he is ambitious about his title, envies his brother, loves not working and getting paid well for doing nothing. Got it!
I can’t believe I live in a time/reality in the west, of such rewriting of recent history – where you can actually check these facts and yet still these two journalists ( including Max Foster) lie so easily. Holy moly -my word – if they can blatantly do this & as they did in the Max Foster piece – did not sit down with Biden – what other things are they rewriting/lying about. Like this & the Max Foster piece are like KP wrote the articles. Having worked in PR I know how that works but there should be a line when it comes to matters of state & the BP criticise Trump, Ch & NK? This is far reaching damage than just some fluff pieces. No wonder Gen Z don’t trust MSM. Truth has departed from the world.
This make me realise nothing we have ever read about the BRF is true.
Poor King Charles – in this piece KP stabs him in the back & turn around & then hostage him by saying they are United against H. I genuinely feel sorry for KC3.
This is toxic. Now I understand that recent Al Jazeera article.
This is too toxic for my mind for something that doesn’t impact me personally. Yuck.
@k8erade I had the same thought. Or this is a way to move the royal family into the next century. Kinda set up an “alternative” base.
William seems like he is gearing down the monarchy. Will the commonwealth really accept Kate as queen consort. Will kates kid become king. I don’t know. England isn’t Belgium. England expects things from their monarchy. Kates kids can’t provide that.
I predict that the English will get rid of Elizabeth the Second whole line and find a different branch. Maybe even get rid of Queen Victoria’s line and reboot.
Hahahahaha…
TLDR; Our dear entitled KIW has not, does not, and will never care about anything or anyone other than himself, except for trying to look better than Harry.
I’m revolutionary by refusing to do my job, work, or know what I’m talking about! StAtesmAN!:!/!! This is passive aggressive and hostile right? RIGHT?!?!
William must be revolutionary because he’s so damned lazy!
Every. Single. Sentence. in this article is INSANE!! I don’t even know where to start. I just…who believes any of this? Kate, ambitious? LOL. They exude gratitude every day? Not so much. Bill’s interested in “bigger” issues that his father? KFC (and Camilla) will love that. I just can’t with all of the bullsh!t being written about these two today. Freaking Camilla Tominey of all people is the only even slightly rational one!
Oh, I can believe Kate is ambitious. She didn’t chase a man for ten years just for a proposal for NOTHING, after all.
Just read the headline, this in a joke right? Maybe an Onion piece? Ok going to read it now.
It’s written with the dry wit of an Onion piece. Rather than 600 patronages he has 38, so as to be more devoted to each and every one. The skilled scribe behind those words surely wept as over a cut onion while crafting that absurd spin
It made me laugh
38 is a mere ~6% of his grandmother’s total.
He clearly seems to have issues with his parents working long hours during his childhood. But he’s gone the opposite direction of not working if he can help it. He is going to be so ill-equipped to lead when he eventually becomes King.
Unquiet quitting.
So being ambitious and having ambition is only a bad thing when it’s applied to Meghan. Okaaay. Got it. Honestly though, they’re all probably wishing William was more ambitious, beyond competing with Harry, and also more gracious. Cause he doesn’t exactly convey gratitude either.
There it goes again! They wan’t to be what Meghan and Harry are. I laught when I read “ambitions is a word they use a lot”. Yeah, to say the word out load a lot, doesn’t make them so. Just like saying the word statesman doesn’t make him one.
Way to slam all European monarchs at once, including old Charles. Charles manages to focus on his big causes. I’m not sure how much any of the smaller associations get out of being repped by any of the royals.
Charles manages to focus on big causes while also doing 500 engagements a year.
They did a study in 2022. 73% of all patronages dont even get a visit once a year. Kate contributed to that when she only had what 6 patronages and didn’t show up to Action on Addiction for 8 years. And the study also indicated there was no evidence that any of their patronages (even the ones visited by them) benefitted from the royals being patron.
It’s not like the queen was running all 600 patronages. She literally had to visit them and to lend visible, public support.
With Will’s 38 patronages he could literally visit 3 or 4 a month and lend his face and support. I need a breakdown of these, does it include BAFTA and football? The military stuff is separate, but what are you doing with all your time?
It apparently involves bicycles (!!)as that is the only way the completely out of context “assurance” (eyeroll) that William has no intention of turning the UK into a European-style bicycling monarchy, whatever the hell that means! These people are so hilariously petty and full of themselves, I swear, it’s amazing. I doubt it even occurs to them that these petty and completely unnecessary little digs at Europe just diminish the RF and UK in the eyes of the world.
