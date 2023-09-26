Prince William quietly hired a personal valet this summer for all of his dressing needs

While I think the Windsors are lazy idiots for the most part, I would actually love to have that kind of personal/household staff. Especially as I get older, I wish I had a valet or dresser, I wish I had twenty maids, I wish I had a butler, I wish a cooking staff. Like, to have staffers do all of the stupid stuff of domestic life, like housework and laundry and keeping track of one’s wardrobe. Must be nice. Well, for the first time ever (??) Prince William has a valet. I know from watching Downton Abbey that a valet is sort of like a personal assistant when it comes to clothes, travel, luggage, hair, etc. Well… at least the valet won’t have to worry about William’s hair.

Prince William has hired a new valet, so he can spend more time focusing on his extra duties as heir to the throne. It is understood the new member of the Royal Household started their role earlier this month but did not travel with The Prince to New York City for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

The Valet is thought to be acting as Prince William’s personal attendant, whose duties include responsibility for his clothing and appearance. Taxpayers are not footing the bill for the new royal hiring, instead, The Prince’s income from the Duchy of Cornwall is understood to be funding the position.

The Duchy of Cornwall, which provided the future King with nearly a £6 million income this year, funds the official, charitable, and private lives of The Prince and his immediate family. His Royal Highness chooses to pay income tax at the highest rate on the taxable income from The Duchy.

The Prince is following in the footsteps of his father, King Charles, who has employed valets for a number of years.

Prince William’s workload is understood to have increased significantly since becoming heir apparent and acts as a Counsellor of State, ready to deputise on behalf of The King if he is abroad or unwell.

They keep going on about Will and Kate’s increased workload and it’s just false. William has been arguably less visible as Prince of Wales than he was as Duke of Cambridge. It’s truly so funny that William isn’t actually doing “more,” yet he’s demanding all of this new staff – 60 office staffers, a new valet and a Top CEO. William won’t stop until he hires people to handle every single part of his life. Also: notice that Katie Keen isn’t getting a new dresser or even her own private secretary. Fascinating.

Anyway, I have some notes for the new valet, if he’s reading: one, figure out William’s pants situation so he’s not giving Awkward Moose Knuckle constantly and two, make that man use some f–king moisturizer, I’m sick of seeing his dry-ass skin in close-up photos.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

106 Responses to "Prince William quietly hired a personal valet this summer for all of his dressing needs"

  1. Southern Fried says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:04 am

    Accompanying photos are so freekin funny. What. A. Douche.

    Reply
    • Jackiejacks says:
      September 26, 2023 at 9:36 am

      Looks like he’s trying to evoke his mother by dressing up in the orange vest etc.
      isn’t there a photo of Princess Di in a similar get up during a visit to an area that still had land mines or something?
      Pegs is a sad iteration of Diana’s legacy.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        September 26, 2023 at 10:02 am

        Diana wore it better.

      • antipodean says:
        September 26, 2023 at 10:10 am

        The “Willy in Waders” look is never not funny!

      • Couch Potato says:
        September 26, 2023 at 1:20 pm

        Isn’t that the outfit he supposedly looked sexy in? Whoever thought that must have a weird fetish, because this looks like a kindergarden outfit. I used to use rain pants like these to work, and they had straps with buttons in the waist to stop the rain from dripping in through the side. If he’s sexy in that, my colleaugues and I must’ve looked smoking hot🤦‍♂️

  2. Gabby says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:04 am

    Someone told him we were making fun of his raggedy ill-fitting outfits. I would love a valet just to put a bra on.

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:05 am

    The look the child gives to the keens is priceless. I had to laugh at the photo of will in the helmet.

    Reply
  4. MY3CENTS says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:05 am

    So willy got a new valet and Keenot just got a new craigslist wig?

    Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:07 am

    A Valet? So like Daddy isn’t he. I think he should hire a different one cause this one isn’t working out or is he just there to say yes to everything Peg picks out to wear? My guess is that he just says yes and that is a big part of Pegs problems yes men. Hey Peg clothes do not make the man. So this valet won’t be able to help with that.

    Reply
    • Taytanish says:
      September 26, 2023 at 8:39 am

      ITA. Once a egg, always one. They can try all they want to put lipstick on this peg…–uhm… pig but it will still be a peg—uhm pig. Nuff said.

      Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      September 26, 2023 at 9:20 am

      I don’t know, I’m not well informed on what a vallet is supposed to do. I don’t think they are expected to give style tips. Just make sure everything is properly cleaned, ironed and appropriate for the occasion. Then put it on Peg when he yells at you. That’s it no?

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        September 26, 2023 at 10:07 am

        You forgot the toothpaste squeezing.

