Prince William quietly hired a personal valet this summer for all of his dressing needs

While I think the Windsors are lazy idiots for the most part, I would actually love to have that kind of personal/household staff. Especially as I get older, I wish I had a valet or dresser, I wish I had twenty maids, I wish I had a butler, I wish a cooking staff. Like, to have staffers do all of the stupid stuff of domestic life, like housework and laundry and keeping track of one’s wardrobe. Must be nice. Well, for the first time ever (??) Prince William has a valet. I know from watching Downton Abbey that a valet is sort of like a personal assistant when it comes to clothes, travel, luggage, hair, etc. Well… at least the valet won’t have to worry about William’s hair.
Prince William has hired a new valet, so he can spend more time focusing on his extra duties as heir to the throne. It is understood the new member of the Royal Household started their role earlier this month but did not travel with The Prince to New York City for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.
The Valet is thought to be acting as Prince William’s personal attendant, whose duties include responsibility for his clothing and appearance. Taxpayers are not footing the bill for the new royal hiring, instead, The Prince’s income from the Duchy of Cornwall is understood to be funding the position.
The Duchy of Cornwall, which provided the future King with nearly a £6 million income this year, funds the official, charitable, and private lives of The Prince and his immediate family. His Royal Highness chooses to pay income tax at the highest rate on the taxable income from The Duchy.
The Prince is following in the footsteps of his father, King Charles, who has employed valets for a number of years.
Prince William’s workload is understood to have increased significantly since becoming heir apparent and acts as a Counsellor of State, ready to deputise on behalf of The King if he is abroad or unwell.
[From GB News]
They keep going on about Will and Kate’s increased workload and it’s just false. William has been arguably less visible as Prince of Wales than he was as Duke of Cambridge. It’s truly so funny that William isn’t actually doing “more,” yet he’s demanding all of this new staff – 60 office staffers, a new valet and a Top CEO. William won’t stop until he hires people to handle every single part of his life. Also: notice that Katie Keen isn’t getting a new dresser or even her own private secretary. Fascinating.
Anyway, I have some notes for the new valet, if he’s reading: one, figure out William’s pants situation so he’s not giving Awkward Moose Knuckle constantly and two, make that man use some f–king moisturizer, I’m sick of seeing his dry-ass skin in close-up photos.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 07: Prince William, Prince of Wales visits Pret A Manger on September 07, 2023 in Bournemouth, England.
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 07: Prince William, Prince of Wales visits Pret A Manger on September 07, 2023 in Bournemouth, England.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), wearing PPE including a hard hat and safety glasses, talks with workers from across the construction industry during a visit to a construction site in west London on September 13, 2023.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, wearing PPE including a hard hat and safety glasses, talks with workers from across the construction industry during a visit to a construction site in west London on September 13, 2023.
The Prince of Wales talks to Sam Stables during a visit to the We Are Farming Minds Charity at Kings Pitt Farm
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Madley Primary School in Hereford to look at their forest school.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Madley Primary School in Hereford to look at their forest school.
The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Billion Oyster Project at the Liberty Landing Marina during a two-day visit to New York in the United States.
The Prince of Wales with volunteers by the Hudson River during his visit to the Billion Oyster Project as part of his two-day visit to New York in the United States.
The Prince of Wales with volunteers by the Hudson River during his visit to the Billion Oyster Project as part of his two-day visit to New York in the United States.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York
Accompanying photos are so freekin funny. What. A. Douche.
Looks like he’s trying to evoke his mother by dressing up in the orange vest etc.
isn’t there a photo of Princess Di in a similar get up during a visit to an area that still had land mines or something?
Pegs is a sad iteration of Diana’s legacy.
Diana wore it better.
The “Willy in Waders” look is never not funny!
Isn’t that the outfit he supposedly looked sexy in? Whoever thought that must have a weird fetish, because this looks like a kindergarden outfit. I used to use rain pants like these to work, and they had straps with buttons in the waist to stop the rain from dripping in through the side. If he’s sexy in that, my colleaugues and I must’ve looked smoking hot🤦♂️
Someone told him we were making fun of his raggedy ill-fitting outfits. I would love a valet just to put a bra on.
Thinking you would rather have a maid for that, Gabby. 🫣
I’ll take TWO valets !
LOL!😆😂🤣
Oh, are valets male by definition? Hahahah I didn’t even think about that.
The look the child gives to the keens is priceless. I had to laugh at the photo of will in the helmet.
So willy got a new valet and Keenot just got a new craigslist wig?
Not even Craigslist. She got that wig straight from Wish.
L.M.A.O.!
@Heatherc LMAO! Not wish!😂😂😂😂
Well, the gopher snatched the last wig so….
