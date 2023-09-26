Princess Kate wore a green Burberry pantsuit to visit a textile factory

One of the funniest things about the Princess of Wales’ attempts to copy her sister-in-law’s fashion, jewelry, hair and vibe is that Kate inevitably sets herself up to be on the wrong side of the “competition.” Meghan always wore it better, Meghan always looked more pulled-together, Meghan always looked more regal and beautiful. Kate also tries to put her own keen stink on Meghan’s style, which makes it even funnier. It’s like Kate is going for “Meghan, but with more buttons and everything looks dated and ugly.”
Well, guess who was out and about today in a pantsuit? You guessed it. Kate never even dreamt of wearing actual trousers before 2017. Kate had never even heard of pantsuits. But here she is, wearing a green Burberry pantsuit which looks like a thriftstore find from the 1970s. Janky wig aloft, Kate went to a textile factory once linked to someone in her family, generations ago. After seeing photos of Meghan looking amazing in chunky yellow-gold earrings this past weekend, Kate decided to give it a try too. The necklace looks new as well, something based on one of Meghan’s favorite bracelets. Kate’s Meghan Moodboard has been working overtime. Button Watch: her blazer has ten buttons.
You can read more about Kate’s event here. She seemed subdued in most photos. Maybe she’s just exhausted, she’s never worked this much in September before.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Princess of Wales arrives for a visit to AW Hainsworth in Leeds, a family-owned heritage textile mill which was established in 1783 and manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles, and fabrics. In 1958, the Princess' great-great grandfather sold William Lupton & Co to AW Hainsworth. Picture date: Tuesday September 26, 2023.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to AW Hainsworth in Leeds. Picture date: Tuesday September 26, 2023.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to AW Hainsworth in Leeds. Picture date: Tuesday September 26, 2023.
The Princess of Wales visits AW Hainsworth in Leeds, a family-owned heritage textile mill which was established in 1783 and manufactures British woollen cloth, high-performing technical textiles, and iconic fabrics.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, United Kingdom
When: 26 Sep 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, United Kingdom
When: 26 Sep 2023
The Princess of Wales visits AW Hainsworth in Leeds.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, United Kingdom
When: 26 Sep 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, United Kingdom
When: 26 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
The Princess of Wales visits AW Hainsworth in Leeds.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, United Kingdom
When: 26 Sep 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, United Kingdom
When: 26 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
The Princess of Wales visits AW Hainsworth in Leeds.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, United Kingdom
When: 26 Sep 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, United Kingdom
When: 26 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
The Princess of Wales visits AW Hainsworth in Leeds.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, United Kingdom
When: 26 Sep 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, United Kingdom
When: 26 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
The very first picture with her hands out looks like she is failing a sobriety test. Hand down at your sides Can’t.😂😂😂
2nd photo looks like her batteries died and she’s stuck in her robotic pose 😂
That suit looks like a polyester nightmare. And she needs to tie that fried mop back! Get it out of/off of her face! I know she’s in a one way competition with her SIL, but damn, girl would look *so* much better to go back to her darker hair color (even though it’s harder to hide the gray), and chop about a foot off that fried mess, to at least her shoulder blades!
Her hair looks exactly like my daughter’s hair right now. Cbers: my daughter is 9 and has refused a cut and combing for nearly 9 months. I spent the last four weeks finalllly combing out her naturally formed dreadlocks. We have not yet been to the salon for a trim. Same fried ends as Kate.
It’s uncanny that someone with this much money and access cannot get it right. It being: aesthetic treatments (Botox and fillers), weaves and hair styling, makeup selection and application, clothing choice and tailoring, accessories and shoes. I know that’s a long list but that’s why you hire good people. Dear lord who is on her team? Is it really just her and mama Middlebrow? If so, why????
I did an internship as an assistant to an official on the regional political level and they would always be so annoying about the need for the photos to all have some sort of jazz hands situation on them. It looks so stupid.
it’s their idea of an ‘action shot’ LOL
She also looks like a pencil here
She looks like she weighs 95 lbs dripping wet.
I thought the exact same thing- and she’s flunking said sobriety test. She looks like a Real Housewife who went from day to a rough night out.
