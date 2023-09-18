Prince William’s NYC ‘I wanna be a global statesman’ trip could have been an email

Prince William arrives in New York today. He’ll leave tomorrow. Before he left the UK, William and his clowns at Kensington Palace organized several hype pieces about the trip, about his first year as Prince of Wales, and about how he’s a “global statesman” now. William really thinks he can just declare himself a “global statesman” and everybody will be like “oh, I guess he is.” Please – this is the man who was too lazy to fly to Australia to do his job as Football Association president. This is the man who hasn’t done a commonwealth tour since he and his wife did their Caribbean Flop Tour last year. During that tour, William got global headlines, but it wasn’t for being a “statesman” – it was for being a racist and neo-colonialist. Anyway, here are some headlines from the completely embarrassing CNN piece called “Prince William wants to be a global statesman.”
A wider strategy: Prince William will touch down in New York on Monday for a two-day visit – primarily to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. However, aides have revealed to CNN that the trip is also part of a wider strategy for the royal. The event coincides with both Climate Week NYC and the 78th session of the UN General Assembly and will see the announcement of the 2023 Earthshot finalists, who are in the running for a £1 million (about $1.2 million) jackpot.
Additional engagements and meetings: “In addition to unveiling this year’s Earthshot finalists next week, you’re also going to see Prince William sitting down with the UN Secretary-General and other world leaders… This really is the evolution of Prince William as the global statesman,” a close aide said.
The Boston Flop Tour: William will surely be hoping this trip is less challenging than his visit to Boston late last year. While he was “absolutely delighted” to be in Beantown, where he met US President Joe Biden, the visit was somewhat overshadowed by a racism scandal back in the UK.
The keen international leader: The whistle-stop visit will be the heir’s second solo trip in a year in which raising his global profile has been a focus. A close aide tells us that William is keen to evolve as an international leader as he continues his transformation from Duke of Cambridge to Prince of Wales and future King. Rather than get side-tracked by controversy and the distractions that have bruised the family’s standing over the past few years, we understand he is keen to be part of the global conversation around bettering the world while fiercely concentrating on impact and solutions.
“The event coincides with both Climate Week NYC and the 78th session of the UN General Assembly” and “you’re also going to see Prince William sitting down with the UN Secretary-General and other world leaders.” You’re supposed to be left with the impression that Mr. Earthshot is so globally keen that he was invited to be part of Climate Week and the UN General Assembly. What’s actually happening is that no one invited Peg anywhere and his big Earthshot Summit is being held at the Plaza, probably in some rented conference room, and after which Peg will wander the halls of the United Nations building, asking people for “meetings.” This whole “summit” could have been an email. But no, William has to center himself in all things, and this is his I WANNA BE A GLOBAL STATESMAN tour.
William is truly a sad creature. Literally no one cares about him and that makes him so insecure.
There is a Tywin Lannister quote I’m reminded of, just remove “king” for “ global statesman” lol. You don’t say you’re something, you show you are, Willy boy.
I genuinely think he’s suffering from narcissistic personality disorder. I don’t say this in jest. He ticks a lot of the boxes. He has a constant need to make himself seem more important and he makes his “achievements” seem bigger than they are. He is constantly jealous of others (Harry) and believes others are jealous of him (Harry). He acts entitled and when he doesn’t get what he wants he resorts to anger.
He fits the description very nicely actually
Chloe, I think all the heirs do tbh. They’ve been told since their day of birth that they’re special and can do no wrong and were chosen by God to rule over people.
All that smoke being blown up their asses fucks with their heads.
He is definitely a narcissist. Global statesman hey? What has he ever on YouTube? in the UK that would translate into respect, reverence, and status as a global statesman? Being an entitled bone, Idol Prince won’t cut it. I reckon he has seen the way Harry has been received in Germany these last couple of weeks my competitors” dignitaries, the large UN delegation, the general public, jealousy, as well as rage, is Geoffs statement. He knows that he doesn’t get the same reception when he can be arsed to actually go and do events. And let’s not forget his complete lack of charisma – something he can’t buy. He’s never had it and he never will. It’s obvious: he wants what Harry’s got . He could still have successes and achievements if he just applied himself, but he won’t. P is at delusional I knobhead.
William (and most of the royals, to be honest) remind me very much of Donald Trump.
@Chloe – Having been the scapegoat child growing up of both an overt and a cover narcissist I’d say… bullseye.
Note the emphasis: “The whistle-stop visit will be the heir’s second solo trip in a year in which *raising his global profile has been a focus*.”
Harry’s not doing it for the ‘gram, he’s actually actively interested in making people’s lives better. William’s not interested in helping anyone but himself. He thinks Harry is doing Invictus to steal a march on him; when Harry is actually just thinking of others, a concept inconceivable to Workshy Wanderdick.
William’s whole “campaign” here is nothing more or less, than a pathetic one-sided ‘war’ where he mostly alternately drags ass and/or tries desperately to play catch up, flinging himself into a seemingly unending parade of stupid empty gestures, in a bid to be seen as more competent than The Popular Brother. William has proved by his behaviour and the machinations of his cackhanded civil servant clowncar, that he is not a leader, but a follower. He has spent the last several years literally clout chasing after Harry. KP staff, if you’re reading this on your lunch break at your desk, do the world a favor, and just stop with this programming. Y’all look nuttier than a stack of squirrel fritters right now.
