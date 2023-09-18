Prince William’s NYC ‘I wanna be a global statesman’ trip could have been an email

Prince William arrives in New York today. He’ll leave tomorrow. Before he left the UK, William and his clowns at Kensington Palace organized several hype pieces about the trip, about his first year as Prince of Wales, and about how he’s a “global statesman” now. William really thinks he can just declare himself a “global statesman” and everybody will be like “oh, I guess he is.” Please – this is the man who was too lazy to fly to Australia to do his job as Football Association president. This is the man who hasn’t done a commonwealth tour since he and his wife did their Caribbean Flop Tour last year. During that tour, William got global headlines, but it wasn’t for being a “statesman” – it was for being a racist and neo-colonialist. Anyway, here are some headlines from the completely embarrassing CNN piece called “Prince William wants to be a global statesman.”

A wider strategy: Prince William will touch down in New York on Monday for a two-day visit – primarily to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. However, aides have revealed to CNN that the trip is also part of a wider strategy for the royal. The event coincides with both Climate Week NYC and the 78th session of the UN General Assembly and will see the announcement of the 2023 Earthshot finalists, who are in the running for a £1 million (about $1.2 million) jackpot. Additional engagements and meetings: “In addition to unveiling this year’s Earthshot finalists next week, you’re also going to see Prince William sitting down with the UN Secretary-General and other world leaders… This really is the evolution of Prince William as the global statesman,” a close aide said. The Boston Flop Tour: William will surely be hoping this trip is less challenging than his visit to Boston late last year. While he was “absolutely delighted” to be in Beantown, where he met US President Joe Biden, the visit was somewhat overshadowed by a racism scandal back in the UK. The keen international leader: The whistle-stop visit will be the heir’s second solo trip in a year in which raising his global profile has been a focus. A close aide tells us that William is keen to evolve as an international leader as he continues his transformation from Duke of Cambridge to Prince of Wales and future King. Rather than get side-tracked by controversy and the distractions that have bruised the family’s standing over the past few years, we understand he is keen to be part of the global conversation around bettering the world while fiercely concentrating on impact and solutions.

[From CNN]

“The event coincides with both Climate Week NYC and the 78th session of the UN General Assembly” and “you’re also going to see Prince William sitting down with the UN Secretary-General and other world leaders.” You’re supposed to be left with the impression that Mr. Earthshot is so globally keen that he was invited to be part of Climate Week and the UN General Assembly. What’s actually happening is that no one invited Peg anywhere and his big Earthshot Summit is being held at the Plaza, probably in some rented conference room, and after which Peg will wander the halls of the United Nations building, asking people for “meetings.” This whole “summit” could have been an email. But no, William has to center himself in all things, and this is his I WANNA BE A GLOBAL STATESMAN tour.