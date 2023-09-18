“The Lauren Boebert-Beetlejuice saga is mind-numbing GOP hypocrisy” links

Here is Rep. Lauren Boebert on the House floor speaking about banning YA books that display “offensive and very inappropriate” themes and here she is at the Denver theater last Sunday where she and her date were caught on camera groping each other publicly. pic.twitter.com/kQEgbCjzAI
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 17, 2023
I mean yeah. None of these people actually believe or practice what they preach and they have proven that over and over again but if trump has taught us anything it’s that republicans dgaf.
Hypocrisy is a feature, not a bug in republican politics.
I’m glad you covered the Lauren Boebert item. What does it take to get a Republican removed from office?
When it’s a woman, being sexually available (and hypocritical about sexuality) is a criteria, so I don’t think that’s gonna do the trick to get her out of office.
Ken Paxton was just acquitted from outrageous impeachment charges in Texas, so, nothing.
THAT story is truly enraging and depressing. What. Does. It. Take.
She is a vile excuse for a person. A bit of power has gone to her little head and she thinks she can do whatever she wants – just like the orange turnip. Wasn’t there some rumours that she was an escort at some point?!? I keep seeing reference to it on SM.
That seems unlikely since she was groomed by an older man and married when she was still a minor. She proves two things can be true at once. She is the victim of child grooming and is absolute filth who doesn’t give a shit about children.
@Digital Unicorn
The political action committee American Muckrakers PAC made those claims against her while her re-election campaign was going on. They claimed to have proof. They are involved in some legal issues with her now I believe – they filed defamation claims against her because she claimed they were lying. Now she will have to be deposed and testify under oath about it LOL.
They were the ones who first targeted Rep. Madison Cawthorn by releasing his viral nude video and sabotaging his image.
Hope the in theatre recording was an employee and not a camera in the theatre. If i found out my local theatre was recording I would have to stop going. I can’t be filmed crying at Seseame Street or whatever. Lol. Honestly.
Lauren bobert acted like a teen bully. She has been a waitress and owned a restaurant for years. You would think she would follow theatre rules. Then she lied on staff. Disrespected her husband by not waiting until they are completely divorced. She can still spout but her credibility is shot.
The grainy B & W suggests a security camera not a phone, but even then are security cameras still that low tech?
In the dark they might be.
Good point. I treated myself to an iPhone 14 earlier in the year, and I could’ve recorded an Oscar worthy clip of these two in the dark on my phone, but yeah why would the theater even bother upgrading their system when adult GOP elected officials so rarely get felt up in a theater these days.
It’s there for situations like this, so that if there’s a complaint, they can keep an eye on things. And sadly, for evidence in case of a shooting.
Honestly, assume cameras are everywhere. My ex used to do restaurant security systems. They make cameras that look like smoke detectors and sprinkler nozzles. He had to do maintenance on them, which meant we could just log in and watch people eating in restaurants all over town. Deeply boring, TBH.
Cameras *are* everywhere given that we all have one in our pockets. I have told my students this for *decades* even before we all had professional quality video cameras in our hands, as we now do. Always assume anything you do in public will be caught on camera and can be posted online. That puts a level of pressure on teens I couldn’t have imagined for myself, and even for an adult private citizen I’d be sympathetic, but this degree of stupidity for an elected official who works overtime drawing attention to herself? gah.
@Macky, really?. I operate under the assumption I’m being filmed at all times. It’s not paranoia, it’s the truth. Stop and go lights-you’re being filmed. lol, laughing with people that understand, that oddly enough, it’s a time when you might want to remove something from your nostril.
This nutjob, LB is complaining about YA books. Hey, she might as well say Judy Blume is the devil. Yet, LB is totally cool with vaping, lying and groping in public.
She always reminds of a roach, I always refer to her as RoachFace.
That party is disgusting. And it says a lot that even among so called liberals Boebart the homophobe, racist grandma gets some praise for owning her horniness. White women are always protected. Always.
Honestly, I acted that way in the back of a movie theater when I was FOURTEEN years old. This isn’t funny and it isn’t cool.
As to Boebert’s pathetic apology – blaming her abhorrent behavior on going through a divorce. I have no issue with Boebert going through a divorce; many of us do. That is not an excuse to transform into classless trailer trash, who vaped in front of a pregnant woman and refused to stop (while claiming to support pro-life and the unborn) and act like an asshole to everyone around them. However, the bigger issue is her cosplaying as some Christian, and pretending that she fell short of her “Christian values.” Please bitch – you never had Christian values to begin with. That is her grift (just like the leader of the Republican party). She married a man who exposed himself to minors, in 2019, she lost control of her jeep and left the scene of the accident, leaving her son, dog, and now-former sister-in-law inside as it smashed into a rock face, and bribed them into silence, and recently covered up when her teen son called 911 to report his father’s physical abuse to police.
There is a time and place to have fun; being in a play surrounded by other people is not the time to be a disruptive, loud obnoxious asshole, let alone vaping, or recording – all of which are not permitted. Then there is the sexual groping, which no one there consented to watch – but Boebert, please keep slamming “groomers” in the LGBTQ community. She is garbage period.
Her political opponent in the 2024 election should run those video tapes NON-STOP for his campaign.
You can read Boebert for the filth she is without being classist. “Trailer trash” implies someone is without morals or values because they are poor. Let’s all do better.
I agree Megan. Trae Crowder refers to himself as a ‘trailer baby’ and he is a fantastic human with more morals, values, compassion in his pinky than Boebert has in her entire body.