William wants to “win over” America, without really knowing – or *wanting to know* – the first thing about Americans. If he knew us at all, then William would cringe as he is being described far and wide this week as the textbook definition of the American idiom “All hat and no cattle”.
We thought this for a long time
So well written Chloe
Well, all he had to be with be a good, decent, ethical human being to his brother and his wife. I’m sure they would have let him ride their coat tails. Oh well.
Oh my god the headline of that article is so embarrassing!! I scanned the NYT site and he isn’t mentioned at all (that I saw), and honestly, IMO that’s preferable to that mortifying CNN headline.
Also, it’s hysterical that Max Foster mentioned him meeting Biden in Boston in November *twice* in that article, and I absolutely screamed at this line:
“You’ve started to see this evolution over the last six months, whether it be him sitting down with President Biden in Boston in November…“
They literally did not even sit down! It was a drive-by at best, and Biden treated William like a child by chiding him for failing to wear a coat.
These royal reporters often need to exaggerate or embellish whatever the royals do — especially W&K — but that one is SUCH a stretch that it’s crazy. I mean, we all saw the video of his “meeting” with Biden. They really must assume their readers are complete idiots.
I also thought it was funny that it was filed under “Royal News” on CNN’s site…like, he’s this “global statesman,” yet it wasn’t even important enough to just be in the news on its own 😭
LOL @Lorelie. A drive-by handshake or a run-by-fruiting. Can’t decide. President Biden granted Will a few minutes of his time. Not sitting down.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmPrt_gn-eM
He reminds me of what happened when Trump was president & Ivanka tried to interrupt a 3-person convo so she could be seen conversing w/ the head of the world bank and the president of France and one other dignitary. They all stared at her a moment, and then went back to talking to each other.
Everything William is attempting right now is screaming that exact same energy. Well spotted.
Not helped by his inadequate wife who, as William copies Harry, constantly tries but fails to out-do Meghan who has all it takes naturally and in spades. The pressure on William and Kate is massive since they have been part of the relentless orchestrated attempts by the British tabloids and courtiers to destroy Meghan and Harry ever since they proved themselves better at Royal duties and loved more by the crowds making K&W look inadequate in their future roles.
They will fail because Kate does not have the upbringing that Royals have that endow them with the sort of gravitas and confidence that, say, Princess Anne shows that allows them to mix at the highest level. Kate, is constantly deified, and, as a result, is terrified of making a mistake and William therefore does not have confidence in her as his companion at international level whilst he too lacks authority.
As a once dedicated Royalist and Brit I have to say that the Royals now appear to be an obscenely wealthy bunch of privileged poseurs trying by all possible means to preserve their entitlements and the lifestyle that goes with it even if it means destroying one of their sons and his talented and articulate and gracious American wife. All Americans must be angry and slighted over this continuing debacle.
Point 1.
Why is he going to the USA AGAIN? They should stop having an obsession for a country that is not even in the Commonwealth.
Point 2.
So the Earthshot winners had to stay at home, but he keeps flying in the name of Earthshot, the environmental prize?
Point 3.
I thought he couldn’t go to Australia because Charles hadn’t been there since becoming king. Has Charles been to the USA since becoming king?
Don’t think so Charles been to Germany and going to France I think? Visiting Versailles too.
Odd that Charles and William are focusing on big republic countries(one of which very publicly fired the BRF centuries ago) and not you know countries which fall under the commonwealth. Too scared to get fired live on tv again?
@Inge I’m LMAO at “fired the BRF” 😂
Maybe Charles let him have the US, but not Australia? Isn’t that the way they think?
This take down smacks of Four Seasons Total Landscaping!
Their math ain’t mathing. Isn’t that the excuse he gave for not making it to Australia? Lol how the “sources” build flimsy lies that are debunked quickly
Several of the 2022 finalists and winners will be there, but I have to say I’m a bit confused in general about this event.
The event starts with a lunch from 11:30-12:30, then from 12:30 to 1:30 there’s an opening speech, 5 short panel discussions and a bunch of closing speeches, one of which will be William’s . Then 2 breakout sessions until 3:00. So the whole thing is only 3 1/2 hours and I imagine the 2023 finalists and winners will be announced at the lunch because they’re not mentioned anywhere in the agenda. Maybe this will be good for networking, I don’t know.
That’s it?? He’s flying to NYC for a 3.5 hrs event?? It’s just a small part of some overall whole, isn’t it? Bloomberg shoehorned Earthsh*t into Climate Week for his royal keenness.
@BeanieBean – it looks like a shoehorn, doesn’t it? I can’t imagine Bill Gates would fly to NY just to sit on a 10-minute panel discussion. It looks like there will be a lot of “environmental celebrities” in town and Bloomberg got them to come in for a few minutes here and there. There are 2 5-minute “discussions,” 2 at 10 minutes and 1 at 15 minutes. William’s participation in the event will be some closing remarks, but I’m sure he’ll be getting selfies. And maybe the finalists and winners who are attending will get to do some networking afterwards, but who knows.
This is the second year Bloomberg is doing this. Last year also included Gates and Caroline Kennedy, also Matt Damon, Kate Blanchett, among many others. Will wasn’t there. Watched a small bit of a discussion on YouTube later and remember thinking it was someplace he should have been, because it seemed like an opportunity to really discuss what was being done, unlike what the Boston event was likely to be. Looking back though, I see it was the same format, also fairly short (8am-12:30pm) like the one for this year, so I wonder how effective it really was. Don’t recall if they revealed the names of the finalists last year, as they say will be done in 2023.