A Valet? So like Daddy isn’t he. I think he should hire a different one cause this one isn’t working out or is he just there to say yes to everything Peg picks out to wear? My guess is that he just says yes and that is a big part of Pegs problems yes men. Hey Peg clothes do not make the man. So this valet won’t be able to help with that.
ITA. Once a egg, always one. They can try all they want to put lipstick on this peg…–uhm… pig but it will still be a peg—uhm pig. Nuff said.
I don’t know, I’m not well informed on what a vallet is supposed to do. I don’t think they are expected to give style tips. Just make sure everything is properly cleaned, ironed and appropriate for the occasion. Then put it on Peg when he yells at you. That’s it no?
You forgot the toothpaste squeezing.
Pick the old clothes up off the floor where they were dropped.
I’m surprised that he hasn’t had a valet all along. I think they might give style tips — although those tips might get ignored. William has a few uniforms that need to be worn in very precise ways. I’d think they’d have to know a bit about international standards and manners — so “you’ll need a head covering for the mosque sir.” They probably also catalog all of the clothes and accessories— so the same outfit isn’t worn repeatedly and unintentionally to the same event — or in ways that might be inadvertently offensive. The fun part might be looking at the schedule for the year — and ordering new stuff in anticipation of coming events.
Lol: Now I’m wondering if looks like William’s green velvet blazer prompted this hire.
The plot thickens! Will the valet manage to break William’s forty year streak of wearing only blue shirts and blue pullovers? Will the valet personally place the Top Gun airplane slippers on William’s feetsies when william wants to pretend to be a big boy? Stay tuned!!!
Yes, to your first question. The valet it there to help him morph into Harry’s style.
Yeah, William has noticed Harry’s glow-up and wants one of his own.
Joke’s on him, though — Harry’s happiness is the real glow-up.
Don’t be surprised if he starts wearing dior and armani suits a la a certain big ginger
The blue shirt made it to New York, paired with sexy waders. What I want to know is can the valet use the telephone to call a dentist? Burger King needs professional teeth-whitening if he is serious about his sexy bald statesman image.
That’s my thought. Someone is jealous that Harry is no longer the Prince of TK Maxx. Cue Baldemort wearing more black and open collar shirts instead of the Professor Sweater outfits.
That won’t look good next to his pasty face.
MsIam lol Professor Sweater! I love it.
Hope the valet puts a stop to William wearing those awful frumpy sweaters under his blazers.
@chaine – Snap!! 😄
Just what William needs. Another person to yell and rage at! Maybe they’re hoping the valet will be the target of most of the screaming fits now. That seems to be the case with Charles’ valet.
Actually what he really needs is an intervention to help him to not focus on Harry but to forge his own path…concentrate on his passions, his interests, what he wants to be, not trying to better what Harry is doing.
A new target for the pillow throwing
Hmm, started this summer. I’m trying to remember if any of his nyc clothes stood out? Guessing the valet will be asked to find Harry-inspired clothes.
I said he needed some help with his frumpy suits in NYC. He’s trying to compete with Harry in Dior, but he’s not anywhere near the mark.
@Jais One thing that stood out to me was the the shabby black shoes with the blue suits. For me, this is a big fashion NO. Either the valet isn’t very good or W doesn’t listen
No, he looks exactly the same, lol. So my response to this headline is…..”oh really? You can’t tell at all!”
He needs a valet because he’s trying to compete with Harry in Dior. Bet.
Yes, this. Even Harry’s casual looks have been terrific, he gives hot DILF energy while Pegs always looks like a frumpy old grandpa.
Exactly. And they are, what, two years apart?
Good luck, Mr valet.
I remember reading a comment somewhere— and this was *years* ago, so William was much younger— that said, “Why is William dressed like a pensioner?” and I remember it to this day because it was so accurate and funny.
I would never have an affair. Marriage has not been so great and I think most of it is just wrapping paper for having misogyny crammed down your throat.
But -if- I were going to, I would be concerned about the smell of the other man on my clothes.
Maybe this is the function of the valet. Kate can’t pick it up because she might smell the women on his collar?
Earnings from the Duchy were supposedly 23 mil in 2022. Wonder how much is retained for any expenses/repairs and if it is set up so that some automatically goes into charity. Is the Prince’s Trust still funded by the Duchy? He supposedly (voluntarily) pays income tax so that would account for some. The search I did online claimed that about 90% of the funds go to the current title-holder. Interesting the disparity between what this article claims and reported profits.
I think that’s just because he was only eligible for Duchy funds for part of 2022 (because the Queen died – and PW became Prince of Wales – part way through the year – so profits for 2022 were shared between Charles and William).
Yes, exactly so @Jensa. This deliberate obfuscation by the media over the RF’s finances makes my blood boil. The annual income is over £20million.
Good point. And, since the valet was hired this summer, they could have reported on what he has earned from the Duchy since taking the title or what was earned so far this year.