The photoshopping becomes so much more obvious as soon as you click on the People link!!
It really does look like a thrift store find. It’s very dated and does nothing for her figure except highlight that she actually doesn’t have a figure…no curves, just a plank.
This is one of the things I just don’t understand, I assume this suit costs a month (or two or more) of our mortgage repayments and yet it looks so basic and cheap on her. how does she do it?
She has almost unlimited funds to hire people and buy whatever she wants and she just can’t pull together outfits that flatter her and do the clothes justice.
I really don’t think she has “unlimited funds” anymore. Me thinks that Willnot has cut off her allowance or dramatically lessened the amount she used to have when CIII was paying their bills. It could explain how she looks these days.
The suit needs better tailoring and better styling. William hasn’t cut her off, she’s just always been too arrogant to hire a real stylist. She needs to get over the idea that she inherently has great taste and style and bring in a professional.
I don’t understand why she doesn’t have a stylist. When appearances are everything for the RF, it boggles my mind.
She desperately needs a new hair style. Maybe a long lob wouldn’t be too drastic for her.
She should really wear jackets with nipped in waists so they give her more of a shape . She’s built like a ruler and really doesn’t know how to create the illusion of curves. I’m built the same way, so nipped in waists and pencil skirts that are a little more high waisted. Her Mother shouldn’t be styling her because she dresses her in things she would wear. I’m closer to her Mom’s age than hers and wouldn’t be caught dead in most of what either of them wear.
You’ve totally nailed it: her mother shouldn’t be styling her. It’s long past time that Carol (debtor) Middleton butted out.
You hit the nail on the head! That green gown she wore while in the U.S., this pantsuit, and other close-fit clothing shows a very boyish figure. A good stylist would help.
This boyish slim chic is actually de rigueur amongst the Aristo set. The scruffiness is the point. That is what I believe she is trying to emulate here – scruffy, serious Aristo woman doing a couple of ribbon cuttings.
I think one of Kate’s biggest problems is that she lacks a personality of her own. Which is what William and the courtiers wanted. They didn’t want a star, but rather a fairly pretty girl who could wear pretty dresses, guffaw and cut ribbons.
The flip flopping we see from Kate in trying to be Diana one week then Meghan the next and then back to Keeno Aristo is that it makes her look all over the place and insecure. This is also why when she sees other women in proximity with the spark she lacks, she mean girls them all the way out of her space.
Anyway next week she’ll be back to copying Diana and Meghan’s outfits. Rinse and repeat.
The color is ok but could have been richer. I agree that the #1 problem is that it is simply not flattering. It does nothing for her and makes her torso look as long as it is. The necklace is jarring and does not suit the outfit. She really is a sad-sack.
I can’t understand how her trousers always have an awkward crotch length. It looks weird and off and it has to be on purpose at this point. There’s no way all pants fit her that weird at the crotch, it’s on purpose. But why?
I also can’t figure out why her clothes just don’t fit right. The entire suit just looks a little too big and makes it sloppy like she’s playing dress up. The accessories don’t work and her hair suddenly has these very brassy highlights. She has so many resources at her fingertips, and yet it always looks like she doesn’t care, doesn’t know what she’s doing, doesn’t want to be there.
Which probably isn’t too far from the truth honestly.
She just doesn’t understand tailoring and accessorizing at all. Imagine having this money and getting it so wrong.
Honestly, I’d rock this suit. Tailor the length properly, accessorize with a killer pair of leather heels in a saddle tan (or a bit deeper) with a similar belt and bam, it would’ve been a winner.
She looked awful today, absolutely awful. That suit had to have cost £££ yet somehow it looks cheapAF. The necklace is an abomination. The hair— it’s all been said here already.
She also looks extremely washed out? I think it would help if she had some more color on her lips.
If I didn’t know better I’d be questioning whether or not this woman owns a mirror.
I think the suit fit better when she wore it early this year – maybe she’s lost more weight?
Here’s a thought did she go out looking so frumpy in this lack luster suit to prove to Peg that look I will dress frumpy so please take me to Singapore and I won’t upstage you please Peg?
