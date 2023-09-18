Duchess Meghan wore Toteme to an Invictus reception for Team Canada

Here are some photos from the Invictus Games on Friday. There was a reception for Team Canada, and of course the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were there. Meghan was so happy to be around Canadians – she really loved her time in Toronto, and she really vibes with Canada’s whole energy. Meghan got high marks for her look here and I can see why – she looks amazing. This dress is from Toteme, a Swedish label. Is it weird that I was trying to figure out her bra situation? Like, is she wearing Skims?? I don’t see any lines. When we got a back view of Meghan in this dress, I did see some CAKE though. Well, it was Harry’s birthday!

As I mentioned in previous posts, the Daily Fail’s accountants are weeping about Meghan’s wardrobe, like Kate doesn’t drop hundreds of thousands a year on her Victorian cosplay and flag-dressing. Besides, Meghan’s buying her own clothes (or designers are sending her stuff). It’s literally nothing to do with the British taxpayer or the monarchy. She’s an American woman who wears whatever she wants. Besides, the DM seems particularly outraged that Meghan wears… jewelry. That she has a nice jewelry collection and she wears cute pieces constantly. I guess the Mail’s accountants are creating some kind of master document for Kate, so she knows where to shop when she copykeens Meg.

Back to this Canadian reception… Canada will host the next Invictus Games, in Vancouver and Whistler in February 2025. At the closing press conference, Team Germany’s captain officially passed the “Invictus coin” to Team Canada’s captain. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made a jazzy video previewing the next games. Canada is the first country to repeat hosting duties. Amazing. I kind of wonder if Harry and Meghan will be the first royals to visit Canada during King Charles’s reign, LMAO!!!

Welcome to Canada 🇨🇦 Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau invites you to experience the next Invictus Games from 6 – 17 February 2025 👉 Welcome to the @InvictusGames25 🍁 pic.twitter.com/NZ5q0cE8c1 — Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 (@InvictusGamesDE) September 16, 2023