They advertised it in 2022 as “an opportunity to connect the next generation of climate leaders and visionaries with leaders in government, business, philanthropy, and finance.” But if all that means is the advertised one hour “Networking Lunch Reception”, I don’t see attendees getting much out of it.
Note: Surprise, one of the five (very short) sessions includes the two co-founders of Notpla, 2022 Earthshot prize winners and key investors in the seaweed farm W&K visited in Wales on the day they were marking the anniversary of TQ’s death. I thought at the time there was a tie with Earthshot and that visit, never thought the people involved would actually be part of the summit.
I get that this event was planned since a long time but the fact that he flies by plane just for two days just makes the entire World Cup fiasco even more ridiculous.
They are living contradiction. They look down on Americans, use ‘American’ as a dirty word, put down, didnt want an American SiL, drove her back to America but then follows her to America, looking for acceptance, clout, what ever. I mean. Seriously, is no one in his orbit a critical thinker? Are they really that daft?
Bloomberg must really regret getting involved with WilliamShot in the first place. The only reason he’s doing all of this is because of his own ego…he doesn’t want to look like a fool for investing in what turned out to be such a dud. (Or he’s hoping he’ll be knighted someday.)
@Lorelei Bloomberg already has an honorary knighthood – given during Cameron years. I do think it is Bloomberg seeking ongoing influence- donates heavily to both Labour and Tories and has British company Tradebook….cost of lobbying and access is supporting the Idiot son?💀
I feel like kkkeen is ticked off that she wasn’t invited and can’t get new clothes and pretend that she’s loved in the US.
I saw a whole thread on twitter claiming there would be a divorce/separation announcement before the end of the year.
Where is our Celebitchy resident astrologist that occasionally shares predictions?!
I thought it would happen before POW if it was going to. Not sure why he would now. They live separately. He can’t tolerate her but doesn’t have to for long. She can spend millions on whatever she wants and ‘work’ 100 hours a year.
Agreed @Inge. I also saw that Tominey had to do a complete 180 as Princess Karen won’t be accompanying William to Singapore!
@Inge I saw that as well.
@TheOldChick I think its clear that Wililam did not expect the PoW title so soon. Remember how they changed their SM handles immediately to “duke and duchess of cornwall” and then had to change again to prince/ss of wales the next day? (they changed their social media before Charles did, which is just embarrassing and grasping on their part.)
@Harper on here laid out a theory a few weeks ago where she thinks the rollout for the separation was last summer – Kate moving to Adelaide, separate arrivals at events, Charlotte clearly being shuttled between parents – and then when the Queen died they couldn’t announce it so it had to be delayed for a period of time…maybe a year?
I dont know, but Kate not going to Singapore does not bode well for their marriage.
I think Chuck announced the Wales title so quickly for 2 reasons. 1) To prevent big protests from the Welsh people, who he knew wasn’t interested in another english POW. 2) More importantly, to erase Diana as POW in peoples mind. His problem is, the new POW can’t compete with Diana in any way.
Idk- her time with the kids is probably already managed and limited. I would be itching to get out of a marriage like that and define myself beyond the constraints I’d been in for years.
Would her time with the kids really be less? Or she saw how little they wanted to give Harry and Meghan and figures she’ll get even less as the ex? Srsly. What actually is the down side of divorcing that guy?
Becks1 I do remember that. I just figured that if they were going to divorce, he’d have set it up with pa. But maybe pa chucked him in it for some reason. No matter what, Princess Karen will have that title. I’m not as convinced now as I was a couple of years ago. But who knows, Willy might pull the trigger.
I saw it on Twitter from a poster called Nina, wonder if there’s any truth to it? Who knows….
You know she was just dying to go visit Harlem and eat chicken and waffles. Poor Kate.
Kate? Eat? IDK!
Yeah – she would have loved to have gone there and flounced around like she’s more popular than Meghan. The Boston trip was more than a flop – no one was even interested in what she wore.
People were only interested in all of the memes that resulted from her wearing the green-screen dress!
I guess I’m curious about who will hold pity meetings with him, so I can speculate why. Lol.
Micheal Bloomberg is supposed to be there and he is part of the Secretary-general special envoy on climate change (which is where I think the confusion is coming from) Other than that Jacinda Ardern, and even chef José Andres and a few more names. A certain Caroline Kennedy who’s doing something in Australia.
But what is certain is that he won’t have anything of substance to add. Just a few buzz phrases like: something must be done now or this is really important
Lilly, anyone they can pay off, methinks!
Chloe Caroline Kennedy is the US ambassador to Australia. Those of us here in the middle of the night on CB 🤣
It’s enough for William just to be able to say he was there in the room with them. Even if he doesn’t say a word, the British press will make it sound like a huge deal and William will be thrilled if he somehow manages a photo op. But all he cares about is being able to say he was there and met them, just like he “met with” Biden in Boston for five seconds and we’re still hearing about it.
I doubt anyone is even expecting him to contribute anything of value to the conversation.
So I hear the 4 seasons (landscaping) venue is surprisingly available.
I hope someone informs him that frivolous and unnecessary air travel is an awful look for someone who cares about climate change.
This is giving me vibes of Prince Andrew’s old Trade Envoy role. Give him some busywork, get him out of the way.
Nobody is expecting anything and the Royal in question is too thick to add any actual value anywhere.
Definite Andrew vibes!
Yeah! But he’s not even sent by the government to be a puppet. He’s sending himself, to prove to the US that he’s better than Haaaaaary. That he’s a StAteSManN, god damn it! Why won’t they listen, I had my staff tell them several times! The person calling him a narcisist higher up here seems spot on.