She has no curves that’s true, but meghan doesn’t have a lot of curves either. But our Meg has magic, she has markle sparkles everywhere, everything shines for meg! On the other hand, this one falls so flat. On her own, her vibe, her fashion falls flat. So forget about comparing the two.
I actually like this suit, but I was in high school in the 70s, so there’s that. I like the upside-down/backward cuffs & the color is nice. And at least she’s not wearing a boring white T-shirt under it, just a boring white blouse. And I like the necklace, but the earrings don’t go–they’re a different color of gold & stylistically they’re just wrong. As for her hair, have they stopped photoshopping it, is that what’s happening? We never used to see all the flyaways.
Mrs. H. ITA! I actually started singing “I’m gonna pop some tags, only got $20 in my pocket. I I I’m hustling looking for a come up this is f**king awesome!”
That’s what this whole look screams, except it was actually cool when Macklemore did it…
In that first pic mumbles looks like she is giving herself a pep talk on how to behave around normal people. The rest of the pics look like the talk did not go that well.
Can someone please tie her bloody hands together. She is going to take someone’s eye out with the jazz hands.
hey textiles!!! Remember a few years ago when we heard how keen she was on textiles and how it was one of her new top 5 keen interests?!?! See???? She does support her causes/interests! It just takes a few years in between visits.
The wig……it has to be a wig at this point, right? What was the line from last week, she fought a gopher and lost? The gopher is still winning.
As for the suit itself….its meh. Better than some others she has worn, but not great. Someone should tell her she can wear something besides a white blouse under a suit. And her shoes don’t always have to match exactly.
@Becks: I had the same thought about the blouse.
Apparently her paternal ancestors owned it at one point (so says the Fail) – these old textile mills were run like 3rd world sweat shops. Its Karriet Tubeman all over again.
I like the colour of the suit. But those trousers don’t fit her. I don’t know. It looks like something doesn’t really fit with her blouse and trousers
She was so keen on textiles it took 4 years for her to do a second visit.
And seeing how flat her hair is in the photos at the “rave” or at the recent game for George, it’s clear she’s got a lot of help.
If she chopped off a length it would help her natural hair. Even with the wig this hair looks dry.
Shoes matching your pants creates the illusion of height but sometimes it’s just boring.
Funny, thought the first thing people would comment on is that the color is a blue toned green, which I assumed was Kate’s version of Meghan’s Invictus closing ceremony dress.
OMG I think you’re right windyriver!! WOW
I was thinking this as well re: the wig. The mags used to write about her hair and blowouts ad nauseam and they haven’t in a while. They’ve probably clocked it.
The wig is blindingly obvious these days. I think she used to just add the odd piece for volume but now she’s taken a whole, damn rug and stuck it on her head two inches back from her hairline – you can see where it cuts across her parting horizontally and from there is a different colour and texture to the hair in front of that line. Most of the hair is now fake.
@Becks1. I remember that, Russell Myers talked about it. Kate went to visit a textile museum (I think) and KP announced how keen she is on textiles and how a big announcement was to follow.
I’m starting to think that she rents most of the clothes we see her in. Where is she storing all these outfits?
The suit wouldn’t be bad if she wore an interesting blouse with it. The white blouse with that green suit is the miss.
I have NO idea where she keeps all these clothes. Maybe thats what the “office” at KP is for, storing all her clothes?
Even the queen routinely had her clothes remade or wore repeats.
Where Kate stores her clothes? They’ve got five houses between them, so I don’t think that storage room is a big deal.
I really like that color on Kate and I think the necklace/earrings also look good. I HATE the buttons on the jacket sleeve!! Ack! Why why why? They completely mess up the suit style and ick they are so garish, really pull the eye right to them
Poor RepliKate (shout out to Kaiser). She just Kan’t do what Meghan does. 🙁 It was a valiant effort. The color is nice. The shell works. The jewelry is on point. But fetch is still not happening.
I think the suit looks really nice. It’s a good color for her. My problem is with the blouse. I don’t like the bright white with the tone of the suit, nor do I like the cut. I think it’s the cut of the blouse that dates the look. I also hate the clunky, matching shoes… lol basically, I hate everything but the suit itself.
