Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce have been together ‘several times, in a very private setting’

I’m invested in Taylor Swift’s love life against my will, purely because of this job and now maybe because of my politics. Taylor has apparently been quietly dating Travis Kelce, a whole-ass NFL star, for weeks. No one claims that Travis and Taylor are super-serious about each other, or that they’ve been together for more than a handful of dates. TMZ’s sources provided a lot of information about this, actually:
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not “officially” dating, at least not yet … but they are definitely headed in that direction, and the early returns seem promising. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Taylor’s appearance at Travis’ NFL game Sunday was NOT the first time they were together. We’re told they have been together “several times” over the last few months.
While Taylor’s show of support was very public, our sources say their person-to-person interactions before Sunday were always in a “very private setting.”
Still, it’s interesting Taylor is already meeting Travis’ parents … our sources say Sunday marked Taylor’s first introduction to TK’s mother, Donna, and father, Ed. We’re told Taylor’s time with Donna, Travis’ mom, went “very well” … and that the matriarch calls Taylor “a lovely person.” Taylor has yet to meet Travis’ older brother Jason — sounds like that will have to wait — he’s busy playing for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.
Taylor and Travis smiled for the cameras as they left Arrowhead Stadium together after his Kansas City Chiefs pummeled the Chicago Bears, 41-10 … leaving in a convertible. We’re told they took a shot with some friends before leaving the stadium.
We didn’t see any PDA from Taylor and Travis in public, but our sources say they were holding hands at the restaurant he rented out for his family, friends and teammates after the game. At one point Taylor was sitting on Travis’ lap. Taylor fit in well with Travis’ friends and family … she came to the game alone — bodyguards excepted — and was chatting up everyone.
Taylor’s upcoming tour dates could make a full-blown relationship tricky … she’s about to go back on tour in a few weeks, and then in November she heads out for her tour’s international leg. Meanwhile, the NFL will consume Travis’ life, potentially through February’s Super Bowl.
It feels Travis was the one pursuing her and she’s sort of just doing things at his pace… for now. Like, longtime Taylor Swift-watchers understand her modus operandi and while Travis came to play, this rollout is actually Classic Taylor, down to meeting his parents so quickly. Anyway, I mentioned politics in the opening – it’s a new thing, to watch Taylor date the good-looking jock, the NFL star. The snake fam is on the attack against the right-wingers who are trying to smear Travis as a “soy boy” who drinks Bud Light and hangs out with Democrats. Those same people also think Taylor is “homely” and that she shouldn’t help people register to vote. Republicans are really going to campaign against football players dating Taylor Swift, aren’t they?
Fellas, is it gay to catch a touchdown pass in an NFL game you helped your team win and then leave with Taylor Swift on your arm
— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 25, 2023
https://t.co/M0Ip2CgYTL
— Biden's Wins (@BidensWins) September 25, 2023
Also, she is homely.
— Roger Kimball (@rogerkimball) September 25, 2023
“Taylor fit in well with Travis’ friends and family … she came to the game alone — bodyguards excepted — and was chatting up everyone.”
This is one of her super powers though. She can get along and ingratiate herself into any group. She and I have the same ability to get along immediately with our paramours moms.
Also “been together several times in a private setting” means they’re already f!cking right?
I don’t know about that. But then, I don’t want to know.
Not a couple I’d use for inspiration, no.
A very private setting. So that was my first thought too. But since the right wing has now declared TK “a chick”, they may have just been doing girl stuff.
The way she jumped up & down when he caught the TD pass ..& he looked up at the stadium with those puppy dog eyes….they’re f*cking.
A lot of what Taylor does is very choreographed and very deliberate and intentional in public. She is very controlling about her public image. So I totally believe she could be making a huge show of jumping up and down, I dunno if Travis is acting but I could see her totally playing the part. I think part of the reason she is doing this very publicly is to show off to Joe she’s all good and doesn’t need him. She might be super or just a little into Travis but the bonus is she knows she’s making headlines. Her rebound with Matt Healy backfired because he was very problematic so she is getting a second shot at it with someone who so far seems unproblematic.
I tend to view this as a fling before she goes back on tour. Which is fine, they’re both single and Kelce embraces the spotlight I don’t see him getting overwhelmed and he has football going on so I doubt he feels devastated if/when it ends.
I doubt it lasts long term, but nothing wrong with her dating and hooking up with a non problematic guy when it’s convenient for her.
I didn’t say it was a love story.
He appears to have nice teeth.
I like his style. And he’s not going to be over shadowed by Taylor which might be a change of pace for her.
Oh, I urge these Republicans to poke the hornet’s nest that is the Swift fan base. Good luck with that.