      • Cairidh says:
        September 26, 2023 at 11:44 am

        Pick the old clothes up off the floor where they were dropped.

      • Blithe says:
        September 26, 2023 at 12:19 pm

        I’m surprised that he hasn’t had a valet all along. I think they might give style tips — although those tips might get ignored. William has a few uniforms that need to be worn in very precise ways. I’d think they’d have to know a bit about international standards and manners — so “you’ll need a head covering for the mosque sir.” They probably also catalog all of the clothes and accessories— so the same outfit isn’t worn repeatedly and unintentionally to the same event — or in ways that might be inadvertently offensive. The fun part might be looking at the schedule for the year — and ordering new stuff in anticipation of coming events.

        Lol: Now I’m wondering if looks like William’s green velvet blazer prompted this hire.

  6. Chaine says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:07 am

    The plot thickens! Will the valet manage to break William’s forty year streak of wearing only blue shirts and blue pullovers? Will the valet personally place the Top Gun airplane slippers on William’s feetsies when william wants to pretend to be a big boy? Stay tuned!!!

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      September 26, 2023 at 8:18 am

      Yes, to your first question. The valet it there to help him morph into Harry’s style.

      Reply
      • QuiteContrary says:
        September 26, 2023 at 10:40 am

        Yeah, William has noticed Harry’s glow-up and wants one of his own.

        Joke’s on him, though — Harry’s happiness is the real glow-up.

    • Chloe says:
      September 26, 2023 at 8:20 am

      Don’t be surprised if he starts wearing dior and armani suits a la a certain big ginger

      Reply
    • Harper says:
      September 26, 2023 at 8:40 am

      The blue shirt made it to New York, paired with sexy waders. What I want to know is can the valet use the telephone to call a dentist? Burger King needs professional teeth-whitening if he is serious about his sexy bald statesman image.

      Reply
    • MsIam says:
      September 26, 2023 at 9:22 am

      That’s my thought. Someone is jealous that Harry is no longer the Prince of TK Maxx. Cue Baldemort wearing more black and open collar shirts instead of the Professor Sweater outfits.

      Reply
  7. Tarte au Citron says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:09 am

    Hope the valet puts a stop to William wearing those awful frumpy sweaters under his blazers.

    @chaine – Snap!! 😄

    Reply
  8. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:10 am

    Just what William needs. Another person to yell and rage at! Maybe they’re hoping the valet will be the target of most of the screaming fits now. That seems to be the case with Charles’ valet.

    Reply
    • Islandgirl says:
      September 26, 2023 at 9:57 am

      Actually what he really needs is an intervention to help him to not focus on Harry but to forge his own path…concentrate on his passions, his interests, what he wants to be, not trying to better what Harry is doing.

      Reply
    • Kittenmom says:
      September 26, 2023 at 10:28 am

      A new target for the pillow throwing

      Reply
  9. Jais says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:10 am

    Hmm, started this summer. I’m trying to remember if any of his nyc clothes stood out? Guessing the valet will be asked to find Harry-inspired clothes.

    Reply
    • MinorityReport says:
      September 26, 2023 at 8:12 am

      I said he needed some help with his frumpy suits in NYC. He’s trying to compete with Harry in Dior, but he’s not anywhere near the mark.

      Reply
    • Carrot says:
      September 26, 2023 at 8:48 am

      @Jais One thing that stood out to me was the the shabby black shoes with the blue suits. For me, this is a big fashion NO. Either the valet isn’t very good or W doesn’t listen

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 26, 2023 at 10:15 am

      No, he looks exactly the same, lol. So my response to this headline is…..”oh really? You can’t tell at all!”

      Reply
  10. MinorityReport says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:11 am

    He needs a valet because he’s trying to compete with Harry in Dior. Bet.

    Reply
    • Barbara says:
      September 26, 2023 at 9:22 am

      Yes, this. Even Harry’s casual looks have been terrific, he gives hot DILF energy while Pegs always looks like a frumpy old grandpa.

      Reply
      • Bee (not THAT Bee) says:
        September 26, 2023 at 11:56 am

        Exactly. And they are, what, two years apart?

        Good luck, Mr valet.

      • Lorelei says:
        September 26, 2023 at 1:27 pm

        I remember reading a comment somewhere— and this was *years* ago, so William was much younger— that said, “Why is William dressed like a pensioner?” and I remember it to this day because it was so accurate and funny.

    • B says:
      September 26, 2023 at 3:44 pm

      I would never have an affair. Marriage has not been so great and I think most of it is just wrapping paper for having misogyny crammed down your throat.

      But -if- I were going to, I would be concerned about the smell of the other man on my clothes.