He’s keen, I tell you! Keen!!!
Spot on, Couch Potato and Tarte au Citron above you too.
It’s time the UK government stepped in and clipped his wings, he’s making a fool of the UK
As people mentioned on social media Harry was invited to speak at the UN, so now William demands to be UN adjacent.
What a pathetic person he is.
We really need to get a restraining order against our crazy stalker ex.
Yes, where are our NY area Celebitches that can get out there with some snarky go home signs – getdafugouttahere!
The fact that he won’t talk to the press during the trip makes the whole thing seem so staged. How can you call yourself a statesman when you are too incandescent to plan some responses to predictable questions (yes, even oppositional questions). Grow up.
Lol! Not sure how is welcome will be inNYc…the weather is 💩 today ( raining) and us New Yorkers don’t care for him. So 🤷🏼♀️
The whole CNN piece is sad 😂
That CNN piece reads like it was written by KP. Total overuse of the word “keen.”
The CNN piece is written by British correspondent Max Foster.
The overuse of “Keen” in these pandering articles is grating. The writers know they have to make lamb out of mutton but it’s got to be hard, there’s so little substance to what Willnot’s trying (and failing) to do, which is no more than trying to better Harry’s massive IG success. Oh, and I’m sure he’ll be flying into and out of NY on a private jet so way to show your commitment to the planet Mr. keen environmentalist.
It really does read as a lengthy press release from KP. Which is basically what it is. Max Foster is just another stenographer for these people.
I laughed and laughed when I heard it was raining cats and dogs today in NYC. Any chance Burger King’s plane is delayed and he’s a no-show? The great thing about the weather is that there is no way the Craigslist hired fans agreed to come and stand outside the Plaza and scream his name come rain or shine.
What is this mess? William, as PofW is not supposed to be “a global statesman”. He’s not supposed to be involved in politics of any kind or “concentrating on impact and solutions”. Basically, he’s a glorified ribbon cutter. The gaslighting and glorification of a lazy, entitled twit is just too much here.
No one will be clamoring to meet William. He is just staggering around trying to seek relevance which will allude him. Out of courtesy he will probably catch a meeting or two from UN officials which they will squeeze in between their other engagements. A pathetic man who has to declare himself a “global Statesman,” when many in the US see him as Harry’s brother.
I’m seriously wondering if Kaiser is right: he’s planning to wander about UN corridors, hoping to bump into someone worth talking to or willing to pose with him for a selfie.
When I was in high school, I toured the UN with some of my classmates. Even pre-9/11, we had to get permission for the tour, go through security, and wear visitor name tags (I still have mine!). I can’t imagine that Willy will be allowed to visit without an appointment or purpose — particularly as he’ll probably have a small entourage. This entire unnecessary visit is amateur hour. “Global statesman,” my rosy pink heinie.
As a NYer, I can say that I have seen absolutely NOTHING in local media about William’s anticipated arrival. Not one story. NYers are worried about traffic being snarled and getting stuck in frozen zones if the presidential motorcade is coming through….
There’s a picture of Harry giving his speech about Mandela at the lectern in the main assembly hall of the UN – with all the green tile behind him- when he was invited to speak …..William will not have that photo op from his gathering at the Plaza hotel. Try as he might, he still won’t measure up to Harry…. He can stay jealous.
Well, maybe someone will give him a tour and point out PH’s picture to him.
@EQUALITY – LOL- That was great! I can just picture him bright red with steam coming out of his ears! Imagine someone mentioning how wonderful his brother’s speech was!
I visited family in NYC once that happened to coincide with UN week. omg the traffic. the closed roads. my father (the NYC transplant whose side of the family we were visiting) had to pick us up at the natural history museum and drive through the city to get there, and he ranted and raved all the way back to my aunt’s house about how much he hates that city because all the routes his GPS was trying to route him through were closed, lol.
Agree @ANGELICA. I am also a New Yorker and we just concerned about the damn weather and traffic 😂.
Nothing in the media regarding this statesman visit.
@Angelica, same! I haven’t heard him mentioned once and *all* anyone cares about is how much it fcks up the traffic. Plus this year the rain is making it worse.
Nobody gives one single sh!t about William and most people don’t even know he’s here. LMAO
I live in NYC, and as of 9:35 pm, most major media outlets have given this guy the cold shoulder, with only People and Hello bothering to mention him (seriously, who cares?). We’ve been soaked to the bone since this morning, raining nonstop, which also put a damper on his parade (haha). We’re not into this lazy wannabe trying to play diplomat. All we care about is dodging the crazy traffic and just getting home. It’s also been pretty chaotic with nonstop fire trucks and ambulance sirens blaring all day long.
Where’s the outrage that he is using ES money to make an unnecessary trip? What impact has this award had? If he focused on that it might come out more favorably than putting out how it is changing the environment for the better instead of how it is turning him into a “statesman”.
LMAO this is so embarassing
Exactly right. Embarrassing.
Is he just too dumb to realize how mortified he should be? Or does he know, and he’ll take his rage out on aides when he gets back to his hotel? Either way, lol.
They’ll use the LACK of paparazzi car chase to attack the Sussexes again.
They also desperately need content for his fly on the wall style ITV documentary. The Scotland trip where nobody turned up was a total embarrassment. They can’t use that.