That Federalist douche who called Taylor homely should look in a mirror. FFS.
Men can’t be homely. It’s a federal law.
Not even homely. Straight up fugly.
That dude would look right at home, in the basement with a Bud light on his gut.
I know I shouldn’t laugh (we’ve the same issues with Tory supporters in the UK) but how dumb/idiotic must you be to define Taylor Swift ‘homely’?? 🤣🤣 LMAO homely and TS is an oxymoron haha
I swear to God that supporters of right wing parties have definitely something wrong in their brain circuits, the mental gymnastics they use to justify anything are incredibly illogical.
I confess I’ve done some eye rolling at fans or writers who go on about how beautiful she is, but there’s no denying she’s an incredibly attractive woman.
Right, She’s not a knock-out but she’s very pretty IMO. Like, if you saw her in person and didn’t know who she was, she’d stand out as more attractive than the average woman.
Same guys who called Margot Robbie a “mid” (aka, not a 10 but a middle of the scale in attractiveness) when Barbie came out.
Like…. really?
yeah, if Margot is mid then I’m Shrek.
LMAAAAOOOOOO there’s no way in HELL they believe that. Margot is a freaking GODDESS by any objective metric.
The cameras showed Taylor clearing away her own cup/napkins/plate as she exited the suite, so she was definitely on her best no-diva behavior on Sunday.
This is a fun diversion from the sh*t show that is U.S. politics right now, so I’m for it. And the right-wingers’ rage is hilarious.
Please, please, as @AnneL said, let them keep tangling with the Swifties. They have no idea of the wrath that’s going to come their way.
Anything to make those extreme right wingers crazy is the best. Imagine how many young Swifties will now watch the football game especially Travis Kelce’s team? That will drive those right wing nuts cuckoo. Lol
“and she’s homely” says the human thumb. Gross.
She is homely.
To each their own, and even this non-Taylor fan thinks she’s a cutie. It’s pretty rare to see her called homely, unless it’s in the context of people overtly disliking her politics.
I wouldn’t say she’s homely, but she reminds me of Gwyneth Paltrow. They’re not actually pretty, but they’re tall, thin and blonde so they give the appearance of being pretty. She has always seemed completely asexual to me too, just like Gwyneth.
But she’s undeniably charismatic and talented. And her cheerleader energy at the game and awards shows is endearing. I’m 5’1, so I’d also kill to have her height.
Homely? Really?
I mean she’s not a classic beauty, but it’s a real stretch to call her unattractive. She’s tall with long legs, nice skin, pretty blue eyes and well-tended hair. A little buck-toothed, but it’s actually kind of cute (plus her teeth are nice and white). And she’s obviously very well put together and takes good care of herself. She can afford to be.
They look nice together, are both famous and super rich (he makes $12m a year) and are around the same age. I think he dresses like a goof but he seems like he’d be a good match for her. His brother even plays for her favorite team.
$12M a year is not super-rich lol. Taylor is slated to make $345M in 2023 alone–THAT’s super-rich.
I’m over this “romance” already. TS has done some good things already: voter registration, paying bonuses for staff who worked her Eras tour, but it will all go away with news of the New Guy. Kelce is High Profile (alleged) Boyfriend No.9 for Swift. (TikTok has listed her dating history). Kelce is in a profession where one injury on the field could end a career. That’s where the test would be, if Swift would stick by him under those circumstances.
They’re having fun and the gossip peeps are having fun. It’s a win win.
One thing to keep in mind is highly successful and beautiful women aren’t asked out nearly as much as ppl think. Pete Davidson has figured this out and now Travis has.
“Kelce is in a profession where one injury on the field could end a career. That’s where the test would be, if Swift would stick by him under those circumstances.”
I don’t understand what you mean by that. If he can’t play anymore, do you think he is just gonna go away and be broke? The former players have commentary contracts when they are ready for retirement. I don’t know anything about football, but I have read that he is one of the best players. He also seems to have a supporting family. Say whatever you like about Taylor, but she doesn’t care if her guy has money or not. She is “the rich man” and she knows it. Her longest relationship was with an actor who didn’t get a lot of acting roles. I don’t think she cares about if her boyfriend is rich or not. To me, it seems like she just wants someone who is comfortable with media attention and he is one of the players who loves the attention as much as she does. Good for them.
Also, in 2023, why should we care how many boyfriends she had? Men date much more women, hell some have much more baby mamas. Can we please stop sl*t-shaming women?
Swift’s MO is trash the ex when it’s over in her music. Maybe one time she took the blame when it ended. This is just same thing all over again.
Wait, nine boyfriends?
She’s had NINE BOYFRIENDS?!?