And I’m not down for all the comments about the suit highlighting her lack of curves or how she doesn’t know how to dress to create the illusion of curves. That’s implying that all women’s bodies should be curvy, or that the ideal female form has curves.
She really needs to ditch that eyeliner I’m genuinely thinking her and her mother had it tattooed on and it can’t come off now
Is there an embargo on photos inside the textile factory? Anyway, when I see Kate in a pants suit I just remember the grief Meghan always got from the press and royalists for wearing one.
Remember how we used to have to find pictures of Sophie and Anne in pants to prove that there was no rule against it??
Yeah, heck Princess Diana also wore pants suits.
This is a terrible color on her, and WTF is happening with those shoes?!
I’ve never seen someone with so much money be so consistently terrible at shoes. I understand that her job requires her to be dowdy and “classic”, but I don’t think she could have chosen something worse than the dyed-to-match, suede, low stacked pump made for the grandmother of the bride at a December wedding with a forest green color scheme.
Really? I think the color actually looks really nice on her. Agreed on the shoes though; those grandma shoes were a CHOICE.
It’s a weird change, right? Usually, she’s wearing sky-high pumps to match William’s height, but maybe her bunions decided to have the last word here.
She needs a dresser.
I still believe her dresser is her mother. It really wouldn’t surprise me if Carole was included somewhere in the staffing budget. 😉
Considering this is a Burberry suit I’m surprised at how ill-fitting it looks on her. I do like the colour but, there’s something off with the way it’s wearing her! The photos are all about the suit with Kate coming a distant second – if that makes sense. I can’t see people breaking the Burberry site to try and get this outfit.
She’s certainly got the dowdy part down. And I totally agree on the color being terrible–she’s completely washed out. She looks like a greyish green blob. I mean arguably she doesn’t have to look dowdy, right? Meg looked stylish all the time. Kate is just bad at that.
But what I really want to say is that description of her shoes is the most accurate and sad thing ever. Thank you for the laugh.
I’m thinking the shoes choice could be due to the bunions she’s been photographed as having. I cannot imagine how painful that must be. Maybe these shoes are more comfortable? I don’t mind the color or the white shirt. Overall, it’s fine. Not the most wow suit she’s worn but not the worst. It’s fine. I genuinely don’t like Kate after how she treated Meghan, with the lie that elevated Kate as a victim, but even I want someone to help her with her hair. Wig or not, the brassy color is not great. Although, at times, it photographs darker?
I think its a sign that we are decent people in that this person is an awful person and we’re still appalled that she has no one in her life to tell her that hair is awful.
It does explain a lot about how she treated M, honestly. Meghan is all about her friendships, Kate doesn’t really have a single real friend who likes her for HER and it shows.
@Molly’s description wins, lol!
The hair situation is long past pathetic. And her natural hair is actually really pretty! But @Jais, you’re right, this color is brassy and her natural chocolate brown looked SO much better. I cannot fathom how her hair got this bad.
Her natural hair is gray by now. There were serious roots shown years ago before Louis was born and it would only be more gray now. And there is nothing wrong with gray, but Kate is a very vain woman and will never show gray hair.
She sucks but I actually think this looks really nice. The color is beautiful and I like the looser cut. It’s giving me 90s Giorgio Armani suit vibes, although I think the loose cut is why it’s giving thrift store.
Right..? I must not see half of the things that make people comment about her wardrobe and hair? I thought it looked simple, and albeit plain, but not a bad colour. Those buttons though…lol..thats a lot on the wrists!
I like the jewelry and its a simple look. I would have worn this when I worked for the bank 15 years ago and I would totally wear it today. Maybe my style sucks, but its a clean set of pieces that look good.
Also, truly, truly serious question..how does one tell if its a wig or not? I cant tell if its real or what to look for if its her real hair?
I think the suit is nice (minus the buttons) but the tailoring is terrible. And she has zero shoe imagination.
For the wig, you can always see a line across the top of her head, perpendicular to her part. It used to sit sort of on the back of her head but lately it’s moving further and further forward.
I know covid can cause hair loss and I wonder if between that, stress, aging and a potential ED, her hair is just a disaster. I feel for her, hair loss is so stressful and upsetting. I’ve lost probably half my hair as I’ve gotten older. I used to have so much. Everyone says I look fine, but I know, and it’s upsetting. Her whole identity is in her hair, so I can’t imagine she’d take it well.