The “bicycling” monarchies are more laid back and less pompous. They don’t have all the elaborate ceremonies and nonsense that the UK is so fond of.
Apparently the british RF and aristos use bicycle monarchy as a derogatory term for one or more of the other European monarchies. What they don’t understand is that many of the others royals swirl a finger towards their head and think what a clusterf%^^ of a family.
@couch potato – thank you!! Yes, that’s exactly what I mean. These people cannot help themselves to insert snide, nasty little asides because they are so so full of themselves.
I lived in the Netherlands for almost a decade and, while there was a period of minor discord around bad prince behavior and then Maxima’s dad, I think the RF would do well to take note of how the current King comports himself- yes, he rides a bicycle and even dances in King’s Day flash mobs! But, and I should be clear that I’m not Dutch just my impression, he and Maxima (and his mom the former Queen) have almost seamlessly managed to secure the future of the Dutch monarchy for the time being. Of course that could change, but given that the Republican movement is arguably much more embedded in NL, that’s a pretty impressive accomplishment. They’ve really neutralized it. By RIDING BICYCLES!! Hahaha
Ah, middle age spread!
“PRINCE WILLIAM IS ‘IS WARY OF SPREADING HIMSELF TOO THINLY,’ HE WILL NEVER ‘WORK LATE’”
Clearly William feels it’s better to be [very] late to work instead.
Wow!! Too thinly. Is that shade or are they that dumb? He does the least amount of work he can get away with so yes like his hair he is spreading himself too thinly.
Will and Kate have spent the past decade lowering expectations of them and trying to spin it into a positive thing. They will continue to do so because they’re lazy and don’t want to work.
They probably look at Harry and Meghan disappearing from the public for months on end and surfacing to great adulation and want that for themselves. But what they don’t realize is that Harry and Meghan are working their butts off when they’re not doing something public and the adulation and the successful projects are the fruits of their labor. Will and Kate are literally doing nothing in between gigs.
These articles about how keen and ready Willy is to work are getting more and more embarrassing. The man has no dignity.
PLEASE, NEVER put William and ambition in the same sentence. William WANTS “, that’s all, no ambition on how to GET, he thinks if he wants he should have, and others MUST do everything to ensure he gets it. Kate is his twin, neither of them” work “they want!
They take credit for other peoples work and ideas, and just pose in hats, wiglets, buttons and robes. God help the UK when this idiot takes the throne from the equally inept one on it now
Mary Pester, can you imagine Wont going on a state visit to any other country and leaving a positive impression? I can’t. I doubt that he can talk intelligently about any topic that the world leader would talk about.
Yeah, no danger of Will overworking himself.
“indeed there was a concerted effort by the palace to ensure that no one close to William waded in on his behalf.”
So the articles that cited people close to William saying things like he “really really really f**king hates” Harry were made up by the media? Thanks for the confirmatiion, bozos.
Incredible, right? SMH
That made me hoot. Even this article takes several swings at Harry and Meghan,
How many excuses are they going to make for Willy fumbling the ball by not going to the Lionesses fame in Australia?
1) It was not environmentally wise to fly so far for one game.
2) Charles had not yet visited Australia post coronation and that was a diplomatic no no,
3) He would have cheered for England and that was
not a good look because he is also going
to be king of Australia.
The problem with that is, England was playing Spain for the finals. There would have been no conflict whatsoever. Oh how stupidly they lie!
Sadly for William his golden good looks barely lasted into his twenties, but the reliance on his good looks was already set in, so laziness and barely concealed contempt for his role could not be course corrected. He is an empty shell, who relied on the stick used to beat his brother to get away with his own nasty transgressions, and the further we move from ”Sussexit” the more reality of his unsuitability and incompetence becomes clear. I guess the next scapegoat headed for the ritual sacrifice is his equally detestable wife. Oh well.
Pegs just be polishing his collection while humming nanananananananana Statesmaaaan!
So William only has 38 patronages because he wants to “focus” on them. Okay. When was his last visit to one of those patronages? With only 38, he should be able to visit each one once a month at least, if he’s doing 2-3 engagements a day. At the very least these patronages should be getting a visit once every other month from him. No? He’s not visiting them at all? Huh. you don’t say.