Are we still getting the documentary?! I assumed they’d given up on that little dream. I’ve seen some pretty decent fly-on-the-wall documentaries about Haakon (Norway) and Frederik (Denmark) over the years, but I sincerely doubt we will see anything good like that from William. He’s just so unappealing at this point.
It was supposed to drop this summer but I wouldn’t be surprised if they they quietly cancelled it due to lack of usable footage. He hasn’t done much and when he did, he made a fool of himself.
@jk: OMG!! I completely forgot william was supposed to release his own documentary. Wasn’t it going to be released this summer? I remember because when the news dropped i thought: “of course. Something to compete with heart of Invictus”
There is an article I believe with DM that tries to big him up as this great Environmentalist by comparing him to Harry. It basically lies about Harry and omits things about William. According to this article Harry is the one who flies in private jets and William isn’t. I don’t know the last time Harry flew in a private jet, but I do know that he always made a point to offset carbon omissions when he did. William on the other hand flies by private jet constantly and the last time he was photographed flying commercial was when he was trying to screw over his brother, SIL and nephew who were trying to get away from his media friends constant attacks. Of course there was no mention of his constant helicopter flights to pickup the kids for his weekly separation exchange. The article is his usual PR of attacking his brother with lies and misinformation to try and make William into this exceptional prince that he’s never been and never will be.
Was that the article that listed him wearing the same velvet jacket twice as one of the factors in favor of him being so environmentally conscious? I died laughing when I saw that. They must be yanking his chain because he’s given them so little content for months now.
Let’s not forget his helicopter circling for an hour waiting to land so he could go tour the Wales seaweed farm that’s part of his ecoego project. That was just last week right? The reason Willy is visiting US is the same reason other BRFCo members visit the American colony – wealth extraction.
Wonder if Willy will be meeting with Rockefeller Foundation who’s announced they’re committing $1B to climate change solutions in their 5-year plan. You’d think Willy’s ecoego Earthspit project that supposedly gives out £10M ($12.4M) per year that he’s raised mostly from American billionaires would be interested in working with 10X size Rockefeller Fnd. No?
Considering USA voted for Infrastructure Law that devotes significant resources for climate resistance, you’d think “statesman” Willy would take a clue and head back to UK where he could politic with the Tories to pass similar legislation. Except as monarch in waiting he shouldn’t be involved in politics. So he’s not a statesman, by definition.
Global Statesman Pegs is going to pollute the environment for an earthcrap photo op? Geez.
I sincerely hope someone asks him “Sir, have you done a full analysis and public reporting on whether the Duchy of Cornwall has any investments in fossil fuels or other climate-damaging investments?” It would be quite interesting to see the answer…
Nice!
The desperation is pathetic (and also hilarious). Making two transatlantic flights in the course of 2 days to promote an environmental award. Declaring over and over that the Penis with Teeth is a global statesman and thinking that will make it so. Practically begging for important UN members to meet with him. It’s all just so cringe.
All of this could have been done from a hotel in London! When will people wake up and see that this bozo and his copykeening lazy-ass wife are not worth their cost. They provide nothing of value, give nothing back, help no one, and even their huge projects are nothing more than phony baloney PR!
Most global statesmen don’t declare that they want to be a global statesman. This is just like he declared that Earthshot in Boston was his superbowl moment. Embarrassing.
I wouldn’t put it past him to where a t-shirt that says “global statesman”. It’s not fake it till you make it with this guy, because the make it part takes effort. It’s fake it till you fool the masses.
He’s not even about faking it until he makes it. He just has the BM declare he is. No effort, no followup, no nuthin’. Just has his press sycophants say he’s an environmentalist, a keen sports fan, a global statesman, and voila — he is.
@Amy Bee I don’t have my glasses on and read it as “superbowel.” And now I can’t stop laughing.
No wonder William the global statesman wannabe, is looking for a CEO with a low ego . Actually I have never seen an advertisement for a CEO or any job position asking for a candidate with a low ego. Very Weird.
I agree, they can’t help but show their ignorance and sad self images! Any potential CEO worth their salt has a very healthy ego, it is one of the first attributes which makes them good at the job. Obviously, this is code for “we will not be told what to do by said CEO, and we will most definitely NOT be outshone”! Whomsoever gets this miserable position is going to earn every penny they are probably going to be under paid for!
I thought the Earthshot prize money was more than $1 million? Has the amount dropped or am I mistaken about the amount of the prize?
I think its supposed to be 1 million per wiinner, so 5 million is given out a year….except apparently that’s not how its playing out either.
The prize is paid out in yearly installments, so the real value of the prize depreciates every year and the buying power of a large lump sum doesn’t happen either
And last year they spent what? 7 mil above that on … themselves? Not counting the costs the city of Boston was on the hook for?
Yes, word is that payment is actually split into instalments, possibly with conditions attached to the subsequent instalments. Which is more like a grant than a “prize” if you ask me.
This is embarrassing
Even New Yorkers don’t want to be in NYC for the start of the UN session, Biden and other world leaders are going to be there, which means rolling frozen zones for traffic.
Security is going to be on the highest alert.
Cain probably chose the worst week to visit NYC, climate change for a man that uses a helicopter everyday.
What lovely weather for a lovely man, 🤣.
If Biden is there, does that mean we’ll get another embarrassing brush-off meeting / photo-op in a car park? I rather enjoyed that.
When has CNN ever used the word “keen”? And how stupid (and accurate) to state that his visits to the US are about his global profile and making him an international figure, not so much about the environment. The rest is the usual William vagueness – he’ll meet with someone, somewhere, to talk about something.