Grant, it’s okay. Where she really went wrong was with that shirt. She needs color with this outfit closer to her face. She could have had a bit of fun with color. She almost always comes across as wanting to be dowdy. Geez. I for one whenever I saw QE2 over the years (very seldom), I would shake my head at her hair. Do any of these royals understand that hair styles change? Do they understand that hairstyles can make a huge difference for your face? They are sooooo bad at hairstyles.
I agree, I like the suit, the shoes, and the accessories. I think it looks nice on her. Granted I do think it’s a copy of Meghan but I do like it.
Didn’t she wear this at the beginning of the year when the Crown Prince of Norway made a visit? I remember a pussy bow blouse that didn’t quite match…
I think it’s an OK suit, a bit dull. It needs some color, like a big scarf.
I hate color and silhouette on her, and the suit looks really cheap. Those generic buttons especially are what you see on a suit from Ann Taylor, not that I’m knocking Ann Taylor, I buy clothes there, but I’m not a princess married to someone with a multimillion dollar income, she can afford something nicer. The necklace is a nice touch though.
Before Banana Republic pulled out of the UK (SOB) I bought a white jacket from them in a lovely textured (maybe described as waffle??) material but chopped off the gold embossed buttons and changed them for something more low key. Now it looks fantastic!
Her wiglets are housed in it’s own postal code right? She looks a mess as usual. There is nothing good about this outfit at all and those shoes are awful too.
can’t unsee the WIG!!! It’s pretty obvious now.
I imagine she’s tired from the weight of the wig. That’s a lot to carry around and she doesn’t have a lot of muscle mass.
At least someone was laughing with her. Generally its her laughing at air.
For anyone who comes across this blog and thinks the copykeening is fake i just want to write this. Yes, kate has been in the public eye longer. You would think a pantsuit was already there. You can look at her clothes history. She didnt use to wear pantsuits. Even when hilary clinton was making suits a topic, kate didnt wear them.
You may think, “kate is getting older and wants to update”. I vote no. She had all the oppurtunities in the world to wear pantsuits. She didnt. At her height and weight most people would keep going with the dresses. Its meghan. She is absolutely copying meghan.
I like the suit and it’s colour. However, as usual, Kate doesn’t seem able to pull off the look. She looks messy and unkempt.
“Unkempt” is exactly it, and with all of her resources, how??
How is this Burberry? It looks like something from JCPenneys or maybe Macys. How does she manage do that to clothes?
IRENE, I agree, this woman can make “Dior” look like “dishrag”.
Yes @Irene its truly amazing. All throughout IG I was constantly amazed that Meghan was wearing JCrew or Banana Republic because everything looked so good I would assume couture. Then dupliKate copies Meghan with something that looks cheap and/or dated and I just assume she doesn’t want to invest to much in copying because its not really her style and end up shocked to discover the clothes are from a high end designer.
Janky wig askew…. I’m dead 😂😂😂
This lazy ass just needs to get a lace front wig and call it a day.
She’s aging at the speed of light, she’s the same age as my sister and could easily pass for her mother
I briefly went to What Kate Wore and this is the SEVENTH time she’s worn pants in a row (I’m counting her appearance on the rugby podcast too). She’s never done that before! She started wearing pants more as workwear once Meghan showed up on the scene but she definitely wore skinny jeans and other casual pants before Meghan whenever she did events around sports/being out in the woods. I thought it was the 7th pantsuit ensemble in a row but she only wore a blazer with black skinny pants during her outing to the farm with William. But what is this pantsuit streak? This is kind of exciting given her years of wearing hit and miss dresses, will we make it to the double digits in pants sightings??? Or maybe it’s an ominous sign, I dunno but it means SOMETHING!
I will say I think this is the pantsuit iteration I like the least, this is too voluminous on her and weirdly don’t love the green.
Why does it look so bad? What about it looks so dated? I can’t figure it out, but it looks terrible.