What exactly are “Christian Values” though? Because this is how I see a lot of Christians behave…at least the most vocal ones and especially the ones in Congress. At some point our society needs to collectively accept that Christians behaving like Christians is stuff like this. Because the descriptor hasn’t been indicative of compassion, caring for fellow man regardless of their appearance/lifestyle, or any semblance of moral high ground for most of my lifetime, from what I can see.
And that’s not to say that Christians cannot be all of those things—-I know some that are—but the idea that Christianity is synonymous with “good” really needs to die.
Amen.
We need to start calling them Xtians
The stark hypocrisy of this woman is mind-blowing. Her jump-off is a Democrat, and owns a bar that features drag shows and welcomes LGBTQ+ people. But she’s constantly ranting and railing that gay people are pedos, that she’s living a God-fearing life and adhering to Jesus’ teachings. Meanwhile she’s filmed having her boobs groped and grabbing this dude’s family jewels in a public setting whilst illegally vaping in front a pregnant woman (who asked her politely to stop) then insulted her. Sure Bobo, you’re a fine example of living a good Christian life. She’s trash.
And then the very best part as they ejected her: do you know who I am??
Classic, Do you know who I am? 😆😆
Tau Techno Mechanics?????
Lauren Boebert? More like Lauren Gropebert.
Lauen Boobert. 😂
Of course the GOP isn’t going to throw her out: she’s got Ted Cruz under her thumb (and we all know why and how). And who knows who else, tbh.
I saw this on TMZ the other day. She got kicked out for vaping. Then lied and said she wasn’t vaping. Then video came out of her vaping…now she’s gone silent. In the video you can see a pregnant woman sitting behind her and asking her to stop vaping, but she ignores her and keeps on puffing. TMZ also reported her date was a married man (though he could be separated from his wife?). She’s exactly what you expect a Republican to be. A hypocrite and f*cking selfish liar.
He is divorced, however, he is a Democrat and a bar owner, one who hosts drag nights at his establishment. So this will be fun.
What on earth do these two have in common?
@ME — I think they’ve made that unmistakably clear.
I think the theater was being nice to her by saying she got bounced for vaping, when in addition to vaping, she and her boyfriend were fondling each other.
She seems like a person with a bullet-proof sense of entitlement to act as terribly as she wants regardless of how it affects other people. So much so that she pantomimes outrage about being called out while bald-faced lying about what she did.
This is not a person who should ever have been trusted with caring for constituents. She can’t even be bothered to care about the people sitting in her vicinity.
Who’s surprised by this? This is the same woman who spouts absolute gibberish and celebrated her son becoming a teen parent. I guess he wasn’t instructed about how easy it is to just say no.
Her date. Can we talk about the hypocrisy of who her date is? According to Newsweek, the man is Quinn Gallagher,who lives in Aspen and owns a bar that hosts drag shows.
She makes me sick what cards she is playing, cards that are people’s lives and liberty. She needs to be held accountable for her hypocrisy!
He’s also a democrat and his bar is very LGBTQ+ friendly. She’s such a stinking little hypocrite.
Keira Knightley does look amazing, but ugh, at the RCFA’s line: “no one embodies the Chanel woman quite like our English rose.”
She’s profoundly unfit to serve. The GOP / MAGA crowd seems pretty darn proud of that trait in their politicians. I guess it simplifies things for the truly smart, devious ones like McConnell.
As a regular DCPA goer (Denver Center for the Performing Arts) – I have to say the way they handled it all was a master class. I think they were likely (and deservedly) worried about backlash or worse. Immediately releasing video to our NBC affiliate got ahead of it all.
Boebert has literally been getting burned everywhere. That was crazy. And in all seriousness she needs mental help.
“The erection was rigged!!”-Lauren Hoebert
LOL!! Lauren Gropert!
Wow, suggestions on Buzzfeed that are actually useful. I definitely have to learn to turn off the lights at night, especially to turn off my laptop. But I do avoid stressful tv shows and I hate making super long term appointments. I have friends who’ll ask me “what are you doing April 25th 2024?” My answer is usually, “I don’t know if I’ll be alive by then.”
god-fearing grandmas just wanna have fun
“DO YOU KNO WHO I AM??? I’m on the Board!!”
“Ma’am, this is an Arby’s…”
Bisynaptic I love this comment! Thank you for the laugh!
I watched the ‘what’s in my bag video with Emma Watson. Gotta say, I prefer these in print format, video takes way too darned long. Anyway, she kept talking about this is ‘what’s in her bag on the way to the airport’. She had a bottle of gin, plus lots of spray bottles of this & that with clearly more than 3 oz. All I could think was, is she flying private? How can she carry so much liquids on board? Where’s the quart-size see-through bag? Does she have someone to carry her stuff for her, ’cause she clearly doesn’t know how to pack light.
Don’t forget about her date who owns a pro transgender /gay bar, professes to support the LGBTQ+rights and community and then dates that. Both hypocrites.
Can we ignore the politics for a second and say that his groping doesn’t look even remotely great? It’s like a half step up from someone honking your breast. 😬
HAHAHAHA
Lauren What’s Her Name is a hard looking 36.
Right? Hate is so aging! See also, their orange god morphing into Jabba the Hut…
All of her actions from this one incident alone scream dyed-in-the-wool narcissist.
I remember a time when Republicans would denounce this sort of behavior. Now Republicans just shrug or worse, ask for more. Hillary was right when she called them deplorables. And that was putting it kindly.
As for her Christian values, I doubt she would know what a true Christian value is. In her world, it’s saying something like, “I’ve accepted Christ in my life.” Then you turn around and hate on anyone that doesn’t believe what you do.