I noticed the use of “keen” too. Like really, CNN? Shame on you for being a boot licking panderer to this abusive dipstick.
The writer is a British correspondent, hence the annoyingly frequent use of “keen”. I’d prefer apathetic, indifferent, unenthusiastic.
“This really is the evolution of Prince William as the global statesman” when does the MAN show up?
What IS smart about this move is to be able to take advantage of all of the other global initiative events that are happening at the time…so that would be a WIN for anyone who was ABOUT the work of expanding their SUCCESSFUL ENDEAVORS…unfortunately THAT IS NOT WILLIAM…so ALL of that good will is wasted…😡
I almost feel bad for him in terms of how desperate and pathetic this is (I said “almost.”) this just reeks of I AM IMPORTANT TOO And DONT FORGET ABOUT MEEEEEEEE!!!!!!
there is a picture on twitter of William meeting with Angela Merkel and another woman who I did not recognize, and its clear that his aides pushed for him to be there for a photo op at the last minute. He’s sitting in a different chair, off to the side, no water for him, etc. It’s so embarrassing, but he doesn’t have the self-awareness to be embarrassed.
So very sad is Peg. Please look at me!! I’m more important than my brother! Throws himself on the floor I’m a statesman I’m talking to people near the UN, pounds floor with fists , you must listen to me I paid for the conference room to make myself look like I’m someone, face turns red tears stream down, I’m somebody important!!! Flail arms and legs and just cry’s I’m importantttttttttt!!!
LOL!
Reminiscent of Freddo in the Godfather meeting with Michael after his betrayal…
“I’m smaaaht! Not like everybody says!
I’m smaaaht , and I want RESPECT!!”
He is coming to an all day rainstorm.global leaders don’t want to meet with prince keen.
The huge problem I have with William being the “face” of Earthshot is (apart from handing out prizes without the winners) he does very little to champion the environment. He might have a better impact on the “global” stage if he was seen and heard doing more for the environment here in the UK.
When Sunak announced the go-ahead for drilling for fossil fuels in the North Sea William said nothing. The water companies are dumping sewerage straight into rivers and the sea and William was/is silent. The government tried to pass a Bill to allow developers to dump their waste straight into rivers and yet again William remained silent.
Don’t even get me started on William doing nothing to try and get the “missing” Wildlife episode aired on terrestrial TV; rather than hidden away on BBC iPlayer. Someone on X (formerly known as Twitter) described William’s interest in the environment is that of a “dilettante” and I found myself nodding in total agreement.
That’s because William’s interest in the environment is purely performative. He is trying to sell a persona.
Dilettante is precisely the word for William. Maybe we should call him Willettante?
Chef’s kiss!!
Willettante! 👏👏👏
I cannot understand William although starting from Narcissism is correct. Why isnt he leaning into what he is FUTURE KING. Harry will never be that so there you go. Lean into the wealth and privilege and owning more property than anybody and all that. Like that completely ridiculous podcast with ANNE for christ sakes. In the green room at the castle. dude lean into your truth , everybody is seeing your desperation and its sad.
ALso, Meg and Haz showed us what they were willing to GIVE to the Royal Family but they couldnt even get a smidge of support from YOU WILLS. too bad, so sad.
It’s pouring rain here in the NYC area today….fitting for Mr. “Global Statesman”. We’ve had gorgeous weather in the days prior too….go figure 😏
So he’s taking a trip to NYC to wedge himself into a meeting that happening at the U.N. but he’s going to be meeting with folks at the Plaza not the U.N. ?
The desperation is pathetic…and a little hilarious tbh.
The headline should have read:
“Prince William wants to be seen as a ‘global statesman’. Lol. “
Is there any buzz about this trip? If I didn’t read Celebitchy, I wouldn’t know Will was on his way to NYC right now. Another flop in the making. Smh. It really does remind you of Andrew, during his trade envoy days.
But I thought Politics wasn’t allowed! Does he ever think about Oliver Cromwell and what happened to Charles 1?
He’s probably never heard of Oliver Cromwell or Charles I, he’s that incurious and stupid!
“Cromwell? Wasn’t he a year behind me at Eton?” LOL
Pegs clearly though that if he just ‘turned up’ to NY they’d invite him to speak at the Assembly but alas they did not – sucks to be you ‘Other Brother’.
They really do think than the can compete with the Sussex’s – the German IG games PROVED that they cannot and will never be able to.
The will def be a divorce – Pegs jealously will want him to have a wife that can compete with Meghan. Mumbles with all her keen copying will never ever ever be able to compete – try as she might. She and her wiglets will be left to rot at Adelaide.
I think you are right, Digital Unicorn. Kitty might have kept big blue on her bony finger for the rest of her life, but Willnot’s jealousy of what Harry has with Meghan is going to drive him to try and meet/exceed what Harry found in his marriage. Hubris alone will bring that marriage to the end it has been begging for a long time.
You can always tell when the speaking points come directly from his team because they are such bad writers. “Fiercely concentrating”? Really? How do you concentrate fiercely? Don’t be such a dumbass, William. It’s the same tone as his “urgent optimism”. These people are such morons.
LMAO, you’re right. “Urgent optimism” doesn’t even make sense.
Is this all because of Harry? Was he at this before Harry left?