      Maybe this is the function of the valet. Kate can’t pick it up because she might smell the women on his collar?

      Reply
  11. equality says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:12 am

    Earnings from the Duchy were supposedly 23 mil in 2022. Wonder how much is retained for any expenses/repairs and if it is set up so that some automatically goes into charity. Is the Prince’s Trust still funded by the Duchy? He supposedly (voluntarily) pays income tax so that would account for some. The search I did online claimed that about 90% of the funds go to the current title-holder. Interesting the disparity between what this article claims and reported profits.

    Reply
    • Jensa says:
      September 26, 2023 at 8:29 am

      I think that’s just because he was only eligible for Duchy funds for part of 2022 (because the Queen died – and PW became Prince of Wales – part way through the year – so profits for 2022 were shared between Charles and William).

      Reply
      • The Hench says:
        September 26, 2023 at 8:41 am

        Yes, exactly so @Jensa. This deliberate obfuscation by the media over the RF’s finances makes my blood boil. The annual income is over £20million.

      • equality says:
        September 26, 2023 at 8:47 am

        Good point. And, since the valet was hired this summer, they could have reported on what he has earned from the Duchy since taking the title or what was earned so far this year.

  12. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:15 am

    Valet is a posh way of saying ‘stylist’. Explains why he’s been so matchy matchy with Mumbles and the kids; any why he isn’t wearing brown suede shoes with a blue suit. He needs a tailor as well – those suits from his Jealousy tour were pinched/ill fitting.

    Reply
  13. Eurydice says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:20 am

    Lol, so that’s why the “sexy beast” is back. Rubber gloves and hip waders – rraow!!

    Reply
  14. Cel2495 says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:24 am

    Lol ! All because he wants to compete with Harry.
    Is the man that makes the clothes William!

    Reply
  15. girl_ninja says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:24 am

    Well… at least the valet won’t have to worry about William’s hair.

    Ma’am. Please…🤣🤣🤣 Maybe the valet can give Kate assist with HER “hair.”

    This fool has clearly seen how well suited Harry is and is of course continuing his competition with his younger brother. Loser.

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      September 26, 2023 at 9:12 am

      The man becomes less attractive by the day. As far as I’m concerned it’s ALL Karma, for every nasty thing he’s done to Harry and Meghan. His foul personality certainly doesn’t help. The RRs/BM are plainly desperate to do anything they can to distract from the horrid ugly man that he truly is.

      Reply
    • Bee (not THAT Bee) says:
      September 26, 2023 at 12:26 pm

      Harry is “well suited” in ALL of the ways! Willy must be seething.

      Reply
  16. SussexWatcher says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Kaiser – he’s had valets for decades. I can remember a story that his father gifted him a valet when he turned some age (18? 21?).

    None of the re-styling/trying to steal Harry’s style will help. Just like Kkkeen is still a do-nothing, botoxed turd in a gopher wiglet, Pegs will still be an incandescent rage monster, whose rictus “smile” gives children (and me) nightmares.

    Getting a new valet (or is this code for lover?) will not help anyone take this fool more seriously. And just writing over and over again that he’s a busy wannabe statesman won’t make it so. The crows have eyes and so do we!

    Reply
    • SueBarbri33 says:
      September 26, 2023 at 8:38 am

      Yep, I distinctly remember William getting a valet at one of those milestone birthdays.

      Reply
    • Dilettante says:
      September 26, 2023 at 8:44 am

      I’m with you SW on it being code for lover.

      Reply
      • Nanea says:
        September 26, 2023 at 8:54 am

        Me three.

        It’s long been rumored that Willnot is bi, and that David Rocksavage Cholmondeley is actually his lover instead of Rose… and the way Keen is sidelined at Adelaide and elsewhere.

        What better cover for a lover than to call him valet, especially if he will be seen around KP regularly – or wherever Baldimort’s residence is these days.

      • SenseOfTheAbsurd says:
        September 26, 2023 at 3:00 pm

        I was also speculating that this was a ruse to place a boyfriend in the household, with a good excuse for being in the private quarters.

    • SarahCS says:
      September 26, 2023 at 8:46 am

      Yep.

      This is someone to pick out the day’s chinos and blue shirt, iron them, etc. Not to re-style him. It’s who puts the toothpaste on your brush.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        September 26, 2023 at 8:56 am

        Valet fawcett-vibes😳. it’s just funny how a super-injunction subsequently created the tabloids’ euphemism of squeezing the toothpaste onto the toothbrush. They play games.