This article is basically just telling us that William is lazy, angry at Harry and Harry’s success, and wants credit for doing nothing because it means he’s “revolutionizing” the monarchy or something.
I had a fleeting thought recently wondering if the reason he doesn’t do more appearances was because of his notorious rage. As in, he can barely control his incandescent rages and the possibility of him losing his shit in public increases if his schedule is too heavy.
Exactly – we have heard how they want to keep patronages small to have bigger more meaningful relationships for over a decade now. Where’s the proof in the pudding? William doesn’t even visit Centrepoint yearly, a charity he was first involved with with his mother and as a teenager. I can’t name a single charity i instantly associate with William. The branding with Kate has worked much more.
Valentine Low of The Times is for hire again to embiggen William. I don’t think the general public and the late queen or Charles or Anne or even Sophie would associate the word “ambition” to Kate and William.
Words , mere words no matter how well written does not make a man , Valentine Low.!!
Charles probably got a good, hearty laugh out of this article.
All William has is his jealousy and anger towards Harry and Meghan his big earth shot it’s in its on it third year yet You don’t heard anything about it . The earth shot contests are not known this was just a vanity project for William cook up by the clown show at Kensington palace to competition with Harry . The way the press will lie about William and Kate not responding to anything is so Insane when they is evidence of them having their favorite royal reporter respond on their behalf . Kate went into a suddenly over drive to hug random people to shown she not cold she and her sister shown up in fully matching outfits to prove Meghan something to Meghan and then dragged Charlotte into and on top of that they had uncle Gary criticism Meghan and saying kate is a hugger and a warm person not stuck up at all . Kensington Palace got caught red handed lying about documentary saying they were never contacted at all when in reality they were and they were trying to bully the director of the documentary to give them early access the same thing with Harry interviews the palace try to bully Anderson Cooper and Michael to give them early access to the interview so they can respond how they want . They were called out on national television for the underhanded ways . William and Kate literally disappeared for months and only show up when they saw and knew Meghan and Harry were invisible.
‘William will never work ‘ I think they meant. Late was an afterthought
I’m sorry but seeing those pictures all I ever see and hear now is “I let you have veterans, why can’t you let me have Africa?!” And “I never got to keep my bearddddd”
Also: “ Unlike his brother, he has never complained” so wth was “we’re very much not a racist family”? Plus, there’s a specific reason I refer to Prince Incandescent Keen Other Brother as such 🤷🏻♀️
“ Harry’s onslaughts”??! B*tch please! KOB literally physically assaulted Harry! Not to mention e he’s a racist pos:
– “very alien to see war in Europe”
– telling the African population to stop having more children?!
– his blackface costume at his dumb party?
Yes, W&K use the word “ambition” all the time. I can see them slumped in their chairs, drinking cocktails:
Will: My ambition is to get rid of you without a lot of fuss.
Kate: My ambition is to hit you over the head with this lamp.
😂
Expectations are high for Pegs. I don’t know who it is that actually expects Pegs to work, but they’re going to be sorely disappointed.
It’s just incredible to see longtime royal reporters rewrite their own narrative on William. From 2000-2015 – especially the early 2000s – it was reported at length how William was petulant and very much complaining about his “destiny.” Kate was given credit everywhere for helping him “come to terms with it.” He was the reluctant petulant prince – Christopher Andersen got an entire book that was excerpted in Vanity Fair out of it.
You’re right it really is something. As recently as last year they were admitting that for the longest time William had for years dreaded the extra responsibility of being King and was fueiois about his family’s lack of privacy but now Low is trying to act like none of that happened. William literally put out statements threatening the press over his kids’ privacy and sued over Kate’s topless pics while not becoming a “full time working royal” until 2017. Did they really forget how earlier that year he got dragged for skipping the Commonwealth Day service to go party with ski bunnies and without his wife?
I think a “bicycling style monarchy” actually sounds way more appealing and less of a drain than what the UK has right now.
But of course William doesn’t want it because he’s too lazy to pedal himself.
What a lazy thing. What kind of work he does?? During peak period at work, I usually leave the office around 7 or 8pm, and sometimes I also work in the weekends (at home),
It’s interesting that KP uses the word “ambition” to embiggen William when they used that same word to attack Meghan. And the narrative William remained silent when the docuseries and the book is deluded.
They were in the trenches for months with nobody fighting on the other side lol.