Well, to start, I had a suit that was similar, except that mine was made of sueded silk, in a rich brown. So, when I look at the pictures, I think “nice suit” — although the fit is far from perfect. Then I realize that it checks lots of boxes for my own “nice suit” — circa 1995. Ben there — done that. Yet my — much cheaper Dana Buchman (my first grown-up professional clothes, so I remember the details) didn’t have the distracting yet not special buttons; the legs of the pants and the sleeves of the jacket didn’t look wrinkled when I was standing; the waist nipped in a bit — so it was a feminine contrast to traditional more masculine styled suits in fabric and cut; and it stood out at the time from the fussy Chanel style suits that were also popular. So to me, Kate’s suit doesn’t feel retro, it doesn’t add anything interesting to three or more decades of classic womenswear, the fit isn’t great, and the fabric isn’t great given what it must have cost. So: Grad student trying to look grownup in Mom’s 90’s suit. More interesting accessories could make this better — but she hasn’t personalized the look beyond what you’d see in the catalog or on the mannequin in a mid-tier department store.
tldr: Looks like a catalog mannequin from the early 1990’s. Just my very debatable opinion.
I do try and find things I’ll like with her clothes. I agree with you both, I can’t figure out why it’s so blah and grating (an achievement in itself?). I also agree that nothing interesting is added. I do like the color and I wish there were some oomph somehow. Catalog mannequin captures it very well honestly.
How can you all tell it’s a wig? I believe you, I just don’t know what to look for, how you are so sure? 🤗
Something nice: I think that’s a good colour for her, and at least it’s not a dress coat…
Then: Kate, please learn to blend your make-up. Blend, blend, blend, there are many tutorials on blending, please watch one. Blending is very important, otherwise make-up will look harsh and will age you. Meghan is an expert at blending her make-up: she looks more natural, with a glow and radiancy that’s coming from good skin (and happiness!), but also good make-up brushes ☺️
Maybe, since Camilla is “doing her own makeup,” she can give Kate some pointers. lol!
@Alison lmao!
its the oddest thing, kate buys near identical cuts of suits from different brands and styles them all the exact same. its so wasteful. she has multiples of the same items from different brands that its becoming a huge problem. i believe she has a shopping addiction and is a hoarder but that’s my opinion. kate’s fan pages actually expose how much she buys, and she doesn’t get rid of ANY of it even after only wearing these items publically one time. she wore her coat from 2006 in 2020 on the ireland tour. wears a random red scarf from 201 in 2022. wears a 2011 jacket in 2023. the press praise her for being “frugal”, when in reality these items are still in good condition due to lack of use. having the same gowns in multiple colors, the same exact white and black cap top slingback shoes from 4 different brands, 2 longline tartan blue and green coats with gold buttons, 20 green coats, at least 6 white blazers all worn with a white shirt and black pants, etc etc. the fact that no investigative journalist has not reported on this is proof of how far the covering for the royals go. this just isn’t normal.
Yes, and she does it with *everything* — she has a million Emilia Wickstead dresses in the same exact style, but in every color of the rainbow. Same with her McQueens, which is why people still debate what she wore to H&M’s wedding. It’s so wasteful that it’s obscene.
I would agree with you in that she might well be one of those shopaholics who buys, and buys, and buys solely for the quick rush and flash of happiness it gives her. Homegirl is clearly miserable for a myriad of reasons and I can completely see her online shopping and adding to cart 24/7 because that’s the only thing that brings her any joy.
And she broke out the jazz hands and the clown faces to finish the whole disaster off.
That shade of jade-ish green is in the same color family (only slightly more muted, it would seem) as Meghan’s gown at the Invictus closing ceremonies. Everyone commented on the unusual color when Meghan wore it. Hmm.
It’s better than her other recent looks, usually she looks fussy when she veers away from casual wear and this does look somewhat more relaxed. I feel like her leg/torso disproportion is not as obvious here as it usually is when she wears pantsuits?
She’s still no Meghan but honestly this is a decent working outfit for her.
Apt description on the pantsuit, Kaiser. The colour is drab as hell too but I guess she didn’t want to be flashy. That being said, the amount of filler in those lower jaws, yikes. It’s obvious they’re on a fast-track campaign to embiggen Kate, physically and verbally. And although younger, Kate has to get fillers and procedures to do so, and to copy her outfit looks. The manic looks and rictus grins are even more exaggerated lately. And you can see the camera’s reflection in her botox shine, ffs. She can copy what she likes there is only one original. God I wish she would cut some of her hair!