Valet is a posh way of saying ‘stylist’. Explains why he’s been so matchy matchy with Mumbles and the kids; any why he isn’t wearing brown suede shoes with a blue suit. He needs a tailor as well – those suits from his Jealousy tour were pinched/ill fitting.
Hopefully the moose knuckles will be abolished
Lol, so that’s why the “sexy beast” is back. Rubber gloves and hip waders – rraow!!
Blurgh – I’ve just had lunch.
To be fair, the waders are vastly superior to the mooseknuckle pants and brown suede dad shoes.
I kinda feel sorry for the dude, tbh. Talk about trying to put lipstick on a pig!
Lol ! All because he wants to compete with Harry.
Is the man that makes the clothes William!
Well… at least the valet won’t have to worry about William’s hair.
Ma’am. Please…🤣🤣🤣 Maybe the valet can give Kate assist with HER “hair.”
This fool has clearly seen how well suited Harry is and is of course continuing his competition with his younger brother. Loser.
The man becomes less attractive by the day. As far as I’m concerned it’s ALL Karma, for every nasty thing he’s done to Harry and Meghan. His foul personality certainly doesn’t help. The RRs/BM are plainly desperate to do anything they can to distract from the horrid ugly man that he truly is.
Harry is “well suited” in ALL of the ways! Willy must be seething.
Kaiser – he’s had valets for decades. I can remember a story that his father gifted him a valet when he turned some age (18? 21?).
None of the re-styling/trying to steal Harry’s style will help. Just like Kkkeen is still a do-nothing, botoxed turd in a gopher wiglet, Pegs will still be an incandescent rage monster, whose rictus “smile” gives children (and me) nightmares.
Getting a new valet (or is this code for lover?) will not help anyone take this fool more seriously. And just writing over and over again that he’s a busy wannabe statesman won’t make it so. The crows have eyes and so do we!
Yep, I distinctly remember William getting a valet at one of those milestone birthdays.
I’m with you SW on it being code for lover.
Me three.
It’s long been rumored that Willnot is bi, and that David Rocksavage Cholmondeley is actually his lover instead of Rose… and the way Keen is sidelined at Adelaide and elsewhere.
What better cover for a lover than to call him valet, especially if he will be seen around KP regularly – or wherever Baldimort’s residence is these days.
I was also speculating that this was a ruse to place a boyfriend in the household, with a good excuse for being in the private quarters.
Yep.
This is someone to pick out the day’s chinos and blue shirt, iron them, etc. Not to re-style him. It’s who puts the toothpaste on your brush.
Valet fawcett-vibes😳. it’s just funny how a super-injunction subsequently created the tabloids’ euphemism of squeezing the toothpaste onto the toothbrush. They play games.
Lol, I imagine a valet would keep track of which outfit was worn where and when, just as QEII’s dresser did. “No, no sir, you wore that blue shirt in Wales; wear this blue shirt instead.”
That’s what I was thinking. Surely he already had a valet? Don’t all these Uber-rich Toffs have them? At least they did at one point. And the Windsors are nothing if not anachronistic.
It’s strange that (definitely not Will’s first) “The Valet” is kept anonymous here. I went back and the media absolutely named Kate’s “ball-buster” secretary who basically quit before she ever started. So why the anonymity here? Unless the media is soft-launching a discrete way to explain away a new somebody seen by Will’s side recently?
Could a valet not be male or female? Just saying bc the anonymity of the person is in fact curious. If they usually do give names.
Stephen barry wrote about being charles valet. Barry had to assemble Charles wardrobe each day and had to set them out just right for Charles He also talked about how fussy Charles was overall.
Common knowledge that Chuck is a spoiled tantrummy a-hole.
I say its long overdue. Burger King needs help in many many areas but he’s right to see that statesmen dress very well. Credit to C-Rex for his history as a sharp dresser – don’t know what’s happened that he looks frumpy all the time now but something is off. Yet his offspring never really dressed well. His neglect and financial abuse of the “spare” explained Harry’s “hit or miss” style but there was no reason for Williams’ lack of any style whatsoever since he and Special K received funding from him for years. I think that just like Meghan “upgraded” Harry’s style, W’s side piece is encouraging the “future statesman and Harry’s nemesis” to dress better. After all, he’s not dressing to impress Special K and since he barely “works”…
“Prince William has hired a new valet, so he can spend more time focusing on his extra duties as heir to the throne. . . .The Valet is thought to be acting as Prince William’s personal attendant, whose duties include responsibility for his clothing and appearance. ”
He has to put his pants on anyway. How much time is this actually saving Wills so he can spend all that extra time on his extra-marital, I mean extra duties?
I’m reminded of the Downton Abbey scene where Lord Grantham goes berserk when he finds out he won’t have a valet on his trip. “But how will I get dressed all by myself?”