Valentine Low wading in with the 6,454,023 version of “Why Burger King Snubbed The Lioness Team.” This time, it’s he didn’t want to root against Australia. But the problem was, he originally said he wasn’t going to interrupt his vacation and family time. And then that he couldn’t go to Australia before Charles. I think there were other excuses too.
Otherwise, this is a very dull article from Low, basically twisting the narrative to explain to the peasants why William’s laziness is a good thing.
‘That is the real risk of the Harry and Meghan saga — that it was all about themselves, not about the country or the Commonwealth. It was all about hearing a story about how things were hard and difficult and unfair. That is a real threat to the core of the monarchy, which is to ensure that the gratitude you feel is transmitted at all times. So being out there, doing the work, using your platform to do things, that is core to the day-to-day mission.’
So much abusive, lie-filled BS, so little time.
W&K are the ones ungrateful for the royal platform, who are the ones refusing to do any work other than the occasional smile at refugees or wasteful PR trips for self-embiggening.
That paragraph was particularly enraging. So much BS.
The way these bastards trivialize a pregnant woman being pushed to the point of wanting to kill herself is really gross and even more so from Low who admitted back in 2021 that it was leaked to him by KP back in 2019 that Meghan was seriously struggling with her mental health(yet that didn’t stop him and the rest of the rota from continuing to have a go at her back in 2019).
These people really truly believe that Meghan should’ve taken horrific abuse in silence because she should be grateful for being allowed into their space as a mixed race woman. They treat her like a runaway slave and it makes them so angry that she didn’t break and has refused to grovel at their feet. They will literally never get over it but they don’t want to admit that so instead they pretend the Sussexes left because they didn’t want to do their duty but it’s a lie that keeps getting exposed especially after the success of the Invictus Games last week which was buoyed by Harry’s continued dedication to the org event after he lost his taxpayer funding.
I think they confused the word “ambition” with “keen.” If they actually ambitious, they would have done something meaningful by now. And William wants a deeper relationship with his patronages? Going to the Women’s World Cup finals in Australia to cheer on England’s national women’s team would have helped with that. Going to NYC for a few days won’t.
Wank :a world class lazy jack —-a—ss
He’s just being careful, folks! The best way to avoid working late is to never start at all.
So to each their own, but the dig at the bycicle riding monarchies really p*ssed me off. EXCUSE ME?! Every single of the heirs and their spouses have done more than Will and Kate. It would do them well to look over their shores and they can see how it ought to be done.
I guess there’s no end to William’s embiggening. He hasn’t learned from the flop of his recent homelessness project rollout. I must say, seeing his attempts at ‘big initiatives’ flop is entertaining because he continues to leak/brief to the toxic British media against his brother by the hour and then deny he’s doing it. What a jerk!!!!
It’s absolutely hilarious. The BM know they’ve been left with a dud of an heir. There’s no “there” to this heir.
The bicycling monarchies crack was a KP blunder. It shows the future king has no respect for royals that are also blood relatives. King Carl Gustaf of Sweden celebrated his Golden Jubilee and not one member of the BRF sent their good wishes. Charles wanted those same monarchs and heirs to come to his coronation.
MTE. Slamming other monarchs? What is wrong with him? Rude, unprofessional, inappropriate, arrogant, etc. etc.
Loved the Golden Jubilee, CP Victoria wore 2 beautiful gowns and Princess Estelle looked lovely and so happy. This was the first Golden Jubilee of any Swedish monarch making it doubly significant
Since this man was a teenager, he was about being his own ‘man’ …
Yet, in every briefing, he is in comparison to/or contrast to.
It used to be mainly about his brother, it has extended to include his father,,,
When will this tedium end?
Between him and his wife, they’ve managed to make ‘ambition’ into a dirty word
since all they have to offer is aspirations and leaks…
Words, no qualifying actions, to back up the empty words…
Life is not one big public relations thing, it involves actual work.
If for some reason they cannot do the work, get out of the way..
Time is finite to mere mortals…
Surely the Onion did write this.
Longterm this may work, but this is based on the belief the monarchy will survive to George. If Charles can keep his head down, if William can be flashy with no substance, and neither truly rocks the boat ( no scandals like divorce), most folks won’t demand that dollar and some change to go anywhere else but them.
I mean, it’s the bar is in hell approach, but look at women still marrying men who don’t even like them. They are saying don’t expect the Queen and far too many Brits are accepting low bar already.
I’m still stuck at “Ambition is a word they use a lot.” that’s actually hilarious