The suit gives her some bulk.
um, sometimes I see mean-grling going on here. My opinion is that no matter how [good, bad, rich, poor, so many labels to choose, whatever,] some one is saying things about that target in a most high school mean girl dialect. YKWYK
What are your thoughts about how Kate completely mean-girled, bullied, and made Meghan’s life a living hell?
The same as yours most likely. However, I don’t feel it right to pass the mean girling on. I taught my daughter to be *the better person*, as my father had taught me.
Kate should get depressed every time she looks in the mirror. Aging like milk
Will with his pointy finger, Kate with the hands! More like claws
Maybe she should ask Princess Anne for some more stylish vintage looks?
Lol – truth.
Yep! I often really like Anne’s choices. I think she’s— by far — the best dressed in that family. Very cool that she can “shop” her admittedly extensive closet. Her clothes are beautifully made, of interesting fabrics, that she wears well.
Princess Anne looks like good ‘old money’ …
Chic, sophisticated and always appropriate…
(She always use local people to make, and alter her
clothes…)
In other words – beautiful…
With all of her “fashion contacts” you would think she could find a decent stylist. She always looks frumpy.
And you can always tell exactly where the botox went into her forehead. They left the wrinkles on both sides, lol. Down the middle is as tight as the casing on a Dodger hotdog.
That’s a colour I love. No honestly. My main thoughts are how beaten down and unsure she looks now. The kids are grown, her prize was tinfoil. It’s showing
Agree that she just doesn’t look…well.
I am again in the minority (age?) but I really like this look and this suit minus the buttons. When I saw the shoes earlier in DM I thought comfy working shoe for bunion pain but they’re ok for a factory visit. White blouse is a safe choice, not inspired but again, ok. The hair is bad but I’m not going there his a.m.
Kate looks old, very very tired and needing a haircut…a drastic haircut minus the wigs. Such a shame that an attractive woman cannot find what she had when she was much younger. A certain sense of style (not mine but then I’m 80), a joyfulness and sense of fun. All gone. Why???
This looks like a uniform — a flight attendant giving safety instructions.
And the buttons are terrible. And why a white blouse with this green? A wine-colored shell might have been nice, or even a deeper cream.
She cannot compete with Meghan and shouldn’t even try. It’s tragic.
Kate has got to be on something and I feel like they should lower her daytime dosage. She has been looking more and more strung out with ever appearance she makes recently.
As for that suit , the swamp called , it wants its moss back .
The suit’s OK but I can’t with the hair, it’s sooooo bad.
Agreeing with others, I like the green suit too. She looks modern and well put together.
She does look well put together 😁but does not possess a natural sense of style 😁
Kate never gave a flying eff about yellow gold. This is friggin hilariously pathetic of her.
She obviously has a Crown Princess Mary and Queen Letizia look book. This outfit is a direct copy of what both those royal ladies have worn before.
Just your daily reminder of how implicated the British textile industry was with slave-trade profits:
The Fabric of Injustice: Unravelling the Connection between Slavery and the UK’s … https://www.blackhistorymonth.org.uk/article/section/history-of-slavery/the-fabric-of-injustice-unravelling-the-connection-between-slavery-and-the-uks-cotton-mills/
The Guardian has a great series called Cotton Capital exploring this legacy in Manchester, but Liverpool and Leeds (where Middleton visited) were also heavily invested in cotton produced through slave labour. British (and Irish) plantation owners also reinvested their profits from the Carribean to other textile industries “at home”.
The tie between slavery and cotton mills is irrefutable but if you read the article it states that the Lupton Mill was a wool mill, not a cotton mill. Whatever you think of her, her family were admirable supporters of the abolitionist movement and women’s suffrage, and were liberals, Unitarians, philanthropists, and educators.
The outfit looks like something an executive at a social services nonprofit would wear, right down to the sensible shoes. It’s appropriate work wear for someone whose clothes aren’t the focus. I like the color and hate the cuff buttons. Then that messy mop ruins the professional look. She needs to chop several inches off and find a style that will keep her hair tidy without fussing throughout the workday.