Thank you!! How much time was he spending on his wardrobe before that this will “free him up” for more heir duties lol??
I like how there’s nothing to even say about those duties so they have to mention maybe being Counsellor of State sometimes.
I rolled my eyes so hard at that line. Give me the biggest break EVER.
William’s sense of entitlement as a royal is so overwhelming.
We have another copykeen? Harry’s getting noticed in sharp well tailored suits and here’s Will getting a new valet. Next suit will probably be from Dior and claims that he us dressing like a statesman.
A “new” valet? I wonder if that means an additional one or a replacement one? Hmm I wonder what life change necessitated this?
Silly man and his silly little life.
You can polish (valet) a turd forever but it will still smell. These people are shameless.
Prince William has hired a “new ” valet which implies that he is not the first. If course he has had valets his entire adult life. So what makes this new valet “news” ? Is this DM code for something else?
From 18, he had a valet.
Maybe it’s noteworthy because he’s now paying for his valet with “his” duchy income, rather than Chuck giving him an allowance?
Once again you display true genius in your photo choices lolololololol.
ITA. I know this is always said here, but Kaiser really outdid herself with this particular post. It’s going to be one of my all-time favorites.
All the fancy suits in the world isn’t going to give him the it factor and charm that Harry inherited from Diana. Like his co-worker who loves to cosplay as Meghan.
How To Be A Statesman According To Pegs.
1. Have media run stories enthusiastically declaring you a statesman.
2. Take an overseas trip.
3. Hire a valet.
4. Copy your handsome & talented brother.
So has the old valet left? He was the guy who the press pointed out as proof that William wasn’t racist because he was from Fiji. Or is it that he now has 2 valets?
One to put each pant leg on?
H. R. H the prince of somewhere is pleased to announce the new keeper of the Royal pegs! But, for appearances sake, we will call him a valet 😂😂😂Oh and William, NO you did NOT insist on paying your GOING RATE FOR YOUR DUTCHY MONEY, that was organised between your father and grandmother, so they could avoid, capital gains and inheritance tax.!!
He did look a bit more professional in NYC, meh? However It won’t make him seem more intelligent and it definitely won’t improve his personality. So good luck Willnot with being an international statresman …..
How long before the new valet is made head of the royal foundation.
“Prince William has hired a new valet, so he can spend more time focusing on his extra duties as heir to the throne.” Oh barf. I knew they’d frame it this way, that his ‘new advanced position’ meant he needed extra stuff. Bullsh*t. He’s not doing anything different than he did as Duke of Cambridge.
At least the oyster stunt spared us from the Moose Knuckle situation.
Wait — where do they keep this valet at their middle-class Adelaide home?
“Taxpayers are not footing the bill for the new royal hiring, instead, The Prince’s income from the Duchy of Cornwall is understood to be funding the position.”
What a grift. The Duchy of Cornwall was created by Edward III in the 14th century and declared a “private estate” because the royal family said it was. The Guardian has an excellent explainer.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/apr/05/who-owns-and-profits-from-the-duchies-of-lancaster-and-cornwall-timeline
This is brilliant and everyone should read it!
Wooster & Jeeves
I just remembered the photo of Harry after the coronation, holding his clothes hanger at the airport, so happy to be getting the f out of the country.
Harry will always look a million times better than Will. No valet needed.
What an easy job. I can just imagine a guy looking back and forth between a blue suit and a sports coat and slacks, trying to decide which would be better for the occasion.
Curious how it works. Does a valet travel with him? Do they live nearby? Are they only needed on work days or all days? Idk it’s rich people stuff but the details are interesting.
Lipstick on a pig.
That’s all I got.
Let’s be honest: The personal valet is actually a STYLIST, who will purchase the right/stylish clothing for him. The Cambridge’s see how Harry & Meghan slay with their stylish wardrobe and realize they need to update. Kate moved from the buttoned and flaired matronly dresses to pantsuits a la Meghan. Same with Camilla: She studied Princess Diana and lately Meghan, now she’s turned to Dior. Too bad W,K, and C can’t copy the charisma and likability of H&M; all the phoney wide smiles can’t duplicate H’s & M’s genuine personalities.
My personal opinion aside, it would have been a matter of time, the position goes with the job he’s expected to do eventually.
Although, having a valet mean that he’ll be any good at the job..
“Although, having a valet mean that he’ll be any good at the job..” edited to
“Although, having a valet does not mean that he’ll be any good at the job..”
He may be a royal and have a valet but he will never live up to the sartorial splendor of men like Cary Grant, Fred Astaire (sometimes wore a necktie as a belt), Charlie Watts and Robert Palmer. They wore it best. Watts always packed his own suitcases.
Who took care of his clothes before this hiring? It certainly wasn’t him or his wife.
What kind of psychological state do you reckon one would have to be in to get in bed with that situation?
“That situation” 😭