Clutch my pearls! Not a 33 year old woman with NIIIIIINE boyfriends, that’s so sluuuuuuutty, OMG!!!
Also, Travis is a ten-year veteran on the current Super Bowl champs team doing State Farm commercials with the only person more famous from his team. He’s not some rookie making league minimum. Assuming he doesn’t do anything bonkers, his league salary and many other business ventures will set him for life.
I am not saying about her blame game. I don’t like it either, but this is the way she gets attention and makes money, so she keeps doing it and getting richer. I should also note that he knows her media game and still decided to pursue her publicly. So, two media attention lovers found each other. I read that his jersey sales increased by 400% and he got podcast, recently released documentary who will do numbers thanks to swifties. He is profiting off of this very public relationship too. Stop infantilizing men.
Travis has the record to be a future Hall of Famer – if/when he retires, he should be just fine, but not all retired players get lucrative contracts.
I’ll admit I had the same thought about another Taylor boyfriend. She can have as many as she likes, that’s no big deal, but it’s the public drama that comes with each boyfriend. There’s real life drama, fan drama, drama bleeding into her songs, is she writing about this guy or that guy – basically, you can’t be a fan of Taylor without being bombarded by her personal love life. So yeah, another boyfriend? I wonder what path this will take.
He’s already had a reality TV dating show, has been on SNL and does a popular podcast or something of the sort with his brother. He is setting himself up to have a career post-football. Plus, he’s already made a ton of money. I think Taylor is old enough to know that NFL players can’t generally play past their early 40s, even if they don’t get injured.
This relationship will likely end because he’s basically stuck in Kansas City for the next 3+ months and she’s about to go on a world tour. It seems to be a fun fling with two beautiful, famous people who enjoy attention on a micro and macro level. I support it entirely.
She doesn’t give her kitty cat a break before hopping on the next dick. Everyone gets a turn with longback Taylor “Napoleon Dynamite” Swift. If you believe the rumors, she needs to just come out of the closet already.
Hey Dani, why TF are your disgusting comments getting past the Mod Gods?
Dani – as much as I hate to feed the trolls, take a look at your own comment and make up your mind. Is she a sl*t that jumps on every available dick, or is she a lesbian?
@Dani wow , that’s a terrible comment. She doesn’t need to give her privates any break if she doesn’t want to. Plus what do we know if she is sleeping with him or not. She is a grown ass woman who can sleep with whoever she wants to. She is responsible for herself and her body.
Anyhow if I was her I would def do! He is sexy AF!
As public service, here is some men with multiple baby mamas:
Clint Eastwood has 6 baby mamas.
Eddie Murphy has 5 baby mamas.
Nick Cannon has 6 baby mamas.
Future has 8 baby mamas.
I don’t see anyone writing how many people they dated (not just impregnated) on every story about them. I only remember Wendy Williams making a point to show all of Future’s baby mamas about every story about him, with a pointer and everything.
Sure, it’s not the number of boyfriends/baby mamas – it’s how these people are used as part of the celebrity’s art and public persona. Clint Eastwood isn’t making movies about his baby mamas and he isn’t famous for having them – but Nick Cannon is happy to be known for his baby mamas and posts about them all over, so that’s a topic of conversation whenever an article about him comes up.
In previous comments, they are referring to her “number”. Neither Clint Eastwood nor Nick Cannon gets sl*t-shamed about their “number”, we don’t even know their number, just their baby mamas. You can’t tell me with straight face, people are mocking her many boyfriends just because she is using them in her art and not because she is a woman who dated without looking for commitment in her 20’s.
@Dani says, “She doesn’t give her kitty cat a break before hopping on the next dick. Everyone gets a turn with longback Taylor “Napoleon Dynamite” Swift.”
How is this not misogyny? No one would write that if she was a man in his 30’s with 9 exes.
I won’t speak for the other commenters; what they write is their responsibility. But speaking for myself, I make this distinction. I don’t care who a person sleeps with, but a big publicized drama will catch my attention and I’m going to wonder what will happen next. With Taylor, there’s always a drama and that keeps people watching and wondering. That’s pretty much the point of the celebrity PR game.
I don’t follow Nick Cannon unless he pops up here, but there’s been plenty of shaming about him and his choices – number of baby mamas, number of children, the money he’s spending – he must be crazy, he’s controlling, he’s financially abusive, etc., etc.
Oh no, you’re over it? I’ll be certain to alert the media, this is very important information. It may help you to stay away from articles about the thing you’re “over”, though.
Taylor fan base is republicans and right wingers. She was getting called out too much and her team changed the narrative around her. This wouldve been right when she released that song “you need to calm down”. Before that she refused to speak on any issue. She only spoke out when she could monetize it.