      • Eurydice says:
        September 26, 2023 at 9:13 am

        Lol, I imagine a valet would keep track of which outfit was worn where and when, just as QEII’s dresser did. “No, no sir, you wore that blue shirt in Wales; wear this blue shirt instead.”

    • AnneL says:
      September 26, 2023 at 9:52 am

      That’s what I was thinking. Surely he already had a valet? Don’t all these Uber-rich Toffs have them? At least they did at one point. And the Windsors are nothing if not anachronistic.

      Reply
    • Sunday says:
      September 26, 2023 at 12:46 pm

      It’s strange that (definitely not Will’s first) “The Valet” is kept anonymous here. I went back and the media absolutely named Kate’s “ball-buster” secretary who basically quit before she ever started. So why the anonymity here? Unless the media is soft-launching a discrete way to explain away a new somebody seen by Will’s side recently?

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        September 26, 2023 at 3:15 pm

        Could a valet not be male or female? Just saying bc the anonymity of the person is in fact curious. If they usually do give names.

  17. Tessa says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:27 am

    Stephen barry wrote about being charles valet. Barry had to assemble Charles wardrobe each day and had to set them out just right for Charles He also talked about how fussy Charles was overall.

    Reply
  18. Chantal says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:34 am

    I say its long overdue. Burger King needs help in many many areas but he’s right to see that statesmen dress very well. Credit to C-Rex for his history as a sharp dresser – don’t know what’s happened that he looks frumpy all the time now but something is off. Yet his offspring never really dressed well. His neglect and financial abuse of the “spare” explained Harry’s “hit or miss” style but there was no reason for Williams’ lack of any style whatsoever since he and Special K received funding from him for years. I think that just like Meghan “upgraded” Harry’s style, W’s side piece is encouraging the “future statesman and Harry’s nemesis” to dress better. After all, he’s not dressing to impress Special K and since he barely “works”…

    Reply
  19. Bw says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:41 am

    “Prince William has hired a new valet, so he can spend more time focusing on his extra duties as heir to the throne. . . .The Valet is thought to be acting as Prince William’s personal attendant, whose duties include responsibility for his clothing and appearance. ”

    He has to put his pants on anyway. How much time is this actually saving Wills so he can spend all that extra time on his extra-marital, I mean extra duties?

    I’m reminded of the Downton Abbey scene where Lord Grantham goes berserk when he finds out he won’t have a valet on his trip. “But how will I get dressed all by myself?”

    Reply
    • ShazBot says:
      September 26, 2023 at 10:24 am

      Thank you!! How much time was he spending on his wardrobe before that this will “free him up” for more heir duties lol??
      I like how there’s nothing to even say about those duties so they have to mention maybe being Counsellor of State sometimes.

      Reply
  20. Noor says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:46 am

    William’s sense of entitlement as a royal is so overwhelming.

    Reply
  21. Lizzie says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:48 am

    We have another copykeen? Harry’s getting noticed in sharp well tailored suits and here’s Will getting a new valet. Next suit will probably be from Dior and claims that he us dressing like a statesman.

    Reply
  22. SAS says:
    September 26, 2023 at 8:59 am

    A “new” valet? I wonder if that means an additional one or a replacement one? Hmm I wonder what life change necessitated this?

    Silly man and his silly little life.

    Reply
  23. AOC says:
    September 26, 2023 at 9:03 am

    You can polish (valet) a turd forever but it will still smell. These people are shameless.

    Reply
  24. Libra says:
    September 26, 2023 at 9:07 am

    Prince William has hired a “new ” valet which implies that he is not the first. If course he has had valets his entire adult life. So what makes this new valet “news” ? Is this DM code for something else?

    Reply
  25. Agnes says:
    September 26, 2023 at 9:18 am

    Once again you display true genius in your photo choices lolololololol.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      September 26, 2023 at 1:33 pm

      ITA. I know this is always said here, but Kaiser really outdid herself with this particular post. It’s going to be one of my all-time favorites.

      Reply
  26. YeahRight says:
    September 26, 2023 at 9:18 am

    All the fancy suits in the world isn’t going to give him the it factor and charm that Harry inherited from Diana. Like his co-worker who loves to cosplay as Meghan.

    Reply
  27. Mslove says:
    September 26, 2023 at 9:20 am

    How To Be A Statesman According To Pegs.
    1. Have media run stories enthusiastically declaring you a statesman.
    2. Take an overseas trip.
    3. Hire a valet.
    4. Copy your handsome & talented brother.

    Reply
  28. Amy Bee says:
    September 26, 2023 at 9:27 am

    So has the old valet left? He was the guy who the press pointed out as proof that William wasn’t racist because he was from Fiji. Or is it that he now has 2 valets?