Yes! I feel like it’s something a woman working in a predominantly male-dominated field would wear in an effort to blend in and be taken seriously.
I think the suit looks fantastic. If you look at it on the Wales insta the color looks great on her, it seems like the photo here is a bit darker. And aren’t four-button cuffs plus two on the front a normal amount of buttons on a jacket?
I think three on the cuff is more the standard.
She looks so washed out, it hurts my eyes to even look at her. Green is definitely not her colour, and for the love of god can somebody find her a tailor? But we all know she’s stubborn as a plank and won’t listen to anybody. She’s only in one mode and that’s to copy Meghan, be Meghan and get the same attention as Meghan. She’s on a downward spiral, you can see it in her face. Oh dear, Keen.
After seeing dozens of pictures of Kate on this site, I have come to the conclusion that she has set positions for her arms and hands that she always produces at any and all of her events. It strikes me as a lack of spontaneity and not being sincerely “present” or “in the moment” in her responses to what is going on. What Kate is doing in the second picture is new to me. She looks like a robot or a mime artist, unless she is trying to replicate an action on the loom. I think the color of the suit is very harsh, at least in the pictures here, and just immediately struck me as having a very retro silhouette. It’s pedestrian styling but very appropriate and business-like. I don’t have any criticism of either the jacket or the trousers, but there is something that keeps me from thinking that’s a great suit. I wonder if the jacket length just strikes me as a bit odd, though. I don’t get all the comments about Kate’s hair so I hope someone will do a quick lesson on how to tell if a person is wearing a wig or has bad extensions.
Well… Cut off those garish buttons and replace with plain ones in the color of the jacket (or black ones). Ditch that blouse and instead use a nice knit turtleneck (even the necklace would work with that).
Its not that bad an outfit. Its perfect for a working lunch (if you’ve the secretary or second assistant.)
Those pants!! Those shoes!! I kan’t. 🫣
That is def not the fit for her body type. It’s really bad.. plus the matching shoes ? 😦
The hair is also tragic plus they did her dirty by not photoshopping her face as they usually do. Plus the jewerly , the necklace to be more specific does not go very well with the outfit. A more delicate necklace would be more appropriate. The top ? Make her look older than she is with that suit. A plain top or tank top would have look more modern and appropriate for the day.
Overall a fail, she needs to stop copying her SIL and develop her own style whatever that is. Is not too late or go back to her fussy clothing at least it was her thing.
Incredible that she spends so much to look that tragic.
Wasn’t this part of a textile initiative that was announced several years ago, back in 2018? Is this the first event related to it or have there been others? She looks like she works for Aer Lingus. Is she wearing green shoes too? I can’t, I just can’t.
Does this outfit in any way a response to Tatler’s latest concerning Kate’s penchant to wearing “dead women’s jewellery”???
The color is great for her, but the pants are such a total miss in cut. They don’t fit the blazer for me at all. That needs a sharp, slim pant to feel modern. And the shoes…she’s always missing on the shoes. A brown, nude, or even gold pump would’ve worked here.
She looks like a bus conductor or a low budget tour guide. Kate manages to make most of what she wears look dowdy, fashion designers must be so embarrassed. Obvious wiglets showing, clawed hands flashing big blue as usual, nothing stylish to see here. What was she doing there, other than for more photo opportunities of herself.
Curious why a 5 foot 8 or 9 inch woman needs to wear 12 inch heels. Kate seems to have a desperate need to dominate by increasing her height to well over 6 feet. Wearing 12 inch heels to visit a factory, and especially 12 inch heels to visit the disabled and little children, makes her a bully .. Diana was taller and did not go out of her way to loom over everyone else, she wore great shoes and mostly 2 inch heels.
Something is definitely off with Kate, not sure what .
I almost feel sorry for her .
I wouldn’t be surprised to see a bus driver wear this as a uniform on the daily. It gives lower class worker on the time clock. How does she make $15,000 outfits look like $39 specials at Walmart? I honestly don’t know HOW she does that, much less why. She really knows how to devalue the pound (if nothing else).