She was called out for never having any black people in her present. Thats when she found todrick hall.
Watch her documentary.
Lol.
I cannot stand the sight of her, but if this mobilizes her fanatical army and heralds the death knell of the GOP, I’m all for it.
He is so sexy, good Lord. I would climb him like a tree. Get it, Tay!
That is all. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.
He’s even hella sexy with that current mustache! (He’s usually off-the-charts hot.) High degree of difficulty. Very impressive.
Agree!! His SNL skits are hilarious and add to his hotness!
Ooh right wingers are coming for her because she is more popular than any of the criminal deadbeats associated with them, and I am HERE for it. Also, the KC Chiefs should just sign her up for a share of the merchandise profit if they use her name in any of their promo stuff. 🤣 She just made NFL interesting for all of her fans.
When Taylor was mum about her politics, she was the Aryan princess, the most beautiful white woman. Now, since they know she is not republican, she is “homely”. It is always the same kind of guy who insults your looks after getting rejected.
Bingo. What a bunch of butthurt babies they are, my goodness.
Go get it Taylor and Travis! I saw the Pfizer commercial for Covid shots, he is in it and I thought…oh here we go with the anti-Travis S**t. Get the word out about voter registration and immunizations 🙂
What I like is that he was the “mastermind.” He pursued her. He isn’t embarrassed to be seen in public with her or to be cheesy (lol at the 1989 themed suit, bracelets). Basically, she can be Bejewelled and it could be a breath of fresh air after a bunch of pretentious “serious artist” guys.
The Swifties are real racist attacking his beautiful ex-girlfriend.
His ex-gf is freaking gorgeous ! The Swifties attacking her should be ashamed of themselves.
Meh. He’s unattractive. It maybe he has a nice personality? She’s super super extra. I keep wondering how lovely Joe is doing? I also wonder how much of these roll outs are engineered to catch his attention? Seems calculated.
Apparently he gave an interview in which he said (I’m paraphrasing) he had no time for women who don’t give blowjobs. Why the hell would you say that publicly??
Some of the comments about how much Kelce makes are kinda hilarious. Like, in the world of sports $57M over 4 years really ain’t shit, guys. For comparison, Mike Trout of the LA Angels got a contract for $427M over 12 years. Yes the baseball contracts are absurdly and unjustifiably bloated AND the players’ contracts are guaranteed so they’ll still get everything in their contract even if they’re cut from the roster.
And then we have football players who play so effin hard, risk their bodies and their brains every time they hit that field and should honestly be making FAR more than what they do for playing THE most popular sport in the US. And yeah, all the money that they make for the franchise owners smdh—just unconscionable. And THAT, my friends, is why the NFL is pure effin trash. Give me the NBA any freaking day over that racist, unconscionable league.
Too late to edit but I meant to mention that we REALLY have to stop saying that an athlete like Kelce is “super-rich” and hear me out, because how we define wealth and “wealthy” in this country is crazy f*cking skewed. Kelce has a net worth of $30M and Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $150 BILLION. Get out the calculator and do the math because we really need to understand who the REAL one percenters are in this country and understand how MASSIVE the wealth gap is.
Sorry for the misplaced rant on a benign gossip post lol…I just hate billionaires.
Normally when a guy chases a girl too strongly, it doesn’t end up well. His fantasy of her won’t match up to reality. He’ll either cheat or dump her within months. We might get some good music out of this though. Well hey, at least he ain’t a racist !
Agree! For me, the good thing about this relationship, if it helps Democrats 2024 😀.
In another note, I’ve also posted a couple mths ago, it might be good for her to date someone homegrown. A bit of a change than what she’s been used to the past couple years.
Well, I think they are really photogenic together. I’d love to see more pics of them together. They just look really cute together, although it’s certainly an unexpected pairing.
Something about the way this guy is hyping their relationship in the media is a red flag. Here’s a guy who is worth $30M; he dated a woman for 5 years and said he may have given his ex $2k over that time for food and she may have given him some money. He’s accused of being stingy with his ex and then he’s booking out a whole restaurant for his teammates to host Taylor? Wow! Kanye gonna be singing, “HE ain’t nothing but a gold digger”. Lol
I only read that Travis was super excited to meet Trump and was on record of punching his teammates when he lost temper or something. And some of his ex girlfriends said he was cheating on them. I mean Taylor is a cheater as well so they can cheat on each other I guess but there are a lot of red flags about this dude already.
Oh and yeah people who overly hype up their romantic relationships in public usually are the opposite behind closed doors and it often means something is off with these people or the relationships.