    Reply
  29. Mary Pester says:
    September 26, 2023 at 9:45 am

    H. R. H the prince of somewhere is pleased to announce the new keeper of the Royal pegs! But, for appearances sake, we will call him a valet 😂😂😂Oh and William, NO you did NOT insist on paying your GOING RATE FOR YOUR DUTCHY MONEY, that was organised between your father and grandmother, so they could avoid, capital gains and inheritance tax.!!

    Reply
  30. Roan Inish says:
    September 26, 2023 at 9:51 am

    He did look a bit more professional in NYC, meh? However It won’t make him seem more intelligent and it definitely won’t improve his personality. So good luck Willnot with being an international statresman …..

    Reply
  31. Athena says:
    September 26, 2023 at 9:52 am

    How long before the new valet is made head of the royal foundation.

    Reply
  32. BeanieBean says:
    September 26, 2023 at 10:00 am

    “Prince William has hired a new valet, so he can spend more time focusing on his extra duties as heir to the throne.” Oh barf. I knew they’d frame it this way, that his ‘new advanced position’ meant he needed extra stuff. Bullsh*t. He’s not doing anything different than he did as Duke of Cambridge.

    Reply
  33. Lau says:
    September 26, 2023 at 10:17 am

    At least the oyster stunt spared us from the Moose Knuckle situation.

    Reply
  34. Hannah1 says:
    September 26, 2023 at 10:42 am

    Wait — where do they keep this valet at their middle-class Adelaide home?

    Reply
  35. QuiteContrary says:
    September 26, 2023 at 10:46 am

    “Taxpayers are not footing the bill for the new royal hiring, instead, The Prince’s income from the Duchy of Cornwall is understood to be funding the position.”

    What a grift. The Duchy of Cornwall was created by Edward III in the 14th century and declared a “private estate” because the royal family said it was. The Guardian has an excellent explainer.

    https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/apr/05/who-owns-and-profits-from-the-duchies-of-lancaster-and-cornwall-timeline

    Reply
  36. Hyacinth Bucket says:
    September 26, 2023 at 11:13 am

    Wooster & Jeeves

    Reply
  37. Jk says:
    September 26, 2023 at 11:50 am

    I just remembered the photo of Harry after the coronation, holding his clothes hanger at the airport, so happy to be getting the f out of the country.
    Harry will always look a million times better than Will. No valet needed.

    Reply
  38. Monlette says:
    September 26, 2023 at 11:53 am

    What an easy job. I can just imagine a guy looking back and forth between a blue suit and a sports coat and slacks, trying to decide which would be better for the occasion.

    Reply
  39. Jais says:
    September 26, 2023 at 12:30 pm

    Curious how it works. Does a valet travel with him? Do they live nearby? Are they only needed on work days or all days? Idk it’s rich people stuff but the details are interesting.

    Reply
  40. Beverley says:
    September 26, 2023 at 1:32 pm

    Lipstick on a pig.
    That’s all I got.

    Reply
  41. Norvell says:
    September 26, 2023 at 1:53 pm

    Let’s be honest: The personal valet is actually a STYLIST, who will purchase the right/stylish clothing for him. The Cambridge’s see how Harry & Meghan slay with their stylish wardrobe and realize they need to update. Kate moved from the buttoned and flaired matronly dresses to pantsuits a la Meghan. Same with Camilla: She studied Princess Diana and lately Meghan, now she’s turned to Dior. Too bad W,K, and C can’t copy the charisma and likability of H&M; all the phoney wide smiles can’t duplicate H’s & M’s genuine personalities.

    Reply
  42. Well Wisher says:
    September 26, 2023 at 3:03 pm

    My personal opinion aside, it would have been a matter of time, the position goes with the job he’s expected to do eventually.
    Although, having a valet mean that he’ll be any good at the job..

    Reply
    • Well wisher says:
      September 26, 2023 at 4:12 pm

      “Although, having a valet mean that he’ll be any good at the job..” edited to
      “Although, having a valet does not mean that he’ll be any good at the job..”

      Reply
  43. Beech says:
    September 26, 2023 at 3:08 pm

    He may be a royal and have a valet but he will never live up to the sartorial splendor of men like Cary Grant, Fred Astaire (sometimes wore a necktie as a belt), Charlie Watts and Robert Palmer. They wore it best. Watts always packed his own suitcases.

    Reply
  44. Purley Pot says:
    September 26, 2023 at 3:28 pm

    Who took care of his clothes before this hiring? It certainly wasn’t him or his wife.

    Reply
  45. B says:
    September 26, 2023 at 4:10 pm

    What kind of psychological state do you reckon one would have to be in to get in bed with that situation?

    Reply