I’ve said it before he is pitiful and has NO allies in that family. No one is going to intervene to save him from himself
Maybe that will be the motivation to find a second wife. If he found someone compliant but effective he could ride her coattails
I’m scratching my head wondering if another Meghan exists for William as a second wife ; an intelligent woman superbly educated with a lucrative career who has beauty, charisma and is charming and is a talented public speaker. The answer is a big fat Nope.
Any woman of that caliber wouldn’t touch William and the institution with a 10 foot pole.
This is maybe something Leonardo could advise on?
@Libra, I don’t know if she has to tick all those boxes. I’d say beauty, charm, articulate and then something in the sphere of philanthropy that she can share with William. They have to look like a team. He might be motivated to share a spotlight if it puts him ahead of where he is now. She has to cooperate with the embiggening
Jecca, ‘William’s Camilla’ and his ‘True North’, ticks those boxes. No matter what else is going on, William shows up for Jecca’s personal life and her Tusk Trust family charity. She’s the one person who is able to get him to show up and toe the line.
Can he find another Jecca, or convince the original to leave her current husband for him? If she and Baille divorced, William would hire a personal jet to be first in line.
LAME. What a Loser! How pathetic to not know how cringe you really are. Pegs’ staff do him no favors for failing to make him understand his folly.
Please allow me to sum this up: no one cares about him and and his half-hearted announcements (on which he rarely follows through) except his empty-headed wife, about whom *he* doesn’t care. He’s too daft to see that he’s chasing after international glory that he’s never going to get, while the one person who would give him unlimited shine time is sitting at home miserable because she can’t hold his attention.
Here’s a thought: perhaps if they both worked on their marriage, other aspects of their lives would improve. Maybe that relationship is too far gone, but isn’t it worth a try to gain a little happiness? Surely if they were happier with each other then they would be less caustic to everyone around them, and to those whom they drove away.
Tursitops, “the one person who would give him unlimited shine time” is an exaggeration. The problem is that Cant is not anymore charismatic than Wont. She barely makes it through a speech–and then it’s hard to understand. Neither of them prepares ahead of time and it shows. Neither of them is willing to learn about the issues each supposedly champion.
The days of dressing up and being enough have been lost to history.
Fellow posters. Please remember to use EarthSh!t instead of the full name in any comments or online engagement. Don’t want to give him any SEO ticks for this farce.
William is a Caution tale of being told his whole life how special he is how he is better than everyone else . He didn’t develop any characteristics that would make him a better human being instead he lacked empathy his violent his a bully and racist who thinks because he is the heir to throne everyone should be gratefully to be in his presence . No one can name a single project that William has done that has success his big homelessness initiative his earth shot project has gone nowhere. This trip is embarrassing and pathetic William has been in a one sided competition with Harry all his life and he hasn’t won anything at all it just makes him look desperate.
I never thought UK royal client journalism would bleed into a mainstream US media organization but here we are. 🤷♀️ CNN is going through some things this year with their leadership and their strategy for relevance with audiences moving from cable to streaming, so I guess I shouldn’t be surprised this is happening.
William, William, William. Your brother has got you beat by 2 decades of his work with presidents, military family and relationships with people around the world . You’ll never catch up. We know you’re trying to compete but …… 😂.
Harry’s the global statesman and represented the late Queen for decades while William and Kate vacationed and partied. Client journalists can’t make you what you aren’t Willy.
This is Pegs Magical Mystery Tour. No one knows for sure what he’ll be doing in NYC, except lurking around world leaders.
“we understand he is keen to be part of the global conversation around bettering the world while fiercely concentrating on impact and solutions.”
What the hell does that even mean?
It means that Max Foster needed to meet his minimum word count
LMAO, Lorelei!!! Nailed it!
So William walks into the room and says “hi I’m William, I’m a global statesman, I’m here to save the planet and I’m going to end homelessness. Plus you can tell your children and grandchildren that you met the future king of England” smiles smugly until one of the men says “Hi William, thanks for stopping by the staff room, but we’re busy having lunch, bye now
@Mary Pester, you always crack me up! 😆😁😆 Thanks for the chuckle.
The thing is, IG is about veterans, and IG place them front and centre. Sentebale is about saving children and helping them cope with HIV. Travelyst is about sustainable travel, African Parks is about conservation, etc. In all the organizations that Harry works with or created, Harry brings about change, results, impact or help. William can’t even feature the winners of EarthShot. There are some interesting projects created by the winners, but the New York trip is all about William being keen to be a statesman. With Invictus, Harry works with veterans, which means with the military, which means with the government. How has William helped shepherd a specific policy to “save the planet” in his own country, even. How has Kate shepherded a policy that improves the chances of children by making early years more enriching for them? What would be really impressive in Kate’s case is doing a longitudinal study to prove or disprove the effectiveness of said policy.
It’s embarrassingly clear that this is just another attempt to climb on Harry’s coattails and reap some of his glory. Nobody cares about you Basher, you have to show the world by your accomplishments, dedication and hard work that you’re capable of making a difference. This performative nonsense ain’t gonna cut it.
Isn’t there enough opportunities for meaningful work in Wales? In England? In Scotland? Why would/should the Constitutional Monarch in Training concentrate on his own home?
Statesmanship definition : noun. the ability, qualifications, or practice of a statesman; wisdom and skill in the management of public affairs.
Statesmanlike definition: typical of or seeming like an experienced politician or member of a profession, who deserves respect:
Who can be called a statesman?
A statesman or stateswoman is a politician or a leader in an organization who has had a long and respected career at the national or international level.
None of these descriptors fit William, it is not an inherited position.
Earthshot spends 13M pounds to give out 4M in prizes, with accumulated air-miles.
His inherited position has be co-opted with his permission to satisfy the gatekeepers that crave legitimacy for their anti-democracy policies.
It was easy to do due to his grave dislike of his brother, so he will be there in NYC as described, as a distraction with a ego-problem….
But this is the new boring normal….
“It is not an inherited position” is the absolute best comment. William is going to inherit his “kingdom” but he has not yet realized that everything else needs to be earned.
So did they ever find the millions of missing Earthsh!t money?
OMG. The latest IG story by the PPoW IG….The kiss up begins. He’s already kissing up to Americans in invoking JFK.
Meanwhile Crown Prince Frederik arrives tomorrow to a full agenda of meetings with foreign ministers, attending the UN Climate Ambition Summit and giving the opening speech as patron of Food Nation. The funny thing is that I think Frederik might be meeting with more reps of Commonwealth countries than William…lol. William observe and take notes please.
Please let someone from the UK press pick up IZ_Q’s very apt point above.
CP Frederik oozes professionalism, sincerity – and isn’t in NY on an ego trip
The first photos I’ve seen of him with oysters. Is he wading into the water because CP Frederik did it recently to launch Nature Week in Denmark? I saw the “itinerary” put out. Oysters today…summit tomorrow and sitting down with UN Secretary General to what sounds like William-splain the Earthshot prize to Gutierrez. That appears to be the big trip. I wish I could post CP Frederik’s itinerary in here.
The more I watch and learn about the other royal families the more I realize how bad the British royals, not just when compared to H&M, but when compared with their contemporaries.
The wording in the article is so telling.
‘you’re also going to see Prince William sitting down with the UN Secretary-General and other world leaders’ – Note that he isn’t actually going to be discussing anything or doing anything. You’re just going to SEE HIM SITTING DOWN. So it’s a pure photo op.
‘The whistle-stop visit will be the heir’s second solo trip in a year in which raising his global profile has been a focus.’ – Note the focus isn’t on an issue, or work, or even learning. The sole focus is RAISING HIS GLOBAL PROFILE.
So they’re telling us straight up. Willy wants the optics of global statesman but will be contributing nothing.
Well said, Sue E Generis!
He’s like Britain’s Ivanka. Totally irrelevant and out of place, and they both look like chodes.
I feel like William is running into the same culture clash problem that meant Piers Morgan couldn’t succeed in America. His natural fanbase is far right racists, and he’s decided to position himself as a champion of issues that are left wing issues. No American anglophile royalists want to hear or care about climate change, or housing the homeless, or whatever. Similarly, you’d think Piers would be able to find a ready audience of Fox News viewers, but he’s outspokenly anti gun. There’s no audience that exists for him here.
This journalist is grossly misinformed about climate diplomacy. Here is the truth: the only reason it’s William and not Sunak who is attending what is arguably the second most important global event after the COP is because the UK delegation to the UN was informed Sunak would not be given the floor due to a lack of commitment on climate. This year UNSG Guterres has decided that only world leaders with an impeccable track record on that front will be given the floor, and London was informed they did not fit that bill. The UK government sent William to save Sunak the embarassment of not being given a speaking slot. And William is not a “global stateman”, he’s a sad loin cloth to hide that the UK is backtracking on climate. That’s it. That’s all there is to “global stateman”, a face-saving political move from Downing Street.
The UK government has not sent William to New York, although he will find some way of sticking taxpayers with the bill. Neither did the UN invite him. He is going on a self-promotion “tour” disguised as showing concern for the environment. He is attending the Bloomberg-sponsored event which will be held in a hotel conference room some distance from the UN building. He picked this week and had his staff release all those soundbites linking him to the UN to give this ridiculous journey a sense of “legitimacy”. To this end, he will attempt to be *photographed* with as many important people as possible so that the UK media can dutifully report that HE is the global statesman *holding talks* with and sought out by simply everyone, rather than his younger brother, the actual global statesman.
The British press seems to think that William is “meeting” with the Secretary-General. Mind you, a photo-op and a sit-down meeting are two different things. I think they are trying to give the impression that William will actually be having a conversation with the Secretary-General. Anyway, so far William is doing the usual “royal” tour stuff of visiting places and getting their pictures taken. The tabs seem to be pushing the story that the American, Meghan, is the least popular of the fab four in her own country.
William trying to channel jfk is annoying. Total fail.
Interesting. I think he chose the worst week to show up in NY. Because the UN is busy, busy, busy with many important people from all over, Wont will not stand out, but will fade into the background. Who thought this was a good idea?
Sounds like his staff really dropped the ball on this. I don’t get what the focus of Earthshot is because the actual winners are secondary and they’re barely highlighted. What exactly does he do with his time because there is the absolute bare minimum commitment.
I think it’s obvious that Harry did all the work .
Once he left William was left on his own and was never going to cope .
When the Queen was alive it wasn’t so obvious .
William and Kate are just not up to the job and never will be .
The best brother left the country with the best wife .
The media destroyed it all .
Abolish the Monarchy and put everyone out of their misery , it’s painful to watch .
I spoke to a friend who lives in New York. She had no idea William was there. She hadn’t heard anyone talk about it and hadn’t seen anything on the news. (I’m sure there was something, but she didn’t see it.) I have a feeling William is not making the splash he hoped to….
I always wanted to be an Astronaut…turns out much to my surprise that wanting isn’t the only qualification. Even if your Father is King. Poor Peggy, life is so unfair!